Chicago magazine
Edit Module
X
Dining
&
Drinking
Chicago’s Best Restaurants
Arts
&
Culture
P
o
litics
&
City
Life
Real
Estate
Style
&
S
h
o
pping
Home Design
Health
&
Wellness
Travel
Video
Best
of
Chicago
Marketplace
&
Classifieds
Chicago
Subscribe
/
Customer Service
Newsletters
Politics
&
City Life
Best Schools
Emerging Power List
Crime & Law
Politics
The Urbanist
Articles by Carol Felsenthal
Articles by Whet Moser
Dining
&
Drinking
Secret Supper
Restaurant Reviews
The Hot List
Brunch
Bars & Drinking
Best Bars
Best New Restaurants
Best Pizzas
Best Steakhouses
Best Cheap Eats
Best Takeout
Chicago’s Best Restaurants
Search Chicago’s Best Restaurants:
Go
Arts
&
Culture
The Go Listings
Architecture
Art
Books & Readings
Comedy
Dance
Lollapalooza
Pitchfork
Museums
Music
Theater
Home
&
Real Estate
Where to Buy Now
Neighborhood Field Guides
Real Estate News
Home Design
Style
&
Shopping
Fashion
Sales & Shopping News
Taste Makers
Health
Wellness
Health News
Top Docs
Video
Visitor's Guide
Visitor’s Guide
Travel News & Features
Best of
Chicago
Inside the Studio
A
Chicago
magazine video series
Artist Behind Emerging Buddha Heads Talks of Peace and Interconnectedness
Posted Oct. 31, 2016
Why This Pilsen Artist Sculpts Terracotta Warriors with Two Faces
Posted Aug. 8, 2016
Translating Introversion and Extroversion Into Dance
Posted May 31, 2016
How Does a Second City Show Come Together?
Posted May 2, 2016
Tracy Letts and Anna Shapiro Discuss
Mary Page Marlowe
Posted March 28, 2016
Watch Singer Eryn Allen Kane Rehearse for Her Next Big Show
Posted Feb. 17, 2016
This Artist Makes Art out of Radioactive Earth. The Results Are Unusual
Posted Feb. 1, 2016
Watch Artist Marcos Raya Talk About His Inspiration for
Night Nurse
Posted Nov. 24, 2015
Watch
Solarise
Come to Light at the Garfield Park Conservatory
Posted Oct. 7, 2015
Watch Wilco’s Glenn Kotche and Third Coast Percussion prepare for
Wild Sound
Posted May 20, 2015
Set Designer Paolo Ventura Takes You Inside Lyric Opera’s ‘Carousel’
Posted April 29, 2015
Watch Hubbard Street Dance Prepare for its Premiere of
I Am Mister B
Posted March 11, 2015
Watch Singer Dee Alexander Talk About Her Inspirations
Posted Feb. 19, 2015
Take a Video Tour of Sculptor Richard Hunt’s Studio
Posted Jan. 20, 2015
Ugly Girls
Author Lindsay Hunter Reads at the Hideout
Posted Dec. 3, 2014
Watch Manual Cinema Prepare for its Next Show
Posted Nov. 19, 2014
Watch Redmoon Theater Prepare for the Great Chicago Fire Festival
Posted Oct. 3, 2014
Inside the Studio with Court Theatre
Posted Sept. 8, 2014
Inside the Studio with Caricaturist Tom Bachtell
Posted Aug. 1, 2014
Inside the Studio With Artist Hebru Brantley
Posted July 2, 2014
A Visit With Local Fiction Writer and Poet Stuart Dybek
Posted June 1, 2014
Visit the Rehearsal Studio of Lucky Plush Productions
Posted May 1, 2014
A Visit With Tony Fitzpatrick, Chicago’s Notoriously Outspoken Artist
Posted April 7, 2014