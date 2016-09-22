Inside the Studio
2015
2 years
ago
Watch Artist Marcos Raya Talk About His Inspiration for Night Nurse
The surrealist work is on display at the Museum of Contemporary Art.
2 years
ago
Video: Watch Solarise Come to Light at the Garfield Park Conservatory
The art installation from Luftwerk will be on display through September 22, 2016.
3 years
ago
Watch Wilco’s Glenn Kotche and Third Coast Percussion prepare for Wild Sound
Catch the amazing performance May 21 and 22 at the Museum of Contemporary Art.
3 years
ago
Set Designer Paolo Ventura Takes You Inside Lyric Opera’s ‘Carousel’
See how models and paintings lead to a surreal finished product.
3 years
ago
Watch Hubbard Street Dance Prepare for its Premiere of I Am Mister B
Choreographer Gustavo Ramírez Sansano takes you into the studio.
3 years
ago
Watch Singer Dee Alexander Talk About Her Inspirations
She rehearses and discusses songs from her latest album, ‘Songs My Mother Loves.’
3 years
ago