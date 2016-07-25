Edit Module

Inside Chicago’s Best Bars

A Chicago magazine video series

Watch Baptiste & Bottle’s Michael Fawthrop Make a Curtsey and a Bow
Posted Dec. 23, 2016
Watch Pub Royale’s Adam Halyckyj Make a #1 Royale Cup
Posted Nov. 11, 2016
Watch the Berkshire Room’s Benjamin Schiller Make a Behind the Shed
Posted Aug. 26, 2016
Watch How Charlie Schott Makes a Green Meanie at Parson’s
Posted July 25, 2016
Watch Nandini Khaund of Cindy’s Make the Reanimator
Posted April 19, 2016
Watch Graham Hogan of Maria’s Make a Mule Named James
Posted March 17, 2016
Watch Ollie Hobson Make Tiny Lounge’s Subourbon
Posted March 4, 2016
Make a GFY with Lost Lake’s Paul McGee
Posted Feb. 3, 2016
This Is How Punch House’s Dustin Drankiewicz Makes Cederberg Punch
Posted Dec. 15, 2015
Watch Fountainhead’s Susan Rosentreader Make the Tipperary
Posted Nov. 18, 2015
Watch Sable’s John Stanton Make the Park Slope
Posted Oct. 15, 2015
Watch Scofflaw’s Danny Shapiro Make The Bluff
Posted Sept. 15, 2015