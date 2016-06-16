Inside Chicago’s Best Theater

Chicago magazine
“Faceless” Tackles Complexity of Terrorism and Identity
Posted Jan. 31, 2017
Get a Preview of Steppenwolf Theatre’s
The Christians
Posted Dec. 22, 2016
Get a Preview of Greenhouse Theater’s
The Happiest Place on Earth
Posted Oct. 17, 2016
Get a Peek at This Pitch-Perfect Tribute to Bette Midler’s Legendary Cabaret Act
Posted Aug. 19, 2016
Get a Preview of Victory Gardens Theater’s
The House That Will Not Stand
Posted June 16, 2016
Get a Preview of A Red Orchid Theatre’s
Sender
Posted May 16, 2016
Get a Preview of the Goodman Theatre’s
Carlyle
Posted April 11, 2016
Get a Preview of the Writers Theatre’s
Arcadia
Posted March 11, 2016
Watch How Hans Fleischmann Reimagined
The Glass Menagerie
Posted Feb. 11, 2016
Watch Mary Beth Fisher in This Fiery Scene from
Domesticated
Posted Jan. 11, 2016
Watch This Moving Scene from the Lyric Opera’s
Bel Canto
Posted Dec. 3, 2015
Watch Sandra Marquez Perform a Scene from
Agamemnon
Posted Nov. 10, 2015
Watch Lawrence DiStasi Perform a Scene from
Treasure Island
Posted Oct. 21, 2015
Watch Larry Yando Perform a Scene from
The Tempest
Posted Sept. 17, 2015