To see the top-selling real estate teams, click here.
|Sales (in Millions of $)
|1
|Carrie McCormick
|@Properties Christie’s
|186.3
|2
|Robert Picciariello
|Prello Realty
|169.2
|3
|Chezi Rafaeli
|Coldwell Banker
|138.8
|4
|Jena Radnay
|@Properties Christie’s
|135.8
|5
|Connie Dornan
|@Properties Christie’s
|106.7
|6
|Susan Miner
|Premier
|97.4
|7
|Linda Feinstein
|Compass
|91.7
|8
|Tim Salm
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|89.3
|9
|Millie Rosenbloom
|Baird & Warner
|88.6
|10
|Ryan Preuett
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|88.0
|11
|Nathan Stillwell
|John Greene
|74.8
|12
|Anne DuBray
|Coldwell Banker
|72.0
|13
|Kim Wirtz
|Century 21 Affiliated
|70.4
|14
|Sam Shaffer
|Chicago Properties
|70.2
|15
|Joanne Nemerovski
|Compass
|63.8
|16
|Joanne Hudson
|Compass
|63.1
|17
|Linda Levin
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|62.5
|18
|Laura Fitzpatrick
|@Properties Christie’s
|58.8
|19
|Mark Ahmad
|Century 21 Affiliated
|57.5
|20
|Michael Rosenblum
|BHHS Chicago
|56.0
|21
|Jason O’Beirne
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|52.9
|22
|Cadey O’Leary
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|49.7
|23
|Lina Shah
|Coldwell Banker
|49.1
|24
|Margie Brooks
|Baird & Warner
|48.1
|25
|Rob Morrison
|Coldwell Banker
|46.5
|26
|Beth Burtt
|@Properties Christie’s
|46.5
|27
|Vaseekaran Janarthanam
|RE/Max
|45.1
|28
|Ann Lyon
|@Properties Christie’s
|44.8
|29
|Alan Berlow
|Coldwell Banker
|44.0
|30
|Wendy Murphy
|D’Aprile Properties
|44.0
|31
|Rick Richker
|@Properties Christie’s
|43.1
|32
|Annika Valdiserri
|@Properties Christie’s
|41.9
|33
|Andra O’Neill
|@Properties Christie’s
|41.8
|34
|Nancy Tassone
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|41.8
|35
|Lori Neuschel
|@Properties Christie’s
|40.3
|36
|Pam Rueve
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|40.1
|37
|Raymond Morandi
|Morandi Properties
|40.0
|38
|Greg Cirone
|Interdome
|39.5
|39
|Paul Mancini
|@Properties Christie’s
|39.1
|40
|Mary Wallace
|Coldwell Banker
|38.9
|41
|Nicholas Colagiovanni
|Baird & Warner
|38.5
|42
|Dinny Dwyer
|Coldwell Banker
|38.4
|43
|Michael Maier
|BHHS Chicago
|38.1
|44
|Robert Sullivan
|BHHS Chicago
|37.6
|45
|Matthew Leutheuser
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|37.5
|46
|Sherri Hoke
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|36.6
|47
|Stephanie LoVerde
|Baird & Warner
|36.5
|48
|Janet Borden
|Compass
|36.1
|49
|Maureen O’Grady-Tuohy
|BHHS Chicago
|35.9
|50
|Suzanne Gignilliat
|@Properties Christie’s
|35.8
|51
|J Maggio
|@Properties Christie’s
|35.6
|52
|Susan Teper
|@Properties Christie’s
|35.0
|53
|David Cobb
|RE/Max
|34.8
|54
|Deidre Rudich
|D’Aprile Properties
|34.3
|55
|Jeff Stainer
|RE/Max
|34.3
|56
|Dave Shalabi
|RE/Max
|33.9
|57
|Bruce Glazer
|@Properties Christie’s
|33.5
|58
|Elizabeth August
|@Properties Christie’s
|33.2
|59
|Nancy Gibson
|@Properties Christie’s
|33.1
|60
|Chris Pequet
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|32.9
|61
|Sue Hall
|@Properties Christie’s
|32.6
|62
|Nancy McAdam
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|31.7
|63
|Rachel Krueger
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|30.9
|64
|Katie Hackett
|@Properties Christie’s
|30.8
|65
|Pasquale Recchia
|@Properties Christie’s
|30.6
|66
|Benjamin Hickman
|RE/Max
|30.2
|67
|Lindsay D’Aprile
|D’Aprile Properties
|30.2
|68
|Edward W. Lukasik
|RE/Max
|30.2
|69
|Hadley Rue
|Dream Town
|30.1
|70
|Brian Behan
|@Properties Christie’s
|30.0
|71
|Swati Saxena
|Baird & Warner
|30.0
|72
|Sara Brahm
|@Properties Christie’s
|29.8
|73
|Susan J. Maman
|@Properties Christie’s
|29.3
|74
|Lisa Byrne
|Baird & Warner
|29.3
|75
|Jan Morel
|@Properties Christie’s
|29.1
|76
|Stephanie Galambos
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|28.6
|77
|Mary Baubonis
|@Properties Christie’s
|28.4
|78
|Ken Jungwirth
|@Properties Christie’s
|28.4
|79
|Kelly Angelopoulos
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|28.3
|80
|Kelly Rynes
|BHHS Chicago
|27.8
|81
|Natalie Weber
|Keller Williams
|27.8
|82
|Tere Proctor
|@Properties Christie’s
|27.5
|83
|Simran Dua
|RE/Max
|27.5
|84
|Lindsey Paulus
|@Properties Christie’s
|27.2
|85
|Gwen Farinella
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|26.8
|86
|Ralph Binetti
|RE/Max
|26.6
|87
|Susan O’Connor Davis
|BHHS Chicago
|26.6
|88
|Meg Daday
|Keller Williams
|26.3
|89
|Betsy Burke
|BHHS Chicago
|26.2
|90
|Patrick Teets
|Jameson Sotheby’s
|26.1
|91
|Emily McClintock
|Baird & Warner
|26.1
|92
|Salvador Gonzalez
|RE/Max
|26.0
|93
|Ryan T. Smith
|RE/Max
|25.9
|94
|Tina Marie Mateja
|BHHS Chicago
|25.6
|95
|Jody Dickstein
|@Properties Christie’s
|25.5
|96
|Peter Moore
|Baird & Warner
|25.2
|97
|Boris Lehtman
|Fulton Grace
|25.1
|98
|Megan McCleary
|BHHS Chicago
|25.0
|99
|Susie Scheuber
|RE/Max
|25.0
|100
|Sarah Toso
|RE/Max
|25.0
Sales above $20 million
Jim Abbott
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Susan Amory Weninger
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Anuj Arora
John Greene
John Greene
Alex Attiah
D’Aprile Properties
D’Aprile Properties
Deb Baker
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Ashley Bell
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Milena Birov
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Brad Brondyke
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Elizabeth Bryant
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Tom Campone
Keller Williams
Keller Williams
Joann Coghill
Keller Williams
Keller Williams
Carol Collins
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Bucky Cross
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Dawn Dause
RE/Max
RE/Max
Sarah DePasquale
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Cathy Deutsch
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Paul Dimmick
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Rory Dominick
Keller Williams
Keller Williams
Marty Dunne
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Louise Eichelberger
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Sarah Elder
Lyons Compass
Lyons Compass
Connie Engel
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Lindsay Everest
BHHS Chicago
BHHS Chicago
Lyn Flannery
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Dawn C. Forman
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Sandra Frampton
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Kate Gaffey
Fulton Grace
Fulton Grace
Scott Gerami
Compass
Compass
Cory Green
Compass
Compass
Vipin Gulati
RE/Max
RE/Max
Michael Hall
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Shane Halleman
John Greene
John Greene
Jan Hazlett
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Juany Honeycutt
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Suzanne Jeziorski
RE/Max
RE/Max
Mark Kloss
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Anne Kothe
Keller Williams
Keller Williams
James Kramer
BHHS Chicago
BHHS Chicago
Jeannie Kurtzhalts
Compass
Compass
Ken Lemberger
RE/Max
RE/Max
Kim Lotka
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Zeferino Martinez
RE/Max
RE/Max
Karen Mason
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Erick Matos
RE/Max
RE/Max
Debbie Miller Cohen
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Michael Mitchell
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Josie Morrison
RE/Max
RE/Max
Julie Morse
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Khaled Muza
RE/Max
RE/Max
Suzanne Myers
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Randy Nasatir
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Rita Neri
RE/Max
RE/Max
Gail Niermeyer
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Cathy Oberbroeckling
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Trish Orndorff
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Ryan Parks
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Joel Perez
RE/Max
RE/Max
Lisa Petrik
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Lynn Purcell
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Laura Rahilly
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Shaun Raugstad
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Mary Reuter Kenney
RE/Max
RE/Max
Lindsey Richardson
Dream Town
Dream Town
Anne Rossley
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Mark Schrimmer
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Kim Scott
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Stephanie Seplowin
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Peggy Smego
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Doug Smith
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Jan Smith
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Matt Steiger
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Bonnie Tripton
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Jennifer Vande Lune
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Chris Veech
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Alexa Mimi Wagner
RE/Max
RE/Max
Stephanie Wesson
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Julie White
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Cindy Wilson
BHHS Chicago
BHHS Chicago
Jake Wirtz
Century 21 Affiliated
Century 21 Affiliated
Adam Zagata
D’Aprile Properties
D’Aprile Properties
Marc Zale
Compass
Compass
James Ziltz
BHHS Chicago
BHHS Chicago
Sales above $15 million
Connie Abels
RE/Max
RE/Max
Cory Albiani
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Patrick Alvarez
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Oren Amzaleg
Compass
Compass
Daria Andrews
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Rich Anselmo
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Lital Avnet
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Elizabeth Badrinath
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Sheetal Balani
Compass
Compass
James Barclay
Dream Town
Dream Town
Paul Barker
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Mario Barrios
RE/Max
RE/Max
Dean Bisconti
RE/Max
RE/Max
Katie Bishop
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Kim Bowman
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Fabio Brancati
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Ben Broughton
RE/Max
RE/Max
Terry Bunch
Century 21 Affiliated
Century 21 Affiliated
Mark Bystrowicz
RE/Max
RE/Max
Valerie Campbell
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Alan Candea
Dream Town
Dream Town
Tom Carris
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Audra Casey
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Julie Cassin
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Maria Castillo
RE/Max
RE/Max
Gabrielle Cavalier
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jennifer Cavanaugh
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Amber Cawley
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Michael Cell
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Joe Champagne
BHHS Chicago
BHHS Chicago
Lee Cherney
Compass
Compass
Robin Chessick
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Terri Christian
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Susan Colella
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Michelle Collingbourne
RE/Max
RE/Max
Ann Connolly Rief
Dream Town
Dream Town
Jennifer Conte
RE/Max
RE/Max
Jeff Coros
Century 21 Affiliated
Century 21 Affiliated
Ashley Cox
D’Aprile Properties
D’Aprile Properties
Peter Cummins
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Kevin Dahm
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Joanne DeSanctis Kirk
Dream Town
Dream Town
Yvonne Despinich
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Ann deVane
John Greene
John Greene
Derek DiSera
Compass
Compass
Ron Donavon
Keller Williams
Keller Williams
Chris Doyle
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jennifer Drohan
Keller Williams
Keller Williams
Dorota Dynak
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Larry Fales
RE/Max
RE/Max
Nicholas Farnsworth
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
William Farrell
RE/Max
RE/Max
Brad Feinsmith
D’Aprile Properties
D’Aprile Properties
Grace Flatt
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Amir Fouad
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Kathie Frerman
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Kelly Frumentino
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Tara Furnari
Weichert
Weichert
Frank Gaines
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Karen Gatta
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Antonio Giamberduca
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Denise Gill
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Peggy Glickman
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Karen Goins
RE/Max
RE/Max
Chris Gomes
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Kristin Gonnella
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Carrie Goodman
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Steven Goodman
RE/Max
RE/Max
Carla Gorman
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Lindy Goss
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Prentiss Grant
RE/Max
RE/Max
Cristine Grayson
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Bridget Gricus
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Gary Grossman
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Connie Grunwaldt
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Carol Guist
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Kristi Gunther
RE/Max
RE/Max
Theresa Hahn
Compass
Compass
Anne Hardy
BHHS Chicago
BHHS Chicago
Doug Harter
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Lyn Harvie
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Hamza Hassan
RE/Max
RE/Max
Elizabeth Heavener
Keller Williams
Keller Williams
Andrea Hebner
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Kim Heller
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Shanley Henry
Compass
Compass
Ann-Marie Hickey
D’Aprile Properties
D’Aprile Properties
Linda Hoss
Keller Williams
Keller Williams
Nancy Hotchkiss
BHHS Chicago
BHHS Chicago
Sandy Hunter
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Chloé Ifergan
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Craig Isacson
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Kyle Jamicich
Compass
Compass
Julie Jensen
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Liz Jones
Keller Williams
Keller Williams
Julie Kaczor
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Katherine Karvelas
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Kay Kellogg
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Rita Kerins
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Greg Klemstein
RE/Max
RE/Max
Tadeusz Krzysztofiak
RE/Max
RE/Max
Shannon Kutchek
Compass
Compass
Tracey Larsen
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Liz Lassner
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Davia Lipscher
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Jennifer Liu
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Michael Lohens
RE/Max
RE/Max
Jonathan Lopez
Century 21 Affiliated
Century 21 Affiliated
Martha Lozano
RE/Max
RE/Max
Dale Lubotsky
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
John Lyons
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Mary MacDiarmid
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Tony Madonia
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Brandie Malay
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Meredith Manni Meserow
BHHS Chicago
BHHS Chicago
Natalia Martinez
RE/Max
RE/Max
Allison McCarthy
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Patricia McGowan
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Kimberly Meixner
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Mathew Milan Tarailo
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Ralph Milito
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
David Mishel
Compass
Compass
Sherry Molitor
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Mandy Montford
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Mary Myzia
RE/Max
RE/Max
Roni Nanini
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Jennifer Newsom
BHHS Chicago
BHHS Chicago
Susan Nice
Dream Town
Dream Town
Lori Nieman
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Danny O’Donoghue
Compass
Compass
Sheila O’Malley
D’Aprile Properties
D’Aprile Properties
Mitir Patel
Dream Town
Dream Town
Trevor Pauling
John Greene
John Greene
Sue Perdue
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Jason Pesola
Century 21 Affiliated
Century 21 Affiliated
Heidi Peterson
RE/Max
RE/Max
Kay Phillips
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Meredith Pierson
BHHS Chicago
BHHS Chicago
Jennifer Piet
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Kathryn Pinto
Compass
Compass
Guido Piunti
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Slav Polinski
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Karen Poteshman Skurie
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Liz Prassas Licata
Compass
Compass
Gina Purdy
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Dawn Recchia
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Natalie Renna
Dream Town
Dream Town
Jen Riccolo DeBower
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Elise Rinaldi
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Anne Rodia
BHHS Chicago
BHHS Chicago
Roger Rossi
RE/Max
RE/Max
Dee Savic
Dream Town
Dream Town
Steve Scheuring
Compass
Compass
Joseph Schiller
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Julie Schultz
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Debbie Scully
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
George Selas
Dream Town
Dream Town
Caroline Senetar
RE/Max
RE/Max
Becky Sexson
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
David Shallow
RE/Max
RE/Max
Glenn Sharp
RE/Max
RE/Max
Linda Shaughnessy
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Christine Shepardson
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Barbara Shields
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Ashley Silver
Compass
Compass
Leslie Silverman
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Nancy Sliwa
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Chris Smith
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Kacia Snyder
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Diana Soldo Massaro
Dream Town
Dream Town
Kristy Sreenan
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Eamonn Stafford
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Selena Stloukal
RE/Max
RE/Max
Sophia Su
RE/Max
RE/Max
Bernadeta Szczech
RE/Max
RE/Max
Linda Tillis
O’Neil Property Group
O’Neil Property Group
Matthew Todd
D’Aprile Properties
D’Aprile Properties
Tracy Tran
Coldwell Banker
Coldwell Banker
Ben Turbow
Keller Williams
Keller Williams
Mark Vaccaro
Century 21 Affiliated
Century 21 Affiliated
Lynn Weekley
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Courtney Welsch
Baird & Warner
Baird & Warner
Mia Wilkinson
BHHS Chicago
BHHS Chicago
Cynthia Windeler
Keller Williams
Keller Williams
Lyn Wise
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Sara Wittchen
RE/Max
RE/Max
Luke Wojcik
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jameson Sotheby’s
Shayne Wulbert
@Properties Christie’s
@Properties Christie’s
Melissa Yackley
United Real Estate Chicago
United Real Estate Chicago
Sheila Yakutis
RE/Max
RE/Max
Michael Yeagle
Compass
Compass
Mark Zipperer
RE/Max
RE/Max
David Zwarycz
BHHS Chicago
BHHS Chicago