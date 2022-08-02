To see the top-selling real estate teams, click here.

Sales (in Millions of $) 1 Carrie McCormick @Properties Christie’s 186.3 2 Robert Picciariello Prello Realty 169.2 3 Chezi Rafaeli Coldwell Banker 138.8 4 Jena Radnay @Properties Christie’s 135.8 5 Connie Dornan @Properties Christie’s 106.7 6 Susan Miner Premier 97.4 7 Linda Feinstein Compass 91.7 8 Tim Salm Jameson Sotheby’s 89.3 9 Millie Rosenbloom Baird & Warner 88.6 10 Ryan Preuett Jameson Sotheby’s 88.0 11 Nathan Stillwell John Greene 74.8 12 Anne DuBray Coldwell Banker 72.0 13 Kim Wirtz Century 21 Affiliated 70.4 14 Sam Shaffer Chicago Properties 70.2 15 Joanne Nemerovski Compass 63.8 16 Joanne Hudson Compass 63.1 17 Linda Levin Jameson Sotheby’s 62.5 18 Laura Fitzpatrick @Properties Christie’s 58.8 19 Mark Ahmad Century 21 Affiliated 57.5 20 Michael Rosenblum BHHS Chicago 56.0 21 Jason O’Beirne Jameson Sotheby’s 52.9 22 Cadey O’Leary Jameson Sotheby’s 49.7 23 Lina Shah Coldwell Banker 49.1 24 Margie Brooks Baird & Warner 48.1 25 Rob Morrison Coldwell Banker 46.5 26 Beth Burtt @Properties Christie’s 46.5 27 Vaseekaran Janarthanam RE/Max 45.1 28 Ann Lyon @Properties Christie’s 44.8 29 Alan Berlow Coldwell Banker 44.0 30 Wendy Murphy D’Aprile Properties 44.0 31 Rick Richker @Properties Christie’s 43.1 32 Annika Valdiserri @Properties Christie’s 41.9 33 Andra O’Neill @Properties Christie’s 41.8 34 Nancy Tassone Jameson Sotheby’s 41.8 35 Lori Neuschel @Properties Christie’s 40.3 36 Pam Rueve Jameson Sotheby’s 40.1 37 Raymond Morandi Morandi Properties 40.0 38 Greg Cirone Interdome 39.5 39 Paul Mancini @Properties Christie’s 39.1 40 Mary Wallace Coldwell Banker 38.9 41 Nicholas Colagiovanni Baird & Warner 38.5 42 Dinny Dwyer Coldwell Banker 38.4 43 Michael Maier BHHS Chicago 38.1 44 Robert Sullivan BHHS Chicago 37.6 45 Matthew Leutheuser Jameson Sotheby’s 37.5 46 Sherri Hoke Jameson Sotheby’s 36.6 47 Stephanie LoVerde Baird & Warner 36.5 48 Janet Borden Compass 36.1 49 Maureen O’Grady-Tuohy BHHS Chicago 35.9 50 Suzanne Gignilliat @Properties Christie’s 35.8 51 J Maggio @Properties Christie’s 35.6 52 Susan Teper @Properties Christie’s 35.0 53 David Cobb RE/Max 34.8 54 Deidre Rudich D’Aprile Properties 34.3 55 Jeff Stainer RE/Max 34.3 56 Dave Shalabi RE/Max 33.9 57 Bruce Glazer @Properties Christie’s 33.5 58 Elizabeth August @Properties Christie’s 33.2 59 Nancy Gibson @Properties Christie’s 33.1 60 Chris Pequet Jameson Sotheby’s 32.9 61 Sue Hall @Properties Christie’s 32.6 62 Nancy McAdam Jameson Sotheby’s 31.7 63 Rachel Krueger Jameson Sotheby’s 30.9 64 Katie Hackett @Properties Christie’s 30.8 65 Pasquale Recchia @Properties Christie’s 30.6 66 Benjamin Hickman RE/Max 30.2 67 Lindsay D’Aprile D’Aprile Properties 30.2 68 Edward W. Lukasik RE/Max 30.2 69 Hadley Rue Dream Town 30.1 70 Brian Behan @Properties Christie’s 30.0 71 Swati Saxena Baird & Warner 30.0 72 Sara Brahm @Properties Christie’s 29.8 73 Susan J. Maman @Properties Christie’s 29.3 74 Lisa Byrne Baird & Warner 29.3 75 Jan Morel @Properties Christie’s 29.1 76 Stephanie Galambos Jameson Sotheby’s 28.6 77 Mary Baubonis @Properties Christie’s 28.4 78 Ken Jungwirth @Properties Christie’s 28.4 79 Kelly Angelopoulos Jameson Sotheby’s 28.3 80 Kelly Rynes BHHS Chicago 27.8 81 Natalie Weber Keller Williams 27.8 82 Tere Proctor @Properties Christie’s 27.5 83 Simran Dua RE/Max 27.5 84 Lindsey Paulus @Properties Christie’s 27.2 85 Gwen Farinella Jameson Sotheby’s 26.8 86 Ralph Binetti RE/Max 26.6 87 Susan O’Connor Davis BHHS Chicago 26.6 88 Meg Daday Keller Williams 26.3 89 Betsy Burke BHHS Chicago 26.2 90 Patrick Teets Jameson Sotheby’s 26.1 91 Emily McClintock Baird & Warner 26.1 92 Salvador Gonzalez RE/Max 26.0 93 Ryan T. Smith RE/Max 25.9 94 Tina Marie Mateja BHHS Chicago 25.6 95 Jody Dickstein @Properties Christie’s 25.5 96 Peter Moore Baird & Warner 25.2 97 Boris Lehtman Fulton Grace 25.1 98 Megan McCleary BHHS Chicago 25.0 99 Susie Scheuber RE/Max 25.0 100 Sarah Toso RE/Max 25.0

Sales above $20 million

Jim Abbott

Baird & Warner Susan Amory Weninger

@Properties Christie’s Anuj Arora

John Greene Alex Attiah

D’Aprile Properties Deb Baker

@Properties Christie’s Ashley Bell

@Properties Christie’s Milena Birov

@Properties Christie’s Brad Brondyke

Jameson Sotheby’s Elizabeth Bryant

Baird & Warner Tom Campone

Keller Williams Joann Coghill

Keller Williams Carol Collins

Jameson Sotheby’s Bucky Cross

Baird & Warner Dawn Dause

RE/Max Sarah DePasquale

@Properties Christie’s Cathy Deutsch

@Properties Christie’s Paul Dimmick

@Properties Christie’s Rory Dominick

Keller Williams Marty Dunne

@Properties Christie’s Louise Eichelberger

@Properties Christie’s Sarah Elder

Lyons Compass Connie Engel

@Properties Christie’s Lindsay Everest

BHHS Chicago Lyn Flannery

@Properties Christie’s Dawn C. Forman

@Properties Christie’s Sandra Frampton

@Properties Christie’s Kate Gaffey

Fulton Grace Scott Gerami

Compass Cory Green

Compass Vipin Gulati

RE/Max Michael Hall

Baird & Warner Shane Halleman

John Greene Jan Hazlett

@Properties Christie’s Juany Honeycutt

Jameson Sotheby’s Suzanne Jeziorski

RE/Max Mark Kloss

@Properties Christie’s Anne Kothe

Keller Williams James Kramer

BHHS Chicago Jeannie Kurtzhalts

Compass Ken Lemberger

RE/Max Kim Lotka

@Properties Christie’s Zeferino Martinez

RE/Max Karen Mason

@Properties Christie’s Erick Matos

RE/Max Debbie Miller Cohen

Baird & Warner Michael Mitchell

@Properties Christie’s Josie Morrison

RE/Max Julie Morse

@Properties Christie’s Khaled Muza

RE/Max Suzanne Myers

Coldwell Banker Randy Nasatir

@Properties Christie’s Rita Neri

RE/Max Gail Niermeyer

Coldwell Banker Cathy Oberbroeckling

Baird & Warner Trish Orndorff

@Properties Christie’s Ryan Parks

@Properties Christie’s Joel Perez

RE/Max Lisa Petrik

Jameson Sotheby’s Lynn Purcell

Baird & Warner Laura Rahilly

Coldwell Banker Shaun Raugstad

Coldwell Banker Mary Reuter Kenney

RE/Max Lindsey Richardson

Dream Town Anne Rossley

Baird & Warner Mark Schrimmer

Coldwell Banker Kim Scott

@Properties Christie’s Stephanie Seplowin

Coldwell Banker Peggy Smego

Jameson Sotheby’s Doug Smith

@Properties Christie’s Jan Smith

@Properties Christie’s Matt Steiger

@Properties Christie’s Bonnie Tripton

@Properties Christie’s Jennifer Vande Lune

@Properties Christie’s Chris Veech

@Properties Christie’s Alexa Mimi Wagner

RE/Max Stephanie Wesson

@Properties Christie’s Julie White

@Properties Christie’s Cindy Wilson

BHHS Chicago Jake Wirtz

Century 21 Affiliated Adam Zagata

D’Aprile Properties Marc Zale

Compass James Ziltz

BHHS Chicago

Sales above $15 million