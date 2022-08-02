To see the top-selling real estate teams, click here.

Sales (in Millions of $)
1Carrie McCormick@Properties Christie’s186.3
2Robert PicciarielloPrello Realty169.2
3Chezi RafaeliColdwell Banker138.8
4Jena Radnay@Properties Christie’s135.8
5Connie Dornan@Properties Christie’s106.7
6Susan MinerPremier97.4
7Linda FeinsteinCompass91.7
8Tim SalmJameson Sotheby’s89.3
9Millie RosenbloomBaird & Warner88.6
10Ryan PreuettJameson Sotheby’s88.0
11Nathan StillwellJohn Greene74.8
12Anne DuBrayColdwell Banker72.0
13Kim WirtzCentury 21 Affiliated70.4
14Sam ShafferChicago Properties70.2
15Joanne NemerovskiCompass63.8
16Joanne HudsonCompass63.1
17Linda LevinJameson Sotheby’s62.5
18Laura Fitzpatrick@Properties Christie’s58.8
19Mark AhmadCentury 21 Affiliated57.5
20Michael RosenblumBHHS Chicago56.0
21Jason O’BeirneJameson Sotheby’s52.9
22Cadey O’LearyJameson Sotheby’s49.7
23Lina ShahColdwell Banker49.1
24Margie BrooksBaird & Warner48.1
25Rob MorrisonColdwell Banker46.5
26Beth Burtt@Properties Christie’s46.5
27Vaseekaran JanarthanamRE/Max45.1
28Ann Lyon@Properties Christie’s44.8
29Alan BerlowColdwell Banker44.0
30Wendy MurphyD’Aprile Properties44.0
31Rick Richker@Properties Christie’s43.1
32Annika Valdiserri@Properties Christie’s41.9
33Andra O’Neill@Properties Christie’s41.8
34Nancy TassoneJameson Sotheby’s41.8
35Lori Neuschel@Properties Christie’s40.3
36Pam RueveJameson Sotheby’s40.1
37Raymond MorandiMorandi Properties40.0
38Greg CironeInterdome39.5
39Paul Mancini@Properties Christie’s39.1
40Mary WallaceColdwell Banker38.9
41Nicholas ColagiovanniBaird & Warner38.5
42Dinny DwyerColdwell Banker38.4
43Michael MaierBHHS Chicago38.1
44Robert SullivanBHHS Chicago37.6
45Matthew LeutheuserJameson Sotheby’s37.5
46Sherri HokeJameson Sotheby’s36.6
47Stephanie LoVerdeBaird & Warner36.5
48Janet BordenCompass36.1
49Maureen O’Grady-TuohyBHHS Chicago35.9
50Suzanne Gignilliat@Properties Christie’s35.8
51J Maggio@Properties Christie’s35.6
52Susan Teper@Properties Christie’s35.0
53David CobbRE/Max34.8
54Deidre RudichD’Aprile Properties34.3
55Jeff StainerRE/Max34.3
56Dave ShalabiRE/Max33.9
57Bruce Glazer@Properties Christie’s33.5
58Elizabeth August@Properties Christie’s33.2
59Nancy Gibson@Properties Christie’s33.1
60Chris PequetJameson Sotheby’s32.9
61Sue Hall@Properties Christie’s32.6
62Nancy McAdamJameson Sotheby’s31.7
63Rachel KruegerJameson Sotheby’s30.9
64Katie Hackett@Properties Christie’s30.8
65Pasquale Recchia@Properties Christie’s30.6
66Benjamin HickmanRE/Max30.2
67Lindsay D’AprileD’Aprile Properties30.2
68Edward W. LukasikRE/Max30.2
69Hadley RueDream Town30.1
70Brian Behan@Properties Christie’s30.0
71Swati SaxenaBaird & Warner30.0
72Sara Brahm@Properties Christie’s29.8
73Susan J. Maman@Properties Christie’s29.3
74Lisa ByrneBaird & Warner29.3
75Jan Morel@Properties Christie’s29.1
76Stephanie GalambosJameson Sotheby’s28.6
77Mary Baubonis@Properties Christie’s28.4
78Ken Jungwirth@Properties Christie’s28.4
79Kelly AngelopoulosJameson Sotheby’s28.3
80Kelly RynesBHHS Chicago27.8
81Natalie WeberKeller Williams27.8
82Tere Proctor@Properties Christie’s27.5
83Simran DuaRE/Max27.5
84Lindsey Paulus@Properties Christie’s27.2
85Gwen FarinellaJameson Sotheby’s26.8
86Ralph BinettiRE/Max26.6
87Susan O’Connor DavisBHHS Chicago26.6
88Meg DadayKeller Williams26.3
89Betsy BurkeBHHS Chicago26.2
90Patrick TeetsJameson Sotheby’s26.1
91Emily McClintockBaird & Warner26.1
92Salvador GonzalezRE/Max26.0
93Ryan T. SmithRE/Max25.9
94Tina Marie MatejaBHHS Chicago25.6
95Jody Dickstein@Properties Christie’s25.5
96Peter MooreBaird & Warner25.2
97Boris LehtmanFulton Grace25.1
98Megan McClearyBHHS Chicago25.0
99Susie ScheuberRE/Max25.0
100Sarah TosoRE/Max25.0

Sales above $20 million

Jim Abbott
Baird & Warner
Susan Amory Weninger
@Properties Christie’s
Anuj Arora
John Greene
Alex Attiah
D’Aprile Properties
Deb Baker
@Properties Christie’s
Ashley Bell
@Properties Christie’s
Milena Birov
@Properties Christie’s
Brad Brondyke
Jameson Sotheby’s
Elizabeth Bryant
Baird & Warner
Tom Campone
Keller Williams
Joann Coghill
Keller Williams
Carol Collins
Jameson Sotheby’s
Bucky Cross
Baird & Warner
Dawn Dause
RE/Max
Sarah DePasquale
@Properties Christie’s
Cathy Deutsch
@Properties Christie’s
Paul Dimmick
@Properties Christie’s
Rory Dominick
Keller Williams
Marty Dunne
@Properties Christie’s
Louise Eichelberger
@Properties Christie’s
Sarah Elder
Lyons Compass
Connie Engel
@Properties Christie’s
Lindsay Everest
BHHS Chicago
Lyn Flannery
@Properties Christie’s
Dawn C. Forman
@Properties Christie’s
Sandra Frampton
@Properties Christie’s
Kate Gaffey
Fulton Grace
Scott Gerami
Compass
Cory Green
Compass
Vipin Gulati
RE/Max
Michael Hall
Baird & Warner
Shane Halleman
John Greene
Jan Hazlett
@Properties Christie’s
Juany Honeycutt
Jameson Sotheby’s
Suzanne Jeziorski
RE/Max
Mark Kloss
@Properties Christie’s
Anne Kothe
Keller Williams
James Kramer
BHHS Chicago
Jeannie Kurtzhalts
Compass
Ken Lemberger
RE/Max
Kim Lotka
@Properties Christie’s
Zeferino Martinez
RE/Max
Karen Mason
@Properties Christie’s
Erick Matos
RE/Max
Debbie Miller Cohen
Baird & Warner
Michael Mitchell
@Properties Christie’s
Josie Morrison
RE/Max
Julie Morse
@Properties Christie’s
Khaled Muza
RE/Max
Suzanne Myers
Coldwell Banker
Randy Nasatir
@Properties Christie’s
Rita Neri
RE/Max
Gail Niermeyer
Coldwell Banker
Cathy Oberbroeckling
Baird & Warner
Trish Orndorff
@Properties Christie’s
Ryan Parks
@Properties Christie’s
Joel Perez
RE/Max
Lisa Petrik
Jameson Sotheby’s
Lynn Purcell
Baird & Warner
Laura Rahilly
Coldwell Banker
Shaun Raugstad
Coldwell Banker
Mary Reuter Kenney
RE/Max
Lindsey Richardson
Dream Town
Anne Rossley
Baird & Warner
Mark Schrimmer
Coldwell Banker
Kim Scott
@Properties Christie’s
Stephanie Seplowin
Coldwell Banker
Peggy Smego
Jameson Sotheby’s
Doug Smith
@Properties Christie’s
Jan Smith
@Properties Christie’s
Matt Steiger
@Properties Christie’s
Bonnie Tripton
@Properties Christie’s
Jennifer Vande Lune
@Properties Christie’s
Chris Veech
@Properties Christie’s
Alexa Mimi Wagner
RE/Max
Stephanie Wesson
@Properties Christie’s
Julie White
@Properties Christie’s
Cindy Wilson
BHHS Chicago
Jake Wirtz
Century 21 Affiliated
Adam Zagata
D’Aprile Properties
Marc Zale
Compass
James Ziltz
BHHS Chicago

Sales above $15 million

Connie Abels
RE/Max
Cory Albiani
@Properties Christie’s
Patrick Alvarez
Jameson Sotheby’s
Oren Amzaleg
Compass
Daria Andrews
@Properties Christie’s
Rich Anselmo
@Properties Christie’s
Lital Avnet
Jameson Sotheby’s
Elizabeth Badrinath
@Properties Christie’s
Sheetal Balani
Compass
James Barclay
Dream Town
Paul Barker
Baird & Warner
Mario Barrios
RE/Max
Dean Bisconti
RE/Max
Katie Bishop
Jameson Sotheby’s
Kim Bowman
@Properties Christie’s
Fabio Brancati
@Properties Christie’s
Ben Broughton
RE/Max
Terry Bunch
Century 21 Affiliated
Mark Bystrowicz
RE/Max
Valerie Campbell
Baird & Warner
Alan Candea
Dream Town
Tom Carris
@Properties Christie’s
Audra Casey
@Properties Christie’s
Julie Cassin
@Properties Christie’s
Maria Castillo
RE/Max
Gabrielle Cavalier
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jennifer Cavanaugh
Coldwell Banker
Amber Cawley
@Properties Christie’s
Michael Cell
@Properties Christie’s
Joe Champagne
BHHS Chicago
Lee Cherney
Compass
Robin Chessick
Jameson Sotheby’s
Terri Christian
@Properties Christie’s
Susan Colella
Baird & Warner
Michelle Collingbourne
RE/Max
Ann Connolly Rief
Dream Town
Jennifer Conte
RE/Max
Jeff Coros
Century 21 Affiliated
Ashley Cox
D’Aprile Properties
Peter Cummins
@Properties Christie’s
Kevin Dahm
Baird & Warner
Joanne DeSanctis Kirk
Dream Town
Yvonne Despinich
@Properties Christie’s
Ann deVane
John Greene
Derek DiSera
Compass
Ron Donavon
Keller Williams
Chris Doyle
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jennifer Drohan
Keller Williams
Dorota Dynak
Coldwell Banker
Larry Fales
RE/Max
Nicholas Farnsworth
Coldwell Banker
William Farrell
RE/Max
Brad Feinsmith
D’Aprile Properties
Grace Flatt
@Properties Christie’s
Amir Fouad
@Properties Christie’s
Kathie Frerman
@Properties Christie’s
Kelly Frumentino
@Properties Christie’s
Tara Furnari
Weichert
Frank Gaines
Baird & Warner
Karen Gatta
Baird & Warner
Antonio Giamberduca
Baird & Warner
Denise Gill
Baird & Warner
Peggy Glickman
@Properties Christie’s
Karen Goins
RE/Max
Chris Gomes
Jameson Sotheby’s
Kristin Gonnella
Coldwell Banker
Carrie Goodman
@Properties Christie’s
Steven Goodman
RE/Max
Carla Gorman
Baird & Warner
Lindy Goss
Baird & Warner
Prentiss Grant
RE/Max
Cristine Grayson
Baird & Warner
Bridget Gricus
@Properties Christie’s
Gary Grossman
Coldwell Banker
Connie Grunwaldt
@Properties Christie’s
Carol Guist
Baird & Warner
Kristi Gunther
RE/Max
Theresa Hahn
Compass
Anne Hardy
BHHS Chicago
Doug Harter
Baird & Warner
Lyn Harvie
Baird & Warner
Hamza Hassan
RE/Max
Elizabeth Heavener
Keller Williams
Andrea Hebner
@Properties Christie’s
Kim Heller
Baird & Warner
Shanley Henry
Compass
Ann-Marie Hickey
D’Aprile Properties
Linda Hoss
Keller Williams
Nancy Hotchkiss
BHHS Chicago
Sandy Hunter
Baird & Warner
Chloé Ifergan
Jameson Sotheby’s
Craig Isacson
@Properties Christie’s
Kyle Jamicich
Compass
Julie Jensen
Baird & Warner
Liz Jones
Keller Williams
Julie Kaczor
Baird & Warner
Katherine Karvelas
@Properties Christie’s
Kay Kellogg
@Properties Christie’s
Rita Kerins
@Properties Christie’s
Greg Klemstein
RE/Max
Tadeusz Krzysztofiak
RE/Max
Shannon Kutchek
Compass
Tracey Larsen
Coldwell Banker
Liz Lassner
@Properties Christie’s
Davia Lipscher
@Properties Christie’s
Jennifer Liu
Baird & Warner
Michael Lohens
RE/Max
Jonathan Lopez
Century 21 Affiliated
Martha Lozano
RE/Max
Dale Lubotsky
Jameson Sotheby’s
John Lyons
Baird & Warner
Mary MacDiarmid
@Properties Christie’s
Tony Madonia
@Properties Christie’s
Brandie Malay
@Properties Christie’s
Meredith Manni Meserow
BHHS Chicago
Natalia Martinez
RE/Max
Allison McCarthy
@Properties Christie’s
Patricia McGowan
Baird & Warner
Kimberly Meixner
@Properties Christie’s
Mathew Milan Tarailo
@Properties Christie’s
Ralph Milito
@Properties Christie’s
David Mishel
Compass
Sherry Molitor
Coldwell Banker
Mandy Montford
Baird & Warner
Mary Myzia
RE/Max
Roni Nanini
@Properties Christie’s
Jennifer Newsom
BHHS Chicago
Susan Nice
Dream Town
Lori Nieman
@Properties Christie’s
Danny O’Donoghue
Compass
Sheila O’Malley
D’Aprile Properties
Mitir Patel
Dream Town
Trevor Pauling
John Greene
Sue Perdue
Baird & Warner
Jason Pesola
Century 21 Affiliated
Heidi Peterson
RE/Max
Kay Phillips
@Properties Christie’s
Meredith Pierson
BHHS Chicago
Jennifer Piet
@Properties Christie’s
Kathryn Pinto
Compass
Guido Piunti
@Properties Christie’s
Slav Polinski
@Properties Christie’s
Karen Poteshman Skurie
Baird & Warner
Liz Prassas Licata
Compass
Gina Purdy
Baird & Warner
Dawn Recchia
@Properties Christie’s
Natalie Renna
Dream Town
Jen Riccolo DeBower
@Properties Christie’s
Elise Rinaldi
@Properties Christie’s
Anne Rodia
BHHS Chicago
Roger Rossi
RE/Max
Dee Savic
Dream Town
Steve Scheuring
Compass
Joseph Schiller
@Properties Christie’s
Julie Schultz
@Properties Christie’s
Debbie Scully
@Properties Christie’s
George Selas
Dream Town
Caroline Senetar
RE/Max
Becky Sexson
Baird & Warner
David Shallow
RE/Max
Glenn Sharp
RE/Max
Linda Shaughnessy
Jameson Sotheby’s
Christine Shepardson
@Properties Christie’s
Barbara Shields
@Properties Christie’s
Ashley Silver
Compass
Leslie Silverman
@Properties Christie’s
Nancy Sliwa
Coldwell Banker
Chris Smith
Baird & Warner
Kacia Snyder
Jameson Sotheby’s
Diana Soldo Massaro
Dream Town
Kristy Sreenan
Baird & Warner
Eamonn Stafford
@Properties Christie’s
Selena Stloukal
RE/Max
Sophia Su
RE/Max
Bernadeta Szczech
RE/Max
Linda Tillis
O’Neil Property Group
Matthew Todd
D’Aprile Properties
Tracy Tran
Coldwell Banker
Ben Turbow
Keller Williams
Mark Vaccaro
Century 21 Affiliated
Lynn Weekley
@Properties Christie’s
Courtney Welsch
Baird & Warner
Mia Wilkinson
BHHS Chicago
Cynthia Windeler
Keller Williams
Lyn Wise
@Properties Christie’s
Sara Wittchen
RE/Max
Luke Wojcik
Jameson Sotheby’s
Shayne Wulbert
@Properties Christie’s
Melissa Yackley
United Real Estate Chicago
Sheila Yakutis
RE/Max
Michael Yeagle
Compass
Mark Zipperer
RE/Max
David Zwarycz
BHHS Chicago