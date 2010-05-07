5 Best Places to Buy Suits in Chicago

Author: Joe Sanfilippo

A new suit makes you feel good and gives you a new boost of confidence. This feeling begins during the shopping experience if done correctly. The one-on-one attention from a suit expert, exploring different colors, enjoying a drink, and envisioning yourself in the suit can make you feel like a king. Chicago has some fantastic places to turn this dream into reality. I had the pleasure of exploring various neighborhoods to find the best suit shops in Chicago. After extensive research, I’ve narrowed it down to the top five for various occasions.

How did we choose the best suit shops in Chicago?

Before I jump into my favorite suit shops let me explain the categories I utilized to create my judgments.

Atmosphere – This describes the location and the ambiance inside the shop.

– This describes the location and the ambiance inside the shop. Selection – Here we are looking at the number of colorways, customizations, and fabric options available

– Here we are looking at the number of colorways, customizations, and fabric options available Customer Service – The quality of the experience provided by the experts I spoke to.

– The quality of the experience provided by the experts I spoke to. Value – The balance between what you pay and what you are getting.

My Favorite: State & Liberty

Location:

Lincoln Park | 840 W Armitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60614

Ratings:

Atmosphere : 10/10

: 10/10 Average Suit Price : $550 – $800

: $550 – $800 Selection : 9/10

: 9/10 Customer Service: 10/10

Value: 10/10

What’s Good:

I absolutely love the atmosphere at State & Liberty’s Chicago location. The store is situated in a lovely area. I went on a beautiful Sunday, it was very peaceful and relaxing. There are tons of upscale shops, coffee spots, and bars. If you’re looking for a nice shopping day, Armitage Avenue in Lincoln Park is a fantastic location. Inside the store, they had five team members who were all very friendly and ready to help. They were quick to offer me a beverage and educate me about their suits and their full line of clothing.

While the store was great, it was the product that really stood out. Their products are designed with a modern athletic fit and utilize performance fabrics. For me, this meant I could grab a suit right off the rack that fit me perfectly without needing a custom-fitted suit or a tailor, which can be very time-consuming. The performance fabrics are outstanding because they ensure the suit fits snugly without being uncomfortable. Additionally, these fabrics are perfect for hot weather as they are breathable and moisture-wicking. They are also amazing for travel because they don’t need to be dry-cleaned or ironed. On top of all that, they have a wide selection with just about any color you could want and are priced very well. They pretty much have everything I could ask for in a suit-shopping experience.

What’s Not So Good:

When I first walked in, there were quite a few people in the store, so it did feel somewhat tight. However, it’s good to see that the place is popular and that they were able to handle so many people effectively. Their products are designed more for people with an athletic body type, so that’s important to keep in mind. That said, a close friend of mine who is a bit overweight has one of their suits and loves it.

The Verdict:

The location and environment are as fantastic as the product. If you want an extremely comfortable suit that fits and looks great off the rack, can be worn repeatedly, and doesn’t break your bank account, then you’ve got to check out State & Liberty.

Visit State & Liberty

Most Affordable: SuitShop

Location:

Bucktown | 1820 W Webster Ave UNIT 410, Chicago, IL 60614

Ratings:

Atmosphere : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Average Suit Price : $199 – $224

: $199 – $224 Selection : 6/10

: 6/10 Customer Service : 10/10

: 10/10 Value: 8/10

What’s Good:

When it comes to price, you’re not going to find anything much better than SuitShop. For under $250, you can buy and own a pretty solid suit or tux. I’ve had to pay a lot more than that to rent a tuxedo multiple times, and the rented tuxedos didn’t even fit or look good. If you are planning a wedding, I think your groomsmen would appreciate buying and owning a tux instead of renting one, especially if the price is the same. SuitShop accommodates all sizes; they fitted an NBA player and his dad, who are both about seven feet tall, for the wedding group I was in.

The shop itself is very nice inside, but the exterior isn’t much to rave about, in my opinion. The team there was super friendly and helpful, so gold stars for them in that category as well!

What’s Not So Good:

The suit did fit me okay off the rack, but it’s not the fully customized fit that other brands can provide. They also don’t have performance fabrics available, as far as I am aware, which is a bummer since I have fallen in love with the stretch-fit comfort and anti-wrinkle properties of performance fabrics. Finally, the biggest inconvenience is that you have to get your pants hemmed by a tailor on your own dime.

The Verdict:

Outstanding value. Way better than renting if you are looking for a tuxedo. However, there are better quality options available if you have room in your budget.

Visit SuitShop

Most Luxurious: ESQ

Location:

The Loop | 180 N La Salle St, Chicago, IL 60601

Ratings:

Atmosphere : 8/10

: 8/10 Average Suit Price : $3,295 – $3,595

: $3,295 – $3,595 Selection : 10/10

: 10/10 Customer Service : 10/10

: 10/10 Value: 8/10

What’s Good:

ESQ delivers an exceptional high-end experience. They offer an extensive selection with over 40,000 cloth swatches to choose from, leaving no stone unturned in customization options. You can completely personalize the inside of your suit with images, logos, or designs. During my visit, the owner himself was present, overseeing measurements and ensuring top-notch service. He was very friendly and shared a great story about why he started the brand. Having worn suits frequently as a lawyer, he was dissatisfied with the custom suits he had previously ordered. The brand gets its name ESQ from his legal background, which is why they are called ESQ. The business is exclusive to Chicago, making it a staple for suits that can’t be found anywhere else.

ESQ also crafts its dress shirts using bamboo fabric, which I found to be very comfortable. Their waterproof bomber jacket is another standout piece. Additionally, I was impressed by a suit on display made with real gold, valued at around $35,000.

What’s Not So Good:

The biggest challenge of buying from ESQ is the price. Their suits start at $3,295, which exceeds the monthly earnings of some individuals and is a bit out of my price range. Additionally, you will need to visit the store to pick out your suit, so if you’re not a fan of visiting the Loop, that may be another turn-off. While the inside of the store was immaculate as expected, I personally am not a huge fan of shopping in the loop.

The Verdict:

If you have the means and appreciate fine tailoring, you will love ESQ. They excel in providing a very high-end and customized experience, which is why they have such a prestigious reputation.

Visit ESQ Clothing

Most Customizable: Knot Standard

Location:

River North | 220 W Illinois St # 114/5, Chicago, IL 60654

Ratings:

Atmosphere : 8/10

: 8/10 Average Suit Price : $2,000 – $2,500

: $2,000 – $2,500 Selection : 10/10

: 10/10 Customer Service : 10/10

: 10/10 Value: 8/10

What’s Good:

KnotStandard felt pretty similar to ESQ. They have nearly unlimited customization options, which can be overwhelming. However, that’s why they have stylists to help take some of that burden off of you. The stylist I spoke with, Angela, was fantastic and has over 12 years of experience in the industry. I liked how they have a large TV monitor in the store that connects to an iPad, allowing you to walk through every customization option available. They have thousands of fabrics and lookbooks on hand, so you can see what you like. Everything is made to measure, ensuring the suit will fit you perfectly without needing to try anything on. They also offer a lot of athleisure wear if that suits your interest.

What’s Not So Good:

Again, it’s the price that gets me here. While they can start as low as $995, the average suit is over $2,000. For most guys, that is a significant investment for a suit. Additionally, there is a six-week average wait time for your suit to arrive, which is important to keep in mind if you are in a rush.

The Verdict:

KnotStandard is a high-end store in the River North neighborhood with nearly every type of fabric and customization available. It’s a premium shopping experience, and the staff is very friendly. If you want a high-end experience in River North, this is where I’d go.

Visit Knot Standard

Most Unique: SuitSupply

Location:

Gold Coast | 945 N Rush St, Chicago, IL 60611

Ratings:

Atmosphere : 9/10

: 9/10 Average Suit Price : $499 – $1,099

: $499 – $1,099 Selection : 9/10

: 9/10 Customer Service : 10/10

: 10/10 Value: 8/10

What’s Good:

A top quality of Suitsupply is definitely the location. Rush Street in Gold Coast is a prime shopping destination with great options for drinks and fine dining. The store itself is the largest suit store I have visited, featuring a vast selection of suits and a dedicated athleisure section. They have a huge rooftop space where they host small events, adding to the unique shopping experience.

One of the standout features is the in-store tailor visible right at the entrance, a rarity among suit stores. This allows them to make adjustments to suits in as little as 30 minutes, which is very impressive. I spoke with Zo from their team, who was extremely knowledgeable about style and men’s fashion. He provided detailed information about the company, their training process, and how they plan their collections.

What’s Not So Good:

The main drawback is the pricing. While a few suits start at $499, the majority begin above $700, and many options can exceed $1,000, which might be on the higher side for some customers. Additionally, the busy location might not appeal to those who prefer a quieter shopping environment. Some of the other stores I visited offered a more relaxed atmosphere, where I could sit down, have a drink, and fully enjoy the experience, whereas there was a bit more hustle and bustle here it seemed.

The Verdict:

If you have a moderate budget for a suit, SuitSupply is among the top choices for a great suit-shopping experience.

Visit SuitSupply

Chicago Suit Shop FAQs

Do I need an appointment at the best suit shops in Chicago?

Many of these stores are by appointment only so I would recommend visiting their website to schedule an appointment prior especially if you are trying to purchase a suit for a special occasion like a wedding.

What is the fastest place to get a suit in Chicago?

If you have an athletic build State & Liberty is likely your best bet as their product fits very well off the rack and they have a wide selection in store. SuitSupply is probably your next best option since they have a tailor in store.

What is the best neighborhood in Chicago to buy a suit?

I personally enjoyed shopping in Lincoln Park on Armitage Avenue (State & Liberty). However, if you are looking for a more metropolitan vibe then Gold Coast (SuitSupply), River North (Knot Standard), and the Loop (ESQ) have some of our top picks in the downtown setting.

What’s the estimated turnaround time for a custom suit?

The average turnaround time is around 6 weeks for a custom suit so definitely keep in mind when you need your suit when exploring options of where you’d like to buy.

What is the price range for a good suit?

While there are some very premium suits available from places like Knot Standard and ESQ for thousands of dollars I believe you can get a suit that will fit you very well, look great, and last long for around $500 – $600. State & Liberty and SuitSupply would be your destination if that is your budget. They won’t have all the bells and whistles and may not impress a suit aficionado but they get the job done for me.

About The Author

Joe Sanfilippo is a respected men’s lifestyle and menswear contributor for The Guy’s List. Joe is a Chicago native and currently resides in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood. With a background as an NFL agent, Joe has spent close to a decade helping professional athletes navigate the world of fashion, specializing in top clothing and apparel brands. He also contributes to Under The Laces, focusing on athlete fashion trends. He uses first-hand experience to help readers avoid purchasing mistakes

Why Trust Joe Sanfilippo’s Recommendations?

Joe, a Chicago native, possesses an intimate knowledge of every neighborhood. Over the years, he has worn suits from many different brands and has been covering men’s fashion at The Guy’s List for years. Joe spent months visiting shops across the city, testing fabrics, trying on suits, and interviewing employees to ensure he could provide our readers with the best possible recommendations.

