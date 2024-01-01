Best CBD Cream: Top 5 Brands for Pain, Stress, and More

By Jessica Kolifrath, Originated Media

Welcome to the world of CBD topicals, where natural wellness meets targeted benefits. These products are infused with cannabidiol (CBD)—one of the most prominent compounds in the cannabis plant. When applied topically to the affected area, CBD lotion can provide temporary relief from various types of physical discomfort ranging from minor aches to severe arthritis pain.

Loved by many for their soothing properties, these products are becoming increasingly popular among consumers seeking natural alternatives to traditional pain medications. Whether used for post-workout recovery, as part of a skincare regimen, or to treat symptoms of pain conditions, CBD topicals offer a myriad of possible wellness benefits.

Below, we’ll review the best CBD creams available on the market and share some helpful tips for finding the right one for your unique needs.

CBDfx CBG + CBD Lotion for Muscle & Joint Heating Formula features a powerful blend of hemp extract, essential oils, and botanical ingredients to soothe aching muscles and joints. The inclusion of camphor provides a warming sensation for deep relief from discomfort. This lotion goes on smoothly and absorbs quickly, producing almost immediate effects.

This product comes thoughtfully packaged in a travel-friendly bottle with a pump-operated top for easy application and a lid to prevent accidental spills and messes. Since it’s third-party lab-tested and backed by a 60-day satisfaction guarantee, you can rest assured of its quality and safety.

Broad-spectrum CBD for synergistic effects

Cruelty-free and vegan-friendly

Covered by a 60-day money-back guarantee

May irritate sensitive skin

CBD type: Broad-spectrum

Size: 1.7 ounces per bottle

Strength: 1,000 mg or 3,000 mg of both CBD and CBG per bottle

Learn more about CBDfx CBG + CBD Lotion for Muscle & Joint Heating Formula today!

Leveraging all the compounds of the cannabis sativa plant, R&R CBD Pain Creams offer enhanced benefits to combat the toughest aches and pains. Ingredients like stearic acid, vitamin E, cetyl alcohol, and aloe vera work harmoniously to keep the skin hydrated while arnica and jojoba seed oil reduce swelling and pain.

The effects of this topical cream build over time, with many users and patients reporting enhanced relief with long-term use. Not only does R&R have this hemp cream third-party tested to confirm the absence of contaminants, but it posts the lab reports for all of its products on its website for easy customer review.

Made with organic hemp and other natural ingredients

Three potency choices for customized effects

Full-spectrum hemp extract for enhanced relief

Works best when used daily

CBD type: Full-spectrum

Size: 2.5 ounces per tube

Strength: 1,000 mg, 2,000 mg, or 5,000 mg CBD per tube

Learn more about R&R CBD Pain Creams today!

3. Best for Athletes: Joy Organics CBD Sports Cream

Joy Organics CBD Sports Cream is specially formulated to address aches and pains resulting from muscle strain, intense workouts, and physical activity. Whether you pull a muscle lifting weights or need effective pain relief after running a marathon, this topical is a valuable addition to any athlete’s self-care kit.

Ingredients like aloe, glycerin, and essential oils moisturize the skin, and the inclusion of menthol provides a cooling effect for quick-acting relief from discomfort. The brand offers a longer-than-average guarantee window, promising to refund your purchase within 90 days if you’re unhappy with it for any reason.

Comes in a travel-friendly tube

Cooling menthol provides immediate relief

Essential oils and botanicals for healthier skin

Some may not care for the scent

CBD type: Isolate

Size: 4 ounces per tube

Strength: 1,000 mg CBD per tube

Learn more about Joy Organics CBD Sports Cream today!

4. Best for Skin Health: CBDistillery Isolate CBD Relief Stick

Formulated by an expert botanist, CBDistillery Isolate CBD Relief Stick is designed to enhance skin health while alleviating pain. Beneficial ingredients like shea butter, peppermint oil, and coconut oil hydrate and soften the skin while infusing the product with a subtle but pleasant scent. This topical also contains isolate CBD from industrial-grade, USA-grown hemp, ensuring robust pain relief and maximum overall effects.

A demonstration of its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, the brand offers a 60-day money-back guarantee if you don’t love this product for any reason. Plus, this balm is third-party lab-tested and free from impurities so you can purchase with confidence.

Fast absorption and quick results

No greasy or sticky residue

Conditions the skin while easing discomfort

Contains coconut, a common allergen

CBD type: Isolate

Size: 1 ounce per container

Strength: 500 mg CBD per container

Learn more about CBDistillery Isolate CBD Relief Stick today!

5. Best for Fast Pain Relief: Soul Rapid Relief Cream

For those times when you’re in pain and need quick relief, Soul Rapid Relief Cream has you covered. Designed with fast results in mind, many users say they can feel this CBD topical working almost instantly. The pump-operated top reduces waste, allowing you to easily control how much cream it dispenses.

Many reviewers, particularly those struggling with arthritis, love the cooling sensation of the menthol, which offers near-immediate relief from swelling and discomfort. Soul has this and all of its products carefully tested by independent labs to verify purity, potency, and quality.

Cooling menthol for instant relief

Portable bottle for easy on-the-go use

Made with organic, USA-grown hemp

Isolate formula doesn’t offer an entourage effect

CBD type: Isolate

Size: 3.4 ounces per bottle

Strength: 1,500 mg CBD per bottle

Learn more about Soul Rapid Relief Cream today!

How We Picked the Best CBD Creams

These are the criteria we used when selecting the best CBD cream products to feature in this article.

Ingredient Quality

We looked for topical CBD products made with high-quality, all-natural ingredients and avoided those containing synthetic ingredients, which can cause skin irritation.

Customer Reviews

Buyer feedback helped us gauge the efficacy of various topical CBD products. Only CBD creams with high overall ratings and plenty of positive reviews were given a spot on our list.

Brand Reputation

We only considered brands with excellent reputations in the cannabis industry. All of the vendors mentioned above are transparent about ingredient sourcing and have their CBD lotions third-party lab tested to ensure the absence of bad stuff like pesticides, heavy metals, and toxins.

How To Find the Best CBD Cream for You

As you’re shopping for CBD cream, keep the following considerations in mind to ensure you pick a product that suits your needs:

Potency: Choose a CBD cream strong enough to address your pain symptoms effectively. For severe discomfort like arthritis pain or cancer pain, you’ll likely need a high-potency or full-spectrum cream.

Choose a CBD cream strong enough to address your pain symptoms effectively. For severe discomfort like arthritis pain or cancer pain, you’ll likely need a high-potency or full-spectrum cream. Allergies and sensitivities: To avoid skin irritation and unwanted reactions, make sure the ingredients listed on the product label don’t conflict with any allergies or sensitivities you may have. For instance, users with a coconut allergy should avoid topicals containing MCT oil and other coconut-derived ingredients.

To avoid skin irritation and unwanted reactions, make sure the ingredients listed on the product label don’t conflict with any allergies or sensitivities you may have. For instance, users with a coconut allergy should avoid topicals containing MCT oil and other coconut-derived ingredients. Ease of application: Choose topical products that are easy to apply. CBD roll-ons are popular choices for those seeking mess-free application or travel-friendly options. Not only do they keep your hands clean, but CBD roll-ons can also be beneficial for individuals who have arthritis in their hands, eliminating the need to massage the product into the skin. Also, look for CBD topical formulas that go on smoothly, absorb easily, and don’t leave a sticky or greasy residue.

Other Types of CBD Products

CBD topicals are just some of the many CBD products available. These are some others you may want to check out.

CBD oil: This is a liquid concentrate that can be taken sublingually or orally. When placed under the tongue, it typically produces effects within 15 minutes.

This is a liquid concentrate that can be taken sublingually or orally. When placed under the tongue, it typically produces effects within 15 minutes. CBD capsules: These dietary supplements are gel caps filled with pre-calculated doses of CBD oil or extract. They’re taken orally and usually produce effects within 30 minutes to an hour of consumption.

These dietary supplements are gel caps filled with pre-calculated doses of CBD oil or extract. They’re taken orally and usually produce effects within 30 minutes to an hour of consumption. CBD gummies: These are edible chews infused with CBD extract. They come in many flavors and are popular for their convenience, discreet form, and palatability.

These are edible chews infused with CBD extract. They come in many flavors and are popular for their convenience, discreet form, and palatability. CBD vapes: These devices convert CBD oil into an inhalable vapor. They produce almost instant effects and come in various strains and flavors.

Potential Benefits of CBD Cream

CBD topicals work by interacting with receptors in the body’s endocannabinoid system to produce various effects. The following are some of the possible advantages of using CBD cream:

Pain relief: CBD topicals can alter the body’s pain perception, offering temporary relief from discomfort caused by arthritis, neuropathy, and other conditions characterized by pain.

CBD topicals can alter the body’s pain perception, offering temporary relief from discomfort caused by arthritis, neuropathy, and other conditions characterized by pain. Reduced inflammation: CBD topicals have natural anti-inflammatory properties and can reduce swelling in the joints and other parts of the body caused by arthritis, injury, or engaging in strenuous activity.

CBD topicals have natural anti-inflammatory properties and can reduce swelling in the joints and other parts of the body caused by arthritis, injury, or engaging in strenuous activity. Improved mobility: Thanks to its potential to ease pain and inflammation, CBD can speed up post-workout recovery and support mobility.

Thanks to its potential to ease pain and inflammation, CBD can speed up post-workout recovery and support mobility. Enhanced skin health: Topical CBD products often include additional ingredients that can benefit skin health, including aloe barbadensis leaf juice, shea butter, hemp seed oil, lavender oil, essential fatty acids, and vitamin E. These ingredients can hydrate dry skin and help treat eczema, dermatitis, acne, and skin irritation.

Topical CBD products often include additional ingredients that can benefit skin health, including aloe barbadensis leaf juice, shea butter, hemp seed oil, lavender oil, essential fatty acids, and vitamin E. These ingredients can hydrate dry skin and help treat eczema, dermatitis, acne, and skin irritation. Better sleep quality: By alleviating pain and swelling, topical CBD can make it easier to get comfortable and sleep through the night.

Potential Side Effects of CBD Topicals

Adverse effects from using CBD topicals are rare but possible. Here’s what to watch out for.

Sleepiness

Dry mouth

Skin irritation (usually for those with sensitive skin)

Nausea, diarrhea, and other digestive issues

Drug interactions with certain medications (e.g., opioids, antidepressants, and anticonvulsants)

Also, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advises pregnant women to all CBD product forms, including topicals, due to a paucity of information about how the cannabinoid can affect unborn fetuses.

FAQ

Will CBD cream cause a positive drug test?

No, CBD cream won’t cause a positive drug test. Most cannabis drug tests are looking for THC, not CBD. Even a full-spectrum CBD topical containing low levels of THC won’t show up on a drug test, as it’s absorbed into the skin and doesn’t enter the bloodstream.

What’s the difference between isolate, broad-spectrum, and full-spectrum CBD?

CBD isolate is pure CBD with no other hemp compounds. It’s a popular choice for those avoiding THC or seeking relief from mild pain.

Broad-spectrum CBD includes all of the hemp compounds except THC. It offers synergistic effects and enhanced relief for those who prefer to avoid THC.

Full-spectrum CBD contains all the cannabinoids found in hemp plants, including low THC levels. It provides synergistic effects and is ideal for more severe types of discomfort like arthritis pain.

How fast does CBD cream work?

This depends on product potency, tolerance, and symptom severity. Most people notice effects within 20 minutes of applying CBD cream, but individual results may vary.

Conclusion

CBD creams and lotions offer a great option for individuals seeking natural, targeted relief from muscle aches, post-workout soreness, arthritis pain, and other types of physical discomfort. The topicals featured above are the best on the market, featuring premium ingredients and effective formulas. We hope you find a CBD cream you love among our top picks.

