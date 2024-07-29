Best CBD Dog Treats: Top 5 CBD Treats to Help Your Pup Relax

By Michele Goudie, Originated Media

Dogs are wonderful companions, but just like people, they can suffer from anxiety disorders that don’t always seem logical. Even the quietest and mellow of canines are subject to reacting poorly to stimuli such as thunder and fireworks. Veterinary science has solutions in the form of anti-anxiety medications, but owners don’t usually like the side effects that their dogs exhibit when giving their pets anti-anxiety medication.

Enter the CBD treat for anxiety, commonly found in the form of chews for dogs. CBD treats for dogs contain different types of CBD oil and supporting ingredients to allow your dog to relax and make it through stressful events without fretting and worrying. CBD soft chews for dogs prevent them from exhibiting unwanted behaviors, help them stay calm and attentive to commands, and dramatically lower their adrenaline levels so they can rest instead of run.

We’ve tested multiple brands of CBD dog treats and found the best ones with reliable effects relative to their claims. All the dog treats we chose come in soft chews, as we found that dogs love them the most. Read on to learn what makes our picks the best CBD dog treats on the market.

Summary of the Best CBD Dog Treats

Best CBD Dog Treats

The following are the best CBD pet treats we’ve found for treating anxiety in dogs. They all come in a soft chew format that dogs readily take and in flavors that dogs love. Most contain CBD oil, but some are made using powdered CBD. CBD oil and powder quickly become soft chews that give your dog consistent relief from stressful situations or when they’re overexcited and won’t calm down.

1. Best Overall for a Dog’s Daily Routine: CBDfx CBD Dog Treats

What we love

CBDfx’s CBD calming soft chews for dogs are a complete product that delivers on its claims of helping your dog relax and relieve anxiety. It’s made with organic hemp and has additional calming ingredients, including melatonin, chamomile, passion flower, and tryptophan. The CBD dog chew features a natural hickory flavor that makes it irresistible to dogs. When you’re looking for vegan CBD dog treats for your dog, you’ll find them in CBDfx’s CBD dog treats.

Pros

Broad spectrum means no detectable THC

Organic, high-quality ingredients

Comes in hard or soft textures

No harmful additives

Cons

Some dogs don’t appreciate the texture

Specs

CBD type: Broad spectrum CBD oil

Sizing: 30 chews per container

Strength: 20mg per chew

Flavor: Hickory

2. Best Dog Products for Extra Strength: Penelope’s Bloom CBD Soft Chews For Stress+Anxiety

What we love

Penelope’s Bloom CBD Soft Chews come in different strengths to meet the needs of dogs of various sizes. The medium- to large-size dog treat contains 600 mg per chew, and the small- to medium-size soft chew contains 300mg per chew. The main benefit of these sizes is giving your dog the right dose for its size and tolerance.

The active ingredients include organic full-spectrum CBD, chamomile powder, passion flower powder, L-tryptophan, L-theanine, ginger root extract, valerian root, and GABA for a maximum calming effect. All these ingredients are contained in a soft chew formulated for palatability and ease of consumption. Penelope’s Bloom tests their products in a third-party lab to ensure quality, consistency, and effectiveness.

Pros

Tasty peanut butter flavor appeals to most dogs

Big enough so your dog doesn’t choke

Full spectrum oil provides full health benefits

Quick and easy to give to dogs–less mess!

Cons

Not intended for smaller dogs

Specs

CBD type: Full spectrum

Sizing: 30 chews per container

Strength: 600mg per chew for medium/large dogs and 300mg per chew for small/medium dogs.

Flavor: Peanut butter

3. Best Tasting With Only Natural Ingredients: Medterra Pet CBD Calming Chews

What we love

Medterra’s Pet CBD Calming Chews get rave reviews from dogs and cats alike for their delicious bacon flavor and effectiveness. Each chew contains powdered CBD, valerian root, organic passion flower, L-theanine, and L-tryptophan, which deliver a feeling of calm and peace for your pet.

Pros

Servings can be tailored according to size and need

US Hemp Authority Certified

Gluten-Free and Non-GMO

Smells Good To Both Dogs and Humans

Cons

Not for large dogs

Specs

CBD type: Powdered CBD

Sizing: 30 CBD chews per container

Strength: 10mg per chew

Flavor: Bacon

4. Best Dog Relief Chews for Reliability and Effectiveness: Soul Calm CBD Dog Treats

What we love

Soul Calm CBD dog treats have a reputation for being effective and reliable with each bag of soft chews. The chews include CBD, chamomile, passion, valerian root powder, St. John’s wort powder, and vegetarian bacon flavor. Dogs respond quickly to the treats yet retain their alertness and cognition. You can take your dog to a situation that causes anxiety and know that they won’t get wound up or scared.

Pros

Free from THC

All-natural ingredients

Eases hyperactivity and anxiety from common phobias

Tasty bacon flavor

Cons

Some dogs might not like the texture

Specs

CBD type: CBD isolate

Sizing: 32 chews per container

Strength: 5.35mg per soft chew

Flavor: Bacon

5. Best for Joint Health: BATCH CBD Pet Treats

What we love

BATCH controls the production of its CBD and dog treats from start to finish. The team at BATCH supervises the growth and harvest of its hemp plants, uses third-party testing, and has an in-house chemistry team for the formulation of all of its products. The end result is a high-quality CBD product that relieves everything from firework anxiety to anticipating a trip to the vet.

The CBD dog treats from BATCH also include glucosamine, MSM, and chondroitin for joint support, adding another benefit on top of the anxiety relief.

Pros

Great customer service

High quality ingredients

Safe for older dogs to eat

Formulated for joint health

Cons

Some dog owners prefer straight CBD oil

Specs

CBD type: Full spectrum

Sizing: 30 CBD dog treats per container

Strength: 25mg

Flavor: Peanut butter

How We Picked the Best CBD Dog Treats

We made our picks for the best CBD dog treats based on the following criteria:

Effectiveness

Quality

Value

Palatability

These criteria all play a role in getting a dog to consume the treat and then experience the desired calming effect. Dog owners want the best for their dogs, and pharmaceutical alternatives often cause unwanted side effects or aren’t ineffective.

CBD dog chews and treats, when formulated and made by a company that focuses on consistency and effectiveness, are an excellent alternative to medications because they repeatedly deliver the same results with little side effects. Our picks have been shown to work well and measure up to each manufacturer’s claims.

How to Find the Best CBD Dog Treat for Your Pup

The inherent issue with CBD is the fact it’s derived from the hemp plant, which means it’s naturally subject to inconsistencies. To overcome this issue, hemp growers focus on growing reliable plant strains and fertilize their fields with the same formulation each growing season. These and other practices serve to grow individual hemp plants that can be relied upon to deliver consistent CBD oil in quality and potency.

Look for CBD oil makers that test their plants, make it easy to find the results of the tests, and have proof that they can create a reliable end product. This makes it easier for you to find the best CBD dog chews that you can order over and over without wondering if this batch will be effective.

Effectiveness is another factor to consider when finding the best CBD for dogs. CBD oil on its works well, but you need to determine the right strength that works best for your dog. You can use a dosing calculator that helps you determine how many MG of CBD oil is right for your dog, or you can try different brands and strengths to find the one that works best for your dog.

Potential Benefits of CBD Dog Treats

Anxious pets can drive their owners crazy with unwanted behavior and experience a poor quality of life when they don’t get relief from anxiety. CBD dog treats contain CBD oil and supporting ingredients that are known to calm down an anxious dog and help it relax. Giving a dog CBD treats is an excellent alternative to using drugs for its anxiety and can even help it with joint pain.

Anxiety increases inflammation in a dog’s body, making it uncomfortable and easily wound up. It’s tough for a dog to relax on its own, which makes giving CBD dog treats a good idea. In addition, inflammation affects its joints, adding to its discomfort. The core action of CBD oil is reducing inflammation, which helps a dog relax and feel at ease.

Last, CBD dog treats primarily come in a format that’s easy for a dog to eat and in flavors that appeal to a dog’s taste buds. Dog owners can opt to buy vegan CBD dog treats to ensure they get the cleanest ingredients or select CBD chews made from organic ingredients. Dogs are omnivorous and can quickly eat meat, vegetables, and grains. The best CBD chews are formulated with this fact in mind, giving you peace of mind that you’re giving your dog the best CBD dog treats.

Potential Side Effects of Giving Your Dog CBD Treats

Hemp can legally contain as much as 0.3% THC, although this is not enough to get your dog high. However, there is a risk of side effects from mild THC toxicity, especially if you give your dog too many CBD dog treats at once. Some of the potential side effects include:

Vomiting or diarrhea

Low blood pressure

Dizziness

Drowsiness

Lethargy

Dry mouth

Lack of appetite

You may see one or more of these symptoms if your dog eats too many CBD soft chews. However, you probably won’t have to take your dog to the vet unless they’ve eaten an entire container that contains heavy doses of CBD dog treats. The symptoms will pass on their own over time, and your dog will be none the worse for its experience.

FAQs

Which CBD oil type is best for dogs?

The best type of CBD oil for dogs is broad-spectrum CBD or full spectrum. This type of CBD oil contains most of the cannabinoids found in the hemp plant for the fullest effect. It’s something that’s found in both human and PET CBD oil, and works on a dog’s endocannabinoid system the same as a human’s.

How many CBD dog treats are too many?

The amount of CBD soft chews you give your dog depends on its size and weight. Smaller dogs need a chew that’s 0.5mg to 1mg in strength, while bigger dogs can require 20mg—feeding more than the recommended dose falls into the “too many” category, although some dogs may need incremental dosages to reach the desired level of calmness.

Why should I give my dog CBD treats?

You should give your dog CBD treats to help it overcome anxiety when it is in a stressful situation. CBD and supporting ingredients calm down your dog in the same way other medications do, but without the unwanted side effects.

Do CBD soft chews work?

To date, there needs to be more scientific studies to quantify the effectiveness of CBD oil for dogs. However, what is known is that CBD dog treats have been shown to work consistently, and there is no placebo effect with CBD treats. Owners can see with their eyes that their dogs are responding positively to the treats and regularly report on the benefits of CBD treats for dogs.

Try Naturally Occuring CBD Dog Treats For Your Furry Friend!

CBD treats for dogs have many benefits and little in the way of drawbacks. It helps dogs handle anxiety they experience in stressful situations, and can even help with aching joints. Giving your dog CBD treats is also engaging in providing it with holistic health care, and avoids the side effects that come with pharmaceutical treatments. CBD is well-tolerated by dogs, making it a viable alternative to chemical-based medications.

Many dog owners have turned to CBD dog treats because they work, and they work well. Manufacturers of CBD dog treats have worked to create products that are consistent, reliable, and effective, making it easy for a pet owner to give the CBD treat without wondering if it will work or not. Many makers of CBD pet treats have also gone to the lengths of creating specially formulated blends that contain ingredients that support the calming effect of CBD.

Pet owners have a lot of products to choose from, which is why we went out in search of the best ones. Our picks help you learn more about each product and why you should get it to treat your dog’s anxiety.

