Best CBD for Sleep: Top 5 Brands for Insomnia and Relaxation

By Christopher Eggleton, Originated Media

The quest for a good night’s sleep often feels elusive. Tossing and turning, counting sheep, and staring at the ceiling while trying to fall asleep are all-too-familiar scenarios for many. Poor quality sleep affects every aspect of life, from productivity and mood. Those who struggle with insomnia symptoms or different sleep disorders know the value (and difficulty) of getting restful sleep.

Finding an effective sleep aid without a laundry list of side effects is almost as difficult as getting a peaceful night’s rest. This is where CBD steps in, promising a natural remedy that might just be the answer to our sleep woes.

The online market is flooded with various CBD products, but discerning the best CBD for sleep can be challenging. To help you make a smart choice, we’ve rounded up some of the best options out there. Whether you’re dealing with chronic insomnia or occasional sleepless nights, exploring these broad-spectrum CBD or full-spectrum CBD products might unlock the door to the restorative sleep you’ve been missing.

Summary of the Best CBD Products for Sleep

Benefits of CBD Products

The potential health benefits of CBD go beyond just aiding sleep. Here are some of the key advantages CBD use offers:

Pain relief: CBD has pain-relieving properties, making it a natural alternative to painkillers for managing chronic pain from conditions like arthritis or acute pain from injuries.

CBD has pain-relieving properties, making it a natural alternative to painkillers for managing chronic pain from conditions like arthritis or acute pain from injuries. Reduced anxiety: CBD can decrease anxiety by interacting with the body’s endocannabinoid system to promote relaxation, which is crucial for a restful night.

CBD can decrease anxiety by interacting with the body’s endocannabinoid system to promote relaxation, which is crucial for a restful night. Better sleep quality: CBD can promote better sleep. Taking CBD daily can help regulate sleep cycles, helping users get the restorative sleep essential for overall health and well-being. As such, it’s a great alternative to prescription medications for those struggling with insomnia or other sleep disorders except obstructive sleep apnea.

CBD can promote better sleep. Taking CBD daily can help regulate sleep cycles, helping users get the restorative sleep essential for overall health and well-being. As such, it’s a great alternative to prescription medications for those struggling with insomnia or other sleep disorders except obstructive sleep apnea. Improved mood: Early research suggests regular CBD use can improve sleep quality and mood. By balancing the body’s internal systems, CBD can support a positive outlook and emotional stability.

Best CBD Products for Sleep Reviewed

What we love:

CBDistillery shhh+ Gummies offer a potent combination of CBD, CBN, and Delta-9 THC, making them a powerful ally for achieving restful sleep. Crafted with full-spectrum CBD extract, these gummies are expertly formulated to improve sleep quality, helping users fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. They work to ease the mind and body into a state of relaxation, effectively quieting racing thoughts and reducing stress.

Each gummy provides a consistent serving size, ensuring you get the same sleep-enhancing effects every night. Featuring a delicious, Dreamberry flavor, this quality sleep aid is vegan-friendly and free from artificial additives. By supporting your natural sleep cycle, these chewy treats are some of the best CBD gummies for sleep on the market and can help you wake up feeling revitalized and ready to take on the day.

Pros:

Third-party lab-tested

Made from USA-grown hemp

Vegan-friendly ingredients

Cons:

Not suitable for those avoiding THC

Specs:

CBD type : Full-spectrum

: Full-spectrum Size : 30 gummies per container

: 30 gummies per container Strength : 25 mg CBD, 5 mg Delta-9 THC, and 5 mg CBN per gummy

: 25 mg CBD, 5 mg Delta-9 THC, and 5 mg CBN per gummy Flavor(s): Dreamberry

2. Best for Uninterrupted Sleep: NextEvo Naturals Triple Action Sleep Gummies

What we love:

NextEvo Naturals Triple Action Sleep Gummies combine the sleep-enhancing power of CBD, melatonin, and L-Theanine into a single, effective product. They’re designed to help you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up refreshed. The Strawberry flavor has a pleasant taste without any bitterness, making these gummies an enjoyable part of your nightly routine.

The water-soluble CBD formula and Smartsorb™ technology ensure a higher absorption rate and faster results. The formula is crafted from 100% natural, USA-grown hemp and is rigorously tested for purity and potency at every stage of production. Vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO, these gummies cater to a wide range of dietary preferences. This natural alternative to sleep medicine offers a comprehensive approach to improving sleep patterns and quality, ensuring you wake up ready to perform at your best.

Pros:

Smartsorb™ technology for faster absorption

Delicious strawberry flavor with no bitter aftertaste

Vegan, non-GMO, and gluten-free

Cons:

Not suitable for those avoiding melatonin

Specs:

CBD type : Isolate

: Isolate Size : 30 gummies per container

: 30 gummies per container Strength : 10 mg CBD per gummy

: 10 mg CBD per gummy Flavor(s): Strawberry

3. Best Formula: Slumber Deep Zzzs

What we love:

Slumber’s Deep Zzzs gummies offer a robust solution for anyone seeking improved sleep quality and restorative rest. These gummies blend CBD with THC and CBN to create a calming effect that aids in falling and staying asleep. Deep Zzzs was proven in a sleep study of over 500 participants to improve sleep by 72 minutes per night on average.

These gummies are plant-based, handmade in small batches, and completely vegan, making them suitable for various dietary preferences. These CBD gummies also have a quick onset time — 30 to 45 minutes — so they’re great if you’re looking for something to help you fall asleep quickly without the groggy effects in the morning.

Pros:

Tasty lemon raspberry flavor

30-day guarantee

Vegan

Handmade in small batches

Cons:

Not suitable for daytime use

Specs:

CBD type : Full-spectrum CBD distillate and CBD isolate

: Full-spectrum CBD distillate and CBD isolate Size : 30 gummies per container

: 30 gummies per container Strength : 25 mg CBD, 8mg CBN, 3mg THC

: 25 mg CBD, 8mg CBN, 3mg THC Flavor(s): Lemon Raspberry

4. Best for Deeper Sleep: Medterra Sound Asleep Gummies

What we love:

Medterra Sound Asleep Gummies are a powerful solution for enhancing their sleep quality and duration. These high-potency gummies combine CBD, THC, melatonin, and L-theanine to promote a healthy sleep cycle. The blend of these ingredients creates the entourage effect, maximizing the therapeutic benefits by utilizing the whole hemp plant. Melatonin helps signal to your body that it’s time for sleep, helping you get more restful sleep.

Meanwhile, L-theanine relaxes your entire body, preparing you for a deeper, more restorative slumber. The scientifically crafted formulation ensures you wake up refreshed and ready to meet the day’s challenges. This natural sleep aid offers a flexible and effective approach to achieving sound sleep.

Pros:

High-potency formulation to improve sleep

Made with organic ingredients

Third-party lab-tested

Cons:

Contains THC, which may not be suitable for everyone

Specs:

CBD type : Full-spectrum

: Full-spectrum Size : 20, 40, or 60 gummies per container

: 20, 40, or 60 gummies per container Strength : 50 mg CBD and 5 mg THC per gummy

: 50 mg CBD and 5 mg THC per gummy Flavor(s): Blackberry

5. Best CBN Sleep Product: Batch Nighttime CBD + CBN Gummies

What we love:

Batch Nighttime CBD + CBN Gummies are a top choice for those looking to enhance their sleep quality without using melatonin. These gummies come in two potencies and feature a combination of CBD and CBN to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. These naturally flavored raspberry gummies are delicious and won’t cause the next-day grogginess often associated with sleep medicine.

The use of whole bud extract from Wisconsin-grown hemp ensures maximum therapeutic benefits. With a focus on non-habit-forming ingredients, these vegan and non-GMO gummies are a reliable addition to your nightly routine. Plus, this product is sent for rigorous third-party testing, making it a safe and effective choice for a restful night’s sleep.

Pros:

Non-habit-forming

No morning grogginess

Vegan and non-GMO

Cons:

Only one flavor available

Specs:

CBD type : Isolate

: Isolate Size : 30 gummies per container

: 30 gummies per container Strength : 25 mg CBD and 15 mg CBN per gummy (original strength); 50 mg CBD and 30 mg CBN per gummy (extra-strength)

: 25 mg CBD and 15 mg CBN per gummy (original strength); 50 mg CBD and 30 mg CBN per gummy (extra-strength) Flavor(s): Raspberry

How We Picked the Best CBD for Sleep

Given the variety of products available, selecting the best CBD for sleep required a meticulous approach. We evaluated numerous factors to ensure we recommended only the most effective and high-quality options. Here’s a breakdown of our criteria to determine the best CBD for sleep.

Efficacy and Ingredients

We assessed each product’s formulation, ensuring it includes ingredients known to support restful sleep. We prioritized products that combine CBD with other natural sleep-supporting ingredients like melatonin, CBN, and L-theanine. We also favored full-spectrum CBD products, as they contain a range of cannabinoids that work together to offer enhanced therapeutic effects.

Customer Reviews

We pored over customer reviews to gauge users’ overall satisfaction with different nighttime CBD gummies and products. Positive reviews highlighting improvements in sleep quality, reduced insomnia, and overall satisfaction played a crucial role in our selection. We also paid attention to any recurring issues or side effects reported by users, as these are equally important in assessing the reliability and safety of CBD sleep products.

Third-Party Testing

Third-party testing helped us confirm the quality and potency of various CBD options. Every CBD product on our list has been subjected to third-party lab testing and confirmed free from harmful contaminants like pesticides, heavy metals, and solvents.

Value

While high-quality CBD offerings can be more expensive, we ensured that our selections offer good value for money. We compared the price per milligram of CBD across different products to identify those that provide effective relief without being overly expensive. By balancing cost with efficacy, we aimed to include options catering to various budgets without compromising quality.

Formulation

Different people have different preferences when it comes to taking CBD for sleep. Our list includes a variety of product formulations to cater to these needs and preferences.

Additional Benefits

Our selections go beyond promoting deep sleep. We considered products that support the nervous system, reduce anxiety, and promote a balanced sleep-wake cycle. Our picks are not only effective natural sleep aids but also contribute to overall health.

How To Find the Best CBD Products for You

Finding the best CBD for sleep can significantly enhance your quality of life. The guide below will help you choose the right CBD option for your sleep needs.

Type of Product

CBD for sleep comes in various forms, each with unique advantages. CBD gummies for sleep are popular because they’re easy to dose, convenient, and taste good. They’re perfect for those who want a straightforward way to incorporate CBD into their nightly routine.

CBD oil is known for its versatility and fast absorption. It can be taken sublingually for quicker effects or added to food and drinks for quicker effects.

Vapes offer the fastest absorption rate, making them ideal for those who need immediate relief, though they may not be suitable for those with respiratory issues.

Other forms, like capsules and topicals, can also be considered based on personal preferences and how you wish to incorporate CBD into your regimen.

Flavor and Ingredients

Flavor can significantly impact your experience, especially if you opt for a CBD gummy or oil. Many CBD gummies come in a variety of flavors, from fruity to minty, making them enjoyable to consume. It’s important to check the ingredients for natural flavorings and to avoid artificial additives and sweeteners.

Additionally, it is crucial to consider any dietary restrictions or preferences. Many CBD options are now available in vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO formulations. Ensure that the product you choose aligns with your dietary needs to avoid any adverse reactions and ensure a pleasant experience.

Potency and Dosage

Potency refers to the amount of CBD in each serving and is a critical factor in determining how effective the product will be for sleep. Beginners may want to start with a lower potency and gradually increase as needed.

Understanding the dosage that works best for you is essential, as it varies based on factors such as body weight, metabolism, and the severity of sleep issues.

Intended Benefit

Different products may offer varying benefits depending on their formulation. If you’re primarily looking for improved sleep, ensure the product is specifically formulated for this purpose. Many products combine CBD with other natural sleep aids like melatonin, CBN, or L-theanine to enhance the sleep-inducing effects. If you also need relief from pain or anxiety, look for products that mention these benefits explicitly.

Choosing a product that addresses your specific needs can provide more targeted and effective relief. For instance, if you suffer from anxiety that disrupts your sleep-wake cycle, a product combining CBD with calming herbs might be ideal.

Types of CBD

There are three types of CBD, each offering unique benefits. Here’s a breakdown of the main types of CBD you’ll encounter in products like CBD gummies and oils.

Full-Spectrum CBD

Full-spectrum CBD contains all the naturally occurring cannabinoids (including trace amounts of THC), terpenes, and flavonoids found in the Cannabis sativa plant. These compounds work in synergy to produce an entourage effect, enhancing each other’s properties for robust therapeutic effects.

Full-spectrum CBD is often found in products like CBD gummies for sleep and is popular for those seeking comprehensive benefits, given its ability to address multiple sleep-disrupting factors like anxiety and pain.

Broad-Spectrum CBD

Broad-spectrum CBD is similar to full-spectrum but with one key difference: it contains no THC. This type of CBD still offers the entourage effect through the presence of other cannabinoids and terpenes but is suitable for those who wish to avoid THC. Broad-spectrum CBD is found in many CBD sleep products, including gummies and vapes.

CBD Isolate

CBD isolate is pure CBD with no other cannabinoids or terpenes. This type of CBD is ideal for those who want to avoid other compounds from the Cannabis sativa plant. While it lacks the entourage effect, CBD isolate is a preferred choice for individuals who need to take high doses of CBD for sleep without any risk of THC exposure.

Types of CBD Products

Beyond CBD gummies for sleep, the market offers a variety of CBD product options tailored to different preferences and needs. Here are some of the most popular choices.

CBD Capsules

Taking CBD oil capsules offers convenience and precision. Each capsule contains a pre-measured dose of CBD oil, making it easy to monitor your intake. They’re discreet, tasteless, and easy to incorporate into your daily routine. CBD capsules are ideal for individuals who use CBD for sleep, as they can be taken along with other nightly supplements.

CBD Oils and Tinctures

CBD oils and tinctures are versatile and fast-acting. They can be taken sublingually (under the tongue) for rapid absorption or added to food and beverages. They allow for flexible dosing, making it easy to adjust your intake based on your needs and tolerance. Full-spectrum CBD oil, in particular, is a go-to choice for help falling asleep quickly or immediate relief from anxiety.

CBD Vape Pens

The CBD vape pen offers one of the fastest methods of CBD delivery. Inhalation delivers CBD to the bloodstream directly through the lungs, providing almost instant relief. This method is ideal for treating sudden anxiety and pain symptoms.

CBD Topicals

CBD topicals—like creams, lotions, and balms—are applied directly to the skin. They offer targeted relief from pain and inflammation and often include other beneficial ingredients like menthol or essential oils. While not typically used for sleep, they can be part of a holistic approach to overall wellness.

Potential Side Effects of CBD

While CBD gummies are generally well-tolerated, some individuals may experience side effects including:

Dry mouth

Fatigue

Digestive discomfort

Appetite changes

Drug interactions

FAQ

Will CBD make me high?

Unlike THC, CBD is non-psychoactive and won’t make you high. Full-spectrum CBD gummies and products contain trace amounts of THC, which isn’t enough to cause a high.

How much CBD should I take for sleep support?

The ideal dosage of CBD for sleep depends on individual factors like body weight and metabolism. Most manufacturers of CBD sleep gummies recommend a dose of 25 to 50 milligrams.

Is CBD legal?

Hemp-derived CBD products that contain less than 0.3% THC based on dry weight are federally legal in the United States.

However, state laws vary, so it’s important to check local regulations before purchasing full-spectrum CBD gummies or other CBD-infused products.

Is CBD safe?

High-quality CBD products purchased from reputable brands are generally safe for most people. CBD has a low risk of side effects, which are usually mild when they do occur.

CBD can interact poorly with some dietary supplements and medications. Consult your doctor before taking CBD sleep gummies or other CBD-infused products if you’re taking prescriptions or other medications.

Is CBD FDA-approved?

Currently, Epidiolex®—a medication used to treat two forms of epilepsy—is the only CBD product that has been approved by the FDA.

Is CBD addictive?

Unlike many prescription sleep medications, CBD doesn’t have addictive properties and typically won’t lead to dependence.

How fast does CBD work?

This depends on the consumption method. Taking CBD gummies, oils, and capsules orally usually brings on effects 30 minutes to 2 hours after use. Vaping provides almost instant relief, and taking CBD oils sublingually often produces results within 15 minutes.

CBD type and potency can also affect how long it takes to feel the effects. For instance, full—and broad-spectrum CBD products typically work faster than isolate formulas, and high-potency picks produce effects quicker than low-potency options.

Conclusion

Choosing the best CBD gummies and products for sleep can significantly enhance your sleep quality and overall well-being. Understanding the different types of CBD and considering key factors like formulation and dosage can help you find the perfect natural sleep aid. The carefully curated, potent CBD sleep gummies mentioned above will help you say goodbye to tossing and turning and hello to restful nights, deep sleep, and healthy sleep patterns.

