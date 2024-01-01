Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety: Top 5 Brands for Stress & Anxiety

By Emilee Keller, Originated Media

Content oversight and quality assurance provided by Chicago Magazine. Chicago Magazine advertising leadership oversees sponsored, native, and paid content on this platform, ensuring its quality, relevance, and helpfulness for our audience. Articles attributed to this byline are authored by paying advertisers. The editorial team did not contribute to these pieces, and the opinions expressed do not necessarily represent those of the editorial staff. Refer to our partner statement to better understand the nature of the relationship. The sponsor retains responsibility for the content and holds the copyright to their material.

If you often feel stressed out, anxious, or on edge, you may want to try using CBD gummies for anxiety. CBD, a natural compound found in hemp, is excellent for quieting the mind and the body. You should feel more relaxed and focused about 30-60 minutes after taking a CBD gummy. People also find CBD helps them get better sleep during times of stress. And, of course, everyone functions better when they’re well-rested!

There are great CBD gummies out there, but only a few are worthy of being called “the best.” We sought to find those top-notch CBD gummies that outshine the competition in terms of potency, purity, and effectiveness. Whether you’re dealing with serious anxiety symptoms or more general stress, we encourage you to read more about these top CBD gummies.

Summary of the Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety

Potential Benefits of CBD Gummies

Reduced Anxiety: After taking CBD gummies, people generally notice a reduction in anxiety symptoms such as racing thoughts, sweaty palms, and an inability to focus.

After taking CBD gummies, people generally notice a reduction in anxiety symptoms such as racing thoughts, sweaty palms, and an inability to focus. Stress Relief: CBD can help relieve daily stress and prompt a more positive, relaxed mindset.

CBD can help relieve daily stress and prompt a more positive, relaxed mindset. Better Sleep: Taking CBD in the evening can help you relax and sleep more peacefully. Unlike with some over-the-counter sleep aids, you won’t feel groggy the next day.

Taking CBD in the evening can help you relax and sleep more peacefully. Unlike with some over-the-counter sleep aids, you won’t feel groggy the next day. Pain Management: If you struggle with chronic pain, CBD can help take the edge off.

Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety Reviewed

1. Best Overall CBD Gummies for Anxiety: CBDfx Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

Check Latest Price

How Well It Works:

CBDfx Full Spectrum Mixed Berry CBD Gummies are everything you could want in a CBD product: delicious, effective, pure, and easy to use. These CBD gummies are flavored with natural ingredients, and customers find the flavor sweet and fruity with only a mild hemp taste. CBDfx also has these gummies lab-tested to ensure they are free from contaminants. Plus, they are solvent-free and made with U.S.-grown hemp.

Customers say they start feeling calm and blissful about 30 minutes after taking these gummies. The suggested serving size is two gummies; most customers find that enough to manage their anxiety. However, the gummies are easy to split in half if you decide to adjust your dose. Reviewers say the effects often last as long as six or eight hours.

Reviewers who struggle with social anxiety symptoms find they feel more relaxed and confident at parties, at work, and during important meetings if they’ve first taken these gummies. These CBD gummies are also well-liked by those who tend to ruminate after going to bed; they say they help quiet racing and repetitive thoughts. Most reviews agree: these CBD gummies work.

CBDfx makes these gummies without any gelatin or other animal products. They are entirely vegan and cruelty-free. The product label includes plenty of details, including an ingredient list and dosing recommendations, which helps ensure you know exactly what you’re taking.

Pros:

Vegan and cruelty-free

Made with all-natural flavorings

Lab-tested and solvent-free

Detailed product label

Cons:

Some customers report a hemp aftertaste

Specs:

CBD type : Full-spectrum CBD

: Full-spectrum CBD Size : 60 gummies per bottle

: 60 gummies per bottle Strength : 50 mg CBD per serving

: 50 mg CBD per serving Flavor(s): Cherry

CBDfx often shares discount codes and sometimes includes freebies with orders.

Learn more about CBDfx Full Spectrum Mixed Berry CBD Gummies today.

2. Best Flavored Traditional CBD Gummies: Soul CBD Gummies

Check Latest Price

How Well It Works:

Soul CBD Gummies prove that CBD products can taste delicious and also relieve your anxiety. Soul sells these gummies in not one, not two, but eight different flavors. If you have a favorite candy flavor, there’s a good chance Soul has it. Favorites include the Seriously Sour flavor, which will make your mouth pucker, and the Raspberry flavor, which has a nice blend of sweet and tart tastes.

Soul CBD Gummies are made with CBD isolate, so they have barely any hemp flavor. They are also less likely to make you feel sleepy or drowsy than gummies made with full-spectrum CBD. or broad spectrum. Many customers like taking these gummies in the morning. They report feeling a natural sense of calmness and having an easier time focusing throughout the day.

Another thing we like about these CBD gummies is their simple, natural formula. They are sweetened with organic cane sugar and tapioca syrup and don’t contain any artificial sweeteners. The gummies’ color and flavor come from familiar fruit and vegetable-based ingredients, including grape juice concentrate and organic purple carrot juice. These CBD gummies are also vegan and gluten-free.

Pros:

Barely any hemp taste

THC-free and unlikely to cause drowsiness

Contains only natural colors and flavors

Vegan and gluten-free

Cons:

May not be relaxing enough for evening use

Specs:

CBD type : CBD isolate

: CBD isolate Size : 30 gummies per jar

: 30 gummies per jar Strength : 25 mg CBD per gummy

: 25 mg CBD per gummy Flavor(s): Raspberry, Pineapple Mango, Pina Colada, Seriously Sour, Strawberry, Orange Cream, Passion Fruit

Soul often shares sitewide discount codes on their website.

If you’re looking for CBD gummies that taste just like candy, we suggest trying Soul CBD Gummies.

Learn more about Soul CBD Gummies today.

3. Best Performance and Value CBD Gummies: R&R Multifunctional CBD Gummies

Check Latest Price

How Well It Works:

R&R Multifunctional CBD Gummies are a good choice for those whose anxiety interferes with their sleep. If you lie awake worrying or feel on edge as bedtime approaches, these are the gummies for you. Customers say they start feeling both mentally and physically relaxed about 30 minutes after taking these CBD gummies for anxiety. Most find they sleep through the night and wake up feeling well-rested. Reviewers say these CBD gummies also help prevent bad dreams and nightmares.

R&R Multifunctional CBD Gummies are made with full spectrum CBD, so they contain a wide variety of plant-based compounds that help enhance the effects of CBD. Flavonoids from hemp offer immune-boosting benefits, and terpenes, like B-Caryophyllene and a-Humulene, help encourage relaxation and sleep.

These CBD gummies for anxiety are made in the U.S. from USDA Certified Organic Hemp. They only contain natural ingredients, and they’ve been tested for safety by an independent, third-party lab. The flavors are as impressive as the formula. They’re shaped like rings; every bottle contains a combination of Palisade Peach, Granny Smith Apple, and Alpine Strawberry rings. Customers say the peach ones taste just like their favorite peach ring candy.

Pros:

High potency options available

Made with USDA Certified Organic hemp

High value compared other brands

Tested by a third-party lab

Cons:

Coated in sugar; may be too sugary for some customers

Specs:

CBD type : Full-spectrum CBD

: Full-spectrum CBD Size : 30 gummies per jar

: 30 gummies per jar Strength : 30 mg, 60 mg, or 90 mg CBD per gummy

: 30 mg, 60 mg, or 90 mg CBD per gummy Flavor(s): Palisade Peach, Granny Smith Apple, Alpine Strawberry

R&R often offers discounts on “bundles” of their products, and many orders ship for free.

Learn more about R&R Multifunctional CBD Gummies today.

4. Most Relaxing Broad Spectrum Gummies: Medterra Calm Gummies

Check Latest Price

How Well It Works:

Medterra Calm Gummies are a great choice when stress seems to be getting the best of you. Customers say these gummies are nicely relaxing without making them feel overly sleepy. They contain not just CBD but also L-theanine, an amino acid known for its ability to help relieve tension. They also contain ashwagandha, a natural herb that has long been used for its calming effects. Prepare to feel your shoulders drop and your mind balance within an hour of taking one of these gummies.

Medterra makes these gummies with broad-spectrum CBD oil, so while they are relaxing, they are not as sleep-inducing as full-spectrum gummies due to their lack of THC. However, they are lab-tested for purity and potency, and the Certificate of Analysis is provided on Medterra’s website. Medterra recommends taking one gummy as needed. Many customers find they only need to take these gummies once in the morning for all-day stress relief.

Another thing reviewers love about Medterra Calm Gummies is the flavor. They taste like real strawberry lemonade! The 20-count bottle is perfect for those new to CBD, whereas the 60-count bottle offers a good value for people who know they’ll use CBD every day.

Pros:

Enhanced with ashwagandha and L-theanine

Certificate of Analysis available

Tastes like real strawberry lemonade

Helps relieve both physical and mental tension

Cons:

Gummies may melt if they get too warm

Specs:

CBD type : Broad spectrum CBD

: Broad spectrum CBD Size : 20, 40, or 60 gummies per jar

: 20, 40, or 60 gummies per jar Strength : 25 mg CBD per gummy

: 25 mg CBD per gummy Flavor(s): Strawberry Lemonade

Medterra offers free shipping on many orders and often shares discount codes.

Learn more about Medterra Calm Gummies today.

5. Most Potent CBD Gummies for Anxiety: Aspen Green Bliss Organic Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

Check Latest Price

How Well It Works:

Aspen Green Bliss Organic Full Spectrum CBD Gummies are an excellent choice for those seeking really potent relief. Customers with anxiety disorders like PTSD and OCD find these gummies really effective in managing their symptoms. They report fewer bad dreams and an easier time getting through the day, in general, after taking these gummies. Each gummy contains an impressive 100 mg CBD + CBDV, plus 5 mg THC + THCV. The small amount of THC serves to enhance the effectiveness of the CBD. Most customers say they only need to take one of these gummies per day to manage their anxiety symptoms.

Aspen Green Bliss Organic Full Spectrum CBD Gummies also taste great. They have a delightful Tropical flavor and are coated in a thin layer of sugar for an extra hint of sweetness. They’re also vegan and gluten-free, making them an option for customers with dietary restrictions.

We love that these CBD gummies for anxiety are physician-formulated. Plus, they are USDA Certified Organic, which gives us even more confidence in their purity. Aspen Green uses only organic flavors and colors in these CBD gummies, and they source their hemp from reputable farms in Colorado. The company also prioritizes eco-friendliness and uses a non-toxic CBD extraction method called Supercritical CO2 extraction.

Pros:

Physician-formulated

CBD obtained through eco-friendly, Supercritical CO2 extraction

Made with Colorado-grown hemp

Vegan and gluten-free

Cons:

Only available in one flavor and potency

Specs:

CBD type : Full-spectrum CBD

: Full-spectrum CBD Size : 30 gummies per jar

: 30 gummies per jar Strength : 100 mg CBD + CBDV per gummy

: 100 mg CBD + CBDV per gummy Flavor(s): Tropical

Aspen Green offers free shipping on orders over a certain cost.

Learn more about Aspen Green Bliss Organic Full Spectrum CBD Gummies today.

How We Picked The Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety

With so many CBD gummies on the market, you may wonder how we decided these five products deserved to be featured. The bottom line is this: it wasn’t an easy decision, and these are certainly not the only good CBD gummies for anxiety. However, after careful analysis, we do believe these are five of the very best CBD gummies for anxiety. Here’s how we came to that conclusion.

Lab-Testing and Other Purity Measures

Before taking any CBD product, you should ensure it is pure. In other words, you want to know that CBD gummies are free from contaminants like pesticides and heavy metals. The best way to know this is by reviewing lab-test reports.

The best CBD gummies will have been tested for contamination by a third-party lab. You should be able to review the results of those tests before purchasing the gummies. Often, the lab report is called a “Certificate of Analysis.” We only featured lab-tested gummies in this article as we felt that was the only way to know the recommended gummies were pure and safe.

We also appreciated CBD companies taking other measures to ensure the purity of their products. For example, if they used USDA Organic hemp, we considered that a “plus.” We also liked to see them use natural ingredients when possible.

Effectiveness

When a company claimed its CBD gummies were good for anxiety, we didn’t just take their word for it. We also read plenty of reviews to make sure customers actually found the CBD gummies effective for treating anxiety symptoms. Usually made per batch, CBD gummies might vary based on the batch. While most brands don’t have any clinical and cognitive improvement studies attached based on their product, reviewers usually will let readers know whether the product can enhance mental clarity.

While reading reviews, we looked for ones written by customers with a variety of anxiety disorders and specific concerns. This helped ensure that the gummies we selected would be effective for many customers, not just those with specific concerns. We also looked at how many CBD gummies people took to treat anxiety.

Company Reputation

When you buy CBD gummies for anxiety, you want the purchasing experience to be smooth and transparent. That’s why, in selecting these gummies, we paid as much attention to company policies as we did to the gummies themselves. We aimed to feature products from companies that are transparent with their ingredient sources and formulation protocols. We also looked for companies with helpful and responsive customer service teams. After all, if you have a question about gummies you’re hoping to purchase, you want to know the company has an answer.

How To Find The Right CBD Gummies for Your Anxiety Symptoms

You may have a list of CBD gummies you’re considering buying but are unsure which is the best choice. Here are some top things to consider when selecting the best CBD gummies for your anxiety symptoms and overall wellness.

Amount of CBD

The first thing to consider is how much CBD each gummy contains. This is sometimes referred to as strength or potency. The more CBD per gummy, the stronger they are. For example, CBD gummies that contain 20 mg CBD a piece are stronger than those that contain 10 mg CBD a piece.

How strong should your CBD gummies be? That’s a matter of personal preference. If you’ve used a different CBD product before, how much did it contain? For example, if you used a CBD oil containing 20 mg CBD per serving and found that it worked well, look for CBD gummies containing the same amount of CBD.

What if you’ve never used CBD before? In that case, look for CBD gummies on the less-potent end of the spectrum. This way, you can easily take a smaller amount of CBD, see how your body responds, and go from there. You may find you need to take two gummies or want to order stronger gummies in the future, but that’s usually better than ordering too strong gummies.

Flavor

Flavor is one of the main reasons people pick CBD gummies for anxiety over other CBD products. Most CBD gummies taste good compared to CBD oil and other unflavored CBD products, but some taste better than others. If you don’t like the taste of hemp, then look for gummies that reviewers say have little to no hemp flavor. You should also look for gummies that are flavored like a food or candy that you enjoy. For example, if you like citrus, then lemon-lime gummies should suit your tastes.

Other Cannabinoids or Active Ingredients

While many CBD gummies contain only CBD as an active ingredient, some also contain other active ingredients. Some other calming and anti-anxiety herbs and compounds you might see in CBD gummies include:

Chamomile: Chamomile has long been enjoyed as a tea. It’s known for its relaxing and sleep-supporting properties. If you plan on taking your CBD gummies for anxiety in the evening, a formula containing chamomile might be a good choice.

Chamomile has long been enjoyed as a tea. It’s known for its relaxing and sleep-supporting properties. If you plan on taking your CBD gummies for anxiety in the evening, a formula containing chamomile might be a good choice. CBG: This is another cannabinoid found in hemp. It has its own stress-relieving properties and may also help improve focus. So, if your anxiety makes it tough to get things done, gummies with CBG may work well for you.

This is another cannabinoid found in hemp. It has its own stress-relieving properties and may also help improve focus. So, if your anxiety makes it tough to get things done, gummies with CBG may work well for you. Passionflower: Passionflower also has calming properties. You may see passionflower extract in some CBD gummies recommended for stress and anxiety relief. Expect such gummies to make you feel very calm and perhaps a little drowsy.

Passionflower also has calming properties. You may see passionflower extract in some CBD gummies recommended for stress and anxiety relief. Expect such gummies to make you feel very calm and perhaps a little drowsy. THC: You may see traces of THC in full-spectrum CBD gummies. This won’t be enough to make you feel high, but it will be enough to deepen your relaxation and ease anxiety.

Ingredient Suitability

Look closely at the active and inactive ingredients in the CBD gummies you’re considering purchasing. Make sure there are no ingredients you’re allergic to or prefer not to consume for ethical reasons.

While it is rare for CBD gummies to contain common allergens like tree nuts, some are made in facilities that process these allergens. Some gummies are also made with gelatin, which is an animal product and therefore results in gummies that are not vegan. If you’re specifically looking for vegan gummies, you’ll want ones that get their texture from pectin, a plant-based thickener.

Reviewer Opinions

Read plenty of on-site and off-site reviews to get an accurate picture of what other users experience when taking various CBD gummies for anxiety. What symptoms do the gummies relieve for other customers? How long do the gummies take to kick in?

If you struggle with a specific anxiety disorder, then you may want to look for gummies that reviewers find useful in managing that specific disorder. For instance, if you have been diagnosed with PTSD, search for gummies that are well-liked by others with PTSD. You can also search reviews for specific symptoms. For example, if you need a CBD product to help with shaky hands, look for one that reviewers say helps stop their hands from shaking due to anxiety.

Types of CBD Gummies

CBD gummies are often divided into types based on the kind of CBD they contain. The three types of CBD are full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate.

Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies

When CBD is extracted from hemp, CBD is not the only thing present in the extract. There will also be some other cannabinoids and terpenes that give hemp its aroma and flavor. These cannabinoids and terpenes often have their own stress-relieving and anti-anxiety properties. As such, full-spectrum CBD tends to be stronger and more effective than the other types.

Here are some other minor cannabinoids you might find in full-spectrum CBD products:

CBN: Short for cannabinol, CBN is another cannabinoid known to be very relaxing. In fact, since it can make some people feel drowsy, it is often seen in CBD products intended for evening anxiety relief and sleep support.

Short for cannabinol, CBN is another cannabinoid known to be very relaxing. In fact, since it can make some people feel drowsy, it is often seen in CBD products intended for evening anxiety relief and sleep support. CBG: CBG has its own stress-relief properties and can promote a happy mood. People often like high-CBG products for daytime anxiety relief.

CBG has its own stress-relief properties and can promote a happy mood. People often like high-CBG products for daytime anxiety relief. CBDV: Similar to CBD, CBDV is often useful for managing mood disorders, and it also has anti-inflammatory effects.

Here are some of the terpenes you may find in full-spectrum CBD products:

Pinene: Named for its pine-like aroma, this terpene may help reduce inflammation and ease feelings of anxiety. Pinene is uplifting and promotes a positive mood.

Named for its pine-like aroma, this terpene may help reduce inflammation and ease feelings of anxiety. Pinene is uplifting and promotes a positive mood. Limonene: With a bold citrus scent, limonene may help protect you from certain cancers. It also has anti-aging benefits and may reduce stress throughout the body.

With a bold citrus scent, limonene may help protect you from certain cancers. It also has anti-aging benefits and may reduce stress throughout the body. Humulene: Humulene is best known for its pain-relieving effects and can be a good choice for people whose pain makes them feel stressed out and anxious.

Humulene is best known for its pain-relieving effects and can be a good choice for people whose pain makes them feel stressed out and anxious. Caryophyllene: Also found in black pepper, caryophyllene can help excite the brain and lead to a more positive mood.

Finally, full-spectrum CBD products tend to contain traces of THC. This is not enough THC to make people feel high, but it is enough to enhance the relaxing properties of CBD. Some people, however, feel a bit too relaxed when they take full-spectrum CBD, which is usually due to its THC content. If true, you may only want to use full-spectrum gummies before bed.

Broad-Spectrum CBD Gummies

Broad-spectrum CBD gummies are similar to full-spectrum gummies in many ways. They contain beneficial terpenes that not only give them a potent hemp flavor but also enhance the relaxing properties of CBD. Depending on the strain from which the broad-spectrum CBD is extracted, these gummies also tend to contain traces of other minor cannabinoids, like CBN and CBG.

The big difference, and in fact, the only difference, between full- and broad-spectrum CBD gummies has to do with THC content. Broad-spectrum CBD gummies don’t contain any THC; all traces have been removed. Some people do find this makes broad-spectrum CBD gummies a tiny bit less effective at managing anxiety. However, it also means they are less likely to make you feel tired throughout the day.

If you’re sensitive to THC and need to manage your anxiety without morning tiredness, a broad-spectrum CBD product is likely your best bet.

CBD Isolate Gummies

At this point, you may wonder, “Aren’t there any CBD gummies that only contain CBD?” There are. They’re the ones made with CBD isolate. Unlike broad- and full-spectrum CBD, CBD isolate only contains CBD. It doesn’t contain any terpenes or other cannabinoids.

If you want to know how your body responds to CBD alone, without other substances, the best CBD gummies to try are those made with CBD isolate. These are also a good choice if full and broad spectrum products feel a little too potent or make you more relaxed than you’d like.

Other Types of CBD Products

CBD gummies are popular, but they are not the only CBD products that work well for managing anxiety symptoms. Here are a few other products you may want to consider.

CBD Oil

CBD oil is a liquid CBD product. It comes in a small bottle, usually with a dropper attached to the lid. You draw the oil into the dropper, then squeeze it under your tongue. Hold the CBD there for a minute, then swallow it.

CBD oils tend to have a strong hemp flavor, so they may not be as tasty or appealing as CBD gummies. However, they do have a couple of advantages over CBD gummies.

You can measure as much or as little oil as you wish. This makes it easy to control your dose without cutting gummies into pieces.

The effects come on sooner, especially if you hold the oil under your tongue before swallowing.

Most CBD oils are sugar-free, making them an ideal choice for those with dental problems, diabetes, or other concerns about sugar.

CBD Vape Pens

Another way to enjoy CBD is to vaporize it. CBD vape pens hold a liquid containing CBD in a concentrated form. When that liquid is heated, it turns into a vapor, which you can inhale into your lungs. CBD is absorbed easily through your lung tissue. You start feeling the effects within minutes, at most. Of course, this is a real benefit when dealing with anxiety symptoms, which can often come on at a moment’s notice.

People often enjoy having a CBD vape pen on hand for times when they start feeling suddenly anxious, worried, or on edge. A CBD pen can help take the edge off social anxiety before a big speech. It may even help stop a panic attack in its tracks. The effects don’t last as long as those of an oral CBD product like CBD gummies, but sometimes, you need fast relief more than you need long-lasting relief.

CBD Topicals

CBD topicals are CBD products that you apply to your skin. There are several different types on the market. The thickest of these products is usually sold as CBD cream. You may also see CBD lotions, which have a similar texture but are often a bit runnier. Then, you’ll see CBD balms, which tend to be more concentrated, gel-like, and formulated to be applied to smaller, more precise parts of the body.

Most people use CBD topicals for pain, but you can use them for anxiety if desired. Some people find the act of rubbing a CBD product onto their skin soothing and relaxing. If you use CBD before bed, a CBD cream may be a welcome addition to your evening bathing and self-care routine.

Potential Side Effects of CBD Gummies

Here are some side effects you might experience when taking CBD gummies for anxiety. Keep in mind that these side effects tend to be mild, and when they do occur, they almost always go away as soon as the CBD wears off.

Nausea: Sometimes CBD gummies may make your stomach feel a bit queasy. If this happens to you, try taking them with a snack or a meal instead of on an empty stomach. They might take longer to kick in, but you’re less likely to feel nauseous.

Sometimes CBD gummies may make your stomach feel a bit queasy. If this happens to you, try taking them with a snack or a meal instead of on an empty stomach. They might take longer to kick in, but you’re less likely to feel nauseous. Dry Mouth : Your mouth may feel dry after taking CBD products containing many terpenes. If sipping water does not keep you comfortable enough, taking a terpene-free CBD isolate product should prevent this side effect.

: Your mouth may feel dry after taking CBD products containing many terpenes. If sipping water does not keep you comfortable enough, taking a terpene-free CBD isolate product should prevent this side effect. Feeling Too Tired: Some people take CBD specifically because they want to feel tired, but if you don’t want to feel tired, you may consider this a side effect. Reduce your CBD dosage and try taking CBD isolate products only; you should experience less tiredness.

FAQs

Is CBD legal?

Yes, CBD is legal in the United States. The 2018 Farm Bill made it legal to obtain CBD from industrial hemp, which is defined as hemp containing less than 0.3% THC.

How much CBD should I take?

Most people respond best to a CBD dosage between 10 and 100 mg. You’ll notice that’s a big range, and that’s because everyone responds to CBD a little differently. Some people are really sensitive to CBD and only need a few milligrams to manage their anxiety symptoms. Other people are less sensitive to CBD and need significantly more to feel its effects.

If you’re new to CBD, start by taking just 10 mg. Wait a few hours, and see how you feel. Do you feel more relaxed? Are anxiety symptoms, like sweating palms and racing thoughts, less bothersome? If so, you may only need that 10 mg dose each time you take CBD. If you don’t feel enough relief, you can take 15 mg CBD next time. Again, pay attention to the effects. You can always take more the next time around if needed. After a few rounds, you should get a better handle on how much CBD your body needs for anxiety relief.

How often should I take CBD gummies?

Most people take CBD gummies for anxiety once a day or twice a day. The best schedule for you will depend on when you struggle the most with anxiety. Do you feel socially anxious or overwhelmed during the day? Then, you may only need to take CBD gummies in the morning. Or, maybe you struggle with a lot of late-night anxiety and insomnia. In that case, taking gummies each evening should work.

If your anxiety ebbs and flows throughout the day and night, you may want to take gummies in the morning and again at night. Most people don’t need to take them more often than that.

It can be beneficial to take gummies daily if you struggle with ongoing anxiety. The effects tend to build over time. In other words, you should feel even better after having taken CBD gummies daily for a few weeks. If your anxiety symptoms only come up now and then, though, you may want to only take gummies when you really need relief. For example, you could take them when you feel your head starting to spin with rumination, but not on the days when you feel calm and focused.

How fast do CBD gummies work?

You should start feeling relief from CBD gummies about 30 to 60 minutes after you swallow them. This is about the same amount of time that most over-the-counter medications take to work. To give you relief, the CBD first needs to pass through your digestive tract and into your bloodstream.

If you want CBD gummies to start working as fast as possible, be sure to chew them thoroughly and hold them in your mouth for a minute or two before swallowing. This way, some CBD may be absorbed into the small blood vessels under your tongue and in your cheek tissues, giving you faster relief.

Why do CBD gummies make me feel tired?

If you feel tired after taking CBD gummies, don’t be too alarmed. This is fairly normal. CBD is very relaxing – so much so that it can make some people feel tired. If you take a full-spectrum CBD product, you may also feel tired due to the THC and the terpenes in the gummies. You should feel less tired if you take a broad-spectrum CBD product without THC or even a pure CBD product that doesn’t contain any terpenes or other cannabinoids.

You’re also more likely to feel tired after taking a larger dose of CBD, so you might want to take a smaller dose when taking CBD in the daytime. For example, you could take just half a gummy in the morning instead of a whole one. And, knowing that CBD makes you feel tired, you could take a whole gummy at night, when being tired is desirable.

What is the difference between CBD gummies and CBD capsules?

CBD gummies are chewy candies that contain CBD. CBD capsules, on the other hand, are vegetable or gelatin capsules that are filled with liquid CBD oil. You chew and swallow CBD gummies but swallow CBD capsules with a few sips of water.

CBD capsules are a good choice for people who want to take their CBD discreetly and for those who don’t want the sugar that CBD gummies contain. However, they aren’t as fun or enjoyable to take as CBD gummies, and you can’t divide them in half, which makes it a bit harder to control your dose with precision.

Finding CBD Gummies To Lower Your Stress Levels

Anxiety can make it hard to get through the day, let alone enjoy yourself. Luckily, CBD gummies can be really helpful for managing a wide variety of anxiety symptoms and even some treatment-resistant anxiety disorders. All five CBD gummy products recommended here offer serious health benefits, are pure, potent, and taste delicious. We encourage you to read more about these great-tasting CBD gummies and order the most appealing brand. Before long, you’ll be waving your anxiety “goodbye.”

Related Content