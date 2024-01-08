Best CBD Gummies for Pain: Top 5 Brands in 2024

By Emilee Keller, Originated Media

Regardless of the cause of your pain, the best CBD gummies for pain can bring you comfort and relief. CBD is a safe, natural pain reliever. It also has a long list of other potential benefits, such as stress relief and reduced inflammation. People with arthritis, irritable bowel syndrome, fibromyalgia, and even migraines love the relief they enjoy from CBD gummies.

There are many good CBD gummy products on the market, but our goal was to identify the very best ones. We read countless reviews, learned all about each brand’s policies, and put our own testers on the job. After careful analysis, we’re excited to present these five, top-quality CBD gummies for all kinds of users, whether you like mixed berry flavor gummies or CBD gummies with a dash of THC.

Best CBD Gummies for Pain

Potential Benefits of CBD

If you struggle with chronic pain due to a condition like arthritis or a back injury, taking CBD daily may help keep your pain under control. Acute Pain Relief: CBD may relieve acute pain, such as headaches, muscle soreness, and post-surgical pain.

CBD may relieve acute pain, such as headaches, muscle soreness, and post-surgical pain. Inflammation Management: Similar to NSAIDs, CBD also relieves inflammation as it fights pain. This makes it helpful for managing conditions like IBS and arthritis.

Similar to NSAIDs, CBD also relieves inflammation as it fights pain. This makes it helpful for managing conditions like IBS and arthritis. Stress Reduction: Pain may make you feel stressed out, but CBD can help you relax and feel stress-free. It may even help you get better sleep at night.

Best CBD Gummies for Pain Reviewed

1. Best Overall CBD Gummies for Pain: CBDfx Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

How Well It Works:

CBDfx Full Spectrum Mixed Berry CBD Gummies receive glowing reviews from customers with a wide variety of pain conditions. Customers with arthritis and gout find these gummies help keep their joints loose and pain-free. Those with back pain find taking these gummies helps keep them more comfortable throughout the day, and even customers with neurological conditions like MS report relief after using this product.

Since these are full-spectrum CBD gummies, they contain hemp terpenes and a tiny amount of THC, both of which enhance their pain-relieving qualities. The terpenes give these gummies a mild hemp taste, but customers say the Mixed Berry flavor keeps them from being too intense. CBDfx suggests taking two gummies per serving, but if you’re sensitive to CBD or have mild pain, one gummy might be all you need. CBD potency can vary by user, so ensure your serving fits your body’s needs.

We were impressed with CBDfx’s steps to keep these gummies pure and potent. They only use organic hemp grown in the U.S. to produce their CBD. All of the other ingredients in these gummies are vegan and non-GMO. Plus, they use a solvent-free extraction process and have the gummies tested by an independent lab. Their 60-day guarantee grants you even more assurance of their quality, especially as a first-time customer.

Pros:

Helps manage many types of pain

Vegan, non-GMO, and solvent-free

Colored naturally with tomato lycopene

Made with organic, U.S.-grown hemp

Cons:

May cause a hemp-like aftertaste

Specs:

CBD type : Full spectrum CBD

: Full spectrum CBD Size : 60 gummies per bottle

: 60 gummies per bottle Strength : 25mg CBD per gummy

: 25mg CBD per gummy Flavor(s): Mixed Berry

CBDfx offers multiple ways to save on these gummies, including occasional site-wide discount codes and free shipping on orders over a certain cost.

2. Best CBD & THC Gummies for Severe Pain: Soul Out of Office THC Gummies

How Well It Works:

Soul Out of Office THC Gummies are a good choice for severe pain since they come in three strengths and contain plenty of THC. Customers love the Triple Strength version of these gummies for dental pain, severe back pain, and migraine headaches. They contain 3mg THC apiece, which helps amplify the effects of the CBD. If that’s too strong for you, try the Double Strength or Single Strength gummies, which also have potential pain-relieving properties.

Soul makes these gummies using organically farmed hemp. They use only plant-based ingredients, so they are 100% vegan. The main sweeteners are tapioca syrup and cane sugar; these gummies don’t contain any artificial sweeteners. Soul also has its CBD products lab-tested by an independent lab, and the results are easy to find on its website.

Another thing customers appreciate about these gummies is their flavor. Since they are made with CBD isolate and hemp-derived delta 9 THC instead of full spectrum hemp extract, they have much less hemp taste than most CBD gummies. Customers say the Watermelon flavor tastes like real watermelon, and the Raspberry flavor has a nice blend of sweet and tart notes.

Pros:

Contains only natural sweeteners

Little to no hemp taste

100% vegan

Tested by an independent lab

Cons:

Not appropriate for customers who can’t have THC

Specs:

CBD type : CBD isolate

: CBD isolate Size : 30 gummies per jar

: 30 gummies per jar Strength : 15 mg, 30 mg, or 45 mg CBD per gummy

: 15 mg, 30 mg, or 45 mg CBD per gummy Flavor(s): Watermelon, Raspberry, or Blue Raspberry

Soul makes it easy to save on CBD products by offering site-wide discounts around holidays and special occasions.

3. Strongest CBD Gummies for Evening Use: CBDistillery Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

How Well It Works:

In the evening, pain might get worse as your muscles tighten up. It may also make it harder to relax and fall asleep. CBDistillery Full Spectrum CBD Gummies can help address both of these issues. These high-quality CBD gummies are specifically formulated to offer pain relief and relaxation. They are formulated by expert botanists and made with 100% clean ingredients, including U.S.-grown hemp.

These CBD gummies are naturally flavored with ingredients, including lemon oil. They also contain plenty of hemp terpenes, which have their own pain-relieving and sleep-enhancing benefits. CBDistillery includes a lot of information on its product labels, so it’s easy to read more about these gummies and understand exactly what you’re consuming. These gummies also work well when taken along with other dietary supplements for enhanced pain relief.

Customers with fibromyalgia give these gummies glowing reviews for pain management. They say taking a gummy in the evening helps relieve muscle pain and stress so they can drift off peacefully and get a good night’s sleep. Customers with migraines also like these gummies. If they take one when they feel a migraine coming on and then take a nap, they will often wake up happy and headache-free.

Pros:

Formulated by expert botanists

Made with 100% clean ingredients

Provide sleep support and relaxation

Detailed product label

Cons:

Too sleep-inducing for morning use

Specs:

CBD type : Full spectrum CBD

: Full spectrum CBD Size : 30 gummies per jar

: 30 gummies per jar Strength : 30 mg CBD per gummy

: 30 mg CBD per gummy Flavor(s): Strawberry

CBDistillery offers discounts and free shipping on Subscribe & Save orders.

4. Best CBD Product for Arthritis Pain: Medterra Max Relief CBD Gummies

How Well It Works:

Medterra Max Relief Gummies are an excellent choice for customers with arthritis pain. Not only do they help ease the pain in your joints, but they can also help reduce inflammation, which is one of the main symptoms of arthritis. Reviewers say they notice a reduction in swelling after just one dose of these gummies, and they find that if they continue taking the gummies daily, their joints become even less swollen and less painful.

Whether you take Medterra Max Relief Gummies for arthritis or other painful conditions, you can count on an enjoyable experience. These gummies have a tart, citrus flavor that blends well with the natural taste of hemp. Customers also enjoy their soft and appealing texture. Since they are thickened with pectin, a fruit-based thickener, they are fully vegan and appropriate for all plant-based diets.

Medterra has these gummies lab-tested to ensure their purity. They share the Certificate of Analysis on their product page. The ingredient list is quite simple, listing many natural ingredients like organic pear juice concentrate and organic cane sugar. The hemp extract used in these gummies contains not only CBD but also traces of other minor cannabinoids, such as CBN and CBG, which helps enhance the effectiveness of the gummies.

Pros:

Certificate of Analysis available

Tart, appealing, citrus flavor

Helps reduce inflammation

Made with simple ingredients

Cons:

Only comes in one flavor

Specs:

CBD type : Full Spectrum CBD

: Full Spectrum CBD Size : 20, 40, or 60 gummies per jar

: 20, 40, or 60 gummies per jar Strength : 25 mg CBD per gummy

: 25 mg CBD per gummy Flavor(s): Citrus

Medterra offers a Subscribe & Save program, and members enjoy discounts and free shipping.

5. Best CBD Product for Back Pain: Aspen Green Relief Organic Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

How Well It Works:

Customers who struggle with back pain find Aspen Green Relief Organic Full helps manage their pain and encourages improved flexibility and mobility. Reviewers with herniated discs believe these CBD gummies helped them heal and recover faster. Customers with strained muscles in their back also give these gummies rave reviews. The effects come on quickly and can last all day.

Aspen Green Relief Organic Full Spectrum CBD Gummies are Certified USDA Organic, so you can be sure they’re free from pesticides and other common contaminants. They also contain a variety of other therapeutic herbs in addition to CBD. Black pepper extract gives them a somewhat energizing quality, which is great for daytime pain relief. Ginger extract has its own pain relief benefits, and turmeric extract is a powerful anti-inflammatory that customers with back pain really appreciate. All of these work together to give you therapeutic benefits and pain management.

These CBD gummies have a delightful cherry flavor. They are softer than some gummies, and most customers agree they’re enjoyable to consume. Each gummy contains only 4 grams of sugar. The label has a detailed ingredient list and dosing instructions.

Pros:

Contains turmeric, ginger, and black pepper extracts for added relief

Certified USDA Organic

Formulated by a physician

Only 4 grams of sugar per gummy

Cons:

Made in a facility that processes tree nuts and dairy products

Specs:

CBD type : Full spectrum CBD

: Full spectrum CBD Size : 30 gummies per jar

: 30 gummies per jar Strength : 50 mg CBD per gummy

: 50 mg CBD per gummy Flavor(s): Cherry

Aspen Green offers discounts and free shipping to Subscribe & Save customers.

How To Find The Best CBD Gummies for Your Pain Symptoms

All five CBD gummy products recommended here are very effective in managing pain. However, one brand of gummies may work better for you than the others. And your friend or neighbor may have an entirely different preference! Everyone reacts to CBD differently, and CBD gummies also contain different ingredients, cannabinoids, and terpenes that impact their effects. So, at the end of the day, your goal is not simply to choose the best CBD gummies – it’s to choose the best CBD gummies for you.

If you consider the following while comparing CBD gummies, you should have no trouble settling on a favorite.

CBD Content

How much CBD does each gummy contain? Some less-potent brands may contain only 10 mg or 15 mg CBD a piece. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. Some people who are sensitive to CBD or only struggle with mild pain do best with a lower dose. If you order lower-potency gummies and find them ineffective enough, you can easily take two at a time.

Other gummies contain more CBD, such as 20 mg or 30 mg. This is the average range you’ll see for most products, and it’s a dose that works well for a lot of people with chronic pain. Again, if you order gummies in this strength range and find them too strong for you, you can easily cut them in half and take half a gummy per dose. We also recommend consulting with a doctor if you are taking these along with other prescription drugs.

Then, there are the super potent CBD gummies containing 50 mg CBD or more. These are usually preferred by people who are less sensitive to CBD products and also by those who have really serious pain that doesn’t respond to lower doses of CBD. People with nerve pain due to conditions like multiple sclerosis or carpal tunnel syndrome often respond best to a larger dose, too.

Other Active Ingredients

Another factor to consider is whether the gummies contain pain-relieving ingredients besides CBD. Some do, and some don’t. CBD, on its own, is certainly a great pain reliever, but some people find they experience even more relief when they take a product containing CBD in combination with another natural or herbal pain reliever. Here are a few other active ingredients you can expect to see in some CBD gummies.

Turmeric: Turmeric contains a substance called curcumin, which has pain relief and anti-inflammatory properties similar to those of NSAID medications. You may see turmeric extract or curcumin as an ingredient in some CBD gummies advertised for pain relief.

Turmeric contains a substance called curcumin, which has pain relief and anti-inflammatory properties similar to those of NSAID medications. You may see turmeric extract or curcumin as an ingredient in some CBD gummies advertised for pain relief. Ginger: Ginger has long been used to relieve pain, and as an added bonus, it adds a tasty hint of “spiciness” to CBD gummies.

Ginger has long been used to relieve pain, and as an added bonus, it adds a tasty hint of “spiciness” to CBD gummies. Cumin Seed Extract: Also known as black seed extract, it’s a natural substance that may help reduce inflammation and has potent antioxidant properties.

Dietary Suitability

If you have dietary restrictions or prefer not to eat certain foods or ingredients, you’ll want to take a close look at ingredient lists before ordering any CBD gummies.

Some CBD gummies contain gelatin, which is an animal product. Those CBD gummies are not vegan. Other CBD gummies get their texture from pectin, which comes from fruit. Those CBD gummies are usually vegan.

Most CBD gummies are gluten-free, but if you have celiac disease and are sensitive to even tiny amounts of gluten, you should make sure the gummies you choose are not made in a facility that also processes wheat. The same applies if you have nut allergies. Some gummies are made in facilities that process tree nuts and peanuts. If you’re allergic to these foods, avoid those brands.

Flavor

Of course, you should also consider how the CBD gummies taste. Brands make all sorts of different flavors, from lemon to bubble gum. No matter what your favorite flavor of candy is, you can find CBD gummies that taste like it. If you find a brand you like that comes in multiple flavors, that’s always a bonus.

Purity Protocols

Consider the steps the CBD company takes to ensure its CBD gummies are pure. The most important thing to check for is that the gummies have been lab-tested. The lab test results should show, at a minimum, that the gummies do not contain dangerous levels of pesticides, heavy metals like lead and mercury, or harmful bacteria.

CBD companies also take other steps to ensure their products are pure and safe. Some only use organic hemp to extract their CBD, greatly reducing the chances of pesticide and herbicide contamination in the final product. Other companies only source the ingredients for their CBD edibles from small, local providers. This gives them a better idea of what’s going into their CBD products and is another sign of higher purity.

Types of CBD

As you begin looking at product descriptions for CBD gummies, you’ll notice that three different types of CBD are used to make them: full-spectrum CBD, broad-spectrum CBD, and CBD isolate.

Full Spectrum CBD

Full-spectrum CBD contains more than just CBD. It also contains anything that was extracted from the hemp along with the CBD. This is mostly terpenes and minor cannabinoids, like CBN and CBG. There will only be small amounts of minor cannabinoids in most full-spectrum products, but even those small amounts can be enough to enhance the pain-relieving effects of CBD.

The terpenes in full-spectrum CBD are really “where it’s at.” Many hemp terpenes have their own anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving benefits. Pinene, limonene, linalool, and humulene are all terpenes often seen in CBD gummies for pain.

Full-spectrum products also contain a small amount of THC. This does not mean they’ll make you feel high; they don’t have enough THC to have that effect. It does, however, mean they’ll offer even more potent pain relief. The traces of THC in full-spectrum products also make them more sleep-enhancing, which is why people often prefer these CBD products for evening pain relief.

Broad Spectrum CBD

Broad-spectrum CBD gummies differ from full-spectrum gummies in just one way: they don’t contain THC. They do, however, contain hemp terpenes and usually traces of other minor cannabinoids, like CBN and CBG.

Broad-spectrum CBD gummies can still be a great choice for pain relief. In fact, some people prefer broad-spectrum CBD products over full-spectrum CBD edibles for morning and daytime use. They find they experience less drowsiness and feel more energized without the THC found in full-spectrum products.

CBD Isolate or Pure CBD

If a CBD gummy is made with CBD isolate, it only contains pure CBD. It does not contain hemp terpenes or minor cannabinoids unless they were added separately (which the label should indicate).

CBD products made with pure CBD are not always as effective in managing chronic pain as those made with broad or full-spectrum CBD. You don’t get the added benefits of other hemp compounds. However, the benefit of pure CBD is that it has less hemp taste. If you can’t stand the taste of hemp, a pure CBD product may be right for you.

Other Types of CBD Products

If you like the idea of using CBD for pain relief but are not sure about eating gummies every night, here are some other products you may find more suitable.

CBD Oil

CBD oil is a really popular CBD product. It comes as a liquid. Most brands sell it in small glass bottles with droppers attached to the lids.

Here are some advantages of CBD oil over CBD gummies:

It’s almost always sugar-free

You can control your CBD dose one drop at a time

It may start working faster, especially if you hold it under your tongue before swallowing

Here are some disadvantages of CBD oil when compared to CBD gummy products:

It tends to have a stronger hemp taste

It’s easily spilled and can be messy

It can be difficult to measure and dispense if you have limited dexterity due to arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, or another ailment

Like CBD gummies, CBD oils come in a variety of strengths and formulas. You can find full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and pure CBD options. For maximum pain relief, some customers prefer CBD oil that also contains other herbal pain relievers like turmeric extract, ginseng extract, and black pepper extract.

CBD Vape Pens

CBD vape pens offer you an alternative way to enjoy your CBD – inhaling it. There are disposable vape pens, which you throw away once they are empty, and there are also reusable vape pens, which you can refill again and again with the CBD vape liquid of your choice.

Some CBD vape liquid is flavored to taste like fruit or desserts. Other vape liquid simply contains a concentrated CBD extract. You can find CBD vape pens in a variety of CBD potency options.

One major advantage of vaping over taking CBD gummies is that when you vape, the effects of CBD come on a lot faster. You should feel calmer and less stressed within minutes, although deeper pain relief may take a bit longer to develop.

The downside to using a CBD vape pen is that the effects do not last as long as with CBD edibles. When you vape, the effects of CBD will wear off in about 2 – 4 hours, whereas edibles and CBD oil can provide all-day relief.

CBD Capsules

CBD capsules are basically supplement capsules that are filled with CBD oil. These are a quick and easy way to take your CBD. You don’t have to measure, taste, or chew anything, and you won’t be consuming any sugar.

Of course, it’s tough to divide a CBD capsule, so you have less control of your dose with these products. Some people also have trouble swallowing pills, and CBD capsules won’t be a viable option for them.

CBD Drinks

CBD drinks come in many forms. Some brands sell CBD seltzers and sodas. Other brands sell CBD-infused tea or coffee.

CBD drinks can certainly offer pain relief benefits. They’re also good at relieving stress and anxiety. However, people tend to use CBD drinks in more social settings rather than taking them daily as a remedy for pain or anxiety. For example, you might sip a CBD drink to help ease social anxiety at a party or help keep your body more comfortable while walking with friends.

CBD drinks are enjoyable, but they take a bit longer to consume than CBD gummies or CBD capsules. They also tend to cost a bit more since they’re a more specialized product.

Potential Side Effects of CBD

Chances are, you won’t notice any bothersome side effects when taking CBD. However, a few people do notice the following issues:

Feeling Too Tired: If you take CBD in the morning, you won’t want it to make you feel overly tired or run down. To avoid feeling this way, take a smaller dose of CBD or stick to broad-spectrum products that don’t contain THC.

If you take CBD in the morning, you won’t want it to make you feel overly tired or run down. To avoid feeling this way, take a smaller dose of CBD or stick to broad-spectrum products that don’t contain THC. Dry Mouth: It can be annoying to have your mouth feel dry and sticky. Hemp terpenes usually cause this side effect, and it’s less likely to occur with CBD isolates.

It can be annoying to have your mouth feel dry and sticky. Hemp terpenes usually cause this side effect, and it’s less likely to occur with CBD isolates. Nausea: If you develop an upset stomach after taking CBD gummies, try taking them with a bland snack, like crackers.

FAQs

Is CBD natural?

Yes, CBD is a natural compound extracted from hemp. Farmers grow the hemp; typically, the CBD company extracts the CBD and other active compounds from the hemp. This extract can then be used to make CBD gummies and other products.

Is CBD legal?

Yes, CBD is legal in the United States. However, there are restrictions as to how it can be produced and sold. Specifically, in the U.S., CBD can only be obtained from hemp that contains less than 0.3% THC.

How many CBD gummies should I take for pain relief?

In most cases, you will only need to take one CBD gummy at a time for pain relief. Most CBD gummies are crafted so that each gummy contains a dose of CBD.

Of course, some CBD gummies are stronger than others. For example, one brand might contain only 20 mg CBD per gummy, while another contains 30 mg CBD. If you find that the gummies you’re taking aren’t quite strong enough, try taking one and a half or even two gummies at a time.

Similarly, you may find that the gummies you bought are too strong. You’ll know they’re too strong if they make you feel too tired or drowsy. In this scenario, you can take just half a CBD gummy at a time. They’re easy to divide in half with a butter knife.

How fast do CBD gummies work for pain relief?

CBD gummies take effect about 30 to 60 minutes after swallowing them. So, if you don’t feel relief right away, be patient. Don’t assume the gummy is not working unless it has been two or more hours since you took it. If two hours pass and you’re still not feeling enough relief, then this suggests you need a larger dose of CBD for pain.

How long do CBG gummies last?

People process CBD at different rates. So, the effects of CBD may last longer for you than for others, or they may wear off more quickly for you than for others. On average, however, most people enjoy about 6 to 8 hours of pain relief from a dose of CBD.

If you take CBD consistently, the effects may last longer and feel more permanent. This is often due to the inflammation relief that comes with regular CBD use. Your pain won’t creep back in as quickly if you’ve reduced your background inflammation level by using CBD gummies routinely.

Finding The Best CBD Gummies For Pain Management

The best CBD gummies can do more than relieve your pain. They can also help reduce inflammation, calm your stress, and make your body healthier and more comfortable overall. If you take a closer look at the CBD gummies recommended above, you should soon settle on a brand that feels right for you. Place your order, and wait for sweet relief to arrive. With CBD gummies, you can truly look forward to taking your pain remedy.

