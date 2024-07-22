Best CBD Gummies for Sleep: Top 6 CBD Edibles for Better Sleep

By Chris Yuscavage, Originated Media

Content oversight and quality assurance provided by Chicago Magazine. Chicago Magazine advertising leadership oversees sponsored, native, and paid content on this platform, ensuring its quality, relevance, and helpfulness for our audience. Articles attributed to this byline are authored by paying advertisers. The editorial team did not contribute to these pieces, and the opinions expressed do not necessarily represent those of the editorial staff. Refer to our partner statement to better understand the nature of the relationship. The sponsor retains responsibility for the content and holds the copyright to their material.

In today’s fast-paced world, getting restorative sleep can often feel like an elusive dream. But what if there was a delicious and natural way to effortlessly drift off into Dreamland? Enter CBD sleep gummies—the latest buzz in the wellness world, promising better sleep quality.

These chewy wonders aren’t just your average gummies; they’re infused with the magic of cannabidiol (CBD), a non-psychoactive compound found in the hemp plant. CBD is known for its calming properties and ability to regulate sleep cycles, helping users enjoy restful sleep without reliance on habit-forming sleep aids.

Below, we’ll introduce you to the six best sleep gummies available. Keep reading to see which ones made our list and how they can elevate your bedtime routine, help you sleep better, and wake up feeling refreshed.

Summary of the Best CBD Gummies for Sleep

Best CBD Gummies for Sleep

1. Best Overall: Medterra Sound Asleep CBD Gummies

Fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer with Medterra Sound Asleep CBD Gummies. This CBD product earned its place at the top of our list thanks to its potent formula and quick-acting effects. Featuring a combination of full-spectrum hemp extract and natural sleep aids, like L-theanine and melatonin, these gummies are formulated to reduce sleep latency and help you drift off into a peaceful slumber.

These full-spectrum CBD gummies contain a potent dose of cannabidiol for a powerful sleep experience. They’re crafted with all-natural ingredients and are vegan, non-GMO, and gluten-free to cater to various dietary requirements. Each batch is carefully tested by third-party labs to confirm purity and potency. You can access the test results easily on Medterra’s website or by scanning the QR code on the product label.

Pros:

Includes L-theanine and melatonin for enhanced sleep support

Formulated with full-spectrum hemp extract for synergistic effects

One-gummy serving size

Cons:

Not suitable for those allergic to coconut

Specs:

CBD type: Full-spectrum

Size: 20, 40, or 60 gummies per container

Strength: 50 mg CBD and 5 mg THC per gummy

Flavor: Blackberry

2. Most Comprehensive Benefits: Carmen’s Medicinals CBD Gummies

Carmen’s Medicinals CBD Gummies are formulated to do more than just help you get a better night’s sleep. Each gummy is packed with a potent dose of 25 milligrams of broad-spectrum cannabidiol for a broad range of possible wellness benefits. The addition of turmeric and ginger can support immunity and a healthy digestive system while also contributing to the product’s anti-inflammatory effects.

These CBD gummies are USDA-certified organic and confirmed free from pesticides, heavy metals, and chemicals. Plus, they don’t contain gluten, making them suitable for users with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity. Taking a single gummy as part of your nightly routine can help calm the mind and body so you can fall asleep quickly, rest peacefully, and wake up feeling rejuvenated. Say goodbye to lying in bed, staring at the ceiling for hours on end!

Pros:

Includes turmeric and ginger for holistic benefits

Third-party lab-tested and confirmed free from impurities

Backed by a customer satisfaction guarantee

Cons:

Not suitable for those allergic to coconut

Specs:

CBD type: Broad-spectrum

Size: 30 gummies per bottle

Strength: 25 mg CBD per gummy

Flavor: Tropical Fruits

3. Best THC-Free Gummies: Diet Smoke Peach Gummies

If you prefer to avoid THC, we recommend Diet Smoke Peach Gummies. These sleep gummies are completely free from THC, making them ideal for those concerned about failing a drug test. Designed to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep throughout the night, each of these gummies contains a whopping dose of 50 milligrams of cannabidiol to help you enjoy deep rest and relaxation.

With only 2 grams of sugar in each serving, these sleep gummies are suitable for those watching their sugar intake. Plus, they’re also vegan and dairy-free, and they don’t contain any gluten. These chewy treats pack a punch, so if you’re a new user, you may want to start with half a gummy before bed and wait a couple of hours to gauge your body’s reaction.

Pros:

Ideal for those avoiding THC

Farm Bill-compliant

Comes in a resealable bag for easy storage

Cons:

Only 15 sleep gummies per bag

Specs:

CBD type: Full-spectrum

Size: 15 gummies per bag

Strength: 50 mg CBD per gummy

Flavor: Peach

4. Best for Pain-Related Sleep Issues: R&R CBD Pain Gummies

If chronic pain is to blame for your sleep problems, we recommend trying R&R CBD Pain Gummies. Specially formulated to deliver pain relief in as little as 30 minutes, these tasty gummies combine full-spectrum hemp extract, CBG, with devil’s claw and Boswellia extracts to attack pain and discomfort from all angles, whether caused by an injury or a medical condition.

These full-spectrum CBD gummies are USDA-certified organic, vegan, and gluten-free, making them suitable for a range of dietary needs. The cannabinoids accumulate in the body over time with regular use, helping to regulate sleep cycles and support restful sleep. This product is covered by a 60-day money-back guarantee and has been third-party tested so you can purchase with peace of mind.

Pros:

Supports restful sleep by alleviating chronic pain

Made with full-spectrum hemp extract for enhanced effects

Vegan, gluten-free, and organic

Cons:

Requires consistent daily use to reap long-term rewards

Specs:

CBD type: Full-spectrum

Size: 30 gummies per jar

Strength: 45 mg CBD per gummy

Flavor(s): Peach Mango

5. Best Variety: Soul Out of Office THC Gummies

For customized sleep support, we recommend Soul Out of Office THC Gummies. These CBD edibles come in four different strength options to suit consumers of all tolerance levels. Ideal for beginners, the Single formula contains gentle doses of CBD and THC to introduce your body to the wonders of cannabis. The Double and Triple formulas are perfect for those who have a moderate tolerance for cannabis products. For those who are well-acquainted with cannabis, the Quad formula’s potent blend of hemp compounds is just what the doctor ordered for deep relaxation and sleep support.

These CBD gummies don’t contain gluten and are made with organic hemp and other natural ingredients, including natural color and isolate CBD oil. Each formula comes in a different fruity flavor that will delight your taste buds while gently sending you off into Dreamland. This product is third-party tested to confirm the absence of contaminants and verify accurate cannabinoid concentrations.

Pros:

Single-gummy serving size

Third-party lab-tested to ensure potency and quality

Made with natural, high-quality ingredients

Cons:

Each formula only comes in one flavor

Specs:

CBD type: Isolate

Size: 30 gummies per container

Strength: Single: 1.5 mg THC and 15 mg CBD per gummy Double: 3 mg THC and 30 mg CBD per gummy Triple: 6 mg THC and 45 mg CBD per gummy Quad: 10 mg THC and 45 mg CBD per gummy

Flavors: Single: Raspberry Double: Blue Raspberry Triple: Watermelon Quad: Blood Orange



6. Best Formula: CBDfx CBD Gummies for Sleep with Melatonin

Featuring one of the most effective formulas we’ve come across, CBDfx CBD Gummies for Sleep with Melatonin is a great choice for users seeking natural alternatives to traditional sleep aids. It incorporates broad-spectrum CBD, melatonin, and soothing botanicals, including passion flower, lemon balm, and chamomile. The introduction of magnesium and a distinct fusion of sleep terpenes further amplifies the efficacy of these sleep gummies, helping to calm the mind and body.

These non-GMO gummies are suitable for vegans and those sensitive to gluten. Taking two of these gummies at night before bedtime will help you rest peacefully and wake up feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day ahead.

Pros:

Formulated with passion flower and lemon balm for calming effects

Medically reviewed and USA-made

Includes melatonin to promote relaxation and support sleep

Cons:

A serving size is two gummies

Specs:

CBD type: Broad-spectrum

Size: 60 gummies per bottle

Strength: 50 mg or 100 mg CBD per two-gummy serving

Flavor(s): Natural

How We Picked the Best CBD Gummies for Sleep

Finding the best CBD for sleep requires careful consideration of several crucial factors. Here’s an overview of the criteria we used to make our final selections.

Quality

The CBD gummies featured above are made with natural flavors and ingredients, like citric acid, lemon balm, and hemp extract. They don’t contain any additives or fillers, and they’ve been lab-tested and are confirmed free from harmful chemicals, heavy metals, pesticides, and other contaminants. When possible, we prefer CBD gummies that are vegan-friendly, organic, and non-GMO.

Potency

We know our readership includes new users, seasoned pros, and everyone in between. That’s why we sought out CBD gummies for sleep with a variety of potencies. This ensures that everyone will be able to find a product they love, regardless of their tolerance level.

Palatability

Taking CBD gummies should be an enjoyable experience. Each of the delicious gummies featured above is pleasing to the palate and comes in mouthwatering flavors like blackberry, lemonade, peach, and watermelon.

Reviews

We relied on customer feedback to tell us which gummies we should embrace and which ones we should stay away from. We set our review filters to only show us picks with an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 or higher. Once we narrowed down the choices, we checked the customer reviews for each gummy. In the end, only the products with overwhelmingly positive, consistent feedback were chosen for our list. Each gummy on this list comes highly recommended by CBD users.

How To Find the Right CBD Sleep Gummies for You

Still trying to decide which gummies are right for you? Think about the following factors as you shop to help you find a product that aligns with your wellness needs:

Ingredients

Pay attention to the suitability and quality of ingredients in your gummies. Look for high-quality, natural ingredients like lemon balm, organic hemp extract, citric acid, natural flavors, and tapioca syrup. If you have food allergies, make sure your chosen product doesn’t contain any ingredients or derivatives that may cause unwanted reactions. Also, ensure the ingredients align with your dietary needs. For instance, users who follow a plant-based diet should seek vegan-friendly gummies that don’t contain animal-derived gelatin, and users who are diabetic should aim for low-sugar or sugar-free sleep gummies.

Brand Reputation

It’s essential to only purchase CBD and THC products from reputable vendors. Make sure your chosen retailer has its sleep gummies third-party lab-tested to confirm that they’re free from adulterants and have the correct cannabinoid concentrations. A trustworthy brand will always be transparent with its lab results and Certificates of Analysis, and some of the best companies also offer money-back guarantees.

Flavor

Some hemp gummies, especially those made with full-spectrum CBD, have a strong, earthy flavor that not everyone loves. That said, it’s important to choose gummies that taste good so you’ll take them consistently and enjoy the experience. From blackberry, lemonade, and apple to strawberry, blue raspberry, and chocolate mint, there are plenty of options to please all palates.

Formula

Consider your preferred formula. Some gummies contain only cannabidiol and some also include other compounds for enhanced effects. Many sleep gummies are formulated with additional soothing ingredients—like melatonin, lemon balm, essential oils, and L-theanine—to amplify the effects of CBD and calm the mind. Think about what kind of formula would work best for your needs.

Type of CBD

Make sure you’re comfortable with the type of cannabidiol in your chosen gummies. Isolate is ideal for those who prefer to avoid THC altogether, whether due to drug test concerns or other reasons. These products offer straightforward effects and don’t contain any other compounds besides cannabidiol. Broad-spectrum gummies are a good fit for those who want enhanced effects without THC exposure. Full-spectrum gummies contain trace amounts of THC and are best for users looking for deeper sleep and synergistic effects.

Other Types of CBD Products

Gummies are just one of many types of CBD products. Here are some of the others:

Oils: These liquid concentrates produce fast effects when taken sublingually; they can also be mixed into your favorite food or drink. Users love them for their versatility and ease of dosing adjustments.

These liquid concentrates produce fast effects when taken sublingually; they can also be mixed into your favorite food or drink. Users love them for their versatility and ease of dosing adjustments. Topicals: Topicals are lotions and balms infused with cannabidiol and other therapeutic ingredients, like aloe, cocoa butter, and many essential oils. These products are applied to the skin for localized pain relief and skin health benefits.

Topicals are lotions and balms infused with cannabidiol and other therapeutic ingredients, like aloe, cocoa butter, and many essential oils. These products are applied to the skin for localized pain relief and skin health benefits. Vapes: A CBD vape pen converts oil into an inhalable vapor. Vapes offer quick effects and come in many flavors.

Potential Benefits of CBD

CBD interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system, producing various effects. Not only can it regulate sleep cycles and improve sleep quality, but it also offers a wealth of other potential benefits, including:

Reduced anxiety: This natural ingredient can help calm the mind and alleviate symptoms of anxiety, including intrusive thoughts, elevated heart rate, and shakiness.

This natural ingredient can help calm the mind and alleviate symptoms of anxiety, including intrusive thoughts, elevated heart rate, and shakiness. Relief from pain and inflammation: Cannabidiol has natural analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties, making it a powerful ally for those struggling with chronic pain conditions.

Cannabidiol has natural analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties, making it a powerful ally for those struggling with chronic pain conditions. Neuroprotection: Thanks to its antioxidant and neuroprotective properties, this compound may help treat seizures and neurodegenerative disorders.

Potential Side Effects of CBD

Cannabidiol is generally well-tolerated by most people. That said, side effects are usually rare and mild. Here are some of the adverse effects users may experience.

Fatigue

Anxiety

Drowsiness

Nausea

Dizziness

Diarrhea

Drug interactions

FAQ

How many gummies should I take?

When deciding how many gummies you should take, there are a few factors to consider. Are you using full-spectrum CBD gummies, broad-spectrum CBD gummies, or isolate gummies? How potent is your chosen product? Does it contain any additional sleep-supporting ingredients like melatonin, L-theanine, or lemon balm?

Also, take into account whether you have a tolerance for cannabis and what the manufacturer’s recommended serving size is. If you’re a new user, start with a low-potency product and take about half of the recommended dosage. For example, if a standard dose is one CBD gummy, start with half a gummy and see how you feel after about an hour. If you’re still awake, take the other half. Continue in this manner until you find the ideal dosage that helps you sleep peacefully without causing any unwanted effects.

How long does it take for sleep CBD gummies to work?

This depends on your chosen CBD gummy. Some products take effect within 30 minutes, whereas others can take up to two hours to work. Generally, formulas that contain melatonin or potent cannabinoid concentrations tend to work faster than others.

Can I operate heavy machinery while taking sleep gummies?

No, you shouldn’t operate heavy machinery after taking these gummies. CBD sleep gummies have sedative effects and can slow your reaction time and cause extreme drowsiness. That said, it isn’t safe to drive a car or engage in similar activities when you’re in this state.

Will CBD gummies show up on drug tests?

By itself, cannabidiol won’t be detected by drug tests. However, if you choose a product made with full-spectrum hemp extract or added THC, there’s a good chance they’ll show up on a drug screen. If drug testing is a concern, stick to isolate or broad-spectrum cannabidiol gummies.

Are CBD sleep gummies a better option than sleeping pills?

These products are a great alternative to sleeping pills. Unlike many over-the-counter and prescription sleeping pills, cannabidiol gummies aren’t habit-forming or addictive. Furthermore, sleep gummies don’t require a prescription, making them more accessible.

Conclusion

Not being able to sleep at night can take a big toll on your health. Incorporating the best CBD gummies for sleep into your wellness routine can help you sleep better and wake up feeling rejuvenated each day. Say goodnight to tossing and turning in bed and good morning to restful nights and energized days with these premium sleep gummies.

