Best CBD Gummies of 2024: Top 5 Brands for Anxiety & Pain Relief

By Chris Yuscavage, Originated Media

CBD gummies are making big waves in the cannabis industry, offering a convenient, portable, and tasty way to incorporate the benefits of cannabidiol into your daily routine. Thanks to their unassuming gummy form, these CBD edibles look like any other chewy candy, making them a popular choice for users who value discretion. Plus, their pre-calculated doses of isolate, broad-, or full-spectrum CBD makes it easy to monitor your intake and control your doses without the hassle of measuring.

In this article, we’ll walk you through everything you need to know before buying CBD gummies, including how to spot high-quality products and trustworthy brands. We’ll also review the best gummies on the market to help you decide which one best suits your needs.

Without further delay, let’s get to it!

Summary of the Best CBD Gummies

Best CBD Gummies – Product Reviews

An upgrade from the brand’s Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies, CBDfx Full-Spectrum Mixed Berry CBD Gummies earned their rightful place at the top of our list thanks to their all-natural ingredients and effective formula. Each serving is packed with a CBD-THC combination, allowing users to soak up all the potential health benefits of both cannabis plant compounds. They’ll make you feel pleasantly relaxed before eventually delivering additional wellness benefits, such as pain relief, once they start tap dancing all over the receptors in your endocannabinoid system.

Unlike the CBDfx Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies, which are formulated with broad-spectrum CBD oil, these new and improved CBD-THC gummies are crafted with full-spectrum CBD. What’s the difference, you ask? This full-spectrum formula offers an extra bit of THC for enhanced, synergistic effects.

These CBD-THC gummies are made with all-natural flavors and ingredients, including organic hemp. They’re also vegan-friendly, non-GMO, and low-sugar to accommodate a range of dietary needs and preferences. CBDfx is confident you’ll love these gummies, offering a 60-day money-back guarantee. If you want to stock up on these CBD-THC gummies, check out the Subscribe and Save option, which offers free shipping and discounts on regular deliveries.

Pros:

Full-spectrum CBD for enhanced effects

Vegan, non-GMO and cruelty-free

USA-made and backed by a 60-day guarantee

Third-party lab-tested for safety and purity

Cons:

Requires two gummies for a single serving

Specs:

CBD type: Full-spectrum CBD

Size: 60 CBD-THC gummies per bottle

Strength: 50 mg CBD and 3 mg THC per 2-gummy serving

Flavor: Mixed Berry

Learn more about CBDfx Full-Spectrum Mixed Berry CBD Gummies today!

2. Best for Customized Benefits: Soul Out of Office THC Gummies

Just one of these Soul Out of Office THC Gummies will have you kicking back and relaxing like it’s your day off. Available in four formulas with various potencies, these chewy delights cater to CBD users of all tolerance levels. If you’re a newbie, check out the Single formula, which combines a modest dose of CBD with a micro-dose of THC to ease you into the cannabis game. Users with a moderate tolerance for hemp products will love the Double and Triple formulas. Seasoned enthusiasts looking for next-level effects will be wowed by the Quad formula.

Once you’ve done some experimenting and figured out exactly how much CBD and THC you can handle, you’ll find that these effective gummies provide a more pleasant experience than any cocktail (and without the next-day hangover). As mentioned above, CBD helps alleviate various mental and physical health symptoms. Not only can these gummies support sleep, but they also promise a wealth of other benefits, spanning from enhanced creativity and focus to nighttime relaxation, depending on your chosen formula and dosage. The effects kick in relatively quickly compared to other CBD-THC gummies and last for hours.

These gummies don’t contain any artificial ingredients. They’re gluten-free, made with organic hemp, and have been rigorously lab-tested to ensure they don’t contain contaminants. The brand offers discounts on subscription-based orders and coupon codes are often available on the website.

Pros:

One-gummy serving

Vegan and gluten-free

Available in four potencies and flavors

Third-party tested for quality and purity

Cons:

Each formula only comes in one flavor

Specs:

Size: 30 CBD-THC gummies per container

Strength: Single: 1.5 mg THC and 15 mg of CBD per gummy Double: 3 mg THC and 30 mg of CBD per gummy Triple: 6 mg THC and 45 mg of CBD per gummy Quad: 10 mg THC and 45 mg of CBD per gummy

Flavors: Single: Raspberry Double: Blue Raspberry Triple: Watermelon Quad: Blood Orange



Learn more about Soul Out of Office THC Gummies today!

3. Best for Relaxation: CBDistillery Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies

So far, we’ve focused on CBD-THC gummies, but not all users want a side of psychoactive effects with their relaxation. If this applies to you, we recommend trying CBDistillery Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies. As the name suggests, these gummies are formulated with full-spectrum CBD. They contain trace amounts of THC that amplify the benefits of the other included hemp plant compounds without causing a high.

These gummies are made with clean, natural ingredients such as industrial-grade hemp, organic tapioca syrup, citric acid, and organic cane sugar. Each single-serving gummy is packed with a hefty dose of 30 milligrams of CBD, ensuring you experience potent relaxation without intoxication.

Like all of the brand’s products, these gummies are third-party tested to confirm accurate cannabinoid concentrations and the absence of harmful chemicals and contaminants. They’re covered by a 60-day guarantee, and buyers can capitalize on free shipping and discounts on subscription-based orders.

Pros:

Full-spectrum CBD formula for synergistic effects

Made with clean, natural ingredients

Covered by a 60-day satisfaction guarantee

Non-psychoactive alternative to CBD-THC gummies

Cons:

Not suitable for those seeking THC-free CBD gummies

Specs:

CBD type: Full-spectrum CBD

Size: 30 CBD gummies per container

Strength: 30 mg CBD per gummy

Flavor: Strawberry

Learn more about CBDistillery Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies today!

Harnessing all the goodness of the cannabis plant, Medterra Max Relief Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies offer a host of possible benefits—and taste great while doing it! Flavored with natural ingredients like pear juice, these CBD-THC gummies have a delightfully fruity taste that will keep you coming back for more.

But we didn’t just choose these CBD gummies based on their palatability; we also chose them for their top-notch, organic ingredients and effective formula. Crafted with 25 milligrams of full-spectrum hemp extract per serving with an extra dash of 2mg THC, this product provides effective relief from pain and discomfort. Plus, it’s vegan-friendly, gluten-free, and non-GMO, catering to a range of dietary needs.

These CBD-THC gummies are third-party tested to confirm their potency and purity, and Medterra makes the Certificate of Analysis available on its website so you can review it for yourself. The pre-calculated doses offer unmatched convenience, and the brand offers discounts on bulk and subscription-based orders.

Pros:

Full-spectrum CBD for an entourage effect

Vegan, non-GMO, and gluten-free

No high-fructose corn syrup

Third-party tested; accessible Certificate of Analysis

Cons:

Only 20 servings per bottle

Specs:

CBD type: Full-spectrum CBD

Size: 20 CBD-THC gummies per container

Strength: 25 mg CBD and 2 mg THC per gummy

Flavor: Citrus

Learn more about Medterra Max Relief CBD Gummies today!

5. Best for Pain Relief: Aspen Green Relief Organic Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies

Kick your pain to the curb with Aspen Green Relief Organic Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies. Featuring a thoughtful CBD-THC blend, this product is designed to tackle acute and chronic pain while also providing overall feel-good effects.

These CBD gummies are formulated with full-spectrum CBD for an entourage effect you won’t want to miss. With a whopping dose of 50 milligrams of CBD per serving, they’ll have your pain needs covered whether you’re dealing with a run-of-the-mill headache or persistent discomfort. They’re particularly effective for those who lead active lifestyles and are always recovering from their latest adventure.

These CBD-THC gummies are made with vegan-friendly, gluten-free, non-GMO ingredients including USDA-certified organic CBD. Buyers who purchase through the Subscribe and Save program get free shipping and discounts on recurring deliveries.

Pros:

Full-spectrum CBD formula for enhanced effects

Vegan, non-GMO, and gluten-free

Made with USDA-certified organic CBD

Physician-formulated and third-party lab-tested

Cons:

Only one flavor is available

Specs:

CBD type: Full-spectrum CBD

Size: 30 CBD-THC gummies per container

Strength: 50 mg CBD and 2.5 mg THC per gummy

Flavor: Cherry

Learn more about Aspen Green Relief Organic Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies today!

How We Picked the Best CBD Gummies

When we initially set out to determine which CBD gummies were worthy of a place on our list, we were overwhelmed by the dizzying selection available. So, how did we end up choosing the five best CBD gummies featured above? We picked them by carefully considering the following factors:

Quality

The market is filled with tons of great CBD gummies, but it’s also filled with a lot of half-baked CBD gummies that don’t deliver in the quality department. Far too many of them don’t contain as much CBD as they claim, and some even contain harmful contaminants.

That’s not what we want for our readers, so we checked the lab reports for all of our recommended CBD gummies to ensure they contain the advertised concentrations of CBD, THC, and other compounds. We also confirmed that they’re free from heavy metals, pesticides, harmful chemicals, and other contaminants. You can purchase any of the gummies mentioned above with the peace of mind of knowing that they’re safe and pure.

Furthermore, we focused on gummies made with top-notch ingredients. Whenever possible, we preferred those made with organic hemp. We avoided gummies containing artificial fillers and additives, instead opting for ones made with all-natural ingredients like sodium citrate, apple cider vinegar, and real fruit juice.

Variety

Different people have different needs, and we wanted to make sure everyone—regardless of tolerance level, desired benefits, and palate—would be able to find a pleasing product on our list. From high- and low-potency picks to isolate, full-, and broad-spectrum CBD gummies, we aimed to include a little bit of everything.

Customer Reviews

While we would’ve loved to personally try out all of the CBD gummies on the market, we just didn’t have the time. So, we had to rely on some of the CBD aficionados out there to guide us in the right direction while we were looking for CBD gummies to feature here. We combed through countless reviews from verified buyers, paying close attention to common praises and complaints. We quickly eliminated products with a lot of negative feedback and reported side effects. Instead, we prioritized CBD gummies that garnered plenty of positive attention and reviews from CBD users who vouched for their efficacy.

Value

Value is about more than finding the cheapest CBD product; it’s about choosing affordable picks that don’t skimp on quality. With this in mind, we made it our mission to search for CBD gummies that offer great value. You can score most of the CBD gummies here without breaking the bank.

Not only are our top CBD gummies reasonably priced to begin with, but many of our featured vendors provide various ways for shoppers to save even more on their favorite gummies. When possible, we prioritized brands that offer free shipping, coupon codes, bulk discounts, savings on subscription-based orders, and loyalty programs to make their products even more budget-friendly.

How To Find the Right CBD Gummies for You

Finding the right CBD gummies can feel overwhelming, especially if you’re a new user. Keeping the following considerations in mind as you’re shopping will help you narrow down the options and pinpoint the perfect pick for your needs:

Formula

Some gummies contain only CBD while others—like CBD-THC gummies—are formulated with other cannabinoids. Choose CBD gummies formulated to deliver the benefits you’re seeking. For instance, if you want the perks of CBD plus a bit of a buzz, then CBD-THC gummies are the way to go. However, if you’re trying to avoid THC, then you’ll want to steer clear of CBD-THC gummies and opt for isolate or broad-spectrum CBD gummies instead.

Potency

Before making a purchase, check the product label to see how many milligrams of CBD your chosen CBD gummies contain. While seasoned enthusiasts may gravitate toward the strongest CBD gummies, new users will likely find these products overpowering. We recommend that newbies start with a mild dose of 5 to 10 milligrams and gradually work their way up from there.

CBD Type

CBD gummies are made with one of three types of CBD: isolate, broad-, or full-spectrum CBD. Here’s a brief overview of the differences between them.

Isolate CBD: Isolate CBD contains pure CBD and no other cannabinoids. It’s ideal for those seeking basic benefits or a completely THC-free product.

Isolate CBD contains pure CBD and no other cannabinoids. It’s ideal for those seeking basic benefits or a completely THC-free product. Broad-spectrum CBD: Broad-spectrum CBD contains all of the hemp compounds except for THC, which is removed during processing. It’s a great choice for users who prefer synergistic effects but want to avoid THC.

Broad-spectrum CBD contains all of the hemp compounds except for THC, which is removed during processing. It’s a great choice for users who prefer synergistic effects but want to avoid THC. Full-spectrum CBD: Theseformulas contain all cannabis compounds, including THC. Unlike CBD/THC gummies, products made with only full-spectrum hemp extract won’t cause a high, as they contain only trace amounts of THC. However, full-spectrum products may cause a positive drug test, so keep that in mind if drug testing is a concern.

Brand Reputation

Brand reputation is one of the most important factors to consider when choosing CBD gummies. Always research a vendor carefully before buying its products to ensure it’s trustworthy. Some green flags to look for are third-party lab testing; transparency around ingredient sourcing, manufacturing processes, and lab reports; adherence to current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP); and money-back guarantees.

Buyer Feedback

Customer feedback and reviews can be super helpful when you’re shopping for CBD gummies. They provide valuable insight into the efficacy, taste, and possible side effects of various products. Look for CBD gummies with mostly positive reviews, paying extra-close attention to those written by users with similar conditions or seeking similar benefits to your own.

Desired Benefits

CBD effects run the gamut from mood enhancement to pain relief. That said, it’s important to think about why you’re taking CBD gummies; this will help you find a product that aligns with your goals. For example, if you want to take CBD gummies for sleep support, look for sleep gummies specifically formulated to promote nighttime relaxation. If your main reason for taking CBD is pain relief, look for products that promise to ease physical discomfort.

Dietary Suitability

In addition to looking for high-quality ingredients, it’s important to ensure the ingredients in your chosen gummies are safe and suitable for your specific needs. Keep an eye out for allergens and ingredients that may conflict with your dietary preferences. For example, many CBD gummies contain MCT oil, a coconut derivative, which may cause unwanted reactions in users who are allergic to coconut.

Other Types of CBD Products

CBD gummies are quickly becoming one of the most popular types of CBD products, but other options are hot on their heels. Here are some other forms you may want to check out.

CBD Oil

CBD oil is one of the most versatile CBD products available. These liquid extracts can be consumed directly or added to snacks and beverages to create homemade edibles and infused drinks. When taken sublingually, the CBD bypasses the digestive system and absorbs directly into the bloodstream through the veins under the tongue for a quicker onset of effects.

CBD Capsules

If you love the convenience and portability of CBD gummies but are limiting your sugar intake, CBD capsules are a great alternative to gummies. They’re just as discreet and easy to take on the go as gummies but are sugar-free. Like other edibles, they can take a little time to pass through the digestive tract and into the bloodstream, but they offer longer-lasting effects compared to other consumption methods.

CBD Vapes

For ultra-quick relief from pain or anxiety symptoms, CBD vapes are a great choice. These products come in a range of different flavors and are more discreet and less harsh on the lungs than traditional smoking.

CBD Topicals

If you’re looking to elevate your skincare routine or treat localized pain, then CBD topicals are the way to go. These balms, salves, lotions, ointments, and creams are absorbed through the skin, providing quick and effective relief from muscle strain, joint pain, inflammation, and physical discomfort.

Potential Benefits of CBD

CBD gummies interact with receptors in the body’s endocannabinoid system to produce various effects. As we mentioned above, CBD doesn’t hold back when it comes to therapeutic benefits. From calming anxious thoughts to alleviating pain and inflammation, CBD offers a broad spectrum of mental and physical health benefits that are nothing short of extraordinary. Let’s delve deeper into the wonders of this powerful compound and how it can enhance your daily life.

Anxiety relief: CBD-infused gummies can have a soothing effect on the mind, helping users manage stress and relax. According to preclinical evidence, CBD has potent anxiolytic properties and is a promising treatment for symptoms of various anxiety disorders including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), social anxiety disorder (SAD), panic disorder (PD), and generalized anxiety disorder (GAD).

CBD-infused gummies can have a soothing effect on the mind, helping users manage stress and relax. According to preclinical evidence, CBD has potent anxiolytic properties and is a promising treatment for symptoms of various anxiety disorders including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), social anxiety disorder (SAD), panic disorder (PD), and generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Pain reduction: Thanks to the compound’s analgesic properties, taking CBD can block pain signals and alter pain perception, making it a valuable tool for those struggling with arthritis, multiple sclerosis, cancer, and other pain-causing conditions. Not only can it alleviate chronic pain, but many users find it helpful for easing acute pain resulting from injuries and muscle strain as well.

Thanks to the compound’s analgesic properties, taking CBD can block pain signals and alter pain perception, making it a valuable tool for those struggling with arthritis, multiple sclerosis, cancer, and other pain-causing conditions. Not only can it alleviate chronic pain, but many users find it helpful for easing acute pain resulting from injuries and muscle strain as well. Reduced inflammation: Swelling is a contributing factor to many types of pain. CBD gummies work to regulate the body’s inflammatory responses, further enhancing their pain-relieving effects. As such, it can help treat inflammation due to muscle overuse, injury, or chronic conditions like multiple sclerosis and arthritis.

Swelling is a contributing factor to many types of pain. CBD gummies work to regulate the body’s inflammatory responses, further enhancing their pain-relieving effects. As such, it can help treat inflammation due to muscle overuse, injury, or chronic conditions like multiple sclerosis and arthritis. Better sleep quality: If you have trouble falling asleep at night, CBD sleep gummies may be able to help. Anxiety, stress, and physical discomfort can make it difficult to drift off into a peaceful slumber. By alleviating these symptoms and promoting relaxation, CBD sleep gummies can help treat insomnia and restlessness, making it easier to sleep through the night.

Potential Side Effects of CBD

If you’re interested in trying CBD gummies, you’ll be happy to know that CBD is generally well-tolerated by most people. Although rare, some possible side effects can occur. Here are some of the potential adverse effects associated with CBD use:

Dizziness

Nausea

Fatigue

Anxiety

Hypertension

Diarrhea

CBD can also have harmful interactions with some medications and supplements. Don’t be afraid to speak with your doctor about using CBD if you’re taking prescriptions or other medications and are concerned about possible interactions.

Furthermore, medical experts and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advise against the use of any CBD products while pregnant or breastfeeding.

FAQ

How many CBD gummies should I take?

This depends on a bunch of factors including tolerance, metabolism, body weight, desired effects, and how many milligrams of CBD are in your chosen gummies. Recommended serving size is also a factor to consider. Some gummies are formulated such that one gummy is a serving while others require you to take multiple gummies per serving.

If you’ve used CBD products before, stick to the manufacturer’s dosing recommendations. However, if you’re a new CBD user, it’s best to start low and go slow. Begin with a micro-dosed gummy or try half of a low- or medium-potency product. It can take a while for the CBD to be processed by the digestive system and make its way into the bloodstream, so wait a couple of hours before increasing your dose if you don’t experience the level of relief you were aiming for.

Are CBD gummies legal?

Thanks to the Farm Bill of 2018, CBD is legal on a federal level as long as it’s derived from the hemp plant and has a THC concentration of less than 0.3% THC based on dry weight. All of the gummies featured above are compliant with the Farm Bill and are federally legal. However, be sure to check your state and local laws before purchasing, as they may vary.

Are CBD gummies safe?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), CBD is generally safe for most people. However, the FDA cautions against using CBD if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding. Also, CBD can interact with certain over-the-counter and prescription medications.

Do CBD gummies cause a high?

Here’s where things get a little tricky. Some CBD gummies are also formulated with THC, and some THC gummies include CBD. That said, CBD gummies containing only some form of CBD won’t cause a high when taken according to the manufacturer’s instructions. (Even the trace amounts of THC found in full-spectrum CBD gummies aren’t enough to cause intoxication.)

However, CBD gummies with a multi-cannabinoid blend, like CBD/THC gummies, will likely cause mind-altering effects. If you’re worried about THC exposure, whether due to drug testing concerns or other reasons, then it’s best to stick to an isolate or broad-spectrum CBD product.

How long after taking a CBD gummy will I feel the effects?

The effects of a CBD gummy won’t kick in right away. It typically takes at least 30 to 60 minutes for the full effects to be felt, and in some cases, it can take up to two hours. The CBD gummy has to pass through the digestive system before the CBD enters the bloodstream, causing a delay in effects.

On a brighter note, the effects of edibles tend to last much longer compared to other consumption methods.

Conclusion

CBD gummies cram all of the goodness of the cannabis plant into bite-sized treats. With their discreet form and convenient, pre-calculated doses, it’s no wonder these products are so popular. All of the delicious gummies featured above are federally legal, made with top-notch ingredients, and produced by some of the best, most trustworthy brands in the industry. Whether you’re looking for CBD gummies for pain relief, sleep support, or mental relaxation, our top picks have you covered. Check them out and embrace the natural wellness benefits of this amazing cannabinoid.

