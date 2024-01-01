Best CBD Oil for Dogs: Top 5 Brands for Joint Pain and Anxiety

By Emilee Keller, Originated Media

If your dog is often anxious, struggles with pain, or has nervous habits, CBD oil for dogs may offer relief. CBD oil has long been a common remedy for humans, and now, many CBD companies have begun making products specifically for our furry best friends. CBD products for dogs are formulated with just the right amount of CBD to bring your dog relief with minimal risk of side effects. Some even contain other beneficial herbs, like valerian root or turmeric.

Choosing a pure, potent, and effective product is important regardless of why you’re giving your dog CBD oil. Some CBD oil for dogs is certainly better quality than others. So, to help you make a smart buying decision, we created a list of the top 5 brands of CBD oil for dogs. Read more about them below, then purchase the CBD oil you find most suitable.

Summary of the Best CBD Oils for Dogs

Potential Health Benefits of CBD Oil for Dogs

Pain Relief: Dogs can struggle with chronic pain due to arthritis or old injuries. CBD oil for dogs made from the hemp plant can help manage this pain so your dog can move and sleep more comfortably.

Dogs can struggle with chronic pain due to arthritis or old injuries. CBD oil for dogs made from the hemp plant can help manage this pain so your dog can move and sleep more comfortably. Anxiety Relief: Anxious dogs sometimes pant, bark excessively, pace, or easily become aggressive. CBD oil for dogs can help your anxious pup relax, greatly reducing these anxious behaviors. Anxiety can have an impact on your pet's health.

Overall Wellness: All dog owners want to help their dogs.CBD oil may help support the immune system and keep your dog healthier overall throughout its lifetime.

Neurological Symptom Relief: No one wants to watch seizures in dogs. CBD oil can help lessen those seizures. If your dog has tremors, seizures, or other neurological symptoms, CBD oil for dogs may help make their symptoms less prominent.

Best CBD Oils for Dogs Reviewed

1. Best CBD Oil Overall: Penelope’s Bloom CBD Oil for Dogs

How Well It Works:

Penelope’s Bloom CBD Oil for Dogs is made with full spectrum CBD. The formula is super high-quality, consisting of organic hemp oil, chamomile oil, and MCT oil.

This CBD oil is made for dogs of all sizes. It’s available in four different strengths, each one specially tailored for small, medium, large, and extra large pups.

We were also impressed by the versatility of this CBD oil for dogs. This specific formula was designed to help with all sorts of things, including stress and anxiety, hyperactivity, mobility, inflammation, flexibility, and joint discomfort.

Penelope’s Bloom is a leader in the CBD industry, testing all of their pet products through a third-party lab to ensure they are potent and free from contaminants.

Pros:

Vegan

Made with all-natural, non-GMO ingredients

Third-party lab tested

Cons:

No broad spectrum formula available

Specs:

Size : 30 mL per bottle

: 30 mL per bottle Strength : 250 mg, 500 mg, 750 mg, or 1,000 mg CBD per bottle

: 250 mg, 500 mg, 750 mg, or 1,000 mg CBD per bottle Flavor(s): Not specified

Learn more about Penelope’s Bloom CBD Oil for Dogs today.

2. Best CBD Hemp Oil for Pain Management: R&R Multifunctional CBD Pet Tincture

How Well It Works:

If you’re considering giving your dog CBD oil for pain management, R&R Multifunctional CBD Pet Tincture is great. This full-spectrum CBD oil is high in various terpenes that have pain-relieving benefits, including trace amounts of THC and other cannabinoids like CBG, CBC, and CBN. Small traces of THC and other cannabinoids can help enhance the pain-relieving and relaxing effects of CBD via the entourage effect, which works for most dogs.

Some customers give their dogs this full-spectrum CBD oil to manage back pain due to intervertebral disc disease, or IVDD. They say their dogs have easier walking and running after just one dose. We also saw glowing reviews on R&R’s website from the owners of older dogs with arthritis. Dogs with arthritis in their hips are better able to jump and climb stairs when given this full-spectrum CBD oil for dogs. You can sneak it in or on top of their treats to create CBD treats or slip a few drops into their water.

R&R Multifunctional CBD Pet Tincture is unflavored, so you can easily hide it in your dog’s wet food. Some people even dribble it over dry kibble; it absorbs into the kibble almost instantly. The ingredient list is really simple: full-spectrum hemp extract plus organic MCT oil. As such, this oil is a popular choice for dogs who have food sensitivities and allergies to various additives and coloring ingredients.

Like all of R&R’s CBD products, this CBD oil for dogs is lab-tested. The results are on R&R’s website. R&R is a veteran-owned company that uses USDA Organic Certified hemp and other all-natural ingredients for its CBD oil.

Pros:

Contains beneficial terpenes for pain relief

Simple, two-ingredient formula

Lab reports available on the company website

Made with USDA Certified Organic hemp

Cons:

No dog specific flavor options (like chicken or bacon)

Specs:

Size : 30 mL per bottle

: 30 mL per bottle Strength : 25mg CBD per serving

: 25mg CBD per serving Flavor(s): Unflavored

Learn more about R&R Multifunctional CBD Pet Tincture today.

3. Best CBD Tincture for Small Dogs: Medterra Pet CBD Drops

How Well It Works:

Some products are too potent for small dogs, as they typically only require a small serving of CBD. Medterra Pet CBD Drops, however, are perfect for small dogs since they come in a 300 mg formula. If you have a larger dog, you can still use this CBD oil for dogs; you will probably prefer the stronger 750 mg or 1200 mg formula.

Medterra Pet CBD Drops are made with CBD isolate, so they have a less prominent hemp scent than broad-spectrum or full-spectrum CBD oil. As such, this CBD oil for dogs is great for picky dogs and can easily be hidden in their food if you struggle to administer CBD directly from a dropper. The Unflavored option is popular, but many reviewers specifically mention the appealing Beef and Chicken flavors.

Medterra makes this CBD oil using human-grade ingredients, which gives customers even more confidence in its quality. Customers who give it to their anxious dogs find their dogs pace and bark less often when visitors come over or when things change in the home. Some reviewers like giving their pups a dose of this CBD oil for dogs before a stressful vet appointment. They find it helps their dogs ride in the car more comfortably and sit peacefully through exams and treatment.

This CBD oil for dogs is lab-tested, and you can review the Certificate of Analysis on the company’s website. The carrier oil is organic MCT oil, which tends to be easily absorbed and gentle on the digestive tract. Reviewers say even their pups with sensitive stomachs tend to tolerate this CBD oil for dogs.

Pros:

Little to no hemp scent

Formulated with MCT oil for easy absorption

Certificate of Analysis available on the company website

THC-free

Cons:

Not as potent as full-spectrum CBD oil

Specs:

Size : 15 mL or 30 mL per bottle

: 15 mL or 30 mL per bottle Strength : 300 mg, 750 mg, or 1500 mg CBD per bottle

: 300 mg, 750 mg, or 1500 mg CBD per bottle Flavor(s): Unflavored, Beef, or Chicken

Learn more about Medterra Pet CBD Drops today.

4. Best Tasting CBD Extract: Soul CBD Oil for Pets

How Well It Works:

If you have a picky dog who tends to turn up their nose at supplements, we suggest trying Soil CBD Oil for Pets. This pure, potent CBD oil for dogs is flavored like bacon; reviewers say even their most discerning pups love the flavor. Some lick it straight out of the dropper, which is good for CBD hemp oils.

Soul CBD Oil for Pets comes in a plastic dropper bottle, so you don’t have to worry about it breaking if you accidentally drop it. This CBD oil for dogs makes it a great choice for pet owners with limited dexterity or those with wiggly dogs who might knock something out of their hands.

This CBD oil for dogs is made with simple, natural ingredients, including CBD isolate, MCT oil, and natural flavorings. It doesn’t taste or smell like hemp; the lab test results are available on Soul’s website. It is also less intense than full-spectrum hemp extract, which can be too much for a smaller dog.

Some customers give their dogs this CBD oil before stressful experiences, such as training classes or visits to the vet. Other customers use this CBD oil for dogs with chronic pain. It’s a favorite for older dogs who have become less active due to aching joints and tired muscles. Reviewers tend to see the best results if they give their dogs this CBD oil daily.

Pros:

Comes in a plastic bottle

Little to no hemp scent

Lab test results available

Made with simple ingredients

Cons:

Only available in one potency

Specs:

Size : 30 mL per bottle

: 30 mL per bottle Strength : 250 mg CBD per bottle

: 250 mg CBD per bottle Flavor(s): Bacon

Learn more about Soul CBD Oil for Pets today.

5. Best CBD Regimen for Large Dogs: Aspen Green Large Dogs Organic Full Spectrum CBD Oil

How Well It Works:

Bigger canines usually require fairly large doses of CBD oil for dogs, which may mean giving them multiple droppers of a less-potent CBD oil. But with Aspen Green Large Dogs Organic Full Spectrum CBD Oil, you should only have to give them a single dropper. This CBD oil for dogs is specifically formulated for large breeds with an impressive 50 mg CBD per mL. Even the largest dogs reportedly experience relief from a single dropper of this potent CBD full-spectrum hemp extract.

Aspen Green Large Dogs Organic Full Spectrum CBD Oil does contain traces of THC, but only enough to enhance the effects of CBD—not enough to make your dog high or uncomfortable. It’s also USDA Organic, which helps assure customers of its purity. It’s veterinarian-formulated, and the Certificates of Analysis are available on Aspen Green’s website.

Aspen Green makes this and its other CBD products using top-quality USDA Organic hemp plants from Colorado. Besides full spectrum CBD, the only other ingredients in this CBD oil are MCT oil and organic bacon flavor. Customers say their dogs love this bacon-flavored oil so much they beg for more. We saw glowing reviews from the owners of huskies, Alaskan malamutes, German shepherds, and Great Danes.

Some customers give their athletic dogs this CBD oil to help ease muscle aches after hard workouts. Others use this CBD oil to calm their large dogs during stressful events such as parties. It reportedly works well for dogs who get car sick; customers say their pups pant less and are less likely to vomit in the car if given this CBD oil for dogs before travel.

Pros:

Formulated by veterinarians

Certified USDA Organic

Made with high-quality Colorado full-spectrum hemp extract

Specially formulated for large dogs

Cons:

Potent hemp aroma; some pick dogs don’t like it

Specs:

Size : 30 mL per bottle

: 30 mL per bottle Strength : 50mg CBD & 1.5mg THC per serving; 1500mg CBD & 45mg THC per bottle

: 50mg CBD & 1.5mg THC per serving; 1500mg CBD & 45mg THC per bottle Flavor(s): Bacon

Learn more about Aspen Green Large Dogs Organic Full Spectrum CBD Oil today.

How We Picked The Best CBD Oils for Dogs

Since CBD oil for dogs can be so beneficial, many companies sell it. That does not, however, mean that all CBD oil for dogs is the same. Brands vary widely in terms of their potency, purity, and effectiveness. In writing this article, we narrowed down our selections from the dozens on the market to determine the five best CBD oil for dogs. Here’s how we determined which pet CBD brands to feature.

Lab Testing Procedures

It’s important to know how much CBD you’re giving your dog. As such, all CBD oil for dogs should be lab-tested to determine how potent it is. CBD oil should also be lab-tested for purity to ensure it is free from contaminants, including heavy metals like mercury, bacteria, and mold. We only considered a CBD oil for inclusion in this article if it was lab-tested. Beyond that, we ensured potential customers could access and review the lab test results before purchasing. A dog’s system deserves all-natural ingredients, and pet parents deserve peace of mind.

Hemp Quality and Sourcing

CBD comes from hemp. The quality of the hemp plant plays a big role in determining how potent and effective the resulting CBD oil will be. We looked closely at where each CBD company sourced their hemp. All of the companies featured here use hemp grown in the United States. In most cases, they use organic hemp, which is likely free from pesticide residues and other contaminants, making it much better for your dog’s health.

Reported Effectiveness

Whether you’re giving your dog CBD for anxiety, pain, overall wellness, or something else entirely, you want it to be effective. We found that the best way to evaluate the effectiveness of CBD oil for dogs was to read reviews and lots of them. We didn’t place too much weight on any one review; instead, we looked at overall trends.

For example, if many reviewers said their dogs became more active after being given a certain CBD oil, we took that as reliable information. All of the CBD products featured here are ones that customers consistently found effective for managing anxiety, pain, or both. CBD typically interacts positively with a dog’s endocannabinoid system; however, any health concerns should always be discussed with your vet first.

How to Find the Best CBD Oil for Your Dog

Every dog has different needs. Pet parents know the best CBD oil for your dog will depend on their size, the symptoms they struggle with, flavor preferences, and even how you prefer to give them their CBD oil. So, how do you decide which CBD oil to order for your dog? We suggest you compare a few top products across the following features:

Strength or Potency

How many milligrams of CBD does the CBD oil contain per milliliter of fluid? Some less-potent CBD oil for dogs may contain as little as 3 or 5 mg/mL. Such oils tend to work well for smaller dogs or those who are sensitive to CBD and get too sleepy with a larger dose. Other CBD oil for dogs contains as much as 20, 30, or even 50 mg/mL CBD. These oils are usually best suited for larger dogs who need more CBD per dose.

Some CBD oil for dogs contains a moderate amount, such as 15 or 20 mg/mL CBD. These oils are versatile. You can feed less to a small dog but a bit more to a larger one. However, you may still be limited if you have a tiny pupper or a huge dog. In such cases, you’re typically better off with a more specialized product, so you don’t have to measure out a single drop for your little pup or give your large dog multiple droppers full of oil.

Flavor

Unflavored CBD oil is perfectly suitable for most dogs. Mix it into their food, and they’ll eat it willingly. However, if you know your dog is picky, look for a flavored CBD oil for dogs. The best brands offer enticing flavors like chicken and bacon.

If you pick a flavored CBD oil for dogs, you can give it straight from the dropper instead of mixing it into their food. This can save you time and is more convenient for on-the-go use.

Dosing Instructions

If the company provides dosing instructions for their dog CBD oil, be sure to read them. Some CBD tinctures are meant to be given with food, while others are formulated to be given on an empty stomach.

Consider how you plan on fitting CBD oil into your dog’s routine, and pick a product that you’ll have an easy time integrating. CBD dosage for dogs is very specific, and if you’re wondering exactly how much CBD to give your dog, you may want to consult a vet.

Other Active Ingredients

While most CBD oil for dogs contains CBD as the primary active ingredient, some formulas contain other active ingredients. These added ingredients are usually found in more specialized CBD products, like those made just for pain or anxiety relief. The cannabis plant tends to work well with many other high-quality ingredients.

Here are some other active ingredients you may see in a CBD oil made for pain relief:

Turmeric: This yellow-colored spice is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. It can help relieve arthritis and other inflammatory pain conditions in dogs and contribute to a healthy immune system.

This yellow-colored spice is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. It can help relieve arthritis and other inflammatory pain conditions in dogs and contribute to a healthy immune system. Curcumin: Curcumin is actually the active compound in turmeric. Sometimes, instead of putting turmeric in their CBD oil for dogs, companies will just add curcumin. It can help ease both pain and swelling and contribute to overall health.

Curcumin is actually the active compound in turmeric. Sometimes, instead of putting turmeric in their CBD oil for dogs, companies will just add curcumin. It can help ease both pain and swelling and contribute to overall health. Ginger: Ginger is good for overall wellness and may help dull pain. It gives CBD oil a strong scent, which not all dogs love, but it can be helpful if your dog is willing to eat it.

Here are some other active ingredients sometimes used in CBD oil formulated for stress and anxiety relief:

Chamomile: Humans often drink chamomile tea to relax before bed, which also works well for dogs. A CBD oil containing chamomile may be good for a dog who gets anxious on car rides or when friends visit.

Humans often drink chamomile tea to relax before bed, which also works well for dogs. A CBD oil containing chamomile may be good for a dog who gets anxious on car rides or when friends visit. Passionflower: This flowering plant is known to have a calming effect on the mind. It may be helpful for dogs who tend to pace, pant, and panic when their humans leave.

This flowering plant is known to have a calming effect on the mind. It may be helpful for dogs who tend to pace, pant, and panic when their humans leave. L-theanine: An amino acid, L-theanine is known to help relieve stress and anxiety. If you sense your dog worries a lot, then a CBD oil made with L-theanine could be a good choice.

Inactive Ingredients

You also want to pay attention to the inactive ingredients in the CBD oil for dogs. Where do they come from? Are they natural? Are they organic? Read a little about any ingredients that sound unfamiliar to you, and make sure they are ones you feel comfortable giving to your dog.

If your dog has any allergies, make sure the CBD oil you choose does not contain ingredients they are allergic to. Most CBD oil formulas are simple, but it is not uncommon to see formulas containing some chicken or beef flavoring. If your dog is allergic to chicken or beef, avoid CBD oils containing these ingredients. You’re probably best off with a simple CBD oil that contains as few ingredients as possible. Coconut oil helps the CBD better absorb in your dog’s digestive system, so it’s more effective for your furry friend.

Reviewer-Reported Effects

See what results reviewers who have already used the CBD oil mention. Pay the most attention to reviews written by people whose dogs have the same or similar symptoms to your own. For example, if your dog has arthritis in their hips, look for reviews from other people whose dogs also have hip arthritis. If your dog has separation anxiety, see what CBD oils reviewers like most for separation anxiety.

Here are a few things to keep in mind as you read reviews:

No single review should be taken too seriously. Instead, consider what reviewers have to say as a whole.

What other reviewers perceive as a negative may not be a negative for you. For example, if reviewers say a certain CBD oil is too strong, it may be a great choice for your 120-pound Great Dane!

People are often more motivated to write negative reviews than positive ones, so don’t take a few negative reviews too seriously.

Three Types of CBD Oil for Dogs

As you look at the five brands of CBD oil for dogs recommended in this article, you may notice that they contain different types of CBD. More specifically, some of them contain CBD isolate, while others contain broad-spectrum CBD or full-spectrum CBD. These three types of CBD are similar in some ways but different in others. Here’s a closer look at what each one has to offer your dog.

Full-Spectrum CBD Oil

Full-spectrum CBD oil is often considered the most potent and effective type of CBD oil. This isn’t because it contains more CBD than the other types. Instead, it’s because full-spectrum CBD oil contains other compounds in addition to CBD. These other compounds are not intentionally added to the CBD oil. Instead, they are extracted from the hemp plant along with the CBD.

So, what are these other compounds found in full-spectrum CBD oil? Most of them fall into three categories:

Flavonoids: These are antioxidant compounds that help protect against cellular damage. They’re good for the immune system and may even reduce your dog’s risk of cancer and other chronic ailments.

These are antioxidant compounds that help protect against cellular damage. They’re good for the immune system and may even reduce your dog’s risk of cancer and other chronic ailments. Terpenes: Terpenes are aromatic compounds. This means they are easily aerosolized, so you can smell them. In addition to making hemp smell like hemp, they can have properties including pain relief and anxiety relief.

Terpenes are aromatic compounds. This means they are easily aerosolized, so you can smell them. In addition to making hemp smell like hemp, they can have properties including pain relief and anxiety relief. Minor Cannabinoids: CBN, CBG, and CBDa are all minor cannabinoids, often present in small amounts in full-spectrum CBD oil. They help amplify the effects of CBD.

Full-spectrum CBD oil also contains one other substance worth noting: THC. The amount of THC in full-spectrum CBD oil is not enough to make your dog feel high. However, it is enough to make CBD oil more potent and relaxing. Some dogs get sleepy and like to take a nap after being given full-spectrum CBD oil, and it is usually THC that’s responsible for this effect.

If you choose a full-spectrum oil for your dog, make sure you are careful about dosing. Only give as much as the label recommends, and no more. Dogs are more sensitive to THC than humans, and consuming too much THC can make them feel nauseous, lethargic, and dizzy. If your dog accidentally consumes too much full-spectrum CBD oil, call your vet for advice.

Broad Spectrum CBD Oil

Broad-spectrum CBD oil is a common choice for dogs because it does not contain any THC. Thus, you don’t have to be quite as precise with dosing, and if your dog consumes a little too much, you probably won’t find yourself waiting in the vet’s office.

Like full-spectrum CBD, broad-spectrum CBD oil contains terpenes, flavonoids, and other non-intoxicating cannabinoids like CBN and CBG. So, your dog should get plenty of relief from a broad-spectrum CBD product.

Due to their terpene content, both full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD tend to smell and taste a lot like hemp. It’s important to keep this in mind before ordering. If your dog is picky, you may have to hide a broad-spectrum or full-spectrum CBD product in food or a treat.

CBD Isolate Oil

At this point, you might wonder whether you can purchase CBD oil for dogs containing only CBD, not terpenes, flavonoids, or other compounds. The short answer is, “you can.” It’s called CBD isolate. CBD isolate is just CBD.

Now, a product made with CBD isolate won’t be quite as strong as one containing minor cannabinoids and terpenes. However, this can be a good thing in some cases. Some dogs are really sensitive to hemp compounds and feel best when given CBD isolate. Other dogs are really turned off by the scent of hemp and will only eat CBD oil made with CBD isolate since it has barely any hemp flavor.

CBD isolate is also a smart bet if you’re worried about precisely dosing the CBD oil. Since it is THC-free, you don’t have to be concerned if your dog eats a little more than intended.

Other Types of CBD Products for Dogs

CBD oil for dogs is really popular, and there are plenty of good brands. However, some people struggle to give their dogs CBD oil because they can’t measure it precisely, are worried about spilling, or have a picky pup. Pet owners who want to give their dogs the benefits of CBD without a messy oil sometimes prefer the following CBD products over CBD oil.

CBD Dog Treats

CBD dog treats contain CBD and come in many different flavors and textures. For example, you can find chicken-flavored soft chews, beef-flavored crunchy treats, and even bites that taste like bacon. There are versions made with CBD isolate, broad-spectrum CBD, and full-spectrum CBD.

Here are some advantages of CBD dog treats over CBD oil:

You don’t have to measure. Usually, one treat is one serving of CBD.

Picky dogs tend to like them better than CBD oil.

There is no bottle to spill. If you do spill treats, they are easy to pick up.

Here are some downsides of CBD dog treats when compared to CBD oil:

You can’t be as precise with CBD dog treats as with CBD oil. Some soft treats can be divided in half, but crunchy CBD dog treats are hard to split.

Some CBD dog treats may expire more quickly than CBD oil.

If your dog gets into the CBD dog treats, they may eat too many. So, it’s usually best to choose broad spectrum or CBD isolate treats to ensure they don’t get too much THC.

CBD Balms

CBD balms are used quite differently from CBD treats and CBD oil for dogs. Balms, sometimes called lotions or creams, are topical CBD products. In other words, you apply them to your dog’s skin instead of feeding them to your dog.

The downside to CBD balms is that they can be a bit difficult to apply to dogs with long hair. Applying CBD balm to a short-haired breed, like a dachshund, is pretty easy. But getting the cream past the hair and onto the skin may be tough if you have a collie, a husky, or another long-haired breed.

CBD Spray

Another CBD product for dogs is CBD spray. This is a very thin, liquid solution you can spritz onto your dog’s food. Like CBD oil, it can be used for pain relief, anxiety relief, or to reduce daily stress. Some people find it easier to spray CBD liquid into their dog’s food than to mix it in. If your dog eats kibble, this could be an easier approach.

One small downside to CBD spray is that the spray mechanism can sometimes clog or become hard to use. You’ll always want to keep your CBD spray standing up to help prevent damage and clogs. Don’t let kids get a hold of the spray bottle, either. Sometimes, they find spraying the product to be fun, and they might waste CBD or consume it themselves.

Potential Side Effects of CBD Oil for Dogs

It’s quite rare for dogs to have side effects from CBD oil. Often, if a dog has a side effect, its reaction may be to the carrier oil or the terpenes in the product, not to the CBD itself. Keep that in mind as you read more about specific side effects below.

Nausea and Vomiting

Does your dog vomit or otherwise seem nauseous after being given CBD oil? If so, make sure you’re not giving them their CBD on an empty stomach. CBD oil is a fatty substance, so it can be hard on the digestive tract if not consumed with some food. Try giving your dog their next dose with a meal, and you should see an improvement.

Drowsiness

CBD should calm a dog down, but if it makes it overly drowsy and lethargic, you might consider that a side effect. This happens most often with full-spectrum CBD. Your dog is probably reacting to the THC in the product. Switch to a CBD oil for dogs that does not contain THC; either a broad-spectrum product or one made with CBD isolate should work.

Excessive Thirst

Some dogs become overly thirsty after being given CBD. You may see your dog drinking far more than they usually do. This is often a reaction to hemp terpenes and not CBD itself. Some terpenes are rather tannic and make your dog’s mouth feel dry and cottony, making them want to drink more water. Switching to a CBD isolate product should ease this side effect.

FAQs

Is CBD oil safe for dogs?

CBD oil is typically safe for dogs if it contains no contaminants and is given at the recommended dose. To make sure the CBD oil for dogs you buy is contaminant-free, look for lab test results. Usually, they are easy for pet owners to find on the vendor’s website. They should show that the CBD oil has been tested and found free from heavy metals, pesticides, mold, and bacteria.

Will CBD oil make my dog high?

NO, CBD oil won’t make your dog feel high. CBD is non-intoxicating, and it doesn’t make human pet owners feel high, either. Some CBD oil for dogs contain low levels of THC. This still should not be enough to make your dog high. In fact, if dogs have too much THC, they don’t enjoy a pleasant, high feeling. Instead, they can develop a condition called THC toxicity, which causes nausea, dizziness, and sometimes even seizures. If your dog has consumed too much of a CBD product containing THC, contact your vet. Your pet may require veterinary care for THC toxicity.

How do I give my dog CBD oil?

The easiest way to give a dog CBD oil is usually to mix it into their food. This works best with wet food. However, you can carefully dribble CBD oil on top of kibble, too. Give it a few minutes to absorb into the kibble before feeding it to your dog. This way, the oil won’t just end up sitting at the bottom of the bowl.

If your dog doesn’t eat food with CBD oil in it, you can squeeze it directly into its mouth using the dropper that comes with the CBD oil. Use one hand to gently open the dog’s mouth and the other to dispense the CBD oil onto its tongue. If your dog wiggles when you try to do this, ask someone else to open the dog’s mouth while you dispense the CBD oil. Extra hands can be really helpful here!

How much CBD oil should I give my dog?

Most CBD oil for dogs is formulated so that 1 mL is a single dose. However, you should always check the label to be sure. In some cases, your dog might need more or less CBD oil. For instance, if you have a strong CBD oil and a small dog, you may only need to give them 0.5 mL. Or, if you have a really large dog and a weaker oil, you may need to give them 2 mL per dose. When in doubt, give them a smaller dose and see how they react. You can always increase the dose next time if needed.

What happens if I give my dog too much CBD oil?

If dogs consume more CBD than intended, they tend to get sleepy. Let them sleep it off; they should start acting like themselves within a few hours.

The only time you need to be worried is if the CBD oil your dog consumed was a full-spectrum CBD product. Then, it probably contains traces of THC, and your dog may have consumed more THC than is safe. Dogs are quite sensitive to THC, and it does not take much to make them feel nauseous, dizzy, and confused. If you think your dog consumed too much THC, contact a vet. Most dogs recover from a THC overdose, but veterinary care is often necessary for a good outcome.

Can I give my dog my own CBD oil?

No, you should not give a dog human CBD oil. Even high-quality CBD oil for humans may contain substances that are not safe for dogs. For example, some CBD oil for humans contains flavoring ingredients that dogs cannot safely consume. Human CBD oil may also contain more THC than is safe for dogs. Pet CBD oil, even when it is full spectrum CBD oil, is usually much lower in THC since dogs are so sensitive to it. The best choice for your pet’s health is to give them pet CBD products.

Choosing CBD Oil For Dogs

Dogs, like people, sometimes struggle with stress, pain, and anxiety. Luckily, CBD oil for dogs is a safe, natural remedy to help your dog feel more comfortable. Whether you give them CBD oil daily or just before the most stressful events, your dog will surely appreciate the relief. Take a closer look at the five top CBD brands reviewed in this article, and order the one that best fits your dog’s needs. We’re sure they’ll thank you with a friendly tail wag!

