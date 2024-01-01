Best CBD Oil for Pain in 2024: Top 6 Brands for Pain Management

For those grappling with chronic pain, finding a natural remedy that truly works can be a game-changer. Enter CBD: one of the most prominent naturally occurring cannabinoids of the cannabis plant. CBD is emerging as a popular choice for those seeking natural alternatives to conventional medications. CBD interacts with endocannabinoid system receptors in the body’s nervous system, playing a crucial role in regulating pain and inflammation. This active ingredient derived from hemp appears in a wide range of wellness products, from drinks to gummies. However, none of these options can match CBD oil for versatility and dosing precision.

The potential health benefits of CBD oils are garnering attention and approval from health professionals and users alike. Whether you suffer from cancer-related pain or arthritis, these products offer a promising, natural solution for chronic pain management. In this article, we’ll explore the top five CBD oils for treating pain, showcasing how this natural remedy can enhance your quality of life.

Summary of the Best CBD Oils for Pain

Potential Health Benefits of CBD Oil

CBD interacts with cannabinoid receptors in the body’s nervous system to offer a variety of potential health benefits, including:

Pain relief: CBD oil has long been thought to have the ability to relieve pain. It communicates with the endocannabinoid system in the human body to reduce pain perception and inflammation, making it beneficial for treating chronic pain such as neuropathic pain and muscle spasms resulting from health conditions like multiple sclerosis.

CBD may enhance mobility and quality of life by reducing inflammation and pain, especially for those struggling with arthritis and multiple sclerosis. Anxiety reduction: Research suggests CBD has calming effects and can regulate mood by influencing serotonin receptors in the brain. As such, it can help treat common symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and other anxiety disorders, including racing thoughts, high heart rate, and sweaty palms.

Research suggests CBD has calming effects and can regulate mood by influencing serotonin receptors in the brain. As such, it can help treat common symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and other anxiety disorders, including racing thoughts, high heart rate, and sweaty palms. Sleep support: More research is needed. However, early evidence from clinical trials and human studies indicates CBD may improve sleep duration and help treat sleep disorders like insomnia.

More research is needed. However, early evidence from clinical trials and human studies indicates CBD may improve sleep duration and help treat sleep disorders like insomnia. Seizure relief: CBD has anticonvulsant properties and could help treat seizures such as those experienced by people struggling with tuberous sclerosis complex—a rare genetic disease. In 2018, the Food and Drug Administration approved CBD in the form of Epidiolex® to treat seizures resulting from Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes.

Best CBD Oils for Pain

What we love:

CBDfx’s CBD + CBG Oil Wellness Tincture stands out with its impressive 2:1 ratio of CBD to CBG, targeting pain relief and overall wellness. This broad-spectrum tincture is packed with antioxidants like coenzyme Q10 and curcumin, enhancing its therapeutic effects. Made from organic hemp and incorporating a proprietary terpene blend, it ensures maximum absorption and efficacy. Available in strengths from 1000 to 6000 mg, this CBD product allows users to customize their dosage to meet their specific needs, making it a versatile choice for chronic pain management.

Pros:

Enriched with curcumin and coenzyme Q10

Made with organically grown hemp

Vegan-friendly and gluten-free

60-day satisfaction guarantee

Cons:

May be too strong for beginners

Specs:

CBD type : Broad-spectrum

: Broad-spectrum Size : 30 mL or 60 mL

: 30 mL or 60 mL Strength : 1,000 mg, 2,000 mg, 4,000 mg, or 6,000 mg CBD per bottle

: 1,000 mg, 2,000 mg, 4,000 mg, or 6,000 mg CBD per bottle Flavor: Unspecified

CBDfx CBD + CBG Oil Wellness Tincture

2. Best for Relaxation: CBDistillery Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture

What we love:

Ideal for newcomers and experienced users alike, the CBDistillery Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture eases pain while relaxing the mind and body. Featuring a balanced dose of hemp-derived CBD extract, its full-spectrum formulation produces an entourage effect by incorporating all the beneficial compounds found in cannabis. Its utilization of MCT oil as a carrier oil increases absorption for effective results. Crafted by expert botanists and rigorously third-party lab-tested, this oil promises top-notch quality and consistency.

Pros:

Full spectrum hemp extract for synergistic effects

Third-party lab-tested for quality assurance

Made with non-GMO, USA-grown hemp

Cons:

Not suitable for those allergic to coconut

Specs:

CBD type : Full-spectrum

: Full-spectrum Size : 30 mL

: 30 mL Strength : 1,000 mg CBD per bottle

: 1,000 mg CBD per bottle Flavor: Unspecified

CBDistillery Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture

3. Best for Nighttime Use: Cornbread Whole Flower USDA Organic Hemp Oil

What we love:

Cornbread Whole Flower USDA Organic Hemp Oil is a top-tier choice for those seeking intense relaxation and sleep support. Ideal for nighttime use, every serving of this oil contains up to 2 milligrams of THC for enhanced effects. Made with just two organic ingredients—MCT coconut oil and hemp flower extract—it’s free from preservatives and artificial flavors. It’s third-party lab-tested and manufactured in a GMP-certified facility. Plus, it’s backed by a 30-day performance guarantee for your peace of mind.

Pros:

Third-party tested for potency and quality

Made with organic ingredients and no preservatives

Thirty-day performance guarantee

Cons:

Earthy taste may not appeal to everyone

Specs:

CBD type : Full-spectrum

: Full-spectrum Size : 15 mL or 30 mL

: 15 mL or 30 mL Strength : 375 mg CBD/15 mg THC, 750 mg CBD/30 mg THC, or 1,500 mg CBD/60 mg THC per bottle

: 375 mg CBD/15 mg THC, 750 mg CBD/30 mg THC, or 1,500 mg CBD/60 mg THC per bottle Flavor: Unspecified

Cornbread Whole Flower USDA Organic Hemp Oil

4. Best for Mobility: Aspen Green Relief Organic Full-Spectrum CBD Oil

What we love:

Aspen Green Relief Organic Full-Spectrum CBD Oil features a powerful, physician-formulated blend designed to alleviate discomfort and promote recovery. Each serving delivers 133 milligrams of CBD, 2.5 milligrams of THC, and a rich blend of other beneficial cannabinoids like CBN, CBG, CBC, and CBDA. This cherry-flavored, USDA-certified organic oil is vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO, making it a clean and effective choice for dietary supplementation. Its comprehensive formula supports mobility while providing significant relief from discomfort to help users maintain an active, healthy lifestyle.

Pros:

Includes a full spectrum of cannabinoids

USDA-certified organic, vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO

Cherry flavor for a pleasant taste

Cons:

Higher THC content may cause psychoactive effects

Specs:

CBD type : Full-spectrum CBD

: Full-spectrum CBD Size : 30 mL

: 30 mL Strength : 4,000 mg CBD/75 mg THC per bottle

: 4,000 mg CBD/75 mg THC per bottle Flavor: Cherry

Aspen Green Relief Organic Full-Spectrum CBD Oil

5. Best Tasting: Medterra Max Relief Oil Tincture

What we love:

Medterra’s Max Relief Oil Tincture offers a potent CBD experience with a 5:1 ratio of CBD to other cannabinoids, including 2 milligrams of THC per serving. This advanced tincture is made from USA-grown, organic hemp and provides a full spectrum of cannabis benefits. It is available in refreshing Citrus and indulgent Chocolate Mint flavors and caters to different palates while ensuring easy and optimal sublingual absorption. Third-party tested for accuracy and potency, this tincture is ideal for seasoned CBD users and newcomers seeking effective pain relief.

Pros:

Full-spectrum formulation for enhanced effects

Third-party lab-tested

Made from USA-grown, organic hemp

Cons:

May cause drowsiness and affect drug test results

Specs:

CBD type : Full-spectrum

: Full-spectrum Size : 30 mL (available in single bottles and two-bottle packs)

: 30 mL (available in single bottles and two-bottle packs) Strength : 1,500 mg CBD/60 mg THC per bottle

: 1,500 mg CBD/60 mg THC per bottle Flavor(s): Citrus, Chocolate Mint

Medterra Max Relief Oil Tincture

How We Picked the Best CBD Oils for Pain

Given the wide range of products available, we carefully considered multiple criteria to identify those that best treat pain, particularly for individuals suffering from chronic pain conditions such as multiple sclerosis. Here’s an overview of our selection process.

Price Range

We aimed to find products that balance cost and quality. Affordable CBD oils allow more people to access the benefits of CBD without breaking the bank. However, we ensured that lower-priced options maintained high effectiveness and safety standards, relieving chronic pain without sacrificing quality.

Customer Reviews

We analyzed feedback from users who have used the products firsthand. These reviews helped us understand how well the products treat pain in real-world scenarios. Positive testimonials from users dealing with rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and other chronic pain conditions were crucial in verifying efficacy.

Ingredient Quality

We prioritized products made with organically grown hemp free from pesticides and harmful chemicals. High-quality ingredients ensure that users receive the full medical cannabis benefits without the risk of contaminants. This criterion is especially important for those using CBD to manage severe chronic pain, as pure, potent ingredients can significantly enhance relief.

Third-Party Testing

Third-party testing is essential to verify the safety and potency of CBD products. Reputable brands in the CBD industry have their CBD oils tested to confirm their cannabinoid content and ensure they’re toxin-free. This transparency assures us that the products are safe and effective. Only lab-tested products were featured above.

Potency

We chose products with various strengths to cater to different pain levels and types, from mild acute discomfort to severe chronic pain. Potent CBD oils are particularly beneficial for those with conditions like multiple sclerosis or arthritis, where higher doses may be required to achieve significant pain relief.

How To Find the Best CBD Oil for Your Pain Symptoms

Whether you’re dealing with joint pain, cancer pain, or arthritis pain, it’s important to select an oil that can provide the relief you need. Here’s a guide to help you navigate the selection process.

Pain Type

The first step in choosing the right oil to relieve pain is to identify the type and severity of your pain. Different types of pain may respond best to certain strengths and formulations. For instance, those suffering from arthritis pain, neuropathic pain, or cancer-related symptoms may benefit from a full-spectrum oil containing other compounds for synergistic effects.

Potency

Potency is a crucial factor when selecting an oil, especially for cancer pain and other severe types of discomfort. High-potency oils contain greater concentrations of CBD, which can provide more effective relief for intense pain. If you’re new to CBD, it’s important to start with a lower dose and gradually increase it as needed.

CBD Type

Understanding the difference between full-spectrum and isolate CBD oils can help you make an informed decision. Full-spectrum oils contain a range of cannabinoids, including THC (within legal limits), which can enhance the pain-relieving effects. This can be particularly beneficial for managing arthritis symptoms. On the other hand, CBD isolate oils contain pure CBD and are a good choice for those who want to avoid THC entirely.

Third-Party Lab Testing

To ensure the oil’s safety and efficacy, it’s important to choose products that have been third-party lab tested. These tests confirm the cannabinoid content and check for contaminants like pesticides, heavy metals, and solvents. Transparent lab results provide peace of mind that the product you’re using is safe and effective, which is particularly important for those using medical cannabis for pain management.

Ingredients

High-quality ingredients are essential for a potent and safe CBD oil. Look for products made from organically grown hemp, which is free from harmful pesticides and chemicals. Ingredient quality can significantly impact product efficacy, making it a crucial consideration for those treating chronic pain and joint discomfort.

Don’t just check the ingredients label; do more research into each ingredient to ensure the oil doesn’t contain anything that conflicts with your dietary needs, preferences, or restrictions. For instance, many tinctures use MCT carrier oils. While these contain fatty acids that increase bioavailability, they’re also typically coconut-derived and could be harmful to people who are allergic to coconut.

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews can offer valuable insights into an oil’s effectiveness. Look for reviews from people who have used the product to treat similar conditions, such as arthritis or cancer pain. Reviews and testimonials can help you gauge how well the product works and whether it suits your needs.

How To Use CBD Oil for Pain Relief

For the best results, it’s important to choose the right dosage and administration method for your needs. Start with a low dose and gradually increase it until you find the optimal amount to adequately reduce your pain perception.

CBD works fastest when taken sublingually—simply place a few drops under your tongue and wait 60 seconds before swallowing. This allows for quick absorption into the bloodstream and immediate relief. You can also add CBD oil to your food or beverages, although it may take a bit longer to feel the effects.

For chronic or neuropathic pain, consistent use is key. Incorporate CBD oil into your daily routine as a dietary supplement to maintain its pain-relieving benefits.

Other Types of CBD Products

Beyond CBD oil, there are various CBD products that can be used to ease discomfort.

CBD Capsules and Gummies

CBD capsules and gummies offer a convenient and precise way to consume CBD. These dietary supplements are easy to integrate into your routine and come in different varieties and formulas (e.g., full-spectrum CBD gummies).

CBD Topicals

Topical CBD products are infused with hemp seed oil, including creams and balms that are applied directly to the skin. They target specific areas of pain, like joint or neuropathic pain. Topicals are beneficial for localized relief but not the best choice for widespread pain.

CBD Vapes

CBD vape pens and inhalers deliver rapid effects through inhalation. They come in many flavors and are ideal for those seeking quick relief. However, they’re not the best option for people with respiratory conditions.

Whether you prefer the quick absorption of sublingual oils, the convenience of capsules, or the targeted approach of topicals, cannabis plant products offer versatile options to alleviate pain and improve overall well-being.

FAQ

Does CBD oil have adverse effects?

CBD oil is generally considered safe if it’s been third-party tested and is used responsibly. Mild side effects like fatigue, diarrhea, and changes in appetite may occur. Too-high doses can cause severe health issues like liver toxicity.

CBD can interact with certain medications like blood thinners and blood pressure meds. To avoid adverse reactions, it’s important to consult with a healthcare professional before CBD use if you have existing medical conditions or are taking supplements, prescriptions, or other medications.

Is CBD legal?

In the United States, hemp-derived CBD products containing less than 0.3% THC are legal at the federal level. However, state laws vary, so always check your local regulations.

How much CBD oil should I take?

This depends on individual factors like body weight and the condition being treated. A common starting dose is 10 to 20 milligrams per day, which can be adjusted based on effectiveness and tolerance. Always follow the manufacturer’s recommendations and consult a healthcare professional for guidance.

How fast does CBD oil work?

Oil’s onset time can vary depending on the method of ingestion. When taken sublingually (under the tongue), effects can typically be felt within 15 minutes. It may take between 30 minutes and 2 hours to feel the effects when ingested in food or drinks.

Do I need a prescription to buy CBD?

Medications like Epidiolex® require a prescription. However, there are many nonprescription CBD products—including those featured above—available online and in local smoke shops.

Conclusion

More research and human studies are ongoing. However, there’s mounting evidence indicating CBD’s potential as a natural solution for chronic pain relief. The quality CBD products featured above provide diverse options tailored to various needs, ensuring effective pain management. By understanding the different types of CBD oils and considering factors like potency and quality, you can find the best product to enhance your well-being and alleviate pain naturally.

