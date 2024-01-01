Best CBD Vape Pens of 2024: Top CBD Pens for Anxiety and Pain

By: Emilee Keller

If you’ve ever wished you could take a deep breath and inhale some relaxation without the risk of nicotine addiction, a CBD vape pen may be perfect for you. CBD is a non-addictive, non-intoxicating compound extracted from the Cannabis sativa plant. While it won’t produce psychoactive effects, it can help you relax and de-stress. It’s also great for easing pain, inflammation, and anxiety symptoms, among other perks. That’s a lot of comfort from one compound!

Vaping CBD is one of the fastest ways to reap its benefits. Vaping delivers CBD to the bloodstream quickly through the lining of the lungs for speedy relief. There are many CBD vape pens on the market—including reusable and disposable vapes—and not all of them are of equal quality. It’s important to choose a vape pen that’s pure, potent, and effective. To help you make a smart choice, we’ve showcased the four best CBD vapes below.

Summary of the Best CBD Vape Pens

Potential Benefits of CBD Vape Pens

One of the most well-researched compounds found in hemp plants, CBD has a wide range of medical applications. These are some of the main benefits you may experience when using a CBD vape pen.

Stress relief: A puff from your CBD vape can help ease stress symptoms like headaches and muscle tension.

A puff from your CBD vape can help ease stress symptoms like headaches and muscle tension. Anxiety management: Vaping CBD can help treat mental and physical anxiety symptoms like racing thoughts, sweaty palms, and rapid heartbeat.

Vaping CBD can help treat mental and physical anxiety symptoms like racing thoughts, sweaty palms, and rapid heartbeat. Better sleep: Vaping CBD before bed can relax the mind and body, making it easier to fall asleep.

Vaping CBD before bed can relax the mind and body, making it easier to fall asleep. Pain relief: CBD vaping can ease pain and inflammation, making it especially helpful for people with conditions like arthritis and multiple sclerosis.

Best CBD Vape Pens Reviewed

1. Best Overall: CBDfx Strawberry Lemonade CBD Vape Pen

Check Price

Why we love it:

The CBDfx Strawberry Lemonade CBD Vape is as delicious as it is effective. This disposable vape is nicotine-free and filled with broad-spectrum CBD oil made from organic hemp. It has a fruity, sweet-tart flavor. The addition of vegetable glycerin and propylene glycol creates thick, puffy clouds of CBD-infused vapor.

Customers find this disposable vape pen very relaxing. Since it doesn’t contain THC, it won’t make you too tired, so you can confidently use it in the morning or daytime. Reviewers say it helps calm their jitters and quiet their racing thoughts.

Each CBD vape pen is lab-tested to ensure it’s pure and potent. The CBD vape juice is solvent-free, and the ergonomic shape of this CBD vape pen makes it comfortable to hold.

Pros:

Broad-spectrum CBD for enhanced benefits

Rechargeable with a USB-C cable

Doesn’t contain nicotine

Cons:

Charging cable not included

Specs:

CBD type: Broad-spectrum CBD

Size: 5 grams CBD per pen

Flavor: Strawberry Lemonade

Learn more about the CBDfx Strawberry Lemonade CBD Vape Pen today!

2. Best Flavors: Koi Balance Bar CBD Vape

Check Price

Why we love it:

For an awesome selection of delicious tastes, we suggest trying the Koi Balance Bar CBD Vape. These CBD vape pens come in five different flavors to make your CBD vaping experience even more enjoyable. Customers love the refreshing Cola Ice flavor and the tropical vibes of the Piña Colada Ice vape pen.

This disposable vape is made with isolate CBD and has far less hemp flavor than CBD vape pens made with full-spectrum or broad-spectrum CBD. It has a rechargeable battery and a generous capacity of about 6,000 puffs to keep the fun going. Plus, this vape is draw-activated, so you don’t have to press any buttons to turn it on.

Reviewers say they can feel the stress relief wash over them soon after inhaling from this vape pen. It’s popular among those with social anxiety; they like to take a few puffs during parties and other social gatherings. Some people even use these vape pens as a nicotine-free alternative to smoking cigarettes.

Pros:

Third-party, lab-tested, and nicotine-free

Air activated; no buttons to push

Rechargeable with a USB-C cable

Cons:

Brightly colored; not very discreet

Specs:

CBD type: Isolate CBD

Size: 2.5 grams CBD per pen

Flavors: Piña Colada Ice, Cola Ice, Sour Apple Ice, Strawberry Banana Ice, Watermelon Bubblegum Ice

Learn more about the Koi Balance Bar CBD Vape today!

3. Most Potent: Exhale Live Resin Disposable Vapes

Check Price

Why we love it:

For ultra-potent relief, check out Exhale Live Resin Disposable Vapes. These disposable vape pens are made with full-spectrum, live resin hemp extract. They’re high in terpenes and minor cannabinoids that work together to enhance the effects of CBD, so you get more relief from every puff.

Made without preservatives or additives, the CBD vape juice in this disposable vape is super concentrated, making it ideal for those with severe anxiety symptoms or chronic pain. Exhale has every CBD vape pen lab-tested for purity and potency, so you can have confidence in its formula.

These vape pens come in six different strains. Many customers find the Pineapple Express strain ideal for relieving daytime stress without feeling drowsy. It’s also a great alternative to nicotine for easing social anxiety symptoms. All of these vape pens are draw-activated, so all you have to do is inhale to use it—no buttons or switches to press.

Pros:

Rechargeable and draw-activated

Shipped in discreet packaging

Backed by a 30-day satisfaction guarantee

Cons:

Strong hemp flavor

Specs:

CBD type: Full-spectrum CBD

Size: 1,000 mg CBD per pen

Flavors: Pineapple Express, Fruity Cereal, Blackberry Kush, Louis XIII, Strawberry Gelato, Wedding Cake

Learn more about Exhale Live Resin Disposable Vapes today!

Check Price

Why we love it:

If you’re looking for a portable, easy-to-use vape, you’ll love the Budpop CBD Broad-Spectrum + Live Resin Disposable Vape. These CBD vape pens are user-friendly. They arrive pre-loaded and ready to use. Plus, you don’t have to push any buttons; just inhale, and the broad-spectrum CBD vapor will emerge.

Thanks to their sleek design, these disposable vape pens are slim enough to slip into your pocket for effortless on-the-go stress relief. This vape is made with live resin and contains plenty of hemp terpenes for potent effects.

The broad-spectrum CBD formula is ideal for those seeking an entourage effect while avoiding THC. Customers like using this CBD vape pen in the morning to put them in a relaxed, positive mindset for the day. Many say this vape helps relieve physical anxiety symptoms like jitteriness and a racing heartbeat, while others enjoy using it as a non-addictive alternative to nicotine cigarettes.

Pros:

Air-activated; no buttons to push

Portable, slim design

All-in-one, convenient vaping device

Cons:

Not rechargeable

Specs:

CBD type: Broad-spectrum CBD

Size: 1,000 mg CBD per pen

Flavor: Strawberry Gelato

Learn more about the Budpop CBD Broad-Spectrum + Live Resin Disposable Vape today!

How We Picked the Best CBD Vape Pens

With the growing popularity of CBD vaping, more and more cannabis brands are offering CBD vape pens. As such, we had plenty of options while making this list.

The CBD vape pens we’ve chosen truly stand out, even in such a crowded market. But what criteria did we consider when we selected these CBD vapes? Take a look.

Ingredient Quality

We prioritized CBD vapes made with top-quality, natural ingredients. We looked for vape juice made from USA-grown hemp and aimed to avoid CBD vape products containing additives. When possible, we preferred CBD vape juice made from organic hemp.

Brand Reputation

It’s crucial to buy your cannabis vapes from reputable sources. The best brands are completely transparent and have their products tested by independent labs. Third-party lab testing is the only way to confirm CBD vape juice is contaminant-free and contains the advertised ingredient concentrations. Every CBD vape pen recommended above has been lab-tested to verify purity and potency.

Verified Buyer Reviews

We read many reviews while making our selections, paying careful attention to feedback on each CBD vape pen’s efficacy, quality, and ease of use. Only vape kits and CBD pens with consistent rave reviews earned a place on our list.

How To Find the Best CBD Vape Pen for You

Finding the right CBD vape pen can be difficult. Considering the factors outlined below will help you narrow down your options and find the right fit for your needs.

Potency

Potency refers to the strength of the pen’s vaping juice. When choosing a potency, it’s important to consider your tolerance and the severity of your symptoms. Vapes with stronger CBD vape juice are best for seasoned users and people seeking robust relief, while vapes with less potent vaping juice are ideal for new users and those with mild-to-moderate symptoms.

Additionally, some types of CBD are stronger than others. For instance, CDB vapes made with full-spectrum CBD, broad-spectrum CBD, and live resin CBD are typically stronger than ones made with isolate CBD.

Flavors

CBD vapes come in many flavor varieties, and choosing vape juice with an appealing flavor can make your vaping experience more enjoyable. From sweet and tangy options like blue raspberry to tart picks like sour apple, there are plenty of flavors out there to suit all palates.

If you prefer the natural taste of hemp, look for unflavored options or ones made with full- or broad-spectrum CBD, as these have a robust hemp taste due to their high terpene levels.

Ease of Use

How easy a CBD vape is to use depends on its design. If discretion and portability are top priorities for you, look for CBD pens with a sleek build. If you have difficulty with dexterity, you may prefer a draw-activated vaping pen with no buttons to push and an ergonomic shape for a comfortable grip.

Also, think about whether you’d prefer reusable CBD vape kits or disposable vape products. A reusable vape pen is more cost-effective in the long run and a great choice for those seeking an eco-friendly option. These devices can be recharged and reused over and over again. When the vape juices run out, you can simply replace the CBD vape oil cartridge instead of buying a new pen.

Disposable vapes are ideal for those who value convenience. They typically arrive pre-loaded with vaping juice and are ready to use. Many disposable vapes are rechargeable, so they’ll continue to produce vapor until their juice runs out. However, once a disposable vape is out of juice, you’ll have to discard it and purchase a new pen.

Effects

Different vape pens can produce different effects, depending on the type and potency of CBD they contain. For instance, vaping pens made with full- or broad-spectrum CBD tend to offer stronger relief, as their compounds work together to produce an entourage effect. That said, vapes with full- or broad-spectrum CBD formulas are best for easing severe stress, anxiety, and pain symptoms.

Look to product descriptions and customer reviews to get a sense of what you can expect from a particular product, and choose one that offers the effects you’re seeking.

Types of CBD Vape Oil

When shopping for CBD vapes, you’ll encounter three types of CBD vape oil: full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate.

Full-Spectrum CBD

Full-spectrum CBD contains more than just CBD; it also contains other cannabinoids, hemp terpenes, and flavonoids.

These additional hemp components enhance CBD’s effects while contributing their own wellness perks. Minor cannabinoids, like CBN and CBG, enhance the stress-relieving effects of CBD. Plus, full-spectrum CBD contains trace amounts of THC, making it even more relaxing and a great choice for sleep support and evening use.

Full-spectrum CBD is the most potent type of CBD and can provide strong relief. Its trace amounts of THC aren’t enough to cause a high. However, full-spectrum products can cause positive drug test results.

Broad-Spectrum CBD

Broad-spectrum CBD is used in many CBD vape pens. Like full-spectrum CBD, broad-spectrum CBD contains other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The biggest difference between the two is that broad-spectrum CBD doesn’t contain THC.

Since it doesn’t contain THC, broad-spectrum CBD is ideal for those who want synergistic effects without feeling too tired or risking a positive drug test. Vaping broad-spectrum CBD pens can deliver powerful stress relief and take the edge off of anxiety without making you feel overly tired.

CBD Isolate

CBD isolate is the mildest type of CBD. It doesn’t contain any of the other hemp compounds found in full- or broad-spectrum CBD.

Even on its own, CBD itself has plenty of benefits. A vape pen made with isolate CBD can help relieve your stress; however, the relief may not be as intense as that of a full- or broad-spectrum CBD vape. Since isolate CBD doesn’t contain terpenes or flavanoids, it barely has a taste, making it a popular choice for those who don’t care for the earthy, natural taste of hemp.

Other Types of CBD Products

Vaping CBD is a great way to enjoy fast-acting relief. However, it can take a toll on the lungs. That said, a CBD vape pen may not be the best choice for those with respiratory conditions.

If you’re concerned about the health risks of CBD vapes, you’ll be happy to know there are plenty of other ways to enjoy the benefits of CBD. Here are some other CBD products you may want to try.

CBD Hemp Oil

One of the most popular CBD products, CBD oil, comes in many formulas, strengths, and flavors. It also comes in full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate CBD varieties. Many users love CBD oil for its versatility and ease of dose adjustments.

Unlike vape liquid, which is heated and then inhaled into the lungs, CBD oil is taken orally. When placed under the tongue, the CBD enters the bloodstream fast, usually delivering results within 15 minutes. This allows you to enjoy quick results while bypassing the potential health risks of CBD oil vapes.

Alternatively, you can add CBD oil to food or drinks; however, this can delay the onset of effects. If you consume it directly or mix it with food or beverages, the CBD will have to pass through the digestive system before reaching the bloodstream, so the effects can take as long as a couple of hours to kick in.

On the downside, CBD oil has to be measured, and the taste can be unappealing to some. If taste is a concern, try isolate CBD oil instead of full- or broad-spectrum CBD oil.

CBD Capsules

CBD capsules are a great choice if you want to quickly swallow your CBD and get on with your day. These capsules are filled with CBD oil and contain pre-measured, consistent doses of isolate, full- or broad-spectrum CBD.

Simply swallow them with some water, and you should start feeling the effects within 30 to 60 minutes. Of course, you’ll have less control of your dose with CBD capsules than with CBD oil.

CBD Gummies

If you’re looking for a CBD product that tastes great and offers convenience and discretion, then gummies are the answer. These chewy candies are infused with isolate, full-spectrum, or broad-spectrum CBD.

A great alternative to vaping for those with sensitive lungs, CBD gummies come in a huge variety of flavors, much like vape juice. They’re easy to chew and look like regular gummy candies, which makes them a discreet choice.

On the downside, some gummies contain sugar and/or gelatin, so be sure to check the ingredient label if you’re watching your sugar intake or following a plant-based diet.

CBD Cream

If you’re looking for an alternative to vaping for pain relief, CBD cream is an excellent option. These topical products are applied to the skin and provide localized relief from physical discomfort, inflammation, and skin irritation. CBD cream comes in various potencies and is available in isolate, full-spectrum, and broad-spectrum CBD formulations.

While topicals are perfect for targeted relief, they’re not the best choice for those seeking more widespread effects.

Potential Side Effects of CBD Vape Pens

While many people enjoy vaping CBD without side effects, there are some potential adverse effects to be aware of.

Respiratory irritation: Vaping CBD (or vaping anything, for that matter) can pose health risks for those with sensitive lungs. The risk of respiratory irritation is greater with vaping juice containing vegetable glycerin or propylene glycol—an odorless liquid with a range of food and medical applications often used to thicken vapor. Switching to a vape that contains only isolate, full-spectrum, or broad-spectrum CBD extract may help. However, if you have respiratory conditions like asthma or bronchitis, it may be best to avoid vaping and smoking altogether and try other CBD products like gummies or capsules.

Vaping CBD (or vaping anything, for that matter) can pose health risks for those with sensitive lungs. The risk of respiratory irritation is greater with vaping juice containing vegetable glycerin or propylene glycol—an odorless liquid with a range of food and medical applications often used to thicken vapor. Switching to a vape that contains only isolate, full-spectrum, or broad-spectrum CBD extract may help. However, if you have respiratory conditions like asthma or bronchitis, it may be best to avoid vaping and smoking altogether and try other CBD products like gummies or capsules. Fatigue: Sleepiness can occur when vaping CBD liquid that contains THC. If this happens, consider using isolate or broad-spectrum CBD vape products during the day since these don’t have THC and saving the full-spectrum vapes with THC for nighttime use.

Sleepiness can occur when vaping CBD liquid that contains THC. If this happens, consider using isolate or broad-spectrum CBD vape products during the day since these don’t have THC and saving the full-spectrum vapes with THC for nighttime use. Dry mouth: Using a CBD vape pen canreduce production, especially if it contains THC. If you experience this, try sipping water before or after using your CBD vape pen. If the problem persists, consider switching to a CBD vape pen that doesn’t contain THC.

FAQ

Is CBD legal?

CBD is federally legal in the United States if it’s derived from hemp plants and doesn’t exceed 0.3% THC based on dry weight. State laws may conflict; always check the cannabis laws in your area before buying or using products containing CBD or THC.

How many puffs should I take when CBD vaping?

Finding your sweet spot may take some trial and error at first. We suggest starting with a single puff of a low-potency vape when vaping CBD for the first time. Wait about 30 minutes and see how your body reacts. If you want stronger effects, try another puff.

How fast does a CBD vape pen work?

Vaping is known for its fast effects. CBD is quickly absorbed into the bloodstream when inhaled, typically producing effects in less than 10 minutes. You should feel the full effects of a CBD vape pen for up to three hours after vaping.

Conclusion

If you want fast relief from anxiety and stress without relying on nicotine, CBD vaping is the way to go. Unlike nicotine, CBD isn’t habit-forming. Plus, it offers a host of potential wellness perks in addition to stress relief.

The CBD vape pens discussed above are truly some of the best available. They’re all lab-tested and made with top-quality, USA-grown hemp. Choosing the right vape pen can be challenging—especially if you’re a first-timer. Whether you’re beginning or continuing your CBD vaping journey, the four picks featured here won’t disappoint you.

