Best Delta 8 Disposable Vape Pens: Top 5 Brands Reviewed

By Leigh M., Originated Media

Content oversight and quality assurance provided by Chicago Magazine. Chicago Magazine advertising leadership oversees sponsored, native, and paid content on this platform, ensuring its quality, relevance, and helpfulness for our audience. Articles attributed to this byline are authored by paying advertisers. The editorial team did not contribute to these pieces, and the opinions expressed do not necessarily represent those of the editorial staff. Refer to our partner statement to better understand the nature of the relationship. The sponsor retains responsibility for the content and holds the copyright to their material.

We heard you’re ready to embark on a delta 8 adventure. You’re looking for that creative spark, mellow vibes, or a flavorful experience on the go. It’s time to explore! Delta 8 disposable vapes offer no sticky refills, no charging stress—just pure, flavorful hits in a convenient, pocket-sized device.

In this roundup, we’ll reveal the best delta 8 disposable vapes and share some unique insights into why you’ll want to try all of these. From White Widow’s relaxing buzz to Mimosa’s energetic kick, put on your hiking boots because it’s time to start the journey to enlightenment, or at least the best disposable vapes experience out there.

Summary of the Best Delta 8 Disposable Vapes

Best Delta 8 Disposable Vapes

1. Best Overall Delta 8 Disposable Vape: TRĒ House White Widow Hybrid THC-A Live Resin Liquid Budder Vape Pen

Check Offer

What we love

This could quickly become your favorite vape pen! The White Widow Hybrid THC-A Live Resin Liquid Budder Vape Pen from TRĒ House offers a unique blend of potent cannabinoids in a nice 2-gram disposable vape. Featuring a combination of delta 8, delta 9, THC-P, and THC-A, this vape pen delivers a euphoric and relaxing experience. Plus, it packs the rich flavors of the classic White Widow strain. Confirmed customers say these vape pens are great when you want to unwind or get a mild body buzz, without feeling heavy or tired.

Pros

Blend of four cannabinoids for an enhanced experience

Rechargeable

Pre-filled and pre-charged for immediate use

Strong potency with highly rated effects

Cons

May cause intense psychotropic effects for those with low THC tolerance

Specs

2 grams of live resin liquid budder

Contains THC-A, delta 8 THC, delta 9 THC, and THC-P

Rechargeable battery with approximately 800 puffs

Made in the USA

Farm Bill compliant (hemp-derived)

Size: 2 grams per vape pen

Flavor/Strain: White Widow, known for its earthy and piney taste profile

Check out TRĒ House White Widow Hybrid THC-A Live Resin Budder Vape Pen today

2. Best Delta 8 Disposable Vape Pens for Creative Flow: Exhale Delta 8 Disposable Vape Pen

Check Offer

What we love

The Black Berry Delta 8 Disposable Vape Pen offers a burst of sweet, fruity flavors with every puff, closely resembling the taste of Blackberry Kush. But this delta 8 strain takes the experience to a new level, delivering an energetic and euphoric high that sparks creativity. These vape pens are perfect for those who enjoy a more uplifting and vibrant vaping experience. Black Berry feels like a summer festival in a vape pen—combining juicy blackberry flavors with the potent effects of delta 8 THC.

Pros

Rich, natural blackberry taste without artificial additives

All-in-one device that’s both recharge-capable and disposable

Made from full-spectrum hemp oil with 100% all-natural ingredients

No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG oils used in the formulation

Cons

May not ship to all states

Specs

Full spectrum hemp oil from hemp plants

The entire device can recharge but it’s also disposable

100% natural ingredients

Free of MCT, PG, VG, or PEG oil

Draw-activated

Size: Comes in 1 gram or 2 grams

Flavor/Strain: Blackberry, with a sweet and fruity taste similar to Blackberry Kush

Check out Exhale Delta 8 Disposable Vape Pen today

3. Best Delta 8 Disposables for Mellow Moods: Budpop Delta 8 Disposable Vape Pen

Check Offer

What we love

The Strawberry Gelato Delta 8 Disposable Vape Pen offers a smooth, sweet vaping experience with an indica-dominant hybrid strain, known for its delicious fruity flavor. These vape pens are perfect for those seeking mellow relaxation with a boost in creativity. With 1,800mg of delta 8 THC, this disposable vape pen provides an easy, hassle-free way to enjoy the benefits of delta 8 on the go, without needing to worry about charging or refilling.

Pros

Disposable and requires no set-up, charging, or refilling

Approximately 700 hits

Free of harmful additives like PG, VG, PEG, or MCT oils

Fast-acting effects with discreet usage

Cons

Reviewers have said it plugs up if not used regularly

Specs

1,800mg of delta-8 THC

Free of PG, VG, PEG, and MCT oils

Third-party lab tested for purity and safety

Made in the USA

Fast and free shipping

Size: 1 gram per pen

Flavor/Strain: Strawberry Gelato, an indica-dominant hybrid with a sweet, fruity taste

Check out Budpop Delta 8 Disposable Vape Pen today

4. Best Delta 8 THC Disposable Variety: Koi THCA + THCP + Delta 9 THC 5g Disposable Vapes

Check Offer

What we love

The Koi THCA + THCP + Delta 9 THC 5g Disposable Vape in Watermelon Skitz offers a powerful combination of cannabinoids in a massive 5-gram capacity. That’s unheard of in disposable vape pens and caters to the most experienced users who want a high-capacity vape they can simply throw away.

Tailored for seasoned vapers, these premium vape pens are packed with live resin and botanical terpenes, delivering a flavorful and aromatic experience. The unique blend of THCA, THCP, and delta 9 THC ensures a symphony of effects, from potent relaxation to uplifting euphoria. And it’s all housed in a sleek, functional device, which I love.

Pros

Large 5-gram capacity for extended vaping sessions

Recharges with 380mAh battery and ceramic coil technology

Available in multiple flavorful terpene profiles

Rigorous third-party lab testing for purity and compliance

Cons

May be too strong for novice vapers

Specs

5 grams of live resin

Includes THCA, THCP, and Delta 9 THC

380mAh recharge-capable battery

Ceramic coil for smooth vapor

Button-activated with preheat functionality

Size: 5 grams per vape pen

Flavor/Strain: Watermelon Skitz (Hybrid), with a sweet, tropical taste and head-rushing effects

Check out Koi THCA + THCP + Delta 9 THC Disposable Vapes today

5. Best Autodraw Delta 8 Disposable Vape Pens: Secret Nature Delta 8 Disposable Vapes

Check Offer

What we love

The Mimosa Delta 8 Disposable Vape by Secret Nature offers a true-to-plant experience with its live resin and full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes. Designed to deliver an uplifting, sativa-dominant high, this vape pen is perfect for daytime use when you need an energetic boost to create something amazing. With no cutting agents or synthetic additives, this pen provides a clean, pure vapor that’s both smooth and flavorful, thanks to its fresh-frozen cannabis terpenes. It’s made with live resin and 100% authentic cannabis terpenes for superior flavor.

Pros

Can recharge, ensuring the pen lasts until the oil is finished

Auto-draw technology for a consistent dosage and easy use

Free of synthetic additives, cutting agents, or artificial flavors

Offers a balanced, uplifting high that’s ideal for daytime use

Cons

Requires a micro-USB to recharge, which is not included

Specs

Live resin Delta 8 THC

Auto-draw and rechargeable with micro-USB

Full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes

No PG, VG, PEG, or MCT oil

Sativa-dominant strain

Size: 1 gram per pen

Flavor/Strain: Mimosa (Sativa), offering citrusy and tropical flavors

Check out Secret Nature Delta 8 Disposable Vapes today

How We Picked The Best Delta 8 Disposable Pens

We carefully evaluated a range of delta 8 disposable pens based on several key factors. These included product quality, potency, and user experience, ensuring each pen provided consistent effects and smooth vapor. We prioritized brands using natural ingredients, live resin, and no harmful additives like PG, VG, or MCT oil.

Customer reviews and third-party lab testing were essential in confirming the products’ safety and effectiveness. Lastly, we considered the ease of use, portability, and overall value of the disposable weed pen to recommend the best Delta 8 disposable vapes for both beginners and experienced partakers.

How to Find the Best Delta 8 Disposable Vape Pen for You

Every experience is different, and we all have various standards when it comes to products, especially those that involve consuming/inhaling something. With that in mind, here are some considerations that may matter to you:

Check Ingredients – Look for natural terpenes and no harmful additives like PG, VG, or MCT oil.

Look for natural terpenes and no harmful additives like PG, VG, or MCT oil. Review Potency – Choose a potency level that matches your tolerance and desired effects.

Choose a potency level that matches your tolerance and desired effects. Lab Testing – Ensure the product is third-party lab tested for purity and safety.

Ensure the product is third-party lab tested for purity and safety. Taste Preferences – Select a taste sensation or strain profile that suits your taste and desired experience.

Select a taste sensation or strain profile that suits your taste and desired experience. Ease of Use – Opt for a rechargeable pen if you want longevity, or a single-use pen for simplicity.

Opt for a rechargeable pen if you want longevity, or a single-use pen for simplicity. Customer Reviews – Read feedback on performance and quality.

Other Types of Delta 8 THC Products

Here are some other delta 8 products you might want to try:

THC vape pen (Non-Disposable) – Rechargeable and refillable for long-term use.

Rechargeable and refillable for long-term use. Delta 8 Gummies – Edible option for a slow-release, longer-lasting effect.

Edible option for a slow-release, longer-lasting effect. Delta 8 Tinctures – Easy to dose liquid form, taken sublingually for fast absorption.

Easy to dose liquid form, taken sublingually for fast absorption. Delta 8 Capsules – Discreet and convenient for precise dosing without the need to vape or smoke.

Discreet and convenient for precise dosing without the need to vape or smoke. Delta 8 Pre-Rolls – Ready-to-smoke joints for those who prefer traditional inhalation.

Ready-to-smoke joints for those who prefer traditional inhalation. Delta 8 Dabs – Highly potent concentrate for aficionados, ideal for dabbing setups.

Potential Benefits of Using Disposable Pens

Why choose disposable vapes? It can be summed up with one word—convenience. But here are just a few more reasons:

No messy vape juice refills—simply discard the entire pen when finished

Compact and portable for on-the-go convenience, especially traveling via air. You can just throw it away before you go through TSA to avoid extra questions and hassles.

No need to recharge for smaller, single-use models

Beginner-friendly with no complicated setup.

Pre-filled and pre-charged battery, ready to use out of the box. Simply toss.

No long-term commitment. Purchase, use, done.

No maintenance or cleaning required for disposable vapes

Provides a discreet, odor-controlled vaping experience

Typically available in a wide variety of flavors and strains

Ideal for short-term or occasional use without long-term commitment

Lowers blood pressure, which is a benefit if you have hypertension and not so much if you already have low blood pressure. Please consult your doctor if you have a medical condition that may counterindicate vape juice usage.

Potential Side Effects of Vaping Delta 8 THC

Delta 8 THC is generally well-tolerated. But it can cause some side effects, especially in higher doses or for those new to vaping. Common side effects include dry mouth, red eyes, and mild dizziness. Some users may experience an increase in appetite, commonly referred to as “the munchies.”

In rare cases, delta 8 THC may cause anxiety or feelings of paranoia, particularly in individuals sensitive to THC. So, it’s important to start with a small dose, assess your tolerance, and use delta 8 products responsibly.

FAQs

What is delta 8 THC?

Delta 8 THC is a cannabinoid found in hemp and cannabis plants. It provides a milder psychoactive effect than delta 9 THC, often described as more relaxing and less intense.

How long does a delta 8 disposable vape pen last?

This depends on the size of the pen and how frequently it’s used. Most disposable pens last between 200-800 puffs, with some larger models offering up to 1,000 puffs.

Is delta 8 THC legal?

Delta 8 THC is federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill, as long as it is derived from hemp and contains less than 0.3% delta 9 THC. However, some states have banned it, so it’s important to check your local laws.

Can I fail a drug test using delta 8 THC?

Yes, delta 8 THC can trigger a positive result on drug tests that screen for THC, as it is chemically similar to delta 9 THC.

What’s the difference between delta 8 and delta 9 THC?

The key difference between delta 8 and delta 9 THC is their chemical structure and effects.

Delta 9 THC is the main psychoactive compound in cannabis, known for producing a stronger and more intense high with greater psychoactive properties. It’s more potent and can sometimes lead to anxiety or paranoia, especially in higher doses.

is the main psychoactive compound in cannabis, known for producing a stronger and more intense high with greater psychoactive properties. It’s more potent and can sometimes lead to anxiety or paranoia, especially in higher doses. Delta 8 THC, on the other hand, is milder and provides a more relaxed, clear-headed high. Users often report feeling calm and uplifted without the intensity or side effects like anxiety that can come with delta 9. Different strains are naturally higher in delta 8 and lower in delta 9, delivering what some consider a more pleasant experience.

Bottom Line on Delta 8 Disposable Vapes

Delta 8 disposable vape pens offer you a convenient, easy-to-use option whether you’re a new or an experienced user seeking a milder THC experience. With a range of flavors, strains, and potencies, there’s a delta 8 pen to suit nearly everyone’s taste, ingredient, function, and experience preferences.

Are you looking for quick relief and relaxation? Or maybe you need a creative boost. These pens deliver smooth, flavorful hits without the hassle of refilling or charging (for most). Remember to start slow, especially if you’re new to delta 8, and always choose products that are lab-tested for quality and safety.

Happy vaping!