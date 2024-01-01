Best Delta 8 Gummies: Top THC Edibles in 2024

By Jean Grey, Originated Media

If you’re looking for a natural path to relaxation and relief, delta 8 THC gummies might be the answer. These tasty treats offer a mellow buzz that’s perfect for those who want to enjoy a gentle high without the intensity associated with delta 9 THC products.

Delta 8, commonly referred to as ‘diet weed’ or ‘marijuana lite,’ is a naturally occurring chemical compound found in cannabis plants, including marijuana and hemp. This minor cannabinoid has promising health benefits and produces moderate, mind-altering effects.

Delta 8 gummies are the perfect way to relax and take the edge off, but the appeal of delta 8 gummies goes beyond a good buzz. Many users find these THC edibles to be a convenient way to manage stress and alleviate chronic pain, making them a versatile addition to any wellness routine.

With their array of delightful flavors and reliable effects, delta 8 gummies are becoming increasingly popular. In this article, we explore all the wonderful benefits of delta 8, uncover the best delta 8 gummies, and help you find the right product for your needs.

Benefits of Delta 8 THC

One of many cannabinoids found in hemp plants, delta 8 THC interacts with the endocannabinoid system by binding to cannabinoid receptors located throughout the human body. These interactions produce a range of potential benefits, including:

Pain relief: Delta 8 THC can reduce inflammation and alleviate chronic pain, making it helpful for those with conditions like arthritis.

Delta 8 THC can reduce inflammation and alleviate chronic pain, making it helpful for those with conditions like arthritis. Improved sleep: Delta 8 THC’s calming effects can improve sleep quality by promoting relaxation and reducing discomfort, making it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep.

Delta 8 THC’s calming effects can improve sleep quality by promoting relaxation and reducing discomfort, making it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep. Relaxation: Delta 8 THC promotes relaxation by binding to CB1 receptors in the brain, reducing stress and anxiety levels.

Best Delta 8 Gummies Reviewed

1. Best Overall: Koi Delta 8 Gummies

Why we love them:

Whether you’re new to THC or a seasoned stoner, you’ll find what you’re looking for in Koi Delta 8 Gummies. These tasty chews come in two strengths — the standard Koi Delta 8 THC Gummies are 25 mg each, while the Koi Extra Strength Delta 8 THC Gummies are 50 mg each.

And even if you have a picky palate, don’t worry! Koi makes their THC gummies in a whole bunch of tasty flavors. So no matter your preference, you’re sure to find something you like.

Koi also goes to great lengths to ensure these gummies are high-quality. They undergo accredited third-party lab testing and are formulated with USA-grown hemp. So, you can be confident you’re only getting the best of the best from Koi.

Pros:

Available in several delicious flavors

Accredited third-party testing

Made from USA-grown hemp

Cons:

Doesn’t ship to all 50 states

Specs:

Size : 10, 20, 30, 60 gummies per bag

: 10, 20, 30, 60 gummies per bag Strength : 25 mg, 50 mg delta 8 THC per gummy

: 25 mg, 50 mg delta 8 THC per gummy Flavor(s): Blue Razz, Watermelon, Strawberry, Mango, Lime, Sour Cherry, Grape, Blueberry, Pineapple, Strawberry Banana, Tropical Punch

2. Best for Beginners: Diet Smoke Blue Raspberry Gummies

Why we love them:

If you’re new to hemp edibles, we recommend Diet Smoke Blue Raspberry Gummies. These tasty treats deliver blissful benefits along with bursts of fruity flavor. Each gummy offers a pre-measured dose of delta 8 for a lighter, more manageable experience compared to delta 9 THC gummies.

With a moderate potency of 10 milligrams of hemp-derived delta 8 THC per gummy, these are great for beginners or those with a low tolerance. The juicy Blue Raspberry flavor adds excitement to every bite for an extra-tasty experience. Whether you want to unwind, uplift your mood, or enjoy a lighter high, these gummies are a delectable and reliable choice.

Pros:

Fast, discreet delivery

Suitable for beginners

Farm Bill-compliant

Cons:

Contains some artificial flavors and colors

Specs:

Size : 30 gummies per bag

: 30 gummies per bag Strength : 10 mg delta 8 THC per gummy

: 10 mg delta 8 THC per gummy Flavor(s): Blue Raspberry

Why we love them:

TRĒ House Blue Raspberry Delta 8 Gummies are a standout choice for seasoned users seeking intense relaxation. While delta 8 generally provides more subtle effects compared to delta 9 THC, these potent gummies deliver an immersive mind-and-body experience.

Each gummy packs a staggering 100 milligrams of delta 8 THC for an intense experience that’s sure to satisfy even the most experienced users. The all-natural ingredients and juicy berry flavor make these edibles as delicious as they are powerful. These gummies are perfect for those seeking maximum relaxation, mood elevation, and a profound full-body buzz.

Pros:

Backed by a 60-day guarantee

Vegan, natural ingredients

Ideal for seasoned users

Cons:

May be too potent for daytime use

Specs:

Size : 20 gummies per bottle

: 20 gummies per bottle Strength : 100 mg delta 8 THC per gummy

: 100 mg delta 8 THC per gummy Flavor(s): Blue Raspberry

4. Best for Sleep Support: Exhale Delta-8 Gummy Cubes

Why we love them:

Exhale Delta-8 Gummy Cubes are crafted to deliver potent benefits in a delicious, convenient, and edible form. Each gummy is infused with full-spectrum delta 8 extract, ensuring a balanced experience. Made with all-natural ingredients, these vegan gummies don’t contain any artificial colors or flavors—just natural fruity flavoring.

The high potency of these edibles makes them ideal for users seeking relaxation and sleep support. They come in various potencies, so you can choose what works best. These delta 8 gummies offer a delightful, delicious, and discreet way to improve sleep quality, reduce stress, and enhance overall well-being.

Pros:

Suitable for vegans

Full-spectrum formula

No animal testing or artificial ingredients

Cons:

High minimum for free shipping

Specs:

Size : 30 gummies per bottle

: 30 gummies per bottle Strength : 25, 50, or 100 mg delta 8 THC per gummy

: 25, 50, or 100 mg delta 8 THC per gummy Flavor(s): Assorted Fruit

Why we love them:

Whether you love gummy rings, gummy bears, or even sour gummy worms, Delta Remedys has got it all. Its Delta-8 Gummies come in various shapes, flavors, and formulas, tailoring to a broad range of consumer needs.

The Delta-8 THC Ring Gummies come in three assorted flavors, with each ring packing 25 milligrams of D8. The Delta-8 THC Vegan Gummies feature a double-strength formula, boasting 50 milligrams of delta 8 per gummy. All of Delta Remedys’ products are tested by independent labs, so you can rest assured of their safety and purity.

Pros:

Customizable doses

Free shipping on all domestic orders

Bundle discounts available

Cons:

Some products contain artificial flavors/colors

Specs:

Size : 30 or 60 gummies per bottle

: 30 or 60 gummies per bottle Strength : 25 or 50 mg delta 8 THC per gummy

: 25 or 50 mg delta 8 THC per gummy Flavor(s): Apple, Peach, Watermelon, Blue Raspberry, Mango, Strawberry

How We Picked the Best Delta 8 Gummies

With so many delta 8 brands out there, choosing the top five to showcase in this article wasn’t easy. These are some of the many factors we considered while making our selections.

Quality Assurance

Rigorous third-party lab testing is essential when buying any product containing cannabinoids. We looked for brands that provide Certificates of Analysis (COAs), verifying the potency of delta 8 THC and confirming that the gummies are free from harmful chemicals and contaminants.

Ingredient Quality

To ensure we recommended the highest-quality delta 8 gummies, we prioritized products made with premium, natural ingredients like extracts from fruits or organic hemp plants. We also included gluten-free and vegan-friendly delta 8 gummies to cater to various dietary needs.

Customer Reviews

Buyer feedback can provide valuable insight into a product’s effectiveness and taste. Analyzing reviews helped us identify which delta 8 gummies consistently deliver a good experience.

How To Find the Best Delta 8 THC Gummies for You

Considering the factors below will help you find the best delta 8 THC gummies for your needs.

Benefits

Think about what benefits you want from your delta 8 THC gummies, and choose products that align with your needs. Some gummies include additional ingredients or other cannabinoids, like CBD or delta 9 THC, for enhanced benefits.

Lab Testing

To ensure the safety and quality of your delta 8 THC gummies, stick to products that have been third-party lab-tested. These tests verify potency, ensuring the claimed delta 8 THC content is accurate. They also ensure the gummies are free from contaminants like pesticides and heavy metals.

Potency

Delta 8 THC gummies come in different potencies. Consider your experience level and desired effects when deciding on a potency. Beginners may want to start with lower doses, while more experienced users might prefer higher concentrations.

Value

Consider the cost per milligram of delta 8 THC to determine if you’re getting a good deal. Premium products are typically higher in price, as rigorous testing and high-quality ingredients cost more. Some brands offer discounts through subscriptions or loyalty programs to help you save money.

Other Types of Delta 8 THC Products

If delta 8 gummies aren’t your cup of tea, there are plenty of other cannabis products that produce similar effects and may be more suitable for your needs, including:

Delta 8 THC Vapes

One of the most popular hemp-derived products in the cannabis industry, delta 8 THC vapes offer fast results. They typically begin working within a couple of minutes. Vape cartridges come in various flavors and are convenient for on-the-go use.

Delta 8 THC Pre-Rolls

Pre-rolls are ready-to-smoke joints made from delta 8 flowers. They’re convenient for users who want to enjoy cannabis plants in their natural form while avoiding the hassle of rolling their own joints.

Delta 8 THC Flower

Delta 8 flower is a hemp flower infused with delta 8 THC distillate. It can be rolled into a joint or smoked in a pipe or bong. It provides a traditional smoking experience and allows users to enjoy the combined effects of delta 8 and other cannabinoids in the cannabis plant.

Delta 8 THC Tinctures

Delta 8 THC tinctures are liquid extracts that can be taken under the tongue or added to foods and beverages to make homemade edibles. Many prefer them for their versatility and dosage precision.

Delta 8 THC Capsules

Capsules are another convenient and discreet way to consume delta 8. Like THC gummies, each capsule contains a pre-measured dose of delta 8 THC, making it easy to control your intake without the hassle of measuring.

Potential Side Effects of Delta 8 THC

There are some potential side effects associated with delta 8 THC, including:

Dry mouth

Drowsiness

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Anxiety or paranoia

Fast heart rate

Low blood pressure

Like delta 9 THC, delta 8 THC products can show up on drug tests. If you’re concerned about testing positive on a drug test, we recommend avoiding THC and opting for isolate or broad-spectrum CBD products until after your test. Additionally, too-high doses or daily use of delta 8 THC can result in substance use disorder.

Delta 8 THC should be enjoyed responsibly and only by adults. Too-high doses or adolescent use can have unwanted effects and pose a public health risk.

FAQ

Is delta 8 THC legal?

Delta 8 THC falls into a legal gray area thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill. While federal regulations prohibit the use of marijuana (a Schedule I controlled substance), hemp-derived THC products are federally legal as long as they contain less than 0.3% THC based on dry weight.

State laws surrounding delta 8 THC and hemp products may vary. Check state laws before buying and using cannabis products, especially while traveling, as the legal status can change.

How many delta 8 THC gummies should I take?

The right dosage of delta 8 gummies depends on factors like tolerance, desired effects, body weight, and product potency. Beginners should start with a low dose of 5 to 10 milligrams of delta 8 THC gummies and wait at least an hour to gauge how your body reacts. If you want stronger effects, gradually increase the dosage in small increments until you find your sweet spot. Don’t exceed the recommended serving size on the product label.

Where can I buy delta 8 THC gummies?

Depending on where you live, you may be able to find delta 8 THC products in local convenience stores, gas stations, and smoke shops. Alternatively, the online market is brimming with hemp-derived CBD and THC products, including delta 8 THC gummies.

What’s the difference between delta 8 THC, delta 9 THC, and delta 10 THC?

Delta 8 THC, delta 9 THC, and delta 10 THC are all naturally occurring cannabinoids found in hemp and marijuana plants. Most THC products on the market contain hemp-derived cannabinoids since those derived from marijuana plants aren’t federally legal. Each of these cannabinoids has a slightly different chemical structure, which affects how it interacts with the endocannabinoid system and what effects it produces.

Delta 9 THC is one of the two most abundant cannabinoids found in hemp. It’s responsible for the intoxicating effects associated with the Cannabis sativa plant. Delta 8 THC is less potent, offering milder psychoactive effects with potentially fewer side effects. Delta 10 THC is a less common cannabinoid that provides even subtler effects.

Conclusion

Delta 8 gummies offer a mild yet enjoyable alternative to traditional delta 9 THC products, providing potential benefits like stress relief, pain management, and improved sleep without the intense high. Our favorite products excel in ingredient quality, consistency, and overall user satisfaction, with positive customer reviews and reliable lab testing. These gummies are legal according to federal law and stand out for their pleasant flavors, premium quality, and effective results, making them a top choice for anyone seeking a safe and enjoyable cannabis experience.

