Best Delta 9 Gummies: 5 Top THC Gummies That Taste Delicious

Delta 9 gummies are definitely one of the most enjoyable ways to get your delta-9 THC. The best gummies have barely any hemp flavor and can help you feel relaxed, uplifted, and like your very best self. Whether you use delta 9 for anxiety, stress relief, pain, or to kick back on the weekends, gummies are a great way to go.

Of course, this begs the question: which delta 9 gummies are the best? After combing the market and reviewing countless top contenders, we created a list of five incredible brands we’re confident our readers will love.

Summary of the Best Delta 9 Gummies

Benefits of Delta 9 THC

Relaxation: Taking delta-9 THC can help you relax, both mentally and physically. This is why people often like to use delta 9 THC gummies in the evening or on weekends.

Taking delta-9 THC can help you relax, both mentally and physically. This is why people often like to use delta 9 THC gummies in the evening or on weekends. Stress and Anxiety Relief: If you struggle with stress, social anxiety, or nervousness, taking a small dose of delta 9 THC may help ease your symptoms.

If you struggle with stress, social anxiety, or nervousness, taking a small dose of delta 9 THC may help ease your symptoms. Pain Management: If arthritis, headaches, or muscle pain is weighing you down, try delta 9 THC as a natural pain reliever.

If arthritis, headaches, or muscle pain is weighing you down, try delta 9 THC as a natural pain reliever. Uplifted Mood: People often find that taking delta-9 THC gummies helps elevate their mood when they’re feeling blue or low on mental energy.

Best Delta 9 Gummies

1. Best Overall: Soul Out of Office Gummies

Why We Love Them:

Sometimes, you just want to forget about work and your stressors, kick back, and relax. Soul Out of Office Gummies can help you do just that. These hemp-derived delta 9 gummies come in three strengths, so you can choose the potency that gives you the perfect amount of relaxation. All three varieties are made from organically farmed hemp and are entirely vegan and gluten-free. All three formulas also contain plenty of CBD in addition to THC, which enhances the relaxing properties.

Soul says these hemp-derived THC gummies will start working within 45 minutes to an hour. Some customers like taking these delta 9 THC gummies before chill weekend activities like watching movies or playing video games. Others use them to take the edge off after a long day at work.

Pros:

Formulated with CBD for enhanced relaxation

Vegan and gluten-free

Sweetened naturally with tapioca syrup and organic cane sugar

Lab-test results available for customer review

Cons:

Slight hemp aftertaste

Specs:

Size: 30 gummies per jar

Strength: 1.5 mg, 3 mg, or 6 mg THC per gummy

Flavor(s): Watermelon, Blue Raspberry, or Raspberry

Soul often offers discounts on their hemp-derived delta 9 gummies and other products. They also have a Subscribe & Save program. And if you enter the code ENJOY30 at checkout, you’ll get 30% off your order!

Check out Soul Out of Office Gummies today.

Why We Love Them:

For an uplifting and mood-elevating delta-9 experience, we suggest trying Elevate Delta-9 Gummies. As the name suggests, these delta-9 THC gummies are formulated to make you feel good. Customers enjoy taking them when they’re feeling a bit down or blue. Some people like taking them at parties to have a more relaxed and euphoric social experience.

Elevate has all these delta 9 THC gummies lab-tested to ensure safety and potency. They don’t use gelatin or other animal products. In fact, these THC gummies are cruelty-free and also free from all artificial flavors and colors. Plus they come in a delicious strawberry flavor

Pros:

Tasty flavor

Does not contain any artificial colors or flavors

Cruelty-free and vegan

Lab-tested for safety and potency

Cons:

Doesn’t ship to all 50 states

Specs:

Size: 30 gummies per jar

Strength: 10 mg, or 15 mg delta-9 THC per gummy

Flavor(s): Strawberry

Elevate often offers discount codes, especially for first-time customers. They also offer a Subscribe & Save program.

Check out Elevate Delta-9 Gummies today.

Why We Love Them:

If you’re looking for THC gummies that will help you feel stress-free and euphoric without too much drowsiness, then TRĒ House Strawberry Delta 9 Gummies are a great product to try. Plus, they are gluten-free and vegan, which makes them suitable for many customers with dietary restrictions.

These delta 9 gummies contain 10 mg delta 9 THC each. Most customers find this is the perfect dose, but some like to take half a gummy at a time for a smaller dose. Customers generally find that taking these THC gummies first thing in the morning takes the edge off their stress and anxiety so they can stay focused and enjoy the day. Since these delta 9 gummies are made in the U.S. from hemp-derived cannabinoids and have been lab-tested for potency, you can count on them to yield consistent results.

Pros:

Vegan and gluten-free

Easy to divide in half if needed

Lab-verified potency

Backed by a 60-day guarantee

Cons:

Only available in one strength

Specs:

Size: 20 gummies per bottle

Strength: 10 mg delta 9 THC per gummy

Flavor(s): Strawberry

TRĒ House offers free shipping on many orders, and they often share discount codes, especially for first-time customers.

Check out TRĒ House Strawberry Delta 9 Gummies today.

Why We Love Them:

CBDfx is known for its pure, potent hemp-derived cannabis products, and its delta 9 gummies are no exception. These gummies are made from U.S.-grown hemp, have been lab-tested for potency, and have even been medically reviewed. CBDfx sells them in both 5 mg and 10 mg potencies, which makes it easy to adjust your dose.

CBDfx Delta-9 THC Gummies come in a natural, Berry flavor that reviewers say has the perfect level of sweetness. In addition to THC, they contain CBD, which helps enhance their relaxing and pain-relieving effects. Some customers use them daily for chronic pain, and others like taking one in evenings they can’t sleep due to restlessness or discomfort.

Pros:

Medically reviewed

Lab-verified potency

Cruelty-free

Backed by a 60-day guarantee

Cons:

May be too relaxing for morning use

Specs:

Size: 20 or 40 gummies per jar

Strength: 5 mg or 10 mg delta 9 THC per gummy

Flavor(s): Berry

Orders over a certain cost ship for free from CBDfx. You’ll often find discount codes on their website, too.

Check out CBDfx Delta-9 THC Gummies today.

Why We Love Them:

Summit Delta-9 Gummies pack a punch. These ring-shaped, fruity gummies contain 15 mg delta-9 THC a piece. Customers say this is enough to dull chronic pain, ensure a good night’s sleep, or ease significant anxiety symptoms. The gummies start working in as little as 20 minutes, so you can look forward to prompt relief. The suggested dose is half a gummy, but you can adjust your dose as needed.

Summit Delta-9 Gummies are sweetened naturally with organic tapioca syrup and organic cane sugar. They’re also lab-tested for purity and potency. Each bag contains an assortment of Peach, Green Apple, and Strawberry delta-9 gummies. Customers love the sweet-tart flavor of the Green Apple gummies. The other two flavors are a bit sweeter.

Pros:

Lab-tested for purity and potency

Naturally sweetened with organic cane sugar and tapioca syrup

Does not contain any artificial colors or flavors

Vegan and gluten-free

Cons:

Can be hard to reseal bag after opening

Specs:

Size: 20 gummies per bag

Strength: 15 mg delta-9 THC per gummy

Flavor(s): Assorted Green Apple, Peach, and Strawberry

Summit often offers discount codes, especially on holidays. They also have a Subscribe & Save program for customers interested in monthly deliveries.

Check out Summit Delta-9 Gummies today.

How We Picked The Best Delta 9 Gummies

With so many companies now making hemp-derived THC gummies, we had a lot of gummies to review before settling on these top five. While these are not the only safe and potency delta 9 gummies on the market, we are confident that are five of the very best brands. Here’s what we considered when making our choices:

Lab Testing

Lab testing was an absolute must. In fact, we only considered THC gummies that had been lab-tested for purity and potency. There’s simply no other way to ensure that the gummies are free from contaminants and contain the hemp-derived cannabinoids listed on the label.

Ingredient Quality

We preferred delta 9 gummies made with U.S.-grown hemp. We also examined the quality of the other ingredients. We liked to see organic ingredients used whenever possible, and we tended to choose delta 9 gummies made with natural colors and flavors, too.

Reported Effectiveness

We read lots of reviews to see how effective each brand of delta 9 gummies was. The THC gummies listed here are all ones that customers, by and large, find effective at reducing pain, managing stress, promoting sleep, and so forth. The more reviewers reported a certain effect, the more seriously we took those reports.

How To Find The Best Delta 9 Gummies for You

If you’re torn between two or three different brands of delta 9 gummies, how do you ultimately decide which ones to order? Weigh the following factors as you make your selection.

Flavor

The reason so many people prefer delta 9 THC gummies to other delta 9 products is the taste. So, you might as well order gummies in a flavor you love! Lots of brands make unique flavors, such as blue raspberry and peach, so you should have no trouble finding gummies in a flavor you love. If you’re someone who gets bored with flavors easily, look for delta 9 THC gummies that come with assorted flavors in the same container.

Amount of Delta 9 THC

How much delta 9 THC does each gummy contain? Some of the best THC gummies contain as little as 2 or 3 mg, and others contain as much as 15 or 20 mg. If you’re new to delta 9, you’re better off starting with a lower dose. You can always take two or three gummies at once if you decide they’re not quite potent enough.

If you currently use other delta 9 THC products, check the bottle to see what dose you’re currently taking. Then, look for gummies with about the same amount of delta 9. For example, if you’re currently taking capsules with 10 mg delta 9 THC, then the best delta 9 gummies for you are likely ones that contain 10 mg THC.

Other Cannabinoids Present

Some delta 9 gummies contain only delta 9 and no other cannabinoids. Others contain either CBD, CBN, or both in combination with delta 9.

CBN, or cannabinol, is relaxing and often makes people feel sleepy. So, it’s a good ingredient to look for in hemp-derived products that you plan on taking at bedtime.

CBD, or cannabidiol, has pain-relieving and anxiety-reducing benefits. It also tends to enhance these same effects of THC. So, if you’re managing chronic pain or some bothersome anxiety symptoms, you may do well with hemp-derived THC gummies that also contain CBD.

Prominent Effects

To some degree, all delta 9 gummies offer pain relief, stress relief, relaxation, and mood elevation. However, the relative strength of these effects can vary from product to product. Check to see which effects the manufacturer lists most prominently on the package label. Those are likely the effects that you’ll notice the most when taking those particular gummies. You can also read some reviews to see what effects other customers report. For example, if hundreds of customers say a certain brand of gummies relieves their pain very well, those gummies will probably relieve your pain, too.

Other Types of Delta 9 THC Products

Maybe you like the effects of delta 9 THC, but you’re not sure gummies are the best way to get your delta 9. If you’re in this boat, there are some other hemp products you may find to be more suitable.

Delta 9 Chocolate

If you like the idea of THC edibles but don’t love the texture of gummies, give delta 9 chocolate a try. This is just chocolate that has been infused with delta 9 THC. You can find milk, white, and dark varieties. Usually, chocolate bars are formulated so that a square of chocolate contains a single dose. A bar contains multiple squares.

The only real downside to these THC edibles is that you have to keep chocolate in a cool place so it doesn’t melt.

Delta 9 Drinks

Another type of THC edible to try is delta 9 drinks. If you’re someone who abstains from alcohol in social settings, then hemp-derived delta 9 drinks can be a good substitute. You can get a nice buzz, but you won’t have to worry about a hangover. Some people also like relaxing with a nice delta 9 soda or seltzer after work or while they barbecue on the weekends. There are plenty of sugar-free and low-sugar options on the market for those who try to avoid sugar.

Delta 9 Capsules

Delta 9 capsules are gel caps that contain hemp-derived delta 9, often dissolved in a carrier oil, such as hemp seed oil or olive oil. These capsules work well when you’re in a hurry. There’s nothing to chew, sip, or savor. You simply swallow a capsule with a few sips of water, and go on your way.

The only struggle with hemp-derived delta 9 capsules is that you really can’t break them in half. So, you need to be careful, when shopping, to buy capsules that contain exactly as much delta 9 THC as you want in a dose.

Delta 9 Vapes

Maybe you’d rather not ingest your delta 9 THC, and you’d rather inhale it. In this case, you should give delta 9 THC vapes a try. These vapes contain a liquid with delta 9 and sometimes other cannabinoids from the cannabis plant, such as CBD and CBN. When heated, the liquid turns into a vapor that you can breathe into your lungs.

THC passes through your lung tissue very quickly, so you’ll feel its effects within minutes of inhaling it. For this reason, delta 9 vapes are popular among those who want fast relief from their delta 9 THC. For example, if you want to use delta 9 to calm anxiety in the moment, you’ll be better off with a vape than with gummies. It’s also easy to adjust your dose with a vape pen. You can take one puff for minor symptoms, or two or three puffs for more serious relief.

There are disposable and reusable delta 9 vapes. A disposable pen is often the best and most affordable option if you’re new to vaping. However, if you decide you like vaping delta 9 THC and plan on doing it regularly, investing in a reusable pen can save you money in the long run.

Potential Side Effects of Delta 9 THC

Plenty of people never experience any side effects when taking hemp-derived delta 9 products. However, the following side effects can occur sometimes:

Dry Mouth : If your mouth feels dry and sticky after using hemp-derived delta 9 products, sip some water until the delta 9 wears off. Chewing sugar-free gum may also help increase saliva production.

: If your mouth feels dry and sticky after using hemp-derived delta 9 products, sip some water until the delta 9 wears off. Chewing sugar-free gum may also help increase saliva production. Tiredness: Tiredness can be interpreted as a side effect when you take delta 9 gummies in the daytime. This effect should be less prominent if you only take gummies that are free from CBD and CBN.

Tiredness can be interpreted as a side effect when you take delta 9 gummies in the daytime. This effect should be less prominent if you only take gummies that are free from CBD and CBN. Red Eyes: You’re less likely to experience red eyes with cannabis edibles than with inhaled THC products. But if you do experience red eyes, eye drops come in handy.

FAQs

How many THC gummies should I take?

If this is your first time taking delta 9 gummies, try taking half a gummy. Wait at least an hour to judge how you feel since THC edibles often take this long to kick in.

If you don’t get quite enough relief from half a gummy, take a whole one next time. Most hemp brands formulate their gummies so that a single gummy is an average dose.

Those with severe, chronic pain and serious anxiety symptoms may need two gummies to enjoy significant relief. Of course, this also depends on the strength of your gummies. If you need two 5 mg gummies, then one 10 mg gummy will give you the same effect.

What happens if I take too many THC gummies?

If you take too many delta 9 THC gummies, you might start to feel dizzy, overly tired, and perhaps a bit nauseous. Don’t worry too much; these side effects will wear off as soon as the THC wears off, which should be within a few hours.

There are a couple of things you can do to make yourself feel better after you’ve taken too much delta 9 THC:

Do an activity that requires a lot of focus and will distract you from dwelling on the side effects you’re experiencing.

Eat a snack and sip some water.

If you have CBD products on hand, take some. CBD can help counteract some of the effects of THC. Just make sure your CBD products are THC-free before using them for this purpose.

What is the difference between delta 8 THC, delta 9 THC, and delta 10 THC?

Delta 8, delta 9, and delta 10 are three different forms of THC. All three come from cannabis plants. Some cannabis plants contain more delta 9, while others might contain more delta delta 8 or delta 10.

Delta 8, 9, and 10 THC all have similar effects in the body, but there are some subtle differences. The effects of delta 8 THC tend to be milder than the effects of the other two forms. However, delta 8 does offer good pain-relieving effects, so people often use hemp-derived delta 8 when they want to manage pain without feeling too drowsy or relaxed.

People often find delta 10 THC to be more uplifting and mood-altering than delta 8 or delta 9. So, you might opt for hemp-derived cannabis products containing delta 10 if you’d like to feel more creative, focused, or inspired.

There are also some differences in legality to consider. Delta 8 and delta 10 are federally legal with few restrictions. Delta 9 THC, on the other hand, is only federally legal when extracted from industrial hemp that contains less than 0.3% THC.

Will delta 9 show up on a drug test?

Hemp products containing delta 9 THC may cause a positive result on a drug test. So, if you have a drug test coming up, it’s usually best to stick to THC-free hemp products, such as broad-spectrum CBD gummies. This way, you can get some of the relaxing and pain-relieving benefits of other hemp-derived cannabinoids without testing positive for THC.

How should I store delta 9 gummies?

Most delta 9 gummies can be stored at room temperature, as long as your house is not too warm. Most companies make their gummies with citric acid and other mild preservatives to keep them from spoiling. However, your gummies may become sticky and can even melt if exposed to warm temperatures. Avoid keeping them in your car during the summer as the high temperatures are likely to cause melting. When in doubt, you can always stick your delta 9 gummies in the fridge. They may be a little more firm and harder to chew when refrigerated, but they’ll still be delicious and effective.

Conclusion

Whether you’re looking for a natural pain reliever, a remedy for anxiety, or something to help you enjoy your downtime, delta 9 THC gummies are a great product to try. You can shop around for the perfect flavor and potency, then kick back and relax as the cannabinoids take effect. There are plenty of top-quality delta 9 products on the market, and the five options listed above are exceptional choices. No matter which one you choose, we’re confident you’ll have a great experience.

