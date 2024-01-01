Best ESA Letter Services: 3 Legitimate Ways to Get an Emotional Support Animal Letter

For individuals struggling with mental health issues, every day can feel like an uphill battle. The constant weight of anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and other mental health conditions can make even the simplest tasks seem overwhelming. People with mental health disabilities often find the companionship of an emotional support animal (ESA) immensely beneficial. While pets are a wonderful and important part of many families, emotional support animals aren’t just regular pets; they play a therapeutic role in improving mental well-being and emotional health.

Whether you’re moving into an apartment with strict no-pet policies or flying to another state, an ESA letter can help you bypass the usual restrictions so you can have your pet with you wherever you go. In this guide, we’ll explore the best ESA letter services to make it easier for you to navigate the process of getting a legitimate ESA letter online. Keep reading to learn more about these services and the legal protections an ESA letter can offer.

Summary of the Best ESA Letter Services

Best Overall: Pettable Most User-Friendly: CertaPet Best for Housing ESA Letters: ESA Pet

Best ESA Letter Services

Now that you know what an ESA letter is, let’s take a deeper look into the best ESA letter services available for obtaining one. These services have been selected based on their reputation, user experience, and quality of service.

1. Best Overall: Pettable

How it works:

Pettable offers a simple, straightforward process for obtaining your ESA letter. You start by filling out a quick, three-minute online assessment to determine whether you qualify for an ESA letter. After that, Pettable connects you with a qualified professional—like a licensed clinical social worker or a licensed therapist—who conducts an evaluation based on your mental health needs. During this consultation, you’ll answer some questions about your mental or emotional health and your animal companion. If you’re approved, your ESA letter will be delivered to you via email, usually within 24 to 48 hours.

About the company:

Pettable is known for its commitment to quality, excellent customer service, a network of licensed mental health professionals, and high success rates. It makes it easy to connect with ESA doctors and obtain a valid, legal ESA letter.

On the Pettable website, you’ll find plenty of valuable information about the process of obtaining an ESA letter and relevant laws about ESAs. The company only works with licensed mental health professionals who are familiar with laws surrounding ESAs. It’s compliant with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the Fair Housing Act (FSA). Plus, its services are covered by a money-back guarantee if your letter doesn’t work.

Pros:

Easy-to-navigate platform

Quick approval process and turnaround time

FHA- and HIPAA-compliant

Includes both housing and travel letters

Cons:

No free consultations

2. Most User-Friendly: CertaPet

How it works:

CertaPet is another outstanding ESA service to consider. Whether you’re seeking a letter for housing, travel, or both, its user-friendly website offers a customized experience and streamlines the process of obtaining an ESA letter. Upon completion of a quick questionnaire, a licensed mental health professional will contact you for an evaluation. You’ll need to share some information about your mental or emotional health symptoms and your animal companion. This can be done via phone or text messaging for your convenience and comfort. Upon approval, you should receive your ESA letter within five days.

About the company:

CertaPet is a well-established player in the ESA letter industry, known for its fast turnaround times and extensive network of ESA doctors. Its website is packed with helpful resources and information about ESAs, including tips for traveling with an ESA. Its knowledgeable customer support team is easy to contact should you have any questions or need to make any adjustments to your letter. Like Pettable, CertaPet has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. Its services are available in all 50 states, as well as in parts of Canada.

Pros:

Fast approval process

Extensive licensed mental health professional network

Free pre-screening process

Offers letters for both housing and travel

Cons:

Higher fees for expedited service

3. Best for Housing ESA Letters: ESA Pet

How it works:

ESA Pet specializes in emotional support animal letters specifically for housing. Its streamlined process starts with a two-minute pre-screening. If you’re determined eligible for an ESA letter, you’ll be put in contact with a licensed clinical social worker or another licensed therapist for an evaluation within 48 hours of pre-screening. Once approved, you’ll receive a digital delivery of an ESA letter that complies with the Fair Housing Act, allowing you to live with your emotional support animal without facing pet restrictions or fees from your housing provider. Most clients receive their letters within 24 to 48 hours of approval.

About the company:

ESA Pet focuses on making housing ESA letters accessible and affordable. It prides itself on compassionate care and is committed to ensuring that individuals with mental health needs have the support they need, including being able to live with their emotional support animals. The easy-to-navigate website also provides links to mental health services and tips on dealing with housing providers who might not be familiar with current ESA regulations.

Pros:

Also offers PSD letters

Easy, quick mental health evaluation process

Compliant with the FHA

Website provides valuable resources and information

Cons:

Extended turnaround times in California and Arkansas

What Is an ESA Letter?

An emotional support animal (ESA) letter serves as official documentation of your need for an animal companion to help alleviate symptoms of a diagnosed mental or emotional health condition. An ESA letter must be written by a licensed mental health professional (LMHP)—such as a clinical social worker, therapist, psychiatrist, or psychologist—and state that you have a legitimate mental health condition and that an emotional support animal is part of your treatment plan. It protects your rights under the Fair Housing Act (FHA) and other relevant federal and state laws.

An ESA letter is more than just a formal request; it’s a legitimate tool to access special housing and travel accommodations under the law. It’s important to note that a few airlines have updated their policies, and others are in the process of adjusting their policies permitting ESAs to be in the cabin. While psychiatric service dogs are still accommodated on flights, emotional support animals are typically now treated as regular pets. We’ll talk more about the distinction between an ESA and a service animal later on.

How We Picked the Best ESA Services

When selecting the best ESA letter services, we evaluated the following factors:

Licensed Professionals

We only selected ESA services that employ qualified mental health professionals to ensure your ESA letter is legitimate. This includes licensed clinical social workers, therapists, psychologists, and psychiatrists. An ESA letter that is not written by a licensed mental health professional, including their license number and title, is not valid. Using an invalid ESA can jeopardize your housing.

Ease of Process

We focused on services that offer a simple, streamlined process from start to finish. The best ESA letter services offer quick online assessments and convenient consultations, and they have easy-to-navigate platforms. MAny offer virtual constellations with the mental heatlh professional, so they can evaluate your condition and determine if an ESA is a viable treatmetn options.

Turnaround Time

Speed matters, especially for those needing an ESA letter quickly. We chose services with fast delivery times without compromising on quality and legitimacy. All of the services mentioned above typically provide letters within 48 hours of approval.

Customer Support

It’s crucial for an ESA letter service to have reliable customer service to provide support both before and after the receipt of your letter. That said, we only selected companies with responsive, knowledgeable, and helpful customer service teams.

Legality

The services selected ensure that the ESA letters they provide comply with all regulations, including the Fair Housing Act, which prevents discrimination from housing providers. The FHA requires landlords to make reasonable accommodations for people with a disability, including permitting an emotional support animal to live in the rental unit with you.

How To Choose the Best ESA Letter Service for Your Needs

Securing a legitimate ESA letter requires careful consideration. Here are some steps to ensure you choose the right service:

Verify Credentials and Legitimacy

Make sure the service employs qualified mental health professionals—such as a clinical social worker or licensed therapist—who have experience in writing ESA letters and are well-versed in laws regarding ESAs. If you’ll be using your letter for housing purposes, make sure it’s FHA-compliant.

Obtaining an ESA letter will require you to share personal information about your emotional and mental health. That said, it’s important to choose a service that respects and protects your privacy. Look for ones that are HIPAA-compliant.

Understand Your Needs

Do you need the letter for housing, travel, or both? Some services specialize in housing letters, while others provide more comprehensive options, including travel ESA letters. Make sure the service you choose offers the type of letter you need.

Brand Reputation

Look at customer reviews to gauge a service’s reliability. Positive testimonials often indicate a trustworthy provider. It’s also a good idea to check a company’s rating from the Better Business Bureau to get a sense of its reputation.

What You Need for a Valid ESA Letter

For an ESA letter to be considered legitimate, it must meet the following criteria:

Licensed Mental Health Practitioner Endorsement

A valid ESA letter must be written and signed by a qualified professional who’s licensed to practice in your state, such as a licensed therapist or a licensed clinical social worker. The letter needs to be written on the practitioner’s official letterhead and must include their license number and contact information. This is a crucial requirement for both housing and travel ESA letters.

Explanation of Your Mental Illness

To qualify for an ESA letter, you must meet the requirements for a diagnosable mental or emotional disability as per the criteria established by the current edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-V). Some common examples of qualifying conditions include anxiety disorders (e.g., panic disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, social anxiety disorder, etc.), personality disorders (e.g. borderline personality disorder, schizoid personality disorder, etc.), and mood disorders (e.g., depression, bipolar disorder, etc.).

The letter must specify your diagnosed mental health condition and explain how an emotional support animal helps you manage the symptoms of your condition.

ESA Details

Any domestic animal can be considered an ESA. A valid ESA letter must include information about your emotional support animal, including their name, size, breed, sex, and age. Depending on where you live, licensed mental health professionals may be required to request current proof of vaccination before approving your ESA letter.

Relevant Emotional Support Animal Laws

The following are some important laws to be aware of regarding ESAs:

Fair Housing Act

The Fair Housing Act (FHA) prohibits housing discrimination against individuals with mental health disorders and/or emotional disabilities who have an ESA. This includes ensuring that people with emotional support animals can live with their ESA, even with no-pet rules in place. However, the FHA notes that the accommodations a landlord makes must be reasonable. If the animal causes an excessive disturbance or poses a danger to other residents, then the landlord may determine that the accommodation is not “reasonable” due to behaviors that may threaten or disturb other residents.

Air Carrier Access Act

In addition to the FHA, the Air Carrier Access Act (ACAA) previously allowed ESAs to fly in the cabin with their owners. As of 2021, most airlines now treat ESAs as regular pets, meaning they no longer have guaranteed access to flights. Furthermore, airlines may charge additional fees for keeping your emotional support animal with you during a flight. However, some airlines may be willing to make exceptions. It’s always a good idea to contact your airline before traveling to find out if it can accommodate you and your emotional support animal.

Americans with Disabilities Act

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) offers legal protection for individuals with service animals. It defines a service animal as a “dog that is individually trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of an individual with a disability.” Qualifying conditions to have a service dog include physical, sensory, psychiatric, intellectual, and mental disabilities. If you have a service animal, you may be legally asked what services it’s trained to perform but not what your disability is (that remains private for you).

There are several types of service dogs, including guide or Seeing Eye® dogs, signal or hearing dogs, psychiatric service dogs, sensory signal dogs, and seizure response dogs. Unfortunately, ESAs aren’t currently covered under the ADA.

Emotional and Mental Health Benefits of Having an ESA

Having an emotional support animal can significantly improve well-being and help individuals cope with symptoms of various mental and emotional disorders. ESAs can promote mental stability, reduce anxiety, and offer companionship. For individuals dealing with mental disorders like PTSD or anxiety, having an ESA can provide much comfort, especially in stressful situations, and significantly improve quality of life.

Unlike a service animal that’s trained to perform certain tasks, emotional support animals offer therapeutic support simply through their presence. Research indicates that individuals struggling with mental or emotional issues may experience health benefits like fewer anxiety attacks and lower blood pressure with an ESA by their side. These benefits apply to adults and children with ESAs.

Obtaining an ESA letter to ensure legal protections and accommodations for your emotional support animal can help you navigate the daily challenges of life.

FAQ

What is an ESA letter?

An emotional support animal letter is an official document signed by a licensed mental health professional, stating that you have a mental or emotional disability and require a companion animal to provide emotional support. This letter offers legal protection, allowing you to keep your emotional support dog, cat, or other animal with you, even in housing locations with pet restrictions. In some cases, an ESA letter may also allow you to travel with your companion animal.

Who can issue ESA letters?

To be considered valid and legally recognizable, an ESA letter must be written by a qualified mental health practitioner who has a valid license number and passed board exams. For example, a psychiatrist, psychologist, or licensed clinical social worker can write and approve ESA letters.

Can I use my ESA letter for both housing and travel?

An emotional support animal letter can be used for both housing and travel purposes, but when you apply to get an ESA letter, it’s important to specify which type of letter you need. Some services offer combined ESA letters for both housing and travel, while others provide separate letters for each instance.

What’s the difference between an emotional support animal and a service animal?

Emotional support animals and service animals differ in terms of their roles and rights. While any household animal can be an emotional support animal, the ADA currently only recognizes dogs (and in rare cases, miniature horses) as service animals.

ESAs provide comfort and help alleviate symptoms of mental and emotional health disorders through companionship, whereas a service animal must be trained to perform certain tasks, depending on their owner’s medical and/or mental health needs. For example, a service animal may fetch items for someone in a wheelchair or dial 911 during a medical emergency; and a psychiatric service dog may be trained to wake a person with PTSD from a nightmare or help calm them during a panic attack.

A service animal is granted entry to a broader range of locations, as they’re protected under the ADA. In contrast, ESAs lack this protection and may be denied access to certain locations, like restaurants and airplanes.

To have an ESA or a service animal—including a psychiatric service dog—individuals must have a letter from a qualified professional, stating that the assistance animal is a necessary support.

How long is my ESA letter valid?

Most ESA letters are valid for one year from the date they’re issued. Once the letter has expired, it must be renewed. To get an ESA letter renewed, another evaluation with a licensed mental health professional is needed.

Do all landlords have to accept ESA letters?

The FHA requires landlords to make reasonable accommodations for tenants with an official ESA letter from a qualified mental health professional. This means they can’t charge an additional pet fee or prohibit your ESA from living with you, even with no-pet rules in place.

However, landlords can legally deny ESA requests if:

The ESA would cause them financial hardship.

The ESA poses possible health risks to other tenants.

The ESA may cause property damage.

The ESA is too large for the dwelling.

The ESA threatens the safety and/or health of others.

The ESA is disruptive, dangerous, or uncontrollable.

In addition, if your animal becomes disruptive after the landlord formerly approved it, they may legally refuse to renew your lease and, in extreme situations, even begin eviction processes.

Can airlines deny emotional support animals?

Yes, airlines can deny ESAs. The ACAA offers legal protection against the discrimination of passengers with disabilities who need special accommodations during air travel. However, since 2021, only service animals are covered under the ACAA. Some airlines may be willing to make exceptions. It’s important to check with the airline before flying to understand their specific ESA rules and policies.

Conclusion

An emotional support animal can be a strong source of comfort and companionship, especially for those dealing with mental health conditions and challenges. Having a certified ESA letter ensures your rights are protected under the law. Whether you’re looking to get an ESA letter for housing, travel purposes, or both, the services featured above are legitimate and simplify the process of obtaining a valid letter for your ESA. They offer reliability, professionalism, and a streamlined process with access to ESA doctors, licensed clinical social workers, and other qualifying professionals. Each service is tailored to make it as easy as possible to get your ESA letter while ensuring compliance with state and federal laws. Check them out and get an emotional support letter for your animal companion today!