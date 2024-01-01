Best Mushroom Coffee: Top 5 Mushroom Coffee Brands for Energy and Focus

By Michelle Dakota Beck, Originated Media

Content oversight and quality assurance provided by Chicago Magazine. Chicago Magazine advertising leadership oversees sponsored, native, and paid content on this platform, ensuring its quality, relevance, and helpfulness for our audience. Articles attributed to this byline are authored by paying advertisers. The editorial team did not contribute to these pieces, and the opinions expressed do not necessarily represent those of the editorial staff. Refer to our partner statement to better understand the nature of the relationship. The sponsor retains responsibility for the content and holds the copyright to their material.

Starting your day with a cup of coffee is one of life’s simple pleasures. But what if you could start it with coffee that energizes you and enhances your mental clarity and overall well-being? That’s the promise of mushroom coffee. These unique blends combine the rich flavor of traditional coffee with the health-boosting benefits of medicinal mushrooms for a smoother shift to alertness without the jolt to your nervous system that caffeine often causes.

If you love the ritual of morning coffee but dread the jittery side effects of caffeine, mushroom coffee blends could be your perfect solution. But it’s not just about a smoother caffeine experience—the medicinal fungi used in these mushroom coffees are also celebrated for their potential health benefits.

Whether you’re a busy professional looking for enhanced mental performance, a student needing extra focus, or someone simply looking for a healthier alternative to coffee, the five mushroom blends below are delicious and beneficial options.

Summary of the Best Mushroom Coffee

What Is Mushroom Coffee?

Mushroom coffee is a blend of regular coffee and medicinal mushrooms, so you get the great flavor of coffee coupled with the potential health benefits of mushrooms. The fusion of coffee and medicinal mushrooms has become increasingly popular in recent years among health enthusiasts and those looking to reduce their caffeine intake without sacrificing energy.

To make mushroom coffee, the beneficial compounds within the mushrooms are extracted, dried, and ground into a fine powder. Then, the mushroom powder is mixed with ground coffee beans. The resulting beverage looks and tastes similar to regular coffee but offers the clarity, focus, and potential health benefits of functional mushrooms.

Best Mushroom Coffee

1. Best Overall: Beam Super Latte

Shop Now

What we love:

Beam Super Latte is a jitters-free instant coffee alternative designed to help you jumpstart your day without the unwanted side effects of caffeine. Featuring a blend of adaptogenic and nootropic mushrooms—including lion’s mane and turkey tail mushrooms—each serving of this product has one-third of the caffeine found in an average cup of coffee.

Ingredients like theobromine and cordyceps provide a sustained energy boost to help you power through the day, while lion’s mane mushroom and huperzine-A keep you focused and alert. Plus, this instant mushroom coffee mix is quick and easy to prepare. Available in three flavor options, this blend is suitable for vegan, paleo, and keto lifestyles and can be enjoyed hot, iced, or mixed into a regular cup of coffee.

What customers love:

Customers say they feel more focused and alert after using Beam Super Latte. Many say they’re more productive during the day and don’t experience the mid-day caffeine crash that they often experience with regular coffee. Caffeine-sensitive buyers say this product doesn’t give them the jitters, and they’re able to tackle their daily tasks comfortably and without the anxiety that often accompanies caffeine consumption. Most of the reviewers say they’re very pleased with this product and would buy it again and recommend it to others.

About Beam:

Beam was founded by professional athletes to provide customers with high-quality wellness products to boost energy, improve sleep, and enhance focus. Its formulas are backed by scientific data and designed to support all of the body’s systems for improved overall health. With an eye on sustainability, Beam uses eco-friendly packing materials and recyclable jars, significantly reducing landfill waste.

Pros:

No dairy or added sugar

Third-party lab-tested

Three flavor choices

Multi-mushroom blend for enhanced effects

Cons:

Not suitable for those who are allergic to coconut

Specs:

Size : 30 servings per bag

: 30 servings per bag Flavor(s): Original, Brown Sugar, Caramel

Learn more about Beam Super Latte today!

2. Best Taste: VitaCup Shroom Fuel Coffee Alternative

Shop Now

What we love:

If you’re looking for a product that’s pleasing to the taste buds and offers unmatched convenience, look no further than VitaCup Shroom Fuel Coffee Alternative. Coffee enthusiasts will enjoy the rich, delightful flavor, which boasts subtle cinnamon and chocolate notes. This instant coffee mix comes in single-serving packets. It can be added to hot water, milk, or even regular coffee, making it easy to make your morning cup whether you’re home, at the office, or on the go.

Featuring a blend of lion’s mane and Chaga mushrooms, along with cacao, maca root, and B vitamins, this instant coffee drink mix can help support brain health and the immune system while ensuring you get your everyday dose of sustained energy. And thanks to its low coumarin levels, you can safely enjoy multiple servings a day. Thanks to its portable packaging, you can enjoy the many health benefits of mushroom coffee from just about anywhere.

What customers love:

Customers love this beverage’s sweet, chocolatey, nutty flavor and the fact that it’s made with actual mushrooms. They appreciate enjoying this product without experiencing the jitters or energy crashes that often come with traditional coffee. Some drink it in the morning for a sustained energy boost, while others enjoy it later in the day for a low-caffeine alternative to tea or coffee.

About VitaCup:

VitaCup was founded in 2017. The brand’s goal is to give people an enjoyable way to get their daily dose of vitamins, superfoods, antioxidants, and other wellness-enhancing nutrients at home or on the go. It accomplishes this by infusing coffees, teas, creamers, and other products with beneficial ingredients. The company is committed to sustainability, utilizing responsible manufacturing processes and packaging.

Pros:

USDA-certified organic

Three sizes to choose from

Covered by a money-back guarantee

Formulated by a registered dietician

Cons:

No additional flavor choices

Specs:

Size : 24, 48, or 72 single-serving packets per box

: 24, 48, or 72 single-serving packets per box Flavor(s): Unflavored

Learn more about VitaCup Shroom Fuel Coffee Alternative today!

3. Most Versatile: Moon Juice Chaga

Shop Now

What we love:

Elevate your morning routine and overall wellness with Moon Juice Chaga. This versatile powder is packed with high-quality, organic Chaga mushroom extract and all its benefits, including immune support, increased energy, and antioxidant protection. Unlike most mushroom coffees, this powder can be used in a variety of ways. You can mix it in with your favorite coffee, tea, hot chocolate, or smoothie; you can even mix it with coconut milk, oat milk, or soy milk for dairy-free enjoyment.

This product makes it easy to level up any beverage thanks to the infusion of beneficial Chaga mushrooms. Thanks to its subtle, earthy flavor, it pairs well with various drinks and flavors, further adding to its versatility. It contains no grains, starches, fillers, or mycelium—just ground mushrooms. Like all of the brand’s products, this powder is free from artificial and animal-derived ingredients and has been lab-tested for purity and safety.

What customers love:

Customers are thrilled with the different ways they can use this organic Chaga mushroom powder. Repeat buyers love the discounts and free shipping that come with subscription-based orders. Reviewers like the subtle taste of this product, saying it blends in well with a wide range of beverages, including hot chocolate. Many of them also notice improvements in their immune function since adding this powder to their routine.

About Moon Juice:

Founded in 2011, Moon Juice produces a wide range of wellness products that cater to a spectrum of needs. It utilizes fair trade practices and is dedicated to sustainability. Its packaging is recyclable, reusable, or compostable, minimizing its carbon footprint. Its entire product line is manufactured in GMP-certified facilities and third-party lab-tested to confirm the absence of heavy metals, pesticides, residual solvents, and other harmful ingredients.

Pros:

Offers sustained energy and immune support

Free shipping over a minimum cost

Non-GMO and vegan-suitable

Blends well with various beverages

Cons:

Servings need to be measured

Specs:

Size : 1.4 ounces (13 servings) per jar

: 1.4 ounces (13 servings) per jar Flavor(s): Unflavored

Learn more about Moon Juice Chaga today!

4. Best for Coffee Lovers: Four Sigmatic Think Ground Coffee Bag

Shop Now

What we love:

Who doesn’t love the wonderful aroma and flavor of freshly brewed coffee? If you’re looking for a mushroom coffee that tastes and smells as good as the real thing but offers tons of possible wellness benefits, then Four Sigmatic mushroom coffee may be your ideal match. Four Sigmatic’s Think Ground Coffee Bag features a harmonious blend of organic coffee beans, lion’s mane mushroom extract, and Chaga extract for energy enhancement and an uplifting mood boost.

Four Sigmatic mushroom coffee is pre-ground for your convenience and can be prepared using various methods. Suitable for drip, French press, and pour-over coffee makers, this product gives you plenty of options for brewing your perfect cup of coffee. While many other mushroom coffees contain about half the amount of caffeine found in regular coffee, each serving of this product has the same caffeine content as a traditional cup of coffee. Plus, it’s organic, gluten-free, and keto-friendly to accommodate a range of dietary needs and preferences.

What customers love:

Customers love the rich, chocolatey flavor of this dark roast coffee. They appreciate its compatibility with various brewing methods. Coffee enthusiasts say Four Sigmatic mushroom coffee tastes just like regular coffee and rank it among the best mushroom coffees they’ve ever tried. They say it doesn’t have the earthy taste typical of many mushroom coffees.

About Four Sigmatic:

Founded in 2012 by Tero Isokauppila, Four Sigmatic is dedicated to infusing popular products, like coffee and protein powder, with functional mushrooms to help customers enhance their mental performance and well-being. Through careful study and experimentation, Tero and his team have created products that offer potential health benefits through medicinal mushrooms blended with high-quality, organic ingredients.

Pros:

Organic, gluten-free, keto-friendly ingredients

Tastes like regular coffee

Infused with chaga and lion’s mane mushroom extracts

Pre-ground for drip, French press, or pour-over brewing

Cons:

Standard caffeine levels may be too high for some users

Specs:

Size : 12 ounces per bag

: 12 ounces per bag Flavor(s): Unflavored

Learn more about Four Sigmatic Think Ground Coffee Bag today!

5. Best Fusion: DIRTEA Coffee

Shop Now

What we love:

For anyone who has ever wished that mushroom coffee tasted more like actual coffee, we invite you to try DIRTEA Coffee. Crafted from top-quality Arabica coffee beans, this unique blend combines rich flavors and potent health benefits. Packed with lion’s mane, chaga, and tremella mushrooms, along with ashwagandha and maca root, this beverage mix is designed to bolster focus and immunity. Boasting the same great taste as coffee but with 80% less caffeine, this blend is an excellent option for those who love coffee but are sensitive to caffeine.

This instant mushroom coffee is quick and easy to prepare—simply put it in a cup, add hot water, and stir. Just like regular coffee, you can add sugar, coconut milk, or other sweeteners and creamers to enhance the flavor and enjoy it hot or iced. Plus, this product is gluten-free, organic, vegan, and sugar-free to align with various diets. And since it’s carefully tested by third-party labs, you can have confidence in its purity and quality.

What customers love:

Customers love that this instant coffee is packed with organic Arabica coffee and mushroom powders. They get the coffee taste they love, along with all the superfood benefits of mushrooms. They also appreciate how easy this product makes it to incorporate the wellness benefits of functional mushrooms into their daily routine.

About DIRTEA:

DIRTEA was founded in 2016 by two brothers who discovered the therapeutic powers of mushrooms and wanted to make these benefits more accessible to customers. Years of exploration and study gave them the knowledge they needed to develop and provide calming, uplifting, and high-quality mushroom coffees, powders, and gummies for eager customers.

Pros:

Up to 80% less caffeine than standard coffee

Made with top-quality Arabica coffee beans

Organic, vegan, and sugar-free

Made using a dual-extraction method for enhanced benefits

Cons:

May taste a little bitter to some users

Specs:

Size : 60 servings (2.5g serving size)

: 60 servings (2.5g serving size) Flavor(s): Flavors of Arabica coffee, one of its ingredients

Learn more about DIRTEA Coffee today!

How We Found the Best Mushroom Coffee

We weighed many factors when choosing the best mushroom coffees to feature in this article. Here are the considerations that guided our selections:

Value

We examined the cost per serving of a multitude of products, aiming to include high-quality options across a spectrum of price points to accommodate various budgets. We also tried to include brands that offer money-saving perks like free shipping and discounts on subscription-based orders.

Ingredients

Not only did we look for products made with top-quality ingredients, but we also prioritized those that include various types of mushrooms—such as turkey tail, lion’s mane, and Chaga mushrooms—for enhanced wellness benefits. When possible, we chose fair-trade, organic products made with natural ingredients.

Flavor

The type and amount of various mushroom extracts will affect the taste of the coffee but can also mean stronger potential health benefits. Some people enjoy the earthy flavor of mushrooms, while others don’t. We aimed to include a range of options that appeal to various palates.

Lab Testing

Third-party testing can help buyers feel more confident in a product’s purity and potency. As such, we prioritized brands that have their products tested by independent labs and made the Certificates of Analysis available on their websites for customer review.

Customer Reviews

Customer feedback helped us gauge what buyers liked and didn’t like about particular mushroom coffee products. It also helped us determine whether a product delivers on its purported health claims. We preferred products with consistently positive reviews supporting their quality and efficacy.

Brand Reputation

Brands with good reputations typically make good coffee, but that’s not the only reason reputation matters. Things like transparency, sourcing practices, commitment to sustainability, and ethical production demonstrate that a company values customer satisfaction, quality, and safety. We carefully researched all of the mushroom coffee brands featured here, ensuring they all have stellar reputations within the wellness industry.

How To Find the Best Mushroom Coffee for You

Finding the best mushroom coffee for your needs requires careful consideration of the following key factors:

Flavor

You want to choose a mushroom coffee that has an appealing taste to ensure you enjoy drinking it. Consider the balance between the coffee flavor and the earthy, sometimes bitter taste of the mushrooms, as this varies from product to product. Some brands add spices or natural sweeteners to enhance the overall flavor profile, which can help mask the taste of the mushrooms.

Caffeine Content

Pay attention to the caffeine content of your chosen mushroom coffee, especially if you’re trying to limit your caffeine intake. Some products have as much caffeine as regular coffee, while others have little or no caffeine, relying instead on cordyceps mushrooms and other types of functional fungi for their uplifting properties.

Brewing Method

Most mushroom coffee blends come in various forms to cater to different brewing preferences. Whether you prefer the deep, rich flavor of French press-brewed coffee, the convenience of single-serving coffee pods, or the quick preparation of instant mushroom coffee, it’s important to choose a product compatible with your preferred brewing method.

Intended Benefits

Think about the benefits you hope to gain by drinking mushroom coffee and choose a product formulated to deliver those effects. If you’re seeking to boost focus and clarity, choose blends containing lion’s mane, which is known for its nootropic properties. Chaga mushrooms provide immune-boosting benefits. Reishi mushrooms contain powerful adaptogens and antioxidants, and cordyceps is known for its ability to increase energy levels.

Dietary Suitability

Before purchasing mushroom coffee, make sure it aligns with any dietary restrictions or preferences you may have. For instance, if you have celiac disease, make sure the product you choose is gluten-free. If you’re allergic to coconut, avoid products that contain MCT oil, coconut oil, or other coconut derivatives.

Other Types of Mushroom Products

Not everyone likes to drink mushroom coffee. While it offers many perks, mushroom coffee may not be the best choice for everyone. Fortunately, there are many other types of mushroom products available. These are some of the most popular options on the market:

Mushroom Tea

Mushroom tea blends are infused with powdered mushrooms and often contain herbs and spices for additional benefits and flavor. These products offer a soothing way to consume medicinal mushrooms. Ideal for relaxation and stress relief, mushroom tea is prepared by steeping tea bags or mixing mushroom powder with hot water.

Mushroom Gummies

Gummies infused with functional mushrooms are convenient, tasty, and easy to incorporate into your daily routine. They can be great for anyone who doesn’t like the taste of mushrooms but still wants the health benefits. Pay attention to what types of mushrooms your chosen mushroom gummies contain, as some are made with psychedelic mushrooms and can produce mind-altering effects.

Mushroom Capsules and Tablets

Capsules or tablets containing powdered mushroom extracts can provide precise dosing while allowing users to avoid the mushroom taste. They’re easy to swallow and convenient, especially for on-the-go use.

Mushroom Elixirs and Tinctures

Mushroom elixirs and tincturesare concentrated, liquid extractsmade by soaking mushrooms in alcohol or another solvent. They’re highly bioavailable and can be taken sublingually (under the tongue) for fast absorption or added to teas, broths, beverages, or foods.

Potential Benefits of Mushroom Coffee

Medicinal mushrooms offer diverse health benefits. These are some of the potential benefits associated with functional mushrooms.

Cognitive enhancement: Nootropic mushrooms—such as lion’s mane, oyster, Chaga, and reishi—are known for their potential cognitive benefits. They can enhance memory, focus, and overall brain health, making them popular among students, professionals, and anyone looking for improved mental clarity. Lion’s mane mushroom products, in particular, are great for improving concentration and alertness.

Immune support: Reishi and turkey tail mushrooms have immunomodulatory properties. They can help regulate and support immune function, making them helpful for treating some types of cancer.

Reishi and turkey tail mushrooms have immunomodulatory properties. They can help regulate and support immune function, making them helpful for treating some types of cancer. Reduced inflammation: Reishi, lion’s mane, and turkey tail mushrooms also have anti-inflammatory properties, making them potentially beneficial for those with arthritis and other conditions that cause inflammation.

Reishi, lion’s mane, and turkey tail mushrooms also have anti-inflammatory properties, making them potentially beneficial for those with arthritis and other conditions that cause inflammation. Antioxidant properties: Reishi mushrooms and agaricus mushrooms are rich in antioxidants. They may help protect the body against disease-causing cell damage and free radicals.

Reishi mushrooms and agaricus mushrooms are rich in antioxidants. They may help protect the body against disease-causing cell damage and free radicals. Diabetes management: Some medicinal mushrooms, like shiitake and cordyceps, can help increase insulin production and reduce blood sugar levels, making them potentially helpful for individuals with diabetes.

Some medicinal mushrooms, like shiitake and cordyceps, can help increase insulin production and reduce blood sugar levels, making them potentially helpful for individuals with diabetes. Improved digestive health: Functional mushrooms—including chaga, reishi, shiitake, turkey tail, and lion’s mane—can promote healthy digestion and overall health by improving gut microbiota.

Functional mushrooms—including chaga, reishi, shiitake, turkey tail, and lion’s mane—can promote healthy digestion and overall health by improving gut microbiota. Increased energy and endurance: Some mushrooms, like cordyceps and lion’s mane, are known for their potential to increase energy levels and improve physical performance. They may enhance stamina, endurance, and oxygen utilization during physical activity, which helps you get more done and stay active and healthy.

Potential Side Effects of Drinking Mushroom Coffee

It’s important to note that mushroom coffee can produce some adverse effects. These side effects, which are mostly mild, may include:

Digestive issues such as upset stomach, nausea, or diarrhea

Allergic reactions like rash, itching, or swelling

Jitters, anxiety, and insomnia (most common with overuse of caffeinated mushroom coffee)

Headaches

Drug interactions

Auto-immune condition flare-ups

If you have health conditions or are taking medications or dietary supplements, consult with your healthcare provider before incorporating mushroom coffee into your routine.

FAQ

Is mushroom coffee safe?

Mushroom coffee is generally safe for most people when consumed in moderation. However, as with any supplement or food product, individual reactions can vary. Before using it, consider the potential side effects, possible drug interactions, and any underlying health conditions you have. If you have any concerns, consider consulting your doctor before adding mushroom coffee to your regimen.

Is mushroom coffee good for overall health?

Yes, mushroom coffee may contain various medicinal mushrooms that offer a range of potential health benefits. Many of these products are made with adaptogenic mushrooms, such as turkey tail, lion’s mane, cordyceps, and shiitake mushrooms. These mushrooms have immune-boosting properties and can help support gut health. Plus, they can minimize the effects of stress on the body, further enhancing overall wellness.

How much mushroom coffee should I drink?

This depends on the specific product and your desired benefits. Also, if the product contains caffeine, you’ll want to be careful not to drink too much of it, as excessive caffeine can cause unpleasant effects, like jitters and restlessness. Check the manufacturer’s serving size recommendations to determine how much mushroom coffee you should consume.

How fast does mushroom coffee work?

The onset of mushroom coffee’s effects can vary depending on several factors, including the specific mushrooms used and individual metabolism. Similar to regular coffee, most users notice the effects of mushroom coffee within 15 to 30 minutes of consumption. These effects typically include increased alertness, energy, and improved mood.

Does mushroom coffee cause hallucinations?

No, mushroom coffee doesn’t cause hallucinations. Unlike the mushrooms you might find in a mushroom vape or magic mushroom gummies, the medicinal mushrooms used in mushroom coffee—such as reishi, chaga, lion’s mane, and cordyceps—aren’t psychedelic and don’t have hallucinogenic properties.

Conclusion

Overall, the best mushroom coffee is the one that’s right for you. It should taste good and provide you with the quality, value, and benefits you’re looking for. Whether you’re just making the switch to mushroom coffee or you’ve tried mushroom coffee and are looking for a different blend, the products featured here are excellent options that offer a spectrum of potential wellness benefits.