Best Probiotics for Men: Top 5 Probiotic Supplements To Boost Your Gut Health

By Emilee Keller, Originated Media

Probiotics play several crucial roles in human health. While they’re best known for easing abdominal pain and promoting gut health, they can also do so much more. Probiotics can be found in fermented foods, but it can be difficult to get enough of them from diet alone. That’s where the best probiotics for men come in.

Taking probiotics in supplement form introduces more good bacteria into your body. These helpful microorganisms can not only improve your digestive health but also help boost the immune system, reduce the risk of infections, and support heart health. Some strains may even help prevent and treat erectile dysfunction and promote prostate health.

Probiotics are important for everyone, but they can be especially beneficial for those with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), ulcers, and other digestive health conditions. If you’re interested in adding probiotics to your wellness routine, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve reviewed five of the best probiotics, specifically formulated to benefit men’s health, to help you find your perfect fit. Keep reading to see which products made our list and why we love them.

Summary of the Best Probiotics for Men

Best Probiotics for Men

Why we love it:

BIOptimizers P3-OM is a well-rounded probiotic supplement that can help reduce gassiness and bloating, increase energy levels, and even improve mental clarity. It’s vegan and gluten-free, suiting a range of dietary needs. Plus, this supplement is soy-free, making it ideal for men who want to avoid phytoestrogens in soy.

Reviewers say they notice a marked improvement in their digestive health within days of starting this probiotic. Customers with IBS say they have fewer instances of gas and diarrhea. Many men also feel more energized when taking these probiotics. Some say they don’t need to drink as much coffee, and others report feeling more focused and engaged at work.

This product contains a species of beneficial bacteria called Lactobacillus plantarum OM. This species is thought to help improve gut health by reducing swelling in intestinal cells. It may also have antiviral effects and positively affect mood and mental health. This supplement is formulated using freeze-dried cultures, which helps ensure the bacteria can withstand exposure to stomach acid while remaining viable.

Pros:

Vegan, gluten-free, and soy-free

Formulated using freeze-dried cultures

USA-made in a GMP-certified facility

Backed by a one-year satisfaction guarantee

Cons:

Needs to be taken 3 – 4 times per day

Specs:

Probiotic strain(s) : Lactobacillus plantarum OM

: Lactobacillus plantarum OM Size : 120 capsules per bottle

: 120 capsules per bottle Strength: 2.5 billion colony-forming units (CFU) per capsule

BIOptimizers offers discounts on multi-bottle bundles of this supplement. Orders over a certain cost ship for free. The company also has a Subscribe & Save program for those interested in repeat deliveries.

2. Best for Immune Support: Shifted Probiotic Formula

Why we love it:

If you’re looking for a probiotic supplement to support your immune system, we suggest trying Shifted Probiotic Formula. This supplement was specifically formulated to support gut health and immune health. Reviewers say they become sick less often when taking this supplement. They also find that when they do come down with a cold or the flu, they recover faster than their peers.

The bacteria in your gut play an important role in your immunity. This supplement is designed to enhance the gut microbiome, which can help improve your defenses against infectious bacteria and other pathogens.

This product is made with MCT oil, which is easy on the digestive system and can help improve absorption. However, MCT is coconut-based, so if you have a coconut or tree nut allergy, another product on our list may suit you better.

It also contains seven different species of beneficial bacteria. Among these strains are Bacillus subtilis, which may help improve nutrient absorption for enhanced immunity, and Bifidobacterium breve, which can help protect against the flu and common cold.

These probiotics are encased in plant-based capsules, making them suitable for vegan and vegetarian diets. Unlike similar products, this supplement only needs to be taken once daily, so it’s easy to work it into your wellness routine.

Pros:

Made with seven strains of good bacteria

Formulated with MCT oil for easy absorption

May help protect against the common cold and flu

Only needs to be taken once per day

Cons:

Made in a facility that processes tree nuts and peanuts

Specs:

Probiotic strains : Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus rhamnosus, Bifidobacterium longum, Lactobacillus plantarum, Bifidobacterium breve, Bacillus subtilis, and Lactobacillus casei

: Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus rhamnosus, Bifidobacterium longum, Lactobacillus plantarum, Bifidobacterium breve, Bacillus subtilis, and Lactobacillus casei Size : 30 capsules per container

: 30 capsules per container Strength: 5.75 billion CFU per capsule

Shifted often has sales and offers discount codes for first-time buyers. Bulk pricing is also available.

3. Best for Athletes: Organixx ProBiotixx+

Why we love it:

Organixx ProBiotixx+ is an award-winning probiotic supplement that can help optimize digestion, improve your mood and resilience, and even help you maintain a healthier weight. This supplement is especially well-loved by athletes, many of whom say it helps them feel more energized and makes it easier to maintain their muscle mass.

This supplement is formulated with Lactobacillus plantarum OM, a species of probiotic bacteria that can help support gut barrier health and reduce bloating. This strain is also resistant to many common antibiotics, making them a good choice for customers who are worried about antibiotic side effects related to the digestive system.

This supplement, encased in veggie capsules, is appropriate for vegetarians and features a physician-recommended, simple formula. It doesn’t need to be refrigerated and doesn’t contain artificial ingredients, sodium, gluten, soy, or dairy.

This product is tested for purity by a third-party lab and has been found free of potential contaminants, like pesticides and heavy metals. You can view the lab test results on the company’s website before purchase.

Pros:

Doesn’t require refrigeration

May help with muscle mass retention

Resistant to many common antibiotics

Backed by a one-year satisfaction guarantee

Cons:

Must be taken multiple times per day

Specs:

Probiotic strain(s) : Lactobacillus plantarum OM

: Lactobacillus plantarum OM Size : 60 capsules per bottle

: 60 capsules per bottle Strength: 2.5 billion CFU per capsule

Organixx offers a Subscribe & Save program for those interested in discounts and free shipping on repeat orders.

Why we love it:

If you’re looking for a probiotic supplement to help you feel more energized, we recommend ProHealth Mitochondrial Ignite™ with NT Factor®. This dietary supplement is formulated to improve gut health, support cellular health, and increase overall energy levels. Customers say they feel more vibrant after just a few days on this supplement, and their results only become more noticeable as time goes on.

NT Factor®, one of the main ingredients in this supplement, has been shown to reduce fatigue by improving the mitochondria’s ability to produce energy. Other active ingredients, including MSM and alpha-ketoglutarate, also help stimulate the production of ATP—an energy-producing compound inside your cells.

This product features two probiotic strains that work together to improve digestive health, especially in people with IBS and frequent bloating. Lactobacillus acidophilus also has digestive health benefits and may help prevent yeast infections.

This product has been found effective for reducing fatigue in clinical trials. It’s rigorously lab-tested for purity, and the company makes the Certificate of Analysis easily accessible on its website.

Pros:

Clinically shown to help fight fatigue

Supports mitochondrial health with NT Factor®

Certificate of Analysis available

Covered by a 75-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

Suggested dose is 6 capsules per day

Specs:

Probiotic strains : Bifidobacterium bifidum and Lactobacillus acidophilus

: Bifidobacterium bifidum and Lactobacillus acidophilus Size : 90 capsules per bottle

: 90 capsules per bottle Strength: 1,350 mg NT Factor® Proprietary Blend per 2-capsule dose

ProHealth often offers discounts for first-time customers and a Subscribe & Save program for savings on regular deliveries.

5. Best for Bloating: Organifi Balance Probiotic

Why we love it:

Organifi Balance Probiotic is a great choice for customers whose key concern is bloating. This probiotic supplement was recently reformulated to contain twice as many spore-forming bacteria, which makes it highly effective at reducing intestinal discomfort and bloating. Customers say they’re less bloated after just a few doses of this probiotic. They also note other improvements in gut health, such as fewer instances of loose stool and constipation.

This product contains five probiotic strains. It supports gut health, boosts immunity, and contributes to overall wellness. It doesn’t need to be refrigerated, making it easier to store and use on the go.

One of the probiotic strains in this supplement is Bacillus coagulans, which can help ease bloating and other IBS symptoms. The formula also contains Lactobacillus acidophilus, which is great for managing digestive issues and preventing yeast overgrowth. Customers appreciate that this probiotic supplement is dairy-free and vegan. It’s also soy-free and doesn’t contain any glyphosate residues.

Pros:

Doesn’t require refrigeration

Only needs to be taken once per day

High in spore-forming bacteria to fight IBS symptoms

Vegan and dairy-, soy-, and gluten-free

Cons:

High minimum cost for free shipping

Specs:

Probiotic strains : Bacillus coagulans, Bacillus subtilis DE111, Lactobacillus rhamnous, Saccharomyces boulardii, and Lactobacillus acidophilus

: Bacillus coagulans, Bacillus subtilis DE111, Lactobacillus rhamnous, Saccharomyces boulardii, and Lactobacillus acidophilus Size : 30 capsules per jar

: 30 capsules per jar Strength: 20 billion CFU per capsule

Organifi offers free shipping on orders over a minimum cost and multi-bottle discounts.

How We Picked the Best Probiotics for Men

We wanted to ensure the dietary supplements we featured in this article were truly the best probiotics for men. We carefully evaluated each product description and read many reviews for each product to ensure the expected results were consistent and positive. These are the key factors we considered when making our selections:

Quality and Purity

First and foremost, we wanted to ensure our recommended supplements are pure and safe. Lab testing is the ultimate way to measure and assess supplement purity. We prioritized probiotics that were lab-tested for contaminants like heavy metals, herbicides, and insecticides. We also focused on companies that source their ingredients from reliable providers and opt for organic and non-GMO ingredients when possible.

Ease of Use

In today’s fast-paced world, remembering to take dietary supplements every day can be challenging. As such, we tried to choose supplements that easily fit into a daily routine. We avoided liquid supplements and those that need to be measured and stirred into drinks or smoothies. Instead, all of the probiotics on this list come in a convenient capsule form and can be simply swallowed with a sip of water.

Brand Reputation

We vetted each brand, paying close attention to the fairness of their policies and their reputation within the wellness community. We preferred brands that have been around for at least a few years. All companies mentioned above are committed to quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction. Many of them even stand behind their products with a money-back guarantee.

How To Find the Best Probiotic Supplements for You

There are many different probiotics for men, so it’s important to take your time and select one that truly fits your individual needs and preferences. Everyone has different goals, dietary restrictions, and health concerns. Certain probiotics may work for your brother or best buddy, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll be the best probiotics for you.

We suggest paying close attention to these key criteria when deciding which probiotic supplement to order:

Desired Health Benefits

While many men take probiotics to improve their gut microbiota and digestive health, probiotics can offer additional health benefits. These include improved immune strength, higher energy levels, weight loss support, improved prostate health, and muscle mass retention. Some probiotic supplements may help clear up or prevent yeast infections, promote mental clarity, boost mood, and ease the symptoms of eczema and other skin conditions.

Consider the benefits you hope to obtain from a probiotic supplement and choose one that promises those benefits. You can expect almost any probiotic supplement to enhance your gut health, but beyond that, the benefits vary based on the types and concentrations of probiotic strains and other active ingredients contained within the supplement.

Other Active Ingredients

Some men’s probiotic supplements contain more than just good bacteria. They may be formulated with additional ingredients to support not just gut health but overall wellness, too. These are some of the other active ingredients you may find in certain probiotics for men:

Vitamin D: Vitamin D can enhance the diversity and stability of gut microbiota, in turn supporting the immune system, reducing inflammation, and increasing calcium absorption.

Vitamin D can enhance the diversity and stability of gut microbiota, in turn supporting the immune system, reducing inflammation, and increasing calcium absorption. Fiber: Supplementary probiotics may contain a source of fiber, such as psyllium husks or chicory root. These high-fiber, plant-based ingredients are sometimes known as prebiotics. They serve as a food source for good gut bacteria, helping the microorganisms stay healthy and viable. Extra fiber is also good for the digestive tract, offering long-term benefits for your gut microbiome.

Supplementary probiotics may contain a source of fiber, such as psyllium husks or chicory root. These high-fiber, plant-based ingredients are sometimes known as prebiotics. They serve as a food source for good gut bacteria, helping the microorganisms stay healthy and viable. Extra fiber is also good for the digestive tract, offering long-term benefits for your gut microbiome. MCT oil: Many encapsulated probiotics contain MCT oil. Typically derived from coconuts, MCT oil is more than just a carrier for probiotic bacteria. It also helps increase the absorption of nutrients and may improve the integrity of your intestinal lining, which can enhance your overall gut health.

Many encapsulated probiotics contain MCT oil. Typically derived from coconuts, MCT oil is more than just a carrier for probiotic bacteria. It also helps increase the absorption of nutrients and may improve the integrity of your intestinal lining, which can enhance your overall gut health. Magnesium: Magnesium is a mineral that affects many bodily functions. It maintains regular muscle and nerve function and contributes to the formation of healthy bones and teeth. Some probiotic supplements, especially those that promise to help boost energy levels and enhance mood, also contain magnesium as an active ingredient. If one of your goals is to feel happier or more energetic, a probiotic supplement containing magnesium may offer the health benefits you seek.

Type of Supplement

Probiotic supplements come in many forms. While we only featured tablets and capsules in this article, liquid and powdered probiotic supplements may be right for some men.

If you’re often on the move or in a hurry, your best bet is an encapsulated supplement that you can take along wherever you go. Plus, encapsulated supplements increase the odds of probiotic survival, shielding the microorganisms from stomach acid and allowing them to reach the small intestine, where they can colonize.

If versatility is a priority, try liquid or powdered probiotic supplements. These can be taken directly or mixed into your morning smoothie. Keep in mind that you’ll need to measure out the appropriate dose with a dropper or scoop, which can be inconvenient if you have a busy lifestyle.

Expiration Date

For optimal benefits and efficacy, it’s important to use your supplements before they expire. While expired probiotics won’t harm you, they won’t be as potent or yield the intended benefits. Even the most potent probiotic capsule will lose much of its effectiveness once it has surpassed its use-by date.

Refrigeration Needs

Consider whether your chosen supplement has special storage requirements. Some probiotics need to be refrigerated to keep the bacteria viable. This may be an issue if you travel a lot and don’t always have easy access to a refrigerator.

Supplements that don’t require refrigeration tend to be easier to manage. You can toss them in your bag to travel or keep them on your desk at work. At the end of the day, your supplement will still contain viable bacteria without having been refrigerated.

Capsule Size

If you opt for an encapsulated supplement, be sure to consider the size of the probiotic capsule. Avoid large capsules that may be difficult to swallow. It’s often easier to swallow two smaller capsules than one larger one.

Dosing Instructions

Probiotics are most effective when taken as suggested on the label. So, before you buy probiotics, check the dosing instructions and make sure you can follow them. Pay particular attention to whether the supplement needs to be taken with food and how often it needs to be taken.

For example, if a supplement needs to be taken with food three times a day, but you only eat twice a day, that particular supplement may not be the best fit for your routine. If the dosing instructions line up with your schedule, you’re more likely to remember to take the probiotics daily, and they’re most effective when you take them every day.

Dietary Suitability

You should also check the ingredient list and other information on the supplement label to ensure the supplement you choose suits your dietary needs. Here’s a little more information about how probiotics may or may not fit certain diets.

Vegan and vegetarian diets: While many probiotics are appropriate for vegan and vegetarian diets, some are encased in gelatin capsules, which are animal-derived. If you follow a plant-based diet, look for a supplement encased in a capsule made from vegetable cellulose.

While many probiotics are appropriate for vegan and vegetarian diets, some are encased in gelatin capsules, which are animal-derived. If you follow a plant-based diet, look for a supplement encased in a capsule made from vegetable cellulose. Gluten-free diets: Most probiotic capsules are gluten-free. However, some may be made in facilities that process wheat. If you have celiac disease or are sensitive to gluten, it’s important to make sure the supplement you choose is gluten-free.

Most probiotic capsules are gluten-free. However, some may be made in facilities that process wheat. If you have celiac disease or are sensitive to gluten, it’s important to make sure the supplement you choose is gluten-free. Other allergens: If you’re allergic to peanuts, tree nuts, or other foods, read the label carefully before buying probiotics to ensure the product doesn’t contain anything that may trigger an allergic reaction. Many supplements may contain MCT oil, derived from coconuts, a known allergen.

If you’re having trouble finding a supplement that meets your dietary preferences and needs, consult a clinical nutrition expert for suggestions.

Potential Benefits of Probiotics for Men

Probiotics are known for their beneficial effects on the gastrointestinal system, but they also offer broader benefits that extend to overall health. These are some of the many men’s health benefits of probiotic supplementation.

Improved IBS Symptoms

According to a 2022 systematic review, certain probiotics can improve overall gut health and help with IBS symptoms like abdominal pain and bouts of diarrhea. They can also improve bowel movement regularity.

Reduced Bloating

Probiotics can help support healthy gut microbiota and calm your gastrointestinal tract, leading to fewer instances of bloating, gassiness, and abdominal pain.

Improved Reproductive Health

Certain probiotic strains can positively impact reproductive and prostate health. Although more research is needed, early evidence suggests that probiotics can reduce the risk of prostate cancer and enhance the efficacy of prostate cancer treatment. Additionally, supplementing with these living microorganisms may help prevent and treat erectile dysfunction.

Reduced Acid Reflux

Probiotics can mitigate acid reflux, which occurs when stomach acid flows up into the food pipe and irritates the lining.

Better Skin Health

When taken orally or used topically, some probiotic bacterial strains can help prevent and treat skin conditions, including acne, eczema, and dry skin, by boosting ceramide production and hydrating the skin.

Improved Heart Health

Building a healthier gut microbiome with probiotics may help reduce cholesterol absorption, which is good for heart health.

Boosted Immune Function

A strong gut microbiome can help fight off pathogenic bacteria. By supporting the immune system, probiotics can also improve overall health.

Weight Loss

According to a 2021 systematic review of multiple studies, probiotic supplements may aid in weight loss. Additional research is needed to understand how probiotics affect weight loss. However, many experts believe probiotics can increase the production of short-chain fatty acids, resulting in appetite suppression, reduced fat storage, and more efficient use of energy—all of which can significantly impact maintaining a healthy weight.

More Energy

Men often feel more energetic after a few weeks on probiotics. This is likely because a healthier gut microbiome helps you absorb more nutrients from your food. A 2023 systematic review of various studies shows that consistent probiotic supplementation can improve stamina, enhance physical performance, and shorten recovery times.

Types of Probiotic Strains

Probiotics exist naturally in the body. However, they can become depleted due to illness, stress, antibiotic use, or a poor diet. A probiotic supplement is intended to restore healthy levels of these beneficial bacteria in your intestines and throughout your body.

While other probiotics exist in a healthy gut microbiome, eight probiotic strains—including four lactobacillus strains and two bifidobacterium strains—are most often found in supplements.

Lactobacillus acidophilus

Lactobacillus acidophilus is a species of bacteria that ferments lactose. You’ll find this probiotic strain in yogurt and other fermented dairy products, and it’s a common inclusion in probiotic capsules. It’s excellent for overall digestive health and can help promote regular bowel movements. As a bonus, this strain of bacteria can remain alive and healthy without the need for refrigeration.

Lactobacillus plantarum

Another species of lactose-fermenting bacteria found in yogurt, Lactobacillus plantarum, offers many benefits for those with irritable bowel syndrome. It can help ease bloating and gassiness. Many people find it helps with managing symptoms of eczema, such as itchy and red skin. Supplementing with this straincan also help boost your immune system, making you less likely to get sick.

Lactobacillus reuteri

Lactobacillus reuteri is primarily known for its immune-supporting benefits. It may help your body fight off pathogenic bacteria and microorganisms and reduce the inflammation associated with various illnesses and allergies.

Lactobacillus rhamnosus

Lactobacillus rhamnosusis an absolute powerhouse for gut health. It can help ease diarrhea and other symptoms of IBS. It can fight off pathogenic bacteria in your intestines, making you less likely to become ill.

People taking Lactobacillus rhamnosus supplements often have an easier time losing weight or maintaining a healthy weight. This is likely because these beneficial bacteria help improve the absorption of certain nutrients through the intestinal walls.

While more research is needed, early evidence suggests that this strain may have a positive impact on prostate health, helping to prevent and treat bacterial prostatitis.

Bifidobacterium longum

Bifidobacterium longum is a good probiotic strain to supplement with when you’ve been under a lot of stress, as it often becomes depleted at times of stress. When you raise your levels through supplementation, you may have an easier time managing stress, enjoy a healthy amount of sleep, and maintain a positive mental outlook.

Bifidobacterium bifidum

Bifidobacterium bifidum is often suggested for people struggling with IBS symptoms and other ailments that negatively impact gut health. These bacteria not only help improve your digestion but may also help ease the symptoms of autoimmune conditions by promoting a healthy immune response.

Bacillus subtilis

You should have Bacillus subtilis in your digestive tract, but if you ate a poor diet over many years, recently took antibiotics, or underwent a period of high stress, your gut microbiome may be depleted of these beneficial bacteria. Supplementing with this species may help increase the absorption of nutrients from your food. Bacillus subtilis bacteria are great at fighting off bad bacteria in your intestinal tract.

Bacillus coagulans

This is another species of lacto-fermenting bacteria. It’s often added to probiotics formulated for men’s health. Bacillus coagulans can help ease symptoms of IBS, like bloating and intestinal discomfort. Some men find that supplements containing it help them lose weight and build muscle.

FAQ

Are probiotics safe?

Probiotics are generally safe for most healthy adults, provided they’re purchased from a reputable brand. However, it’s never a bad idea to talk to a trusted healthcare professional familiar with your medical history before adding a probiotic to your routine.

How many probiotics should I take?

This depends on the specific probiotics you’ve chosen. Check the supplement label or product listing for dosage instructions. For most products, you’ll need to take one or two capsules per day. For optimal results and safety, never exceed the manufacturer’s dosing instructions unless a trusted healthcare professional tells you otherwise.

Can I take expired probiotics?

We don’t recommend taking probiotics that have passed their expiration date. While doing so isn’t dangerous, probiotics lose their potency and efficacy after their use-by date. As such, expired probiotics probably won’t yield the benefits you seek.

Can women take men’s probiotics?

It’s not harmful for women to take probiotics for men. However, men and women have different microbiome responses and different dietary needs, and these products are formulated with men’s health in mind. That said, women won’t benefit as much from a supplement focused on men’s health issues as they would from a unisex or women’s supplement.

Do probiotics have any side effects?

Most people enjoy the benefits of probiotics without experiencing side effects. However, some users—especially those with sensitive stomachs—may experience some mild, temporary digestive symptoms like gas and bloating. These effects typically stop after a couple of weeks once your body has had a chance to adjust to the supplement. To lower the chances of experiencing these side effects, we recommend gradually incorporating your chosen supplement into your routine.

What foods are high in probiotics?

These beneficial microbes can be found in fermented foods like yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, tempeh, miso, kimchi, buttermilk, pickles, kombucha, and some cheeses.

Conclusion

If you want to improve your gut health, boost weight loss, support your immune system, and enjoy better whole-body health, looking into probiotics for men is a good idea. There are a lot of great men’s probiotic products out there, but the five supplements reviewed above are truly the best on the market. You can count on them to be safe, pure, and effective. Read more about each of these awesome brands, and order the one that’s most in line with your needs. Your stomach (and the rest of your body) will thank you!

