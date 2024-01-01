Best THC Drinks: Top 5 Weed Drinks of 2024

By Jonathan Houston, Originated Media

Content oversight and quality assurance provided by Chicago Magazine. Chicago Magazine advertising leadership oversees sponsored, native, and paid content on this platform, ensuring its quality, relevance, and helpfulness for our audience. Articles attributed to this byline are authored by paying advertisers. The editorial team did not contribute to these pieces, and the opinions expressed do not necessarily represent those of the editorial staff. Refer to our partner statement to better understand the nature of the relationship. The sponsor retains responsibility for the content and holds the copyright to their material.

When people think of using cannabis, joints and edibles are usually the first things that come to mind. However, cannabis drinks are making big waves in the industry, offering a refreshing alternative to traditional consumption methods and a healthier alternative to alcohol. Plus, these beverages are quickly absorbed into the body’s soft tissues, resulting in a fast-acting buzz.

To help you find the perfect one, we created a list of the five best THC-infused beverages that you can order online today. Keep reading to check them out!

Summary of the Best THC Drinks

Best THC-Infused Drinks

1. Best Overall: Delta Blueberry Acai

Check Offer

Delta Blueberry Acai earned its place at the top of our list thanks to its top-notch ingredients and potent formula. Boasting a hefty dose of 20 milligrams of hemp-derived THC per can, this drink is the perfect pick for seasoned consumers seeking robust effects without the all-too-familiar hangover that often follows drinking alcohol. Plus, its zero-calorie, zero-sugar formula makes it a solid choice for health-conscious users.

Pros:

No calories or sugar

Premium, all-natural ingredients

Third-party tested for quality and potency

Cons:

May be too strong for newbies

Specs:

Size: 12 ounces per can; 6 or 24 cans per pack

Strength: 20 mg THC and 5 mg CBD per can

Flavor(s): OG Kush Blueberry Acai

Learn more about Delta Blueberry Acai today!

2. Best for Mixing: MXXN Jalisco Agave

Check Offer

Ideal for home bars, MXXN Jalisco Agave offers all the taste appeal of tequila without the next-day hangover. With delectable notes of oak, vanilla, and agave, this product is perfect for making alcohol-free cocktails. Use as little or as much of it as you like to customize the potency of your drink. The MXXN website features fun mocktail recipes to help you take your next Cali sober happy hour to new heights. Or, you can grab some ice, a lime twist, and your favorite cider or sparkling water and get creative with your concoctions—the possibilities are endless!

Pros:

Large size can make many cocktails

Potent for fast-acting benefits

Tastes similar to tequila

Cons:

Not ideal for those seeking a pre-mixed drink

Specs:

Size: 25.4 ounces per bottle

Strength: 100 mg THC per bottle

Flavors: Jalisco Agave, London Dry, Kentucky Oak

Learn more about MXXN Jalisco Agave today!

3. Best for Beginners: BRĒZ Lemon Elderflower

Check Offer

If you’re new to the world of cannabis beverages, BRĒZ Lemon Elderflower is a great starter pick. Crafted with a blend of hemp-derived THC, CBD, and functional mushrooms, this unique drink has a light, bubbly mouthfeel. Its low dose of THC makes it ideal for social gatherings, allowing you to drink multiple cans for a sustained, enjoyable buzz sans the overwhelming intoxication and unpleasant effects you may expect after a night of drinking. Grab a 6-pack to try it out, or stock up with the 48-pack.

Pros:

Low dose of THC for better control

Light and fruity flavor

Bright, eye-catching cans for a classy edge

Cons:

High in added sugars

Specs:

Size: 7.5 ounces or 12 ounces per can; 6, 12, 18, 24, or 48 cans per pack

Strength: 2.5 mg of THC and 5 of mg CBD per 7.5-ounce can; 5 mg of THC and 10 mg of CBD per 12-ounce can

Flavor(s): Lemon Elderflower

Learn more about BRĒZ Lemon Elderflower today!

Check Offer

Featuring a balanced blend of hemp-derived THC and CBD, Five Infuzed THC Seltzers are designed to deliver a quick-acting social buzz without overwhelming effects. Thanks to their low-dose formula, you can sip these cannabis drinks throughout the night without worrying about overpowering intoxication. Stock up on your favorite flavor or check out the variety pack to try them all.

Pros:

Balanced blend of THC and CBD

Effects kick in quickly

Bubbly, light mouthfeel

Cons:

High in added sugars

Specs:

Size: 12 fl oz per can; 6, 12, or 24 cans per pack

Strength: 2 mg THC and 2 mg CBD per can

Flavors: Black Cherry, Guava Passionfruit, Grapefruit

Learn more about Five Infuzed THC Seltzer today!

5. Most Potent: Diet Smoke Strawberry Hibiscus

Check Offer

If you’re a seasoned user seeking a cannabis drink that packs a punch, you’ll love Diet Smoke Strawberry Hibiscus. Made with hemp-derived THC, these concentrated shots go to work fast, delivering a robust buzz within minutes of consumption. The more you buy, the more you save, so stock up! Also, buyers get a hefty discount on auto-delivery orders through the Subscribe and Save program.

Pros:

Fast, straightforward delivery method

Portable for easy on-the-go use

Discounts on bulk and auto-delivery orders

Cons:

May be too strong for beginners

Specs:

Size:2 ounces per shot

Strength: 25 mg THC per shot

Flavor:Strawberry Hibiscus

Learn more about Diet Smoke Strawberry Hibiscus today!

How We Picked the Best THC Beverages

When deciding which THC drinks to feature here, we carefully considered the following factors:

Brand Reputation

We looked for trustworthy brands with strong track records of excellence in the cannabis industry. Our selected vendors are committed to transparency and have their products third-party tested to ensure purity and potency.

Customer Reviews

Buyer feedback gave us insight into the taste, effectiveness, and negative effects of various cannabis drink options. Only products with high ratings, positive reviews, and minimal or no reported side effects were featured above.

Farm Bill Compliance

While we can’t guarantee legality in every state, we ensured each drink mentioned above is made with hemp-derived THC and is federally legal in the United States.

Ingredients

It’s important to be careful about what we put in our bodies, and cannabis drinks are no exception. That’s why we focused on products made with all-natural, high-quality ingredients. When possible, we preferred vegan-friendly, low-calorie, or gluten-free picks.

How To Choose the Best THC-Infused Beverages for You

Keep the following buying tips in mind while shopping online to help you find a product that you’ll enjoy:

Flavor

Choose a flavor that you’ll enjoy. From fan favorites like juicy mango and tangerine to standout picks like blackberry lavender, there are plenty of options online to please all palates.

Value

Seek products that offer excellent value for money. Many retailers, including some of those featured above, offer money-saving perks to make their products more affordable. Look for brands that offer free shipping, auto-delivery discounts, loyalty programs, and bulk pricing so you can stock up without straining your budget.

Potency

Choose a potency that suits your tolerance level. If you’re new to cannabis, look for drinks with 5 milligrams or less of THC. If you’re an experienced user, you’ll probably prefer beverages with at least 10 milligrams of THC.

Other Types of THC Products

Cannabis drinks offer a refreshing way to enjoy the benefits of THC, but they’re not the only delivery method out there. Here are some others you may be interested in:

Edibles: These THC gummies, chocolates, cookies, and brownies offer a delicious, convenient way to enjoy the perks of cannabis.

These THC gummies, chocolates, cookies, and brownies offer a delicious, convenient way to enjoy the perks of cannabis. Flower: This dried plant material can be packed into joints, blunts, bongs, and bowls. Some users enjoy adding them to baked goods for homemade edibles.

This dried plant material can be packed into joints, blunts, bongs, and bowls. Some users enjoy adding them to baked goods for homemade edibles. Vapes: A THC vape pen is easier on the lungs than smoking marijuana. Vapes come in different flavors for better enjoyment and offer discretion and portability.

Potential Benefits of THC

One of the most prominent compounds of the cannabis plant, THC offers a range of possible benefits, including:

Pain relief

Inflammation reduction

Sleep support

Reduced anxiety

Mood enhancement and euphoria

Potential Side Effects of THC

When enjoyed responsibly, THC beverages don’t typically produce negative effects. However, there’s a slight chance you may feel nauseous, anxious, or lightheaded when drinking THC. These drinks can also interact poorly with alcohol and certain medications.

FAQ

Are THC beverages legal?

Thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp isn’t classified as a controlled substance. That said, cannabis products, THC beverages included, are federally legal as long as they’re derived from hemp (not marijuana) and don’t exceed 0.3% THC based on dry weight. State laws may conflict, so check your local regulations before buying cannabis products.

How much THC should I drink?

Your ideal dosage depends on your tolerance, body weight, and the potency of your chosen drink. If you’re new to cannabis, start with a low-potency drink with less than 5 milligrams of THC. If you’re a seasoned pro, you may prefer a stronger drink with at least 10 milligrams of THC.

Can I order THC beverages online?

Yes, you can order THC-infused beverages as you would any online product as long as you live in a state where cannabis is legal. In most cases, you can get your beverages delivered right to your door within a week of your purchase date.

Can I mix cannabis drinks with alcohol?

It’s best not to mix cannabis and alcohol—especially in high doses, as this can be taxing on the liver. Polyconsumption of these substances can have unwanted effects, including delayed reaction time, poor coordination, and distorted perception of speed, distance, and time.

Conclusion

Whether you’re trying to get Cali sober, looking for a wine substitute to get you through Dry January, or just want to shake things up, THC-infused beverages offer a fun way to enjoy the many benefits of cannabis. These tasty beverages deliver all the perks of THC without the pitfalls associated with drinking alcohol. While every drink mentioned above is made from top-notch ingredients and is confirmed free from harmful contaminants, it’s important to be mindful when using cannabis products to ensure a pleasant experience. Stay safe and enjoy responsibly!

