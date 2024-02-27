Best THC Edibles: Top 5 Weed Edibles for Relaxation & Pain Relief

By Cathy Rozy, Originated Media

Content oversight and quality assurance provided by Chicago Magazine. Chicago Magazine advertising leadership oversees sponsored, native, and paid content on this platform, ensuring its quality, relevance, and helpfulness for our audience. Articles attributed to this byline are authored by paying advertisers. The editorial team did not contribute to these pieces, and the opinions expressed do not necessarily represent those of the editorial staff. Refer to our partner statement to better understand the nature of the relationship. The sponsor retains responsibility for the content and holds the copyright to their material.

THC gummies and other edibles help you avoid smoking, which some users tend to prefer. These cannabis edibles usually take longer to take effect versus smoking cannabis since cannabinoids must first pass through the digestive system.

Getting your hands on THC edibles historically was challenging unless you made your own. Nowadays, you can get righteous delta 9 gummies, chocolates, and more THC edibles delivered right to your door. Legally!

Check out the best THC edibles we tried in 2024 for a lift that’s legal and a whole bunch of other wellness benefits on top of that.

The following products contain delta 9 THC within the federal limit, meaning that unless your state has current legislation that might bar the delivery, they are available in most places in the U.S.

Summary of the Best THC Edibles

1. Best Overall THC Edibles: Soul Out of Office THC Gummies

2. Most Potent Effects from THC Gummies: Diet Smoke Fireworks

3. Best THC Gummies for Pain & Inflammation: BATCH Recreation THC Gummies

4. Best THC Gummies for Relaxing at Home: TRĒ House ItsPurpl Purple Punch THCA Gummies

5. Best THC Gummies for Daytime Productivity: CBDfx Delta 9 THC Gummies + CBD

Best THC Edibles – Brand Reviews

1. Best Overall THC Edibles: Soul Out of Office THC Gummies

Check Price

What we love

Choose your adventure: Soul’s THC gummies come in 4 different strengths for all levels of users who prefer edibles to vaping cannabis. A decent helping of CBD helps bring the anti-anxiety effects home, whether you’re winding down at night or pushing through a busy day at the office. These vegan treats prove that great taste doesn’t have to come from artificial additives.

What customers love

There are currently over 790 verified reviews for Soul’s THC gummies, with the gummies showing an overall score of 4.65 out of 5. The most common thread through testimonials is the relaxing effects courtesy of a balanced, micro-dosed experience. Premium cannabis oil helps to make these edibles effective for chronic pain.

About Soul CBD

Soul CBD is famous for making edibles from all-natural ingredients that taste great. The brand’s gummies frequently win awards for their lip-smacking flavors. Soul CBD offers subscription delivery that will get you free shipping, a discount on the listed price, and a rewards program for regular customers.

Pros:

4 THC dosage options

Vegan

Anti-anxiety

Added CBD

Cons:

Not made with full spectrum hemp extract

Specs:

Size: 30 count

Strength:

Single: 1.5 mg THC + 15mg CBD per gummy

Double: 3mg THC + 30mg CBD per gummy

Triple: 6mg THC + 45mg CBD per gummy

Quad: 10mg THC + 45mg CBD per gummy

Single: 1.5 mg THC + 15mg CBD per gummy Double: 3mg THC + 30mg CBD per gummy Triple: 6mg THC + 45mg CBD per gummy Quad: 10mg THC + 45mg CBD per gummy Flavor(s): Raspberry, blue raspberry, watermelon

THC Experience Level: All users

Learn more about Soul Out of Office THC Gummies today

2. Most Potent Effects from THC Gummies: Diet Smoke Fireworks

Check Price

What we love

Diet Smoke’s Fireworks THC gummies are the edibles for you if you want the strongest possible psychoactive effects within the legal limit. The potency here is achieved by first including 10mg delta 9 THC per gummy (the highest concentration on our list). And second, Diet Smoke adds a whopping portion of delta 8 THC and cannabinoid HHC to enhance this psychedelic experience. We recommend these for more experienced THC users who want to explore the stratosphere.

What customers love

These THC gummies currently sit at a 4.9 rating among verified users. Most testimonials speak to a heady experience lasting around 7 hours, so plan accordingly. With a low dose, most users feel it pretty quickly.

About Diet Smoke

Diet Smoke is a plant-based wellness brand on the cusp of cannabinoid science. Their combinations of CBD, delta 8, delta 9, and more have been fine-tuned to offer curated experiences with a tinge of psychedelics, helping people feel better with plant medicine and the potential health benefits of hemp plants.

Pros:

Psychedelic fun

Sleep like a baby

All-natural ingredients

Vegan-friendly

Cons:

Not recommended for beginners

Effects vary

Specs:

Size: 15 gummies

Strength: 10mg delta 9 THC + 100mg delta 8 THC + 15mg HHC per gummy

Flavor(s): Assorted raspberry, white cherry, and blueberry

THC Experience Level: Veteran THC users and cannabinoid connoisseurs

Learn more about Diet Smoke Fireworks today

3. Best THC Gummies for Pain & Inflammation: BATCH Recreation THC Gummies

Check Price

What we love

If you’re recovering from an injury or a sudden headache, grab these gummies from BATCH to set you straight. The microdose of THC combined with full-spectrum CBD helps calm the nerves and ease inflammation. We also recommend them for post-workout recovery, taking them either right after exercise or 30 minutes before bed.

What customers love

We took a peek at the 609 verified testimonials for these BATCH gummies, and it looks like users are impressed. The current rating is 4.86 out of 5, and the most common thread we noticed was about the anti-anxiety and anti-inflammatory effects. Most agree–start with a low serving and avoid other foods until the effects hit.

About BATCH

BATCH was one of the first hemp companies accepted into the Wisconsin Hemp Pilot Program in 2018. Since then, BATCH has continued to produce organically grown hemp extracts that it formulates into delightful products for users of all levels.

Pros:

Made with organic, local hemp

Choose from 3 strength options

Organic ingredients

Full spectrum extract

Cons:

Hempy aftertaste

Specs:

Size: 30 count

Strength:

Original: 25 mg CBD + 5 mg THC

Hybrid: 10 mg CBD + 5 mg THC + 5 mg CBC

Uplift: 5 mg CBD + 5 mg THC

Original: 25 mg CBD + 5 mg THC Hybrid: 10 mg CBD + 5 mg THC + 5 mg CBC Uplift: 5 mg CBD + 5 mg THC Flavor(s): Blueberry, watermelon, tangerine

THC Experience Level: All users

Learn more about BATCH Recreation THC Gummies today

4. Best THC Gummies for Relaxing at Home: TRĒ House ItsPurpl Purple Punch THCA Gummies

Check Price

What we love

When you want to get lifted and snuggle up for the night (or the day), TRĒ House has THC edibles to make you feel cozy. Their purple punch gummies aren’t for novices, as the combo of multiple THC cannabinoids is known to make you melt into the couch. This is the ultimate stress reliever; you may only need a half gummy to feel the effects.

What customers love

Stress relief and a pleasant blastoff are what users can’t stop buzzing about. Look forward to a relaxing adventure, as these THC gummies currently enjoy a perfect customer score (out of 68 verified reviews).

About TRĒ House

TRĒ House focuses on the fun, recreational side of hemp-derived THC products and other cannabinoids. Their unique formulas and flavors span the spectrum of both hemp science and plant-based wellness at large, evident in their expansion into nootropic mushrooms.

Pros:

SUPER relaxing

Potent effects

All-natural ingredients

In collaboration with Jaheel White (aka Steve Urkel from Family Matters)

Cons:

No operating of heavy machinery

Specs:

Size: 15 gummies

Strength: 15mg THCA + 5mg THC-P + 125mg Delta 8 + 10mg Delta 9 per gummy

Flavor(s): Grapefruit punch

THC Experience Level: Experienced Users

Learn more about TRĒ House ItsPurpl Purple Punch THCA Gummies today

5. Best THC Gummies for Daytime Productivity: CBDfx Delta 9 THC Gummies + CBD

Check Price

What we love

Not everyone wants to blast off when they take THC edibles. Many prefer the relaxed, chill energy from hemp-derived cannabinoids to help them stay productive during the day. For daytime use, the best THC edibles for enhancing productivity come from CBDfx. Because these THC gummies are made with cannabis sativa and a moderate dose of CBD, they won’t give you that glued-to-the-sofa feeling.

What customers love

Verified testimonials speak to a litany of benefits associated with both THC and CBD. These include people who are sleeping better, feeling less pain, and experiencing less anxiety.

About CBDfx

CBDfx offers a diverse range of plant-based wellness products, most of which are centered around cannabinoids like CBD and THC. CBDfx is known for its stringent standards for both testing and sourcing, only using organically grown hemp for extracts in its catalog.

Pros:

Vegan

Made with full spectrum CBD

2 THC dosage options + 2 size options

Long-lasting

Cons:

Bit of aftertaste

Specs:

Size: 20 ct or 40 ct

Strength:

5mg THC + 25mg CBD or 10 mg THC + 25mg CBD

5mg THC + 25mg CBD or 10 mg THC + 25mg CBD Flavor(s): Berry

THC Experience Level: All users

Learn more about CBDfx Delta 9 THC Gummies + CBD today

How We Picked the Best THC Edibles

Without bragging too much, the authors of this review have many years of experience with the best THC gummies and other edibles. So we know a thing or two.

Here’s the criteria we used that you can apply to trying any kind of new cannabinoid product, whether it’s an edible, a vape, or an oil:

Quality

Organic growing practices, clean extraction methods, and full transparency are a must with THC and other hemp extracts. If you’re looking to alleviate medical conditions, we recommend high-quality ingredients and consulting with a healthcare professional before you start.

Proof of Lab Testing

It’s not enough for a company to tell you they run tests for potency and safety; they have to prove it. For any THC edible we reviewed, we required a current, independent lab report on potency and contaminants to make the list.

Effects

Inferior THC products and CBD oils often do not produce the beneficial effects you’d expect. This list of THC edibles is meant to reflect those products that work.

Additional Ingredients

We scrutinized the ingredients in each of the THC edibles and did not accept any products with artificial additives. We also looked for quality indicators like organic ingredients and additional active cannabinoids that may contribute to the overall effect.

Other Types of THC Products

If THC edibles aren’t your thing, you can get THC products in other forms, like:

THC oil tinctures

THC wax

THC vapes

THC topicals

THC drinks

THC flower (buds)

THC suppositories

THC hard candies

THC baked goods

Potential Benefits of THC Edibles

THC is one of many beneficial compounds that occurs naturally in all cannabis plants. THC is one of many of these compounds, known as cannabinoids, that interact with the internal human system.

All mammals have an endocannabinoid system, a network of cannabinoid receptors. The human body is hard-wired to receive THC and other cannabinoids from the cannabis plant.

While THC for generations was known primarily for its psychoactive effects, thanks to modern scientific interest, THC now goes way beyond its hippie reputation. Vaping cannabis at a low dose has been thought to help those with chronic conditions.

This superstar cannabinoid has a long list of potential natural benefits that have been extensively studied by the medical and scientific communities.

Here’s a list of just a few benefits that are associated with THC edibles, including cannabis gummies, weed brownies, and more:

Pain relief: Like other cannabinoids, THC is a natural anti-inflammatory. There’s a large body of scientific evidence to support THC as a highly effective treatment for chronic pain. Also, available data shows that THC may have positive long-term effects on pain and quality of life.

Like other cannabinoids, THC is a natural anti-inflammatory. There’s a large body of scientific evidence to support THC as a highly effective treatment for chronic pain. Also, available data shows that THC may have positive long-term effects on pain and quality of life. Improved mobility: THC is a natural anti-inflammatory agent and may improve mobility issues and soothe sore joints. This study found that a combination of THC and CBD significantly improved mobility in MS patients.

THC is a natural anti-inflammatory agent and may improve mobility issues and soothe sore joints. This study found that a combination of THC and CBD significantly improved mobility in MS patients. Anxiety relief: Small amounts of THC are associated with anxiety relief, and just a hint of it can greatly improve mood. Especially when combined with CBD, micro-dosed THC edibles (like the ones on our list) can help induce relaxation and calm.

Potential Side Effects of THC

THC is well tolerated in small doses, but excessive consumption, is reportedly associated with the following side effects:

Rapid heart rate

Increased blood pressure

Anxiety and paranoia

Nausea

Vomiting

Delusions and hallucinations

FAQs

Is consuming or smoking marijuana legal?

Marijuana is considered, under federal law, to be any hemp product with more than 0.3% delta 9 THC per dry weight. All the THC gummies on this list contain delta 9 THC within the federal limit. However, products with increased THC content, aka marijuana, are illegal or restricted in many states.

How many weed edibles should I take?

With any cannabis edibles, it’s always best to err on the side of caution. First-timers should take a half dose. And remember to wait, as the effects of THC edibles take longer to hit versus smoking cannabis. Effects can occur from 30 minutes to an hour and a half after ingestion and last many hours.

What happens if I take too many weed edibles?

If you take too many weed edibles, you may suffer the side effects previously listed for taking too much THC; this includes vomiting, paranoia, panic, and increased blood pressure.

Best THC Edibles Rundown

After searching the web high and low for the best federally legal THC edibles (and trying them on for size), we arrived at our top 5.

No matter what level of THC user you are or what natural benefit you’re trying to achieve, i.e., less anxiety, better sleep, etc, you’ll be happy with at least one of the THC treats on our list.

Related Content