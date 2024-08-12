Best THC Gummies of 2024: Top 6 Brands Reviewed

By Jonathan Houston, Originated Media

Content oversight and quality assurance provided by Chicago Magazine. Chicago Magazine advertising leadership oversees sponsored, native, and paid content on this platform, ensuring its quality, relevance, and helpfulness for our audience. Articles attributed to this byline are authored by paying advertisers. The editorial team did not contribute to these pieces, and the opinions expressed do not necessarily represent those of the editorial staff. Refer to our partner statement to better understand the nature of the relationship. The sponsor retains responsibility for the content and holds the copyright to their material.

These days, if you want to get high from cannabis, you have so many more options than just smoking a joint or taking a bong hit. THC gummies provide the same type of experience, but they’re much more enjoyable, particularly for new users who don’t like smoking.

One of the best reasons to start taking cannabis edibles is their high potency and delicious flavors. Plus, if you get delta 9 THC gummies, you can get high even if cannabis is technically illegal in your state. We’ve compiled a list of the six best THC gummies so you can make an informed choice and start feeling your best today.

Summary of the Best THC Gummies

Best THC Gummies

1. Best Overall Edibles: Soul Out of Office THC Gummies

Check Price

For some, taking THC gummies is all about relaxation and unwinding. When you’ve had a long day at work, one of these gummies should help you forget all about the stress of your boss and co-workers. As the name suggests, your soul goes on vacation, and it will be out of the office until further notice.

What we like most about these gummies is that they come in different concentrations. So, you can microdose THC with a 1.5 mg gummy, or you can reach new heights with a 10 mg option. If you’re like us, you love chewing on these candies, so getting a low dose allows you to snack longer.

Pros

Smooth high

Delicious flavor options

Multiple potencies for a better experience

Certified organic gummies

Cons

Not all flavors are available in all potencies

Specs

Size: 30 count

30 count Strength: 1.5mg THC to 10mg THC and 10mg CBD to 45mg CBD

1.5mg THC to 10mg THC and 10mg CBD to 45mg CBD Flavors: Blood Orange, Blue Raspberry, Raspberry, Watermelon

Learn More About Soul Out of Office THC Gummies Today

2. Most Potent Gummy Packs: Diet Smoke Acapulco Gold

Check Price

If you’ve ever looked for cannabis edibles before, you should be familiar with the brand Diet Smoke. This company makes a wide range of products, including gummies, beverages, buds, and more. In fact, Diet Smoke could potentially become your one-stop shop for all things cannabis-related.

What we like about Acapulco Gold is that it’s one of the strongest THC gummies on the market. With over 200 mg of delta 8 and delta 9 THC in each gummy, you’re sure to feel good, no matter how high your tolerance level.

Pros

High THC concentration

Third-party lab-tested

Legal in most states

Cons

Only one flavor option

Specs

Size: 10 count

10 count Strength: 200mg of THC

200mg of THC Flavors: Acapulco Gold

Learn More About Diet Smoke Acapulco Gold Today

3. Most Affordable Delta 9 THC: Vida Optima Delta 9 Gummies

Check Price

Depending on where you live, delta 9 gummies might be the only option to get high. Because of how elta 9 THC is sourced (from hemp) and manufactured, it technically falls under federal guidelines, meaning it’s technically legal everywhere. However, these edibles are dispensary-grade and can pack a serious punch.

Vida Optima is known for being one of the best-tasting edibles on the market, due to their confectionery practices dating back to 2009, and releasing the cannabis industry’s first hard candy. Because of this background and experience, Vida’s gummies are considered super tasty and borderline addictive. If you’re planning on scarfing down a few at a time while also wanting control over your buzz, we highly recommend going with the 2.5 mg Microdose Skittles Gummies. There’s also the higher strength 10mg gummes that come in Strawberry Dream or Watermelon Lemonade. If you take too many of these gummies, you may bite off more than you can chew (figuratively speaking). Plus, since these gummies are much more affordable, you can buy a few packs without breaking the bank.

Pros

Multiple flavors available

Flexible dosing choices

Comfortable price points

Lab-tested for safety

Stronger than Delta 8 gummies

Cons

No sugar-free option

Specs

Size: 20 count (10mg) or 60 count (2.5mg)

20 count (10mg) or 60 count (2.5mg) Strength: 2.5mg or 10mg of THC

2.5mg or 10mg of THC Flavors: Skittles, Strawberry Dream, Watermelon Lemonade

Learn More About Vida Optima Delta 9 Gummies Today

4. Highest Rated Gummy Mixture: TRĒ House Delta 9 Gummies With CBD

Check Price

As with Diet Smoke, the brand TRĒ House has become synonymous with cannabis edibles and products. These delta 9 gummies illustrate how much the brand focuses on quality assurance, as each gummy tastes amazing and gives you a bold, smooth head rush.

Compared to other gummies we’ve sampled, TRĒ House gummies are the most highly rated and affordable. A 40-pack should be sufficient for at least a month, even if you take your gummies every day. Plus, since these gummies use delta 9 THC, they’re more widely available.

Pros

Organic ingredients

Contains THC and CBD

Bulk purchasing for savings

Lab tested ingredients

Cons

Only one flavor option

Specs

Size: 20 or 40 count

20 or 40 count Strength: 10mg THC, 10mg CBD

10mg THC, 10mg CBD Flavors: Peach Pear

Learn More About TRĒ House Delta 9 Gummies With CBD Today

5. Best CBD/THC Combo: Joy Organics 10mg Delta 9 THC Gummies

Check Price

Some people take cannabis edibles to get high. Others take these products to feel better. Fortunately, these delta 9 gummies from Joy Organics allow you to do both. By combining the health benefits of THC and CBD, you can relieve stress, pain, and anxiety with a single gummy. However, because you get such highly potent THC, you’ll also feel buzzed pretty quickly.

Another thing we like about Joy Organics is that the company is not shy about proving how well its products work. You can see the independent test results for yourself so you can feel confident about every gummy you eat.

Pros

Emphasis on well-being and health

Bulk discounts available

Certified organic, vegan, and gluten-free

Third-party independent testing proof available

Cons

Only one flavor and potency option

Specs

Size: 25 count

25 count Strength: 10mg THC, 10mg CBD

10mg THC, 10mg CBD Flavor: Blackberry Lime

Learn More About Joy Organics Delta 9 THC Gummies Today

Check Price

Our final THC gummy is a blend of flavors in a single chewable ring. If you’re a fan of peach rings, you’ll love these gummies from Summit. However, because they contain 15 mg of THC, you have to be careful about the size of your dose. In fact, summit recommends only taking half a gummy at a time (unless you’re an experienced user).

We like these gummies because they last longer and are a bit more potent than other varieties. Plus, since they’re derived from Sativa plants, they give you more of an energy boost. Summit Gummies could become a daily routine, especially once you get used to how they make you feel.

Pros

Strong D9 content

Lomg, potent effects

Multiple flavors & potency

Lab-tested for purity

Cons

Potency effects depends on lifestyle

Specs

Size: 20 count

20 count Strength: 15mg THC

15mg THC Flavor: Peach, Strawberry, Apple (mixed gummies)

Learn More About Summit Delta 9 Gummies Today

How We Picked the Best THC Gummies

With so many amazing THC edibles out there, the choices can seem overwhelming at first. To ensure we got the best list of products, we prioritized these factors above all else.

Potency

Not all THC gummies are made the same. Some products are loaded with THC, while others have smaller amounts, so you can take as much or as little as possible.

However, the amount of THC is only one part of a larger picture. We also focused on cannabis edibles that delivered on our expectations. If a THC gummy says it will make us feel relaxed, we want to feel relaxed. If we don’t feel much of anything, it’s probably not a good product.

Brand Reputation

Thanks to increased legalization efforts, it’s never been easier to produce edible candies infused with THC. Unfortunately, because cannabis isn’t federally legal, the industry has little to no oversight. Companies can make bold claims about what their products contain without any proof.

While a brand’s reputation isn’t always ironclad, it’s a suitable foundation from which to narrow our search. We looked at companies that are well-known and respected for making THC and CBD gummies. The longer they’ve been in business, the better.

Health Benefits

Both THC and CBD can benefit your body in different ways. We prioritized THC gummies that also included other substances like CBD, delta 9 THC, and more. We wanted cannabis edibles that delivered an “entourage effect.” This effect illustrates that cannabis products tend to be more effective when the whole plant is used, not just isolates of specific cannabinoids.

How to Find the Best THC Gummies for You

Our shortlist of defining factors to pay attention to when choosing THC gummies is far from exhaustive. We know that you’ll make your own decision, so here are some other elements to look at when comparing different THC edibles.

Cannabis Type

One of the major defining characteristics of THC gummies is whether they contain delta 8 or delta 9 THC. As a rule, the type of cannabinoids you’re getting depends greatly on the type of cannabis plants being used.

Thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp-derived delta 9 THC is legal, particularly in places where regular weed gummies are banned. However, delta 9 gummies provide a similar psychoactive effect, so you’ll likely feel just as high as you would with traditional edibles.

Another point to consider is whether your weed gummies use sativa or indica strains. Typically, the strain type doesn’t matter as much with THC edibles, but some users may experience different results. As a rule, sativa-dominant strains give you a creative, energetic boost, while indica-dominant strains help you relax and unwind.

Strength

The strength of your THC gummies matters for a couple of reasons. First, if the potency is relatively “weak,” you can take more gummies. Since these products are often delicious, it’s always tempting to eat two or three at a time. But if each gummy contains a ton of THC, you can “overdose” and get too high.

Another reason strength matters is your tolerance level. If you’re new to weed gummies, you want to start with small amounts. Once you get used to the feeling, you can increase the strength or take more than one gummy at a time.

Flavors

As we’ve seen, THC gummies can come in a wide variety of unique and delicious flavors. If you’re used to smoking cannabis, you’ll be pleasantly surprised with how enjoyable a gummy can be. Some of these treats are nearly irresistible, and they could easily become the highlight of your day.

Potential Benefits of THC Gummies

Before you go out and purchase THC gummies, it’s best to understand their potential benefits. Many people take THC and CBD for multiple reasons, such as:

Anxiety Relief : Cannabis edibles can help alleviate anxiety by calming your endocannabinoid system and helping you feel more relaxed.

: Cannabis edibles can help alleviate anxiety by calming your endocannabinoid system and helping you feel more relaxed. Pain Relief : If you have chronic pain (e.g., arthritis or sore muscles), weed gummies can help reduce your pain. For best results, you should take a THC gummy daily so the effects are continuous and long-lasting.

: If you have chronic pain (e.g., arthritis or sore muscles), weed gummies can help reduce your pain. For best results, you should take a THC gummy daily so the effects are continuous and long-lasting. Appetite Stimulant: Not only can cannabis edibles help stimulate hunger by triggering your digestive system, but THC can often give users a case of the “munchies,” helping them eat more often. If you’re on a medication that suppresses your appetite, a THC gummy may help you eat more regularly.

Other Types of THC Products

Yes, weed gummies are one of the best ways to get high from cannabis, but they’re far from the only option available (especially if you live in an area where cannabis is legal). Here’s a breakdown of other THC products you can enjoy:

Flowers – Buds are often the most potent option, but you must grind and pack them into a joint, bowl, or bong yourself.

– Buds are often the most potent option, but you must grind and pack them into a joint, bowl, or bong yourself. Beverages – THC drinks can give you a smooth, relaxing high, similar to what you get from weed gummies. However, cannabis beverages are often much less potent, enabling you to drink two or three at a time without overdoing it.

– THC drinks can give you a smooth, relaxing high, similar to what you get from weed gummies. However, cannabis beverages are often much less potent, enabling you to drink two or three at a time without overdoing it. Concentrates – Cannabis concentrates are becoming more popular these days because they’re so much more potent and easier to use. Examples can include shatter, budder, resin, and hash.

– Cannabis concentrates are becoming more popular these days because they’re so much more potent and easier to use. Examples can include shatter, budder, resin, and hash. Vapes – Generally speaking, vaping is safer than smoking a joint because you’re avoiding toxic chemicals in your lungs. So, many former cannabis smokers prefer to vape. Plus, vape carts and pens are generally stronger and smoother.

– Generally speaking, vaping is safer than smoking a joint because you’re avoiding toxic chemicals in your lungs. So, many former cannabis smokers prefer to vape. Plus, vape carts and pens are generally stronger and smoother. Cannabis Oil – If you’re trying to make THC-derived edibles of your own, you can buy cannabis oil and add it to your favorite foods or just take it straight to your mouth.

FAQs About the Best THC Gummies

Are THC gummies legal?

The legality of THC gummies depends on a few factors. First, all THC products are illegal at the federal level. However, delta 9 THC gummies can be legal if they are hemp-derived. That said, some states are cracking down on delta 9 THC products, so that may change. Overall, if you live in a state where cannabis is legal for medical or recreational use, THC gummies should be legal.

How many THC gummies should I take?

If you’re new to cannabis, you want to take a low dose of cannabis-infused edibles. Ideally, one gummy with 10 mg of THC or less. Once you know how that affects your brain and your body, you can take a higher dose. If you’re experienced with cannabis, you should know about how much THC you can handle in a single sitting.

How will THC gummies make me feel?

Generally, THC gummies should help you feel relaxed, euphoric, and slightly buzzed. However, the strain type used can alter these effects. For example, sativa-dominant gummies may make you more energetic, while Indica-dominant products slow you down and help you stay calm.

Can I get THC gummies delivered?

Yes, if you live in a state where cannabis is legal, you should be able to get your THC gummies delivered. In other states, you may be able to get delta 9 THC gummies delivered, but you’d have to double-check whether it’s allowed.

The Bottom Line About the Best THC Gummies

Whether you’re a cannabis newbie or an experienced user, THC gummies offer an excellent way to get high. With delicious flavors and moderate potency levels, gummies can be the best way for some people to feel good and take advantage of cannabis’ health benefits.

Related Content

Best THC Edibles: Top 5 Weed Edibles for Relaxation & Pain Relief

Best THC Gummies In 2024: 5 Best Weed Gummies To Give You The Best Buzz

Best Delta 9 Gummies: 5 Top THC Gummies That Taste Delicious

Best THC Drinks: 5 Best Weed Drinks for Ultimate Relaxation