Best THCA Flower: 4 THCA Flower Strains for an Amazing High

By Jonathan Houston, Originated Media

Content oversight and quality assurance provided by Chicago Magazine. Chicago Magazine advertising leadership oversees sponsored, native, and paid content on this platform, ensuring its quality, relevance, and helpfulness for our audience. Articles attributed to this byline are authored by paying advertisers. The editorial team did not contribute to these pieces, and the opinions expressed do not necessarily represent those of the editorial staff. Refer to our partner statement to better understand the nature of the relationship. The sponsor retains responsibility for the content and holds the copyright to their material.

Although THC has been the main component of cannabis for many years, other cannabinoids like THCA are getting their moment in the spotlight. Unlike THC, THCA is legal to buy and sell in most states, making it more accessible.

If you’re interested in sampling some THCA flower strains, we’ve compiled a list of available top options. Here’s everything you need to know about the best THCA flower strains.

Summary of the Best THCA Flower Products

1. Best Overall THCA Strain: Exhale Sundae Gelato Premium Hybrid THCA Flower

2. Best Indica-Dominant THCA Strain: Budpop THCA Flower Space Junky

3. Best Tasting THCA Strain: Cheef Botanicals Pineapple THCA Flower

4. Best High THCA Strain: Trap University Sour Diesel

Best THCA Flower Strains Reviewed

1. Best Overall THCA Strain: Exhale Sundae Gelato Premium Hybrid THCA Flower

What we love

One of the best things about this THCA flower is its quality. According to Exhale, this premium strain tastes great and will give you the feeling you’re looking for.

This hybrid is good for experienced users who are looking for something to take the edge off. If you want something potent, the Sundae Gelato Premium Hybrid THCA Flower is the way to go.

What customers love

Customers rave about this product’s quality. Some have deemed it their new favorite strain, or exclaimed that they’re definitely going to restock when they run out.

About Exhale Wellness

Exhale is a total cannabis wellness brand. It started with delta 8 THC products and has since expanded into a wide range of cannabinoids, including THC and THCA. The company is committed to unlocking the health benefits of cannabis in all its forms, and it has an extensive product line for customers to find exactly what they need.

Pros:

Easy to smoke or ingest raw

30-day money back guarantee

High potency

Mentally uplifting and physically relaxing

Cons:

Not ideal for beginners

Specs:

Size: 1 oz per pack

1 oz per pack Strain(s): Sundae Gelato (Hybrid strain)

2. Best Indica-Dominant THCA Strain: Budpop THCA Flower Space Junky

What we love

We love that Space Junky from Budpop comes in different sizes to accommodate your needs. You can buy four, seven, or 28 grams of this THCA hemp flower, meaning you should be able to use it for a long time before needing a refill.

What customers love

Because Space Junky is a traditional cannabis strain, it also makes one of the most potent THCA strains you can find. According to Budpop, this variety is 20.69 percent sativa, although you still have to smoke or vape the flower to activate the THC inside. Customers love the strength and smoothness of this high THCA flower.

About Budpop

One side effect of marijuana legalization is that researchers are isolating more cannabinoids, including HHC, THCB, and delta 8 THC. Budpop offers products with these cannabinoids so you can find whatever works best for your body and mind. Also, because Budpop focuses on high THCA hemp flower strains, most of these products are available in areas where recreational weed is illegal. These are not derived from the marijuana plant. However, we recommend consulting your local laws first.

Pros:

Strong sativa THCA flower

Multiple sizes available

Smooth smoking experience

All-natural

Cons:

May sell out from time to time

Specs:

Size: 4g, 7, 28g

4g, 7, 28g Strain(s): Space Junky Sativa

3. Best Tasting THCA Strain: Cheef Botanicals Pineapple THCA Flower

What we love

When browsing different THCA strains, you’ll notice that most of them are either sativa or indica-dominant. While true hybrid strains exist, they’re few and far between. Pineapple is a pure THCA flower grown from hemp but still has some strong sativa characteristics. So, if you’re looking for a buzzy head high, Pineapple THCA flower is the way to go.

We also love that this product has one of the best aromas and flavors of any THCA flower we’ve sampled. As the name suggests, you get a heavy pineapple scent that carries through whether you smoke or ingest this flower.

What customers love

Most customers appreciate the smell and taste of this flower. Some customers remark that other THCA strains don’t work well for them, but Pineapple is almost as good as the real thing, making it the best THCA strain they’ve ever had. In fact, it’s so good that some recreational cannabis users add this flower to their routine when they just need a little boost.

About Cheef Botanicals

Cheef Botanicals is all about unlocking the therapeutic benefits of cannabis. The company offers a wide selection of THCA strains, including true 50/50 hybrid strains and multiple sativa or indica-dominant varieties. Cheef Botanicals offers CBD products to help you feel your best if you’re into CBD.

Overall, the brand focuses on helping its customers unlock the power of natural healing supplements. In addition to cannabis, Cheef Botanicals also sells various mushroom extracts and derivatives.

Pros:

Delicious pineapple scent and flavor

Energizing and euphoric when smoked

Therapeutic benefits when ingested

4g size is perfect for most THCA flower enthusiasts

Cons:

Weight may be inconsistent from one order to the next

Specs:

Size: 4g

4g Strain(s): Pineapple THCA hemp flower

4. Best High THCA Strain: Trap University Sour Diesel

What we love

If you’ve ever used recreational cannabis before, you’ve probably heard the name Sour Diesel. This particular strain is legendary within the cannabis community, so notably, you can buy it as hemp buds as well as traditional marijuana flowers. Sour Diesel has its own following of people who love how this strain makes them feel.

We love that Trap University uses organic methods to grow its raw cannabis flowers and hemp plants. By growing these plants pesticide-free, there’s less of a chance that chemicals and synthetic agents wind up in the buds themselves. Overall, this particular THCA flower might be considered by reviewers as the best THCA strain you can buy online. If traditional cannabis is illegal, this is the next best thing.

What customers love

Customers love that Trap University’s hemp flowers are about as good as the real thing. Sour Diesel is one of the strongest THCA strains available, and because it’s sativa-dominant, it offers feelings of euphoria and creativity.

Another element that customers love about this product is that it smokes smoothly and evenly. Each bud lasts a long time and delivers a superior experience and head high. Even if you eat the raw form, you can still get all the health benefits, including pain and muscle relief.

About Trap University

When browsing brands specializing in THCA flowers, you’ll notice that many of them also offer other cannabinoid products with less than 0.3 THC, such as HHC, delta 8, and more. Trap University grows most of its products in-house, and the company makes a wide range of cannabis alternatives. However, because it’s based in California, Trap University also sells recreational cannabis buds and concentrates.

One notable aspect of this brand is that it grows its flowers indoors. While we won’t get into the indoor vs. outdoor cannabis debate, some users prefer indoor growing because it’s easier to control every aspect of the cannabis life cycle. So, if you’re a fan of indoor plants, you’ll appreciate Sour Diesel even more.

Pros:

High THCA content

Smooth and enjoyable smoking experience

Similar to the traditional Sour Diesel strain

Reliable third-party testing

Cons:

Not as enjoyable when ingested raw

Specs:

Size: 3.5 g

3.5 g Strain(s): Sour Diesel

How We Found The Best THCA Flower Products

While you may be looking for cheap THCA flower strains, price is only one of the factors to consider. First, you want to ensure that THCA is the best option for your needs. Many users like THCA because it’s legal in places where traditional THC isn’t. However, thanks to the various health benefits, ingesting THCA in its raw form can also help you feel your best.

When we compiled this list of the best THCA flower strains, we paid attention to elements like:

Brand Reputation

Because hemp flower is unregulated, there is no oversight within the industry. Brands can make all kinds of claims regarding THCA strains and products, and it’s virtually impossible to prove any of them. So, we looked at the brand reputation of each item as a benchmark to whether the product is worth buying. Look for reputable names in the hemp industry, and check the reviews on the other hemp products. Make sure the materials are Farm Bill compliant, which means less than 0.3 THC.

That said, a brand’s status is only a jumping-off point. In this case, it helped us eliminate various low-quality brands to focus our attention on top-tier THCA flower distributors.

Customer Satisfaction

A big part of a brand’s reputation has to do with customer reviews. As a rule, the more reviews there are, the more accurate they are. So, we looked at products and companies that had substantial customer satisfaction. Customers who want to buy the same items repeatedly must be worth the price. We looked to see if customers saw a good THCA percentage in their various strains, potent effects, or even if the strains could produce psychoactive effects.

Third-Party Testing

Again, there is very little oversight within the cannabis industry because it’s still illegal at the federal level. Also, because THCA is less regulated, consumers must be wary of brands selling THCA flower strains. That being said, you want to see if THCA has less than 0.3 THC so that it’s legally compliant, and since it’s a natural substance, there should be no harmful chemicals in the buds.

One way to determine whether a product is legitimate is to look at its third-party testing. This label means an independent lab tested the item to verify its THCA content. However, you have to go beyond the label. You must also look at any paperwork from the lab to ensure its legitimacy. While not all brands make these documents available upfront, reputable companies should happily provide the results upon request.

Product Selection

Although we’ve only chosen four hemp flowers for this list, we know tons of options are available, especially in states like California. As a rule, the more diversity a brand has in its product selection, the better it is at producing higher-quality buds.

However, product variety isn’t just limited to THCA flower or hemp brands. Companies that specialize in THCA also typically offer other cannabinoids, including those that are widely legal and available. This means the brand is well-versed in extracting each cannabinoid from the plant, so it’s a good indication that the products live up to their sales pitch.

How To Find The Best THCA Flower for You

If you look online, you’ll see many results for “THCA flower for sale.” With so many brands and products available, choosing the best option for your needs can seem overwhelming. Again, the first step is determining why the THCA flower is ideal. If you’re looking to smoke the strongest THCA strains to get high, you want products that use high-quality strains like Sour Diesel or ATF.

So, with that in mind, here are some factors to consider when comparing different THCA flowers.

Strain Type

Generally speaking, cannabis strains are either sativa-dominant or indica-dominant. Sativa strains give you more of a “head high,” meaning you’ll get an energetic, creative boost. If you’re looking to feel good and lively, sativa flower are often the better choice.

Indica-dominant strains have the opposite effect. These THCA flowers can make you feel more relaxed and calm. Sometimes, you may experience “couch lock,” meaning you don’t want to move or do anything. Typically, indica strains are best for when you need to chill after a long day.

In some cases, you can find true hybrid strains. In these cases, the flower is a perfect 50/50 of indica and sativa. This means you get the best of both worlds: the buzziness and creativity of sativa and the relaxation and calmness of Indica.

One thing to point out is that almost all modern strains are hybridized. It’s hard to find pure sativa or indica, especially when talking about THCA hemp flower. So, most products will still say hybrid, even if they’re not a true 50/50 mix.

Product Size

Some THCA hemp flower strains are more potent than others. One of the best ways to tell is to look at the amount of THCA in the product. For example, 3.5 grams is common, but you can sometimes get 4 grams or more, depending on where you live.

Customer Reviews

While we used customer reviews to determine the best THCA flowers for this list, you should also do your due diligence and read these reviews for yourself. Pay attention to any adverse side effects that people experience so you know what to expect. Also, it matters whether the user is experienced with cannabis or not. Newbies may feel like a product is highly potent, while veteran smokers may think it’s relatively mild.

Another point to consider is how customers are using the products. Typically, these reviews are from people smoking THCA flower strains to get high. So, if you’re focused on cannabis consumption with raw buds, you may have to do some digging to get insights from other customers doing the same thing.

Other Types of THCA Products

Although THCA flowers are the most common option for consumers, there are other ways to get THCA into your system. However, keep in mind that raw THCA doesn’t get you high. If you’re looking for psychoactive THC, you’ll have to buy THCA flowers that you can smoke. Otherwise, you’ll only experience the various health benefits without getting a buzz.

Here are some other ways to get THCA strains.

THCA Gummies

Some manufacturers take THCA and put it into gummy form. While traditional THC can work in multiple types of edibles, THCA only really works as a gummy. These products are best for when you need pain or anxiety relief, as they will not get you high.

THCA Vapes

Vaping has become a popular way to get cannabis strains into one’s system. Vape carts are a distilled form of THC or THCA, meaning you can still get the psychoactive effects without damaging your lungs in the process. Typically, these vapes are only available in areas where recreational cannabis is legal.

THCA Concentrates

While vapes are a form of THCA concentrate, you can also get solid forms of this compound. Concentrates offer more potent THCA strains, giving you more bang for your buck. Also, because the best way to take a concentrate is by heating it, you can still get the psychoactive effects of THCA without smoking a joint.

THCA Pre-Rolls

If you’re not an active THCA flower user, you may lament that you have to grind and pack your joints or blunts. If you want something more convenient with an easier smoking experience, you should choose pre-rolls instead. In this case, the flower is packed for you, so all you have to do is light up and feel the side effects.

Potential Benefits of THCA Flower

On its own, THCA flower doesn’t get you high. However, heating the flower converts THCA into THC so that you can get similar effects to traditional cannabis. That said, many people use raw THCA (aka hemp flower) for its health benefits. Some of the main advantages of using THCA include:

Pain Relief Potential In Tetrahydrocannabinolic Acid (THCA)

Hemp flower can be used for pain relief, whether consumed raw or converted to THC. The cannabinoid binds with pain receptors in the body, alleviating both chronic and acute pain, such as muscle soreness after a workout.

Improved Mobility In Most Strains

If you have mobility issues due to chronic pain, THCA flowers may help restore your movement. In this case, you’d want to take hemp flower regularly to get the best results.

What Cannabis Enthusiasts Love: Anxiety Relief

THCA flower works best as a neuroprotectant. Some early studies indicate it may ease the symptoms associated with neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and epilepsy. Research also indicates that small amounts of THCA (or THC) may alleviate anxiety. However, too much can have the opposite effect, worsening anxiety and paranoia.

Potential Side Effects of THCA

As with any chemical compound, THCA strains can have various effects on the body. Most of these effects are positive, but not always. If you’re new to THCA flower, knowing what could happen before you ingest or smoke anything is best. Some of the more common negative side effects of this cannabinoid include:

Nausea

While nausea can dissipate relatively quickly when consuming raw THCA flower, the effect can be strong or mild, depending on the person. For some, THCA flowers may even alleviate nausea. However, the anti-nausea benefits are all dependent on the person. If you are on medical treatments, THCA might interfere with their efficacy.

Paranoia

If you smoke hemp flower, you’re converting THCA into THC. Too much THC can cause paranoia and anxiety. If you’re a new user, we recommend starting with relatively small buds so you can develop a baseline of what works best for your system.

Skin Conditions

In rare cases, smoking THCA flowers can cause rashes and itchy spots to develop on the skin. However, creams and ointments should help reduce the worst side effects.

Dry Mouth

Most cannabis and hemp, even industrial hemp, can have a dry mouth effect on people. Make sure to stay hydrated during your experience.

FAQs

What is THCA?

THCA stands for tetrahydrocannabinolic acid, and it’s the precursor to creating THC. What sets THCA apart from traditional delta 9 THC is that the latter comes from the hemp flower, not regular cannabis. Hemp flower must contain less than 0.3 THC.

Is THCA flower legal?

Yes, technically. Thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp flower is not as heavily regulated as traditional cannabis. In most states, THCA flowers and products are legal because they qualify as hemp, not marijuana.

How much THCA flower should I smoke?

The amount of THCA flower you should smoke depends on several factors, like your tolerance level, the strength of the THCA strains, and how you plan to smoke it. Generally, hemp flower is much less potent than traditional cannabis, so it’s ideal for new users or light smokers who don’t need as much THC to get high.

How do I store THCA flower?

Generally speaking, hemp flower should be stored in a cool, dry area. However, you don’t want the flower to dry out too much, as it will become much less pleasant to smoke or ingest. Instead, it’s best to keep THCA flowers in an airtight container so they will maintain their “stickiness.” That said, when a THCA flower dries, the acid turns into THC, so you may want to let it dry out naturally.

Find High-Quality THCA Today

As you can see, THCA flowers are becoming a hot commodity, especially in places where recreational cannabis is illegal or tightly regulated. Based on preliminary evidence, hemp flower does offer various health benefits, but it’s unclear whether these products are better than other cannabis alternatives like THC and CBD.

Overall, if you want to get the full smoking experience but don’t want to use traditional THC, THCA products like the ones listed above are excellent options.

