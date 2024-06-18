CBD Dog Treats: 5 Best CBD Dog Treats for Separation Anxiety, Vet Visits, and More

PAID POST BY ORIGINATED MEDIA

It can be distressing for both pet parents and pets when a dog suffers from anxiety. It can make every car journey an ordeal, leaving the house without your dog a near impossibility, and each walk a battleground.

Can CBD dog treats put the wag back in your nervous dog’s tail?

CBD is an active compound found in the hemp plant, and research suggests it may help ease anxiety in humans and their four-legged companions. For a dog, CBD chews can double as a treat, encouraging good behavior and health.

We’ve researched dozens of supplement brands to find the best CBD dog treats for anxiety to help keep your dog calm and happier.

Best CBD Dog Treats

Potential Benefits of CBD Dog Treats

As it does in humans, CBD works with a dog’s endocannabinoid system, which regulates several body systems. By interacting with cannabinoid receptors in the endocannabinoid system, dog CBD chews can benefit your dog in various ways.

Improved mobility: CBD is known to have anti-inflammatory properties, which can reduce swelling in stiff joints, helping to ease pain and improve mobility. Plus, CBD’s interaction with the endocannabinoid system may impact how furry bodies perceive pain, relieving minor aches and pains.

CBD is known to have anti-inflammatory properties, which can reduce swelling in stiff joints, helping to ease pain and improve mobility. Plus, CBD’s interaction with the endocannabinoid system may impact how furry bodies perceive pain, relieving minor aches and pains. Anxiety relief: Research suggests that CBD may stimulate the production of the neurotransmitter serotonin, which helps reduce anxiety and stabilize mood. Combining CBD dog treats with a balanced diet, exercise, and enrichment activities can help ease separation anxiety and help your dog with other stressors such as strangers, loud noises, and traveling.

Research suggests that CBD may stimulate the production of the neurotransmitter serotonin, which helps reduce anxiety and stabilize mood. Combining CBD dog treats with a balanced diet, exercise, and enrichment activities can help ease separation anxiety and help your dog with other stressors such as strangers, loud noises, and traveling. Supporting skin health: Constant scratching and licking of irritated skin can damage your dog’s delicate skin barrier. CBD-infused topicals, like creams and balms, can provide localized relief for itchy and inflamed skin while moisturizing and repairing the skin barrier.

Constant scratching and licking of irritated skin can damage your dog’s delicate skin barrier. CBD-infused topicals, like creams and balms, can provide localized relief for itchy and inflamed skin while moisturizing and repairing the skin barrier. Improved cognitive function: Recent studies demonstrate that CBD can reduce the severity and frequency of epileptic seizures in dogs. A study by Colorado State University found that 80% of dogs receiving CBD therapy experienced significantly fewer seizures.

Many pet parents choose CBD dog treats as they are natural and cheap and can reduce their pet’s reliance on powerful pain medications that can cause unpleasant side effects. However, CBD dog treats should not be used to replace traditional medications prescribed by your vet but rather to support your dog’s overall well-being.

Best CBD Dog Treats

1. Best Overall Dog Treats: CBDfx CBD Dog Treats

Shop Now

What we love

The organic and vegan CBD dog treats for anxiety from CBDfx are a great way to share the calming benefits of CBD with your four-legged friends. Each chew – available in hard or soft – contains 20mg of broad-spectrum CBD to help promote relaxation in even the most stressed-out pooches.

Beyond CBD, the hard and soft chews contain other soothing dog-safe ingredients, including magnesium, chamomile, passion flower, lemon balm, valerian root, tryptophan, and ashwagandha. Plus, each treat contains 1mg of melatonin to help calm your pet and help them drift into a peaceful sleep.

You can safely give your dogs these tasty dog CBD treats, knowing that each batch of dog chews is tested to verify potency and purity.

What customers love

Customers appreciate how much the CBD dog treats from CBDfx help their pet’s anxiety problems, including separation anxiety, noise anxiety, and fear of strangers or other dogs. Users claim the dog chews work quickly to promote a sense of calm and relaxation in their pets.

About CBDfx

Every product made by CBDfx, whether it’s for dogs or humans, uses organic hemp. This means you don’t have to worry about herbicides, pesticides, or other toxins contaminating the dog CBD chews or any other CBD dog treats. Furthermore, the CBD oil used by CBDfx is extracted using clean, efficient carbon dioxide, which doesn’t leave behind potentially harmful residues.

Pros:

Made with organic hemp

Boosted with calming botanicals

Soft or hard chew options

Vegan and non-GMO

Cons:

There is no subscribe and save option, but you can pay in installments

Specs:

CBD type: Broad-spectrum

Size: 30 dog chews per container

Strength: 20mg of CBD per chew

Flavor(s): Natural hickory flavor

Learn more about CBDfx Calming Dog Chews today

2. Best CBD Dog Treats for Large Breeds: Penelope’s Bloom CBD Soft Chews For Stress + Anxiety

Shop Now

What we love

The Calming CBD Soft Chews from Penelope’s Bloom are formulated to support various stressors, including sensitivity to loud noises, separation anxiety, travel, social interactions, and changes in routine.

Each chew contains 20mg of full-spectrum CBD to help soothe and relax your beloved pet. The soft chews also contain a blend of calming botanicals like valerian root, passion flower, and chamomile to boost the wellness benefits. Plus, L-theanine may help elevate dopamine and serotonin levels to reduce anxiety in your dog.

The natural peanut butter flavor guarantees your dog will ‘sit up and beg’ for their daily helping of CBD with these soft chews.

What customers love

Customers report the Calming CBD Soft Chews work wonders on their dogs’ anxiety and help calm even the most hyperactive pups. For most dogs, the sense of calm from the dog chews kicks in quickly and can last all day.

About Penelope’s Bloom

The mission of Penelope’s Bloom is to provide pet parents with knowledge and the right CBD products to promote wellness in their beloved pets. The brand only uses human-grade ingredients combined with CO2-extracted hemp oil. All products are third-party lab-tested to ensure potency and purity.

Pros:

100% natural ingredients

Calming botanical extracts

Third-party lab-tested

Subscribe and save

Cons:

High amount of CBD per chew makes them unsuitable for small dogs

Specs:

CBD type: Full-spectrum

Size: 30 soft chews per container

Strength: 20mg of CBD per treat

Flavor(s): Peanut butter

Learn more about Penelope’s Bloom Calming CBD Soft Chews today

3. Best Tasting CBD Dog Treats for Anxiety: Medterra Pet CBD Calming Chews

Shop Now

What we love

The CBD Calming Soft Chews from Medterra are formulated to keep your pet happy and relaxed, whether it hates being home alone, struggles with travel, or fears fireworks and other loud noises.

Each delicious bacon-flavored treat contains 10mg of CBD isolate, valerian root to enhance relaxation, and the amino acid L-tryptophan to promote better sleep quality. The soft chews mean that pet owners can feel as if they are giving their dog an actual treat, not just CBD.

Made from all-natural ingredients, the calming CBD chews are third-party lab-tested to ensure the potency is as advertised and are free of contaminants such as pesticides, heavy metals, and microbes.

What customers love

Dog parents notice that their furry friends calm down quickly after eating one of the Pet CBD Calming Chews from Medterra. Users report these dog treats to help their pets relax without causing grogginess or excessive lethargy.

About Medterra

Medterra is passionate about the power of CBD to enhance the well-being of both humans and animals. It proudly provides its customers with true seed-to-sale purchases, growing and extracting their hemp following the Kentucky Department of Agriculture guidelines.

Pros:

100% natural ingredients

Additional calming extracts

Third-party lab tested

Subscribe and save

Cons:

For pet parents of larger dogs, a bag of treats may only last 10 days (3 treats per serving)

Specs:

CBD type: CBD isolate

Size: 30 chews per container

Strength: 10mg of CBD per chew

Flavor(s): Bacon

Learn more about Medterra Pet Calming CBD Chews today

4. Best CBD Soft Chews: Soul Calm CBD Dog Treats

Shop Now

What we love

With a modest serving of 5mg of CBD per soft chew, the Calm CBD Dog Treats from Soul CBD are great for easing anxiety from everyday stressors and calming hyperactivity. Formulated specifically for pets, the treats are bacon-flavored using natural ingredients only.

A blend of soothing botanicals, including chamomile flower, St. John’s Wart, valerian root, and passion flower, supports the calming properties of CBD in these dog chews.

All-natural and non-GMO, the soft chews are independently lab-tested to verify potency and purity. Pet owners can relax as well, thanks to lab results. The lab results are available through the website and show the CBD concentration is as advertised, zero THC, and no contaminants are present.

What customers love

Pet parents of young and old dogs hail the calming benefits of the CBD soft chews from Soul CBD. These dog chews have helped relax hyperactive dogs, calm dogs with anxiety, and relieve older dogs suffering from arthritis.

About Soul CBD

Soul CBD believes wellness supplements should be effective, doctor-formulated, and backed by science. It makes all its CBD products using clean ingredients and triple-tests for quality assurance.

Pros:

All natural ingredients

Independently lab tested

Calming botanical blend

Subscribe and save 15%

Cons:

Not the best option for large dogs

Specs:

CBD type: CBD isolate

Size: 30 treats per container

Strength: 5mg of CBD per treat

Flavor(s): Bacon

Learn more about Soul Calm CBD Dog Treats today

5. Best CBD Dog Treats for Older Dogs: Batch CBD Pet Treats

Shop Now

What we love

Whether your dog has separation anxiety, is upset by fireworks or other loud noises, or has trouble jumping on the sofa, Batch’s CBD pet treats will help it feel its best. Each treat is infused with 25mg of CBD for relaxation and boosted with chondroitin, glucosamine, and MSM for joint support.

The peanut butter dog chews are grain-free and made with the utmost care. Plus, the tinted jar packaging helps prevent the degradation of CBD and other active ingredients.

What customers love

Customers appreciate the calming benefits of the soft chews and how they improve mobility and provide pain relief, particularly in older dogs. Plus, some pet owners have been able to reduce the amount of pain medication they give to their dogs with regular use of these CBD dog bites.

About Batch

Batch’s mission is to enrich the lives of its human and animal customers with supplements that utilize the best natural ingredients without fillers or additives. Its CBD is sourced from hemp plants grown organically in Wisconsin, and each batch of products is third-party tested for potency and purity.

Pros:

Wisconsin-grown, non-GMO hemp

Added ingredients for joint support

Third-party tested

Subscribe and save 10%

Cons:

The relatively large amount of CBD may not be suitable for smaller dogs

Specs:

CBD type: CBD isolate

Size: 30 treats per container

Strength: 25mg of CBD per treat

Flavor(s): Peanut Butter

Learn more about Batch CBD Pet Treats today

How We Picked The Best CBD Dog Treats

For a CBD dog treat to make it onto our list, it must meet our high standards. Man’s best friend deserves the best CBD dog treats.

Production Process

The FDA doesn’t currently regulate pet supplements, so we need to find other ways to determine if a brand is trustworthy for dog owners. How a brand manufactures its CBD supplements can impact the overall quality of the final product. We only considered products from brands that manufacture in facilities compliant with Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP).

The CBD extraction method impacts quality. There are two primary extraction methods: CO2 extraction and solvent extraction. We favor brands using CO2 extraction as it’s a clean process that yields pure hemp oil with a high concentration of cannabinoids. Solvent extraction comes with a risk of residual solvents, like propane or butane, in the hemp oil, which is toxic to dogs.

Quality Ingredients

We typically only recommend supplements from brands that source their hemp from domestic growers that use organic farming practices. This ensures a non-GMO hemp oil that is free of herbicides and pesticides so that you can keep your dog’s health safe.

Also, to help protect dogs with sensitive stomachs, we recommend only CBD pet products with 100% natural formulations to reduce the risk of adverse reactions.

Third-Party Testing

It’s important that a brand can verify the potency and purity of its CBD supplements via independent lab testing. This helps guarantee that the CBD dog treats or CBD oil you’re giving your dog are safe and of good quality. The results of testing should be accessible to the public in the form of a Certificate of Analysis (CoA) which verifies:

The CBD potency is as advertised

Analysis of additional cannabinoids and terpenes

The concentration of THC does not exceed the legal limit of 0.3%

The product is free of contaminants, including pesticides, heavy metals, solvents, and microbes

Customer Reviews

Verified customer reviews provide a lot of information on the quality and effectiveness of a CBD dog treat for anxiety. Therefore, we read through dozens of reviews from real users to get an insight into the benefits of our shortlisted CBD dog treats. Only the supplements with a long history of positive customer reviews made it onto our list.

How to Find the Best CBD Dog Treat for Your Pup’s Symptoms

We know every dog parent wants the best for their furry child, so we’ve put together a few factors to consider when shopping for CBD dog treats.

CBD Potency

Pet CBD supplements are available in a variety of potencies. Smaller dogs require lower potencies, so if you have a smaller animal, consider choosing CBD pet treats that can easily be broken in half to control the serving amount.

Supplement Form

As the pet CBD market expands, so does the variety of supplement forms. If you want to give your dog fast relief from anxiety, CBD oil is a good option, as the CBD is absorbed quickly into the bloodstream when administered under the tongue.

For consistent amounts of CBD every time, CBD dog treats, such as soft chews or biscuits, offer a precise serving of CBD infused into a tasty treat. They are convenient for use on the go and come in a range of tasty flavors for fussy pups.

If your dog’s anxiety causes it to lick at its paws or other areas, consider adding a CBD topical to your dog’s wellness regime. Obsessive licking causes skin irritation, which can be soothed by applying a CBD balm to the affected areas. Just ensure it’s safe to be ingested in case your dog continues to lick as an anxious behavior.

Flavor

You’ll find dog CBD supplements in various flavors, such as peanut butter, bacon, and chicken. So, choose CBD treats or a CBD oil with a flavor your dog can’t resist to help encourage them to take CBD each day.

Price

Finding CBD treats for dogs offering good value for money is not easy. If a CBD supplement is significantly cheaper than the competition, it’s wise to be skeptical. Cheap CBD supplements are more likely to be made with poor quality and artificial ingredients that can upset puppy tummies.

Before buying, check the ingredient list. If the supplement has a simple formulation of all-natural ingredients, you can be confident you’re paying for quality.

Types of CBD Treats for Dogs

There are three types of CBD found in CBD dog treats: CBD isolate, broad-spectrum CBD, and full-spectrum CBD. They are all derived from the hemp plant but differ in the composition of active compounds.

CBD Isolate

This is the pure form of CBD – just CBD and no other cannabinoids or plant compounds.

Broad-Spectrum CBD

It contains a high concentration of CBD as well as other cannabinoids found in the hemp plant. These include CBG, associated with anti-inflammatory and mood-boosting properties, and CBN believed to have a sedative effect.

Broad-spectrum CBD also contains terpenes, aromatic compounds associated with various therapeutic effects. Examples of terpenes include linalool, which reduces anxiety and relieves pain, and camphene, which has antioxidant properties.

Broad-spectrum CBD contains non-detectable levels of THC, the psychoactive compound of the hemp plant.

Full-Spectrum CBD

Comprises all the compounds found in broad-spectrum CBD with the addition of up to 0.3% THC. This small concentration of THC is not enough to cause a high, but it can help trigger a phenomenon known as the “entourage effect,” whereby cannabinoids work synergistically to amplify the overall effects.

Other Types of CBD Products for Dogs

The pet CBD market is booming, so other supplement types are available if CBD treats aren’t working for your dog.

CBD Oil

Fussy dogs might turn their wet noses up at CBD dog treats, but they are unlikely to notice the difference if you add CBD oil for dogs to their food. If you don’t have a fussy pet, you can give your dog fast relief from anxiety by administering CBD oil directly under the tongue. CBD pet oils come in various flavors and potencies to suit all dogs.

CBD Topicals

Balms and creams infused with CBD can provide localized pain relief when applied to the areas where your dog feels discomfort, such as stiff, aging joints. Plus, CBD topicals can also help soothe irritated skin caused by allergies or other irritants.

Potential Side Effects of CBD Pet Treats

Although more studies are needed, current research classifies the side effects of CBD on dogs as mild or unremarkable. That being said, your dog may experience some adverse effects, including:

Nausea

Excess saliva production

Loss of appetite

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Lethargy

Lightheadedness

Coordination problems

Touch sensitivity

Infections in the lining of the ear (with topical applications)

These side effects appear to be serving size-dependent and are self-limiting (i.e., resolve on their own) without discontinuing CBD use.

It’s also worth mentioning the lethal amount of CBD in dogs is yet to be determined. Therefore, we recommend speaking with your vet before administering CBD dog treats and staying within the manufacturer’s instructions.

FAQs

Is CBD safe for dogs?

Yes, when following the manufacturer’s instructions and advice from your vet, CBD is typically safe for your dog. However, it’s best to be careful when introducing any new supplement, so talk to your vet first and carefully monitor your pet for adverse reactions to CBD consumption.

Will CBD make my dog high?

No CBD will not make your dog high. CBD is non-psychoactive, which means it has no intoxicating effects. THC is the psychoactive compound of the hemp plant, and it is limited to a maximum of 0.3% in CBD supplements. This concentration is too low to cause a ‘high’ but can help amplify CBD’s beneficial properties.

How do I give my dog CBD?

Here are some tips when giving your pet CBD dog treats for the first time:

Speak to your vet about the suitability of CBD for your dog

Read the packaging carefully and follow serving instructions

Wait for 30 days before increasing the amount

Choose a flavor of CBD oil or dog treat that your pet loves.

If you have a picky pup, go for a pet CBD oil that can be added to their food

Give your dog CBD daily to see the full benefits

How much CBD should I give my dog?

The appropriate serving size of CBD for your dog depends primarily on the size of your dog. Generally speaking, the right amount is between 1 and 5mg of CBD for every 10lb of body weight. For example, if your dog weighs 50lbs and each dog treat contains 10mg, the correct serving would be between 1 and 2.5 treats per day.

Low: 1mg of CBD per 10lb of body weight

Medium: 3mg of CBD per 10lb of body weight

High: 5mg of CBD per 10lb of body weight

Your vet should be able to guide you on the right amount of CBD for your dog.

What happens if I give my dog too much CBD?

It’s unlikely your dog will overdose from too much CBD, but as the lethal amount for dogs is yet to be determined, it’s best to err on the side of caution.

If you give your dog a large amount of CBD, they are more likely to experience side effects, such as gastrointestinal issues, lethargy, and cognitive issues.

Can I give my dog my own CBD?

Technically speaking, if your CBD contains pet-safe ingredients, you can give your dog human CBD, although it may take some time to research the formulation fully. Plus, as CBD consumption guidelines for pets and humans differ, we advise using CBD supplements specifically formulated for pets.

CBD Dog Treats Offer The Calm Your Dog Deserves

CBD treats for dogs have the potential to help your furry friend live a full life free from anxiety. However, there is a risk of side effects—primarily digestive issues—so always follow the manufacturer’s serving instructions and speak to your vet before giving your dog a CBD supplement.

Related Content

Paid Post by Originated Media. Originated Media receives commissions for purchases made through links in this post.

This article has been supplied by Originated Media, a paid advertiser. The editorial staff of Chicago magazine had no role in this post’s preparation.