Is Truthfinder Legit? A Comprehensive Review of Truthfinder

By Rachael Bouley, Originated Media

Content oversight and quality assurance provided by Chicago Magazine. Chicago Magazine advertising leadership oversees sponsored, native, and paid content on this platform, ensuring its quality, relevance, and helpfulness for our audience. Articles attributed to this byline are authored by paying advertisers. The editorial team did not contribute to these pieces, and the opinions expressed do not necessarily represent those of the editorial staff. Refer to our partner statement to better understand the nature of the relationship. The sponsor retains responsibility for the content and holds the copyright to their material.

In today’s digital world, information is more accessible than ever before. Whether you’re trying to reconnect with a long-lost friend or find out more about a new love interest, the information you need can be found on the internet—if you know where to look.

Personal search services can be invaluable tools in helping you locate and connect with individuals. These services utilize multiple public records databases and advanced search algorithms to help you find what (or who) you’re looking for.

By simply entering some basic information about the person—like their name, location, and phone number—you can initiate a search for a long-lost relative, find out more about your new neighbors, or even check to see what public information about yourself or your loved ones is available online.

TruthFinder is one of the most well-known companies providing these services, but you may be wondering—is TruthFinder legit? Being able to access personal information so easily and quickly with just a few keystrokes and mouse clicks may seem too good to be true, leading some to question the legitimacy of TruthFinder and similar companies.

If you’re interested in trying this service but are worried it’s illegitimate or will provide inaccurate data, you’re in the right place. We’ve done our own digging and gathered all the information we could find about TruthFinder.

Keep reading to learn more about this service so you can decide for yourself if it’s truly a truth finder.

What Is TruthFinder?

TruthFinder was founded in San Diego, California, in 2015 in response to increased safety risks associated with online interactions and to enable individuals to gain deeper insights into those around them. This people finder tool allows you to look up almost anyone in the United States using their name, address, phone number, or email.

TruthFinder sifts through data sourced from third-party public record databases, generating a user-friendly report with all available information compiled in one spot. Reports generated by TruthFinder may include contact details, criminal records, bankruptcy info, social media accounts, possible relatives, licenses, location information, and other details from public files.

TruthFinder pulls accurate information from federal and state databases, making it a popular choice for people looking to reconnect with family, friends, and classmates. It can also be used to learn more about a new love interest or avoid scams by checking the history of a buyer or seller. While this platform is often used to find others, you can also use it to manage your own reputation by seeing what information about yourself is visible to others online.

How Does TruthFinder Work?

TruthFinder is a public record aggregator that accesses details from city, county, state, and federal databases to generate basic reports for family members, childhood friends, or new acquaintances. Before companies like TruthFinder, people had to travel to their local courthouse, request file access, and wait for clerks to pull individual files. Now, TruthFinder does all that and more in mere minutes, compiling all relevant available information in one simple report.

The information provided in TruthFinder reports comes from third-party databases with public records from every level of government across the United States. Users can start searches using a name, phone number, email, or physical address. After receiving a search request, TruthFinder unlocks database access and collects all data related to the subject. Then, it organizes these details into an easy-to-read report.

Details obtained through TruthFinder services may include:

Full name, maiden name, and aliases

Date of birth and current age

Cell and landline phone numbers

Emails and usernames

Current and past home addresses

Arrests and criminal records

Education and employment history

Social media profiles

Gift registries and wishlists

Possible relatives

Property and vehicle ownership

Concealed carry and weapons permits

Astrological signs

Dating profiles

FAA licenses

Photos

Hunting licenses

Sex offender registry status

Less or more information may be obtained, depending on the subject. Some people are very active on social media or have multiple criminal reports, while others stay relatively under the radar or have less of an online presence. Either way, TruthFinder provides legitimate, accurate reports on individuals residing in the United States.

TruthFinder Services

What it is:

Whether you’re looking for an old acquaintance or a distant relative, you may not be able to find out much from a simple Google search if the person you’re searching for has a minimal online presence. Your best bet is local government authorities who store personal information in public databases. TruthFinder People Search sifts through billions of files in a few minutes, producing a detailed report with all the public data available on a particular person.

This people finder scans public sources for traffic ticket records, criminal history, census data, and social media accounts, compiling an accurate and comprehensive overview of the person you’re searching for. Each report contains the following sections:

Summary Timeline Personal information Contact information Location history Traffic and criminal records Sex offender records nearby Social profiles Business profiles Licenses Finances Assets

How it works:

TruthFinder’s People Search service requires a full name to get started. Providing the subject’s current city and state will help narrow down the results and speed up the process. If you don’t know the person’s current city or state of residence, you can enter their last known location. As long as you have their first and last name, you should be able to access a detailed overview of their personal information, covering anything listed in a public database.

A lot of Americans find TruthFinder’s live person finder tool to be beneficial, offering great service with a low-cost monthly membership for unlimited reports. This service is one of the company’s most popular offerings, as it generates all the information available in public databases using only the subject’s name and location. Reports are ready within minutes, helping users reconnect with old neighbors, friends, and relatives.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, criminal activities like fraud and identity theft have almost doubled in the last decade. If you’re buying or selling online, it helps to have background information on someone new before doing business with them. The same goes for meeting someone on a first date.

People Search can help you avoid potential scammers and con artists by searching on TruthFinder for any red flags from public records. It can also help keep you safe by allowing you to verify an online date’s information.

What it is:

Have you ever received missed call notifications or texts from an unfamiliar phone number and wanted to know more about the person behind the number? TruthFinder’s Reverse Phone Number Lookup service is a quick solution to finding information about who owns a particular phone number. This online tool asks users to enter a phone number before scanning public data points for details linked to the phone number’s owner and service provider.

Reports generated by this reverse phone lookup service frequently include the full name of the individual to whom the number is registered, the geographical tracking details of the phone number, and any social media networking accounts linked to it. With all the available data on a requested number compiled into one detailed report, this service helps TruthFinder customers explore the phone number’s history and learn more about the owner’s background.

These reports aim to provide accurate data based on city, county, state, and federal databases. This lookup tool can also be useful for finding out more about a date or an online seller/buyer before meeting them.

How it works:

Reverse phone lookup websites are designed to rapidly sift through billions of public files to find any matching information. With TruthFinder, you simply enter a landline or mobile phone number and let this ultra-fast online search tool do the rest. Within a couple of minutes, you should have an answer to the identity of the caller/texter and additional background information, such as their location history and social media account names.

A TruthFinder monthly subscription can give you access to unlimited reverse phone lookups. After entering the number and area code, available results will be displayed with any social profiles and contact information available on the web. This service is most popular with users who want to find the identity behind an unknown number, discover who is contacting a friend or family member, or research people met online, such as dates or sellers. Before exchanging further details or meeting in person, it helps to know if someone checks out and matches their profile, especially given the unfortunate prevalence of catfishing and fake profiles nowadays.

What it is:

TruthFinder helps customers retrieve public documents, which are any files created and maintained by government institutions or public agencies. If you have a person’s first and last name and/or phone number, you can submit a public record search request for them on TruthFinder. The website rapidly scans millions of records and compiles any matches into simple reports for your review. By aggregating all this information in one place, the company helps users find people, learn about their backgrounds, and make informed decisions for the future.

Searching a log of public files with TruthFinder may bring up birth records for a live person and death records for someone who has passed away. It can also uncover criminal history, debts, education, work history, social media profiles, court records, possible relatives, and more. The requested information appears within a couple of minutes, saving you considerable time compared to making multiple requests directly through government agencies.

Many TruthFinder users utilize public database-searching services to locate relatives, friends, or classmates they’re no longer in touch with. The site also helps customers check out prospective dates and even search for themselves to see what information is accessible to others on the Internet. This service is a people-finder tool and a reputation-management solution all in one.

How it works:

To obtain a public record report on TruthFinder, you’ll need the person’s full name or phone number. If you have both, you’re more likely to get extra information, such as accurate location details. There’s a search bar on the webpage, or you can log in to your account if you already have an existing membership and start searching by name and/or phone number. Simply select the search tool and criteria to bring up a list of available results and learn more about the individual you’re looking for.

TruthFinder does charge for access to these public record reports, but its prices are competitive compared to those of similar companies. TruthFinder delivers fast turnaround times and accurate information. Any details pulled up in public record reports on TruthFinder are from verified government databases at the local, state, and/or federal levels. It’s much faster than going down to city hall or the local library and asking to look at public files.

What it is:

TruthFinder also offers an online background check service using its people search engine. You can either type in the subject’s name or run a check using the reverse phone lookup tool. Both tools scan public records for mention of your search request subject and create straightforward background reports based on accurate details gleaned from government documents and data.

A TruthFinder background report offers easy navigation as you review different sections, including residential addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, social media handles, court documents, bankruptcies, arrest history, divorce records, driving infractions, and potential relatives. There are many ways to use this information, such as reconnecting with people from your past or learning more about friends, family members, neighbors, co-workers, and people you connect with online.



Keep in mind that TruthFinder doesn’t comply with the Fair Credit Reporting Act. Its background checks and services are for personal use only and can’t be used for employment, tenant screening, or anything else that falls under the Fair Credit Reporting Act.

How it works:

TruthFinder minimizes inaccurate data by using verified public records from official databases to produce its background reports. Information such as full name, aliases, contact details, location history, employment status, criminal and traffic records, and weapons permits will be pulled from local, state, and national databases to produce a detailed and informative online background check in mere minutes.

The ease of use and quick turnaround time make this service worth the monthly subscription cost for many customers. There are four steps to running a TruthFinder background check. First, you’ll need to type the subject’s first and last name and location (if you have it) into the search bar. If you only have the person’s phone number, you can use the reverse phone lookup function instead. Click “search” and wait for the results to come back. The report summary offers an overview of all the relevant information, and you can click on each element to disclose more details.

How To Tell If You’re Using a Legit Background Check Service

When using a website to find people and run background checks, you want to make sure you can trust the resulting reports to not contain inaccurate data. It’s important to stick to reputable companies with proven track records of verified services and satisfied customers.

Below, we’ve outlined some key features that indicate an online background check service is legitimate and will provide accurate reports.

Certifications and Awards

The Better Business Bureau often accredits legitimate companies. Companies earn its accreditation by consistently demonstrating ethical and trustworthy business practices and high levels of customer satisfaction. TruthFinder has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau since 2018, with an average of 350 million public records searched.

Other industry awards and recognition or national publication features in TV, print, or digital media also signal a reliable background check service.

Customer Reviews

User reviews can provide invaluable insight into online background check companies and their legitimacy. Reviewers typically discuss whether the information they received was accurate, if they were satisfied with the service, and whether or not the subscription is worth the price. They may also discuss other relevant details, such as how easy or difficult the service was to use and their experiences dealing with the customer support team.

Make sure to read reviews on the company’s website and other review platforms to get a full picture of its reputation. TruthFinder claims to have over 60,000 five-star reviews from customers who searched for someone using a name or a phone number. This feedback should help you make an informed decision about whether this platform is a good fit for your purposes.

Moral and Ethical Standards

The next question you’ll want to know the answer to is: “How does this site collect and use data to help its customers?” Most companies outline their standards on their website. Review their history, mission, vision, and guiding principles to better understand how they approach background checks and why they’re trusted and respected within the industry. On its website, TruthFinder lists its guiding principles as transparency, customer satisfaction, innovation, and collaboration. (Read more about these values below.) Feedback from other customers should reflect the company’s service standards.

TruthFinder’s Guiding Principles

As mentioned above, transparency, customer satisfaction, innovation, and collaboration are the cornerstones on which TruthFinder was founded. Here are some of the ways in which this company honors and upholds these principles.

Transparency:

TruthFinder considers transparency fundamental in cultivating trust and fostering enduring relationships with its customers. It demonstrates its commitment to transparency by openly sharing information regarding the origins of its data, its prices, and what customers can expect to obtain or achieve through its various services.

Customer satisfaction:

TruthFinder strives to understand its customers’ preferences and requirements. Dedicated to keeping its users satisfied, the company has a knowledgeable, responsive customer support team in place to address and resolve any issues its users may experience.

Innovation:

TruthFinder is driven by a perpetual pursuit of excellence and innovation by embracing and utilizing new concepts and technologies. The company is continuously exploring ways to enhance its services and improve customer satisfaction.

TruthFinder strives to foster a culture of creativity, encouraging its employees to think outside the box. It’s dedicated to investing in the most advanced technologies and resources to advance its creative endeavors, steer progress, and meet the needs of its customers.

Collaboration:

TruthFinder considers collaboration vital for accomplishing its objectives and providing its customers with top-notch service. It encourages communication and teamwork among its clients, partners, and employees, believing that working together can lead to new possibilities, resolved challenges, and a healthy work atmosphere.

Recap: TruthFinder Services

TruthFinder provides a vast range of data through different reports. Let’s review all the different ways to obtain data with TruthFinder account reports.

Reverse Phone Number Lookup:

One popular way to search on TruthFinder is by phone number. Simply type in a landline or cell number, and the site scanner will pick up any linked public records, including the owner’s full name, location, and social media account handles.

People Search:

This is a quick way to find information on someone using their name and location (if you have it). This tool scans public sources to compile information on people, including census data, criminal records, and employment and education history.

Background Check:

If you want to dig a little deeper into friends, family members, neighbors, or future dates, TruthFinder’s background-checking service creates a full overview of any publicly available information about them. You’ll need their full name, phone number, and city and state of residence.

Reverse Address Lookup:

You can look up an address using TruthFinder People Search. The public search site will bring up information about the property and its past and current residents.

Public Records Search:

Government records disclose important information such as names, location, business ownership, and traffic infringements. A TruthFinder search may also reveal birth or death notices, bankruptcies, and liens to better understand the people you know or those you’re planning to meet.

Reverse Email Lookup:

If you have someone’s email but not their name or location, a reverse email search on TruthFinder can disclose this information. This is a popular way to check for fraudulent and spam emails, find social media accounts, and look up correct business contacts.

Dark Web Scan:

Two of the biggest web user concerns are identity theft and the possibility of personal information ending up on blackmail sites. TruthFinder now offers personalized dark web monitoring, helping to protect against future data breaches by monitoring dark web data for any personal identifiers you wish to track, including name, phone number, bank account number, email, Social Security number, etc.

FAQ

What kind of information can you get from TruthFinder?

TruthFinder is a personal information-finding site that offers access to a wide range of data, including full names, contact information, location history, photos, social media accounts, and associated or related persons. The company’s personal information search service may also include birth registries, contact details (phone and email), work, education, assets, and court records.

TruthFinder pulls up a lot of the same information as background checks but can’t be used for tenant screening or consumer credit checks. It’s designed for personal use to help people find information on family members, friends, neighbors, co-workers, online buyers, online sellers, and dates.

Do you have to pay to use TruthFinder?

Yes, TruthFinder requires customers to pay to obtain correct information, so they must pay to use its services. Like many similar companies, TruthFinder uses a monthly subscription model to support its search services. People Search has a monthly or bi-monthly membership, while Reverse Email Lookup and Reverse Phone Lookup are available with monthly subscriptions.

The more you pay, the more answer reports you receive, with options for unlimited person, location, phone, and email reports and report monitoring. TruthFinder also offers membership add-ons, including PDF monitoring and dark web monitoring.

Is TruthFinder safe?

You’re probably wondering, “Is TruthFinder safe?” According to customer review feedback and the company itself, TruthFinder is safe to use, with multiple measures in place to minimize risk. The company has a team of tech gurus and computer scientists who work diligently behind the scenes to protect users against bugs, malware, and viruses. There are no ads on the website, either.

TruthFinder also offers digital safety solutions such as dark web monitoring, which scans illegal websites for Social Security numbers, emails, passwords, credit card information, and other personal details that may have been leaked in a data breach. This service helps safeguard you against future breaches and identity theft.

Is TruthFinder a scam?

TruthFinder isn’t a scam; it’s a legitimate, BBB-accredited business. The site aggregates public data from local, state, and federal records to compile a detailed report containing contact information, location, social profiles, dating profiles, criminal history, arrests, licenses, bankruptcies, and more.

Before companies like TruthFinder were around, you would’ve had to go to a courthouse, ask for a file, and wait for the administrator to locate it. If the subject had a long record or lived in multiple states, it was quite a hassle to obtain background information on them. TruthFinder has rapidly streamlined and modernized this process by collecting all the info now available online. A person’s name, phone number, or email contact is all you need to get started.

Is TruthFinder anonymous?

If you want to look someone up but don’t want them to know you did so, rest assured—TruthFinder is completely anonymous. The company doesn’t notify subjects, and user search history isn’t visible to the public. You also have the option to delete a report from your account after viewing it for extra peace of mind.

Does TruthFinder have a reverse address lookup?

Yes, you can look up someone’s address through TruthFinder’s People Search function. This is a quick way to learn more about a certain property or the people who live there or confirm the identity of a person after meeting online. The more info you provide, the more the site will be able to narrow down the results, helping to ensure you find the correct person.

Can TruthFinder be used for tenant screening?

No, TruthFinder isn’t a consumer reporting agency and doesn’t comply with the Fair Credit Reporting Act. This means its services can only be used for personal use but not for the purposes covered by the Fair Credit Reporting Act, such as making decisions on tenant screening, consumer credit, insurance, or employment.

What do you pay for on TruthFinder?

With a TruthFinder membership, you pay for the use of reliable online search tools that bring up information about nearly anyone in the United States. The service aggregates public records into user-friendly reports, although the level of detail varies depending on the person and their history.

For example, some search subjects have long rap sheets or have moved around a lot. Others are very active on social media, meaning your TruthFinder report will likely be longer and contain additional details.

For someone who has never gotten in trouble with the law and still lives in the same home they grew up in, there won’t be as much to report. These reports are based on legitimate government records, and the platform has safeguards in place to prevent inaccurate data as much as possible.

Can you find someone’s name on TruthFinder?

TruthFinder offers several ways to discover someone’s full name, including maiden names and aliases. You can look them up by phone number or email address and then run a background check for further details. In many cases, you’ll also be able to see their birth records indicating their date of birth and age.

Does TruthFinder help you contact family or friends?

TruthFinder is often used as a tool to help users find long-lost family, friends, neighbors, or classmates. The people search platform will match names with phone numbers and location details, helping you find people you’ve lost touch with. When available, social media account information also appears on reports generated by TruthFinder, so you may be able to reconnect with someone via social media.

What can I learn about someone on TruthFinder?

TruthFinder is used for a variety of personal purposes, from looking up past acquaintances to learning more about future connections. In addition to basic identity information and contact details, you may also gather the following information through a TruthFinder report when such data is available through local, state, or federal sources:

Arrest activity and criminal charges

Gift registries and wishlists

Astrological sign

Concealed carry and weapons permits

Work history (dates of employment, job titles, etc.)

Education history

Dating and social profiles

Licenses (hunting, FAA, etc.)

Images

Government watchlists

Possible neighbors, relatives, roommates, and associates

Vehicle and property ownership

Driving history (traffic tickets and violations)

Sex offender maps, status, and registry

Where does TruthFinder get its information?

TruthFinder search services use public records from the city, county, state, or federal government, as well as public websites and social media accounts. All of these sources are quickly yet thoroughly scanned for matching results and compiled into a simple report for convenient customer review. This information can then be used to contact people or make personal decisions about who to trust in the future.

Are TruthFinder reports accurate?

When you pay money for a monthly subscription to search and find people through online tools, you understandably want the resulting reports to be reliable. TruthFinder relies on its public sources and shares information as provided through government and public databases. It’s important to note that TruthFinder regularly updates reports if and when new information becomes available, so you can review previous searches in your dashboard. The Report Monitoring feature will alert you of any updates to saved reports.

What are the most popular uses of TruthFinder?

TruthFinder has been used in many different ways to help people find others or check their own digital footprint. Here are some of the most common ways in which TruthFinder has helped customers find answers:

Locating estranged relatives

Reconnecting with former classmates and friends

Staying informed about neighbors, co-workers, and love interests

Looking up online sellers and buyers to prevent possible scams

Maintaining personal information by reviewing publicly available data

Conclusion

With so many illegitimate companies out there, it’s easy for people to get the wrong idea about people-finding services. So, is TruthFinder legit? After this deep dive into the personal information search website and its many services, our final thoughts are that it’s legit, safe, and easy to use. The company aggregates public databases to compile background reports and help customers find the names, contact info, and history of people in their lives.

TruthFinder pays a fee to access city, county, state, and federal records. It then quickly scans thousands of data points, pulling out relevant info to generate detailed reports for personal use. Whether you want to locate a friend, relative, classmate, neighbor, co-worker, or digital contact, TruthFinder has a variety of search service options available.

To use TruthFinder, you’ll need to pay for a monthly subscription, which you can cancel at any time. This will give you access to initiate searches by entering a name, location, phone number, or email address.

Its accreditation from the Better Business Bureau, thousands of positive reviews, and glowing feedback from former customers further convince us of TruthFinder’s legitimacy and reputation. Its transparency around source access and feedback from thrilled customers who were successfully able to reconnect with old friends and relatives thanks to Truthfinder are also green flags, indicating that this is a trustworthy company. TruthFinder has been featured by leading media companies such as The Huffington Post and DailyMail.com, with an average of nine million monthly users and 300,000 searches every day.

