Best CBD Drinks: Top 4 CBD Infused Drinks for Relaxation and Stress Relief

Can you relax and unwind without wine? Absolutely: CBD beverages offer a delicious and soothing way to take the edge off. They’re also potentially easy on your stomach and much tastier than antacids and other stomach remedies that a doctor may recommend.

There are many CBD drinks on the market, but we’ve taken the time to curate four different ones that offer benefits beyond just being a tasty, relaxing beverage.

Are CBD beverages an appealing alternative to warm milk or melatonin gummies to help you sleep? Yes, they are. You can also enjoy them while socializing, and they’re also a good choice for refreshment after workouts or a long day at work. Here’s our list of the top four brands of CBD-infused drinks made from natural ingredients for relaxation, stress relief, and taste, along with questions and answers.

Best CBD Drinks

1. Best Overall Seltzer: Five Infuzed Delta-9 THC Seltzer

Five Infuzed THC Seltzer is made with all-natural ingredients. It balances 2mg of THC with 2mg of CBD for a relaxing, enjoyable drink. This seltzer drink has three flavors: grapefruit, black cherry, and guava passionfruit.

Reviewers love the mellow, relaxing effect of Five Infuzed THC Seltzer. Some enjoy the crisp grapefruit flavor; others love the black cherry or guava passionfruit taste. The drinks are reliable, lab-tested, and include only natural flavors and no artificial colors. These CBD drinks contain no artificial sweeteners and are only lightly sweetened with sugar for 40 calories per serving.

These seltzers offer a mild, relaxing buzz with zero hangover or negative aftereffects. The relaxing effects last about 10 to 15 minutes, and the chill effect lasts up to one hour.

Pros

All Natural

No Hangover

Reliable Relaxing Effects

Delicious Taste With No Aftertaste

Cons

Contains Some Added Sugar (8 Grams)

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum

Size: 12 fl. oz.

Strength: 2mg CBD/2mg hemp-derived THC

Flavors: grapefruit, black cherry, guava passionfruit

2. Most Relaxing Results: Küribil CBD Tea with Cooling Peppermint

Focused on daytime relaxation, better digestion, and functioning, Küribil’s CBD tea contains 100mg of full spectrum CBD per tea bag. Küribil products are all independently lab-tested, and hundreds of enthusiastic reviews praise the relaxing and enjoyable effects.

Brew this tasty peppermint-infused tea and enjoy it hot or cold. Küribil products are all-natural and use organic hemp as a base. They recommend that you brew the tea at 205°, cover it, and steep it to taste. Each tea bag will make 1-4 cups of tea.

Pros

Soothing Peppermint

High Amount of CBD

Relaxing and Soothing

Aromatic

Cons

Peppermint Oil May Disrupt Sleep

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum

Size: 1 oz. sachets

Strength: 100mg CBD per bag

Flavor: Peppermint

3. Best for Stress: BRĒZ Lemon Elderflower

De-stress and clear your thoughts with BRĒZ Lemon Elderflower CBD social tonic gaining thousands of fans. This drink comes with 2.5 mg THC and 5 mg THC, and 1600 mg of Lion’s Mane mushroom extract. The tasty flavor combines Italian lemon infused with relaxing natural elderflower.

Reviewers rave about the lovely, relaxed effects and delicious lemonade-inspired taste. BRĒZ Lemon Elderflower combines microdoses of relaxing mushroom extract from Lion’s Mane with cannabidiol for a unique and effective sense of happiness and relaxation that occurs within only five minutes and can last up to 1.5 hours. This beverage can also be a good source of CBD for sleep, with many relaxing natural ingredients.

Pros

Includes Lion’s Mane And Hemp Extracts

All-Natural Ingredients

Quick Relaxation

Subtle Or Stackable Effects

Cons

Some Stomachs May Be Sensitive To Lion’s Mane

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum

Size: 222ml / 7.5 fl. oz.

Strength: 2.5mg THC / 5mg CBD and 1600mg Lion’s Mane

Flavor: Lemon Elderflower

4. Best Variety of Flavors: VenaHappy Place Seltzers Original THC Drink

Vena Happy Place Seltzers are totally gluten-free, vegan CBD products free of GMOs and pesticides. They offer a relaxing alternative to alcoholic beverages combining 2mg CBD with 2mg hemp-derived THC, and they’re also the favorite drinks of well-known reality TV stars.

Reviewers love the taste of Happy Place Seltzers, which come infused with black cherry, grapefruit, and guava passionfruit extracts mixed with sparkling water. Thousands of verified reviews praise these seltzers’ taste and relaxing effects, which are only 40 calories per can.

Pros

Quick Effects

Vegan and Non-GMO

Refreshing and Relaxing

Can Be Stacked for Stronger Effects

Cons

May Be Delayed In Shipping

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum

Size: 12 fl. oz.

Strength: 2 mg CBD / 2mg CBD / 2mg CBG / 2mg CBN

Flavors: Grapefruit, black cherry, guava passionfruit

Potential Benefits of CBD Drinks

Stress Relief : CBD drinks can help to relieve stress. Their formulations get the CBD into your system so you de-stress as quickly as possible.

: CBD drinks can help to relieve stress. Their formulations get the CBD into your system so you de-stress as quickly as possible. Relaxation and Sleep : Studies show that CBD improves sleep and relaxation.

: Studies show that CBD improves sleep and relaxation. Anxiety Relief : You can calm your mind with CBD’s relaxation potential.

: You can calm your mind with CBD’s relaxation potential. Digestion and Pain Relief : CBD can potentially ease stomach pains and calm digestion, as well as offer relief for arthritis and muscle pain.

: CBD can potentially ease stomach pains and calm digestion, as well as offer relief for arthritis and muscle pain. No Smoking: Say goodbye to puffing on a cart. Progress has been made when it comes to CBD resources. You no longer have to compromise your lungs to enjoy this natural ingredient.

How We Picked the Best CBD Drinks

Creating our list of the best CBD drinks involved a lot of work, reading and analyzing information about various products that combine sparkling water with natural flavors and CBD oil or extracts. We created a short list of CBD beverages with rigorous lab testing, high-quality ingredients like organic and non-GMO flavors, and detailed product descriptions.

We picked the top four CBD beverages based on their quality of ingredients, customer reviews, and effectiveness. We looked at numerous reviews and reports on these CBD beverages and selected the four varieties that delivered the best experiences for customers, focusing on relaxation, enjoyment, taste, and stress relief.

How to Find the Best CBD Drinks for You

Which CBD drink should you check out? There are several criteria, and it’s important to remember that these beverages are made from full-spectrum hemp extracts, which also contain a legal level of THC. Therefore, consuming the products may cause a positive result on a drug test for tetrahydrocannabinol even though the amounts are very small, aka microdoses. Research shows that individuals who microdose some substances like the mushrooms found in one of our recommended beverages are less anxious and depressed.

Here are some of the factors for you to think about when choosing the relaxing, infused social alternative beverages that are right for you:

Flavor:

CBD products made with sparkling water are relaxing and can be a social alternative to alcohol. Some of the best-tasting drinks come in delicious flavors and are lightly sweetened with natural sweeteners.

Ingredients:

Look for all-natural, vegan, non-GMO, and organic ingredients. If you need gluten-free beverages, ensure the label identifies the product as gluten-free. Independent lab testing can confirm that you’re consuming the ingredients you read on the label. Full-spectrum cannabidiol and THC combine the sub-clinical psychoactive effects of a small amount of THC (2mg) with an equal amount of body-relaxing and bioactive CBD. We included one product that contains Lion’s Mane mushroom extract, another psychoactive compound that has been associated with anti-anxiety and stress-relieving qualities.

Strength:

CBD products and beverages do not tend to have high amounts of cannabidiol or THC per serving. However, you can stack the drinks for different effects, including CBD for anxiety relief. Find information on each manufacturer’s website about beverage stacking and potential effects with increased strength.

Company Policies:

Look for cannabidiol beverages from companies that offer a 30-day return or satisfaction guarantee. Investigate brands that allow you to subscribe and save on your favorite CBD drink.

Potential Side Effects of CBD

Cannabidiol doesn’t usually cause side effects, particularly when it’s consumed in small amounts or microdoses (under 5mg). However, research shows that some folks can experience mild side effects that include:

Dry mouth: You can experience mouth dryness, sometimes called “cotton mouth.” You can relieve this by drinking water along with your beverage.

Nausea: A few people have reported feeling nauseous after consuming hemp products.

Fatigue and Tiredness: Some people who have used cannabidiol have reported a lot of tiredness and fatigue when consuming higher doses.

FAQs

Is CBD legal?

Cannabidiol made from hemp is legal in the United States, and all of the beverages on our list are made from legal U.S. hemp plants.

How many beverages should I consume?

Manufacturers of these products recommend that you start with one beverage and can add more if you’re not feeling relaxed or relieved from anxiety.

How long will it take to feel the effects?

The formulation of these products offers rapid effects, usually within 15 minutes, lasting up to 1.5 hours.

Will these beverages make me high?

Cannabidiol is a bioactive substance from the hemp (cannabis) plant, and it will not make anyone high, although the beverages produce a relaxed, uplifting, and happy effect and enjoyable treat.

Taste the Difference in CBD Drinks

CBD infused beverages made from plants are growing more popular every day as alternative social beverages that have relaxing, uplifting effects with no negative aftereffects like hangovers or headaches. Try an all-natural, hemp-derived cannabidiol beverage with delicious flavors and sparkling water today.