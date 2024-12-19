Best CBD Gummies for Pain: Top CBD Edibles for Pain Management

Content oversight and quality assurance provided by Chicago Magazine. Chicago Magazine advertising leadership oversees sponsored, native, and paid content on this platform, ensuring its quality, relevance, and helpfulness for our audience. Articles attributed to this byline are authored by paying advertisers. The editorial team did not contribute to these pieces, and the opinions expressed do not necessarily represent those of the editorial staff. Refer to our partner statement to better understand the nature of the relationship. The sponsor retains responsibility for the content and holds the copyright to their material.

According to the CDC, more than 20% of American adults — roughly 52 million people — suffer from chronic pain. About 7% of people — just over 17 million people — suffer from high-impact chronic pain. This pain, which can include arthritis pain, can wreak havoc on people’s lives. If you suffer from it, consider investing in the best CBD gummies for pain to seek relief.

Popping a single CBD gummy can make pain more manageable. This gummy can help you get back to leading a more normal life again by providing pain relief. However, you shouldn’t simply buy the first CBD gummy for pain relief you can find. Instead, purchase the best gummies for pain in the business.

Not sure which broad-spectrum CBD or full-spectrum CBD gummies you should use for pain management? Below, we’ve compiled a list of the top gummies for those dealing with chronic pain, arthritis pain, and other types of pain. Check them out and consider taking advantage of their pain-relieving benefits.

Best CBD Gummies for Pain

Potential Benefits of CBD

It has been nearly a century since scientists first figured out how to isolate CBD from the other minor cannabinoids in cannabis plants. CBD was discovered back in 1940, which may lead you to believe researchers would already have a firm grip on all the benefits of CBD. But this couldn’t be further from the truth.

Even though CBD has been on scientists’ radars for decades, they’re still conducting studies on CBD to determine which benefits it can provide when people use a CBD product like gummy dietary supplements. Research done on CBD thus far suggests it could be beneficial to those who take it regularly.

This 2023 study, for example, found that using just CBD or CBD with THC can deliver pain relief to people who suffer from chronic pain, arthritis pain, and even acute pain caused by injuries. This should offer hope for those who wish to relieve pain by utilizing CBD products. CBD has certain anti-inflammatory effects that help to soothe joint pain.

Here are other studies that have revealed more potential benefits of CBD:

You may get access to some or even all these health benefits when you use the best CBD gummies for pain. But above all else, you’ll appreciate the positive results these gummies may provide to those seeking pain relief from their various full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD options.

Best CBD Gummies for Pain

Are you interested in putting CBD gummies to the test to see how well they work when it comes to pain management? Before doing it, you should know not all gummies are created equal. Some are broad-spectrum gummies, while other CBD gummies for pain are made using a full-spectrum hemp extract. The CBD potency will also change from one option to the next. This can make it confusing to decide which gummies are truly the best.

Thankfully, we’ve made it easier for you to shop for the best gummies of the bunch by assembling a collection of our six favorite options. Discover what sets each top-notch CBD product apart below.

1. Best CBD Gummies for Pain Overall: Soul Out of Office THC Gummies

What we love

Some CBD gummies created specifically for those who suffer from chronic pain contain just CBD. But others pair CBD with THC to pack more of a punch and ensure pain sufferers can kick pain to the curb once and for all (or at least for the time being!). These Soul Out of Office THC Gummies are the best gummies for pain overall, in large part because of the double-whammy they provide with both CBD and THC worked into the mix.

These gummies come with a heaping helping of 45mg of hemp-derived CBD isolate. Outside of this CBD isolate, they also take things to the next level with an additional 10mg of THC to dramatically reduce the chances of you feeling any pain once they set in.

Just make sure you’re prepared for the impact these gummies may have on you since Soul promises they’re ideal for those who wish to get “fully lit” when taking CBD. The brand also claims these gummies are perfect for those who want to replace the nightly glass of wine they sometimes like to have or the melatonin people might take in an attempt to improve sleep quality.

Another thing you’ll love about these Soul gummies is their incredible taste. Soul specializes in producing great-tasting gummies, and these are no different. As if all that wasn’t enough, these gummies are also made with all-natural ingredients and organically-farmed hemp, and they’re gluten-free and vegan-friendly to boot. With all these benefits, it was hard not to make these our top choice when compiling our list of the leading CBD gummies for pain relief.

Pros:

Provides a potent mix of CBD and THC

Offers a delicious taste

Consists of all-natural ingredients

Undergoes extensive third-party testing for quality and potency

Cons:

Delivers too much CBD and THC for some beginners

Specs:

CBD type: CBD isolate

CBD isolate Size: 30 gummies/bottle

30 gummies/bottle Strength: 1.5mg THC/15mg CBD, 3mg THC/30mg CBD, 6mg THC/45mg CBD, 10mg THC/ 45mg CBD/gummy

1.5mg THC/15mg CBD, 3mg THC/30mg CBD, 6mg THC/45mg CBD, 10mg THC/ 45mg CBD/gummy Flavor: Raspberry, Blue Raspberry, Watermelon, Blood Orange

Learn more about Soul Out of Office THC Gummies

2. Best Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies for Pain: Medterra Max Relief Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

What we love

The Soul Out of Office THC Gummies that landed at No. 1 on our list of the best overall CBD gummies for treating pain are fantastic, but they might be too much for some people to take, especially when it comes to the high CBD dose and THC included in them.

These Medterra Max Relief CBD Gummies are an excellent alternative for those who like the idea of using CBD and THC together but don’t necessarily want to take too much of either of these cannabinoids. They’re full-spectrum gummies with a more manageable blend of CBD and THC for those just starting to take gummies to treat pain.

These gummies have 25mg of CBD along with 2mg of THC to deliver a smoother experience when you’re using gummies to stop pain from taking a toll on you. You’ll feel their effects shortly after taking them, but you won’t have to worry about them overpowering your senses like some other CBD gummies might.

These gummies are also created using all-natural ingredients and go through extensive third-party testing to guarantee they deliver the quality and potency that CBD users have come to expect from a brand like Medterra.

On top of all this, these gummies are jampacked with flavor and deliver a delicious taste when you pop them into your mouth. This alone will have you looking forward to taking them every time you start to suffer from aches and pains. You’ll love knowing you can turn to these for help with making these aches and pains go away without necessarily having to flood your system with more CBD or THC than you might feel comfortable taking.

Pros:

Offers a nice blend of CBD and THC

Features all-natural ingredients

Goes through rigorous testing for quality and potency

Provides a delicious taste

Cons:

Doesn’t deliver a full month’s supply in a single bottle

Specs:

CBD type: Full-spectrum

Full-spectrum Size: 20 gummies/bottle

20 gummies/bottle Strength: 25mg of CBD and 2mg of THC/gummy

25mg of CBD and 2mg of THC/gummy Flavor: Citrus

Discover more about Medterra Max Relief Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

3. Best-Tasting CBD Gummies for Pain: CBDfx Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

What we love

CBDfx gummies have earned a reputation for providing some of the boldest flavors in the CBD business, and these CBD gummies aren’t any different. From the second you stick one of these tasty gummies into your mouth, you’ll be blown away by just how delicious they are with their all-natural berry flavor. You’ll look forward to taking them both when you’re suffering from chronic pain or arthritis pain and when you simply want to take them to soak up the other potential CBD benefits.

The taste these CBDfx CBD Gummies bring to the table is also far from the only thing they have to offer. Each serving in a bottle is packed with between 50 and 200mg of CBD, which makes them some of the strongest gummies for pain on the market. They also offer a wide range of other cannabinoids, including CBG, CBC, and CBN, just to further differentiate them from some of the other gummies on this list.

If you’re somehow still not sold on these gummies, they can provide a few other advantages as well. For instance, they’re made with organic hemp, and they’re both non-GMO and vegan-friendly. They also go through third-party testing to ensure you get the intended quality and potency when purchasing them. Plus, they come with a 60-day guarantee that will give you complete confidence in them from the second you start using these gummies.

Pros:

Delivers a fantastic berry flavor

Contains large amounts of CBD and THC

Provides access to other cannabinoids, such as CBG, CBC, and CBN

Undergoes third-party testing to ensure quality and potency

Cons:

Potentially too strong for those new to CBD.

Specs:

CBD type: Full-spectrum

Full-spectrum Size: 60 gummies/bottle

60 gummies/bottle Strength: 1500mg, 3000mg, 6000mg

1500mg, 3000mg, 6000mg Flavor: Berry

Find out more about CBDfx Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

4. Best Organic CBD Gummies for Pain: Aspen Green Relief Organic Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

What we love

Are you the type of person who only puts organic products into your body? You’ll be happy to hear that many of the CBD gummies featured on our list include organic ingredients that will enable you to maintain your commitment to sticking to organic products.

However, few will provide the long list of benefits that you’ll get from these Aspen Green Relief Organic CBD Gummies, which are our top pick for those in the market for organic gummies that can be used to minimize chronic and acute pain.

All of the gummies that Aspen Green sells are made using USDA-certified organic CBD, and these aren’t any different. They have 50 mg of high-quality organic CBD in every gummy, along with 2.5mg of THC, just to make them a little more potent than they already are for pain sufferers. These gummies are also non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan-friendly to put them over the top and ensure that you feel even healthier when you’re using them.

But the benefits of using these gummies over other CBD gummies don’t stop there. Arguably, one of the biggest advantages of taking these gummies is that they’re physician-formulated, which might instill an even stronger sense of confidence when you’re using them day in and day out. You’ll like knowing that physicians have played a part in overseeing their creation.

Pros:

Crafted with USDA-Certified Organic CBD

Each gummy delivers 50mg of CBD and 2.5mg of THC

Physician-formulated blend

Backed by a 100% satisfaction guaranteed

Cons:

Not THC-free

Specs:

CBD type: Full-spectrum

Full-spectrum Size: 30 gummies/bottle

30 gummies/bottle Strength: 50mg of CBD and 2.5mg of THC/gummy

50mg of CBD and 2.5mg of THC/gummy Flavor: Cherry

Read more about Aspen Green Relief Organic Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

5. Best THC-Infused CBD Gummies for Pain: Joy Organics Organic Full Spectrum CBD Gummies With THC

What we love

Every CBD gummy for pain that we’ve recommended so far has contained at least some THC. So, why do we consider these CBD gummies to be the best THC-infused option? Well, in this case, we love that these Joy Organics Organic CBD Gummies With THC don’t overdo it in the THC department, which turns them into a great option for those who want to make their pain go away without overwhelming their senses.

They have 25 mg of CBD in each gummy along with just 1 mg of delta 9 THC to deliver a much smoother experience than other gummies with THC.

This alone makes these gummies effective for those looking to treat pain while also setting them up with some other key benefits. For example, these gummies will wipe away any stress you’re feeling.

You may also discover that they will improve your focus throughout the day and even enhance your mood when you take them in the right dosages. Their subtle blend of CBD and THC can work wonders for those who want to take full advantage of these gummies.

Like other brands, Joy Organics puts its gummies through extensive testing to make them as high-quality and potent as they can be. But they manage to stand out in the crowd slightly more than their competitors thanks to the 90-day money-back guarantee they offer on these gummies and many of the other CBD products they sell.

If you’re just starting to use gummies for pain and aren’t sure where to start, this might just be the best place to begin.

Pros:

Harmonious blend of 25mg CBD and 1mg THC

Relieve pain and reduce stress

Rigorously tested for potency and quality by in-house and third-party labs

Backed by a 90-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

May not provide the desired potency for seasoned cannabis users.

Specs:

CBD type: Full-spectrum

Full-spectrum Size: 30 gummies/bottle

30 gummies/bottle Strength: 25mg of CBD and 1 mg of THC/gummy

25mg of CBD and 1 mg of THC/gummy Flavor: Raspberry lemonade

Get more information on Joy Organics Organic Full Spectrum CBD Gummies With THC

6. Best CBD Gummies for Rest and Relaxation: CBDistillery 30mg Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

What we love

Many of the top CBD gummies will make it easier for you to relax by taking away the aches that make it difficult to do it in the first place. But they aren’t all specifically designed to help you achieve more rest and relaxation like these CBDistillery CBD Gummies are.

CBDistillery has long earned rave reviews for its CBD oil options that improve people’s ability to relax, and these gummies build on this success. They have 30 mg of CBD in each gummy, which is just enough to help you take it easy without dulling your senses too much.

One major difference between these gummies and every other option on this list is that they don’t have any THC in them. THC is, of course, the cannabinoid found in cannabis plants that provides people with a “high” when they use certain CBD products.

Since these gummies don’t have any THC in them, you won’t have to be concerned about psychoactive effects setting in if this isn’t something you’re interested in achieving. You can also rest easier knowing that you shouldn’t fail a drug test after consuming these gummies since they aren’t loaded with THC like other gummies (just be sure you don’t bank on this since these gummies are produced in a facility alongside THC gummies!).

If you would like to reduce the pain you routinely feel while also putting yourself in a better position to relax, these gummies have what you’re looking for. They also go through the same kind of extensive testing that other gummies on this list do to ensure they come with the quality and potency you expect. They’re a great alternative to more potent CBD and THC gummies and may help relieve any physical and mental ailments that are making your life more difficult than it should be.

Pros:

Contains 30mg of pure CBD, THC-free.

Promote relaxation and pain relief.

Third-party lab tested for quality and potency.

Offer a delightful flavor experience.

Cons:

Might be too mild for those accustomed to stronger products

Specs:

CBD type: Full-spectrum

Full-spectrum Size: 30 gummies/bottle

30 gummies/bottle Strength: 30mg of CBD/gummy

30mg of CBD/gummy Flavor: Strawberry

Look for more information on CBDistillery Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

How We Picked The Best CBD Gummies for Pain

As we alluded to earlier, chronic pain is a condition that impacts well over 50 million Americans every year. This has led to an uptick in the total number of CBD gummies produced for pain management, and this has made it relatively difficult for us to narrow down all the options that are available out there to just the six included here. You might be wondering how we managed to do it when you consider how many options exist.

Here are the factors we kept in mind while perusing through our leading options and trying to decide which ones to include:

Brand: By now, you may have noticed that we didn’t feature any brands that haven’t been producing gummies for very long. This wasn’t a mistake. We made it our mission to only include gummies made by well-known brands that have stellar reputations within the CBD industry.

Quality: Most CBD brands make it a point to put their all into creating high-quality gummies. We took a look at what different brands do to guarantee quality and highlighted the brands that specialize in creating the highest-quality gummies possible. The ones featured here all put their gummies through the strictest testing procedures to ensure they’re only selling CBD products that come with quality intact.

Potency: We know some of you are just buying gummies for the first time and can’t handle 200 mg of CBD in each gummy you take. We also understand some of you are seasoned veterans when it comes to taking CBD and want gummies that have large amounts of both CBD and THC. We sought to suggest gummies that offer a range of potencies so that there is something for everyone listed here.

Price: The one downside of buying the top gummies for pain is that they’ll sometimes cost a small fortune. But we’re here to tell you that this doesn’t always have to be the case! As you’ll see when you start comparing the price tags on each CBD product listed here, you can find high-quality gummies that won’t break the bank. We’ve included options that will fit into almost any budget.

Reviews: As much as we would love to try, we couldn’t possibly sit here and try every gummy that contains CBD on the market today (feel free to let our bosses know that we would be happy to give it our best effort if they’re down to sign off on it!). So last but not least, we relied heavily on reviews from CBD gummy users when deciding which gummies to recommend. All the options found here have earned almost nothing but five-star reviews from those who have taken them in the past.

How To Find The Right CBD Gummies For Your Pain Symptoms

Although there are only six CBD gummies listed here, you might face challenges trying to decide which one (or two?) you should order first. You really can’t go wrong with any of these choices, but at the same time, you should try to narrow them down to the one that will produce the best results for your specific pain symptoms. This is how to go about doing it:

Do your homework on different brands to find out more about their reputations and values.

Think about how much CBD — and possibly THC — you would like to consume.

Check to see that gummies go through more than enough quality and potency testing.

Give thought to which flavors you suspect you will like most when taking gummies.

Calculate your budget and aim to stick to it when buying gummies.

Other Types of CBD Products

CBD gummies can help combat the pain you deal with, but they’re just one of the many CBD products you can use for this purpose. Take a look at several other types of CBD products you might want to try when seeking reliable pain relief:

CBD oil

CBD capsules

CBD topicals

CBD vapes

With CBD use on the rise in recent years, CBD brands are coming out with all kinds of useful products. Begin with gummies for pain, and then test out a few other options.

Potential Side Effects of CBD

We already touched on the potential benefits of CBD and revealed its pain-relieving properties, but it’s worth noting there are also potential side effects of CBD you should keep in mind. Studies, such as this 2019 study, have shown that CBD use might come with side effects that can impact your experiences.

Some of the most common side effects of CBD include:

Drowsiness

Nausea

Dizziness

Decreased appetite

Mood changes

And more

FAQs

Which CBD Gummies Are Best for Pain?

The best CBD gummies for pain are Soul Out of Office THC Gummies, Medterra Max Relief CBD Gummies, CBDfx CBD Gummies, and the other gummies listed here.

How Many CBD Gummies Should I Take for Pain?

You should take anywhere from half of a CBD gummy to two or more gummies for pain. Follow the instructions listed on a bottle of gummies to ensure you take the right amount based on a brand’s CBD dosage recommendations.

Is Taking CBD Gummies for Pain Safe?

Taking CBD gummies for pain is generally considered safe. However, research on CBD and its potential effects on pain is still ongoing. Monitor the latest developments to stay on top of how safe gummies are for those seeking fast pain relief.

Minimize Pain With These CBD Gummies

Are you tired of spending almost every waking hour in pain? You can put this to an end by buying a bottle of the best CBD gummies for pain. Each option listed here is capable of helping you fight back against the pain you feel. Purchase one or more of these broad-spectrum CBD or full-spectrum CBD options and see how well they work when you put them up against your pain!

Related Content: