Best CBD Oil for Anxiety: Top CBD Products To Help Manage Anxiety

Content oversight and quality assurance provided by Chicago Magazine. Chicago Magazine advertising leadership oversees sponsored, native, and paid content on this platform, ensuring its quality, relevance, and helpfulness for our audience. Articles attributed to this byline are authored by paying advertisers. The editorial team did not contribute to these pieces, and the opinions expressed do not necessarily represent those of the editorial staff. Refer to our partner statement to better understand the nature of the relationship. The sponsor retains responsibility for the content and holds the copyright to their material.

Are you tired of feeling overwhelmed by anxiety? What if there was a natural solution that could ease your mind and improve your mental health? In the world of natural wellness products, CBD oils stand out as a promising remedy that may help manage symptoms of anxiety disorders. If you’re seeking relief from anxiety and looking for a gentle yet effective approach, CBD oils could be the answer you’ve been searching for.

As more research and scientific evidence emerge supporting CBD’s promise as a potential treatment for social anxiety, panic disorder, and other anxiety-related disorders, more products containing this cannabinoid are appearing on the market. But with so many CBD products to choose from, it can be difficult to know which one will work best for you. Don’t worry; we’re here to help you narrow down the options and make a wise purchase decision with our carefully curated list of the top-rated CBD oils for treating anxiety symptoms.

Join us as we explore these dietary supplements and unveil how they can help you reclaim your peace of mind and promote mental well-being.

Summary of the Best CBD for Anxiety Symptoms

Best CBD Oils for Anxiety

1. Best Overall: Soul CBD Oil Drops

Why we love it:

We chose Soul CBD Oil Drops as our top pick for managing anxiety because of its high-quality ingredients and effectiveness, as confirmed by over 2,000 verified reviews. It’s infused with organically grown, hemp-derived CBD isolate. We love these drops because they’re a pure and potent solution for those seeking a natural treatment for anxiety. Users appreciate the product’s quick onset of effects and the sense of calm it provides without the psychoactive effects. Many reviewers note this product’s efficacy in relieving symptoms of social anxiety.

A pleasant addition to any daily routine, this oil is third-party lab-tested, ensuring transparency and quality in every bottle. The company’s commitment to excellence has earned it recognition and a stellar reputation in the wellness community, including awards for its customer service and product purity.

Pros:

Contains pure CBD isolate (zero THC)

Comes in a variety of natural flavors

Made with organically grown hemp

Vegan and gluten-free

Cons:

No entourage effect

Specs:

CBD type: CBD isolate

Size: 1 ounce (30 mL) per bottle

Strength: 500 mg, 1,000 mg, or 1,500 mg CBD per bottle

Flavors: Raspberry Lemonade, Pineapple Mango, Peppermint, Lemon Lime, Orange, Sex on the Beach, Watermelon Mint

Learn more about Soul CBD Oil Drops today!

2. Best Full-Spectrum CBD Oil: Medterra Max Relief + Relax Oil Tincture

Why we love it:

Medterra Max Relief + Relax Oil Tincture combines the power of CBD, CBG, and THC into one full-spectrum formula designed to alleviate anxiety and promote relaxation. With a balanced 1:1 ratio of CBD and CBG and a splash of THC, this product promises synergistic effects for an enhanced user experience. Verified reviewers love its natural citrus flavor and the calming effects it provides without causing a high.

This full-spectrum tincture comes from organically grown, non-GMO hemp. The absence of synthetic pesticides and fertilizers contributes to the product’s overall purity and potency, which are confirmed by rigorous third-party testing. The brand is recognized for its commitment to quality and transparency, earning certification from the U.S. Hemp Authority.

Pros:

Full-spectrum formula for enhanced effects

Made with organically grown, non-GMO hemp

Natural citrus flavor

Vegan and gluten-free

Cons:

No additional flavors available

Specs:

CBD type: Full-spectrum

Size: 1 ounce (30 mL) per bottle

Strength: 1,000 mg or 2,000 mg (CBD + CBG) per bottle

Flavor: Citrus

Learn more about Medterra Max Relief + Relax Oil Tincture today!

3. Best Organic CBD Oil: Aspen Green Calm Organic Full Spectrum CBD Oil

Why we love it:

Aspen Green Calm Organic Full Spectrum CBD Oil is specifically formulated to ease anxiety and promote calm sensations. Made from USDA-certified organic hemp, this minimally-processed, full-spectrum oil retains all the beneficial cannabinoids and terpenes of the cannabis plant for maximized benefits via the entourage effect. The natural lemon flavor is invigorating, adding to the overall enjoyment of this product.

Exemplifying its commitment to purity and quality, Aspen Green has this oil tested by a third-party lab to verify the absence of toxins and ensure accurate cannabinoid profiles. Furthermore, it crafts its products in FDA-registered facilities and according to current Good Manufacturing Practices. The brand has received accolades for its commitment to organic practices and transparency in the CBD industry.

Pros:

USDA-certified organic hemp

Full-spectrum with complete cannabinoid profile

CO2 extraction for a clean, pure product

Produced in an FDA-registered facility

Cons:

Not suitable for those avoiding THC

Specs:

CBD type: Full-spectrum

Size: 1 ounce (30 mL) per bottle

Strength: 1,500 mg CBD and 30 mg THC per bottle

Flavor: Lemon

Learn more about Aspen Green Calm Organic Full Spectrum CBD Oil today!

4. Best Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil: Joy Organics Organic CBD Tincture

Why we love it:

Joy Organics Organic CBD Tincture offers users a premium broad-spectrum CBD oil that’s THC-free, making it ideal for those seeking synergistic effects while avoiding THC. Made with USDA-certified organic hemp, this tincture is suitable for those who follow a plant-based diet. The delightful minty flavor has a smooth taste, complementing the product’s calming properties. Reviewers say this oil works great for promoting restful sleep.

Joy Organics is well-known for its dedication to customer satisfaction and quality. It backs all of its products with a 90-day guarantee and it strives to reduce its carbon footprint by using eco-friendly shipping practices. It has received awards for excellence in customer service and product quality, further solidifying its outstanding reputation in the CBD market.

Pros:

Third-party lab-tested with transparent results

Doesn’t contain alcohol, fillers, or preservatives

Made with USDA-certified organic hemp

No artificial dyes, flavors, or ingredients

Cons:

No additional flavors available

Specs:

CBD type: Broad-spectrum

Size: 1 ounce (30 mL) per bottle

Strength: 900 mg, 1,350 mg, or 2,250 mg CBD per bottle

Flavor: Tranquil Mint

Learn more about Joy Organics Organic CBD Tincture today!

5. Best Value: CBDistillery Broad Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture

Why we love it:

CBDistillery Broad Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture delivers high-quality CBD oil at a reasonable price point, making it more accessible for daily use. This broad-spectrum oil contains multiple cannabinoids and terpenes for enhanced effects. Verified reviewers love how well this product promotes relaxation and its tasteless formula, which makes it easy to add to foods and beverages.

CBDistillery goes to great lengths to make its products affordable and accessible. In addition to discounts on subscription-based orders, free shipping over a minimum cost, and a loyalty program, the brand also offers discounts for military personnel and first responders. Its commitment to transparency and quality is evident in having its products tested by third-party labs. The brand is also certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority.

Pros:

Broad-spectrum formula for synergistic effects

Made with industrial, USA-grown hemp

Certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority

Third-party tested with transparent results

Cons:

May contain trace amounts of THC

Specs:

CBD type: Broad-spectrum

Size: 1 ounce (30 mL per bottle)

Strength: 1,000 mg CBD per bottle

Flavor: Unflavored

Learn more about CBDistillery Broad Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture today!

Potential Benefits of CBD

Cannabidiol (CBD) interacts with receptors in the body’s endocannabinoid system. These interactions can have various effects, including increased pain tolerance and relief from physical and mental symptoms of anxiety disorders.

Loved by many for its versatility, ease of dosage adjustment, and quick onset of effects, CBD oil can help promote a sense of calm and relaxation, making it easier to navigate day-to-day challenges with a clear mind. Here’s a closer look at some of the possible benefits CBD may offer.

Relief from Anxiety Disorders and Other Mental Health Conditions

CBD works to treat anxiety disorders by interacting with serotonin receptors in the brain that help regulate mood and social behavior. Cannabinoid research is ongoing to investigate other mechanisms through which CBD can provide anxiety relief.

Post-traumatic stress disorder: Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health condition that can develop after experiencing or witnessing a traumatic event. Common PTSD symptoms include flashbacks, nightmares, severe anxiety, and uncontrollable thoughts about the traumatic event. People with PTSD may also feel emotionally numb, irritable, or have difficulties sleeping. In clinical trials, CBD reduced anxiety related to PTSD with fewer side effects than traditional medications used to treat this anxiety disorder. One study suggests that the effects of acute CBD treatment on regional cerebral blood flow can reduce flashback intensity and alter memory processing to potentially provide relief from symptoms of PTSD.

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health condition that can develop after experiencing or witnessing a traumatic event. Common PTSD symptoms include flashbacks, nightmares, severe anxiety, and uncontrollable thoughts about the traumatic event. People with PTSD may also feel emotionally numb, irritable, or have difficulties sleeping. In clinical trials, CBD reduced anxiety related to PTSD with fewer side effects than traditional medications used to treat this anxiety disorder. One study suggests that the effects of acute CBD treatment on regional cerebral blood flow can reduce flashback intensity and alter memory processing to potentially provide relief from symptoms of PTSD. Social anxiety disorder: Social anxiety disorder (SAD), also known as social phobia, is a mental health condition characterized by an intense fear of being judged, scrutinized, or embarrassed in social situations. Individuals with social anxiety disorder often experience overwhelming self-consciousness and may avoid social interactions or events to prevent feelings of anxiety or humiliation. Common symptoms may include rapid heartbeat, sweating, trembling, blushing, difficulty speaking, and feelings of dread or panic. In a particularly promising study, a single high-dose CBD treatment caused a significant reduction in anxiety symptoms triggered by a simulated public speaking test in participants with social anxiety disorder.

Social anxiety disorder (SAD), also known as social phobia, is a mental health condition characterized by an intense fear of being judged, scrutinized, or embarrassed in social situations. Individuals with social anxiety disorder often experience overwhelming self-consciousness and may avoid social interactions or events to prevent feelings of anxiety or humiliation. Common symptoms may include rapid heartbeat, sweating, trembling, blushing, difficulty speaking, and feelings of dread or panic. In a particularly promising study, a single high-dose CBD treatment caused a significant reduction in anxiety symptoms triggered by a simulated public speaking test in participants with social anxiety disorder. Generalized anxiety disorder: Generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) is a condition characterized by excessive worry and anxiety about various aspects of life. People with GAD often find it challenging to control their worries, which can interfere with daily activities and quality of life. Symptoms of GAD may include persistent feelings of nervousness, restlessness, or irritability, as well as difficulty concentrating, muscle tension, and trouble sleeping. Studies suggest that CBD exhibits anxiolytic effects and may be a promising treatment for anxiety conditions, including generalized anxiety disorder.

Generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) is a condition characterized by excessive worry and anxiety about various aspects of life. People with GAD often find it challenging to control their worries, which can interfere with daily activities and quality of life. Symptoms of GAD may include persistent feelings of nervousness, restlessness, or irritability, as well as difficulty concentrating, muscle tension, and trouble sleeping. Studies suggest that CBD exhibits anxiolytic effects and may be a promising treatment for anxiety conditions, including generalized anxiety disorder. Obsessive-compulsive disorder: Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) is a mental health condition that causes persistent, unwanted thoughts (obsessions) and repetitive behaviors (compulsions). Symptoms of OCD can vary widely among individuals but commonly include excessive hand washing, checking, counting, or arranging items in a particular order to alleviate anxiety or fear. People with OCD often find themselves trapped in a cycle of obsessions and compulsions that can significantly impact their daily lives. More research is needed, but there’s some evidence supporting CBD’s potential to relieve anxiety symptoms related to OCD.

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) is a mental health condition that causes persistent, unwanted thoughts (obsessions) and repetitive behaviors (compulsions). Symptoms of OCD can vary widely among individuals but commonly include excessive hand washing, checking, counting, or arranging items in a particular order to alleviate anxiety or fear. People with OCD often find themselves trapped in a cycle of obsessions and compulsions that can significantly impact their daily lives. More research is needed, but there’s some evidence supporting CBD’s potential to relieve anxiety symptoms related to OCD. Panic disorder: Panic disorder (PD) is a type of anxiety disorder characterized by recurring episodes of intense fear or panic. Individuals experiencing panic attacks may feel a sudden overwhelming sense of terror, accompanied by physical symptoms such as rapid heartbeat, sweating, trembling, shortness of breath, and a feeling of impending doom. These episodes can be unpredictable and disruptive, often leading to heightened anxiety about future attacks. More research is needed, but early evidence from animal and human studies suggests CBD may help reduce anxiety related to panic disorder.

Panic disorder (PD) is a type of anxiety disorder characterized by recurring episodes of intense fear or panic. Individuals experiencing panic attacks may feel a sudden overwhelming sense of terror, accompanied by physical symptoms such as rapid heartbeat, sweating, trembling, shortness of breath, and a feeling of impending doom. These episodes can be unpredictable and disruptive, often leading to heightened anxiety about future attacks. More research is needed, but early evidence from animal and human studies suggests CBD may help reduce anxiety related to panic disorder. Other mental health conditions: In addition to possibly mitigating symptoms of anxiety conditions, CBD may also help treat other psychiatric disorders. There’s evidence that CBD treatment may help alleviate depression symptoms such as low moods. Furthermore, this cannabinoid produces fewer side effects and works faster than pharmaceutical medications traditionally used to treat depression symptoms. More research is needed, but existing evidence indicates that CBD may help treat schizophrenia and psychosis, particularly in the early stages.

Sleep Support

Whether you’re dealing with the occasional sleepless night or chronic sleep disorders, CBD may be able to help. It shows particular promise as a treatment for insomnia, which is a sleep disorder characterized by difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep, or waking up too early and not being able to fall back to sleep. People with insomnia often experience daytime fatigue, irritability, and difficulty concentrating due to a lack of quality sleep. Symptoms may vary from person to person, but the overall impact of insomnia on one’s physical and mental well-being can be challenging. By calming the mind and body and treating anxiety and pain, CBD can help users with insomnia fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer so they can wake up refreshed and ready to tackle the day ahead with renewed energy.

Pain and Inflammation Reduction

Cannabidiol (CBD) has remarkable analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties. It interacts with receptors in the endocannabinoid system, helping to regulate pain and inflammation throughout the body. Studies suggest that CBD treatment can offer a natural alternative for managing various types of discomfort, from chronic pain to sore muscles. Furthermore, its anti-inflammatory effects can assist in reducing swelling and promoting faster recovery from injuries and difficult workouts. More research is needed, however, existing evidence indicates CBD may help treat arthritis, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and other conditions characterized by swelling. This compound has also enhanced mobility in individuals struggling with multiple sclerosis (MS).

Neuroprotective and Anticonvulsant Effects

Thanks to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, CBD may help treat various neurological conditions. It’s believed to help repair and protect the myelin sheath (a nerve-protective barrier), which is often damaged in those with autoimmune disorders.

CBD performed well in large-scale clinical trials evaluating its ability to treat seizure disorders. As a result, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the cannabinoid in the form of Epidiolex® for the treatment of two rare types of epilepsy: Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome.

Furthermore, CBD may help prevent cognitive impairment and enhance brain function. This is promising news for those struggling with Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and other neurodegenerative conditions.

How We Picked the Best CBD Oils for Anxiety

We get that finding the right CBD oil for anxiousness can feel overwhelming—ironically, leading to increased anxiety. With so many options to choose from, where do you start?

Whether you have social anxiety disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, or other mental health concerns, we want to help you make an informed decision about CBD products. So, we meticulously evaluated numerous products based on specific criteria to bring you the best CBD oils for anxiety disorders. Here are some boxes we checked while reviewing possible top product manufacturers and products.

Ingredient Quality and Extraction Methods

High-quality ingredients in CBD oil not only ensure effectiveness but also provide a safer and more reliable product for managing anxiety symptoms. We paid close attention to the quality of the ingredients used in each product. We looked for CBD oils made from domestically sourced, organically grown hemp—free of pesticides, herbicides, and harmful chemicals. Reputable farms can also guarantee a cleaner and more effective product. We also selected CBD oils made with all-natural ingredients and free from fillers, additives, and synthetic flavorings or dyes.

The hemp extraction method used plays a significant role in determining the quality and efficacy of a CBD product. Different extraction methods can impact the overall purity, potency, and bioavailability of the product. CO2 extraction is considered one of the best methods as it preserves the beneficial compounds in hemp while ensuring a clean and safe final product. On the other hand, solvent-based extraction methods may leave residues that could potentially be harmful. With this in mind, we focused on CBD oils made using safe, clean extraction methods, particularly CO2 extraction.

Third-Party Lab Testing

Transparency is important when any form of wellness is an expected benefit of a product. We ensured that each CBD for anxiety product we recommended has undergone third-party lab testing. In addition to only suggesting products that have been third-party tested, we required that our featured brands make their lab reports easily accessible to us and prospective buyers.

These lab reports verify the cannabinoid content and confirm the absence of contaminants, which can speak to the product’s overall quality. We reviewed the lab reports and Certificates of Analysis for each CBD product we featured to ensure you’re getting exactly what’s advertised.

Variety

We know that our readers have unique needs, goals, and tolerance levels. With this in mind, we chose products that offer variety. We included full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate options, as well as oils with high, low, and moderate potencies. This ensures that new and seasoned users alike can find a product with a CBD potency and formula that aligns with their needs.

Brand Reputation and Reviews

We researched each brand’s reputation within the CBD industry. This involved reading customer reviews and expert opinions and checking for any red flags. We selected brands with consistently positive feedback and a strong history of customer satisfaction. Bonus points were given to those that offer money-back guarantees.

How To Find the Right CBD Oil for Your Anxiety Symptoms

Choosing the best CBD product for your anxiety symptoms involves carefully considering several key factors. Keep the following things in mind to ensure you select a product that aligns with your needs and goals:

CBD Type

There are three types of CBD you’ll come across when shopping for CBD oils for treating anxiety. Each one has unique benefits.

Full-spectrum: This is the simplest, least processed version of CBD. It contains all cannabinoids found in hemp, including trace amounts of THC (less than 0.3%). These other cannabinoids enhance each other’s performance, producing an entourage effect. Full-spectrum CBD also contains more naturally occurring terpenes and flavonoids, which are plant compounds that give cannabis products their unique aromas and flavors. These compounds can also enhance the product’s physical and mental health effects.

This is the simplest, least processed version of CBD. It contains all cannabinoids found in hemp, including trace amounts of THC (less than 0.3%). These other cannabinoids enhance each other’s performance, producing an entourage effect. Full-spectrum CBD also contains more naturally occurring terpenes and flavonoids, which are plant compounds that give cannabis products their unique aromas and flavors. These compounds can also enhance the product’s physical and mental health effects. Broad-spectrum: This type of CBD contains multiple cannabinoids but is THC-free, making it suitable for those who are sensitive to THC or concerned about drug testing. Broad-spectrum formulas produce an entourage effect due to the presence of multiple cannabinoids and compounds.

This type of CBD contains multiple cannabinoids but is THC-free, making it suitable for those who are sensitive to THC or concerned about drug testing. Broad-spectrum formulas produce an entourage effect due to the presence of multiple cannabinoids and compounds. CBD isolate: This is pure CBD with no other cannabinoids or THC. It’s best for those who prefer to avoid all other cannabis compounds, as well as individuals with drug test concerns.

CBD Potency and Tolerance Level

CBD for anxiety comes in various potencies. Choose a CBD potency that matches your experience level and symptom severity. For example, if you’re a new user or you’re treating mild symptoms, a low-potency product is ideal. However, if you’re an experienced user or you’re treating severe or chronic symptoms, a stronger CBD oil may be a better fit for your needs.

Ingredient Quality

Focus on products from reputable brands that provide third-party lab test results. These tests confirm the CBD content and ensure the oil is free from harmful contaminants like pesticides, heavy metals, and solvents. Some signs of higher quality include:

Organic hemp: Choosing CBD oils made from organically grown hemp reduces exposure to pesticides and chemicals. Organic farms that also engage in regenerative farming practices can produce more potent and nutritious plants, which can translate to better effects of CBD products.

Choosing CBD oils made from organically grown hemp reduces exposure to pesticides and chemicals. Organic farms that also engage in regenerative farming practices can produce more potent and nutritious plants, which can translate to better effects of CBD products. Clean extraction methods: CO2 extraction is considered the gold standard for purity and safety. It results in fewer contaminants and a cleaner product compared with solvent-based extraction. CO2 extraction can also better preserve terpenes, flavonoids, and other beneficial compounds that can be lost when you soak a hemp bud in alcohol or hexane, for example.

Customer Reviews and Testimonials

Hearing about customers’ experiences can provide valuable insights into how well the product works to treat anxiety for others with similar symptoms. Many reviews also provide feedback on shipping times, packaging, and customer service responsiveness, which can inform your purchasing decision.

Evaluate Brand Reputation

Look for brands with a strong reputation for quality and transparency. You can assess this by looking for certifications from organizations like the U.S. Hemp Authority and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) to indicate adherence to high standards.

Also, look for companies that are transparent. Brands that openly share their sourcing, reviews (good and bad), manufacturing processes, and lab results are typically trustworthy.

Other Types of CBD Products

If CBD oils aren’t a great fit for you, you may want to explore some of the many other nonprescription CBD products available on the market. These are some of the most popular options:

CBD Capsules and Softgels

CBD capsules provide a straightforward way to incorporate cannabidiol (CBD) into your routine; just take it as you would any vitamin or oral supplement. Capsules are also tasteless and can be taken discreetly with water.

CBD Gummies

One of the most popular cannabis products on the market, CBD gummies offer a delightful, convenient, and tasty way of taking CBD. They come in various flavors and potencies to suit all preferences and tolerance levels. CBD gummies are also discreet and portable, making them convenient for on-the-go use.

CBD Topicals

Topical CBD products include creams, lotions, balms, and salves that you apply directly to your skin. While they don’t do much to reduce anxiety, they’re great for localized pain relief, targeting specific areas of discomfort or tension.

CBD Patches

CBD patches offer a discreet and convenient way to experience the potential benefits of cannabidiol (CBD). These patches work by slowly releasing CBD into the bloodstream through the skin, providing consistent and long-lasting effects. Simply apply the patch to clean, dry skin and let it work its magic. These transdermal products are ideal for individuals who may have difficulty swallowing pills or using other types of CBD products. However, the effects of CBD patches take longer to kick in compared to other methods of consumption.

CBD Beverages

CBD teas, coffees, and infused drinks offer another way to enjoy CBD. Sipping on a cup of CBD-infused tea or a refreshing beverage can be both soothing and hydrating, seamlessly fitting into your daily routine. As more people are looking for healthier alternatives to alcohol for relaxation and socializing, CBD beverages are becoming increasingly popular.

CBD Vape Pens

CBD vapes are a popular treatment for anxiety thanks to their speedy effects. When inhaled through a vape pen, cannabidiol (CBD) enters the bloodstream almost instantly, typically producing effects in under a minute. Many users also appreciate the convenience and discreet nature of CBD vapes, making them an accessible and effective option for managing anxiety on the go.

CBD Bath Products

CBD-infused bath bombs, salts, and soaks can enhance your relaxation during bath time. Because CBD can be absorbed transdermally, soaking in a warm, CBD-infused bath may help soothe your muscles and promote a sense of calm. What a delightful way to end a long day!

CBD Flower

CBD flower is the most natural and traditional way to consume cannabidiol (CBD). While it can be used to create homemade edibles and extracts, most users prefer to smoke or vape it for ultra-fast effects.

Potential Side Effects of CBD

Cannabidiol (CBD) offers a wide spectrum of possible therapeutic effects that range from sleep support to reducing drug cravings for individuals struggling with addiction. However, there are also some potential side effects to be aware of. Fortunately, these are rare and mild and typically don’t last long when and if they do occur. Here’s what to look out for:

Dry mouth

Drowsiness

Diarrhea

Changes in appetite

Low blood pressure

Nausea

Drug interactions

Mood changes

FAQ

Which CBD consumption method is best for anxiety?

Choosing the best method for administering CBD for anxiety depends on your personal preferences and how quickly you need anxiety relief. We often recommend sublingual CBD oils or tinctures because they allow for faster absorption into the bloodstream when placed under the tongue. Vaping or smoking CBD provides even faster results, making it ideal for sudden and severe anxiety symptoms like panic attacks.

If you prefer a convenient and tasty option, CBD gummies might be more suitable. While they typically offer longer-lasting effects, they take a bit longer to kick in. Topical CBD products are less effective for anxiety, as they don’t enter the bloodstream. However, they can provide effective relief from acute or chronic pain.

How much CBD for anxiety should I take?

Some individuals, especially new users, may find relief with lower doses, whereas others may require higher amounts. Always follow the dosing instructions provided by the product manufacturer and consider consulting a healthcare professional for personalized guidance.

If you’re new to CBD for anxiety, we advise starting low and going slow. Take a starter dose of around 5 to 10 milligrams. Remember, the effects may not be immediate, so it’s best to wait before increasing your dose to see how your body responds. One of the best things about CBD oils is they enable you to make small, gradual adjustments to your dosage. That said, we recommend increasing your dose in 5-milligram increments, waiting at least half an hour in between increases, until you achieve the results you desire.

Is CBD safe?

According to the World Health Organization, CBD is generally safe and most people tolerate it well, experiencing few or no side effects. However, individual results may vary and there are some things to consider to ensure your safety when using CBD.

Make sure you choose hemp-derived CBD products manufactured by reputable brands.

Check third-party test reports to confirm the purity and quality of your product.

If you’re taking any over-the-counter or prescription medications or have a medical condition, talk with a healthcare professional before taking CBD to ensure it’s safe for you.

CBD should never be given to pets or individuals under 21 years old.

The FDA recommends avoiding all CBD products if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding, as more research is needed regarding their impact on unborn babies and infants.

Is CBD legal?

The legality of cannabidiol (CBD) varies depending on its source and your location. In 2018, the Farm Bill legalized CBD in the United States as long as it’s derived from hemp and contains less than 0.3% THC based on dry weight. That said, state laws may differ. Some states impose restrictions or prohibitions on CBD products, so it’s essential to check your local regulations before buying or using CBD products.

Is marijuana-derived CBD legal?

Marijuana remains a Schedule I drug under the Controlled Substances Act. As such, CBD derived from marijuana plants is considered illegal under federal law but may be legal in states with recreational or medical cannabis programs. Check your local laws and regulations to ensure compliance.

How does CBD work?

CBD works by interacting with your body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS). This complex network of receptors and neurotransmitters plays a large role in regulating various bodily functions. When CBD is consumed, it interacts with these receptors, influencing processes like pain perception, stress response, mood, appetite, and sleep. Research is ongoing to fully understand the mechanisms by which CBD exerts its effects.

Can I combine CBD products?

Yes, you can combine different CBD products, such as using a tincture along with topical creams or edibles. Combining products may enhance the overall effects. You could benefit from multiple delivery methods. But be mindful of the total amount of CBD you’re consuming to avoid exceeding recommended daily dosages. If you experience any adverse effects, however mild, it’s a good idea to cut back. Starting with low doses and gradually adjusting allows you to monitor how different product combinations and dosages affect you.

Note: Topical CBD products aren’t absorbed into the bloodstream and can typically be used as needed.

Can I take CBD with anxiety medications?

It’s important to exercise caution when combining CBD with anti-anxiety medications (or any medications, for that matter). CBD can affect how certain medications are metabolized in the liver, which could potentially lead to reduced efficacy or side effects.

Taking CBD with medications such as benzodiazepines, blood thinners, SSRIs, and other antidepressants can cause adverse effects. If you’re taking medications for a mental health or physical health condition, consult your healthcare provider or pharmacist to discuss potential drug interactions before adding CBD to your wellness regimen.

How long does it take for CBD to relieve anxiety?

How long it takes for CBD to relieve anxiety depends on several factors, including tolerance level, symptom severity, product potency, and consumption method.

Individuals with a lower tolerance for cannabis often notice results sooner than those with a higher tolerance. In that same vein, users with milder symptoms typically experience relief faster than those who have more severe mental health issues like panic disorder or post-traumatic stress disorder. As you may expect, products with a higher CBD potency generally start working quicker than low-potency options.

Your chosen consumption method also plays a role in how quickly you’ll experience the effects of CBD. When taken sublingually (under the tongue), CBD oils are absorbed into the bloodstream relatively quickly, and you might begin to feel effects within 15 to 45 minutes. For some people, it may take a bit longer to notice the calming effects, possibly up to an hour.

Ingestibles like CBD gummies, capsules, and drinks have to pass through the digestive system before making their way into the bloodstream and working their magic. That said, these products can take between 30 minutes and 2 hours to produce results. The fastest ways to feel the effects of CBD are using a CBD vape or smoking CBD flower. When inhaled, the CBD is rapidly absorbed into the bloodstream via blood vessels in the lungs, generally producing effects within minutes.

Will CBD show up on a drug test?

Most standard drug tests are designed to detect THC, the psychoactive compound in cannabis, not CBD. However, some CBD products, especially full-spectrum formulas, contain trace amounts of THC (less than 0.3%). While this is a minimal amount and won’t cause mind-altering effects, THC can accumulate in your system over time and potentially result in a positive drug test. Additionally, some CBD products contain added THC for synergistic effects. If the product you choose contains added THC, there’s a good chance it’ll show up on a drug test.

If you’re concerned about drug testing, consider using CBD isolate or broad-spectrum CBD products, which are typically THC-free or contain non-detectable levels of THC. Always check the product’s lab results to confirm its THC content and avoid any unpleasant surprises.

Is CBD oil addictive?

Cannabidiol (CBD) isn’t addictive. The World Health Organization states that CBD is safe and typically well-tolerated by most users. Additionally, evidence from clinical trials and studies indicates that CBD doesn’t carry a risk for dependence or abuse. However, it’s important to use this substance responsibly and purchase CBD products from reputable sources to ensure purity and safety. If you have a history of substance abuse or have concerns about using a CBD product, consult a healthcare professional for personalized advice.

Conclusion

When it comes to choosing the best CBD for anxiety-related disorders, it’s essential to consider factors such as potency, purity, and transparency. Vet brands and opt for ones that prioritize quality and provide detailed information about their products, including third-party lab testing results. By taking the time to select the right CBD oil tailored to your needs, you can embark on a journey toward enhanced emotional wellness and a more balanced state of being.

