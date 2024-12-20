Best Delta 8 Gummies: Top THC Edibles of 2025

Not a fan of the taste of cannabis? No worries! We’ve found the delta 8 gummies that produce all the potent effects you want without the bitter taste. Our picks are sure to please your taste buds and delight your senses.

Summary of the Best Delta 8 Gummies

Best Delta 8 Gummies

1. Best Overall: Koi Dragon Blend Gummies

For us, Koi Dragon Blend Gummies stand out for their exceptional strength and quality. Each gummy contains an otherworldly blend of 125 milligrams of cannabis plant compounds including delta 8 THC, delta 9 THC, and THC-P, making them ideal for seasoned users seeking intense effects.

Verified customers love the bold flavor choices, like Black Razz, Blue Razz, and Blood Orange. Who said you can’t have both taste and efficacy? Users also speak to a consistent experience each time they take a gummy—something we love to hear as product reviewers.

Pros:

High potency suitable for experienced users

Variety of appealing flavors

Tested for quality assurance

Made with USA-grown hemp

Cons:

May be too intense for beginners

Specs:

Size: 10 or 20 gummies per jar; ½ gummy per serving

Strength: 125 mg psychoactive cannabinoids per gummy including 75 mg delta 8 THC, 10 mg delta 9 THC, and 0.5 mg THC-P

Flavors: Black Razz, Blue Razz, Blood Orange

Check out Koi Dragon Blend Gummies today!

We love Diet Smoke Blue Raspberry Gummies for their delightful flavor experience and gentle, balanced high. Each gummy contains 10 milligrams of delta 8 THC, making it a good starting point for newcomers and microdosers.

The juicy Blue Raspberry flavor enhances the overall experience, making these gummies a pleasure to consume. Diet Smoke is committed to quality and safety, providing lab-tested products with results accessible via QR codes on the packaging.

Pros:

Delicious Blue Raspberry flavor

Mild potency ideal for beginners

Lab-tested for quality assurance

Federally legal

Cons:

Lower potency may not satisfy experienced users

Specs:

Size: 30 gummies per bottle

Strength: 10 mg delta 8 THC per gummy

Flavor: Blue Raspberry

Check out Diet Smoke Blue Raspberry Gummies today!

3. Best for Sleep Support: Summit Delta-8 Gummies

Summit Delta-8 Gummies are crafted for those seeking deep relaxation and sleep enhancement. Each gummy delivers 25 milligrams of delta 8 THC. Customers talk about having relaxing and tranquil experiences with these edibles.

Made with the highest-quality ingredients, these cannabis are free from artificial dyes and flavorings to cater to health-conscious consumers. Verified users appreciate that this helps them get better sleep so that they have more natural energy to tackle their days. Each bag includes an assortment of delicious fruit flavors.

Pros:

Vegan and gluten-free

Middle-of-the-road potency for moderate users

Made with natural ingredients

Cons:

May be too sedating for daytime use

Specs:

Size: 30 gummies per bag

Strength: 25 mg delta 8 THC per gummy

Flavors: Assorted (Blue Raspberry, Strawberry, Mango, and Watermelon)

Check out Summit Delta-8 Gummies today!

4. Best for Mood Enhancement: TRĒ House Strawberry Delta 8 THC Gummies

TRĒ House Strawberry Delta 8 THC Gummies are ideal for those seeking a mood boost. Each gummy contains 25 milligrams of delta 8 THC. Verified buyers note a very balanced and euphoric effect—a total body buzz that’s not overwhelming. This product is vegan-friendly and covered by a 60-day satisfaction guarantee.

The sweet Strawberry flavor enhances the enjoyment, with some calling it relaxing and a delightful treat they look forward to. TRĒ House ensures product quality through testing, giving consumers confidence in their purchase.

Pros:

USA-made and federally legal

Delectable Strawberry flavor

Balanced potency for moderate users

Covered by a 60-day guarantee

Cons:

Shipping is unavailable in some states

Specs:

Size: 20 gummies per bottle

Strength: 25 mg delta 8 THC per gummy

Flavor: Strawberry

Check out TRĒ House Strawberry Delta 8 THC Gummies today!

Potential Benefits of Delta 8 THC

Delta 8 THC, a minor cannabinoid found in cannabis plants, has become increasingly popular in the wellness world over the last few years. While it’s not one of the most abundant cannabinoids, this naturally occurring chemical compound has sparked the interest of researchers who are eager to learn more about its potential therapeutic applications.

More research is needed because delta 8 THC has been studied less than other cannabinoids like delta 9 THC or CBD. However, scientists have uncovered several key health advantages that many anecdotal reports can confirm. Here’s a look at these benefits and the research supporting them.

Anxiety reduction

Delta 8 THC gummies may help reduce anxious feelings. It can interact with the body’s endocannabinoid system, which regulates various mental and physical body responses, including those associated with stress and anxiousness.

By promoting a sense of calm and relaxation, delta 8 THC gummies may help those with moderate-to-severe anxiety manage their symptoms. Some studies suggest it could assist with related conditions like anxiety, chronic pain, stress, and depression.

Pain relief

This compound has shown promise in managing pain. Research is particularly fascinating in the realms of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. Those with arthritis (inflammation of the joints) may particularly benefit.

Its analgesic properties might make it a go-to option for individuals who need relief but are looking for alternative pain management solutions that produce few or no side effects.

Appetite stimulation

Like delta 9 THC, delta 8 THC has been observed to stimulate appetite. This can benefit individuals experiencing appetite loss due to medical conditions or treatments like chemo.

Neuroprotective properties

Initial research shows that delta 8 THC may possess neuroprotective properties similar to those of CBD. It could aid in the preservation of brain health and function. However, research is very new and is mostly in animal phases, so we don’t know how this will translate to humans. Human studies have been largely anecdotal.

This benefit is particularly relevant and exciting in the context of neurodegenerative diseases. Many with these conditions aren’t getting enough relief with conventional medications. Delta 8 THC may provide an all-natural and relatively low-risk remedy.

It’s important to remember that while these potential benefits are promising, further research is necessary to fully understand the efficacy and safety of delta 8 THC.

Consulting with a healthcare professional before use is advisable, especially if you have a medical or mental health condition or are concerned about any potential side effects or drug interactions.

How We Picked the Best Delta 8 Gummies

We took the task of selecting the best THC gummies seriously. So, we followed a rigorous selection process to make sure only top-tier products from premium hemp plants made the list. Here’s what we considered:

Quality and Safety

We looked for products made with high-quality ingredients. We want to see you get the best cannabis plants have to offer, as well as the best flavoring, color, and preservative choices for the most premium product experiences.

We verified the potency and purity of various products by examining their third-party lab testing reports. This additional step ensures the gummies are contaminant-free and meet strict safety standards.

Federal Legality

State laws regarding marijuana and hemp often vary from one state to another. While we can’t promise that our featured cannabis products are legal in every state, we can guarantee that they’re all federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill.

Potency

The delta 8 content per gummy played a significant role in our evaluation process. We included a range of potencies to cater to both beginners and experienced users. Yes, you can always cut a gummy in half or take two, but it’s nice when products are customized with different customer needs in mind.

Flavor

Taste matters! When you find a gummy with a flavor you adore, building healthy habits and consistency around it is easier. We selected gummies that deliver effective results and enjoyable, well-crafted flavors.

All hemp-derived cannabis products will have some plant taste unless they’re made from an isolate. However, the cannabis plant taste will be less pronounced when you choose products with enjoyable flavoring.

Transparency

We chose brands that provide clear, detailed information about their products. Information about cannabis plant sourcing, manufacturing processes, and lab results are all available on their websites or via provided QR codes.

Customer Reviews

Feedback from real users gave us some invaluable insights into each product’s effectiveness, taste, and overall experience. We pored over verified reviews, looking for common praises as well as red flags. We swiftly removed options frequently reported to cause adverse effects, prioritizing those with consistently favorable feedback.

Value for Money

While we didn’t focus on pricing too much, we ensured the selected products offer fair value for their quality and features. Bulk purchases and recurring deliveries save companies a lot of money, and they should pass those savings on to you! That said, we focused on products that reward bulk buyers and repeat customers.

How To Find the Best Delta 8 Gummies for You

Shopping for delta 8 THC gummies can feel overwhelming, but finding the perfect pick for your needs doesn’t have to be complicated. Think about these simple things to find the right delta 8 gummies for you.

Experience Level

If you’re a beginner, starting with a lower dosage can help you gauge your tolerance and prevent overwhelming effects. If you’re an experienced user, you may need stronger concentrations to achieve the desired results. Choosing delta 8 gummies that align with your experience level can enhance your overall enjoyment and satisfaction.

Ingredients

Look for gummies made with natural and high-quality ingredients. Avoid products with artificial additives, synthetic colors, or harmful preservatives. If you need a vegan product, look for options made with pectin instead of animal-based gelatin.

Lab Testing

Always choose products tested by third-party labs. Check for accessible lab reports (often through QR codes or brand websites). This helps you ensure the product is free from harmful chemicals and contaminants and labeled accurately.

Flavor Preferences

Pick flavors you’ll enjoy. Whether it’s classic fruit flavors like strawberry or bold options like blue raspberry, the taste can make or break your experience when using products containing hemp-derived cannabinoids, which have an unpleasant taste that proper flavoring can mask.

Brand Reputation

Stick with trusted brands. Look for signs they’re transparent about their sourcing and manufacturing practices. Customer reviews and recommendations can also help identify reliable companies.

Wellness Goals

Are you using delta 8 for relaxation, pain relief, or better sleep? Some gummies are formulated with additional ingredients like melatonin or hemp-derived CBD to enhance specific effects. For example, if you want pain relief without sedation, you may benefit from a lower delta 8 potency with some CBD. You may have to experiment to find the perfect balance.

Discounts and Subscriptions

Who doesn’t love to save money? To get the most value, consider brands that offer discounts, bundles, or subscription services. This is especially helpful if you plan to use delta 8 gummies regularly.

Other Types of Delta 8 THC Products

Delta 8 gummies aren’t the only way to enjoy this cannabinoid. There are a variety of cannabis products on the market that are infused with delta 8 THC.

THC gummies are great for people who don’t mind the added sugar and who want a more sustained experience. If that’s not quite what you’re looking for, check out these alternatives.

Delta 8 THC vape cartridges: Vapes provide fast-acting effects since delta 8 THC is absorbed directly through the lungs. They’re ideal for those seeking quick relief or relaxation. Many brands offer a variety of flavors and potencies. Each puff delivers a controlled amount of delta 8 with a less intense experience. But you can take multiple puffs to stack the experience as you learn what dosage works best for you.

Vapes provide fast-acting effects since delta 8 THC is absorbed directly through the lungs. They’re ideal for those seeking quick relief or relaxation. Many brands offer a variety of flavors and potencies. Each puff delivers a controlled amount of delta 8 with a less intense experience. But you can take multiple puffs to stack the experience as you learn what dosage works best for you. Delta 8 THC tinctures and oils: Tinctures are oil-containing extracts of naturally occurring cannabinoids that are taken sublingually (under the tongue). With this method, cannabinoids bypass the digestive system and get into the bloodstream faster. They contain no added sugar.

Tinctures are oil-containing extracts of naturally occurring cannabinoids that are taken sublingually (under the tongue). With this method, cannabinoids bypass the digestive system and get into the bloodstream faster. They contain no added sugar. Delta 8 THC capsules: Capsules are a convenient option for those who prefer a tasteless, pre-measured dose. You can incorporate these into your daily routine for consistent effects.

Capsules are a convenient option for those who prefer a tasteless, pre-measured dose. You can incorporate these into your daily routine for consistent effects. Delta 8 THC flower: Delta 8 THC-infused hemp flower is perfect for those who enjoy smoking. This option allows users to experience the full-spectrum benefits of cannabinoids while enjoying the ritual of smoking or vaping dry herbage.

Delta 8 THC-infused hemp flower is perfect for those who enjoy smoking. This option allows users to experience the full-spectrum benefits of cannabinoids while enjoying the ritual of smoking or vaping dry herbage. Delta 8 THC edibles (other than gummies): Edibles like chocolates, baked goods, and beverages are an alternative to gummies. You can experience similar effects with different textures and flavors to explore.

Potential Side Effects of Delta 8 THC Gummies

While delta 8 THC is milder than delta 9 THC, it can still cause side effects. Many factors—like dosage, individual tolerance, and product quality—determine whether you’ll experience some, none, or all of the following potential side effects:

Drowsiness

Delta 8 THC gummies often promote relaxation, which may result in drowsiness. This can be beneficial for those using it as a sleep aid. But it may hinder activities if you need to go about your day.

Dry Mouth

Like other cannabinoids, delta 8 THC may reduce saliva production. Some people experience dry mouth. Staying hydrated can help manage this side effect.

Red Eyes

Delta 8 THC can cause eye redness, similar to delta 9 THC. This is usually a temporary side effect and not harmful.

Altered Perception

Delta 8 THC may induce mild euphoria, changes in sensory perception, or impaired coordination. Start with a low dose to gauge your tolerance. Try it in a safe place where you don’t have to drive, operate machinery, or do anything potentially unsafe.

Increased Appetite

Commonly referred to as ‘the munchies,’ delta 8 THC may stimulate appetite. While beneficial for some, it might be undesirable for those watching their calorie intake.

Potential Drug Interactions

Delta 8 THC can interact with certain medications, possibly amplifying or diminishing their effects. Always consult with a healthcare provider before taking delta 8 gummies if you’re on medication.

The Drug Enforcement Administration notes some additional possible side effects. It’s essential to use delta 8 gummies and other hemp products responsibly and follow dosage recommendations. If you experience severe or persistent adverse effects, discontinue use and seek medical care.

FAQ

Will delta 8 THC show up on a drug test?

Yes, delta 8 THC can show up on a drug test. Standard drug tests typically detect THC metabolites, which are produced by both delta 8 and delta 9 THC. If you’re subject to drug testing, it’s best to avoid delta 8 THC products.

Is delta 8 THC legal?

Delta 8 THC products fall into a legal gray area. According to federal law, delta 8 THC is legal under the 2018 Farm Bill if it’s derived from hemp and contains less than 0.3% delta 9 THC on a dry weight basis. However, the Drug Enforcement Administration still classifies marijuana as a Schedule I drug under the Controlled Substances Act. In other words, products containing delta 8 derived from marijuana plants are illegal according to federal regulations.

State laws surrounding hemp and marijuana often vary. That said, it’s crucial to check your local laws before buying, selling, or using cannabis products to avoid any potential legal issues.

How is delta 8 THC different from delta 9 THC?

Delta 8 THC has a similar chemical structure to delta 9 THC, with the primary difference being the location of the double bonds in their carbon chains. This small but significant variation changes how the compounds interact with cannabinoid receptors in the human body. As a result, delta 8 is less potent than delta 9 THC and produces milder psychoactive effects, earning it the nicknames ‘diet weed’ and ‘weed lite.’

Can I drive after taking delta 8 THC?

No, it’s not safe or legal to drive while under the influence of delta 8 THC. It can impair motor skills, reaction time, and judgment. Wait until the effects wear off completely before driving or operating heavy machinery.

Conclusion

Yummy edibles with delectable effects—that’s delta 8 gummies in a nutshell. With a wide range of flavors and brands on the market, consumers have more choices than ever before when searching for the best cannabis edibles. Whether you’re a new user or a seasoned pro, our top picks are sure to delight your taste buds while producing the desired health effects.

