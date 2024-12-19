Best Delta 9 Gummies: Top 5 THC Edibles of 2025

Prepare to embark on a delectable journey through the world of delta 9 gummies. These chewy treats will tantalize your taste buds while delivering the full benefits of cannabis. They’re discreet, convenient, and, best of all, they’re infused with hemp-derived THC, making them legal on a federal level.

Delta 9 THC gummies come in a huge range of tasty flavors. From sweet tropical options bursting with fruity freshness to indulgent, chocolatey blends that make every bite a blissful escape, these products will take your edible experience to new levels.

To help you find the right ones for your needs, we’ve curated a list of the five best delta 9 THC gummies on the market. Our top picks don’t only taste amazing but provide the perfect balance of relaxation and euphoria. Keep scrolling to check out our selections, and treat yourself to a sensory delight with these THC gummies that truly taste as good as they’ll make you feel.

Summary of the Best Delta 9 Gummies

Best Delta 9 Gummies

1. Best Overall: Soul Out of Office THC Gummies

One of the things we like most about Soul Out of Office THC Gummies is that they come in different flavors and potency levels. Newbies can start their cannabis journey with the micro-dosed Single formula, while seasoned pros can fly high with the potent Quad formula. If you fall somewhere between newbie and pro, the Double and Triple formulas have you covered with their moderate doses of hemp-derived delta 9 THC.

Not only do these delta 9 gummies taste great, but they’re also made with natural flavors and premium ingredients. They’re carefully third-party tested to confirm the absence of adulterants like heavy metals and pesticides. Plus, they’re also formulated with CBD for enhanced effects. Whether you’re seeking pain relief, relaxation, or a boost of creativity, you can’t go wrong with these THC-CBD gummies.

Pros:

Multiple flavors and potencies available

Made with organic, USA-grown hemp

Low-sugar and vegan-friendly

Doesn’t contain gluten

Cons:

Each formula only comes in one flavor

Specs:

Size: 30 gummies per container

Strength: Single: 1.5 mg THC and 15 mg CBD per gummy Double: 3 mg THC and 30 mg CBD per gummy Triple: 6 mg THC and 45 mg CBD per gummy Quad: 10 mg THC and 45 mg CBD per gummy

Flavors: Single: Raspberry Double: Blue Raspberry Triple: Watermelon Quad: Blood Orange



Check out Soul Out of Office THC Gummies today!

2. Most Potent: Koi Dragon Blend Gummies

Koi Dragon Blend Gummies pack a potent punch, making them ideal for experienced users. Each gummy is infused with a high dose of various hemp-derived cannabinoids, including delta 8 THC, delta 9 THC, and THC-P. These delta 9 gummies come in several fruity flavors, offering a tasty and discreet way for THC pros to consume cannabis.

This product provides a range of potential benefits, including pain alleviation, deep relaxation, and a pleasant sense of euphoria. Not only does it have a high-potency formula, but its blend of multiple psychoactive cannabinoids produces an entourage effect in which each compound amplifies the properties of the others. These delta 9 gummies are made with high-quality ingredients, including USA-grown hemp, and they’re third-party lab-tested to confirm their potency and purity.

Pros:

Multi-cannabinoid blend for robust, synergistic effects

Made with hemp-derived delta 9 THC

Third-party tested with accessible lab results

Three delicious flavors available

Cons:

Intoxicating effect may be too strong for new users

Specs:

Size: 20 gummies per container

Strength: 125 mg cannabinoids (including 75 mg delta 8, 10 mg delta 9, and 0.5 mg THC-P) per gummy

Flavors: Black Razz, Blue Razz, Blood Orange

Check out Koi Dragon Blend Gummies today!

3. Best for Sleep Support: TRĒ House Strawberry Delta 9 Gummies

If a good night’s sleep sounds like an elusive dream, TRĒ House Strawberry Delta 9 Gummies can help you turn that dream into reality. Made with hemp-derived delta 9 THC and other premium ingredients, each of these high-potency gummies is bursting with a mouthwatering berry flavor and formulated to ease you into Dreamland.

These THC gummies have been rigorously third-party tested to verify their potency and purity, and the accompanying Certificate of Analysis can be easily viewed on the company website. These delectable treats don’t contain gluten and are vegan-friendly for a wider range of dietary suitability. Like the brand’s entire product line, these gummies are covered by a 60-day money-back guarantee, so you can purchase without risk.

Pros:

Made with natural flavors

Farm Bill-compliant

Delicious, fruity flavor

Ideal for nighttime relaxation and sleep support

Cons:

No additional flavor choices

Specs:

Size: 20 gummies per bottle

Strength: 10 mg THC per gummy

Flavor: Strawberry

Check out TRĒ House Strawberry Delta 9 Gummies today!

New to THC and interested in trying mild, low-dose delta 9 gummies? CBDfx Delta-9 THC Gummies + CBD is a great choice. Featuring a blend of hemp-derived cannabinoids, these gummies are infused with delta 9 and full-spectrum CBD oil for a broader range of effects. Each serving contains a starter dose of 5 milligrams of THC, making this product ideal for beginners and more experienced users seeking relaxation without fatigue or overwhelming intoxication.

These THC-CBD gummies are made with organically cultivated hemp and have been carefully tested by independent labs to confirm they’re free from contaminants and contain the proper cannabinoid concentrations. For those seeking a bit more of a kick, these delta 9 gummies are also available in a moderate-potency formula containing 10 milligrams of THC per serving.

Pros:

Made with hemp-derived cannabinoids

Contains full-spectrum CBD for better health benefits

Available in low and moderate potencies

Medically-reviewed and USA-made

Cons:

Only one flavor available

Specs:

Size: 20 or 40 gummies per container

Strength: 5 mg THC and 25 mg CBD per gummy or 10 mg THC and 25 mg CBD per gummy

Flavor: Berry Buzz

Check out CBDfx Delta-9 THC Gummies + CBD today!

Last but not least, our final pick is ideal for those who love the tastiness and convenience of gummies but don’t love the delayed onset of effects typical of most edibles. Unlike many other THC gummies that take up to two hours to kick in, Summit Delta-9 Gummies promise effects within 20 to 45 minutes of consumption, especially when taken on an empty stomach.

But that’s not the only reason we love these THC gummies. Their effects don’t only kick in faster, but they last longer compared to other edibles, with some users reporting durations of up to six hours. Available in an assortment of fruity flavors, these delightful THC gummies are made with hemp-derived delta 9 and ship to all 50 states.

Pros:

No artificial colors or flavors

Fast-acting, long-lasting effects

Made with vegan-friendly, natural ingredients

Shipping available in all 50 states

Cons:

Half-gummy serving size

Specs:

Size: 20 gummies per container

Strength: 7.5 mg delta 9 THC per half-gummy serving

Flavors: Assorted Fruit (Peach, Strawberry, Apple)

Check out Summit Delta-9 Gummies today!

How We Picked the Best Delta 9 Gummies

With so many high-quality delta 9 THC gummies on the market, it wasn’t easy to select only five to feature on our list. We used the following criteria to make our final selections:

Potency

We aimed to include products that would appeal to both newbies and experienced users so everyone could get in on the action. That said, our selections represent a broad range of potencies to suit various tolerance levels.

Value

We tried to include affordable delta 9 THC gummies across a range of price points. We looked for options that balance quality and cost. When possible, we preferred vendors that offer subscription-based discounts, bulk savings, and other money-saving perks.

Brand Reputation

Without the advantage of government oversight, it’s essential to be selective when deciding which cannabis brands to trust. We looked for products that are committed to quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction. All of our featured retailers have their products third-party lab-tested and allow buyers easy access to the lab reports. Many of them also offer money-back guarantees if you’re unhappy with your purchase.

Ingredients

We selected products made with the finest ingredients possible. We focused on those made with USA-grown hemp, citric acid, and other natural ingredients. We avoided options containing fillers and additives, and when possible, we aimed for gluten-free, vegan-friendly, and organic picks.

How To Find the Best Delta 9 Gummies for You

Although we’ve done our due diligence in picking the best delta 9 gummies for our list, there are some additional factors you should pay attention to ensure you make the best choice for your needs. Keep the following considerations in mind as you’re shopping:

Tolerance

Some hemp-derived delta 9 gummies are stronger than other gummies. That said, it’s important to pay attention to exactly how much THC your gummies contain so you can be sure you’re picking a product that suits your cannabis tolerance level. If you’re a new user, stick to low-potency gummies to give your body a chance to adjust.

Flavors

Flavor choice is a matter of personal preference, but it’s important to select delta 9 THC gummies that appeal to your palate. You’ll be more likely to take them consistently and have a more enjoyable experience overall when you pick tasty THC gummies such as the ones featured above.

Effects

As you look at different delta 9 gummies, you may notice many of them promise specific effects. For example, some gummies may be designed to help you relax and unwind, while other gummies are formulated to give you an energy boost. Choose a product with benefits that align with your wellness goals. For instance, if you’re looking for something to help with stress management, pick gummies with calming and relaxing effects.

Formula

Some gummies contain only delta 9 THC hemp extract, whereas others are formulated with other cannabinoids for amplified effects. Think about which type of formula would work best for you.

Dietary Needs

Check the ingredients of your chosen gummies to ensure they don’t conflict with your dietary needs. For instance, if you have diabetes, it’s best to avoid options with added sugars or high-fructose corn syrup. If you’re sensitive to gluten or have celiac disease, choose gluten-free gummies. Also, keep an eye out for any allergens that may produce unwanted reactions.

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews can help point you in the right direction, especially if you’re new to cannabis and THC gummies. In addition to looking for products with high ratings and positive feedback, focus on those written by customers who share your wellness goals. For example, if you want to take delta 9 THC gummies to alleviate chronic pain, check for reviews written by buyers with chronic pain conditions to get a better sense of how well a particular product treats pain.

Other Types of Delta 9 THC Products

Since the passing of the Farm Bill in 2018, the popularity of delta 9 THC gummies and other hemp-derived products has soared. Here are some gummy alternatives you may want to consider.

Delta 9 THC Flower

Hemp flower is dried plant material used to roll joints and pack bowls. It’s the most natural way to consume THC, and with the spreading legalization of hemp-derived delta 9 THC, there are more strains available than ever before.

Delta 9 THC Hemp Oil

Oil is a concentrated liquid infused with hemp-derived delta 9 THC. This hemp extract can be consumed orally or sublingually for faster effects. Some users like to take them directly, while others prefer to mix them into foods or beverages.

Delta 9 THC Vapes

A safer and more discreet alternative to traditional smoking, THC vapes come in various flavors and strains. These devices turn concentrated THC oil into an inhalable vapor, typically producing effects within minutes.

Delta 9 THC Pre-Rolls

Rolling a joint can be time-consuming. Many users prefer pre-rolls for their convenience. Plus, these pre-rolled joints contain consistent, pre-measured doses of THC and other cannabinoids, making it easier to control and monitor intake.

Potential Benefits of Delta 9 THC

Although many people use THC products for their psychoactive effects, delta 9 THC also offers a bunch of potential wellness benefits. These are some of the mental and physical health perks you may experience when using delta 9 THC gummies and other THC-infused products:

Increased appetite: Delta 9 can boost the appetite. While this may not sound like a benefit to those trying to lose weight, it can be immensely helpful for individuals going through chemotherapy or struggling with AIDS or HIV.

Delta 9 can boost the appetite. While this may not sound like a benefit to those trying to lose weight, it can be immensely helpful for individuals going through chemotherapy or struggling with AIDS or HIV. Reduced pain and inflammation: Delta 9 THC interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system to block pain signals and reduce swelling. Its analgesic and anti-inflammatory effects can help improve mobility and quality of life, particularly for those struggling with chronic pain conditions like arthritis or multiple sclerosis.

Delta 9 THC interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system to block pain signals and reduce swelling. Its analgesic and anti-inflammatory effects can help improve mobility and quality of life, particularly for those struggling with chronic pain conditions like arthritis or multiple sclerosis. Sleep support: Delta 9 THC can relax the mind and ease physical discomfort, providing a natural form of sleep support. Many users say they fall asleep faster and enjoy good sleep quality when taking delta 9 products.

Delta 9 THC can relax the mind and ease physical discomfort, providing a natural form of sleep support. Many users say they fall asleep faster and enjoy good sleep quality when taking delta 9 products. Relief from anxiety and depression symptoms: Thanks to its natural anxiolytic and antidepressant properties, delta 9 THC can help treat symptoms associated with various anxiety and mood disorders. It can calm racing thoughts, boost mood, lower heart rate, and more.

Potential Side Effects of Delta 9 THC

Many users experience the positive effects of delta 9 THC—like euphoria, pain relief, and calmness—without any downsides. However, cannabis can produce adverse effects, especially if it’s overused or abused. These are some of the possible negative effects to be aware of when taking delta 9 THC gummies or other products containing hemp-derived delta 9:

Paranoia: Small amounts of THC can help alleviate anxiety and depression. However, too much THC can have the opposite effect. Since everyone reacts to cannabis differently, it’s hard to say when you’ll cross the threshold. For this reason, we recommend that new users start with smaller doses. Also, keep in mind it can take up to two hours for cannabis edibles like gummies to make their way through the digestive system and into the bloodstream. That said, the effects may take a couple of hours to kick in, so be patient when taking new products.

Upset stomach: Some users may have an upset stomach after taking delta 9 THC gummies or other cannabis products. You may be able to prevent this by having a small snack before taking THC.

Some users may have an upset stomach after taking delta 9 THC gummies or other cannabis products. You may be able to prevent this by having a small snack before taking THC. Couch lock: If you overuse THC, particularly indica strains, you may experience couch lock. This is an overwhelming feeling of sedation that can interfere with daily functioning and productivity.

If you overuse THC, particularly indica strains, you may experience couch lock. This is an overwhelming feeling of sedation that can interfere with daily functioning and productivity. Altered perception: Overusing THC can distort your perception of time and space, typically slowing it down. It can also slow your reaction time, which is one of the reasons why it’s never a good idea to operate heavy machinery while under the influence of THC.

Overusing THC can distort your perception of time and space, typically slowing it down. It can also slow your reaction time, which is one of the reasons why it’s never a good idea to operate heavy machinery while under the influence of THC. Drug interactions: Delta 9 THC can interact poorly with alcohol and certain medications, including blood thinners and selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs). Consult a healthcare professional before using hemp products if you have health conditions or are on medication.

FAQ

How many THC gummies should I take?

The number of gummies you should take depends on several factors, including product potency and tolerance level. If you’re a seasoned cannabis user, 20 to 50 milligrams of delta 9 THC should do the trick. If you’re new to cannabis products, start with 5 milligrams or less. Wait a couple of hours to see how your body reacts and gradually increase your dosage until you experience the desired effects.

How does delta 9 THC work?

Delta 9 THC binds with a network of receptors located throughout the central nervous system known as the endocannabinoid system. THC communicates with CB1 and CB2 receptors, causing them to modify the release of chemical messengers in the body. As a result, delta 9 THC produces a range of possible effects, including pain relief, relaxation, and reduced stress.

Will hemp-derived delta 9 THC show up on a drug test?

Yes, even hemp-derived delta 9 THC will show up on a drug test. If drug testing is a concern for you, we recommend trying isolate or broad-spectrum CBD gummies. While these CBD products won’t get you high, they offer many of the same effects as THC (e.g., pain reduction, stress relief, sleep support, mood lift, etc.) and they won’t cause you to fail a drug test.

Is delta 9 THC legal?

To understand the legality of delta 9 THC, it’s necessary to understand the difference between hemp plants and marijuana plants. Any cannabis plant with a THC concentration of 0.3% or higher based on dry weight is considered marijuana. Hemp plants, on the other hand, are cannabis plants containing less than 0.3% THC based on dry weight.

That said, THC found in hemp is federally legal according to the 2018 Farm Bill; however, marijuana-derived THC remains illegal under the Controlled Substances Act. All the products featured above are Farm Bill-compliant and legal in the United States. Even so, state regulations may conflict, so it’s essential to check your local laws before purchasing or using THC products, including those made with hemp-derived delta 9 THC.

What’s the difference between delta 8 and delta 9 THC?

Delta 9 THC is the most well-known form of THC, but it’s not the only form. Delta 8 THC has been gaining popularity over recent years. Also known as ‘diet weed’ or ‘weed lite,’ delta 8 is kind of like the nicer younger sibling of delta 9. It has a slightly different chemical structure and offers milder effects. Its psychoactive properties aren’t as strong as delta 9’s. Additionally, while D9 is found in abundance in cannabis, D8 only occurs naturally in trace amounts. As such, most of the delta 8 used in gummies and other products is synthesized.

Conclusion

That concludes our review of the best THC gummies on the market. Each of our selections is made with the highest-quality ingredients and manufactured by some of the most well-respected brands in the cannabis industry. Whether you’re a beginner looking for a starter product or an experienced user seeking edibles that’ll knock your socks off, our list offers something for everyone.