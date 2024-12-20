CBDistillery Enhanced Relief Gummies Review: Are They Worth It?

Content oversight and quality assurance provided by Chicago Magazine. Chicago Magazine advertising leadership oversees sponsored, native, and paid content on this platform, ensuring its quality, relevance, and helpfulness for our audience. Articles attributed to this byline are authored by paying advertisers. The editorial team did not contribute to these pieces, and the opinions expressed do not necessarily represent those of the editorial staff. Refer to our partner statement to better understand the nature of the relationship. The sponsor retains responsibility for the content and holds the copyright to their material.

CBD gummies—their popularity is only growing! As more people try them and discover they can get true relief that lasts, these sweet little edibles are becoming a popular way to experience the potential benefits of hemp-derived cannabinoids.

One brand making stand-out gummies is CBDistillery. The company’s Enhanced Relief Gummies offer a unique combination of CBD and Delta-9 THC that may support relaxation, pain relief, and better sleep. But how do these gummies stack up against the competition? We sought to find out, and here’s what we learned.

What Is CBDistillery?

CBDistillery is a Colorado-based company founded in 2016 to provide high-quality, fairly priced, U.S.-grown, hemp-derived CBD products. It was established by Coloradans who believe everyone deserves access to wellness solutions powered by nature.

CBDistillery’s goal is simplifying wellness. The founders aim to “distill things down to their essence.” To that end, they’re offering pure, effective cannabinoid products designed to help people feel their best every day, in every way.

What Sets Them Apart

CBDistillery stands out from the crowded pack for its commitment to transparency, quality, and science-backed formulations. The company and its products adhere to the following principles:

Formulated by expert botanists to ensure effectiveness and consistency

Non-GMO, U.S.-grown hemp with no artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners

Rigorous testing by third-party labs to ensure quality and accuracy

Supported and tested by Dr. Ryan Greene, a medical advisor with over a decade of experience

Guided by the CBDistillery wellness board comprised of professionals experienced in health and wellness planning

Rigorously adhere to industry guidelines set forth by the FDA

What CBDistillery Offers

CBDistillery is an all-around CBD vendor specializing in the high-quality products health-conscious people want for themselves and their families, including:

Full-spectrum CBD oil and gummies

Broad-spectrum and isolate CBD products

Specialized formulations for sleep, relaxation, pain relief, and focus

CBD pet products and topical solutions

CBD gummies for anxiety

About CBDistillery Enhanced Relief Gummies

Product Description

CBDistillery Enhanced Relief Gummies are full-spectrum CBD supplements infused with a generous 75mg of CBD oil and 5mg of naturally occurring Delta-9 THC per gummy.

At those levels, this CBDistillery product is for a more experienced CBD user—perhaps one who has tried products with substantially less CBD and found them ineffective.

The CBDistillery product development team designed these gummies for maximum relaxation, pain relief, and improved sleep. They are also made with 100 percent clean ingredients and are vegan-friendly.

Certifications and Recognitions

U.S. Hemp Roundtable

National Hemp Association

Like all CBDistillery products, it’s third-party lab tested for quality and consistency

Honestly labeled with no gimmicks

Formulated by expert botanists

A survey of 1900 respondents reported eased pain after physical activity

A survey of 1900 respondents reported better sleep

Pros

High CBD-to-THC ratio (15:1) for balanced effects that favor relaxation

Helps to potentially ease pain and physical discomfort

May achieve quality sleep, particularly due to insomnia

May help with mild or temporary anxiety

Plant-powered wellness

Made with clean, plant-based ingredients

Ample, mostly 5-star verified reviews for this product

Nearly 50k 5-star reviews across all CBDistillery products

Consistent reports of relaxing effects from confirmed customers

Natural fruit and vegetable juices (for color) and natural flavor

Full-spectrum for enhanced entourage effects

Easy to tear in half to start with a smaller dose, work your way up (recommended)

Contains health-promoting MCT oil from coconut

60-day money-back guarantee, completely risk-free

Free shipping over a certain amount

Cons

Some users report a slight aftertaste

Effects may vary, requiring users to experiment with CBDistillery dosages

Specs

Size: 30 gummies per container of CBDistillery Enhanced Relief

30 gummies per container of CBDistillery Enhanced Relief Strength: 75mg CBD and 5mg Delta-9 THC per gummy

75mg CBD and 5mg Delta-9 THC per gummy Flavor: Mixed berry

Learn more about CBDistillery Enhanced Relief Gummies today

How to Know if CBDistillery Enhanced Relief Gummies Are Right for You

CBDistillery Enhanced Relief Gummies are ideal for those seeking a plant-powered way to ease pain, improve relaxation, and support sleep. They contain significant CBD, as an “enhanced” product. Those new to CBD or cannabis products should start with a half gummy to find the perfect dose to alleviate anxiety and pain.

Some people have been using CBD products for a while and find that a typical low dose of 15-25 mg doesn’t give them the effects they’re looking for. If you’re looking for high-strength, full-spectrum CBD in a convenient gummy form, this CBDistillery product may be the right fit for you.

Customer Reviews for CBDistillery Enhanced Relief Gummies

Highlights from Verified Buyers:

Diane W: “We were surprised how powerful these chews are. A good product.”

“We were surprised how powerful these chews are. A good product.” David G. : “No weird taste, works in about 20 mins, nice sleep with no morning grogginess.”

: “No weird taste, works in about 20 mins, nice sleep with no morning grogginess.” Darlene H. : “Feel relaxed, no achy joints, and I sleep a full night after taking half a gummy.”

: “Feel relaxed, no achy joints, and I sleep a full night after taking half a gummy.” Daniel : “Gonna have to give this one five stars for me. Helps me with my lower back issues. Works as I had hoped.”

: “Gonna have to give this one five stars for me. Helps me with my lower back issues. Works as I had hoped.” Jeff M. : “Perfect combination for evening relaxation and good sleep.”

: “Perfect combination for evening relaxation and good sleep.” Eric B. : “Delicious taste. Makes falling asleep easier, and I sleep through the night.”

: “Delicious taste. Makes falling asleep easier, and I sleep through the night.” Dana J.: “Calming gummies. The only issue was the aftertaste.”

FAQs

Is CBDistillery trustworthy?

Yes. CBDistillery is known for its transparency and rigorous third-party testing. Their products are expertly crafted in Colorado, made with clean ingredients, and are honestly labeled.

CBDistillery is certified by two notable industry organizations: the National Hemp Association and the U.S. Hemp Roundtable. Nearly 50,000 verified 5-star reviews further support CBDistillery’s trustworthiness.

Can I take more than one gummy?

It’s generally recommended that you start with half to a whole gummy. Then, wait two hours before taking another half if you do not feel drowsy enough to sleep. If you’re taking CBD gummies for pain during the day, you’ll want to find a balance between relief and relaxation and being able to go about daily activities.

Once you have a better understanding of how much you need, you might take more than one gummy at a time, which will probably have a strong sedative effect but wouldn’t be too much for many people seeking optimal physical and mental health.

Are CBDistillery products safe?

These are cannabinoid products expertly crafted with safety and effectiveness as a top priority. From CBD oil to CBD gummies to CBD pet relief, CBDistillery products are tested for quality and safety. They use hemp-derived CBD oil and isolates in their products.

Regardless of the overall safety of CBD gummies, new users should start with half a gummy to assess tolerance and avoid operating heavy machinery after consumption.

Always try a new CBDistillery product in a safe place. Please keep it out of reach of children and adults who may mistake it for candy.

Will CBDistillery products impact a drug test?

THC (even in trace amounts) can build up in the system. So, anyone who may be subject to a drug test should know that positives can happen.

If this concerns you, consider a CBD isolate, broad-spectrum (THC-free) CBD gummies for sleep, or the broad-spectrum CBD oil that CBDistillery offers. They have many products to choose from precisely for reasons like this.

Will THC & CBD Enhanced Relief Gummies make me high?

The 5mg of Delta-9 THC per gummy is balanced by 75mg of CBD, providing relaxation and relief without a strong psychoactive high. If you have never used a THC-containing product, you may experience mild effects, the most common of which would be a feeling of drowsiness, as you might feel after taking a sleeping pill.

And, of course, if you take multiple gummies, you will get more CBD but also more THC. If you are concerned about the higher THC, consider combining CBDistillery gummies with CBDistillery broad-spectrum THC-free CBD oil to get your desired effects.

Pure Effective Cannabinoid Products from CBDistillery

CBDistillery Enhanced Relief Gummies offer a potent combination of CBD and THC that is unmatched in most CBD products. Their expert botanists and health professionals designed these for those seeking relief from pain, improved relaxation, and better sleep.

With clean ingredients, a strong wellness focus, and third-party lab testing, these gummies deliver quality you can trust. It doesn’t have to be scary to incorporate CBD into wellness. So, whether you’re new to CBD or searching for a reliable full-spectrum option, CBDistillery’s gummies are worth trying.

Order your Enhanced Relief Gummies today

Related Content