3 Best Delta-10 THC Brands of 2023 – Relax and Unwind With The Best D10 Products

It seems like every year now some new product featuring a new cannabinoid is hitting shelves. The latest variation of these new products is those utilizing the cannabinoid delta-10. Also known as D10, delta-10 THC, or delta-10 tetrahydrocannabinol, this molecule is everywhere right now, but for many, including CBD aficionados, it is still a relative unknown.

The popularity and newness of delta-10 THC has become a double-edged sword. While it is popular and selling well, it can be hard for new buyers to learn about exactly what type of delta 10 to buy and which company they should actually be buying it from. Many people simply do not know what to look for. That is why in this article, we will break down exactly what delta-10 THC is, as well as fill you in on which companies out there are offering the best delta-10 products. By the end of this piece, you should know exactly what kind of delta-10 product you are looking for and where you can best purchase it.

What is Delta-10 THC?

As laws change and the legal cannabis industry evolves to keep pace with this reality as well as customer demand, new products and creations are beginning to appear. The current state of the market has led to several federally legal cannabinoids made from hemp cannabis plants being isolated and sold en masse for the first time. These products include more commonly known products like delta-8 THC, as well as some other cannabinoids that are lesser known, like HHC or delta-10 THC.

Delta 10 itself has been known about for quite some time, but for most of its history it was found in such small amounts that most of what we “knew” about it was basically nothing more than logical assumptions. As hemp products became federally legal in the United States, and delta-9 heavy marijuana products remained prohibited, mildly psychoactive alternatives like D10 finally started to get more attention.

Today there are several studies ongoing regarding the effects and potential medical benefits of delta-10 THC, and many are starting to think of it as a middle ground between the effects of delta-9 THC and delta-8 THC.

Simply put, delta-10 THC is a cannabinoid similar to delta-9 THC and non-psychoactive CBD but has several unique characteristics that make it preferable for some users.

Difference Between Delta 8, 9, and 10

While much of the science around delta 8, 9, and 10 is still young, we have learned quite a bit about these compounds and how each of them operates within our body.

Firstly, the names of each are according to where the double bond is within the chemical structure. For example, delta 8 has its double bond located on the 8th carbon chain, while delta 9 has it located on the 9th. This minor chemical difference is what accounts for all the differences these chemicals then exhibit.

Another major difference is the amounts in which these compounds naturally appear. While delta 9 is present in hemp at low levels (and abundant in marijuana), delta 8 and delta 10 appear in hemp cannabis plants in only trace amounts and under very specific conditions. This rarity in D8 and D10 is why it is only in recent years, with modern extraction techniques, that companies are able to make and sell hemp-derived delta-8 THC and delta-10 THC products with any regularity.

Each one of these hemp-derived compounds is reported to have different effects and potential benefits when it comes to aspects such as psychoactive power and bodily relief provided.

Which Delta is the Strongest?

Currently, there is not a lot of definitive evidence regarding the overall strength of any THC compound, but we do have anecdotal evidence from thousands of regular users.

Typically delta-9 THC is considered the most psychoactive potent, with delta 8 being considered slightly milder. D10 THC is deemed to have the weakest psychoactive effects of the three but is reported to have powerful sativa-like effects when compared to its THC cousins.

Difference Between THC and CBD

While THC and CBD are both cannabinoids that interact with us through our endocannabinoid system (a system that runs throughout our body, like the nervous system, and interacts with a wide variety of our bodily functions), they have very different effects. The biggest and most obvious difference is that THC compounds are psychoactive and cause that “high” feeling. CBD is not psychoactive and will not cause you to feel high.

Delta-9 THC and other THC isomers like delta-10 THC have psychoactive effects, while CBD does not.

This is one reason why hemp-derived compounds and hemp products are federally legal while those from marijuana are not, and it helps to explain why hemp flowers will not get you high while marijuana flowers will, even though they are both cannabis. Hemp plants are typically defined as cannabis plants that contain under a certain legal limit of THC (.3% in the U.S.), while marijuana is a cannabis plant over that legal limit.

There are likely many other essential differences between CBD and THC, but the topic requires much more research by the scientific community.

Will Delta 8, 9, or 10 Make You Fail a Drug Test?

While some marijuana and hemp compounds like CBD will not make you fail a drug test, delta-9 THC (the most common “delta” associated with marijuana and the one with the most psychoactive properties) obviously will. But what about other cannabinoids like delta 8 or delta 10? Drug tests are designed to test for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), so any compound with THC in its name is going to show up on such a test (if taken in large enough doses). Drug tests don’t know the difference between delta 9, 8 or 10 – they all look the same on a test and can cause you to fail a test.

Top 3 Delta-10 THC Choices

1. Koi CBD: Best Overall Delta-10 Products

2. TREHouse: Best Disposable D10 Vapes

3. iDELTA8: Best D10 Mixed Carts

Best Delta-10 THC Choices – In-Depth Reviews

1. Koi CBD: The Best Overall Delta-10 Products

The delta-10 THC products from Koi are a spectacular example of what is possible with alternative THC options. Made with as much flavor, quality, and care as any delta 9 or CBD product on the market, Koi offers standout D10 items, and their gummies are quickly finding a huge audience across the country.

A Focus on Quality Hemp Cultivation

Anytime they are asked about what goes on behind-the-scenes and how they are able to make a delta-10 product with such a high-grade of potency and consistency, the team at Koi is clear that it all begins with their hemp. Koi uses only USA-grown hemp that is carefully selected based on a number of quality factors. This selection process allows them to closely monitor and control the quality of the product at nearly every stage of production.

This consistent quality has allowed Koi to quickly transcend much of the competition. This purity is provable as well, as every delta-10 THC product Koi offers comes with a Certificate Of Analysis you can view directly, and all of their quality-control tests are conducted by third-party labs.

Great Tasting and Powerful Delta-10 THC Gummies

The best-selling Koi delta-10 THC gummies come in bottles of 20, and you are able to choose between several intense and well-crafted flavors, including Blue-Razz, Watermelon, Lime, and Mango. Each gummy contains 25 mg of delta-10 THC and are said to offer an uplifting and relaxing effect -great for when you are tackling chores or needing to recover from a workout. All Koi Gummies are made according to cGMP regulations.

You can either buy the gummies as a simple one-time purchase or if you plan to use them regularly, you can subscribe and save up to 20%. With a subscription, you can get a bottle of delta-10 THC gummies delivered every two weeks, four weeks, six weeks, or eight weeks.

People Love the Functional High

Going through the hundreds of positive reviews available regarding Koi CBD, it is obvious that one of the biggest selling points is the potent yet functional high; buyers love using the gummies before doing a bunch of household chores or just before or after exercising. Many prefer the D10 THC for this reason as it is, generally speaking, a more mellow cannabinoid.

Taste is a Big Priority With Koi

Koi CBD has made it a priority to ensure that all of its products are not only potent and free of any unwanted contaminants but that they also taste great. The delta-10 THC gummies absolutely live up to this claim and are easily amongst the best-tasting options on this list.

Lastly, we should also mention that Koi CBD offers you a bunch of ways to save money on your purchase on top of the subscription option. You will be able to get a discount if you are a first responder, medical professional, active military or veteran, or receiving financial assistance through their Koi Cares program.

Learn more about Koi CBD

2. TREHouse: Best Disposable D10 Vapes

TREHouse is another supplier of high-quality hemp cannabis products that has recently begun offering delta-10 products as part of their main shop. While they have disposable vapes with delta 10 (more on those in a little bit) the first highlight is their delta-10 gummies with HHC & delta 9. As the name would suggest, this is a blend of D10, HHC, and D9, at a 2:1:1 ratio (half is delta 10). This blend allows for a powerful and long-lasting burst of THC euphoria – or as TREHouse describes it: a “way lifted”’ feel.

The gummies are a sweet blue raspberry flavor that is getting a ton of positive reviews and really is up there with the better tasting gummies on the market today. This tangy flavor does a good job of masking the cannabis oil taste many similar products tend to have.

Each serving is one gummy, and each gummy contains 10mg of D10, 5mg of D9, and 5mg of HHC. There are twenty gummies in a bottle. These are purposefully designed to be very powerful gummies and should be able to provide a noticeable THC high.

Quality Delta-10 Disposable Vapes

While delta-10 THC gummies are currently the big seller all over the country, there are a ton of other ways to get the unique psychoactive effects of delta-10 THC. TREHouse is a master crafter of some of the finest vape products with alternative natural hemp compounds being made today.

These are unique blends of D10 and other compounds with milder effects designed to give a certain buzz. Often these blends and other THC compounds are the best thing you can find for activities like writing, working out, or any other form of active activity. It just may take a little testing to see which blends really switch on for you.

While the vapes offered here are disposable they are anything but poorly made. In fact, these pens are rechargeable so you can ensure that you are getting full, powerful puffs throughout the entire lifespan of the pen. Each pen is designed to be good for a crazy large amount of 800+ uses.

A Brand Where Quality is Obvious

The delta-10 THC gummies and vapes TREHouse makes are of clearly obvious quality, from the packaging to the first puff, you can tell this is a company that cares about the consumer.

What may not be obvious until you use TREHouse for a little bit of time is that they are also incredibly consistent and make sure all residual solvents have been removed each and every time.

While, of course, all reputable brands will only sell products that have been refined extensively to ensure no trace amounts of the harsh chemicals used in its creation remain, not all brands will take the time to prove it to you. You can view all lab reports for TREHouse right on the website so you know you can be sure of the quality, and the purity.

Learn more about TREHouse

3. iDELTA8: Best D10 Mixed Carts

iDELTA8, as the name suggests, got its start as a premium provider of delta-8 THC products and this experience has allowed them to quickly adapt to the delta 10 craze with some fantastic offerings right out of the gate. This Southern California-based company offers the best burnable delta-10 flower on the market today and the pre rolls they sell are well made, hold together nicely, burn smoothly, and are quite potent.

A Champion of Alternative Cannabinoids

The fact that the delta-10 THC pre-rolls are so good makes sense; all of the products at iDELTA8 have made names for themselves as not only great tasting hemp cannabis products but also as nods to classic strains like Granddaddy Purple without having that same that overly sweet taste you get in modern renditions. This is one of the only major companies still focusing on that original outdoor-grown taste.

The main selling point for a long time at iDELTA8 was the varying levels of incredibly pure delta-8 THC that they offered, with the Diamond iDelta8 Disposable Vape Pen being one of the gold standards of the industry.

The iDELTA8 shop has also expanded to include not only delta-10 THC and great delta-8 THC products but also several other rare formulas and strain-specific tinctures.

Simple Recipes and Top-Quality Ingredients

The iDELTA8 catalog is designed to have something to offer for all types of individuals and their needs. For all of these options, only the finest organic hemp is used, and its cleanliness is made a top priority so that no unwanted materials can make it to the end product.

The formulas also call for minimal ingredients, so staying on top of purity and quality remains a relatively simple process. Of course, as with all brands on this list, you can view the lab reports on their website so you can be absolutely sure you are getting a pure product.

Products Made Fresh on Demand

iDELTA8 may be a little slower on the delivery (needing 24-48 hours before shipping), but this is because the products you buy from them are not created until you buy them. This process ensures that you are getting the absolute freshest product possible and not something that has been sitting on a shelf for months and losing potency.

Learn more about iDELTA8

Answering Common Questions About Delta-10 THC

Now that you know the basics of delta-10 THC and have been informed on the best companies selling it today, we will go over some of the most common questions we get about this cannabinoid.

Is Delta-10 THC Really a “New” Compound?

While there are several new compounds on the market, such as delta-8 THC, delta-10 THC, HHC, and others, delta 10 is pretty unique amongst the bunch. Part of the reason that D10 THC seemingly came out of nowhere is because it kind of just did.

While delta 8 was discovered early last century (although it wasn’t well understood until much more recently), D10 was only discovered in 2020 after a forest fire caused a large amount of hemp to be exposed to a chemical reaction. Technically a synthetic cannabinoid, delta-10 THC has since been developed by several brands into a usable product.

Potential Health and Medical Benefits of Delta-10 THC

Delta-10 THC is one of those natural compounds that can serve a number of purposes depending on how you take it, how much you take, and the needs you have when you take it. For example, one of the major benefits of several cannabinoids, including D10, is that they have been found in several studies to have potent anti-inflammatory properties.

This ability to reduce inflammation can lead to faster healing and overall pain relief. This is why many athletes like to use these products after a workout. However, if you are not in pain or have not recently worked out, you are not likely to see any signs of this benefit.

The most commonly reported of delta 10’s beneficial effects, if you are ignoring the general desire to experience the mild psychotropic effects, is its ability to help relieve feelings of stress and anxiety. The thought is that by binding with certain receptors, D10 helps balance your levels of hormones and neurotransmitters, which in turn will help you to feel less anxious and nervous.

While some other cannabinoids have been known to increase anxiety, D10 seems to not do that, and thus is becoming more common as a way to fight symptoms in a medical setting. Many cancer patients seem to prefer delta-10 THC rather than delta-9 THC for these reasons.

D10 has also been found to have neuroprotective properties, meaning that it may be beneficial for helping to build up the neuroplasticity of your mind, as well as overall cognition and memory-related issues. This is thought to occur because it helps your body to produce acetylcholine, which is also a neurotransmitter.

Delta 10, like other cannabinoids, can also be used to help regulate your appetite, a boon for many undergoing harsh treatments that may leave them feeling nauseous.

Many have also claimed to get more of a sativa-type high from D10, which can be soothing but also able to help increase your levels of energy and can keep you feeling creative and productive longer.

What is the Entourage Effect?

Something that is important to understand when you are purchasing hemp cannabinoid products is something called the entourage effect. A term coined back in 1999, the entourage effect refers to a phenomenon where the various terpenes and cannabinoids seem to have a synergistic or cooperative effect, where each element is more powerful when taken together versus when taken alone.

What this means is that when you take CBD along with some form of THC, both the THC and CBD seem to have more potent effects than if you had taken them separately.

This is why many people prefer to buy full-spectrum CBD products rather than CBD isolate, as they wish to benefit from the entourage effect.

What are the Potential Side Effects of Delta-10 THC

While delta-10 THC itself is very safe, and the only major side effects include feelings of anxiety and lethargy when taken at high doses (though this is less of an issue with D10 than with something like D9 – especially those using medical marijuana), it is the process of creating delta 10 itself that can cause an issue with the end product.

Generally speaking, D10 THC has all of the same side effects as other more classical forms of THC, though in a milder amount.

In order to create large amounts of delta-10 THC, the compound must be synthesized from CBD. The FDA does not regulate this process, so you must be sure you are buying from a company you trust. Some products that are synthesized and are not properly cleaned and handled afterward may contain harsh chemical leftovers or have other safety concerns which can be harmful to your body.

This is another reason why we heavily push only buying from companies that offer lab reports from third parties on their website.

How to Use Delta 10 THC

There are a ton of ways to use delta-10 THC. You can digest edibles with D10 for long-term relief. You can smoke delta-10 flowers for that classic feel. You can even apply delta 10 topically through body oils and lotions. Really, the method that you use delta-10 THC will depend heavily on the reason you are using the product and the benefits you wish to receive.

Typically, pain and muscle relief can be topical. Fast internal relief can come from smoking (generally for more mental effects) while issues with nausea and sleeping can often be best solved with an edible. Dosage will vary depending on your body size and desired effects.

Always start slowly with a new product to gauge your reaction, then slowly add more as you become more aware of your tolerance levels and the power of the product. Often it is suggested that beginners start around something like 5 milligrams and nothing more than 15 milligrams. Advanced users can often use anywhere from twenty to forty milligrams.

Is Delta 10 Legal?

As with all cannabis products, the legal status of delta-10 THC is often changing and will currently vary from state to state. At the federal level, thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill and the fact that delta 10 is derived from hemp, D10 currently remains legal. However, while the federal government has allowed for the sale of hemp products, even those with mild psychoactive effects, many states have taken steps to limit their sale.

So, for example, you would be able to easily buy delta-10 THC in California, but you are not currently allowed to in Delaware.

Always make sure to check your local laws before purchasing delta-10 THC or any other cannabis product.

Ready to Try Delta-10 THC?

Now that you have learned the basics about delta-10 THC and the other cannabinoids it is often paired with, and we have gone over the best brands currently selling D10 products anywhere in the world today, are you ready to try this unique cannabinoid for yourself?

