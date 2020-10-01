8 Best CBD Oil for Dogs in 2023 – Top Brands & Their Naturally Calming CBD Oils

The biology of dogs makes them prone to many different types of health problems also experienced by humans, from anxiety and stress to chronic pain and inflammation. These conditions can often be difficult and expensive to treat with traditional medications, though, which is why many dog owners turn to CBD oil as a natural alternative.

With the non-psychoactive effects of CBD, gentle all-natural ingredients, and measured accurate dosing, CBD oil can be a safe and effective way to improve your dog’s quality of life. In this article, we’ll look at some of the best CBD oil for dogs products on the market and provide a buyer’s guide with tips on what to look for when shopping.

8 Best CBD Oil for Dogs

1. CBDfx – Editor’s Choice for Best CBD Oil for Dogs

2. Penelope’s Bloom – Best for Calming

3. CBDistillery – Best Omega-3-Rich

4. Green Roads – Best for Dogs Under 15 Pounds

5. Honest Paws – Best General Wellness Support

6. Charlotte’s Web – Best Bulk Size

7. Joy Organics – Best Fast-Acting

8. Just CBD – Best CBD Isolate Oil

Best CBD Oil for Dogs – In Depth Reviews

1. CBDfx – Editor’s Choice for Best CBD Oil for Dogs

Pros:

Suitable for any size dog

Medically reviewed formula

Vegan & organic

Human-grade CBD oil

Cons:

No flavorless option

CBDfx Company Info

The health and wellness juggernaut that is CBDfx aims to provide the highest quality CBD products including CBD edibles, oil tinctures, and topicals. The company stands at the forefront of the CBD industry, using top-of-the-line technology and sustainable farming practices to produce its potent CBD products.

Medically reviewing and independently lab testing every batch of CBD oil produced with its organic, non-GMO hemp, CBDfx guarantees that you’re getting the highest quality CBD possible, proven effective for any human or animal wellness need.

CBDfx CBD Oil for Dogs

CBDfx puts its human-grade, broad-spectrum CBD oil to work in its sublingual pet CBD oil formula. Specially formulated to contain fractionated MCT oil, organic THC-free CBD oil, and natural flavoring, this CBD oil is designed to be easily digested and metabolized by dogs of any size.

CBDfx cannabidiol oil for dogs comes in four strengths chosen for your pet’s specific size or weight. The lowest dose, meant for dogs weighing under 20 pounds, contains 250mg of CBD per 30mL bottle. The highest amount suitable for dogs weighing more than 100 pounds contains a potent 2000mg of CBD per 30mL bottle. Have you got a medium-sized dog or need a broad-spectrum CBD oil that is a bit more powerful for sudden anxiety or post-surgery recovery? CBDfx has you covered with concentrations of 500mg and 1000mg of broad-spectrum CBD.

All concentrations use natural vegan flavoring (bacon or chicken) to create a taste that dogs love while still delivering the CBD oil in an easily administered tincture. With the added MCT oil, your dog will have no problem metabolizing the CBD oil, and it mixes seamlessly into your pet’s food and water for easy dosing.

Why We Picked CBDfx

CBDfx made the top of our list due to its unrivaled quality, medical review process, and variety of CBD oils for dogs of any size. So whether you’re looking for a low-concentration oil to give your small dog for general wellness or a high-strength oil to assist with post-surgery recovery, CBDfx has an option that will suit your needs. The company’s CBD oils are also vegan and organic, so you can be sure that you’re giving your pet the best possible product.

Learn more at CBDfx

2. Penelope’s Bloom – Best Calming CBD Oil for Dogs

Pros:

Enhanced with chamomile oil

Full-spectrum, organic CBD

All-natural ingredients

Vegan & non-GMO

Cons:

No flavored CBD oils for dogs

Penelope’s Bloom Company Info

Penelope’s Bloom started as a solution to low-quality CBD products for pets. In its short time as a company, the brand has expanded to include pet CBD oils for dogs, cats, and horses. All of Penelope’s Bloom CBD oils are derived from organic, non-GMO industrial hemp grown in the USA. The company prides itself on using only natural ingredients, backing up its commitment to quality with third-party lab testing.

Penelope’s Bloom CBD Oil for Dogs

If your dog is prone to anxiety, Penelope’s Bloom has the perfect CBD oil for them. Formulated with full-spectrum CBD and chamomile oil, this dog CBD oil tincture is designed to help your best pal relax and feel calm. Chamomile oil is known for its ability to relieve anxiety and insomnia, making it the perfect addition to CBD oil.

The full-spectrum CBD oil contains all the phytocannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids found in the hemp plant, providing your dog with the entourage effect. This means that all the compounds in the CBD hemp oil work together to provide greater relief than CBD oil alone.

Penelope’s Bloom CBD oil is available in four strengths ranging from 250mg to 1000mg. Each formula is packaged in a 30mL bottle with an added dropper for easy and fast dosing under your dog’s tongue or into their food or water dish. The natural-tasting formula is absorbed quickly into the bloodstream to provide fast calming relief thanks to the added MCT oil from coconuts.

Why We Picked Penelope’s Bloom

Penelope’s Bloom lab-tested full-spectrum CBD oil tinctures offer fast relief from anxiety with a taste that dogs love. We also appreciate that the company uses only natural ingredients in its products.

Learn more at Penelope’s Bloom

3. CBDistillery – Best Omega-3-Rich CBD Oil for Dogs

Pros:

Blended with hemp seed oil

Dosing guide on package

Low dose formulas are available

Lab tested

Cons:

No THC-free options available

CBDistillery Company Info

For as long as there have been CBD companies, there has been CBDistillery. This leader in the industry offers high-quality CBD products for humans and animals that are proven safe and potent thanks to rigorous third-party lab testing.

CBDistillery’s best CBD oil for dogs is designed to provide the most comprehensive wellness support for you and your pup, using organic hemp extracts and nutrient-rich hemp seed oil to enhance the effects of CBD.

CBDistillery CBD Oil for Dogs

Full-spectrum CBD oil for dogs from CBDistillery is available in low and medium-dose formulas to suit the needs of any size pet. The 150mg full-spectrum CBD oil provides a moderate dose of CBD and is perfect for small dogs. However, if your pet has a fast metabolism or weighs more than 20 pounds, the 600mg concentration will be quite effective at managing their wellness needs.

The full-spectrum oil is blended with hemp seed oil for added Omega-3 and -6 fatty acids to support your dog’s coat, skin, cognitive, and joint health. These essential nutrients are also beneficial for a healthy immune system, brain function, and joint health.

Each 30mL bottle has a handy dosing guide, making it easy for first-time users to give their dog the perfect amount of CBD. The natural flavor can be added to your dog’s food or water dish or delivered directly under their tongue.

Why We Picked CBDistillery

Providing comprehensive wellness support for your pup is at the top of any pet owner’s list. So, we like that CBDistillery’s oil is full of nutrients that support coat and skin health, the immune system, brain function, and joint health, in addition to premium, organic full-spectrum CBD.

Learn more at CBDistillery

4. Green Roads – Best CBD Oil for Dogs Under 15 Pounds

Pros:

Non-detectable THC levels

Pharmacist formulated

Gluten-free

Supports aging

Broad-spectrum CBD oil

Cons:

No attached dropper

Green Roads Company Info

A deep commitment to helping people feel their best is at the heart of everything Green Roads does. The company’s CBD oils and other CBD products are designed by pharmacists and backed by third-party lab testing to ensure they are of the highest quality and potency.

Whether meeting the needs of first-time CBD users or experienced consumers, Green Roads strives to create products that make a difference in people’s and pets’ lives. From its award-winning CBD oils to its delicious line of edibles, there’s something for everyone at Green Roads.

Green Roads CBD Oil for Dogs

Those with small dogs weighing under 15 pounds will really appreciate the Green Roads broad-spectrum CBD oil for dogs, which is available in a 60mg concentration. This low dose (2mg per mL) is perfect for small breeds with a fast metabolism or particularly sensitive to CBD. Dogs weighing up to 50 pounds but still sensitive to CBD can use the 210mg concentration, which delivers 7mg of CBD per mL

While these doses are great for small and medium breeds, Green Roads hasn’t forgotten about the big guys. The maximum concentration of 600mg offers 20mg of CBD per mL and is ideal for large breeds over 50 pounds or dogs that need a higher dose for their wellness needs.

The CBD hemp oil is non-GMO, gluten-free, and completely natural, with no artificial flavors or sweeteners. It has both fractionated coconut oil and hemp seed oil to deliver CBD to your pet’s system, along with a natural flavoring that most dogs enjoy.

Why We Picked Green Roads

Green Roads is one of the most popular brands in the CBD industry, and for good reason. Its products are pharmacist-formulated, third-party lab tested, and available in a wide range of concentrations to suit the needs of any size pet, particularly the little guys.

Learn more at Green Roads

5. Honest Paws – Best General Wellness Support CBD Oil for Dogs

Pros:

Full spectrum of cannabinoids

USDA Organic

Independently lab tested

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

Higher price point than others on this list

Honest Paws Company Info

Honest Paws focuses exclusively on creating high-quality CBD oil products to support your pet’s overall wellness. From protecting against seasonal allergies to supporting cognitive and mobility issues, all Honest Paws CBD oil products are designed to help your furry friend feel their best.

Honest Paws CBD Oil for Dogs

The Honest Paws wellness formula is designed to support your dog’s overall health and well-being. It contains a full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, fatty acids, and vitamins to nourish your pet’s skin and coat. Honest Paws’ terpene-rich wellness formula provides your dog with the largest possible range of benefits to combat common health issues by using an organic full-spectrum CBD oil extract.

Dog CBD oil from Honest Paws is available in four concentrations formulated based on the weight of your dog. Small dogs will do well with Honest Paws 125mg wellness formula, while large dogs suffering from intense chronic conditions will find the 1000mg concentration ideal. For all other dogs, the 250mg and 500mg concentrations can provide the perfect balance of CBD to support their specific needs.

With carrier oils to maximize absorption and stimulate the canine endocannabinoid system, the Honest Paws wellness formula is one of the most comprehensive CBD oils for general wellness needs related to pain, anxiety, and mobility.

Why We Picked Honest Paws

Honest Paws creates CBD oil products specifically for pets, with a wide range of formulas to support your dog’s overall health and well-being. The pet focus with its CBD products ensures that each one is designed with your furry friend in mind, delivering the highest quality ingredients and effective doses to meet their specific needs.

Learn more at Honest Paws

6. Charlotte’s Web – Best Bulk Size CBD Oil for Dogs

Pros:

100mL bottle available

Plastic dropper included

Flavored and unflavored varieties

Lab tested 20+ times

Cons:

Only one concentration available

No broad-spectrum formula

Charlotte’s Web Company Info

For years, Charlotte’s Web has been one of the most popular CBD brands in the world. Renowned for its high-quality CBD oils, Charlotte’s Web uses American-grown hemp to create CBD oil tinctures, topicals, and capsules that support overall health and wellness.

The company makes it super easy to find what you need for you or your pet with detailed product finders, informational resources, and live customer support.

Charlotte’s Web CBD Oil for Dogs

Using CO2-extracted full-spectrum CBD hemp oil combined with MCT oil, Charlotte’s Web dog CBD oil is designed to support your pet’s overall health and wellness. The full-spectrum oil contains a wide range of cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and vitamins to deliver the entourage effect and maximize the benefits of CBD.

The oil is available in one concentration that is safe for all dogs, regardless of size or weight. Containing 17mg of CBD per mL, a single drop of Charlotte’s Web CBD oil contains nearly .1mg of CBD. This makes it easy to find the perfect dose for your pet, whether they need a small amount for general wellness or a higher dose for more intense conditions.

The CBD oil is available in natural chicken and hemp flavors, so you can choose what’s best for your pet. In addition, the full-spectrum CBD oil is packaged with a soft plastic dropper in 100mL bottles, offering great value for your money.

Why We Picked Charlotte’s Web

Knowing how awful it is to run out of your dog’s wellness supplements, Charlotte’s Web offers a 100mL size of this best CBD oil for dogs that will last even the most CBD-hungry dogs for quite some time. We like that this option is available for those who want to save money without sacrificing quality or potency.

Learn more at Charlotte’s Web

7. Joy Organics – Best Fast-Acting CBD Oil for Dogs

Pros:

Simple, potent formula

Organic CBD oil extract

Phytonutrient-rich formula

0.0% THC

Cons:

Free shipping not standard on all orders

Joy Organics Company Info

Specializing in CBD oil products for humans and pets, Joy Organics is a family-owned business committed to delivering the highest quality CBD products on the market. The company only uses American-grown organic hemp in its CBD oil tinctures, topicals, edibles, and pet products to ensure consistent quality and potency.

Third-party lab testing is performed at multiple points throughout the manufacturing process to ensure that Joy Organics CBD products meet strict quality and safety standards. You can easily find lab test results for all its products on the company website.

Joy Organics CBD Oil for Dogs

The Joy Organics CBD oil for dogs is an entirely organic formula specially formulated to be gentle yet fast-acting. It contains a phytonutrient-rich blend of CBD, CBG, and CBC that work together to maximize the benefits of CBD. The oil is THC-free and does not produce any psychoactive effects.

The unique organic olive oil base in the Joy Organics CBD oils for dogs makes it easy for your pet to absorb and utilize the active ingredients for fast, effective relief from stress, pain, and moodiness. This oil can be given directly as a treat or added to your pet’s food.

The Joy Organics CBD oil for dogs is available in two concentrations: 400mg/30mL and 900mg/30mL. The 400mg concentration contains 3.75mg of CBD per quarter dropper, and the 900 mg concentration contains 7.5mg per quarter dropper. Retaining its natural light hemp flavor, the broad-spectrum CBD oil from Joy Organics is an excellent option for pet owners with dogs who are picky about taste.

Why We Picked Joy Organics

The phytonutrient-rich broad-spectrum CBD oils from Joy Organics are designed to be gentle and fast-acting, making it a great choice for dogs who need immediate relief from anxiety, pain, or inflammation.

Learn more at Joy Organics

8. Just CBD – Best CBD Isolate Oil for Dogs

Pros:

Pure CBD isolate

No THC

Natural meat flavors

Florida Hemp Council certified

Cons:

Best pricing only available with subscription orders

Just CBD Company Info

Just CBD focuses on providing simple, easy-to-use, and effective CBD products. It offers both human and pet CBD oil tinctures in a variety of CBD products like gummies, vape oils, topicals, and edibles.

All of the brand’s products are made using the finest hemp extracts, with detailed lab reports of cannabinoid profiles easily accessible for free on the site. Furthermore, all of Just CBD’s products are Florida Hemp Council certified and sent to third-party labs for testing to ensure safety and quality.

Just CBD CBD Isolate Oil for Dogs

The Just CBD isolate oil for dogs contains only pure cannabidiol with 0.0% THC. Additionally, it is free from other phytocannabinoids that would diminish the oil’s purity. This makes it an excellent choice for dogs particularly sensitive to THC or other cannabinoids.

The oil is available in concentrations of 100mg, 250mg, and 500mg of CBD isolate. Each is suitable for different-sized dogs, with the lower and higher end of the spectrum being for smaller and larger dogs, respectively. The oil is also available in natural meat flavors, including bacon, chicken, beef, and salmon, to ensure your pet enjoys the taste.

With the added MCT oil, the potent CBD isolate in each 30mL bottle of Just CBD oil is easily absorbed by your pet’s body for maximum efficacy. Whether it’s put in food, water, or directly under the tongue, the oil will help your furry friend relax and feel their best.

Why We Picked Just CBD

The Florida Hemp Council-certified CBD isolate oil from Just CBD is an excellent choice for dogs who need relief from anxiety, pain, or other conditions without any trace of THC or other cannabinoids. We also really like that the oil is available in natural meat flavors to make it more palatable for pets.

Learn more at Just CBD

How We Made This List of the Best CBD Oil for Dogs

As pet owners ourselves, it was imperative that we scrutinize CBD oils for dogs to find the ones that proved to be the most effective, safe, and trustworthy. We began our research to pick the best CBD oil for dogs by reading through as many customer reviews of CBD oil for dogs as we could find.

After we had a good idea of what customers were saying, we then dove into the research on each individual product. This meant reading through the company’s website to learn more about its process and philosophy. We also read through third-party lab reports to understand the product’s cannabinoid profile and purity to ensure it matched the label.

Finally, we tried out some of the products ourselves to get a first-hand experience of the quality. This hands-on experience and our research allowed us to confidently choose the best CBD oil for dogs on this list.

What Is CBD Oil?

CBD oil is a type of cannabinoid-rich hemp extract that is often used to trigger endocannabinoid receptors that regulate functions related to:

Chronic pain

Inflammation

Anxiety

Digestion

Nausea

Sleep

Appetite

Memory

While CBD can cross the blood-brain barrier, it does not produce the same psychoactive “high” that THC causes. This makes it an appealing treatment option for many people, as it can provide the therapeutic benefits of cannabis without the psychoactive effects.

CBD oil is typically made by extracting CBD from hemp plants and then diluting it with a carrier oil like MCT or coconut oil. This extraction process allows for a high concentration of CBD and, in some cases, THC, CBG, CBN, and CBC to be present in the final product.

These phytocannabinoids along with hemp plant terpenes and flavonoids work together to provide the so-called “entourage effect” that is often touted by cannabis enthusiasts. This synergistic relationship is thought to produce more potent and effective results than any one cannabinoid working on its own.

What to Look for When Buying CBD Oil for Dogs?

The best CBD pet oil for your furry friend depends on their specific needs, conditions, and size. Like humans, dogs respond to CBD in different ways, and what works for one might not work for another. That being said, there are a few things you should look for when shopping for CBD oil for your dog to ensure a positive, safe, and effective experience.

Hemp source – Always choose CBD oils extracted from organic hemp plants using CO2 or olive oil extraction methods. These are the safest and most effective ways to extract organic CBD oil, and they produce a final product free of harmful chemicals and impurities.

CBD content – The amount of CBD in each bottle is designed to meet the wellness needs of different-sized dogs. Consider lower amounts of CBD content (<200mg per bottle) for dogs weighing less than 20 pounds, medium amounts of CBD (200-500mg) for dogs weighing 20-60 pounds, and high amounts of CBD (>500mg) for dogs over 60 pounds.

THC content – CBD oil for dogs comes in the same three varieties as CBD for humans: full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate. Full-spectrum CBD oils will have legally compliant traces of THC in it, while the other two will have non-detectable or 0.0% THC. If your pet is particularly sensitive to THC, consider choosing a broad-spectrum or CBD isolate oil.

By keeping an eye out for these factors when shopping for pet CBD oil, you can ensure that you are getting a high-quality product that will safely meet your dog’s wellness needs without sacrificing quality or potency.

Health Benefits of CBD Oil for Dogs

Dogs can benefit from CBD oil in the same way that humans can. Canine endocannabinoid systems have been shown to regulate functions related to:

Aging

Healing & recovery

Cognitive function

Digestion

Immune system

Inflammation & joint health

Nervous system

Pain perception

Skin & coat health

Sleep patterns

Stress & anxiety

The best CBD oil for dogs products have been shown to be an effective supplement for many of these conditions and can provide a natural alternative to more traditional solutions like NSAIDs, corticosteroids, opioids, and anticonvulsants. For dogs, these benefits add up to an overall improvement in their quality of life and can help to keep them feeling their best as they age.

CBD Oil Dosage for Dogs

Calculating CBD dosages for any being is always difficult. But by applying the same dosing logic for humans to dogs, you can get a better idea of how much CBD oil to give your pet. When humans take CBD oil, they account for their weight and condition to determine their dosing. The same can be done for dogs by using their weight as the primary determining factor.

A good rule of thumb is to give your dog up to 2mg of CBD per 10 pounds of body weight. For example, a 50-pound dog could require up to 10mg of CBD per day, while a 5-pound dog could only need up to 1mg. This starting point can then be adjusted based on your pet’s individual response to the oil.

The type of condition or symptom being treated will also play a role in figuring out the final CBD dosage. For example, dogs with anxiety may require different doses of CBD than those being treated for arthritis pain.

How Fast Does CBD Oil for Dogs Kick In?

The time it takes CBD oil for dogs to take effect will depend on whether or not your dog has eaten recently. If they have, it can take up to an hour for the CBD to be fully absorbed into their system. However, if they haven’t eaten, the effects of the CBD oil will kick in much faster, typically within 15-30 minutes.

Pet owners should notice the effects lasting for up to 6 hours before needing to give their dog another dose of CBD. After sustained use, the results of CBD oils can last even longer as your pet’s endocannabinoid system becomes more efficient at using the cannabinoids.

Are CBD Oils Safe for Dogs?

The best CBD oils are well tolerated by humans and pets alike, provided that it is derived from high-quality industrial hemp and manufactured under strict safety standards. CBD oil is non-toxic, does not produce any psychoactive effects, and has a wide margin of safety, making it one of the safest supplements you can give to your dog.

Dogs new to taking CBD or those placed on too high of a dose may notice some temporary side effects like drowsiness, upset stomach, or mild sedation. However, these are typically nothing to be concerned about and will clear up on their own within a few days as your pet adjusts to the new supplement.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I give my dog the same CBD oil I am taking?

It is always recommended to purchase a CBD oil intended for pets for the best results. Typically, human CBD oil contains a higher concentration of CBD that may be too potent for pets. Additionally, specialty CBD formulas humans meant to calm, promote sleep, or reduce pain may contain ingredients not safe for dogs to consume.

2. Will CBD oil make my dog high?

No, CBD oil should not make your dog high. CBD is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that does not antagonize the same receptors that cause euphoric effects common to THC. That said, some dogs can have an undesired reaction to small, trace amounts of THC found in full-spectrum CBD products. We recommend checking with your vet before starting your pup on CBD.

3. Will CBD oil stop my dog from barking?

CBD oil isn’t a cure-all for every behavior issue, but it may help to calm your dog and reduce their anxiety levels if excessive barking is caused by stress or anxiety. For best results, use CBD oil in conjunction with positive reinforcement training.

High-Quality CBD Oil for Your Furry Friend

Sharing the benefits of CBD oil with your furry friend is a great way to improve their quality of life and keep them happy and healthy. Look for a high-quality CBD oil derived from organic industrial hemp that incorporate high-quality carrier oils (like protein-rich hemp seed oil or organic MCT oil) and that are manufactured using safe and clean extraction methods, and third-party lab tested for potency and purity.

By choosing any of the best CBD oil for dogs products we’ve recommended above, you can be confident that you are giving your dog a safe and effective CBD oil supplement to help them feel their best.

