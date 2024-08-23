AARP ROLLER SKATING SWEEPSTAKES OFFICIAL RULES NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER FOR A CHANCE TO WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

1. To Enter: “Like” the Instagram sweepstakes post; follow AARP Illinois’ Instagram page @aarpillinoisjoy and @chicagomag; tag a friend in the comments of the sweepstakes post. Sweepstakes takes place between 3 pm CST on August 23, 2024 and 11:59 CST on August 29, 2024. One entry per person.

2. Eligibility: The Promotion is open to all legal residents of the fifty (50) United States/District of Columbia, who are at least 18 years old as of the date of entry, except officers, directors, and employees (and members of their household and immediate families, i.e., parents, children, spouse, siblings) of AARP (also referred to as “Administrator”), its subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising/promotion agencies, and/or their affiliates, assigns or representatives (hereinafter referred to collectively as “Administrator & Others”), and all other persons or entities associated with the development, administration, promotion, execution of, supply to or printing of this Promotion.

3. Prizes: 1 “Grand Prize” of $300 worth of skating lessons at The Rink, 1122 E. 8th St., Chicago IL. 60619. Valued at approximately US $300.

4. Drawing and Awarding of Prizes: The winner will be drawn randomly on August 30th from all eligible entries. Upon selection, Administrator or its representative will announce the winner through a direct message on Instagram.

5. Odds: The actual odds of winning depends on the number of qualified entries.

6. Participant need not be an AARP member in order to enter and/or win the Grand Prize Sweepstakes. Being an AARP member will not increase your chance or odds of winning.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLICABLE TO GRAND PRIZE RECIPIENT (“PRIZE RECIPIENT”):

Prize Limit: An individual, including a member of his/her household, regardless of email address used, may only win one (1) Grand Prize throughout the Promotion Period. The Winner of the Grand Prize will receive the Grand Prize immediately after having been confirmed as a Winner. Prizes are not transferable or substitutable except by Administrator with one of equal or greater value. Administrator is not responsible for any Prize Recipient’s inability to utilize her/his prize. All federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of each Prize Recipient. Additionally, at the sole discretion of the Administrator, disqualification, forfeiture and the selection of an alternate Winner of a Grand Prize may result from any of the following: (a) a potential Winner’s failure, upon request, to provide Administrator with satisfactory proof of age, identity, residency, and/or eligibility; (b) a potential Winner’s failure to accept or utilize the Grand Prize as provided herein; or (c) any other non-compliance, as determined by Administrator in its sole discretion, with the Official Rules. Additionally, in the event that an individual’s name is selected more than once over the course of the Promotion Period, Administrator will redraw to select an alternate Winner.

7. LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY: Administrator & Others are not responsible for interrupted or unavailable network server or other connections; for miscommunications; failed telephone, computer or electronic transmissions; for jumbled, scrambled or misdirected entries or transmissions; for phone, electrical, network, technology or computer hardware or software or program malfunctions, failures or difficulties; or any other errors, omissions, interruptions, or deletions of any kind, whether human, mechanical or electronic; or for non-receipt of any entry regardless of the cause of it not being properly received by Administrator. Administrator & Others are not responsible for illegible, unintelligible, late, lost or stolen entries; for incorrect or inaccurate entry information, whether caused by Internet users or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Promotion; or for any technical, printing or human errors which may occur in the receipt, non-receipt or processing of any entries, Tickets or Ticket stubs in the Promotion. In no event will Administrator award more Grand Prizes than are stated in these Official Rules. In the event that more persons claim to hold winning Tickets than as stated in these Official Rules, Administrator will conduct a random drawing among such claimants to award the Grand Prize. Persons found tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Promotion, as solely determined by Administrator, will be disqualified and may be subject to prosecution. Any person attempting to enter using multiple email addresses, multiple identities or any other device or artifice to enter multiple times or to interfere with the proper play of the Promotion will be disqualified from participation in the Promotion. If, in the judgment of Administrator, the Promotion is compromised by viruses, bugs, nonauthorized human intervention or other causes beyond the control of Administrator, which or may corrupt the administration, security, fairness or proper play of the Promotion, Administrator reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify, discontinue, suspend or terminate the Promotion and proceed to select potential Winner in a manner it deems fair and reasonable.

Administrator, SPONSOR & OTHERS MAKE NO WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR NONINFRINGEMENT AS REGARDS ANY PRIZE OR ANY COMPONENT OF ANY PRIZE. SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY NOT ALLOW LIMITATIONS OF EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR EXCLUSION OF IMPLIED WARRANTIES. CHECK YOUR LOCAL LAWS TO LEARN IF ANY OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU.

8. PRIVACY POLICY: Any personally identifiable information collected during an entrant’s participation in the Promotion will be collected by Administrator and used by Administrator in accordance with Administrator’s Privacy Policy as such is stated at http://www.aarp.org/about-aarp/privacy-policy/.

9. PUBLICITY RIGHTS: By accepting a prize, each Prize Recipient agrees to allow Administrator and/or Administrator’s designees the perpetual right to use his/her name, biographical information, photos, videos and/or likeness, and statements for promotion, trade, commercial, advertising and publicity purposes, at any time or times, in all media now known or hereafter discovered, worldwide, including but not limited to on the World Wide Web and Internet, without notice, review or approval and without additional compensation except where prohibited by law.

10. GOVERNING LAW: Issues concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules shall be governed by the laws of Washington, DC.

11. RELEASE: By participating, each entrant releases and agrees to indemnify and hold harmless Administrator & Others from and against any and all costs, claims, damages, or any other injury, whether due to negligence or otherwise, to person(s) or property (including, without limitation, death or violation of any personal rights, such as violation of right of publicity/privacy, libel, or slander), due in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, to participation in the Promotion, or arising out of the receipt, use or misuse, or enjoyment of any Prize.

12. GENERAL: By entering the Promotion, entrants agree to abide and to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Administrator, which shall be final in all matters pertaining to this Promotion. All entries become property of Administrator and will not be returned. Void outside of the fifty (50) United States/District of Columbia and wherever prohibited or restricted by law. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. Entries become property of Administrator and will not be returned.

13. WINNER’S LIST: To obtain the names of the Grand Prize Winner, send a properly stamped, self-addressed envelope, by January 8, 2025 to AARP Winner’s List, 222 N LaSalle Street, Suite 710, Chicago, IL 60601.

Administrator: AARP Illinois, 222 N LaSalle Street, Suite 710, Chicago, IL 60601 © 2022 AARP AARP is a trademark of AARP Non-Profit Corporation, D.C.