Alison Gutterman

Jelmar

Photograph: Francis Son

Alison is president and CEO of Jelmar, the family-owned cleaning products manufacturer of CLR® (pronounced CLeaR) and Tarn-X® products. As the third-generation owner, Alison has brought the company unprecedented success with her modern approach and leadership techniques. Committed to brand growth via innovation and acquisition, Alison is focused on identifying companies that can expand the CLR product portfolio.

As a Chicago Tribune article covering Alison’s transition to president and CEO stated, “Through passion, perseverance, and planning, Gutterman has helped Jelmar defy the odds.”

Alison has led the charge in relaunching and modernizing the CLR brand and reformulating Jelmar’s products to be more environmentally friendly — and was one of the first CPG companies to do so — by partnering with the EPA’s Safer Choice Program. Jelmar was named Safer Choice Partner of the Year in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.

As a result of her community leadership and contributions, Alison has been honored with awards such as the 2017 EY Entrepreneur of the Year® in the Midwest (family business category). Alison thrives in navigating the business world, building allies and partners, and combating stereotypes and challenges that plague women leaders. She is dedicated to elevating the role of women in business and empowering women entrepreneurs.

