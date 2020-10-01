Best Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies in 2023: 5 Picks for Optimal Health and Wellness

If you’re looking for an accessible dietary supplement that covers a wide range of health benefits, look to apple cider vinegar gummies as your next wellness product.

As you may know, apple cider vinegar, or ACV, is a natural product used for cooking and cleaning. It has been used as a conventional remedy to boost immunity and relieve illnesses for centuries.

Today, it’s known to offer many additional potential health benefits, from promoting weight loss to boosting skin quality. Apple cider vinegar gummies allow you to easily experience the health benefits of ACV without the bitter taste of vinegar.

While all apple cider vinegar gummies may seem the same, there are significant differences in quality, added ingredients and potency. With so many different natural vitamins and supplements available to you, it’s hard to know which ones to take for your unique health and wellness concerns.

After doing extensive research on the various ACV supplements out there, we’ve narrowed down the five best apple cider vinegar gummies on the market. Our list makes it simple to find the perfect supplement to boost your wellness routine.

We know that taking a spoonful of straight apple cider vinegar can be tough on the palate and your stomach. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the 5 best apple cider vinegar gummies on the market.

We’ve carefully researched and tested a variety of options to bring you the cream of the crop. Our criteria for selection included the quality of ingredients, effectiveness, taste, and overall value. We also considered customer reviews and ratings.

We want to make it easier for you to find the perfect apple cider vinegar supplement that fits your needs and taste buds. Whether you’re looking to improve digestion, boost your energy, or support weight loss, one of these apple cider vinegar gummies is sure to do the trick.

1. Best Overall Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies: Health Nutrition

Pros:

Contains vitamin B12

No added fillers or artificial ingredients

Made in an FDA-registered GMP facility

Cons:

Slightly higher in sugar

With all-natural ingredients, we found that Health Nutrition’s Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies helped us meet our fitness goals and promote healthy digestion. This well-rounded formula includes other vitamins and nutrients that support daily health, like vitamin B12, folic acid and pomegranate juice powder. There are no secret additives or fillers in these ACV gummies.

Each serving contains 1000 mg of ACV and four grams of sugar. A bottle contains 60 apple cider vinegar gummies, which is a 30-day supply.

We loved these great-tasting gummies and how much they helped reduce cravings and increase energy overall.

About Health Nutrition

Health Nutrition offers a wide range of supplements to help you achieve your health and fitness goals. They scored the top on our list because their ACV supplements are natural, affordable, and manufactured under the highest quality standards.

All of their products are third-party tested to ensure purity and quality. They are also all made in the U.S. In addition to selling supplements from many different brands, they offer free articles about maximizing health and wellness. With Health Nutrition, you can expect high-quality products and dedicated customer service.

2. Best CBD Option: CBDfx

Pros:

Formulated with broad-spectrum CBD

Made with organic apple cider vinegar

Contains organic pomegranate, an effective antioxidant

Added vitamin B12

Vegan & gluten-free

Cons:

Some customers noted a stronger taste due to the CBD content

CBDfx’s CBD Gummies with Apple Cider Vinegar are the perfect combination of two powerful natural ingredients: broad-spectrum CBD and ACV. You can get all the detox health benefits of ACV while enjoying your daily dose of CBD.

CBD is known for relieving stress, reducing pain and much more. Organic pomegranate juice powder and vitamin B12 are added to these gummies for extra immune support.

Each serving has 50mg of CBD, 1000mg of ACV and 2.4 mcg of vitamin B12. One bottle has 60 gummies each, which will last you 30 days. With only one gram of sugar per serving, these apple cider vinegar gummies are a great low-sugar option.

Satisfied buyers noted that this product helped them relax at the end of the day and improved their digestive health.

About CBDfx

CBDfx’s mission is to provide the purest CBD products to assist their customers on their journey to wellness. Their top priority is ensuring that their products are of the highest quality and consistency.

CBDfx uses CBD derived from organically grown hemp plants grown in the U.S. They manufacture their products in a cGMP facility under strict quality standards. Independent third-party lab tests all of their products are used to verify their potency and quality. The lab results are available to view on their website.

3. Best for Digestion: Future Kind

Pros:

Uses organic ingredients

Vegan

Lower in sugar content than other options

Eco-friendly packaging and carbon-neutral shipments

Cons:

Contains traces of tree nuts (coconut), a possible allergen

Future Kind’s Organic Apple Cider Vinegar Vegan Gummies allow you to get your daily dose of ACV supplements without the harsh taste of vinegar. They are a great way to support digestion and weight management while enjoying their delicious apple-forward flavor.

These supplements are made from organic apple cider vinegar with added elderberry juice powder for added anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting benefits.

Each serving has 500mg of ACV and only three grams of sugar. Each bottle contains 60 apple cider vinegar gummies.

Verified buyers said these delicious gummies helped them with acid reflux and weight loss.

About Future Kind

Future Kind was founded to make clean, vegan supplements accessible to all. They offer different evidence-based multivitamins, collagen products, and protein powders.

To ensure quality, their products are made in an FDA-regulated facility and third-party tested. With eco-friendly packaging and carbon-neutral shipments, Future Kind clearly values sustainability.

If you are unsatisfied with any of their products, they have a 30-day money-back guarantee. This company also offers their customers a reward program and free product giveaways.

4. Best Organic Ingredients: Vitauthority

Pros:

Organic ingredients

Vegan and gelatin-free formula

Low sugar content

Bundle and save options

Cons:

Lower ACV concentration than other options

Vitauthority’s apple cider vinegar gummies are not only vegan, but they are also gluten-free and non-GMO. Additionally, they are made from organic apple cider vinegar.

When combined with a healthy diet and exercise, these high-quality supplements can help improve weight loss efforts and increase metabolism. If you’re looking for a natural detox, taking these gummies daily can help rid your body of toxins.

You’ll get 500mg of ACV for each serving of two gummies. Each serving only contains three grams of sugar. Each bottle contains 60 apple cider vinegar gummies.

People who have tried Vitauthority’s ACV gummies said they are delicious and provide digestive relief.

About Vitauthority

At Vitauthority, you can shop for many different health and beauty products to help you look and feel your best. They believe everyone should be able to be in control of their health. With years of experience and a rigorous testing process, you can rest assured Vitauthority’s products are clean and of excellent quality.

If you have any issues or concerns with your order, you can contact customer support by email or phone. Vitauthority offers free shipping on all U.S. orders. They even offer free gifts on qualifying orders.

5. Honorable Mention: Goli

Pros:

Made from raw, unfiltered apple cider vinegar powder

Unique blend of beneficial ingredients, including pomegranate and beetroot

Includes vitamin B12 and B9

Vegan

Kosher

Cons:

Slightly higher in sugar

Goli’s apple cider vinegar gummies were specially formulated with vitamin B12 and vitamin B9 (a.k.a. Folic acid) to help support heart health and energy metabolism. Pomegranate and beetroot are added to enhance the taste and add antioxidant support.

If you’re looking for something tasty that’s also packed with vitamins and antioxidants, these organic apple cider vinegar gummies are an excellent option for you.

With four grams of sugar in each serving, these gummies are slightly higher in sugar than some of the other options on our list, but not by far. Each bottle contains 60 gummies, with 1000mg of apple cider vinegar per serving.

With thousands of positive reviews, customers agreed that these great-tasting gummies are a great addition to their daily wellness routine.

About Goli

Goli makes health simple and delicious for everyone. This popular brand is known for its affordable prices and tasty supplements. They offer all types of vitamins, even supplements for kids.

All of their apple cider vinegar gummies are made in a cGMP-certified facility in the US. Their products are never made with any synthetic colors. The boxes used to pack their products are responsibly sourced and biodegradable.

Each order placed through their website provides vitamins to children in need through their Vitamin Angels program. Goli offers affordable pricing and bundling options. They also offer student discounts.

How We Chose Our Winners

Not all wellness brands offer high-quality, reliable products. Recommending products that meet high standards for quality and effectiveness is our goal. Our team determined the best apple cider gummies based on extensive research in the following categories.

High-quality ingredients : In addition to high-quality apple cider vinegar, we choose gummies that add beneficial ingredients to their supplements, such as vitamin B12. Many options contain organic apple cider vinegar and vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO. The best apple cider vinegar gummies will not include any secret additives. Reliable wellness brands are transparent with their customers.

: In addition to high-quality apple cider vinegar, we choose gummies that add beneficial ingredients to their supplements, such as vitamin B12. Many options contain organic apple cider vinegar and vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO. The best apple cider vinegar gummies will not include any secret additives. Reliable wellness brands are transparent with their customers. Price : Apple cider vinegar is an accessible ingredient and ACV gummies should be affordable to all. The brands on our list strive to make helpful supplements accessible to all and offer affordable ACV gummies, along with rewards programs, free shipping options and discounts.

: Apple cider vinegar is an accessible ingredient and ACV gummies should be affordable to all. The brands on our list strive to make helpful supplements accessible to all and offer affordable ACV gummies, along with rewards programs, free shipping options and discounts. Customer reviews : Feedback from consumers helped us determine the effectiveness of products, quality of customer support and brand credibility. Reviews show that these apple cider vinegar gummies provide real health benefits, and many customers have incorporated them into their daily wellness routines.

: Feedback from consumers helped us determine the effectiveness of products, quality of customer support and brand credibility. Reviews show that these apple cider vinegar gummies provide real health benefits, and many customers have incorporated them into their daily wellness routines. Product testing: Our recommendations are based on products that have had a real impact on us. Before choosing the best products, we bought each one for ourselves and tested them.

Potential Health Benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is a home remedy to address many health concerns and support immunity. While research on the benefits of apple cider vinegar is still ongoing, many studies have found promising benefits of ACV, including:

Supports gut health

ACV aids in natural detox and promotes optimal digestion and gut health. It contains probiotics or good bacteria that are beneficial to your body, especially your digestive system. People have also used ACV to combat digestive issues such as acid reflux and bloating.

Aids in weight loss

ACV makes you feel full faster because it helps delay stomach emptying. In addition to a healthy diet and regular exercise, taking apple cider vinegar supplements may help you lose weight. Acetic acid, a main component of ACV, may also help reduce obesity.

Supports anti-inflammatory function

A 2017 study on mice revealed acetic acid helped reduce inflammation. While more research is needed on humans, it is believed ACV supplements may be able to help with arthritis.

Could support immunity

ACV has been used as a home remedy to improve immunity. It is known to have antioxidant and microbial effects. Apple cider vinegar contains acetic acid, probiotic bacteria, and other nutrients that can help support immunity.

May help lower cholesterol

Apple cider vinegar may help reduce cholesterol levels. It also increases good cholesterol levels and decreases the levels of fats in the blood. ACV supplements can help promote heart health by lowering cholesterol.

May help lower blood sugar

Apple cider vinegar may impact blood sugar levels by increasing insulin sensitivity. Several studies have found apple cider vinegar to moderately lower blood sugar levels.

The acetic acid in apple cider vinegar has also been shown to improve the body’s ability to use insulin, the hormone responsible for regulating blood sugar levels. This discovery can be helpful for those with type 2 diabetes or anyone trying to moderate their glucose levels.

Boosts skin quality

Due to its microbial properties, apple cider vinegar has been used for skin concerns like skin infections and irritations. It is also used on the face to help keep moisture in the skin, relieve acne, and restore natural pH balance. ACV in the form of gummies can potentially help with skin quality.

When Should You Take ACV Gummies?

When you take your daily dose of ACV is up to you. Some people prefer to take their ACV gummies in the morning, while others take them at the end of the day.

When you consume apple cider vinegar gummies may also depend on the purpose of taking them. If you are taking them to decrease blood sugar levels, it may be most beneficial to take them before meals or right before bedtime.

Others like to split up their doses and take the ACV gummies up to three times a day. You can experiment to see what time of day is best for you.

How Many Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies Should You Eat?

The dosage you need can vary depending on the health or wellness concern you are addressing with apple cider vinegar supplements. The potency of the gummy may also vary by brand. Most brands offer gummies with 250-500 mg of ACV in each gummy.

Apple cider vinegar is considered safe to consume every day. The generally suggested serving size is two gummies daily. You should consume at most six ACV gummies in a day.

It’s important to adhere to the suggestions provided by the brand you purchase from and your doctor. Some brands may also suggest taking apple cider vinegar supplements with water. For apple cider vinegar in liquid form, it’s recommended to take 1-2 tbsp per day.

How Long Does it Take to See Results from ACV Gummies?

Supplements like apple cider vinegar gummies are usually taken anywhere from a month to a few months. Results can occur between 2-12 weeks. The results can also vary depending on your body and other health habits. For example, a healthy diet and exercise are necessary for ACV gummies to aid in weight loss or management.

Other effects may occur more quickly than others. In just 30-60 minutes after consuming ACV supplements, glucose levels may reduce slightly. For acid reflux or heartburn treatment, consuming apple cider vinegar gummies can potentially bring fast relief. You can also expect immediate results if you plan to use ACV supplements as a way to make you feel full faster.

Potential Side Effects of Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies

ACV gummies are generally considered safe and non-toxic. Any side effects are typically rare and mild. Possible side effects can include indigestion and nausea. Stomach issues are more likely for those who have gastroparesis.

Note that consuming excessive amounts of ACV supplements can decrease potassium to dangerous levels. Eating apple cider vinegar gummies is safer than drinking ACV. The liquid is more acidic and may lead to tooth enamel erosion and throat irritation.

In any form, apple cider vinegar has the potential to interact with certain drugs, such as laxatives, insulin, blood pressure medication, and diuretics. Consult with your doctor if it’s safe to consume ACV gummies with your current medications. It may be best to start with a few ACV gummies and increase the dosage slowly to help avoid side effects.

FAQs

What is “the mother” in ACV supplements?

The mother is unfiltered, raw apple cider vinegar. This substance is made up of settled bacteria and yeast. It is the result of the vinegar’s fermentation process.

Consuming the purest form of apple cider vinegar is believed to optimize the benefits of ACV. It contains more probiotics than apple cider vinegar’s filtered and pasteurized form. Probiotics keep your digestive system running smoothly and benefit your immune system.

In a bottle of liquid ACV, it may settle at the bottom and appear dark and murky, but it is safe to consume. Customers may find it unappealing and avoid buying it or throwing it away. For this reason, most liquid ACV is pasteurized.

Wellness brands typically use the mother in their ACV supplements, including ACV gummies, so you can be confident you are getting the most out of your new supplements.

How does ACV help with weight loss?

The probiotic bacteria in apple cider vinegar promote optimal digestion by extracting and digesting nutrients from our food. Since ACV is high in acidity, it is believed that daily consumption may help raise stomach acid levels and improve digestion over time. It also helps naturally detox your body of toxins and may act as a natural laxative for some people.

Taking apple cider vinegar before a meal can help you feel full faster and for longer. This is because ACV is thought to delay stomach emptying. Feeling satisfied after a meal reduces your likelihood of snacking, resulting in fewer calories consumed.

ACV may increase metabolism, which can help with weight loss. Adding apple cider vinegar to a balanced diet with regular exercise can help support your weight loss goals.

How can ACV supplements help with blood sugar control?

Consuming acetic acid, an active ingredient in ACV affects how starches are broken down during digestion. By delaying sugar absorption from carbohydrates, blood sugar is better controlled due to improved insulin response. In a 2004 study, vinegar increased insulin sensitivity in participants with type 2 diabetes.

Are apple cider vinegar gummies safe for children?

ACV is considered safe for children to consume. However, they should not have the exact dosage as an adult. Children should consume only one apple cider vinegar gummy or 500mg of ACV daily.

Consult your children’s doctor before introducing ACV into their diet, especially if they have any gastrointestinal issues, allergies, diabetes, or are on any medication.

Can you take apple cider vinegar while pregnant?

ACV appears to be a low-risk health supplement for those who are pregnant. It is essential to ask your doctor before taking any new vitamins or supplements, especially while pregnant. It is not recommended to consume unpasteurized ACV while pregnant.

Pasteurized ACV is the safest option because it does not contain any potentially harmful bacteria. Apple cider vinegar gummies are also a safer option for pregnant women. It may also be best to consume ACV in moderation during pregnancy.

Who should not take ACV supplements?

Apple cider vinegar is high in acidity and may cause problems for individuals with existing health conditions. ACV may not be for you if you have dental problems or gastroparesis.

Some people may not be able to tolerate it if they have a sensitive stomach or other digestive issues. However, this is another reason why ACV gummies are a great option for those who want to experience the health benefits of ACV without the high acidity.

What is apple cider vinegar made of?

Apple cider vinegar is made by fermenting apples. First, the apples are crushed and juiced. Then, yeast turns the sugars in the apple juice into alcohol. To convert the alcohol into acetic acid, a second fermentation occurs.

Apple cider vinegar contains 94% water, 5% acetic acid, and 1% carbohydrates. ACV supplements also typically contain 5% acetic acid. The bioactive compounds and acetic acid in ACV are known for giving apple cider vinegar its health benefits.

All types of vinegar contain acetic acid, as it is a byproduct of fermentation. ACV contains organic acids, such as acetic acid, citric acid, formic acid, and malic acid. It also contains phenolic compounds, including caffeic acid and catechin.

What are the different ways to consume apple cider vinegar?

ACV is usually known for its original liquid form. It can then be turned into a powder to convert into a capsule or gummy. The powder can flavor all food types or be added to any drink.

How does apple cider vinegar improve immunity?

While it is not approved to treat or prevent any diseases, one of ACV’s health benefits may be that it helps boost immunity to help your body fight off illnesses. ACV’s different compounds and acids are known to have antioxidant and microbial effects.

Probiotics in apple cider vinegar help support a healthy microbiome in your digestive system and improve your immune response. Consuming ACV daily may help your body fight infections and harmful bacteria.

Are apple cider vinegar gummies effective?

There is abundant promising research on the effects of apple cider vinegar. While more research on humans is needed, ACV has shown it can be potentially useful for several health concerns.

Customer reviews from many different brands reveal that apple cider vinegar gummies are helping them in many ways, from improving digestive health to relieving acid reflux. Many people have implemented them into their daily wellness routine in addition to other vitamins and supplements.

If you find apple cider vinegar supplements ineffective, try increasing your dosage or use more potent supplements with a higher concentration of ACV in each gummy. You can also try to take an apple cider vinegar gummy at different times during the day. Lastly, it may just take longer to notice the health benefits of ACV for your body.

How are ACV gummies different from liquid?

Liquid ACV has a harsh taste since it is a type of vinegar. Many people dilute it by adding it to a drink or as a salad dressing. It needs to be diluted due to the taste and high acidity.

Apple cider vinegar gummies are much easier and faster to consume. They are also easier to travel with for anyone who would like to consume them daily. These ACV supplements are naturally flavored and taste much better than liquid ACV. They may also contain additional nutrients or vitamins, supporting their potential health benefits.

Another advantage to apple cider vinegar gummies is the fewer possible side effects. ACV liquid is higher in acidity and may cause side effects that are less likely with gummies. For example, people who drink liquid ACV may experience throat irritation and tooth enamel erosion.

The mother and organic apple cider vinegar are available in liquid or gummy form. Whether they want to lose weight or maintain their blood sugar levels, many people looking for ACV supplements want them to contain low sugar.

Liquid apple cider vinegar typically has less than a gram of sugar in one serving, while gummies are slightly higher in sugar. ACV gummies usually contain 1-4 grams of sugar in each serving. They contain more sugar to make them taste better than liquid ACV.

The sugar content is especially a concern if you take up to six gummies daily. It is also important to note that consuming an apple cider vinegar supplement may not get you as much ACV as drinking the liquid version.

Conclusion

Look no further if you’re searching for a natural supplement that can support your digestive health, metabolism, or weight loss. Apple cider vinegar gummies offer all the health benefits of traditional apple cider vinegar in a convenient and delicious form. No more dealing with the unpleasant taste and high acidity of liquid ACV!

By incorporating apple cider vinegar gummies into your daily routine, you can easily boost your health and wellness without sacrificing taste. It’s a win-win situation! So, don’t wait any longer, give apple cider vinegar gummies a try and see the difference they can make in your life.

