Best CBD Capsules 2022– For a Mess Free, Consistent Dose

CBD is incredibly multifaceted, offering sleep support, pain relief, anxiety relief, and even energy and mental clarity. CBD capsules are one of the most convenient ways to introduce CBD into your regular routine. Health-conscious folks have a routine that usually includes a specific set of dietary supplements. CBD capsules are easy to add to your morning or evening routine, depending on why you’re seeking out the therapeutic effects of CBD. Although CBD pills are incredibly convenient, you also have other CBD products to choose from. Some people prefer CBD oil tinctures with dropper bottles while others prefer gummy products. Ultimately, it’s a matter of preference but CBD capsules make it super easy for you to take your CBD daily.

Since the CBD market has been booming, you’ll typically find that there are lots of options when you perform an online search. Navigating the many CBD products available online can be overwhelming, especially if you’re not entirely sure what you should be looking for. You might read broad-spectrum CBD capsules on one site and then wonder why another product contains full-spectrum organic hemp extract. You may also be unsure when it comes to the potency of CBD you need (mg CBD). That’s where we come in. We found the top companies that sell the best CBD capsules, and we give you a brief rundown to help you understand which product may be best for your needs.

7 Best CBD Capsules – Brand Summary

How Did We Select These 7 Companies?

To qualify each company for this list of best CBD capsules, we considered several crucial factors. These are the most important things you should look for whenever you’re shopping online for CBD products as well.

Independent Lab Results

There isn’t any authoritative organization or government agency whose job it is to regulate CBD products. To ensure accountability and maintain transparency, CBD companies need to run their CBD products through independent lab testing. Those lab results should be made available to customers, typically near the product description.

Detailed Product Description

The product description should be informative enough so that you understand what’s in the product and what it’s best suited for. You need to know whether you’re purchasing a CBD isolate or full-spectrum CBD capsule. You should also know what the formula is targeted for—is it for sleep, for energy, or pain? Detailed product descriptions help you make a well-informed buying decision.

All-Natural Ingredients

It’s a sad but true reality that some companies use fillers and artificial ingredients to create a cheap product. We only selected companies that take pride in what they do and clearly itemize the natural ingredients incorporated in each of their formulas for their best CBD pills and capsules.

Customer Feedback

Another important consideration is how previous customers feel about each product. Did it work? Did they have to try something else? All of these are important details when deciding whether to purchase from a specific brand. Through customer comments, you also learn a lot about how the company functions, including how well customer service teams cater to their consumer base.

Best CBD Capsules – Reviews

1. CBDfx – Editor’s Choice – Best CBD Capsules

Pros:

Organic CBD gel capsules

Variety of formulations

New delta-9 THC capsules

New mushroom capsules coming soon

Cons:

None that we could find

Most Popular CBD Capsules

CBDfx has done a great job of supplying its customers with a variety of formulations. They have everything from morning CBD capsules to get your day started with good energy and focus to a natural sleep support CBD capsule that gently calms your mind and body for the deepest sleep. They’ve also recently come out with a new product that incorporates delta-9 THC alongside CBD. Their best CBD capsules include:

CBD Gel Capsules

Their original CBD softgels contain full-spectrum CBD with a rich cannabinoid profile. You can choose from two concentrations, either 750 mg CBD or 1500 mg CBD per bottle. Each bottle contains 30 capsules and provides an easy and effective way to add CBD to your diet.

CBD + CBG Morning Capsules for Energy and Focus

The morning CBD softgels are specifically designed to give you energy and focus for the day. They contain a broad-spectrum formula of CBD that includes CBG with extended-release caffeine that keeps you energized without the jitters or crashes. You can expect to experience enhanced focus and get a boost of antioxidant properties because they contain 500 mg of L- tyrosine per serving.

Delta-9 THC Capsules + CBD: Daily Chill Blend

Their newest product, these capsules contain 25 mg of full-spectrum CBD per capsule plus 2.5 mg of delta-9 THC per serving. They are time-released to help give you that deep sense of peace and total body relaxation you need to let the day’s stress slide away. Because of how concentrated these are, CBDfx does issue a warning that they may cause a psychotropic effect.

CBD + CBN Night Capsules for Sleep

The night CBD capsule option contains broad-spectrum hemp extract CBD with CBN, which is known as the ultimate relaxation cannabinoid. To make this formula even more potent, they’ve also included organic valerian root, GABA, and magnesium to not just provide you with better sleep, but also help improve your mood. These CBD gel capsules are perfect to take just before bedtime and make falling asleep as easy as laying your head down on your favorite pillow. You’ll find that your rest is longer and noticeably more restful.

Why Choose CBDfx

CBDfx makes cruelty-free products, and they offer all their customers a 60-day guarantee. You can always find a discount when you visit their website also, which makes it attractive for shoppers. When you purchase three or more products, you can save up to 25% off your total. They’re also adding wellness-boosting mushroom capsules to their line of capsule products, which just demonstrates their commitment to innovating and delivering products that improve the health of their customers.

Shop CBD Capsules at CBDfx.com

2. CBDistillery – Runner Up

Pros:

High-quality CBD extract

Broad and full-spectrum CBD options

New mushroom capsules

Cruelty-free products

Cons:

The new CBD plus kava root capsules are not available for sale yet

Most Popular CBD Capsules

CBDistillery has a line of CBD softgels that are perfect for when you’re on the go. They are pre-measured and formulated with high-quality CBD extract. Each one is formulated to support your health and wellness and they have specific formulas that cater to individual needs.

Full-Spectrum CBD Softgels

This full-spectrum formula is available in a 30 count or 60 count bottle and contains 30 mg CBD per serving. With this full-spectrum formula, you can experience the full “entourage effect” which is what happens when cannabinoids are combined—they multiply the wellness potential of CBD.

Broad-Spectrum CBD Softgels

The broad-spectrum softgels are also available in either a 30 or 60 count bottle and contain 30 mg of CBD – without any THC. These are similar to the full-spectrum variety, meaning you get the synergy of other cannabinoids and terpenes but there is 0% THC if that’s a concern for you.

Functional Synergy Focus: Mushrooms + CBD

These best CBD capsules are specifically formulated to help you focus. They contain the symbiotic power of hemp with lion’s mane and cordyceps functional mushroom fruiting body extracts. With the terpenes included in this blend, your daytime routine is naturally uplifted. You’ll notice a boost of energy along with improved focus and cognitive function. If you’re dealing with a particularly challenging undertaking or are endeavoring to finish a creative project, these capsules help you achieve the mental focus and endurance you need to get it done.

Functional Synergy Unwind: Mushrooms + CBD

The unwind formula combines the power of CBD with reishi and Chaga functional mushroom fruiting body extracts. The terpenes work to help you unwind after a long, stressful day. This powerful blend promotes the sleep you need for a better tomorrow. You’ll be able to relax, let the stress of the day go, and settle into your evening ritual with ease.

Why Choose CBDistillery

CBDistillery takes the number two spot on this list of best CBD capsules because of how they approach their relationship with their customers. Especially if you’re new to CBD, you’ll want to learn as much as you can before you invest in a solid product. CBDistillery makes it easy for you to learn more about CBD, CBD oils, and what types of blends may be most beneficial for your needs. At the top of their website, there is a “learn more” tab where you can find their CBD blog, their CBD FAQ, a user guide, and even access to their CBD podcast. You can also quickly shop by benefit so that you don’t have to sort through all the products to figure out which one you need. They’ve been doing it right for several years now and they’re only getting better.

Shop CBD Capsules at CBDistillery.com

3. Green Roads – Worthy Mention

Pros:

Award-winning company

Multiple targeted formulations

Pharmacist-formulated

Vegan and gluten-free

Cons:

Their CBD capsules are only available with CBD isolate (no broad or full-spectrum CBD)

Most Popular CBD Capsules

Green Roads capsules and softgels are one of the easiest and most familiar ways for you to get your daily CBD dose. Each formula supports your overall well-being but two targeted formulas have become hot sellers and are considered amongst the best CBD capsules available.

CBD Softgels

These original softgels are formulated by pharmacists and provide you with an easy, one-step way to get your daily CBD. Each container holds 750 mg total cannabidiol (CBD) with 25 mg of CBD per capsule. They contain CBD isolate extracted from USA farmed hemp as well as hemp seed oil to improve bioavailability.

CBD Relax Capsules

The relax capsules contain CBD isolate along with a special blend that includes GABA and 5-HTP to help you unwind without feeling intoxicated. This blend of ingredients was specially designed by their in-house pharmacists. The capsules are vegan, gluten-free, and soy-free.

CBD Sleep Capsules

The sleep capsules support your overall wellness and help you get better rest at night because they include 5 mg of melatonin per capsule. Along with the 5 mg of melatonin, you also get 25 mg of CBD per capsule and there are a total of 30 capsules in each container. They only use CBD isolate and run their products through independent lab tests for your peace of mind.

Why Choose Green Roads

Green Roads is an awesome brand because it was created by a licensed compounding pharmacist. The founder took a leap of faith, holding onto a personal mission, and that mission is expressed in the way Green Roads operates today. Their products have won awards and they’re well-recognized in the CBD industry because of the precision and efficacy of their CBD products.

Shop CBD Capsules at GreenRoads.com

4. Joy Organics – Organic Focused

Pros:

Nano CBD softgels

Broad and full-spectrum CBD

90-day satisfaction guarantee

Subscribe and save 20%

Cons:

Worldwide shipping is unavailable

Most Popular CBD Capsules

Joy Organics offers premium, nano CBD oil softgels in three specially crafted formulas. All three of their broad-spectrum options contain CBD oil that’s gone through an additional process of nanotechnology to further enhance absorption. This extra step is what makes these some of the most effective CBD products available. If you are looking for a full-spectrum product, they also have a premium formula for you.

Broad-Spectrum CBD Softgels

These broad-spectrum softgel capsules are perfect to use as an everyday formula. They promote balance and help your body function at its best. On those stressful days when you’d usually want to pull your hair out, these capsules provide you with the support that carries you through (with all your hair left intact). The high absorption of these Joy Organics CBD softgels is ideal for maximized benefits as well. There are 25 mg of CBD per serving and there is 0.0% THC in this dietary supplement.

Broad-Spectrum CBD Capsules with Melatonin and CBN for Sleep

These softgel capsules help you create quiet as part of your nighttime routine. Unwind and sleep like a baby with this melatonin formula that also contains CBN for the most restful sleep you’ve ever had. Each bottle contains 30 soft gels with 25 mg of CBD per serving.

Broad-Spectrum CBD with Curcumin

This curcumin formula is perfect for use when your muscles ache and your joints stiffen up. This CBD capsule product helps to balance your body’s natural inflammatory response so you can continue being active doing everything you love. Free from any THC, each serving contains 25 mg of CBD.

Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Capsules

This is one of their newer products and includes THC in the formula along with CBD oil. Like their everyday broad-spectrum option for best CBD capsules, these softgels are formulated to promote homeostasis, letting your body function at its best. You’ll be infused with a sense of calm that you can carry with you from morning to evening.

Why Choose Joy Organics

We selected Joy Organics because they’re a cruelty-free brand that has a very generous satisfaction guarantee. You have 90 days from the date of purchase to decide if you love their products. They’re always making it easy for you to save a little extra by offering subscription savings and incentivizing new customers with 15% off when you trade your email address. Joy Organics’ plan to empower others doesn’t stop with their incredible line of CBD products. They recently launched a partnership initiative with select nonprofits called Joy in Action that’s aimed at improving lives locally and globally. Every product you buy impacts somebody else positively—you get wellness for yourself and wellness for others.

Shop CBD Capsules at JoyOrganics.com

5. Batch CBD – Specialized

Pros:

Subscribe and save 25%

25 mg of CBD per softgel

Free shipping on orders over $15

Great customer service

Cons:

The product description has limited information about softgels

Most Popular CBD Capsules

Batch offers CBD softgel capsules with full-spectrum CBD oil that makes dosing easy. There are a total of 60 capsules in a bottle and each softgel capsule contains 25 mg of CBD. Ingredients for these best CBD capsules are kept simple and natural with organic hemp seed oil, the hemp extract, lemon oil, orange oil, and an original terpene blend. They are gluten-free, dairy-free, and soy-free.

Why Choose Batch CBD

We love Batch because they haven’t forgotten their roots. They are run by a team of people who grew up in the greater Milwaukee area in the state of Wisconsin. They fostered their entrepreneurial spirit and decided to create a line of CBD products that offers transparency, authenticity, and effectiveness. Instead of mass-producing their products, they choose to handcraft each batch, performing supreme quality control for your benefit. They have one primary goal and that’s to make you feel better.

Shop CBD Capsules at HelloBatchCBD.com

6. Charlotte’s Web – Great Variety of CBD Products

Pros:

100% vegan

Non-GMO and gluten-free

Enter your email for exclusive offers

Cons:

You must spend at least $74 before you can qualify for free shipping

Most Popular CBD Capsules

Charlotte’s Web has cleverly fit the goodness of nature conveniently into CBD capsules for you to enjoy the benefits of CBD whenever and wherever it’s needed. Available in a 15 mg CBD per capsule or 25 mg CBD per capsule option, these new liquid capsules contain just two ingredients: a carrier oil and Charlotte‘s Web proprietary hemp-extract CBD oil. Because it’s full-spectrum, you’re getting all the naturally occurring phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and essential fatty acids you need for your well-being. You can buy these in 30 count, 60 count, or 90 count bottles.

When you incorporate this 100% CO2 extracted full-spectrum CBD formula into your routine, you can expect to experience a sense of calm for greater focus, and you’ll also notice that you’re able to maintain healthy sleep cycles. After hitting the gym, these CBD capsules help you recover from exercise-induced inflammation, and you’ll overall find that you’re more resilient when it comes to managing your everyday stresses.

Why Choose Charlotte’s Web

We love Charlotte‘s Web because they started their brand with a singular mission to bring well-being to those who need it the most. They’ve recently innovated their capsules to make them plant-based, vegan, and with a higher concentration of CBD. They also managed to make this come at a lower price per milligram of CBD than their previous powder-filled capsules. They focus on cleaner ingredients and thinner capsule walls so that they can disintegrate easily and deliver therapeutic benefits to your body more quickly.

Shop CBD Capsules at CharlottesWeb.com

7. CBD American Shaman – Informative & Charitable

Pros:

Non-GMO hemp

Proprietary nanotechnology

Grown in the USA

Third-party lab tested

Cons:

Their “no THC” capsules sell out sometimes

Most Popular CBD Capsules

When you need a solid, terpene-rich product, you can turn to CBD American Shaman. They make all their CBD oil products with non-GMO organic hemp that’s grown in the United States and powered by their proprietary nanotechnology. Capsules provide you with a measurable way to take your CBD and gauge your results.

Their capsules come in a bottle that contains 30 capsules with a total of 450 mg of ultra-concentrated terpene-rich hemp oil. These CBD pills deliver wellness and relief, and customers love that the results are noticeable without any side effects.

Why Choose CBD American Shaman

CBD American Shaman focuses on ultra-concentrated terpene-rich CBD oil that’s always derived from all-natural, high-quality industrial hemp. They’ve made their name in the CBD industry by utilizing proprietary nanotechnology that makes their products nine times more bioavailable than anything else you can find on the CBD market today. They work quickly and they’re efficiently absorbed by your body so you can bask in all the benefits CBD delivers.

Shop CBD Capsules at CBDAmericanShaman.com

What Are the Benefits of CBD?

The multifaceted nature of CBD is what makes it a top supplement to take to support your overall health. Certain formulas of CBD pills and capsules include additional ingredients for more targeted support, but overall, CBD works wonders for your body as a whole. Some of the reasons people take CBD include:

Stress Management

We’ve all had one of those days when the morning starts with stubbing your toe. When this happens, it’s like your nervous system goes haywire and the rest of the day is riddled with unfortunate accidents. CBD has a way of calming your nervous system so that even if you wake up and stub your toe, the rest of the day doesn’t follow in the same tone. You get to experience the day with greater calm and greater focus, and completely turn around the morning’s events to make your day great.

Anxiety Relief

Anxiety can be situational, or it could be chronic. CBD works miracles for people with anxiety disorders because it tames the nervous system and allows you to get clear on what’s in front of you instead of dwelling on either the past or the future. It’s easy to have an overactive mind, especially if you’re dreading something in the future but CBD can help you relax and get grounded in today.

Sleep Support

Because CBD is so relaxing, when it’s combined with CBN (the powerful relaxation cannabinoid) or other ingredients like melatonin and chamomile, you get fantastic sleep support that doesn’t leave you groggy in the morning. Some people might reach for a cocktail while others might reach for an over-the-counter medication but ultimately, the best CBD pills, capsules or oils deliver a host of wellness benefits while helping you unwind naturally.

Mood Regulation

CBD promotes a calm mood, which helps people operate in a more emotionally regulated state. If you tend to experience ups and downs regularly, you may find that CBD offers a stabilizing quality to your mood, which improves not just how you feel about yourself but also how you interact with others.

Anti-Inflammatory Benefits

CBD is also packed with anti-inflammatory benefits. After tough days at the gym, you can use CBD to help your body recover more quickly and if you’re dealing with any other kind of pain, CBD really works to relieve that as well. You’ll find that it reduces inflammation and works as a pain reliever, making you more comfortable and able to recover a lot faster.

How to Use CBD Pills?

CBD pills can be taken with water the way that you would any other capsule. If you are taking CBD for the first time, start with the lowest dosage recommended by the manufacturer. Give your body time to acclimate to the CBD and give yourself time to notice how it affects you. Higher doses may be required for more severe symptoms like chronic pain but if you just need a little help to unwind at the end of the day and get to sleep more easily, you may find that the recommended dosage is just right for you.

For daytime formulas, you may want to take the cannabidiol (CBD) with your breakfast or with your on-the-go protein shake. Some people take their CBD on an empty stomach and while that’s typically well-tolerated, some people with more sensitive stomachs may experience some gastrointestinal upset. For support when you are out and about, keep your capsules in your bag and take a dose as needed. Expect to experiment a little bit with the dosage until you fully understand how CBD interacts with your body.

How Long Does It Take for CBD Oil Capsules to Take Effect?

You’ll notice fast-acting results within 30 minutes to 90 minutes after taking your dose of CBD. If you’re taking a nighttime formula, take it about an hour before bedtime so that it can line up with the time you’re ready to close your eyes and drift off into sleep. If you’re taking an everyday formula, take your CBD in the morning when you’re getting ready, and be prepared to have a fantastic day. CBD does work in the short term to provide a sense of calm, a sense of ease, and to positively impact your whole body health but for long-term results, you’ll need to take CBD regularly and consistently. For example, if you’re taking CBD to alleviate chronic pain, be patient and remain steadfast with your CBD intake to revel in the results a few weeks later.

Can You Get High Off CBD?

CBD does not get you high. What most people confuse CBD with is THC, which is another cannabinoid found in the cannabis sativa plant that creates a psychoactive effect. The effects of CBD are subtle yet powerful and noticeable. If you are concerned about feeling impaired or intoxicated, that won’t happen with a CBD isolate or broad-spectrum product. Full-spectrum products do contain trace amounts of THC, which are not enough to get you high, but some people prefer to avoid full-spectrum hemp extract products altogether.

Safety and Side Effects

CBD is safe to consume, and the side effects reported with use are both minimal and mild. You likely won’t experience any side effects when you take CBD, but there are some reported side effects to look out for. They include gastrointestinal upset, sleepiness or drowsiness, and appetite changes.

Even if you don’t select a product from this list, we want you to shop safely. CBD manufacturers that don’t follow through with independent lab testing and that don’t create transparency by offering lab results to their customers may be hiding a host of potentially harmful ingredients in their CBD products.

Always be sure that you can verify the contents of your CBD pills and that you don’t take anything from companies without a solid reputation. Take the time to read more about the company and learn about its mission and charitable initiatives. Companies worth trusting work toward a legacy and operate with compassion and care from seed to shelf.

Finally, take a look at customer reviews. You can find some fantastic gold nuggets of insight that can help to inform your ultimate buying decision. And when you find a product you love, don’t hesitate to share your experience with others. CBD is all about health and healing and your story can impact another person as they navigate their own health journey.

Conclusion

Add CBD to your health routine with capsules that are perfectly measured and easy to take. If this is your first time exploring CBD, we’re excited for you—the benefits ripple to all aspects of your mental, emotional, and physical well-being. If you’re already a seasoned CBD user, we don’t have to convince you, but we will encourage you to pick up some capsules for someone you love to make their life even better. We’re all for creating a more emotionally regulated, pain-free, and well-rested world one person at a time.