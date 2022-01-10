Best CBD Cream 2022 – 10 Most Reliable, Fast Acting & All Natural CBD Topicals

The CBD market continues to flourish, and brands continue to create innovative CBD products to suit people from any walk of life. Although CBD is typically ingested, there are topical CBD creams and other CBD topicals meant to alleviate muscle pain and joint pain. These CBD creams target specific areas, providing you with fast relief without having to swallow a capsule, place CBD oil underneath your tongue, or even pop a CBD gummy. Topical CBD cream products are perfect items to keep in your gym bag, backpack, or purse. Take them with you wherever you go and use them as needed. Not only do they moisturize and soften your skin, but they also deliver fast relief. There are warming CBD creams, cooling CBD creams, and even lip balms packed with CBD to nourish you and help you feel better.

We’ve identified the top 10 CBD brands that offer a variety of the best CBD creams for you to select from. Whether you’re experiencing the aches and pains that come through in the winter or you are tackling new workouts at the gym, there is a product that will make a massive difference in the way you feel. Finding a reliable and pure product online may prove difficult but we’ve made this process simpler for you. We let you know how we made this list and give you a summary of the available CBD products per brand. We finish off the article by answering some of your most asked questions so that you can walk away fully informed and knowing exactly which product is ideal for you.

10 Best CBD Cream Brands

How Did We Choose These 10 CBD Brands?

There are four main factors that you should consider when selecting the best CBD cream for pain. It’s about the product, yes, but it’s also about the brand. We look for the following to make sure we only recommend the best of the best.

Brand Reputation

In today’s market, anybody could set up a website and start selling CBD products without much effort. We look for brands that have established themselves in the CBD market and have continued to thrive over the years. These are the companies that prioritize transparency and accountability to keep their client base satisfied and growing.

Independent Lab Testing

Without a third-party lab testing all CBD products, there’s no accountability. We only selected companies that independently test all CBD products and make those lab reports easily accessible to you, the consumer.

Product Variety

Some people may prefer a cooling topical CBD cream formula while others prefer a warming formula. We selected these brands because they offer a variety of different CBD products for you to choose from. We want you to have variety and be able to exercise choice, but we don’t want you to be overwhelmed with too many options.

Affordability

We also considered your budget when putting this list together. You’ll find there’s a variety of different price points depending on the type of product and the brand. No matter how much you intend to spend, you’ll find the best CBD cream for pain or for skin care that works for you.

Top 10 CBD Cream Brands – Reviews

1. CBDfx – Editor’s Choice for Best CBD Cream

Pros:

Vegan-friendly CBD creams

Save with discount codes on site

Satisfaction guarantee

Budget-friendly prices

Cons:

Only one of the available CBD pain cream options is scented

Product Highlights

CBDfx offers a CBD cream for muscles and joints. It’s the best CBD cream on this list! It contains broad-spectrum CBD (1000 mg), white willow bark, and caffeine to give you long-lasting pain relief. It also contains menthol and if the 1000 mg option is too much or too little for you, you can also select from the 500 mg or 3000 mg option. Post-workout or as needed, this muscle and joint cream absorbs rapidly into your skin with a satisfying cooling sensation and delivers anti-inflammatory botanical extracts topically to seep into your muscles and joints.

Another option that CBDfx offers is a CBD foot cream made with lavender oil and tea tree oil along with 500 mg of broad-spectrum CBD. It also contains shea butter to soften and nourish your skin. It is 100% organic, non-GMO, and cruelty-free. Use this CBD pain cream after a long day on your feet. Its anti-inflammatory benefits along with skin-softening agents will restore and detox your feet, letting you rest and recover for a new day.

Why CBDfx for CBD Cream?

CBDfx offers a 60-day guarantee for all its CBD products. The lab tests are made available directly on the website where you can view or download them, and you’ll also notice each product is medically reviewed. Doctors have taken their time to review CBDfx products, providing their expert analysis and recommendation, along with detailing their own experience using the product. Whenever you’re shopping on the CBDfx website, look up at the top banner where you can find a discount code that saves you up to 25%. Check out their selection of other topical CBD products as well, including their balm sticks, bath bombs, facemasks, foot masks, and complete recovery sets and bundles!

Learn more at CBDfx.com

2. CBDistillery – Runner Up

Pros:

Discount codes available for savings

Free shipping on select orders

Third-party lab tested

Organic farming practices

Cons:

20% savings require a subscription (cancel anytime, though!)

Product Highlights

CBDistillery redefines what skincare means. With their CBDefine CBD balm, you can experience the power of CBD with a light and luxurious application. Add it to your regular skincare routine or replace the current cream you’re using. If it’s not packed with CBD, you’re not maximizing your skincare routine. This cream contains 500 mg of CBD per container and includes organic ingredients like coconut oil, hemp seed oil, and essential oils like lavender and rosemary.

When what you need is tension relief, the CBD warming cream will come to your rescue. This cream contains 500 mg of CBD isolate in a bottle with a pump for your convenience. Immediately, you’ll experience a subtle warming sensation on your skin that feels like a loving hug that lets you relax and recover from whatever kind of day you’ve had. It’s perfect for soothing targeted areas, so use it as needed where it aches the most.

Why CBDistillery for CBD Cream?

CBDistillery sells its CBD products with full confidence. They offer a 60-day risk-free satisfaction guarantee and often have sales directly on their website to help you save on your purchases. You can view full lab results to confirm the purity and potency of their products and you can always trust that they use natural farming practices with non-GMO hemp oil. They operate honestly, they’re trusted by their customer base, and they’ve been established in the CBD market for years. Look for additional topical CBD products on their website, including relief sticks, selves, entire age-defying skincare kits, and so much more.

Learn more at CBDistillery.com

3. Joy Organics – Honorable Mention

Pros:

Customer satisfaction guarantee

Save in a variety of ways

CBD quiz to help you select the best product

Raving five-star reviews

Cons:

No full-spectrum CBD options

Product Highlights

Joy Organics offers a premium CBD cream for pain that contains 250 mg of 0% THC CBD along with other organic ingredients to nourish your dry and cracked skin. It’s perfect for revitalizing your muscles and joints and you can apply it anywhere for fast-acting results. This cream is unscented, cruelty-free, and comes in a one-ounce bottle with a snap-on lid. It’s compact enough to carry with you wherever you go, so you can always relieve the discomfort of dry, itchy skin even when you’re away from home.

The other cream offered by Joy Organics is a sports CBD cream for pain that contains 400 mg of CBD per bottle. This option comes in a 4-ounce bottle with a pump and delivers a cool menthol sensation when you apply it to your skin. Use this after you’ve had a tough workout or when you need to revitalize your muscles and joints getting out of bed in the morning. Stiff joints holding you back are a thing of the past when you incorporate this premium cream into your routine.

Why Joy Organics for CBD Cream?

Joy Organics’ products are made with broad-spectrum CBD and contain 0% THC for customers who prefer options without traces of the psychoactive component of the cannabis plant. They also offer free carbon-neutral shipping, and all their products are cruelty-free. Their satisfaction guarantee is more generous than others at 90 days. They practice transparency by clearly describing each product, itemizing their ingredients, and providing you with the lab analysis that confirms the safety and potency of their products. Aside from their CBD creams, they also offer an organic salve, bath bombs, and even a salve stick.

Learn more at JoyOrganics.com

4. Extract Labs – Product Variety

Pros:

Full-spectrum CBD oil

Face and muscle CBD creams

Non-GMO

Customer satisfaction guarantee

Cons:

No option available that delivers a warming sensation

Product Highlights

The muscle CBD cream for pain that Extract Labs has for sale is trusted by people from different walks of life, including performance athletes and your average Joe who needs a little relief after a long day at work. This cream comes in a tin and contains 1500 mg of full-spectrum CBD. It also contains herbaceous Arnica and cooling menthol to relieve sore muscles quickly. The tin contains 2.95 ounces of cream and publications like Men’s Health and Forbes are touting it for its pain-relieving power.

The other cream that Extract Labs has available is a CBD face cream. It also comes in a tin that contains 1500 mg of full-spectrum CBD. Add this to your skincare routine and get ready to experience the many benefits that CBD has to offer. This cream is vegan, gluten-free, and paraben-free.

Why Extract Labs for CBD Cream?

Extract Labs creates its products with simple, all-natural ingredients that you can use every day. They also offer a 60-day money-back guarantee on all their products. When you spend $60 on their website, you immediately qualify for free domestic shipping as well. When you visit their website, you’ll also find that they offer other CBD topicals, including a rescue rub that contains CBG.

Learn more at ExtractLabs.com

Pros:

Targeted formulas

Organic ingredients

Budget-friendly

Multiple topical CBD products

Cons:

Free shipping is limited to US residents

Product Highlights

Charlotte’s Web has a hemp-infused cream with CBD that’s available in either a one-ounce tube or a 2.5-ounce tube. This cream contains 750 mg of CBD and is formulated to revitalize, restore, and rejuvenate your skin. This botanical cream is ideal for smoothing over large areas of your body and is gentle enough to be used on sensitive skin.

Charlotte’s Web has also developed an arthritis aches and pain relief cream to deliver nature’s best for your arthritis symptoms. This is a moisturizing hand cream that quickly relieves stiffness and joint pain to allow you freedom of movement. It comes in an easy-to-use pump bottle and contains CBD hemp oil with 4% menthol for extra pain relief.

Why Charlotte’s Web for CBD Cream?

Charlotte’s Web doesn’t just offer CBD creams, they also offer balms, ointments, pain relief sticks, roll-ons, and sprays. This is a highly reputable company that powers all its products with the gifts of mother nature. They put their trust into the earth, which is why they make all their products with high-quality botanical blends. They never test on animals and their CBD cream for pain is free of eight major allergens.

Learn more at CharlottesWeb.com

Pros:

World-class customer service

Third-party tested

Customer satisfaction guarantee

Discounts available

Cons:

Shipping is limited to US residents

Product Highlights

Sol CBD offers two primary CBD creams, the first of which is a nourishing formula that contains 22 powerful ingredients to balance, moisturize, and soften your skin. You can restore your skin to health with their unique, nourishing blend of herbs and cannabinoids.

The other formula they offer is their extra care cream, which contains a revitalizing blend of 23 herbs and cannabinoids. These are organic formulas, handcrafted in small batches to ensure you receive the highest quality. If both options sound good to you, you can bundle them and save money!

Why Sol CBD for CBD Cream?

Sol CBD is one of the fastest-growing CBD brands aimed at providing you with products that have a personal touch. They keep their product list simple to ensure they can dedicate their time and efforts to delivering topicals that nourish and revitalize your skin. As soon as you hop onto the website, you’re provided with several free gifts that you can unlock and if you’re a first-time customer, trade your email for 15% off. They offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee and fast delivery so you can experience pain relief in no time.

Learn more at SolCBD.com

7. NanoCraft CBD – Athlete Focused

Pros:

Subscribe and save on your orders

Vegan-friendly

Customer satisfaction guarantee

Third-party tested

Cons:

Only one cream formula

Product Highlights

NanoCraft CBD offers an extra-strength cooling sports cream that contains 500 mg of broad-spectrum, THC-free, high-quality CBD. Other ingredients include shea butter and the anti-inflammatory properties of Arnica and peppermint oil. And if you’re dealing with tight joints and sore muscles, this cream will feel like a spa day. It comes in a 3.4-ounce bottle and is ideal for incorporating into your recovery regimen.

Why NanoCraft CBD for CBD Cream?

NanoCraft CBD offers other topicals like recovery sticks, a lip balm, a roll-on gel, and a skin stick that you can use anywhere. When you spend $99, you qualify for free shipping. They also offer a 30-day money-back guarantee on all their products and if you decide you love a particular CBD topical, you can choose to subscribe and save 25% on your future orders.

Learn more at NanoCraftCBD.com

8. Receptra Naturals – Great Support

Pros:

Customer satisfaction guarantee

Full-spectrum CBD oil and broad-spectrum options

Ideal for pain relief

Multiple CBD topicals are available

Cons:

No cream textures available (the closest is a body butter)

Product Highlights

Although not exactly a cream, Receptra Naturals offers a serious relief hydrating hemp body butter with Manuka honey. This body butter is formulated to soothe your skin and help restore and revitalize you with the benefits of full-spectrum hemp CBD and Manuka honey. Additional ingredients include shea butter, aloe vera, vitamin E, and more.

For targeted pain relief, check out Receptra Naturals hemp balms. These contain full-spectrum CBD along with Arnica to promote a speedy recovery and deliver fast pain relief. Additional ingredients include jojoba to naturally reduce swelling and inflammation. Each jar contains 400 mg of CBD and contains natural scents like jasmine and camphor to open your pores and give you an aromatic experience at the same time.

Why Receptra Naturals for CBD Cream?

Receptra Naturals has several different CBD topicals available for purchase, including body butter, a relief stick, several hemp balms, and even a body oil. They offer free standard US shipping on all orders and provide a thorough product description for each option. They list all ingredients and their associated benefits, so you have a well-rounded idea of what to expect with each product.

Learn more at ReceptraNaturals.com

9. MedTerra – Informative

Pros:

Specialized formulas

Budget-friendly options

Discounts available

99% natural derived ingredients

Cons:

Only subscriptions qualify for 30% off and free shipping

Product Highlights

MedTerra has a rapid recovery cream that combines CBD with other organic ingredients along with menthol and Arnica. It comes in a 1.7-ounce bottle and contains between 250 mg and 750 mg of CBD isolate—you choose your preferred potency. This cream is meant to support muscle recovery and it comes in an easy-to-use pump bottle. Use it every day, as needed to promote comfort.

If you prefer a CBD cream for pain, they’ve got you covered with a 1000 mg CBD isolate cream specifically formulated to deliver relief from joint and arthritis chronic pain. You’ll feel better near-instantly and can take this bottle with you wherever you go.

The final CBD cream that MedTerra offers is a Manuka honey healing cream. You can choose between 125 mg or 250 mg of CBD isolate. Not only does it contain CBD and organic ingredients, but it also contains more than 20 botanical parts that are intentionally blended in to soothe and nourish your skin.

Why MedTerra for CBD Cream?

MedTerra also has a final isolate CBD topical option, which is a rapid recovery roll-on. If you’re more interested in broad-spectrum CBD, you can choose between their nature’s relief CBD cream and their soothing CBD cream, both of which help you recover. Backed by science, MedTerra is one of the few CBD companies that collaborate directly with medical researchers. They use these collaborations to test their products for efficacy and to keep innovating to improve their formulas.

Learn more at MedTerra.com

10. Aspen Green – Organic Focused

Pros:

Grown in Colorado, USA

Full-spectrum hemp extract

Third-party tested

100% natural food-grade ingredients

Cons:

Limited CBD topical product variety

Product Highlights

Aspen Green has formulated a moisturizing body butter that contains a blend of organic sweet butters and oils to make it super hydrating for your skin. It contains 500 mg of full-spectrum hemp extract and has the perfect texture to nourish your skin and absorb quickly to bring relief from within. You’ll notice your skin is restored to a soft, plump, and healthy texture.

Why Aspen Green for CBD Cream?

Aspen Green farms organic hemp and grows it in Colorado to ensure they always provide products with the finest quality phytonutrient-rich hemp. They use full-spectrum extraction, which means you get all the beneficial vitamins, minerals, alkaloids, terpenes, and flavonoids in every batch of their body butter.

Learn more at AspenGreen.com

What is CBD Cream?

To put it simply, CBD cream is any cream that is infused with CBD derived from the hemp plant. A CBD cream for pain is created to assist with localized pain relief, meaning you can use it on your hands if you have stiff fingers or are dealing with arthritic pain or you can rub it over large muscle areas after tough workouts when you need help with recovery.

CBD creams also help reduce dryness and can alleviate itchy skin, especially as seen with conditions like eczema and psoriasis. Each formulation is different though and not all CBD creams can be used on all parts of your body. Some creams are specifically formulated to be used on your face as part of a skincare routine while others have warming or cooling sensations and are ideal for pain relief. Make sure that when purchasing a CBD infused cream, you look at all the ingredients and ensure that you can use it on areas where you most need relief.

Some cream options are all-purpose, like body butters, and can be used all over your body. Just be sure when shopping for a cream to use on your face or other delicate areas, that they don’t have any cooling or warming Ingredients. The goal is relief when using these products, not further discomfort!

How to Use CBD Cream?

Any cream is best applied to clean, dry skin. After you take a bath or a shower, make sure you pat your skin dry before you apply the cream. For extra sore muscles, massage the cream in, especially if it has a warming ingredient. Typically, you can apply a CBD infused cream as often as needed but be sure to read the product label for the manufacturer’s instructions.

A CBD cream for pain may have a limit to the number of applications per day while other creams like body butters and face creams can be used regularly without issue. Your best bet is to read the label and abide by the instructions to ensure the best results.

How Long Does It Take CBD Cream for Pain to Work?

CBD cream for pain works rather quickly. You can expect the effects within just a few minutes after application. It’s also dependent on the potency of the product you’re using. If you’re dealing with severe chronic pain, you may require an extra strength option to deliver the relief you need. For more occasional joint pain, or minor aches and pains, you could use a lower potency option and still experience the relief that comes with CBD topicals. Overall, when you’re using the right potency for your specific needs, you’ll be experiencing the relief you’re looking for within just a couple of minutes.

What Are the Side Effects of CBD Topicals?

You likely won’t experience any side effects after using CBD cream for pain because it’s meant for targeted support as opposed to other CBD products like those you ingest. Ingestible products must travel through your body to deliver relief. CBD topicals are used only where they’re most needed. However, CBD does have a few side effects that you should be aware of, including:

Dry mouth

Fatigue

Diarrhea

Changes in appetite

If you have any allergies, check the product’s full ingredient list to ensure it’s safe to use on your skin.

FAQ

Who Should Use CBD Creams?

Topical CBD products are ideal for anyone but especially for people who deal with chronic pain issues, who are constantly dealing with sore muscles, stiff joints, and other uncomfortable pain conditions. However, CBD has health benefits for anyone who uses it. If you have skin conditions like eczema, you may need extra support to relieve the dryness and the itchiness associated with those symptoms. CBD works as an anti-inflammatory on your skin and can help to restore your soft, supple skin texture.

There is a CBD topical for virtually any person who is interested in trying CBD products. You’ll find anything from age-defying skincare sets to rapid relief cooling sports creams. A CBD topical isn’t limited to CBD cream. You can also use body oils, lip balms, relief sticks, and salves, all depending on your preferences. If you just want to have a good face cream on hand, you can purchase a full-spectrum CBD face cream that revitalizes your delicate face skin while sleeping. A CBD topical like a face cream can also alleviate chronic pain associated with stiffening around the jaw or neurological conditions. Wherever you have pain or discomfort, CBD can get to work to offer localized relief.

Does Full-Spectrum CBD Produce a High?

No, although full-spectrum CBD does contain small trace amounts of THC, the psychoactive component of the cannabis plant, a product that uses full-spectrum hemp extract will not produce a high, especially not a topical product. The reason full-spectrum is used in topical products is to create what’s called the “entourage effect”, which makes the benefits of CBD a lot more potent. Full-spectrum refers to the use of additional cannabinoids, all of which work together to bolster their effects. This is why many people prefer full-spectrum products over CBD isolate or broad-spectrum options; however, it’s ultimately a matter of preference. Once you find what works for you, you won’t look back.

Conclusion

There you have it! Now you’re privy to the available products and can select the best CBD cream to meet your needs. You may even be tempted to purchase several different products—one to stash in your gym bag, one to replace your current face cream, and another, like body butter, to use all over. If you decide to splurge, we don’t blame you. All the products identified in this list are spilling over with positive reviews from customers who are thrilled about finding CBD topicals that make their lives a whole lot better.