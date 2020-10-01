Best CBD Cream In 2023 – 7 Options For Targeted Relief

PAID POST BY ORIGINATED MEDIA

If you’re a CBD user you’ve probably come across CBD oil tinctures — but did you know that a CBD cream can work wonders, too?



Welcome to the world of CBD topicals, where your skin is the gateway to feeling your best. CBD creams have quickly become a popular choice for targeted pain relief thanks to their easy-to-spread formulas and ability to penetrate deep into the skin.

The question is: Which CBD cream should you choose to suit your needs? With the large variety of CBD topical products available, choosing a CBD cream can be a real challenge. To make it easier, we’ve rounded up seven of the best CBD creams on the market and given you the rundown on what to look for when choosing your own.

Best CBD Cream Options Reviewed

1. CBDfx – Overall Best CBD Cream

Pros

Vegan CBD cream

Cruelty-free

Water-based for better penetration and a non-greasy feel

Products are competitively priced

While CBDfx has tons of CBD products to choose from, their CBD Muscle and Joint Cream is formulated to treat aches and pains and is supported by several potent natural components: menthol for cooling, caffeine, and natural painkillers like white willow bark. As a CBD cream manufactured using a water-based solution, it can relieve deeply buried muscular tissue by penetrating your skin more deeply.

Most people apply this broad-spectrum CBD cream after exercising, running, or riding a bike. Some also enjoy using it to relax after a long day by rubbing it on their temples.

The broad-spectrum CBD Foot Cream is a pleasant cream for the senses that soothes sore feet with organic CBD. It’s loaded with natural ingredients that will make your skin happy, including skin-softening shea butter, anti-inflammatory lavender, tea tree oil, aloe vera extract and calming, moisturizing terpenes.

CBDfx exclusively uses CBD produced from organically cultivated hemp, so you don’t have to worry about heavy metals, pesticides, or other potentially hazardous substances. And because they extract their CBD from hemp using clean, effective carbon dioxide, their CBD products do not contain any solvent residues that you might find in other less reputable products.

For even more peace of mind, you can use the independent, third-party lab results provided for all of the CBDfx products to verify their potency and purity.

Learn more about CBDfx

2. CBDistillery – Best Full-Spectrum Choice

Pros

Mild and non-greasy

60-day satisfaction guarantee

Includes essential oils like rosemary antioxidant and botanical extracts for anti-inflammatory effects

Cons

Higher price than other options

CBD topicals may be the best option for those looking for targeted treatment of joint pain, muscle discomfort, arthritis, or inflammation in specific areas of the body.

While CBDistillery offers various creams, their CBD Body Balm is a mild, non-greasy CBD cream that penetrates swiftly into the skin. This balm is made with full-spectrum CBD and loaded with a range of additional natural components such as shea butter, beeswax, and essential oils. It delivers targeted comfort without residues.

CBDistillery’s CBD Body Salve is a perfect solution for those looking for a natural and efficient way to manage muscle pains or localized inflammation.

This CBD cream comes in a handy little jar (500mg of CBD per jar) that fits easily into a handbag or backpack. This makes it ideal for on-the-go treatment! And because it comes in a TSA-approved container, you may carry it everywhere for efficient, targeted CBD treatment.

Learn more about CBDistillery

3. Green Roads – Best for Targeted Backache & Arthritis Pain Relief

Pros

Powerful broad-spectrum formula

Menthol and methyl salicylate included for additional pain relief

Not tested on animals

Cons

Fairly expensive compared to other CBD creams

No matter what issue you may be experiencing, Green Roads has an option for you. They currently offer various creams and roll-ons to help alleviate pain and skin issues, with products including:

Pain Relief CBD Cream

Travel Size Skin Relief CBD Cream

Muscle & Joint Relief Cream

While they all do amazing work, Green Roads’ Joint and Muscle Pain CBD Cream is one of the best options to choose when you need quick relief from aches and pains.

The 350mg total broad-spectrum CBD in this cream, along with the pain-relieving punch of the menthol and methyl salicylate combo, is supremely effective against backaches, arthritis pain or seriously sore muscles.

To make this topical CBD cream even better, Green Roads blends in aromatic oils such as rosemary and lavender oil giving its rich texture a spa-like scent. Another bonus point: this product is entirely cruelty-free.

Learn more on Green Roads

4. Receptra Naturals – Best for Reducing Inflammation

Pros

Made from Colorado-based organic hemp

Outstanding cannabinoid profile

Additional turmeric

Very effective CBD cream for pain

Cons

Slightly lower terpene content

Receptra Naturals offers a wide range of hemp-derived CBD topicals, from salves, balms, creams, and lotions to butter and ointments. The company’s most well-known product line is the Serious Relief range, which comprises Serious Relief With Arnica sticks, creams, and CBD oil for the body.

The Serious Relief and Arnica CBD Hemp Targeted Topical aims at relieving life’s daily discomfort and targets the irritated parts of your body with a mix of organic and natural ingredients.

The cream was developed by Receptra Naturals using a full-spectrum CBD and arnica combination to quicken healing of inflammatory areas of your body. Ylang-ylang, jasmine, and natural camphor fragrances help to expand pores and promote quick muscle and joint recovery. Arnica and jojoba are also included in this all-natural CBD hemp topical to help reduce inflammation and swelling.

Learn more on Receptra naturals

5. Social CBD – Good Discount Policies

Pros

Rigorous testing processes to assure safety

Generous return policy

Excellent first responder, veteran and subscriber discount programs

Cons

Email is the only form of communication for customer service

Social CBD topicals nourish the skin while supporting a full and speedy recovery. You can use these topicals for anything ranging from sore muscles after a workout to treating sunburns for near-instant relief for joint pain. The Social CBD product line offers topical CBD oil, muscle rubs, and balm sticks.

If you’re considering purchasing a Social CBD topical, the first step is deciding on the medium you want. Choose the Cooling Roll-On Gel if you like more gel-based products, the Muscle Rub if you prefer a treatment that mimics a moisturizing lotion, or the Muscle Balm Stick if balms are more your style. They are all going to work just as well.

You can trust Social CBD products as numerous potency and purity tests are conducted at every production stage. They also take special care to completely remove the THC from their products. Use the QR code provided to access lab results for any of their CBD products.

We particularly like the discount programs Social CBD has in place. They put their money where their mouth is when it comes to supporting the military and first responders with a generous 20% off of any product – for life. For regular CBD users, they also offer a convenient subscription program; simply sign up and receive immediate savings of 30% and free shipping.

Learn more about Social CBD here

6. Aspen Green – All Natural Ingredients

Pros

Cruelty-free

Gluten-free products

Water-based for easier application

Organic CBD

The product does not contain synthetic ingredients or artificial preservatives

Cons

Not suitable for people who want to stay away from THC

Aspen’s Green CBD body butter formulation is doctor-formulated and includes organic menthol, arnica extract, and full-spectrum CBD. It gives the skin moisture, making it ideal for relief from dry skin, pain and more.

Made with a purified water base, it’s not greasy, heavy, or oily and is easily absorbed by the skin. You can easily apply this topical to any specific area of the body that needs a bit of soothing.

Learn more about Aspen Green here

7. Bloom Hemp – Exceptional Testing Procedures

Pros

Wide range of products available

Broad and full-spectrum CBD

Thorough testing

Cons

No CBD isolate products

Bloom Hemp offers a wide range of CBD topicals including an essential oil roll-on, full-spectrum balm, restorative lotion, relief balm, and restorative lotion.

The zero-THC, broad-spectrum relief balm comes in containers ranging from 1mg to 500mg of CBD and includes emu oil and beeswax, as well as extracts of evening primroses, jojoba, argan, and sesame oil. Because it’s a broad-spectrum CBD oil product, you can also benefit from the properties of various cannabinoids and terpenes found in the hemp plant.

Bloom’s CBD Restorative lotions are known for their calming and soothing effects. The anti-inflammatory and pain-reducing benefits of CBD hemp oil combined with a wide variety of certified organic ingredients makes this product a top pick for many CBD users. They have a double purpose and can be used for therapeutic relief and skin care. Made with aloe vera, coconut oil, and vegetable glycerin, these lotions are supremely moisturizing and provide a calming sensation for your skin.

These lotions are a great alternative to CBD oils and can be used as a daily moisturizer for dry or sensitive skin types. Apply this CBD lotion directly where you need it most and breathe easy knowing that your skin is being cared for where it needs it the most.

If you’re hesitant between full-spectrum CBD and THC-free, know that these lotions come in both versions. While they both have the same base formulation, the full-spectrum CBD lotion has the benefit of the entourage effect thanks to the presence of the full-spectrum hemp extract.

Bloom Hemp is a stand-out CBD brand when it comes to testing. Not only do they subject every batch of each product to third-party lab testing, they also test the hemp seeds and the soil the hemp plants are grown in. Quality is always assured with this company.

Learn more about Bloom Hemp

How Did We Compile Our List of the Best CBD Creams?

Our goal was to find the perfect CBD creams that would provide a wide range of benefits , including skin care and pain relief. We’ve created a list of the top ten best CBD creams for you to choose from based on your needs, budget, and preferences.

We’ve selected CBD brands that are known for their quality ingredients, transparency, and legibility. All of these brands have been highly reviewed by customers and offer a variety of different CBD products for you to choose from. The criteria we’ve used to create this list is based on the following five elements:

Brand Reputation

All of the companies on our list have established themselves as trusted brands in the CBD community. They’ve built their reputation by prioritizing transparency and accountability, and they continue to grow by providing excellent customer service and care to their growing client base.

Independent Lab Testing

Because the market is so new, there are a lot of companies who claim they’re selling “certified organic CBD” but don’t actually test to confirm that claim. Brands we vetted provide third-party lab results that confirm that their products match what’s on the label, which is especially important if you’re purchasing a topical CBD cream.

Effectiveness

Testing for the effectiveness of each CBD cream, we combed through hundreds of user reviews to find the top-rated CBD creams for pain.

In order for a CBD cream to be effective, there needs to be a balance between hemp extract and the other ingredients in it. Each product had its own unique blend of therapeutic ingredients to target different issues (e.g. inflammation, pain, damaged skin) and provide a strong base for CBD to do its magic.

Quality of ingredients

All of these CBD creams were created by experts who have a lot of experience in the field of alternative medicine, so the formulas are spot-on when it comes to targeting specific issues. We made sure the sourcing of the hemp used in all of these products was done with integrity. That means it’s traceable and that no harsh solvents or preservatives were used in the extraction process.

Product Variety

Each of the brands we selected offers a wide variety of CBD products in order to accommodate any type of issue or skin care need you may have. You’ll find that these brands offer a variety of different CBD products for you to choose from, and they also offer different size options to suit your budget.

What is CBD Cream?

CBD creams are typically made with a CBD hemp extract mixed with some added ingredients. Other than CBD, the rest of the formula can include moisturizers like shea butter or coconut oil, or other herbal extracts that have pain-relieving properties.

One particular feature of CBD creams is that they are usually applied directly to the skin, so they don’t require any digestion process of the CBD oil or tinctures. This makes them ideal for those of us who are looking for a topical solution, as opposed to taking CBD orally.

While CBD oils can take a little longer to feel their effects, because they’re ingested through the mouth, you can apply a CBD cream directly to the specific area that you need it most and feel relief quickly.

Particularly easy to use, creams or lotions can be applied and absorbed into the skin in just a few minutes, and you can usually choose from a variety of effective formulas depending on your specific pain point.

What Makes a Good CBD Cream

CBD creams tend to be very popular because they are a highly effective solution for topical relief. With that said, as with many things, it’s important to do your research before you buy. Here are some key points to look for when you’re searching for the right CBD cream.

Natural Ingredients

Some skin creams include natural substances to keep the composition cohesive. To save money, some brands employ artificial chemicals or synthetic components. We recommend using natural, risk-free ingredients.

Inflammation, Hydration, and Other Effects

The effects of CBD on the skin are varied. Many people utilize CBD creams for various purposes, including pain relief, body rejuvenation, muscle relaxation, skin hydration, and inflammation reduction. It would help if you considered all of these aspects when settling on a good CBD cream.

Muscle Relaxation

Effective CBD pain creams relieve sore muscles and loosen up tight muscles. Some people use CBD lotions as a post-workout or post-sports recovery aid. Additionally, some people target specific joints with CBD lotions. The best CBD lotions have been proven to aid in relaxing muscles.

CBD Concentration

Pain relief creams contain varying concentrations of CBD. While some people prefer a high dose of CBD, others discover that a lower quantity produces the same effects. Our preferred CBD creams have various dosage options for varying user needs.

Lab Tests and Analysis Certificates

We strongly recommend that a CBD cream for pain or any other CBD product have certificates of analysis (CoAs) and conclusive lab test results readily available to confirm the potency and purity of CBD and other cannabinoids.

Ease of Application

While some CBD creams are oily, others are challenging to apply. Others quickly absorb and are kind to the skin. The absorbency and viscosity of the best CBD cream formulas have been enhanced through time, with the water-based non-greasy ones being more preferred.

Price and Value

For $10, some people will buy a tube of CBD cream for pain. Others are interested in a $150 cream. As a result, these creams have a broad range of prices, including inexpensive and expensive creams with different dosages.

Company Reputation & Transparency

Some CBD producers have a lengthy history of making top-notch goods while retaining a high level of transparency. Consider the company’s reputation and openness while deciding your choice.

CBD and Hemp Sources

Where do the hemp and CBD in the CBD cream come from? We considered CBD and hemp sources when making our list above. Products with superior, transparent, and organic hemp origins should rank higher than those with undisclosed hemp origins.

Scent

Some CBD creams for pain have an unpleasant smell. Others deceive you into believing they provide great pain relief by overdosing on menthol. You can select a product with a mix of your favorite essential oils if you are picky about scents.

What to Expect When Using a CBD Cream?

Applying CBD topically enables you to experience the localized benefits rather fast instead of ingesting CBD oils, which can take between 30 minutes and two hours to take effect. Because of its fast absorption and intrinsic health advantages, CBD cream is a fantastic choice for treating pain, soreness, inflammation, and tightness in particular body regions.

The study of CBD’s capacity to lessen pain is still young. However, some evidence suggests that topical CBD cream aids with various pain sensations, such as arthritis-related and nerve pain. CBD creams also keep your skin moisturized and hydrated with each application.

Pros and Cons of CBD Cream for Pain

Pros

Great for addressing localized pain- the best thing about topicals like creams is that they can be applied directly to troublesome areas, unlike edibles that have full-body effects.

Works swiftly- Topicals do not break down like edibles because they do not pass through the stomach. As a result, they frequently act more quickly than other CBD products like CBD oil, gummies or capsules.

Other substances can contribute to pain relief- Many creams contain additional substances, such as arnica or menthol, that boost performance of the pain relief cream.

Better skin health- A CBD cream for pain may reduce pain while also hydrating and moisturizing the skin.

Cons

Less potent- Although topicals may have an earlier onset of action than CBD oil tinctures or edibles, most CBD creams for pain and lotions typically have a lower potency.

Hard to dose- In order to guarantee that you receive a precise dose with each serving or dropper, edibles and oils are methodically manufactured. However, it might be challenging to determine the precise dosage when using creams.

Possibility of skin irritation – Anytime you apply something to your skin, a reaction could happen.

Who Should Use CBD Cream?

Creams containing CBD can help with sore joints and muscles. Some claim that these creams are the only thing that can help them with their pain; before using CBD cream, some claim to have done everything else to get relief from their pain.

Studies suggest that a CBD cream for pain may help with the following:

Inflammation

Pain in the muscles

Aching joints

The body’s recovery

Skin hydration and moisturization

Since CBD creams have anti-aging benefits, some people use them for anti-aging reasons. Others use them as painkillers, focusing on particular body parts. While some people just use CBD pain cream on their elbows or knees, others apply them all over their bodies.

Various creams for pain are promoted as specific therapies for different body areas. For instance, lip balms aim to employ CBD to target the sensitive region around your lips. Other creams aim to provide targeted relief for arthritic pain, joint discomfort, and muscular pains and aches.

How to Use CBD Cream

After purchasing a CBD cream, it’s wise to read the packaging directions before beginning the application. Nevertheless, CBD creams for pain should generally be used topically and rubbed into the skin where discomfort is present.

Have you developed hand arthritis? Apply the cream to your hands as you massage the sore joints.

You can experience cold or warm sensations if the product contains compounds designed to relieve pain, such as arnica or menthol. If those feelings disturb you, start with a tiny application until you are used to the sensations.

Apply a small amount of the product to the back of your wrist as a patch test, then wait to see if it causes you any irritation. People with extremely sensitive skin may experience irritation from even the most organic products. Ensure the CBD cream for pain stays away from broken skin and mucous membranes.

CBD Cream Dosage

The concentration of CBD pain creams varies from 100 mg to 3,000 mg in each jar. There is no way to determine the right or wrong dosage for CBD creams. Some claim that the highest doses are necessary for them to feel better, while a 100mg product offers the same comfort for others.

Consider a few varying concentrations until you settle on the cream best for you. Sometimes the amount of camphor, menthol, and other components in a particular mix is more significant than the amount of CBD.

The more CBD in the cream, the more your body absorbs it. Studies have shown that CBD has an impact on your endocannabinoid system. CBD from pain creams can cross the epidermis and enter the bloodstream, interacting with the endocannabinoid system receptors. As a result, the concentration of CBD in your pain treatments may affect your endocannabinoid system. It would be important for you to take note of that as you choose a good CBD cream for pain.

CBD Cream Benefits

Pain Relief

Scientific research has demonstrated the effectiveness of CBD and topical pain relief creams and lotions. Additionally, studies have demonstrated that CBD, jojoba, menthol, and other ingredients in CBD pain creams have particular benefits.

Regulating Inflammation

In a study, scientists looked at how cannabinoids, including CBD, affect pain and inflammation. After reviewing various studies on inflammation, pain, and CBD, researchers discovered that CBD appears to help the body regulate inflammation and pain in several ways.

Below are some commonly shared benefits of CBD creams for pain. However, as CBD businesses are not permitted to offer medical advice, this is purely for informative purposes. Consult a doctor for advice if you are contemplating CBD for any illnesses or symptoms listed below.

Chronic joint pain and inflammation

Acute inflammation and pain

Workout recovery

Arthritis

Sore muscles from exercising

Aching muscles after sitting or working

Are There any Side Effects to Using CBD Topicals?

Most users of CBD cream for pain don’t encounter any side effects. However, some people may have irritability, redness, or allergic responses to other chemicals in the cream. You might, for instance, have an allergy to a particular essential oil or fruit oil used in the recipe.

Try a tiny quantity of a topical CBD product on your arm to observe what occurs if you are unsure how it will affect you. A research review from 2017 stated that using CBD is generally risk-free. You shouldn’t ingest CBD topical creams unless the box specifically states that doing so is safe because most of them are only meant for external usage.

Avoid applying CBD lotion to any open wounds or sores. Although using low-dose CBD products in tiny doses shouldn’t cause you to feel high, some individuals do occasionally suffer the following side effects:

Diarrhea

Sleepiness

Changes in appetite or weight

CBD products like creams are unlikely to enter your bloodstream and have an impact on your entire body unless CBD is in very high concentrations. According to research, there is no connection between topical CBD products use and serious negative effects.

Studies show that most people can consume 1,500 mg of CBD daily without experiencing serious side effects. However, consult your doctor before using any CBD products because they may interfere with other drugs.

How to Shop for CBD Cream for Pain

CBD may offer some pain control benefits, but numerous brands can choose from. Here are some things to check for when purchasing a CBD topical.

Third-party Testing

For the time being, the FDA does not promise any CBD product’s quality, safety, or efficacy. They could still take immediate action against corporations that commit fraud or make fraudulent health claims; hence you must read labels carefully before purchasing.

Select a CBD product that has an up-to-date COA from a respected third-party laboratory. Check that the information on the COA corresponds to the product description and verify that the lab conducted contamination testing.

We recommend looking out for molds, heavy metals, and pesticides. If the company employs a solvent-based extraction procedure, look for residual solvent test findings of their CBD product.

CBD Type

CBD comes in a variety of forms:

Broad-spectrum CBD: THC is not present in broad-spectrum products, but other cannabinoids and hemp plant natural compounds such as flavonoids and terpenes are.

Full-spectrum CBD: Because hemp-derived full-spectrum CBD includes very minimal quantities of THC (not more than 0.3 percent to be legal) you will not feel any intoxication effects when using it. According to a study, when THC and CBD are present together, they cause a bigger effect than CBD or THC alone.

CBD Isolate: This is 100% CBD. Unlike broad and full spectrum CBD, CBD isolate includes no additional hemp cannabis plant chemicals, including THC.

CBD isolate is often recommended if you want to avoid THC and any other cannabinoids. However, broad and full spectrum CBD products may provide more advantages than CBD isolate. Please note that full spectrum CBD products have a small THC content.

Ingredients

Choose a topical CBD cream manufactured from all-natural hemp, preferably organic, that’s grown in the United States. Because you’ll be administering the cream directly to your skin, read the ingredient list for irritants or allergens.

If you’re looking for a CBD topical for joint pain relief, you should look for products that contain extra pain-relieving chemicals. Creams with a cooling and warming effect, which frequently contain arnica or menthol, help to relieve aches and pains.

Potency

The majority of CBD topical cream solutions include 3 to 8 milligrams of CBD. If you suffer from persistent pain, you should consider a higher potency CBD cream. However, if you’re new to CBD, you should start with a lesser-potency product.

Is CBD Cream Legal?

CBD products that are derived from hemp and that contain less than 0.3% of THC are legal on a federal level in the United States. CBD product legality does vary by state, however, although CBD products are federally lawful.

Although hemp cannabis is legal in the United States and many countries, the laws governing the transportation of CBD products remain murky. Customs may impose restrictions if you go to a state or nation where CBD or marijuana is nor legal. Better safe than sorry, so leave your CBD at home or buy it when you arrive.

FAQs

How do CBD creams work?

The pain cream seems to reduce pain by engaging your endocannabinoid system, specifically the CB1 and CB2 receptors in your skin, which are involved in inflammation and pain processes.

What is in CBD creams?

Most CBD creams mix plant extracts, botanicals, and essential oils like coconut oil with a CBD hemp extract (broad or full-spectrum CBD or CBD isolate).

Which is the best CBD cream?

Our list of reviews has some of the best products on the market. However, the best may vary depending on individual preferences and personal needs.

Are there any negative side effects to applying CBD cream?

CBD cream use has been shown to have no negative side effects. However, you may be allergic to some of the CBD cream’s constituents, such as plant extracts or essential oils.

Conclusion

Many people have reported success alleviating pain using CBD topicals like creams, salves, and lotions. Choose a powerful CBD cream from a reliable CBD company that sources excellent, organic ingredients for the best results.

Keep in mind that the most reliable CBD firms are open about their products, including details on their website regarding where the hemp plants are cultivated and how they’re processed.

This article has been supplied by Originated Media, a paid advertiser. The editorial staff of Chicago magazine had no role in this post’s preparation.