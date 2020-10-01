Best CBD Flower in 2022 – Relax & Unwind With Our Top 5 Picks

The trends in the cannabis industry have certainly advanced significantly since the legalization of cannabis and hemp for medical and recreational purposes began sweeping the USA. One of the most significant trends in meeting health and wellness needs is with CBD products sourced from hemp. CBD has grown in popularity thanks to its ability to provide a variety of benefits but without the psychoactive effects that are felt when consuming THC from the cannabis plants commonly referred to as marijuana.

While CBD products have evolved into edibles, topicals, tinctures, and capsules to meet the needs of consumers, CBD flower buds are still a favorite for many users who prefer the traditional way of smoking hemp cannabis to meet their health needs. However, with the cannabis industry growing exponentially, it can be challenging for consumers to choose the best CBD flowers amongst the numerous vendors claiming to offer a superior product. As such, we’ve created a list of the five best CBD flower products available for consumers to purchase conveniently from the comfort of their own homes.

5 Best CBD Flower Brands

Why These 5 CBD Flower Brands?

Determining the best CBD flower available for purchase required extensive research into a variety of factors essential to ensuring a safe and effective experience when smoking CBD flowers:

1. Quality of CBD flower: Not all hemp is grown the same, and as such, not all CBD flower is as effective as it claims to be. To ensure that we review and rank the best CBD flower bud products, we only consider those products whose CBD flowers are sourced from the best farming practices that ensure a safe and organic product.

2. Reputation of CBD company: Just because a company offers a CBD product doesn’t mean that the CBD company is legitimate. In order to ensure that we only rank the best CBD flower companies, we thoroughly research their reputation and track record of providing a safe and effective product before allowing them on our list.

3. Price of CBD flower: Price is a huge factor when it comes to purchasing CBD flower. Consumers naturally want to get the most value for their money. We only considered those products that offer great value at a price point that matches the quality and reputation of the CBD company.

In addition to customer reviews detailing personal experience with the product and CBD brand, these three factors enabled our researchers to select the best CBD flower available for purchase online.

5 Best CBD Flower for Purchase Online

1. Secret Nature: Editor’s Choice – Best Overall CBD Flower

Pros:

10,000+ five star reviews

Lab reports are available online

Discount for subscription purchases

First-order discounts up to 25%

Cons:

Most expensive CBD hemp flower on this list

The popularity of products often makes them sell out

Secret Nature Company Info

For over ten years, Secret Nature has been perfecting the art of indoor hemp plant growth to create high-CBD low-THC hemp strains that meet any person’s health and wellness needs. By growing small batches of hemp cannabis plants organically and harvesting the CBD flowers bi-weekly, Secret Nature is able to offer the highest level of CBD flower products that money can buy.

Offering an easy-to-navigate website, excellent CBD information resources, and detailed lab reports for online viewing, Secret Nature is one of the best CBD brands when it comes to transparency, customer service, and product quality.

Secret Nature Smokable Hemp Flower

For those who prefer high-CBD low-THC buds for their smokable hemp flowers, Secret Nature offers a wide range of CBD hemp flower strains sourced from indoor hemp plants and developed specifically for a whole-plant CBD experience.

The smokable CBD flowers are available in 1/8, 1/4, 1/2, and one-ounce weights with significant discounts for monthly subscription auto-ship purchases. With an ever-increasing range of CBD flower strains to choose from, consumers will have no problem finding the right CBD hemp flower for their taste preferences. Some of Secret Nature’s most popular CBD hemp flower strains include:

Sweet Cake

Diesel Puff

Sour Space Candy

Frosted Kush

Secret OG

Sour Gummi

Each of these strains of hemp flowers includes a high concentration of CBD and the lowest possible amount of THC you can have in a CBD hemp product. Additionally, many of these popular strains are available in 7 pack pre-rolls sold in a smell-proof, stylish case.

The Bottom Line

If you’re looking for high-CBD low-THC smokable hemp flowers, look no further than Secret Nature. With a wide variety of CBD strains to choose from, this trusted brand offers quality CBD flowers that can be enjoyed daily or saved for special occasions.

2. Absolute Nature: Staff Pick

Pros:

Sourced from non-GMO organically farmed hemp

Independently lab tested for potency and purity

Wide product range

Winner of Best All Natural CBD Products by Global Health Pharma

Cons:

Higher price point due to exceptional quality

Absolute Nature Company Info

Run by a team of health enthusiasts with over 20 years of experience in the health and wellness industry, Absolute Nature has set the bar for high-quality CBD flower that is potent and effective. Sourcing their CBD flowers from indoor-grown organic hemp, this company ensures their products meet rigorous cGMP certified manufacturing practices. Additionally, Absolute Nature third-party lab tests each batch of CBD flowers to ensure they are free from heavy metals, pesticides, herbicides, fungi, bacteria, and other harmful contaminants.

Featuring an extensive product line that covers the CBD needs of any user, Absolute Nature seems dedicated exclusively to meeting the health and wellness needs of their customers.

Absolute Nature Smokable Hemp Flower

When it comes to getting the best of the best in cannabidiol flower from Absolute Nature, our researchers couldn’t settle on just one singular product offered by this up-and-coming CBD brand.

In the end, we had to narrow our choice down to the three best options in Absolute Nature’s smokable hemp flower product line to make sure that consumers were well informed about their choices for getting the best options for CBD and cannabinoid flower.

CBD Flower

Absolute Nature’s wide range of CBD flower bud products is perfect for anyone seeking the medical benefits of CBD through a terpene-rich and flavorful flower. Available in weights from 1/8 oz. to 1 oz., each of the hemp CBD flower strains is carefully sourced and selected to ensure that it is organic and of the highest quality.

Although the price of CBD flower from this company is on the higher end, given its high potency and unique terpene profile, it’s well worth it for those seeking a potent medicinal option. CBD flower strains Absolute Nature offer include:

Hempress

Sour Lifter

Suver Haze

T1

Hawaiian Haze

Bubba Kush

For each strain of CBD hemp flowers offered, Absolute Nature provides detailed cannabinoid and terpene content, aroma and taste, and effect details to ensure that consumers are able to make the right choice for their specific CBD preferences.

CBG Flower

CBG (cannabigerol) is one of many cannabinoids that can be found in hemp. Produced in abundance in a young hemp plant, CBG is considered the precursor to other cannabinoids such as CBD. As such, the cannabinoid can be utilized in the body to synthesize CBD. Absolute Nature’s CBG flowers are carefully sourced and rigorously tested for purity, potency, taste, and aroma. Strain options include:

The White

Wedding Cake

White Dragon

Like their CBD strains, CBG flower from Absolute Nature is available in varying weights from 1/8 oz. to 1 oz. Check out the product page for each strain to best determine which one meets your specific taste, effect, and medicinal needs.

CBD Pre-Rolls

Absolute Nature takes smokable hemp flower to a whole new level with artisanal CBD pre-roll blends sourced from hand-trimmed slow cured buds. Pre-rolls are perfect for those who don’t smoke often enough to warrant purchasing large quantities of CBD flowers or for those who enjoy the convenience of pre-rolled smokable hemp flower ready to light out of the package.

Sealed in an odor containing tube and available in 1, 7, and 14 pack quantities, CBD pre-rolls from Absolute Nature are available in a variety of hemp strains, including:

Siskiyou

Hawaiian Haze

T1

Suver Haze

As with all Absolute Nature products, each CBD flower strain is independently lab tested for purity and potency with a CoA (Certificate of Analysis) available for each batch of indoor-grown organic hemp.

The Bottom Line

If you are looking for the best CBD flower products with quality that matches the price, Absolute Nature has you covered. Offering a wide range of CBD flower strains sourced from organic hemp, Absolute Nature is your go-to source for premium quality cannabis products with the power to meet all of your health and wellness needs.

Pros:

Wide range of pre-rolled smokable CBD flower

Advanced manufacturing process enhances CBD absorption

Gluten-free and eco-friendly products

45-day online money-back guarantee

Cons:

Not a lot of customers reviews

CBD American Shaman Company Info

This Missouri-based CBD company focuses on providing the health and wellness benefits of CBD and various non-psychoactive cannabinoids to people from all walks of life. Focused on eco-friendly practices from seed to shelf, CBD American Shaman is committed to offering the cleanest, most ethically sourced CBD products possible. With a range of products to fit the lifestyle of any first-time or experienced CBD user, CBD American Shaman is an excellent option for those looking for high-quality CBD products.

CBD Shaman Smokable Hemp Flower

CBD American Shaman makes it easy to get high-quality CBD hemp flower pre-rolls and CBD cigarettes made from the best CBD flower and hemp plant parts. Their CBD pre-rolled joints are available in 1 gram sizes, and customers have the choice of Cherry Wine, Bubba Kush, and Pineapple strains of CBD flowers. Packaged in a reusable, smell-proof plastic container with a resealable lid, CBD pre-rolls are the perfect option for those looking to enjoy CBD hemp flower on the go.

Those who want an extra boost of CBG cannabinoids to boost the entourage effect of their CBD pre-rolls can also purchase Moon Rocket pre-rolls. These unique CBD joints are made from a blend of CBD hemp strains and coated with potent CBG powder to enhance the potency of traditional CBD hemp flower pre-rolls.

For those who want a bit more discretion in the look and feel of their smokable hemp flower, CBD American Shaman offers hemp-made cigarettes that provide CBD wellness benefits through the use of flower and whole hemp plant parts. Available as single packs, cartons, and four-pack samplers, these CBD cigarettes are a fantastic alternative to carcinogenic and addictive tobacco cigarettes.

The Bottom Line

If rolling your own CBD flowers is not something you enjoy doing, purchase CBD hemp pre-rolls and CBD cigarettes from CBD American Shaman. Made with sustainable, eco-friendly practices in mind, these CBD products are an excellent way to experience the benefits of CBD.

4. Weed.com: Worthy Mention

Pros:

Offers multiple varieties of CBD from different brands

Informative resource center

Customer reviews and experiences on every page

Fast delivery times

Cons:

No live customer support

No international shipping

Weed.com Company Info

Based out of Los Angeles, California, Weed.com has one purpose: offering affordable hemp cannabis products to customers around the USA seeking the wellness benefits of hemp-derived cannabinoids.

By partnering with leaders in the hemp industry around the world, Weed.com is able to offer consumers the latest product innovations in the hemp cannabis industry. With an easy-to-use website packed with helpful information to help customers make an informed decision, Weed.com is an excellent place to buy all kinds of hemp-derived cannabinoid products.

Weed.com Smokable Hemp Flower

Unlike other brands on this list that grow and source their own CBD flower, Weed.com is more of a one-stop-shop for all things hemp cannabis-related. Whether it’s naturally occurring cannabinoid products or semi-synthetic innovations in cannabis science, Weed.com offers customers reliable vendors that have been vetted for their superior product lines and commitment to quality.

Weed.com excels with its variety of choices and pricing when it comes to CBD flower. The most popular CBD flower strains available on Weed.com include:

Banana Kush

Casino Cookies

Headband

Wife

Mr Hemp Lifter Plus

This list of premium smokable CBD hemp flower products is far from exhaustive but does represent a small sampling of the variety of CBD flowers available for purchase at Weed.com. Each product page features HD photos of the flowers, detailed information about effects and the strain, and informative customer reviews and experiences. Customers can purchase as little as 1/8th or as much as 1 oz. of flowers in a single order. Additionally, Weed.com offers many of its premium whole CBD flowers in pre-rolled joints for convenient on-the-go dosing.

With tons of regular sales and price drops, Weed.com is one of the most affordable locations for CBD flower online in Cannabis sativa, indica, and hybrid strains.

The Bottom Line

Whether it is your first time using CBD flower products or you are an experienced CBD aficionado, Weed.com has a variety of the best CBD flower strains available. With different varieties of CBD flowers, Weed.com ensures customers are getting the best bang for their buck every time they buy CBD hemp cannabis products from their online store.

5. Cheef Botanicals: Large Inventory

Pros:

Substantial discount for bulk purchases

Accredited BBB Company with A+ score

Free shipping on all orders

Referral & rewards program

Cons:

No international shipping

Cheef Botanicals Company Info

Cheef Botanicals is the premier online source for top-grade CBD flowers and pre-rolls with a relentless focus on quality over quantity. Sourcing their CBD strains from organic hemp plant growers around the USA, Cheef Botanicals ensures quality, purity, and non-detectable THC content with detailed third-party lab reports available on their website.

Knowing that the health and wellness benefits of CBD should be available to all people regardless of their economic situation, Cheef Botanicals is dedicated to providing numerous discounts and rewards bonuses to first-time and returning customers.

Cheef Botanicals Smokable Flower

The range of Cheef Botanicals smokable CBD flower product line includes whole buds, small buds, and pre-rolls. Featuring exotic strains that are hybridized to create the ultimate CBD flowers, all Cheef Botanicals flowers are lab tested for cannabinoid and terpene profiles. The best-selling CBD strains available at Cheef Botanicals in 4g to one pound weights include:

Northern Lights

Sour Lifter

Tangie

Sour Space Candy

Goliath

Cherry Wine

Top shelf strains of CBD flowers such as these are available in resealable glass jars to preserve freshness and provide a discreet and odor-free experience. Small bud budget-friendly CBD flower purchases are available in 1/2 oz. and larger sizes and sold in an easy to open, durable pouch. Pre-rolls of CBD flowers in many popular strains (including Sour Space Candy) are sold in 5 pack containers that include 1 gram of CBD flower per pre-roll.

Customers seeking to save money on these high-quality CBD flower strains should consider purchasing in bulk or browsing the wide selection of top-quality CBD flowers on sale that Cheef Botanicals offers.

The Bottom Line

When it comes to high-quality CBD hemp flowers Cheef Botanicals sets the standard. Not only are their CBD-rich hemp flower products cheap, but it’s some of the best available on the market, especially if you are looking to purchase in bulk.

What is CBD Flower?

The term “flower” in the cannabis industry refers to the buds harvested from cannabis. Flowers, or buds as they are sometimes called, are the most commonly consumed part of the cannabis plant (both hemp and marijuana) due to their abundance in trichomes, the resin glands that contain high amounts of cannabinoids.

CBD flowers most commonly harvested from hemp can have a variety of unique characteristics depending on how the hemp was grown, the strain, and the quality of care it receives. Unlike other parts of hemp plants, CBD flowers can range from vibrant green to purple hues and can be coated with crystals or amber hairs depending on the particular strain.

CBD flowers are harvested from hemp rather than marijuana because of hemp’s low THC levels. In hemp, the THC content is low enough that it’s impossible to use for a psychoactive effect. However, it is suitable for CBD extraction as a non-psychoactive wellness supplement for medical or recreational purposes. Packaged and sold the same way that marijuana flowers are in dispensaries and online vendors, CBD flowers offer the same benefits as CBD oil, creams, and capsules. CBD flowers can be smoked on their own or used to infuse baked goods and hot drinks with a subtle dose of CBD.

While other CBD products have become the latest trend in the alternative plant-based medicine industry, CBD flowers still remain a popular choice among users thanks to its ease of access, affordability, and familiarity with users accustomed to smoking THC-rich flower. CBD flower products are completely legal for sale and purchase in the USA, thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill which made industrial hemp legal as long as it contains less than .3% THC. This landmark piece of legislation not only legalized the sale of hemp-derived CBD products across all 50 states but also legalized the growth and production of industrial hemp. This has made CBD hemp flower legal to use, buy, and sell.

Benefits of CBD Flowers

The CBD in CBD flowers offers a wide array of benefits for users looking for a more natural alternative to pharmaceuticals. CBD, or cannabidiol, is one of the primary cannabinoids found in cannabis plants and has been shown in clinical studies to offer significant health benefits without impairing cognitive function or causing similar adverse effects associated with using THC.

By binding with receptors in the endocannabinoid system to bring balance to the body, CBD can help treat a variety of ailments and symptoms. For example, CBD has been shown to reduce pain and inflammation caused by arthritis and improve sleep disorders like insomnia and other sleep conditions like sleep apnea. It has also been known to work as an antipsychotic for those struggling with schizophrenia or other psychotic disorders.

CBD flower can also help to reduce nausea and vomiting in patients going through chemotherapy treatment for cancer. CBD is also a potent antioxidant that works as a neuroprotectant and has been shown to have anti-tumor effects on certain types of cancer cells, including breast, lung, prostate, and colon.

As a smokable product, the best CBD flower products offer the benefit of fast-acting results when compared to other types of CBD products such as CBD tinctures, edibles, and soft gel capsules. By smoking hemp flower and absorbing CBD through the lungs, users can get fast relief from their chronic or acute conditions to help them feel better throughout the day.

Although more clinical studies are needed to understand the full extent of CBD flower benefits, current research suggests that the best CBD flower products offer a safe and effective alternative to pharmaceutical medications and THC-rich products.

How To Use CBD Flower Buds?

CBD flowers can be consumed in a variety of ways depending on the user’s preferences and what they are trying to achieve. For those that purchase whole cured CBD flowers in pouches or jars, grinding up a tiny bit and putting it into a bong or hand pipe is an easy way to enjoy the benefits of CBD quickly and with little to no effort. Additionally, this method is ideal for those who prefer small doses of CBD at certain times of the day, such as before bed or in the middle of a busy workday.

For users seeking higher dosing or more pronounced effects of smoking CBD flower, grinding up the buds and rolling them into a joint is a classic and popular method. For those without the skill or who just don’t like rolling their own joints, many reputable CBD companies like the ones mentioned in this list offer premium pre-rolls of their best CBD flower strains for convenience and easy use.

Vaporizing is probably the best method for those looking to get the most out of their CBD flower experience. Vaporizers are devices that heat CBD flower buds at an even lower temperature than smoking, allowing for more cannabinoids and terpenes to be released in the form of vapors without exposure to harmful smoke or chemicals from lighters. Dry herb vaporizers can be purchased online or at a local vape shop for affordable prices and offer a convenient and highly effective way to smoke CBD hemp flower buds.

The less common use of CBD flowers is to cook it into edible products such as pastries, desserts, and chocolates. This method will require a significant amount of flowers and a recipe that doesn’t burn the essential cannabinoid compounds out of the CBD flower buds. However, the benefit of making your own CBD flower edibles is that you get to control the dose and how your products are made, which can be beneficial for someone looking to consume CBD flower in smaller doses for longer-lasting effects.

Any of these methods will ensure the effective release of beneficial CBD compounds into the body to benefit a host of health and wellness needs. However, it may be necessary to try a few different methods before finding the one that best suits your specific needs and preferences.

How To Tell CBD Flower From Weed?

CBD hemp flowers and THC-rich marijuana flowers look identical after being grown, cured, and packaged. Just because they look the same, though, doesn’t mean it’s impossible to tell the difference between CBD flower and weed. Consider the following options to determine if the buds you have purchased or are looking at is CBD flower or weed.

Option 1: Look at the packaging

If you have purchased flowers from a dispensary or online vendor, the packaging should clearly indicate whether the contents are CBD or THC. In addition, if you have purchased a cannabinoid derivative or precursor to CBD, the package may also have CBDa, CBDv, or other CBD derivatives to indicate that it is CBD-based.

Furthermore, the package should display the concentration of CBD and other cannabinoids in the CBD flower buds you have purchased. For example, pure CBD flower will say the percentage concentration of CBD and the percentage concentration of THC. If the THC concentration is higher than the CBD concentration, the buds are not CBD flowers – the flowers are marijuana. Conversely, if the THC concentration is higher than .3%, the buds are not genuine CBD flowers.

Lastly, the packaging should explicitly distinguish the buds as a “hemp flower” and not a cannabis or marijuana flower.

Option 2: Look at the lab reports

If, for some reason, your CBD flower buds have discreet packaging that doesn’t detail the ingredients or source of the flowers inside, check out the detailed lab reports offered by the vendor. These reports should be readily available on the vendor’s website or by scanning the QR code printed on the packaging.

If neither the packaging or the website has lab reports, contact the company to request detailed lab reports before consuming the flower you have purchased. As a reminder, it’s essential to purchase CBD flowers only from companies that can offer detailed lab reports that verify the cannabidiol content of the CBD flower buds.

Option 3: Smoke it

This option should be a last resort, especially for those who cannot afford to test positive for THC-rich cannabis. However, because CBD flowers do not produce a psychoactive high, this option will be the best and most effective way to determine if the product you purchased is genuine CBD flowers or not. If you smoke the buds and you get high – it’s weed. If you smoke the flowers and there are no psychoactive effects comparable to smoking THC-rich cannabis flower, it’s not weed.

Generally, the first two options should provide you with all of the information you need to determine whether you are smoking CBD flowers or weed. However, if you purchase both types of products and aren’t adamant about keeping them separate, then the third option may be necessary to determine whether your flower is hemp CBD or THC-rich marijuana.

How Much THC is in CBD flower?

As CBD flower buds are sourced from hemp known for their naturally low concentration of THC, it is safe to assume that there will always be less than .3% THC in CBD hemp flowers. While this may vary by dispensary or vendor, the amount of THC in CBD flower buds will generally fall around .3%.

The 2018 Farm Bill specifically mandates that hemp plants contain no more than .3% THC. For reference, marijuana plants can contain as much as 30% THC.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Will CBD flower make me fail a drug test?

All CBD flower buds available for sale to the general public in the USA must be sourced from hemp plants containing less than .3% THC. While this amount may be non-detectable in most instances, it could still risk a positive result on a drug test. It really depends on how fast your body metabolizes cannabinoid compounds, the amount you consume daily, and other lifestyle factors.

2. Can I smoke CBD hemp flower if I am pregnant?

No. Smoking any substance while pregnant or breastfeeding is not recommended. While CBD can have many benefits for the body, smoking any product still produces chemicals that are harmful to the fetus or newborn.

3. Are there any CBD flower strains that will get me high?

No. All CBD products are sourced from hemp plants that, regardless of which particular strain they are, contain virtually no THC and won’t cause the psychoactive effects related to smoking cannabis-rich THC flower. However, be aware that when you smoke CBD hemp flower buds, you may feel more relaxed and calm but nothing that would impair cognitive function or your ability to perform daily tasks.

4. Can I travel with CBD flowers?

CBD is legal federally in all 50 states, which means that you should be able to travel with it domestically as long as you don’t violate package size limitations when flying. However, be aware that each state may have its own unique laws about CBD consumption in public spaces. So be sure to research the state’s laws regarding CBD products before traveling with CBD.

Purchase the Best CBD Flower for Ultimate Health and Wellness

CBD flowers are an excellent source of CBD and can be consumed in multiple ways. To gain the full benefits of CBD, purchase only high-quality products that are tested for safety, potency, and purity. If you are new to the CBD industry, consider buying from any of the reputable brands mentioned above to ensure a high-quality product that will meet your wellness needs without breaking the bank.