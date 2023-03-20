Best CBD Flower: 3 Top Flower Strains in 2023

PAID POST BY ORIGINATED MEDIA

The best CBD flower offers powerful relaxation, stress relief, and a calming effect. CBD flower products are made from hemp plants that contain higher levels of cannabidiol (CBD) than traditional marijuana strains do. This means they can provide a more therapeutic effect without the psychoactive effects associated with THC consumption.

But what makes for the best CBD flower? And why should cannabis enthusiasts add it to their routine?

Learn all this and more with our detailed buyer’s guide to the best CBD flower. With comprehensive reviews of the best CBD flowers around, insight into picking the right strain for your needs, and answers to the most frequently asked questions about CBD, we guarantee you’ll find everything you need to know for a safe and rewarding CBD experience.

3 Best CBD Flower Products

1. Plain Jane: Hawaiian Haze CBD Flower– Best Sativa CBD Flower

2. Absolute Nature: Bubba Kush CBD Flower – Top Pick for Hybrid CBD Flower

3. Secret Nature: Secret OG CBD Flower – Go-To Choice for Indica CBD Flower

Best CBD Flower: Reviews & Specs

1. Plain Jane: Hawaiian Haze CBD Flower – Best Sativa CBD Flower

Find out more about Plain Jane

Pros:

Exceptional flavor & smooth hit

Multiple weight options

Sativa-dominant cannabinoid profile

Free shipping options available

Cons:

Shipping times may vary depending on order processing time

No refunds on opened or used products

About Hawaiian Haze CBD Flower

A sativa strain known for its uplifting effects, Hawaiian Haze CBD flower is renowned for its powerful relaxation capabilities. With an exceptionally smooth hit and rich flavor, this hemp flower leaves users feeling energized and ready to tackle the day with a non-psychoactive cannabinoid profile that includes CBD (16.84%), CBG, and CBC.

The unique cannabinoid profile lends itself to a variety of customer-reported therapeutic benefits as well. For example, Hawaiian Haze is often chosen as the best CBD flower product to help reduce inflammation, promote better sleep, and even provide relief from chronic pain – all without the psychoactive effects of THC.

A rich terpene complex of myrcene, terpinolene, and alpha-pinene further contributes to Hawaiian Haze’s exceptional aroma and flavor profile of soft pine and woody notes. Additionally, these terpenes work to heighten the strain’s therapeutic benefits, providing a more complete and satisfying CBD experience.

As a sativa, Plain Jane’s Hawaiian Haze CBD flower is best suited to daytime CBD users seeking a strain that uplifts while providing powerful CBD effects. However, the effects of this CBD product also complement energized nighttime activities such as dinner parties, social gatherings, and more.

In addition to its benefits, the Hawaiian Haze CBD bud itself is stunning to look at, with an abundance of orange pistils and tiny trichomes that sparkle in the light. Available in multiple weight options, buyers can pick up as little as 1 gram or up to 56 grams of this best CBD flower per order.

Specs:

Strain Type: Sativa

Sativa Source: Small farms in southern Oregon

Small farms in southern Oregon CBD Percentage: 16.84%

16.84% Terpene Profile: Alpha-pinene, myrcene, terpinolene

Alpha-pinene, myrcene, terpinolene Order Options: Flower, pre-rolls, blunts

Check Price for Plain Jane

2. Absolute Nature: Bubba Kush CBD Flower – Top Pick for Hybrid CBD Flower

Find out more about Absolute Nature

Pros:

Popular for pain relief

Rich terpene complex

Hand trimmed buds

Delicious taste & aroma

Cons:

Limited weight options

No free shipping

About Bubba Kush CBD Flower

Hybrid CBD flowers represent the perfect middle ground between sativa and indica strains – allowing users to reap the benefits of each. Such is the case with Absolute Nature’s Bubba Kush CBD flower, a strain that combines both effects for a unique experience all its own.

Bubba Kush is renowned for its therapeutic properties, thanks in part to a cannabinoid profile that includes CBD (15.44%) as well as a rich terpene complex of myrcene, limonene, and alpha-pinene. This combination supports inflammation and chronic pain, promotes better sleep quality, and provides an overall heightened sense of wellness.

In addition to its therapeutic benefits, the Bubba Kush CBD flower is easy on the senses, with a delicious taste and aroma that features soft pine notes as well as sweet, minty undertones. With an even grind and a beautiful array of trichomes, this hybrid hemp flower looks as good as it tastes.

As a hybrid, these CBD buds offer non-psychoactive effects that suit a variety of daytime or nighttime activities. The 60% sativa dominance offers uplifting, mood-balancing effects perfect for those seeking energy or creativity at work or play. The 40% indica dominance, on the other hand, offers a calming influence perfect for those seeking relief from physical pain, stress, and anxiety.

Order options for Bubba Kush CBD flowers are available in 1-gram to 28-gram increments. The light green, golden-orange pistol-covered buds are delivered in an airtight, reusable glass jar for maximum freshness and convenience.

Specs:

Strain Type: Hybrid

Hybrid Source: Colorado, USA (indoor greenhouse)

Colorado, USA (indoor greenhouse) CBD Percentage: 15.44%

15.44% Terpene Profile: Beta-myrcene, delta-limonene, alpha-humulene, beta-caryophyllene

Beta-myrcene, delta-limonene, alpha-humulene, beta-caryophyllene Order Options: Hand-trimmed buds

Check Price for Absolute Nature

3. Secret Nature: Secret OG CBD Flower – Go-To Choice for Indica CBD Flower

Find out more about Secret Nature

Pros:

100% organically grown hemp flower

3rd party lab tested for quality & potency

Supports nighttime wellness needs

Ships in smell-proof tin

Cons:

High price point for free shipping

Customer covers shipping costs on returns

About Secret OG CBD Flower

Like its Cannabis sativa counterpart, indica CBD hemp flowers offer a relaxing and calming effect. This is especially true of Secret Nature’s Secret OG CBD flower, a strain widely praised for its therapeutic properties and robust terpene profile. Secret OG contains 11.3% CBD and less than .03% THC – perfect for those looking to reap the benefits of cannabinoid therapy without the mind-altering effects.

The strain also features a robust terpene profile of trans-caryophyllene, alpha bisabolol, and alpha humulene. This combination offers anti-inflammatory benefits, stress relief, anxiety reduction, and other wellness issues that interrupt sleep or concentration.

In addition to its therapeutic promise, Secret OG is a visual treat. The light green buds are dense and feature a mixture of orange, amber, and purple hues that further enhance the strain’s appeal. On the nose, users will notice an earthy aroma with citrus undertones – perfect for those who appreciate the traditional smell and taste of cannabis.

Order options for Secret OG CBD flowers are available in 3.5-gram to 28-gram increments. Each order is carefully packaged in an airtight, smell-proof tin for maximum freshness and convenience. Purchase at least $75 worth of Secret OG CBD flowers to receive free shipping. All unopened or unused products are covered by Absolute Nature’s 30-day return policy.

Specs:

Strain Type : Indica

: Indica Source : Portland, Oregon, USA

: Portland, Oregon, USA CBD Percentage : 11.3%

: 11.3% Terpene Profile : Trans-caryophyllene, alpha bisabolol, alpha humulene

: Trans-caryophyllene, alpha bisabolol, alpha humulene Order Options: Cold-cured, hand-manicured CBD flowers

Check Price for Secret Nature

How Did We Pick Our Best CBD Flower Products?

Researching the best CBD flower for new or experienced users required an in-depth comparison of options from different CBD hemp flower brands. In addition to a general comparison of price, shipping options, and CBD content, we also compared more specific features that add value to the CBD experience and ensure a safe, potent product.

For example, we looked at the source of the CBD hemp flower. Was it grown organically, free from foreign contaminants? Where was it processed? Was it tested for potency, terpene profile, and other compounds like pesticides or residual solvents?

We also paid special attention to customer feedback on each CBD hemp flower product. Are customers satisfied with their purchase? Does the strain deliver on its promise? Is the packaging smell-proof and airtight, guaranteeing freshness?

Overall, this research helped us to create a select list of the best CBD hemp flower products on the market. With options from top brands focused on quality and safety, you’re sure to meet all of your medicinal or recreational needs with the best CBD flowers above.

What is CBD Flower?

Simply put, CBD flower is the buds of the hemp plant. They strongly resemble the buds of the marijuana plant in appearance and smell but lack the high percentage of THC that gives marijuana its psychoactive effects.

CBD hemp flowers are divided into three main categories: indica, sativa, and hybrid. Each variety has a high concentration of CBD in addition to minor cannabinoids such as CBG, CBC, CBN, THCv, and THCa. These compounds can be hard to come by in traditional medical marijuana products, adding to their therapeutic value.

In addition to varying cannabinoid profiles, CBD hemp flower also contains a range of terpenes found in traditional cannabis. Terpenes are aromatic compounds linked to various medicinal benefits, such as anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects.

When these compounds interact with the body’s endocannabinoid system, they can activate a range of physiological functions that provide an array of therapeutic benefits. For this reason, many people turn to CBD hemp flowers for natural relief from chronic and acute stressors.

CBD flower is the key ingredient to other popular hemp-derived wellness products, including CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals, and vape liquids. Most find that the best CBD flower offers a better taste and cannabinoid experience, as it doesn’t undergo any extra chemical processes to become a finished product.

Consumption methods for CBD hemp flowers include traditional smoking devices like pipes, bongs, joints, and blunts. Those who’ve brought their CBD consumption into the modern age can also enjoy the delicious flavor and aroma of CBD hemp flower with hand-help or tabletop dry herb vaporizers.

What To Look for When Buying Quality CBD Flower

Picking the best CBD flower brand is only half the battle when it comes to making the most out of CBD flowers. Like traditional cannabis plant products, a lot must be considered when selecting a product to meet your medical or recreational needs. By considering the following factors, you can ensure a quality experience with CBD hemp flower.

Detailed CBD information

The first and most important thing to look for when shopping for CBD flowers is detailed information about the product. You should be able to easily find out where and how the CBD hemp flower was grown, tested, processed, and packaged. The more detailed the information available, the better you’ll know what you’re getting into with your purchase.

Most of this information will be clearly featured on the product page. However, customers may need to scroll to the bottom of the site and click on Lab Reports (or some variation of the phrase) to find detailed lab results for each product. This will tell you how much CBD and THC are present, as well as other compounds like pesticides or residual solvents.

Specific wellness needs

What makes a quality CBD flower often lies more in what it can do for you than how it looks, smells, and tastes. CBD hemp flowers are known for their reputation as a natural wellness enhancer due to the combination of minor cannabinoids and terpenes found in each product.

Depending on your specific needs, look for products that contain certain cannabinoids or terpenes to enhance your experience. Also, look for CBD flowers that clearly provide information about the potential effects of each product and how they may help you achieve your wellness goals.

Typically, those suffering from daytime stress, anxiety, headaches, and other mild conditions find relief with sativa-dominant CBD hemp flower.

On the other hand, those needing more restful sleep or relief from pain and inflammation will benefit from indica-dominant CBD flowers. And those looking for the best of both worlds will do well with hybrid CBD hemp flower strains.

High-grade growing practices

Though it’s difficult to determine the quality of CBD hemp flower solely on appearance, you can still get an idea by looking for certain signs of the best hemp plant growing practices. For example, hemp plants grown using organic practices will usually have larger, denser buds with fewer stems. The plants should also be free of blemishes and discoloration, and they’ll typically feature more frosty trichomes.

Low-quality growing practices that include the use of pesticides can lead to CBD hemp flowers with a harsh and unpleasant taste. Additionally, bud shape and size may be off, or the plants may have a dark color. As with any CBD product, always double-check lab results to ensure you’re not consuming anything you don’t want in your body.

Satisfied customer reviews

Reputable CBD flower brands always post honest, genuine feedback from their customers. Reviewing this feedback for both the product and customer service can help you better understand what to expect with each purchase.

If there isn’t much feedback available, look for reputable third-party reviews in other related forums. This way, you can easily compare experiences with different CBD flower products as well as any brands selling them. In addition, pay attention to any concerns other customers have expressed to make the best decision for your CBD needs.

Benefits of CBD

To understand the benefits of CBD hemp flower strains, it’s vital to understand CBD in general. Cannabidiol (CBD) is a chemical compound found in Cannabis sativa L (hemp plant) that interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system. This interaction is thought to be responsible for many of the medicinal and therapeutic benefits associated with CBD.

Namely, CBD antagonizes CB2 receptors, which may help reduce inflammation and pain. It also increases anandamide in the body, resulting in a sense of balance and relaxation. In CBD products with a full-spectrum cannabinoid formula, the minor plant compounds may also work synergistically to produce more profound effects.

And while these effects can be experienced with CBD in many forms, it’s CBD flowers that offer a fast track to the therapeutic benefits of CBD.

CBD flowers for pain

Using CBD flowers to manage pain conditions offers users a convenient, all-natural solution that doesn’t take long and has a better taste than CBD oil tinctures. As CBD smoke or vapor is inhaled, the CBD enters the bloodstream quickly. This direct absorption into the lungs results in high bioavailability and near-instant relief from pain, inflammation, stress, and other conditions.

CBD flowers for stress & anxiety

Deep breaths of CBD smoke or vapor can also help manage anxiety symptoms. Some CBD users claim that it helps them stay calm and relaxed in situations that usually cause stress. This is because CBD interacts with the brain’s serotonin receptors, which regulate mood and emotions. With the fast absorption method and the therapeutic benefits of taking deep breaths in general, CBD flowers may be an excellent tool for managing stress.

CBD flowers for sleep issues

CBD flowers may be a viable solution for those having difficulty sleeping – especially indica CBD flower strains containing sedative cannabinoids like CBN and CBC. A few puffs at night can help support a balanced state of mind that lulls users into a deep and restful sleep. Additionally, the pain-relieving effects of CBD ensure a comfortable sleep posture for sustained rest.

CBD flowers for menstrual pain

Unlike other CBD products that can cause excess cramping, bloating, or exacerbate other menstrual cycle symptoms, CBD hemp flower can help promote relaxation and ease the physical discomfort associated with menstruation. These effects are due to the anti-inflammatory properties of CBD that reduce pain in muscle tissue and the uterus. CBD flower specifically is ideal for this purpose because it offers a fast and effective delivery method without needing to take a myriad of pain pills or capsules.

CBD flowers for relaxation & wellbeing

The most common reason people turn to CBD flower strains is simply to relax and feel good. CBD buds can be used to unwind after a long day, helping users feel lighter and more at ease. The cannabinoids gently interact with the endocannabinoid system, creating a sense of balance in the body along with an uplifted mood.

Note: While many CBD flower strains offer subtle relaxation effects, choosing one that fits your needs best is important. Often the inclusion of minor cannabinoids such as CBG and CBC can produce more pronounced and enjoyable effects that sustain optimal health and wellbeing.

How to Use CBD Flower

Using CBD flower is a lot like using medicinal marijuana. It requires being ground up and placed in a water pipe, hand pipe, vaporizer, or rolling paper. But to make the most out of your CBD flower strains, consider the following smoking tips for a smoother and more enjoyable experience.

Start slow

If you haven’t taken CBD before, this first step will be imperative to make sure you don’t overdo it. When smoking, start slowly and gradually increase your dose per sitting to find the right amount for personal relief.

Because of the varying CBD and minor cannabinoid concentration, it may also be wise to start with a lower CBD percentage strain and work your way up to one with higher CBD potency. A low CBD percentage hovers between 8-12%, and a high CBD flower strain can range from 17 to 25%.

Try out a few different CBD flower strains

CBD flower strains come in a variety of flavors, aromas, and effects. As you explore CBD flowers, experiment with different kinds to see which ones work best for you. This allows you to select specific cannabinoids or terpenes that cater to your individual needs.

Additionally, brands with hemp flower strains vary in pricing, order quantity, and even rewards. Trying out different CBD strains from different brands will ensure you find one that meets your specific needs and budget.

Not All Consumption Methods are the Same

The best use of CBD flowers will vary depending on the consumption method. CBD can be smoked, vaped, or even made into edibles and beverages. Smoking flower is a popular option, as it produces almost immediate relief; however, vaping may produce more potent effects because of its higher temperature threshold.

If using CBD flowers to make budget-friendly or strain-specific edibles, tinctures, or topicals, remember that onset time, effects, and duration will be significantly altered. As such, be sure that you understand the differences between consumption methods when utilizing CBD flower.

Grind, grind, grind

Like traditional cannabis products, CBD flowers must be ground up before use. Failing to do so maximizes the chance of incomplete, harsh, and unpleasant smoke or vapor. To avoid this issue, utilize a grinder with sharp teeth to bring your buds into a finer consistency before consumption.

A coarseness similar to table salt works best for bongs and pipes to allow for an even, controlled, and smooth burn. For vapes, grinding flower into a ﬁner texture is recommended for smoother draws and less material buildup on the heating element. And when it comes to rolling up, keep your CBD flowers at the consistency of tobacco in a cigarette or just slightly coarser.

Be prepared for effects

CBD is preferred because it doesn’t cause the “high” that THC-rich cannabis flowers do. But, as a major cannabinoid, CBD can still trigger some of weed’s other noticeable effects, like dry mouth and hunger. As such, keeping some snacks and beverages around before and after a CBD session is a good idea. This way, you won’t have to worry about an unexpected snack attack or cotton mouth while enjoying your CBD flowers.

How To Tell CBD Flower From Weed

It is tough to tell CBD flower from weed on looks alone; because hemp and marijuana plants are in the same family, they look almost identical. But while marijuana and CBD flowers may share similar pistil color, trichome count, and aroma, there are a few ways to tell them apart.

Read the label: If the product contains above 0.3% THC, it’s considered marijuana; anything below that is classified as hemp flower.

If the product contains above 0.3% THC, it’s considered marijuana; anything below that is classified as hemp flower. Smoke a little: CBD won’t produce the same (or any) high similar marijuana, so if you are experiencing psychoactive effects, it’s definitely weed.

CBD won’t produce the same (or any) high similar marijuana, so if you are experiencing psychoactive effects, it’s definitely weed. Buy from a reputable vendor: The best way to ensure it’s CBD and not anything else is to purchase CBD flower from a trusted vendor that can provide third-party testing.

If you can’t perform or don’t have access to the tests needed to determine if your flower is indeed CBD, it’s best to avoid consuming it entirely and find a clearly labeled product. Not only is unclear labeling a risk to your CBD experience, but it can have severe consequences for your health and daily life.

Can CBD Cause Any Side Effects?

The full effects of long-term CBD use are still being studied, but so far, no research has shown that CBD poses a serious risk to your health. In fact, many studies are being performed to optimize its potential health benefits.

But like any other cannabinoid, CBD can still cause some minor side effects in people who consume it. These side effects are common when using any form of cannabis product and, fortunately, can be easily remedied with a few simple hacks.

Cottonmouth: A dry feeling in your mouth can occur when consuming CBD. To prevent this, drink plenty of water before and after your session.

A dry feeling in your mouth can occur when consuming CBD. To prevent this, drink plenty of water before and after your session. Sleepiness and fatigue: Daytime sleepiness can occur following consumption of CBD. To prevent this, take less frequent puffs throughout the day and stay hydrated and well-fed.

Daytime sleepiness can occur following consumption of CBD. To prevent this, take less frequent puffs throughout the day and stay hydrated and well-fed. Digestive changes: From more food to less food to a change in bowel function, CBD can affect your gut. To avoid this, keep a consistent diet and eat plenty of fiber-rich foods.

From more food to less food to a change in bowel function, CBD can affect your gut. To avoid this, keep a consistent diet and eat plenty of fiber-rich foods. Sore throat: Smoking any cannabis flower may irritate your throat. To reduce this side effect, take shorter and less frequent puffs and keep a glass of water close by for quick relief.

While these potential minor side effects have easy remedies, it’s important to be aware of any changes in your body after consuming CBD flower and check with a physician if you experience more severe symptoms that can occur when using CBD with blood thinners or other medications.

With a regimented approach and guidance from medical professionals, CBD flower can be a safe and effective way to experience the many benefits of cannabis. Be sure to check out the informational resources on CBD flower brands’ websites for more information on safe use, dosing, and potential side effects.

Frequently Asked CBD Flower Questions

1. How much CBD hemp flower can I buy?

Order quantities depend on the seller, but CBD flower is generally available for purchase in a range of amounts from 1 gram to several ounces. Some sites have specific increments you can order in, while others allow you to purchase any quantity. If you plan on buying in bulk, selecting a vendor with discounted wholesale or bulk pricing options may be wise.

2. Is CBD flower legal?

CBD flower is legal in all 50 U.S. states, but you must purchase from a licensed producer in order for it to be considered compliant with federal regulations. The Farm Bill of 2018 legalized the production of hemp plants that contain less than 0.3% THC, making it possible to cultivate and distribute CBD across the country. However, each state may have different regulations regarding the use and sale of CBD products, so be sure to research your local laws before purchasing.

3. What is a terpene profile?

Terpenes are fragrant oils produced by many plants and flowers, including cannabis. Terpene profiles refer to the combination of terpenes present in a particular strain or batch of flower. They can have many effects on the body, from anti-inflammatory to pain relief to relaxation and stress relief. The unique combinations of terpenes found in each strain are thought to contribute to its distinct flavor and aroma, as well as the effects it produces.

4. How do I smoke CBD flower?

You can smoke CBD flower in any way you would traditional cannabis flower, such as in a pipe or bong, rolled into a joint, or with a vape pen. However, the best method will depend on your preferences and the type of flower you consume. If you are not sure how to use your CBD buds, it is best to consult a knowledgeable budtender or research more about the specific strain before consuming.

5. What is full-spectrum CBD?

Full-spectrum CBD refers to hemp products that contain all the natural compounds of the plant, including cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and other beneficial molecules. CBD flowers are always full-spectrum as they don’t undergo any processing or extraction and contain all the cannabinoids, terpenes, and other molecules naturally found in hemp.

CBD Flower: A Better Way To Medicate

CBD flower is an excellent way to experience the benefits of cannabis without the psychoactive effects. With its natural compounds intact, CBD flower may be better suited to supporting wellness needs related to calming anxiety, improving sleep, and reducing inflammation.

Ensure you always have the best CBD flower by purchasing from the reviewed brands above. Whether it’s the highlighted CBD flowers or any of their other fantastic CBD hemp strains, you’re sure to find a pleasurable and effective way to manage your wellness needs.

Summary of the Best CBD Flower Brands

1. Plain Jane: Hawaiian Haze CBD Flower – Best Sativa CBD Flower

2. Absolute Nature: Bubba Kush CBD Flower – Top Pick for Hybrid CBD Flower

3. Secret Nature: Secret OG CBD Flower – Go-To Choice for Indica CBD Flower

This article has been supplied by Originated Media, a paid advertiser. The editorial staff of Chicago magazine had no role in this post’s preparation.