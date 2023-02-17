Best CBD for Sleep: 5 CBD Products That Work Like A Natural Sleep Aid

Struggling to fall asleep and stay asleep can greatly impact a person’s life. A good night’s rest has health impacts on our minds and our bodies, and when we struggle to get the sleep we need, whether due to stress or sleep disorders, it can feel overwhelming quickly. Luckily, a fast-growing industry may be able to help; CBD. While the CBD market is relatively new, it has countless options for finding the best CBD for sleep.

Once you’ve made the decision to dive into CBD to get better sleep quality, it can quickly become overwhelming trying to decipher all the different products available. Do you need gummies? CBD Oil Tincture? Capsules? What is the difference between broad-spectrum CBD oil and full-spectrum CBD oil? As a newer industry, there are also many questions about the safety and legality of products. We have put together this list of the top five best CBD for sleep products so that you can make the perfect choice for yourself and get the best sleep quality possible!

Summary of Top 5 Best CBD for Sleep

1. Best Overall — CBDistillery Sleep Synergy CBN + CBD Tincture

What we love

The CBDistillery Sleep Synergy CBN + CBD Tincture contains both CBN and CBD, giving it an extra edge over other CBD oil products in the way that it helps people with sleep disorders.

A 2021 sleep study performed using this CBD oil found that most participants slept longer and had higher sleep quality when using this full spectrum CBD sleep tincture.

The 1:3 ratio of CBN to CBD, combined with other terpenes and flavonoids, enhances the entourage effect. CBDistillery suggests taking 1mL of the Sleep Synergy CBN + CBD Tincture, so this entire CBD oil tincture should last you about a month.

About CBDistillery

CBDistillery was founded in 2016 by Colorado natives and is focused on stomping out the stigma surrounding cannabis. The company aims to empower people to achieve balanced health and wellness through an alternative path. The CBDistillery manufacturing facility is approved by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, and all its CBD products are third-party tested and certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority.

Pros

Beneficial and effective entourage effect

Transparent sourcing and manufacturing

Offers discounts for veterans

Results backed by a sleep study

Cons

Not certified organic

What customers love

Almost all the reviews of CBDistillery’s Sleep Synergy CBN + CBD Tincture are positive. Many customers use this CBD oil for sleep issues that are linked to stress and anxiety.

They say this product is great at calming the mind and helping them feel more relaxed. Multiple reviewers indicated that they had tried many other remedies to help with their sleep disorders, but none of them worked nearly as well as this CBD oil.

Some people even mentioned that this sleep tincture worked so well that they were able to snooze through the night even with their partner snoring next to them!

Specs

Product type: CBD oil

CBD type: Full spectrum

Size: 30 mL

Strength: 450 mg of CBD/bottle

Flavor(s): Natural hemp

Learn more about CBDistillery Sleep Synergy CBN + CBD Tincture today

2. Best Flavor — Slumber Sleep Aid Extra-Strength CBN Gummies for Sleep

What we love

Slumber Sleep Aid’s Extra-Strength CBN Gummies for Sleep are perfect for anyone who isn’t crazy about the earthy hemp flavor in some CBD oil products. The 30-day supply comes in a vanilla-blueberry flavor that tastes great.

Slumber Sleep Aid spent two years perfecting the formula and conducting rigorous testing to ensure these gummies are the most efficient and delicious. This product doesn’t contain THC or melatonin, so it’s a simpler sleep aid that is great for anyone who is worried about possible interactions with other medications — or just trying to avoid those ingredients.

About Slumber Sleep Aid

Slumber Sleep Aid is a boutique retail company focused on providing consumers with a natural way to get a better night’s sleep. The company has spent years focussing on this specific mission.

Quality sleep is crucial to both your physical and mental health, so Slumber Sleep Aid has specifically formulated its products to maximize relaxation and tranquility. The focus on these effects allows users to get better sleep at night for a more productive morning.

Slumber Sleep Aid products are manufactured locally in Colorado and are certified non-GMO and vegan.

Pros

Great vanilla-blueberry flavor

Zero THC or melatonin

Vegan friendly

Free shipping is offered on all orders

Cons

No overnight shipping

What customers love

Almost everyone who reviewed this product mentioned that the vanilla-blueberry flavor is great, especially because similar products — like CBD oil for sleep — can taste a lot like hemp.

Many who have long struggled with insomnia or other sleep disorders and tried multiple other sleep aids say the Slumber Sleep Aid Extra-Strength CBN Gummies for Sleep are the only ones that have ever worked.

Reviewers also rave about how this product is not addictive like conventional sleep aids and works even better.

Specs

Product type: CBN gummies

CBD type: N/A

Size: 30 gummies/container

Strength: 15 mg of CBN/gummy

Flavor(s): Vanilla + Blueberry

Learn more about Slumber Sleep Aid Extra-Strength CBN Gummies for Sleep today

3. Best Value — CBDfx CBD Gummies for Sleep with Melatonin

What we love

The CBDfx CBD Gummies for Sleep with Melatonin are formulated with the perfect blend of natural ingredients to help you get a restful night’s sleep.

These tasty bites are packed with extra botanicals that promote relaxation and calmness, as well as a proprietary blend of sleep terpenes. So, they’re some of the best CBD gummies for sleep, since they’re sure to help you fall asleep fast and stay asleep longer.

Each bottle contains 60 gummies, and the suggested daily serving is two gummies. That means this bottle will last for an entire month. The company insists on the highest levels of purity and potency in every gummy, and each chew is crafted with organic hemp.

About CBDfx

CBDfx was launched in 2014 by Ali Esmaili and Jameson Rodgers with the goal of ensuring everyone has access to the wellness benefits of CBD. Starting in the San Fernando Valley of California, the company has grown to become one of the world’s largest privately held CBD brands.

CBDfx’s goal is to deliver the purest, finest supplements to new and experienced users alike. The company focuses on quality and uses organic hemp in its CBD products.

Pros

THC-free

Includes melatonin, magnesium, chamomile, and other sleep promoting ingredients

Competitive pricing

Uses organic hemp

Cons

Tastes and smells like hemp

What customers love

Reviewers consistently mention that the melatonin in these CBD gummies helps them fall asleep easier and stay asleep longer.

Most customers indicate that using CBDfx CBD Gummies for Sleep with Melatonin before bed provides more restful sleep.

However, some people also indicate that they felt slightly groggy the morning after taking these broad spectrum CBD gummies. Consumers also say these supplements have a strong hemp taste and smell, but their improving sleep quality made this a worthwhile trade-off.

Specs

Product type: CBD gummies

CBD type: Broad spectrum

Size: 60 gummies/container

Strength: 25 mg of CBD/gummy

Flavor(s): Not specified

Learn more about CBDfx CBD Gummies for Sleep with Melatonin today

4. Best for Anxiety — Sunday Scaries CBD Sleep Oil

What we love

Sunday Scaries CBD Sleep Oil contains both CBD and CBN, so it’s the perfect CBD oil for sleep issues caused by stress and anxiety. In addition to the 1:3 ratio of CBN to CBD, this full spectrum CBD oil also contains several natural ingredients that aid sleep like valerian root, lemon balm, and chamomile.

And while some products may taste and smell strongly of hemp, this CBD oil comes in a vanilla cream flavor that is sure to please.

About Sunday Scaries

Founded in 2017, the California-based company Sunday Scaries gets its name from those feelings of worry and anxiety you get before the looming workweek.

The company aims to combat this feeling of dread by creating CBD products that will allow you to mellow out and have fun instead. Sunday Scaries focuses on providing CBD oil and edibles that help people get out of their own heads and concentrate on what matters.

Pros

Great vanilla cream flavor

Vegan and kosher certified

Transparent about lab reports and facility information

Contains sleep-enhancing ingredients

Cons

Extraction process is not disclosed

What customers love

Consumer say this is a great full spectrum CBD oil for sleep that gets interrupted by feelings of worry and anxiety. It’s specifically formulated with natural sleep aids that relieve stress and reduce anxiety.

Almost all the reviews indicate that customers have been getting more restful sleep since starting this CBD oil. Some even indicate that they are even having more dreams, too. Several consumers also mention that the vanilla cream flavor tastes great.

Specs

Product type: CBD oil

CBD type: Full spectrum

Size: 30 mL

Strength: 1000 mg of CBD/bottle

Flavor(s): Vanilla Cream

Learn more about Sunday Scaries CBD Sleep Oil today

5. Best for Pain — Extract Labs CBN Capsules PM Formula

What we love

The Extract Labs CBN Capsules PM Formula is a convenient, dropper-free option, if you find that using CBD oil for sleep can make a bit of a mess. Each pill contains 30 mg CBD and 10mg of CBN to ensure you get the perfect night’s rest.

These full-spectrum CBD sleep capsules create that beneficial entourage effect and can help ease chronic pain and other aches.

Extract Labs suggest taking one capsule before bed each night, so this 30-capsule bottle will give you enough supply for the whole month. The easy-to-swallow capsules provide the perfect solution for those who don’t like the traditional hemp taste of full spectrum CBD, but without sacrificing any of the potency.

About Extract Labs

Founded in 2016 by Iraq combat veteran Craig Henderson, Extract Labs was created with the goal of ensuring everyone has access to the benefits of plant-based wellness.

The company has built a reputation for having high-quality CBD products. Based in Boulder, Colorado, it strives to operate with a hands-on approach, working closely with local farmers to grow the best hemp.

And each step of the manufacturing process is done in-house in Expert Labs’ state-of-the-art facility. Its dedication to being involved at all steps sets it apart from other CBD companies.

Pros

Simple ingredients list

Softgel capsules provide the benefits of CBD oil + CBN without the strong hemp flavor

50% discount for first responders, veterans, and other qualifying individuals

Made in a cGMP-compliant facility

Cons

Not vegan friendly

What customers love

Reviewers of Extract Labs CBN Capsules PM Formula agree that the full spectrum CBD oil in these capsules helps to ease pain and minimize sleep disturbances.

Many consumers mentioned that this supplement slows their minds and alleviates aches and soreness, which allows them to fall asleep faster.

People also noted that they did not have any groggy feelings the next morning, which may happen with some other full spectrum CBD products.

Reviewers were also able to take these CBD sleep capsules hassle-free, thanks to the soft gel casing.

Specs

Product type: CBD capsules

CBD type: Full spectrum

Size: 30 capsules/container

Strength: 30 mg of CBD/container

Flavor(s): Not specified

Learn more about Extract Labs CBN Capsules PM Formula today

How We Picked the Best CBD Sleep Products

Our goal with this list is to be as objective as possible in our reviews and recommendations. To do this, our team created an unbiased three-step framework for a transparent, accurate, and independent analysis of these full and broad spectrum CBD sleep aids:

Listen to the opinions, reviews, and comments made by industry experts

By listening to what third-party experts have to say, we ensure transparency, accountability, and trust within the industry.

Listen to real consumers

Customer reviews on company websites or even social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, or Reddit provide a sense of brand credibility.

Listen to the brand description

Companies provide detailed descriptions of their products, allowing for accurate product information to be determined.

What to Consider When Buying CBD Sleep Products

The CBD industry is booming, which means there are a ton of options for CBD oil, gummies, and capsules.

And with so many products on the market, finding the best CBD for sleep can be overwhelming. Since CBD is not regulated by the FDA, not all products are high quality. To help make sure you are getting the best product, be sure to consider the following things when deciding what is best for you:

Lab Testing

Always be sure that the product you are buying is tested by an independent lab. Reputable manufacturers will make these test results available in the form of a Certificate of Analysis.

These tests confirm that the actual cannabinoid content of the product matches what is listed on the label. They also ensure that there are no contaminants like heavy metals or pesticides. Always review these lab results before purchasing.

Product Type

How do you want to consume CBD? There are all sorts of different kinds of CBD products, which means there’s something for just about everyone. Would you prefer a CBD oil that you can place under your tongue? Would candy-like CBD gummies be better? What about a CBD capsule you can take like any other medication? All of these are things you should take into consideration when starting your journey to choosing the best CBD for better sleep.

Ingredients

CBD products are available in many different forms and can range from simple CBD oils to products that contain herbs, melatonin, flavoring, and other natural ingredients.

Any dietary restrictions you may have should also be considered, as some products may not be best for those who are avoiding sugar, are vegan, or prefer GMO-free products. Be sure to check the full ingredients list before making your purchase.

THC Preference

When determining which CBD product is best for you, be sure to take into account the THC level. While broad spectrum CBD oil, capsules, and gummies contain no THC, full spectrum CBD products do.

While the levels of THC in full-spectrum CBD are federally required to be under 0.3% — and therefore low enough that a drug test may not detect them — you should be aware that everyone processes THC differently.

There’s still a chance that even these low levels may result in a positive drug test. Some products are also available as a CBD isolate, which contains no THC or other substances from the cannabis plant. CBD isolate is the purest form of CBD.

The onset of effects

How quickly you want the product to work will influence which type you want. If you are looking for something with a quick effect, CBD oil may be more your style as you may feel these effects in as little as 15 minutes.

If you prefer a CBD product that hits slower and allows you time to settle in, you should consider gummies or capsules, which take one to two hours before their effects are felt.

Flavor preference

Most CBD products will have a hemp taste and smell; however, if you are strongly averse to this, some products contain ingredients to provide a specific flavor that may be more to your liking.

Hemp sourcing

Many CBD products come from hemp, not marijuana, and where that hemp is grown is important. Colorado’s state agriculture program, for example, performs spot tests of hemp plants where they check the THC levels and ensure no illegal pesticides are being used.

The plants that go through this kind of rigorous sourcing provide some of the highest quality hemp around. Some products contain hemp imported from overseas, which can be problematic as these products are not subject to any state or federal testing.

Extraction Method

Manufacturers may use several different CBD extraction methods. Some CBD brands may even use toxic solvents in this process, which means contamination of the product is possible.

One of the safest extraction methods is Co2 extraction which uses carbon dioxide to remove higher levels of CBD without chemicals. Don’t buy CBD if you don’t know how it was extracted.

Doctor recommendations

Since CBD is still being tested, discussing CBD use with your primary physician may be useful. They will be familiar with your personal situation and may be able to make recommendations fit for you. Be sure to inform your doctor of any medications or supplements you may be taking so they can account for that in their recommendation.

Health Benefits and Therapeutic Benefits of CBD

One of the main benefits of CBD use are the sleep aid properties. While more research undoubtedly needs to be done on the effects, early studies have found that in a one-month period of CBD use, sleep scores improved in most participants. A 2022 study showed that combining melatonin with CBD works just as well as traditional sleep medication.

While CBD sleep products are common, there are many other benefits. Studies have shown that CBD use can reduce symptoms of anxiety disorder, PTSD, and stress. There is even evidence that CBD can significantly reduce chronic pain and may even be used to help reduce levels of opioid use.

How To Use CBD for Sleep

Always be sure to follow the instructions provided with your CBD product, as these will provide the most specific and accurate instructions for your product.

When you’re first trying out CBD for sleep, start with the smallest possible serving size to test your reaction. Body weight and chemistry play a role in your personal CBD tolerance, so the standard suggested dose may be too much for your first time.

When taking CBD oil for sleep, place it under your tongue and hold it there for 45 to 60 seconds before swallowing. You should start to feel the effects of CBD oils within 15 minutes.

If taking CBD gummies or other edibles, simply chew and swallow as you would any treat. Capsules are similarly easy to use, as you just swallow them with water. Gummies, edibles, and capsules all take one to two hours for you to feel the effects, so be sure to take them early enough for them to hit when you need.

Potential side effects of CBD

Most people who use CBD for sleep will not experience any negative side effects. However, studies have shown that some users may experience fatigue, diarrhea, and changes in appetite/weight. CBD may interact with certain prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, and dietary supplements.

There is also some evidence that shows CBD may cause liver toxicity or injury. However, the study was conducted on mice, and researchers say you would have to take extremely high doses to worry about this.

CBD may interfere with other drugs, which could lead to serious side effects. Studies have shown that CBD may interact with anti-epileptic drugs, antidepressants, opioids, and THC. Some of the mild side effects of CBD are also similar to the side effects of other medications, and taking CBD with those other medications can lead to more severe symptoms. You should avoid using CBD if pregnant or nursing.

FAQ

Is CBD safe?

CBD is completely safe when purchased from reputable brands. Always ensure that products are tested by independent third parties and that the company provides those lab testing results for you to review. Discuss any concerns you may have with your doctor.

Is CBD legal?

Yes. In the United States, the Farm Bill passed in 2018 clarified that the growing and using of hemp for CBD production was legal. There are some regulations that must be adhered to — for example, all CBD must be derived from hemp plants containing less than 0.3% THC.

Always be sure to check your local and state laws regarding CBD, as these may vary.

Is CBD FDA approved?

The only CBD product that has received FDA approval is a prescription oil called Epidiolex, which is used for treating seizures.

Will I have a positive drug test when using CBD?

Most drug tests only test for the presence of THC, the chemical responsible for the psychological effects of marijuana. Most CBD products do not contain high levels of THC, but everyone metabolizes these chemicals differently.

That means there is always a possibility you will have a positive drug test, even if you don’t get high from taking CBD. If this is a major concern, you could try a pure CBD isolate oil. Isolate products contain no THC, so there wouldn’t even be trace amounts to show up on a drug test.

What is CBD?

CBD stands for cannabidiol. CBD is a naturally occurring chemical compound found in cannabis. CBD does not contain THC, the psychoactive component of marijuana that produces a high.

What is CBN?

CBN stands for cannabinol and is generally understood to be a weaker version of THC, because it is formed when THC components age and break down. While CBN may be a mild form of THC, it can produce minor psychoactive reactions in large doses. CBN is less common than CBD, with less research on its effects.

What is full spectrum CBD?

Full spectrum CBD, sometimes also known as whole-plant extract, is the least processed CBD. These products contain natural terpenes, flavonoids, and small amounts of other cannabinoids, including trace amounts of THC.

What is broad spectrum CBD?

If a product is labeled “broad spectrum CBD oil,” or “broad spectrum hemp extract,” that means it contains other flavonoids and terpenes. But the main distinction between a full spectrum and broad spectrum CBD product is that the THC is removed from the broad spectrum supplement.

What is CBD isolate?

CBD isolate products only contain CBD and no other cannabinoids or plant compounds. While broad spectrum CBD contains no THC, CBD isolate goes a step further and removes all other substances and compounds found in the cannabis plant.

What are terpenes?

Terpenes are the chemicals that give plants their scent. They may also offer some health benefits.

What should I look for in a third-party test result?

All reputable CBD companies will have their products tested by an independent third party and make their Certificate of Analysis available to customers. These CoAs contain a lot of information, but it is important that you review them before you purchase a product. Some of the information contained in these COAs is:

CBD content — One of the main things third party labs test for is the CBD content of a product. Make sure that this matches what is on the label of the product.

— One of the main things third party labs test for is the CBD content of a product. Make sure that this matches what is on the label of the product. Other cannabinoids — Both full spectrum and broad spectrum CBD products may contain other cannabinoids, and the CoA will report which elements are present and at what levels.

— Both full spectrum and broad spectrum CBD products may contain other cannabinoids, and the CoA will report which elements are present and at what levels. Flavonoids and terpenes — Lab testing will also verify the existence of flavonoids and terpenes.

— Lab testing will also verify the existence of flavonoids and terpenes. Residual solvent analysis — There are several different extraction processes that can be used to make CBD, and some of these may result in by-products called residual solvents. Independent tests will screen for these.

— There are several different extraction processes that can be used to make CBD, and some of these may result in by-products called residual solvents. Independent tests will screen for these. Presence of heavy metals, molds, and pesticides — While not all labs test for these things, high-quality products will be free of any of these harmful toxins.

Where do you get CBD?

Since the CBD industry is booming, you can buy CBD in several ways. If available in your area, a dispensary may stock CBD, and the employees there will likely be able to guide towards the right product.

Some health shops, like retail pharmacies, may also stock CBD. You can also buy CBD online directly from manufacturers. When shopping online, be sure that you review all the product information, so you know you are getting the correct thing.

When is the best time to take CBD for sleep?

The best time to take CBD for sleep is shortly before you go to bed. Be sure to consider what type of CBD product you are using, as gummies and capsules may take one to two hours to kick in, while the effects from CBD oils may be felt within 15 minutes.

How do I determine the right dose?

CBD affects every individual differently. Your weight and body composition will play a role in your tolerance. Even what you have eaten that day may impact how CBD is metabolized in your body.

The condition you are trying to treat can also influence which dosage you need. Studies have found that the most effective dose for anxiety is between 300 and 600 mg of CBD.

On the other hand, the maximum daily dose recommended for pain relief is only 40 mg of CBD. The best and safest way to find the right dose for you is to start with a low dose and increase it slowly over time. You may have more control over your CBD oil dosage because most CBD oils come in a tincture with a pre-measured dropper. When in doubt, consult with your doctor.

Conclusion

Using CBD for sleep can help you achieve quality rest and deep sleep, but finding the right product can be difficult. That’s why we’ve found the very best CBD for sleep, so you wouldn’t have to stress about the search.

Summary

