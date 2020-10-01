Best CBD for Sleep in 2022 – Naturally Tackle Restless Nights, Insomnia & Ease Tensions

You know the feeling all too well: it’s like just seconds ago you drifted off to sleep when suddenly your alarm, no matter how soft the tone, wakes you up violently from a deep sleep. Unless you have an alarm that senses motion and tries to wake you when you are in a lighter sleep stage, that moment when you realize that’s all the rest you’re going to get, and you must face the day, can be full of dread. If you’re not getting proper sleep every night, you can only go so long experiencing mornings like these. Sometimes sleep quality is affected due to specific circumstances but other times it’s the result of sleep disorders that keep you awake throughout the night.

You’ve probably tried a sleep aid from your local pharmacy but if you haven’t tried CBD oil for sleep, you’ll find that restful sleep is made possible with the use of a natural CBD oil product that doesn’t leave you groggy in the morning. Although sometimes you might find a sleep aid that helps you zonk out at night, it can be unforgiving once the sun rises, trying to call you back under covers. You need the energy to tackle your days and that energy also provides you with a clear mind. If you don’t have the energy or the clarity to tackle your days, every task you attempt or person you encounter suffers the effects of your lack of sleep. To help you find the best CBD for sleep, we itemize the top CBD brands and the highest recommended CBD products below.

7 Best CBD for Sleep Brands

Why Did We Choose These 7 CBD Companies?

Identifying the best CBD for sleep issues is a process that requires careful attention. Not all CBD oil products are formulated to help with sleep so to find the top options for CBD oil for sleep, we considered the following factors:

CBD Concentration

Typically, CBD products with a higher concentration of CBD oil tend to perform best for improving sleep quality. In lower concentrations, CBD products tend to create an energizing effect, so you have to be careful and make sure you purchase a CBD product that transforms poor sleep into a restful sleep.

Third-Party Lab Testing

This is always the main consideration when shopping for CBD products online. Since CBD is not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), each supplier is responsible for ensuring the products they sell are safe for consumption, pure, and potent.

Product Types

While some people prefer to purchase CBD oil for sleep, others may prefer a gummy product or capsules they can just take before bed. We selected suppliers that have formulated a variety of different products, so you can pick what works best for your needs and preferences.

Customer Reviews

Another important consideration when putting this list together was the customer experience from trying the products’ efficacy to dealing with the brand’s customer service. We want you to have a positive experience no matter which product you try so we only share companies that have developed a strong reputation.

Top 7 Brands for the Best CBD Oils for Sleep – Reviews

1. CBDfx – Editor’s Choice – Best CBD Products

Pros:

Capsules, gummies, and CBD oil

Save up to 30% off when you spend $100

Medically reviewed formulas

60-day satisfaction guarantee

Cons:

Popular CBD oil products run out of stock sometimes

Top Product Highlights

CBDfx offers three primary CBD products to help improve the quality of your sleep. The first is their CBD + CBN night capsules that contain organic valerian root, GABA, and magnesium alongside broad-spectrum CBD and CBN. These capsules are vegan and gluten-free and aren’t just ideal for better sleep, but they also help to improve your mood, so you wake refreshed and feel good about your day.

If you prefer a sweet, chewy treat before bed, you’ll love CBDfx’s gummies with melatonin and magnesium. Along with a proprietary blend of sleep terpenes, this all-natural formula contains passion flower, lemon balm, and chamomile to promote calmness and get you in the perfect state of mind to drift off into sleep. These are all-natural, vegan, and gluten-free. Each bottle comes with a total of 60 gummies and contains 1500 mg of broad-spectrum CBD.

For the fastest acting product, you can purchase the CBD oil sleep tincture that’s available in three different strengths ranging from 1000 mg of CBD up to 4000 mg of broad-spectrum CBD. Each bottle also contains CBN, melatonin, and a special sleep terpene blend to have you drifting off with ease.

Why These Products Are Worth Trying

CBDfx is currently running a special that allows you to get 30% off when you spend $100 on their products. Each of their products is specially formulated to help you get better rest at night and end that cycle of tossing and turning. CBD oil, whether you take it in capsule form, gummy form, or underneath your tongue, works to prepare your brain for bed when you need it the most. Usually, insomnia is accompanied by racing thoughts, but the best CBD for sleep products help to turn the volume down on those thoughts and slow them down so that you can breathe more deeply and get into that relaxed state that allows your body to settle comfortably into sleep. With sleep-enhancing botanicals, each of these formulas can transform the way you feel at night and how well-rested you wake up in the morning.

Learn more at CBDfx.com

2. CBDistillery – Runner Up

Pros:

60-day satisfaction guarantee

Contains CBD + CBN

Independently lab tested

Non-GMO hemp oil

Full-spectrum CBD oil

Cons:

For the best discount, you should subscribe for regular deliveries

Top Product Highlights

Whenever you see a product that pairs CBN with CBD, that shows the supplier knows what they’re doing. This sleep synergy CBD oil by CBDistillery combines these two powerful cannabinoids along with other minor cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids to enhance the “entourage effect” and multiply the benefits of CBD. After a long day, you need time to unwind and prepare your mind and body for bed. This liquid tincture contains 150 mg of CBN and 450 mg of CBD. The recommended dose is 1 mL, however, you can adjust your individual serving size based on your needs. Expect this CBD for sleep product to help reduce any mild or temporary anxiety you may be feeling at the end of your day and induce a state of calm that feels like you’ve just received a relaxing massage. If you tend to work out in the afternoon or evening, this CBD product will relieve pain and inflammation and cradle you into better sleep throughout the night.

Why These Products Are Worth Trying

This sleep synergy tincture is ideal for use when you need fast-acting effects. The product is third-party lab tested and CBDistillery oversees every process from seed to shelf. This is an honest and trusted company that’s been established in the CBD industry for years and is committed to providing its customers with products they can rely on.

Learn more at CBDistillery.com

3. Sunday Scaries – Honorable Mention

Pros:

Subscribe to save 20%

Trade your email for a bonus discount

Kosher certified

Lab-tested

Cons:

Only one sleep product/concentration is available

Top Product Highlights

Imagine your favorite big spoon being condensed into a tiny dropper bottle that contains CBD, CBN, 5-HTP, GABA, and more. There’s nothing quite like being held, especially after a long day, and this vanilla cream sleep oil will have you feeling like a well-cared-for baby. The tincture contains a total of 1000 mg of cannabinoids, including 750 mg of CBD and 250 mg of CBN. Aside from those extra-potent sleeping ingredients, this formula incorporates chamomile, lemon balm, l-theanine, and valerian root. All you need is a third of a dropper or half of a dropper depending on your preference to get your mind quiet and start closing your eyes to venture into a deep sleep. Scale up to a full dropper on those nights when you need a little extra comfort.

Why These Products Are Worth Trying

Featured in publications like the New York Times and Trend Hunter, this CBD sleep oil by Sunday Scaries can become your new nighttime companion. If you subscribe you can save 20% on your future orders and enjoy free shipping as well. This oil has a sweet flavor and is fast-acting. You won’t even have enough time to toss and turn and think about all your aches and pains because you’ll already be in a completely relaxed state by the time your head hits the pillow. When you incorporate this big spoon into your nighttime routine, you’ll consistently wake up on the right side of the bed.

Learn more at SundayScaries.com

4. Slumber Sleep Aid – Specialized

Pros:

CBD oils and gummies

THC-free CBD products

Subscribe and save 20%

Made in Colorado

Cons:

Discount codes available for single-day sales

Top Product Highlights

Try the CBN sleep tincture with an orange and vanilla flavor when you need a powerful alternative to over-the-counter and prescription medications. This tincture contains 300 mg of CBN per bottle but you can also purchase a stronger option that contains 600 mg of CBN per bottle. Trade your email to unlock 20% off your first order and get your CBD oil delivered right away. The formula contains zero THC, only natural ingredients, and zero melatonin. It focuses on the cannabinoid CBN and has its extract harvested from Colorado ground hemp. It’s then blended with a relaxing combination of plant-based terpenes and organic MCT oil to create a superior product designed for snoozing. Since it doesn’t contain any traces of THC, you can enjoy great sleep without any of the unnecessary cannabis-associated side effects.

If you prefer to chew your way to better sleep, you’ll love the vanilla blueberry CBN gummies with melatonin. Each bottle comes with a 30-day supply and contains 450 mg of CBN, and melatonin combined per bottle. Each gummy is sugar coated and comes in a cube shape, delivering the perfect balance of plant-based wellness and melatonin. These gummies are also made in Colorado, lab tested, and contain zero THC.

Why These Products Are Worth Trying

Slumber makes a promise to their customers: you have 30 days to confirm your satisfaction with the product or you get your money back. To save on your favorite product, you can subscribe for regular deliveries. They’re very flexible and allow you to skip or cancel at any time. They also offer CBN trial kits and samples so you can get better acquainted with the effects of CBN when it comes to your sleep quality.

Learn more at SlumberCBN.com

5. Batch CBD – Small Batches

Pros:

Up to 3000 mg of CBD

Subscribe and save 25%

Specially formulated for sleep

Highly favored by customers

Cons:

Limited sleep product variety

Top Product Highlights

Batch has created a product that its customers are deeming a miracle. This is the ultimate dream CBD oil to help you drift off into sleep at night and keep you there, snoozing peacefully, until morning. Choose between two concentrations: 1000 mg of CBD or 3000 mg of CBD. The ingredients listed are simple and contain organic hemp seed oil, raw hemp extract, organic black seed oil, organic peppermint oil, and a dream terpene blend. All you need is half a dropper placed underneath your tongue to start. Take more if you need it but most customers find that they have to cuddle into bed soon after taking the CBD oil because they fall asleep faster than expected.

Why These Products Are Worth Trying

Batch is awesome because they offer free shipping on all orders over $15. Whereas other companies have a higher minimum to offer free shipping, Batch keeps it simple. From seedling to your doorstep, they’re focused on creating quality products you can actually feel. They practice proper, precise hemp extraction and focus on quality control to keep their customers loyal. Their custom formulations are handcrafted to increase bioavailability and effectiveness. Although they run their own in-house testing, they also verify the results with third-party labs to ensure you always have a safe and pleasant CBD experience.

Learn more at HelloBatch.com

6. Green Roads – Flavor Variety

Pros:

Capsules, gummies, and CBD oils

Formulated by pharmacists

Independently lab tested

Proprietary formulas

Cons:

To get 30% off your first order and enjoy free shipping, you must subscribe

Top Product Highlights

Green Roads offers a sweet sleep CBD oil that contains 750 mg of both CBD and CBN. Additionally, this broad-spectrum CBD oil contains 2.5 mg of melatonin to help your body‘s natural sleep cycle. Each bottle contains 30 mL of pharmacist formulated CBD that delivers a full month of better rest. This CBD product is the most fast-acting out of their sleep product line.

If you prefer the fun of bedtime gummies, you can purchase their sleepy Z’s to chew, relax, and sleep. They recently updated their formula for these gummies to improve the delicious blackberry flavor. Every gummy contains 5 mg of melatonin and 25 mg of broad-spectrum CBD. These gummies are both vegan and gluten-free.

The last CBD product in their sleep line is their CBD sleep capsules, which contain 25 mg of CBD and 5 mg of melatonin per capsule. These are designed to be added to your bedtime routine so you can calm your busy mind before bed. Each bottle contains three capsules of CBD isolate. They’re soy-free, vegan, and gluten-free.

Why These Products Are Worth Trying

When your yawns are frequent and your eyelids are heavy, that means it’s bedtime. The problem is that sometimes your mind won’t shut down long enough for you to get relaxed and fall deep into sleep. With this line of CBD sleep products, Green Roads provides you with the perfect natural sleep aids to help your mind slow down and your body relax. You’ll find that the added melatonin is just enough to support your natural sleep cycle and the CBD supports you as you manage everyday stressors. Find the product you love the most and subscribe to enjoy 30% off your first order and 15% off every order after that with your subscription. You’ll also qualify for free shipping on each one of your subscription orders!

Learn more at GreenRoads.com

7. MedTerra – Botanical

Pros:

Trade your email and save 20%

Use code “sleep” to save 30% on all sleep products

Vegan capsules and gummies

Independently lab tested

Cons:

Broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBD products unavailable

Top Product Highlights

MedTerra offers CBD plus melatonin liposomal good night capsules that are combined with just the right amount of passion flower, melatonin, GABA, and chamomile. These vegan capsules come in a bottle and are specially formulated to deliver the nutrients you need directly into your bloodstream. This is because nutrients often don’t make it to your bloodstream. After all, your natural gut processes destroy them before they’ve had a chance to do their job. MedTerra ensures that these good night capsules are 17 times more bioavailable with 10 times faster absorption than regular CBD. These are an efficient and fast-acting way to deliver premium CBD along with a soothing sleep blend to settle into your body for on-demand benefits.

MedTerra has also created delicious, strawberry-flavored CBD gummies to help you sleep tight. These gummies contain a combination of CBD, melatonin, chamomile, 5-HTP, passion flower, and lemon balm. They are designed to promote a restful night’s sleep so you can wake feeling alert and ready for the new day. They don’t contain any artificial colors or flavors and are free from high fructose corn syrup. You’ll be able to fall asleep more quickly and stay asleep for longer when you incorporate these into your bedtime routine. Just be sure to brush after!

Why These Products Are Worth Trying

All you need is a single gummy one hour before bedtime and when you use these regularly, you’ll find that their effectiveness is increased. The same thing with the capsules—all you need is one per night to support your mind and body while sleeping. MedTerra even offers a pro tip to help maximize the benefits of their good night capsules. Make it your nightly ritual to take your CBD capsule with a hot chamomile tea to help you wind down at night and get your body accustomed to the ritual before excellent sleep.

Learn more at MedTerraCBD.com

What is CBD?

CBD refers to one of the many chemical compounds found naturally occurring in the cannabis plant. It is often confused for its counterpart, THC, which is better known as the substance that people smoke or ingest just to get “high”. CBD does not have these psychoactive properties but does deliver several of the health benefits that THC offers and more, including help with managing chronic pain, controlling seizures and, of course, its benefits as a natural sleep aid.. For this reason, CBD has created millions of loyal customers who reap the therapeutic benefits this plant compound has to offer.

Although CBD products may contain trace amounts of THC, it’s never enough for you to get high from. Instead, you’re left with the benefits of CBD along with the benefits of many minor cannabinoids as seen in formulas that contain full-spectrum CBD or broad-spectrum CBD. Still, there are CBD users who prefer a completely THC-free product and for those users, a CBD isolate product is preferable.

Today, you may find some CBD products that incorporate delta-9 THC into the formula; however, these types of CBD products may not be available in your state. Always be sure to double-check the laws of the state you live in and any states you may be traveling to so that you stay out of any legal trouble. If you live in a state where delta-9 THC is banned, you can still harness the benefits of full-spectrum CBD, broad-spectrum, or CBD isolate to help you get better sleep every night.

How to Choose the Best CBD Product for Sleep Disorders?

In order to choose the best CBD products to help with your sleeping issues, there are some basic principles you should follow. First, make sure that you are only purchasing from a reputable supplier that tests all batches of their products through third-party labs to confirm their safety and potency. You should be able to find the verified lab reports directly on the CBD brand’s website. You should know how to read a lab report and make sure that they’ve tested for any heavy metals, chemicals, and pesticides. The lab reports also help you confirm the potency matches that of their advertising and the product label.

Once you’re able to verify the potency of the CBD products you’re interested in, you can focus on the CBD concentration that works best for your needs. If you’ve already dabbled with CBD, you probably have a good idea of how much CBD you need to improve the quality of your sleep. However, if you are new to CBD, you may just want to start with a regular strength product that allows you to get acquainted with the subtle yet powerful effects of CBD.

As you can see, CBD companies produce a variety of different products for consumption. This is primarily based on consumer preference, but you should know that if you’re looking for a product that works more quickly than others, you’ll want to lean into CBD oils. When administered beneath your tongue, you experience effects more quickly. If that’s not an issue for you, you can also try incorporating sleep capsules or even sleep gummy products into your routine. You may even want to try out one of each to see which works better for you—just be sure to stack up the savings using available discount codes and subscription pricing!

Another way to make sure you choose the best product is to do a little deep dive into customer reviews and testimonials. Customers tend to share a lot of details about their experiences, often commenting on the flavor of products and how quickly they felt the products worked. Every person’s body chemistry is different so while one customer may have felt immediate effects, another customer may have taken a few days or weeks to really feel the mildly sedating effects of CBD. When you can connect with a customer’s story, it gives you the help you need to hold out for CBD, try different doses, and find the perfect product at the perfect dose that promotes better sleep in your life.

Benefits of CBD As a Sleep Aid

Research shows that CBD has the potential of affecting your sleep cycle. In 2014, researchers studied four patients who had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. It was discovered that CBD works to improve the symptoms of REM sleep behavior disorder (RBD), which is a sleep disorder that causes patients to act out the scenes they encounter in their dreams.

CBD also shows that it could help eliminate daytime sleepiness and promote more alertness throughout the day. When you suffer from insomnia or other sleep disorders, grogginess becomes a part of your daily morning life. CBD works in several ways because it helps to promote better sleep, improves your sleep cycles, and promotes alertness during the day.

How Much CBD Should You Take for Sleep?

How many mg of CBD you take is highly dependent on your body’s chemistry, including the rate of your metabolism and your body mass index. Some people feel the effects of full-spectrum CBD oils very quickly at low doses while others require significantly higher doses to begin feeling those benefits of relaxation and calmness.

For seasoned CBD users, you usually have already found your sweet spot, but newbies will do best with listening to the supplier’s recommended dosages. A starting dose lets you know how your body responds to CBD and you can carefully adjust your dose from there. It may be that you need a little more or a little less CBD than you imagined; just give it a couple of tries before you settle on the dose you feel is most appropriate.

Are There Any Side Effects?

Not really. You’ll find that even in some higher doses, your body will tolerate CBD oil really well. However, you may feel some discomfort or side effects and those may include:

Fatigue or sleepiness

Of course, if you’re looking at CBD products because you’re interested in getting some sleep, this side effect probably sounds fantastic. Make sure that whenever you take CBD, especially when it’s in higher doses, you are ready to unwind and get to bed. Since CBD can have mildly sedating effects, you should stay put after administering your dose.

Changes in weight or appetite

CBD can change appetite in certain people. It could either increase your appetite or reduce your appetite. Again, this may be helpful if you are looking for natural ways to control your appetite but if you notice that this side effect is affecting you detrimentally, you may need to discontinue use.

Stomach upset or diarrhea

These symptoms occur primarily when you’re taking a dose that’s much too high or when you take your CBD products on an empty stomach. Try lowering your dose or eating something before you take your CBD to see if that helps.

Conclusion

Full-spectrum CBD, broad-spectrum CBD, and CBD isolates are all great for helping to promote better rest throughout your nights and well into the morning hours. CBD oil for sleep continues to impress consumers, as they come to realize that they don’t have to rely on over-the-counter or prescription medications, don’t have to keep counting sheep until the sun rises, and don’t have to fill their bladders with cup after cup of chamomile tea. Sure, you can keep the lavender essential oil for its pleasantness, but more than that, you can rely on products that deliver the results you need without any unpleasant side effects that leave you wondering if you’re better off not taking anything at all. Alas, the wait for good sleep is over. Act quickly, order now, and get your fuzzy socks and fresh pillow ready.