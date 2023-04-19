Best CBD for Sleep: Top 5 CBD Products to Improve Your Sleep Quality

PAID POST BY ORIGINATED MEDIA

If you have issues with getting good sleep, you may want to try taking CBD for sleep. But narrowing down the best CBD for sleep can feel overwhelming at times. With the hundreds of products, blends, and supplements available, it can be tricky to know which one might be a good fit for you.

CBDfx Rating: 5.0 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Fast Absorption

Made in America

With Sleep Terpenes

With Melatonin Special Offer CBDfx Check Offer Batch Rating: 4.8 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Full-Spectrum CBD

Contains L-Theanine

Promotes Better Sleep

Easy Dosage Special Offer Batch Check Offer Slumber Sleep Aid Rating: 4.6 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Strong Hemp Blend

Contains 3mg THC

Lemon Raspberry Flavor

Promotes Relaxation Special Offer Slumber Sleep Aid Check Offer

CBD comes from the hemp plant but, unlike THC, it is not psychoactive and will not get you high. Instead, CBD promotes relaxation, pain relief, and healthy sleep.

Many CBD oils and other products are combined with other cannabinoids to work together, strengthening the effects and helping you sleep even better. If you’ve been wondering about the best CBD for sleep, we’ve rounded up five of our favorite products.

Summary of The Best CBD Products For Sleep

1. Overall Best CBD for Sleep: CBDfx CBD Oil Sleep Tincture

2. Best Value CBD for Sleep: Batch Nighttime CBD + CBN Gummies

3. Best Tasting CBD for Sleep: Slumber Sleep Aid Deep Zzzs THC CBD CBN Gummies For Sleep

4. Most Potent CBD for Sleep:Aspen Green Rest Organic Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

5. Best CBD Capsules for Sleep: Medterra Good Night Capsules

Benefits of CBD Products

There are many benefits of CBD. This versatile plant compound is highly effective in combating a wide variety of conditions, particularly those related to stress, anxiety, chronic pain, and sleeplessness. Here are some benefits of taking CBD:

Pain relief: Cannabis is a chronic pain management method that dates back to antiquity. By isolating CBD, we can more effectively target chronic pain or discomfort without the additional psychoactive effects.

Cannabis is a chronic pain management method that dates back to antiquity. By isolating CBD, we can more effectively target chronic pain or discomfort without the additional psychoactive effects. Improved mobility: CBD works with the body’s endocannabinoid system to reduce inflammation and promote healing, as well as reduce pain. These factors together may help improve mobility in those who have chronic joint or muscle pain.

CBD works with the body’s endocannabinoid system to reduce inflammation and promote healing, as well as reduce pain. These factors together may help improve mobility in those who have chronic joint or muscle pain. Anxiety and stress relief : Cannabis plant compounds such as CBD help reduce anxiety and stress in both the short- and long-term. They do this by promoting feelings of relaxation and regulating mood.

: Cannabis plant compounds such as CBD help reduce anxiety and stress in both the short- and long-term. They do this by promoting feelings of relaxation and regulating mood. Insomnia and other sleep disorders: CBD is a highly effective treatment for a variety of sleep disorders. These range from difficulty falling asleep to poor sleep, PTSD-related nightmares, night waking, and daytime fatigue.

CBD is a highly effective treatment for a variety of sleep disorders. These range from difficulty falling asleep to poor sleep, PTSD-related nightmares, night waking, and daytime fatigue. Addiction: CBD is associated with marijuana, but in an interesting turn, it may help reduce the effects of drug withdrawal. For this reason, it is being studied for its use in people with drug or alcohol addiction.

CBD is associated with marijuana, but in an interesting turn, it may help reduce the effects of drug withdrawal. For this reason, it is being studied for its use in people with drug or alcohol addiction. Seizure disorders: CBD and other cannabinoids are effective in treating those with seizure disorders such as epilepsy, reducing both the frequency and the severity of seizures.

Best CBD Products for Sleep

1. Overall Best CBD for Sleep: CBDfx CBD Oil Sleep Tincture

Shop Now

What We Love

The CBDfx CBD Oil Sleep Tincture is a highly potent broad spectrum CBD oil that will help you get a restful night without any grogginess the next morning. Unlike sleeping pills, this CBD oil is non-addictive and doesn’t typically have side effects. You’ll fall asleep quickly and wake feeling rested and refreshed.

It’s manufactured with a unique blend of CBD with other cannabinoids and natural sleep aids. This CBD oil contains CBN and melatonin to promote relaxation for a restful night’s sleep.

This fast-acting formula helps you fall and stay asleep. The CBDfx CBD Oil Sleep Tincture encourages great sleep without daytime grogginess.

What Customers Love

Customer reviews are resoundingly positive, with users praising this broad spectrum CBD oil for its quick effectiveness, mellow flavor, and lack of side effects. Reviews say it is effective for sleep problems ranging from insomnia to restlessness, night waking, and daytime fatigue.

Other standouts include the pleasant flavor without bitterness and the fact that it can be taken either under the tongue or in a beverage. Users say the oil helps them fall asleep quickly and feel refreshed when they wake up.

About CBDfx

CBDfx was founded to provide safely grown, processed, and formulated CBD oils to customers around the world. The company’s products are made from Kentucky-grown hemp, which is carefully regulated to ensure quality and safety standards. CBDfx’s special extraction method ensures its products are made with highly refined, potent CBD.

CBDfx tests all products in a third-party lab and employs a team of medical professionals to ensure safety adherence. They also offer CBD gummies, capsules, tinctures, and vapes, as well as CBD treats for pets and CBD/THC/mushroom blends.

Pros:

Fast-acting

High potency

Medically reviewed

Vegan

Cons:

Not flavored

Specs:

CBD type: Broad spectrum CBD

Size: 30 mL

Strength: 1000 mg of CBD per tincture, 2000 mg of CBD per tincture, 4000 mg of CBD per tincture

Flavor(s): None

Check out CBDfx

2. Best Value CBD for Sleep: Batch Nighttime CBD + CBN Gummies

Shop Now

What We Love

The Batch Nighttime CBD + CBN Gummies are an easy, effective way to help improve your nights. With a special blend of cannabinoids, these gummies also have passion flower extract and L-theanine, both of which are known to promote better sleep.

Each raspberry-flavored gummy packs a punch with full spectrum CBD oil and CBN, ensuring a more powerful result without unpleasant side effects.

There are a lot of great things about the Batch Nighttime CBD + CBN Gummies. We love the special sleep formula that effectively tackles a wide range of sleep disorders and issues without side effects or daytime grogginess. These full spectrum CBD gummies also have a delicious flavor and are easy to take.

What Customers Love

Customer reviews are positive, focusing on the way these CBD gummies help improve relaxation, falling asleep, and sleep quality. They report that the Batch CBD gummies are effective at treating insomnia and other sleep disorders, as well as promoting better sleep throughout the night.

Reviewers also rave about the delicious taste, ease of consumption, and quick results. Users say that these full spectrum CBD gummies help provide refreshing sleep and improved relaxation while reducing restlessness, nightmares, and nighttime wakings.

About Batch

Batch was founded in 2018 with the goal of producing local, sustainably grown, high-quality cannabinoid products. The company was one of the first to join the Wisconsin Hemp Pilot Program, which aims to promote safe, regulated hemp growing and processing in the state.

That means that Batch CBD products are regulated for quality and safety, ensuring that they are properly dosed and refined. They are tested by a third-party lab so you know they are free from contaminants and properly dosed.

Batch produces a variety of CBD items to promote sleep and reduce anxiety, including softgels, capsules, tinctures, and gummies. Their site also lists CBD items for pets and CBD products combined with THC or mushrooms.

Pros:

Formulated with natural sleep aids

Delicious raspberry taste

Easy to use

30-day guarantee

Cons:

May not be potent enough for some users

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum CBD

Size: 30 gummies per container

Strength: 25 mg of CBD per gummy

Flavor(s): Raspberry

Check out Batch

3. Best Tasting CBD for Sleep: Slumber Deep Zzzs THC CBD CBN Gummies For Sleep

Shop Now

What We Love

The Slumber Deep Zzzs THC CBD CBN Gummies For Sleep is one of the strongest legal hemp blends on the market. With a hefty dose of CBD, CBN, and THC, these gummies pack a punch. This combination of natural sleep aids helps to promote relaxation, ensuring that you fall asleep easily and stay asleep all night.

With their pleasant lemon raspberry flavor, these CBD gummies are easy to take for restful sleep. They are also non-habit forming and help you wake up without feeling groggy.

The Slumber Deep Zzzs Gummies are made with a special formula that is all about getting better sleep — so there is plenty to love about these highly effective gummies. We love them because of their delicious flavor and powerful combination of CBD, CBN, and THC.

They are an easy addition to your nighttime routine and will improve your sleep quality without residual grogginess or daytime fatigue.

What Customers Love

A third-party study found that more than 80 percent of users said that the Deep Zzzs Gummies For Sleep helped improve their sleep. Reviewers consistently mention that the gummies helped them fall asleep and sleep through the night, waking feeling refreshed.

Some users also credit the CBD gummies with reducing the pain that keeps them up at night. Reviews also cite the lack of side effects, such as excessive grogginess or strange dreams, and improved feelings of relaxation. Other benefits include the delicious flavor and easy-to-adjust dosage.

About Slumber

Slumber was founded to provide hemp-derived, safe CBD and CBN products to help people sleep better. The company’s products are tested by a third-party lab to ensure safety and quality.

To help improve sleep, Slumber’s products contain a variety of cannabinoids. This provides an entourage effect, making the mixture more effective and long-lasting.

The company’s hemp is grown sustainably in Colorado and processed using environmentally friendly methods. Certifications of safety and authenticity are available on the website for full transparency.

In addition to the CBN and CBD oil for sleep, Slumber also has various products containing minor cannabinoids like CBG and THCV. You can find tinctures, softgels, capsules, gummies, and topical ointments on the website as well as CBD products for pets.

Pros:

No side effects or fillers

Tasty lemon raspberry flavor

Free shipping

30-day guarantee

Cons:

Not ideal for people who want to avoid THC

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum CBD

Size: 30 gummies per container

Strength: 25 mg of CBD per gummy

Flavor(s): Lemon Raspberry

Check out Slumber Sleep Aid

4. Most Potent CBD for Sleep: Aspen Green Rest Organic Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

Shop Now

What We Love

The Aspen Green Rest Organic Full Spectrum CBD Gummies work to help you sleep better throughout the night. These pleasant, berry-flavored gummies are made with sustainably grown, high-quality hemp and have CBD and THC in every dose.

The hemp in Aspen Green’s products is extracted using environmentally friendly methods in Colorado. The company uses supercritical CO2 extraction, which means you get safe, top-quality cannabinoids in your products.

Because these gummies are made with full spectrum CBD, they also provide the rich terpenes, alkaloids, and vitamins found in the hemp plant. These work together to provide the optimal effect — helping you fall asleep quickly, sleep all night long, and wake feeling refreshed.

The inclusion of delta 9 THC promotes feelings of relaxation, reduces pain, and relieves stress as you fall asleep. This combination of CBD and THC works more effectively to help users fall asleep more quickly and stay asleep.

What Customers Love

Customer reviews of Aspen Green’s Rest Organic Full Spectrum CBD Gummies are highly positive. Users tout the effects such as relief of pain and anxiety and improved feelings of relaxation, all of which lead to better sleep.

They also mention the delicious flavor and the ease of incorporating the gummies into a nighttime routine, adjusting the dosage as needed. Aspen Green also receives high marks for customer service and company transparency.

About Aspen Green

Aspen Green is committed to growing local, high-quality, and sustainable hemp and cannabis right in the United States. This family-owned company is located in Colorado. Aspen Green’s hemp is grown under strict regulations to ensure safety and quality. It uses sustainable processes to extract pure, potent plant compounds.

Because Aspen Green is committed to being safe and transparent, the company employs a medical doctor to review their products. All items are tested by a third-party lab to ensure that they are properly dosed and free from contaminants.

Aspen Green offers a wide variety of CBD products formulated for sleep, relaxation, mood elevation, and more. These come as topical treatments, gummies, capsules, or tinctures. The company even has CBD products for pet health and wellness.

Pros:

Delicious berry flavor

USDA-certified organic

Vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO ingredients

Formulated by physicians

Cons:

Need to spend a certain amount to get free shipping

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum CBD

Size: 30 gummies per container

Strength: 50 mg of CBD per gummy

Flavor(s): Berry

Check out Aspen Green

5. Best CBD Capsules: Medterra Good Night Capsules

Shop Now

What We Love

The Medterra Good Night Capsules combine CBD isolate, CBN, melatonin, and a variety of other natural sleep aids. These include ingredients such as kava kava and ashwagandha, both of which have been shown to improve feelings of relaxation and quality of sleep.

The capsules also contain vitamins such as magnesium and zinc, all of which work together to help you fall asleep and sleep more restfully.

These CBD capsules are easy to consume, and work to regulate your body’s natural sleep cycle. This means you aren’t just masking the problems, but actively improving them. Because they have no taste, these CBD capsules are quick and easy to take with no unpleasant bitterness.

Made with safe hemp-growing practices and tested by a third-party lab, the Medterra Good Night Capsules provide a safe, effective, and powerful way to combat sleep issues.

There are plenty of things to love about these highly effective CBD capsules. The complex formula of vitamins and natural sleep aids delivers a powerful punch to help combat sleep disorders.

What Customers Love

Reviews of the Medterra Good Night Capsules are overwhelmingly positive. They rave about the quick effects that last all night long, making deeper, more restful sleep possible without dreams, night wakings, or morning grogginess.

About Medterra

Medterra is a small company that grows its hemp in Kentucky per the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. As one of the original members of the Hemp Pilot Research Program, Medterra pledges to provide sustainably grown, regulated, and effective CBD products.

These are made from high-quality hemp and tested for safety at every stage of production. That means that they are free from heavy metals and other contaminants.

Medterra also prioritizes company transparency; all of its products are tested by a third-party lab and the reports are available to customers on the Medterra website.

Medterra offers a wide range of CBD products, including gummies, capsules, and topical ointments and creams.

Pros:

Formulated with natural sleep aids

Certified by the US Hemp Authority

Third-party lab tested

Organically-grown, non-GMO hemp

Cons:

Need to spend a certain amount to get free shipping

Specs:

CBD type: CBD isolate

Size: 60 capsules per container

Strength: 25 mg of CBD per capsule

Flavor(s): Unflavored

Check out Medterra

How We Picked The Best CBD Products for Sleep

So, how did we choose the best CBD for sleep among all the products available? There are many criteria to consider, but here are a few that stood out to us:

Ingredients

We considered both the ingredients themselves and the quality of the ingredients, choosing CBD producers that use regulated, high-quality growing practices. We also considered the strain of CBD used, such as CBD isolate, broad spectrum CBD oil, or full spectrum CBD oil, each of which provides unique benefits.

Lastly, we looked at the other ingredients included in the product. That includes other vitamins and plant compounds that promote healthy sleep and relaxation, high-quality carrier oils, and other ingredients.

Safety

The hemp industry is still in its early days. For a long time, there were few, if any, safety regulations in place. Today, hemp growers are making great strides in creating and adhering to safety regulations. These ensure that their CBD products are grown and produced safely, dosed correctly, and free of contaminants such as heavy metals.

One of the best ways to ensure that you are getting safe CBD oil is to buy from a source that uses third-party lab testing. This means that they use an unaffiliated, objective lab to confirm that their products adhere to safety and health standards.

Company Reputation and Certifications

With the age of the internet, we can learn more about companies than ever before. We recommend CBD companies that have a good reputation both as a producer and as a business. One of the ways to do this is to choose a company that has certifications from the US Hemp Authority, the National Hemp Association, and the Better Business Bureau.

Formula

A company might offer a wide range of high-quality CBD sleep products, but that doesn’t mean that they will all be effective for your needs. We recommend items that are specifically formulated to improve sleep quality. These often are combined with other plant compounds and other ingredients such as melatonin, L-theanine, or plant extracts.

Customer Reviews

One of the best ways to discover if you are getting a good product is to read customer reviews. Not only will these help you understand others’ experiences with the company and the CBD oil, but they will also give you clues about whether it is a good choice for your specific needs and health conditions.

Price

Price can vary widely when it comes to CBD sleep products. Some can be quite expensive, especially when you factor in the dosage and how often you will need to buy more. Luckily, some companies are committed to providing high-quality CBD oil at affordable prices. There are options for everyone, whether you are on a budget or are willing to spend more for a better item.

How To Find The Best CBD for Your Sleep Needs

So now that you know what to look for in a CBD company, how do you find the right CBD product for your sleep needs? This can be a tricky question to answer since it requires a review of many criteria. However, by reviewing the offerings of a CBD product, company certifications, and user reviews, you’ll likely find the right CBD oil for your sleep needs.

Here are some things to consider:

CBD Type

When you look at a CBD oil — or other CBD product — you will see it’s made with either CBD isolate oil, broad spectrum CBD oil, or full spectrum CBD oil. These terms refer to the type of CBD extraction used to formulate these CBD sleep products.

CBD isolate is pure CBD with no other plant compounds. It is often mixed with a carrier oil to make a simple but dynamic treatment. CBD isolate helps reduce stress and anxiety, promote relaxation, and regulate sleep. It is also known for its long-term side effects, which might improve sleep issues over time.

Broad spectrum CBD oil includes a variety of other plant compounds found in hemp. These include terpenes, flavonoids, alkaloids, and vitamin compounds, which offer unique health benefits.

But what is most compelling is what is known as the entourage effect, in which the cannabinoids work together to create a more potent effect. Broad spectrum CBD can help regulate sleep patterns, reduce anxiety, and manage pain.

Full spectrum CBD oil contains CBD as well as all the various plant compounds found in hemp. This provides an even fuller profile of health benefits and a stronger entourage effect. Full spectrum CBD oil for sleep may also be used to treat mental health disorders, reduce anxiety and stress, and improve pain and inflammation.

Product Form

You should also consider the method of use when choosing the best CBD for sleep. While this might first seem like it comes down to a matter of preference, there are real pros and cons to each method. Common methods of CBD use include gummies, tinctures or oils, capsules, or topical treatments.

Strength

Most CBD oils and other products for sleep come in a huge range of potencies. The right one for you will depend on the issues you have as well as the outcomes you are looking for.

It will also depend on the method of consumption and your unique tolerance. It is usually recommended to start with a lower dosage and work your way up if you aren’t getting the effects you need.

Flavor

Flavor is a big topic in the world of CBD products, for the simple reason that CBD oil on its own has a strong bitter taste. Some people don’t mind it, while others find it off-putting and prefer to take a flavored item like a gummy or an unflavored one like a capsule.

Each company offers its own flavor options, so it’s up to you to find one you think will be a pleasant experience! Of course, if that’s not important to you, you can opt for an unflavored capsule or tincture.

Intended Benefit

When looking for the right CBD substance, it’s important to remember your intention. Some CBD oil products are specifically formulated to alleviate anxiety, some are made to tackle pain, and some help regulate sleep through the night. Make sure you get one that is made for the issue you’re looking to tackle for the maximum effect.

Additional Ingredients

If you want to take CBD to improve your sleep, it is worth reviewing the other ingredients in CBD oil for sleep. Many of these are specially formulated to promote relaxation and healthy sleep — they may include other cannabinoids such as CBN or CBG, which are known to help regulate sleep. Some oils also contain vitamin compounds, melatonin, or botanical extracts to promote relaxation.

It is important to know what is in your CBD oil for several reasons. Firstly, it will help you know how effective it is likely to be and if it is a good choice for your unique needs. It will also ensure that you take a CBD oil that has safe ingredients for you.

Some natural supplements are unsafe for people on certain medications or with specific health conditions. Other additives, such as THC, may not be a good choice for you.

How to Take CBD for Improved Sleep Quality

Learning how to take CBD to improve your sleep quality can be a process. You may need to experiment with the right product, timing, and dosage before you get it right. Luckily, there are a few things you should know before you start:

Take It a Few Hours Before Bed

In most cases, CBD for sleep takes a few hours to take effect. If you try to take it right before you lay down, you’re likely to toss and turn for a while. Try to take CBD 1 to 2 hours before you go to bed as part of your nightly routine.

Start With a Low Dosage

If you aren’t sure how much CBD to take, check the recommended dosage on the bottle. You can start with that or slightly less. If it doesn’t have the effect you’re looking for, increase the dosage a little at a time.

Consider Taking With Food

Some types of CBD are best taken with food, but you may need a time of trial and error before knowing that. Some people prefer to take tinctures with an evening cup of tea or another beverage.

Types of CBD Products

Another challenge in finding the best CBD for sleep is choosing between the many methods of consumption. You’ll find everything from CBD gummies for sleep to oils to vape juices to flower and much more. So how do you know which one is the right choice for your needs?

Here’s what you need to know about each type of CBD product:

CBD Gummies

One of the most popular ways to take CBD is in a gummy. This is a great choice because it can be taken like a gummy vitamin and is easy to incorporate into your evening routine.

The best CBD gummies for sleep are flavored, making them more pleasant to consume than pills or tinctures. They can also be dosed more exactly by taking half a gummy or two gummies as needed.

CBD gummies are a good choice for people looking for improved sleep. Because they are edible, they need to be broken down by the body before entering the bloodstream. It is best to take them an hour or two before you plan to go to bed so that the effects begin to take hold as you lay down.

CBD Oils

A lot of people like to take CBD oil for sleep. Like other CBD products, you can choose between full spectrum CBD sleep oil, broad spectrum CBD sleep oil, and CBD isolate sleep oil. CBD oils usually come in a dropper so that you can put them under your tongue.

By letting the CBD oil sit under your tongue for roughly thirty seconds, it will be absorbed into your bloodstream within minutes. This incredibly fast action is one of the things that makes this type of CBD product so appealing, especially when it comes to treating pain or sleeplessness.

CBD Vapes

Vaping is another way to consume CBD. You can often find vape pens and juice cartridges on CBD websites. People find these appealing because they take quick effect by entering the bloodstream through the sensitive tissues of the mouth and throat. Additionally, they are often strongly flavored, reducing the bitter natural taste of CBD.

However, it is worth noting that there are serious side effects associated with vaping. For this reason, vapes may not be a good choice for most people looking to improve their sleep.

CBD Flower

CBD flower is becoming an increasingly popular way to consume non-psychoactive hemp compounds. “Flower” is simply the dried bud of the hemp plant, which is rolled into a joint and smoked. This has fast-acting effects, but may not be a great choice for everyone.

Drawbacks include the dangers of smoking, a strong scent, and a mental association with smoking marijuana joints. However, if none of these are a concern for you, smoking CBD flower may be a quick and effective way to improve your sleep.

CBD Capsules

Capsules are taken much like any other pill and may combine CBD with a wide variety of other plant compounds and extracts. Many people find it easiest to take CBD in capsule form since it is quick, easy and generally has little to no flavor. Another appealing aspect of capsules is that they have a slower release, leading to an effect that lasts throughout the night.

CBD Topicals And Creams

CBD is often infused into topical salves or ointments that you apply directly to a part of your body. However, unless you have a physical condition that prevents you from sleeping well, this is usually not the best choice for sleep issues. Topical CBD is usually used for muscle cramps and stiffness, joint pain, or similar problems.

FAQs

Is CBD Legal?

Some people are concerned that taking CBD oil will get them into legal trouble. CBD and other cannabinoids can be extracted from either cannabis or hemp. Although CBD does not have a psychoactive effect and cannot get you high, the question is still worth exploring.

Under the 2018 Farm Bill, CBD is federally legal in the United States with several caveats. The bill stipulates that CBD products must be derived from hemp and may contain no more than 0.3 percent THC. This is why, when you look for CBD oils, you may find blends that contain THC. These are legal as long as they remain under the 0.3 percentage level stipulated in the bill.

However, it is worth noting that there might be local or state laws affecting the consumption of CBD products. Make sure that you review other laws that apply to you before you buy CBD oil for sleep or other personal use.

How Much CBD Should I Take?

It is always best to start on the lower end of any dosing range when you are getting started. If your CBD oil for sleep does not specify a range, be sure to keep to the recommended dose and do not exceed it.

Taking too much of a CBD product can cause unpleasant side effects, such as excessive drowsiness or dizziness. Alternatively, you may become agitated or jittery and develop headaches or nausea.

If your CBD oil for sleep provides a range of serving sizes, start on the lower end and adjust your dosage within the recommended window as needed. It is common to require a window of trial and error before finding the right dosage for your needs. But with a bit of time and effort, you will find an amount that works for you.

How Fast Does CBD Work?

The length of time before you feel the effects of CBD comes down to several factors. These include the strength of the dose and the method of consumption.

Taking a capsule or gummy, for example, may take anywhere from 45 minutes to two hours to have an effect. Therefore, you will want to take it one to two hours before you plan to go to bed.

Alternatively, if you take a sublingual CBD product, you will probably feel the effects within 15 minutes. This is because holding substances under your tongue helps them absorb into your bloodstream much more quickly and effectively.

Conclusion

Scientists are still learning all the ways that CBD can help improve sleep. But what we know right now shows that for most people, this amazing plant compound is a safe and effective way to get a better night’s sleep. Some people need to experiment to find the right product and dosage that works for them.

But with a bit of trial and error, many users find that CBD oils dramatically improve their sleep, whether they suffer from nightmares, insomnia, night wakings, or something else. If you have chronic sleep issues, you may benefit from finding the best CBD gummies for sleep, tinctures, capsules, or other CBD products.

Related content:

This article has been supplied by Originated Media, a paid advertiser. The editorial staff of Chicago magazine had no role in this post’s preparation.