Best CBD Gummies: 5 CBD Products for Pain and Stress Relief

PAID POST BY ORIGINATED MEDIA

In a world that seems to be in constant motion that creates stress, anxiety, and even depression, it is comforting to know that there could be a natural solution. CBD may be able to reduce anxiety, alleviate depression, and offer relief from insomnia and PTSD. In addition, CBD gummies are often used for chronic pain relief and may even help with things like nausea and vomiting.

CBDfx Rating: 5.0 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Quality-Tested

No Artificial Additives

Made in America

60-Day Guarantee Special Offer CBDfx Check Price Soul CBD Rating: 4.8 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Delicious Flavors

Gluten-Free & Vegan

Organic Ingredients

Two Potency Options Special Offer Soul CBD Check Price CBDistillery Rating: 4.6 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Vegan & Non-GMO

Tasty Berry Flavor

Third-Party Lab Tested

Boosts Sleep & Relaxation Special Offer CBDistillery Check Price

While CBD comes in many forms, we love CBD gummies because they are easy to take, taste good, and are readily available. But there are a lot of gummy products out there, so it can be tough to tell which ones are truly the best of the best. That’s why we decided to round up the top five CBD gummies to give your physical and mental well-being a boost.

Summary of the Best CBD Gummies

1. Best Overall CBD Gummies: CBDfx Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies

2. Great Tasting CBD Gummies: Soul CBD Gummies

3. Top Brand Transparency: CBDistillery Unwind Synergy+

4. Ideal Gummies for Relaxation: Medterra Keep Calm Gummies

5. Great CBD Gummies for Beginners: Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies

Benefits of CBD Gummies

There are a bunch of different health benefits you may experience from taking CBD gummies, like:

Pain management: CBD gummies have been shown to alleviate many types of pain in both humans and animals. Many people who experience neurological and muscular pain have turned to CBD gummies for relief.

CBD gummies have been shown to alleviate many types of pain in both humans and animals. Many people who experience neurological and muscular pain have turned to CBD gummies for relief. Improved mobility: Some people with mobility issues, like arthritis, have foundthat taking CBD gummies can help alleviate stiffness and promote greater joint health.

Some people with mobility issues, like arthritis, have foundthat taking CBD gummies can help alleviate stiffness and promote greater joint health. Anxiety relief: CBD gummies are most often used to reduce anxiety and stress. Some people even use CBD gummies to help with anxiety disorders like OCD and PTSD.

CBD gummies are most often used to reduce anxiety and stress. Some people even use CBD gummies to help with anxiety disorders like OCD and PTSD. Depression relief: CBD gummies may also be able to help with symptoms of depression because they interact with the part of the brain that releases those depression chemicals.

CBD gummies may also be able to help with symptoms of depression because they interact with the part of the brain that releases those depression chemicals. Sleep regulation: The hemp plant has been used for centuries to help with sleep. When taking CBD gummies at night, the stress relief allows you to get a deeper sleep that is free from anxiety. The deep relaxation has you feeling refreshed and ready to face the new day.

The hemp plant has been used for centuries to help with sleep. When taking CBD gummies at night, the stress relief allows you to get a deeper sleep that is free from anxiety. The deep relaxation has you feeling refreshed and ready to face the new day. Brain protection: CBD gummies contain an antioxidant component that protects the brain from inflammation and other things that cause disorders such as dementia. This is done by interrupting the actions of free radicals in the brain.

CBD gummies contain an antioxidant component that protects the brain from inflammation and other things that cause disorders such as dementia. This is done by interrupting the actions of free radicals in the brain. Digestive aid : Not only does consuming CBD gummies reduce nausea, but it could also increase your appetite. Those who have a medical condition that causes them to lose their appetite can add CBD use to their wellness routine to help.

: Not only does consuming CBD gummies reduce nausea, but it could also increase your appetite. Those who have a medical condition that causes them to lose their appetite can add CBD use to their wellness routine to help. Heart disease prevention: Another of the potential health benefits of CBD gummies is that they may help prevent heart disease. Stress can cause high blood pressure, while stress relief can lower it. So, taking CBD gummies could reduce that stress and help your heart.

Best CBD Gummies

1. Best Overall CBD Gummies: CBDfx Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies

Shop Now

What we love

We love that the CBDfx Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies are made with the utmost attention to the quality of ingredients. They don’t contain artificial ingredients, colorings, and flavorings, and are quality-tested eight times to ensure they live up to the claims. These broad spectrum CBD gummies are vegan, organic, and gluten-free. So, even people with dietary restrictions will be able to experience the potential medicinal benefits of these CBD gummies.

What customers love

Customers say the CBDfx Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies improved their quality of sleep and helped with their arthritis symptoms. People also thought the mixed berry flavor of these CBD gummies is delicious, so taking them never felt like a chore.

About CBDfx

Started in 2014 by two friends who knew the benefits of CBD and wanted to share these benefits with others. They wanted to offer high-quality CBD products that were not only pure but cruelty-free. The company has since grown to become the second-largest privately held CBD company in the world.

Pros:

Vegan, gluten-free, and organic ingredients

Cruelty-free manufacturing

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

Only one flavor available

Specs:

CBD type: Broad spectrum CBD

Size: 60 gummies/container

Strength: 25 mg of CBD per gummy, 50 mg of CBD per gummy

Flavor(s): Mixed Berry

Find out more about CBDfx

2. Great Tasting CBD Gummies: Soul CBD Gummies

Shop Now

What we love

The best part about using CBD gummies is that they’re tasty to eat, unlike other CBD supplements that may taste a little earthy. These CBD gummies from Soul stand out from others on the market because they offer so many different delicious flavors that they’ve got something for everyone.

Plus, these gummies are gluten-free, vegan, and made with organic ingredients. And they’re available in two different potencies, so beginners and experienced users alike can enjoy these CBD gummies.

What customers love

Customers raved about the flavors, stating that they were all delicious and made taking their CBD gummies an enjoyable experience.

About Soul

Mike Lee was a boxer who was diagnosed with ankylosing spondylitis and found himself spending two years in and out of hospitals. He was frustrated with the lack of relief and started looking into alternative medicines. This is where he found relief from CBD.

He and his wife wanted to share their newfound relief with others so they founded Soul. Soul is one of the smaller CBD companies and is family-owned, making it more dedicated to offering quality products. The company also offers CBD oil drops, CBD drinks, CBD capsules, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, and even CBD pet products.

Pros:

Vegan and gluten-free

Organically farmed

10 flavors available

Cons:

May not be potent enough for experienced users

Specs:

CBD type: CBD isolate

Size: 30 gummies/container

Strength: 10 mg of CBD per gummy, 25 mg of CBD per gummy

Flavor(s): Passion Fruit, Rocket Pop, Orange Cream, Pineapple Mango, Mystery, Raspberry, Sex on the Beach, Seriously Sour, Strawberry, Pina Colada

Find out more about Soul CBD

3. Top Brand Transparency: CBDistillery Unwind Synergy+

Shop Now

What we love

We like that you know exactly what you’re getting when you buy the Unwind Synergy+ CBD gummies from CBDistillery. They’re vegan and made with non-GMO ingredients. CBDistillery is recognized by the US Hemp Authority, the US Hemp Association, and the National Hemp Association, and they make sure all their gummies undergo third-party lab testing.

The Unwind Synergy+ formula is specifically designed to promote calmness and relaxation, and the berry flavor is tasty even to the pickiest palates.

What customers love

Customers love how well these CBD gummies boost your sleep and relaxation Many mention that the Unwind Synergy+ gummies help them get a full night’s sleep, and also allow them to get through most days in a calm mood.

About CBDistillery

CBDistillery was launched in 2016 when a group in Colorado noticed how many people were selling inferior CBD products at outrageous prices. They set out to fix that. Their goal is to provide high-quality products at a fair price. They also offer CBD oils, CBD capsules, CBD drink mixes, CBD topicals, CBD powders, and CBD pet products.

Pros:

Vegan, natural, and non-GMO ingredients

60-day satisfaction guarantee

US-grown hemp

Cons:

Only available in one flavor

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum CBD

Size: 30 gummies/container

Strength: 25 mg of CBD per gummy

Flavor(s): Berry

Find out more about CBDistillery

4. Ideal Gummies for Relaxation: Medterra Keep Calm Gummies

Shop Now

What we love

The Medterra Keep Calm Gummies are formulated for stress relief and relaxation since they’re made with things like CBD, l-theanine, and ashwagandha. We also love that these CBD gummies are organically grown and made with non-GMO ingredients. Plus, they come in a tasty strawberry lemonade flavor.

What customers love

Customers love that the Medterra Keep Calm Gummies allow you to get through a stress-filled day without anxiety. And then when you’re ready for bed, users say these gummies will help you get a full night of restful sleep.

About Medterra

The company was started as a way to offer customers high-quality products they could count on. The founder believes in sharing the benefits of CBD with as many people as possible and has willingly joined the Hemp Pilot Research Project to get the products to all fifty states and even some foreign countries. Medterra is recognized by the US Hemp Authority and also sells CBD oils, CBD topicals, and pet CBD products.

Pros:

Organically grown

Specifically formulated for relaxation

Third-party lab tested

US Hemp Authority-certified

Cons:

Not suitable for people with tree nut allergies

Specs:

CBD type: Broad spectrum CBD

Size: 30 gummies/container, 60 gummies/container

Strength: 25 mg of CBD per gummy, 50 mg of CBD per gummy

Flavor(s): Strawberry Lemonade

Find out more about Medterra

5. Great CBD Gummies for Beginners: Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies

Shop Now

What we love

Whether you’re new to CBD gummies, or just looking for something a little less intense, then the Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies are for you. Each gummy only has 10 mg of CBD, so you shouldn’t feel overwhelmed by the dosage.

These full spectrum CBD gummies are also made with vitamins B12 and D3 to help you relax. And Sunday Scaries has a whole bunch of certifications, so you know you’re getting a high-quality product when you shop with them.

What customers love

Customers rave about how relaxed they feel after even just one of these CBD gummies. And because these are a lower dosage than most CBD gummies on the market, users love that they’re not so relaxed that they feel overly tired. Instead, they say it’s just enough to take the edge off.

About Sunday Scaries

The men that started Sunday Scaries wanted everyone to know that we all face that dreaded feeling of starting a new day or week. They wanted customers to feel like they aren’t alone and that they deserve to feel less anxious.

Sunday Scaries takes its manufacturing process seriously, using ingredients only from family-run farms in the USA that meet USDA standards. They also value customer connection and offer human customer service, same-day shipping, and a full money-back guarantee.

Pros:

Same-day shipping

Money-back guarantee

Made with D and B vitamins

Multiple reliable certifications

Cons:

Corn syrup is the first ingredient

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum CBD

Size: 20 gummies/container

Strength: 10 mg of CBD/gummy

Flavor(s): Assorted

Find out more about Sunday Scaries

How We Picked The Best CBD Gummies

When choosing the best CBD gummies, we looked at a variety of factors, like:

Price

An expensive price tag doesn’t indicate a better quality product just as a less expensive one doesn’t mean it is less effective. We looked for products that were affordable for the biggest majority of the population. We also made sure that the cost wasn’t so low because the gummies contained fillers and ingredients like high fructose corn syrup and other artificial ingredients, artificial sweeteners, and artificial flavors.

Ingredients

We wanted to make sure the companies were open about things like where they sourced their products and what they did to make sure the quality of their CBD gummies was as expected. This also included how they responded to complaints if a batch of products proved to be less than expected in regards to quality.

Certifications

What organizations or groups have certified the particular CBD gummies? Added points were given to highly recognized and trusted organizations as were those who were reviewed and certified by medical personnel.

Product variety

We also wanted to know how much choice a customer purchasing CBD gummies had. Did they have a choice of isolate, full-spectrum CBD, and broad-spectrum CBD, or were they limited to only one type? Was there a flavor and dosage variety to appeal to many different needs? Everyone’s needs differ and we wanted to know how these different needs were met.

Customer reviews

One of the best ways to find out about a product is to listen to what others have to say. We looked at customer reviews of the best CBD gummies to see both positive and negative reviews and to see if certain things kept coming up in the reviews. Did any of the reviews come from a healthcare professional and was it positive or negative? Word of mouth has long been a good indicator of quality.

Quality control

Does a company do quality control at every step of their manufacturing process or only at the end? We looked for companies that took the extra step to do quality testing at various points along the way. This allows a company to find any holes in the process that need fixing and ensures that customers get CBD products they can trust for the most therapeutic benefits.

Environmentally-friendly

More often than at any other time in history, we are realizing our impact on the Earth. Being that the CBD gummy is a product of the cannabis plant, we looked for CBD gummies that came from companies that did what they could protect our environment by seeing that the sources were sustainable and the manufacturing as clean as possible.

How To Find The Right CBD Gummies for You

One of the things you need to consider when looking for the best CBD gummies is to determine which CBD gummies meet your specific needs. To narrow it down, consider the following factors:

CBD type

There are three types of CBD found in CBD gummies: full spectrum, broad spectrum, and isolate. Full spectrum CBD contains all the components of the hemp plant, including THC, so these are best if you want to maximize the effects of your supplements. Broad spectrum CBD still contains other components of the hemp plant, just not THC, so it’s best if you want boosted effects without the high. And CBD isolate is just CBD, so these products are perfect if you’re looking for a pure experience.

Flavor

CBD gummies come in many different flavors. So if you have a bit of a sweet tooth, you’ll probably want to opt for flavors like mixed berry, strawberry lemonade, or raspberry.

Potency

If you are new to CBD gummies, you may want to stick with a less potent dosage of CBD. For those who have experience with CBD products, your dosage will most likely need to be higher if you’re looking for effective stress relief or pain management.

Potential health benefits

You also need to know what you want your CBD gummies to help you with. Different gummies will have different added ingredients based on the purpose they serve. For example, CBD gummies for stress relief may contain soothing ingredients like lemon balm, which helps with anxiety. Or CBD gummies for sleep may contain melatonin, which helps you combat insomnia. You may want a CBD gummy to help with pain management if you have chronic pain or struggle with arthritis.

Dietary restrictions

When you are searching for the best CBD gummies, you will want to take into any special dietary restrictions you may have. Organic hemp and other organic ingredients are often the best choice for those on a gluten-free diet. Those on a vegan diet will need to look for CBD gummies that are not made with gelatin, which is an animal product. Finally, consider any allergies that may be irritated by natural flavorings coming from fruits like cherries and pineapple that you may be allergic to.

How to Tell if The CBD Gummies Are Safe

Unfortunately, there are companies out there that offer inferior products that may be ineffective in their claims because they have inferior ingredients or contain more fillers and artificial ingredients than they do actual CBD. There are things you can do to help make sure you are dealing with a reputable company, like:

Read labels

Start by finding out exactly what the mg of CBD is in each dosage. The label should include the mg of CBD and usage information such as serving size. The label should also contain the name of the manufacturer and contact information, the entire ingredient list, the expiration date of the CBD gummies, the suggested serving size, and any warnings.

Verify the certificate of analysis

A reputable company will also have public access to its certificate of analysis. This is an analysis of the CBD gummies that have been done by a disinterested third party and is meant to certify that the ingredients of the CBD gummies are as stated and that the gummies are safe and properly labeled.

Avoid additives

Additives such as artificial sweeteners may lessen the effect of the CBD gummies or cause additional reactions in the body. It is a good rule of thumb when buying any product, but especially one that you hope to achieve a medical benefit from, to avoid as many additives as possible.

Types of CBD Gummies

CBD gummies and other CBD products fall into one of three different categories:

CBD isolate

CBD isolate products contain nothing but pure CBD. Isolate CBD gummies go through the greatest amount of purification and the only part of the plant extracted is the CBD. CBD isolate products are best for those who are new to using CBD or have found they react to THC.

Broad spectrum

Broad spectrum products utilize the whole plant and often contain trace amounts of THC. Because the whole plant is used, users get the benefit of all the minor cannabinoids. This is thought to give users the full benefits of the plant, especially regarding sleep and pain relief. Broad spectrum CBD gummies are often used by people who need more pain relief than pure CBD gives but don’t want the effects of THC. Broad spectrum CBD is purified but not guaranteed to be THC-free.

Full spectrum

Full spectrum CBD includes all parts of the plant, including THC. These THC gummies are often considered the most potent and the most effective. People with chronic medical conditions tend to opt for full spectrum products because they need more intense relief. They are often most effective in inflammation and anxiety. These CBD gummies will very likely cause a positive reading on a drug test.

Other Types of CBD Products

CBD products come in many forms. While CBD gummies are the easiest to take for most people, you may find you want to try other forms, like:

Flower

This is the actual flower of the hemp plant and is most often smoked. It often helps with sleep but is most often liked because of its tendency to increase focus.

Vapes

Vapes are becoming very popular in today’s society. The oil is placed into a special pen that heats it and you inhale the vapor. Many people enjoy this because the vape can be used conveniently just about anywhere that vapes are allowed.

Tinctures

Tinctures are a mixture of CBD oil and some other liquid. While some people mix alcohol with CBD oil and drink it, claiming this is the most effective way to get the benefits, most often, CBD is combined with another oil, such as vegetable oil. A drop or two is placed under your tongue, where it has been found to absorb into your bloodstream quicker than other methods.

Topical Creams

Pain relief creams may be infused with CBD oil to help increase the pain-reducing effects. These creams are rubbed into the skin at an area that hurts and, as the skin absorbs the cream, the pain-relieving components are released directly to the area in question.

Edibles

Here, think of the special brownie. That isn’t the only way to use CBD in edibles. It can be infused in butter for cooking, mixed with a favorite recipe, or added to food after it is cooked.

Capsules

CBD pills and capsules make using CBD easy. They have the benefit of not having any taste and can go down easily and quickly. People who may want to use CBD products while in places like work often opt for this version as there are fewer questions from others.

Side Effects of CBD Gummies

Any substance that is put into your body has the potential for negative side effects. CBD gummies and other products are less likely to cause many extreme side effects, but people react differently and may experience some. Keep in mind that drinking alcohol while also taking CBD is likely to increase the effects of both. Here are some to watch for:

Dry mouth

Low blood pressure

Drowsiness

Lightheadedness

Upset stomach

FAQs

Is CBD legal?

CBD from the hemp plant is completely legal in the United States. That which comes from the marijuana plant is still considered illegal at the federal level, although many states have legalized marijuana itself. As long as your CBD product is derived from hemp and follows the guidelines of the controlled substances act, it is legal.

How many CBD gummies should I take?

This is a question that has no one correct answer. As a general rule, you should start with the minimum dosage listed on the particular product you choose and then adjust as needed. Take things slow and easy and adjust from the lowest dosage recommended on the label.

How fast do CBD gummies work?

It can take up to an hour for the initial effects of CBD gummies to be felt. The therapeutic benefits may take two or more weeks. Again, every individual reacts differently.

Will CBD gummies make me high?

No, even full spectrum CBD doesn’t have enough THC in it to make the majority of people feel high. Remember, it is the THC itself that gets you high, not the CBD.

Are CBD gummies addictive?

CBD gummies are not addictive. They contain no addictive substances in them. In addition, if you will remember, our brains have receptors that are specifically created to interact with cannabinoids. This may be one reason that addiction is not a side effect of CBD.

How long does CBD stay in your system?

The amount of time CBD stays in your system depends on several things. It depends on the dosage, your body size and makeup, and the method and type of CBD you consumed. This means that it can stay in your system as little as four hours, but can also be detected two weeks from the day you took it.

What is the entourage effect?

You may hear people mention the entourage effect when talking about full spectrum and broad spectrum CBD. There are 80 to 100 active cannabinoids in the hemp plant, each believed to offer benefits to the human body. When more than one, and often several, work together, you are thought to benefit at a greater level than simply using one alone.

Should I tell my doctor I take CBD gummies?

When you add any supplements to your healthcare routine, it is suggested that you discuss them with your healthcare professional. In most cases, everything will be fine, but certain medications and medical conditions may be altered with the addition of CBD or other substances.

Conclusion

CBD gummies are one of the newest versions of a plant that nature gifted us many centuries ago, the hemp plant. Taking the time to look for the right product for you is important, but so is making sure the product is safe. All of this can be overwhelming. We hope that we have made the process much easier for you by taking the guesswork out by finding the top five gummies for your needs.

Related content:

This article has been supplied by Originated Media, a paid advertiser. The editorial staff of Chicago magazine had no role in this post’s preparation.