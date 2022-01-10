Best CBD Gummies of 2022 – Discreet & Reliable Daily Support

CBD gummies are CBD edibles that are one of the most fun and simple CBD products that you can look forward to every day. They’re sold online and may contain several types of CBD as well as other minor cannabinoids, all of which work together to produce a particular effect. These sweet (and sometimes pleasantly sour!) chewy supplements are filled with hemp-derived CBD to give a slew of health advantages to your body and your mind. Although CBD oil is the most popular choice for quick-acting benefits, chewy, flavorful CBD gummies are quickly becoming a favorite for CBD users throughout the world.

We combed the internet for the best CBD gummies on the market right now. Here we highlight several different options, including broad-spectrum CBD gummies and full-spectrum CBD gummies, as well as other types of CBD gummies. Some CBD gummies are specifically formulated to relieve anxiety, allowing you to focus more easily and enjoy your days without that sinking feeling in your stomach. It might be situation specific, or you could be dealing with an anxiety disorder. Other CBD gummies are designed to relieve pain and discomfort caused by a tough workout or a pain condition. And still other CBD gummies are great for boosting your mood, helping you unwind at the end of a hard day and even assisting you in getting a better night’s sleep. We share all those formulas with you below.

11 Best CBD Gummy Brands

How Did We Select These 11 Brands?

With so many possibilities for best CBD gummies to pick from on the internet, we had to sit down and compile a list of variables to examine so that we could keep on track in order to recommend only the best CBD gummies. Below is everything we considered:

Some people choose to avoid all forms of THC, which is why it’s critical that each manufacturer specifies the type of CBD used in their gummies. We selected CBD products that range from CBD isolate to broad-spectrum CBD and full-spectrum CBD so you have plenty of options. The best CBD gummies are the ones you enjoy – our aim is to help you find the right CBD products.



Best CBD Gummies Reviewed

1. CBDfx – Editor’s Choice for Best CBD Gummies

Pros:

Save up to 25% off with discount codes

Multiple targeted formulas

60 day guarantee

Verified potency

Best CBD gummies available

Cons:

Some consumers don’t appreciate the subtle hemp aftertaste

About the CBD Gummies

One of the most well-respected names in the CBD market, CBDFX offers six varieties of CBD gummies. They have their best CBD gummies which are shaped like bears and contain 1500 mg of CBD, which means there is 25 mg of CBD per gummy. These are vegan CBD gummies and gluten-free along with their other gummy options and have a delicious mixed berry flavor. They also offer CBD gummies with turmeric and spirulina, also with 1500 mg of broad-spectrum CBD. These are formulated to serve as a potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory. The third type of gummies they offer are CBD gummies with melatonin. These are formulated specifically for restful sleep and also include additional ingredients like magnesium and chamomile. The fourth type of CBD gummies they offer are infused with apple cider vinegar and contain organic pomegranate and vitamin B12. Finally, they offer a multivitamin CBD gummy pack for men and women. All their gummies contain broad-spectrum CBD.

A Little About CBDfx

CBDFX is all about quality and potency. They derive their CBD from hemp plants that are grown organically throughout farms in the US. They always use organic, non-GMO, and all natural ingredients. This means you don’t have to deal with any artificial sweeteners, harmful chemicals, or corn syrup. They’ve put a lot of effort toward curating the best CBD products with the most natural ingredients possible every time. They also use broad-spectrum intentionally, so that you can be provided with all the best that CBD has to offer.

Learn more at CBDfx.com

2. Green Roads – Runner Up for CBD Gummies

Pros:

Award winning company

Day and night formulas

New flavors

Independent lab testing

Cons:

They don’t own their own farms, but partner with farms within the US

About the CBD Gummies

Green Roads offers three main gummy formulas. You can get CBD relaxing gummy bears at the original strength or extra strength – the best CBD gummies on their list are these originals! Original strength contains 10 mg of CBD per gummy and each jar contains a total of 30 gummies. Every jar has an assortment of different flavors including apple, raspberry, and orange. If you need sleep support, you can try Green Roads’ sleepy Z‘s gummies which have 25 mg of CBD per gummy. These are blackberry flavored and are also infused with melatonin to help you get better rest. Finally, you can try their Rise and Shine immune support gummies, which contain 25 mg of CBD per gummy and provide a tasty way to get your vitamin C and elderberry doses in!

A Little About Green Roads

We chose Green Roads because they offer a CBD isolate option, a broad-spectrum option, and a full-spectrum CBD option. Each one of their formulas is custom made and pharmacist formulated. They’re vegan and gluten-free and never contain any artificial flavors. Customers love the taste of these gummies and with each jar, you know exactly what you’re getting and what the purpose of each formula is.

Learn more at GreenRoads.com

3. Charlotte’s Web – Worthy Mention

Pros:

THC-free options

Multiple flavors

Bundles available

New CBD products to explore

Cons:

Some customers are upset about recent gummy formula change (it’s a cleaner formula)

About the CBD Gummies

Charlotte‘s Web has expanded their CBD gummy products. They now offer a total of six different gummy formulas, each formulated for a specific purpose. They offer daily wellness gummies with a raspberry lime flavor, THC-free gummies with a mango peach flavor, and immunity gummies with a lemon berry flavor. You can also select their calm gummies, which have a lemon lime flavor, their sleep formula that has a raspberry flavor, or finally, their recovery formula with a ginger flavor. You can select jars with a 30 count, a 60 count, or a 90 count. You can also bundle your CBD products to save!

A Little About Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte‘s Web is a very well-known company with a fantastic reputation. Recently, they changed their gummy formula to make it a lot cleaner, with a better focus on botanical ingredients. They still include every functional ingredient from their previous recipe and always ensure that their high-quality CBD gummies are gluten-free. Charlotte‘s Web is all about supporting your wellness journey, and that’s why they’ve expanded their gummy selections to include additional formulas that meet their customer’s demands.

Learn more at CharlottesWeb.com

4. Joy Organics – Organic Focused

Pros:

Subscribe and save 20% off

Best seller

90 day satisfaction guarantee

0.0% THC

Cons:

Limited product variety

About the CBD Gummies

Joy Organics vegan CBD gummies are a premium buy – which is one big reason why they’re best sellers. They have a strawberry lemonade flavor and contain 10 mg of CBD per gummy. If you’re not into strawberry lemonade, no problem. Just try the green apple flavor. These are formulated to help you take the edge off and infuse relaxation into your day no matter what you’re doing. They are cube shaped and have recently been updated to include more organic ingredients. For sweetener, they use organic tapioca syrup and organic cane sugar. They are gluten-free and vegan and contain 0% THC.

A Little About Joy Organics

Joy Organics CBD gummies are a great choice for someone who is new to CBD hemp products. Their high-quality CBD gummies have a super sweet flavor so you won’t taste any kind of hemp aftertaste. Additionally, Joy Organics strives to use as many simple, natural ingredients as possible. Plus, they are certified organic CBD gummies and provide you with a flavorful and discreet way to enjoy CBD alongside other clean and organic ingredients.

Learn more at JoyOrganics.com

5. CBDistillery – Wide Variety

Pros:

Natural farming practices

Non-GMO hemp oil

Made in the USA

Lab tested potency and purity

Cons:

Free shipping but only with orders of $75 or more

About the CBD Gummies

Never a company to be left behind, CBDistillery has expanded their selection of CBD gummies as well. Currently, they offer six different CBD gummy products that contain either CBD isolate, broad-spectrum CBD, or full-spectrum CBD. You can choose between CBD gummies that are formulated specifically to help with sleep or you can select daytime CBD gummies that are also infused with CBG to perk you up for the day. Their isolate gummies are new and ideal if you prefer to have a product with zero THC. You can also bundle their relax and sleep CBD infused gummies into a pack to save some money.

A Little About CBDistillery

CBDistillery derives their CBD from non-GMO industrial hemp that’s grown with all natural farming practices. They’ve recently expanded their gummy offerings to meet customer preferences. All of their isolate, broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBD gummies are infused with high-quality CBD and provide you with 30 mg of CBD per gummy. With the variety of different formulations they offer, you’re sure to find a product suited for you.

Learn more at CBDistillery.com

6. Extract Labs – THC Options

Pros:

Vegan and gluten free

Full-spectrum CBD

Independent lab tested

American hemp

Cons:

No CBD isolate gummies available currently

About the CBD Gummies

Extract Labs offers three CBD gummy formulas. The first is full-spectrum gummies that come in a pouch and contain 1000 mg of CBD along with 30 mg of delta-9 THC. The flavors are assorted and include lemon, watermelon, and strawberry. They use CBD that’s derived from American hemp and every batch is lab tested and confirmed vegan and gluten-free. The other options you can select are broad-spectrum CBD gummies with CBG or full-spectrum CBD plus CBN gummies.

A Little About Extract Labs

Extract Labs uses full-spectrum hemp oil and organic ingredients whenever possible. All of their products are tracked with a batch tracking system, so you can easily review the certificate of analysis for whatever product you order. They are not just a supplier, they are also a lab and provide analytical services like other labs. They use their own facility – that’s why it’s more cost effective (which means more savings for you) and it’s also why they’re able to provide higher quality. This is what allows them to provide you with consistency across all their products.

Learn more at ExtractLabs.com

7. Just CBD – Informative

Pros:

Multiple potencies

Taste like candy

GMP certified

Third party lab tested

Cons:

These gummies look a lot like regular candy – they need to be stored safely

About the CBD Gummies

Just CBD makes their gummy products not only effective, but also fun. They look like your traditional gummy products that you could find in the candy aisle of your favorite grocery store. Traditional gummy bears, rings and gummy worms, and even gummy sharks. They have a wide variety of different flavors, so if you haven’t found the ideal brand, you may want to try Just CBD’s tasty varieties. They even have a sugar-free option for those of you concerned with your sugar intake. Select from different potencies starting at 250 mg of CBD up to 3000 mg of CBD.

A Little About Just CBD

We chose Just CBD because they know how to make gummies without any kind of strong aftertaste. For some consumers, the hemp aftertaste with gummies is a deal breaker. But if you’re decided on gummies that taste just like candy, Just CBD has products specifically for you. Just CBD has also been featured in High Times, Leafly, and The Daily Beast. The only issue is you’ll have to stop yourself from popping them into your mouth like regular gummy candies and you should definitely keep them away from pets and kids! They also offer a wide variety of potencies ranging from 8 mg of CBD per gummy to 44 mg of CBD per gummy.

Learn more at JustCBD.com

8. Zatural – Good Service

Pros:

Vegan and organic

Frequent sales

THC removed

Third party lab tested

Cons:

Intended for use by adults 18+

About the CBD Gummies

Zatural has four CBD gummy types, starting with their classic CBD gummy bears that are vegan, organic, and contain 20 mg of broad-spectrum CBD per gummy. If you prefer full-spectrum CBD gummies, select their CBD gummy slices, which contain 600 mg of CBD per jar. You can also try their nano CBD plus CBN fruit gummies that are designed for nighttime use or their CBG gummies with nano CBD designed for daytime use. They frequently offer sales, so it’s worth checking out their website to see how much money you can save.

A Little About Zatural

Zatural was founded by a naturopathic doctor who came across the benefits of CBD in her own life and wanted to share CBD products with the world. They use organically grown hemp that’s free from harmful chemicals and additives. They also run all their products through third-party lab tests to make sure that they’re safe for human consumption. Along with putting care into each product, they also make sure to provide customers with informative service that helps you understand their entire line of products. Any order that you placed within the US receives free shipping and they also demonstrate confidence in their products by offering a 30-day return policy.

Learn more at Zatural.com

9. Receptra Naturals – Relief Gummies

Pros:

Specialized formulas

Unique flavors

Free US shipping

Vegan friendly

Cons:

Some customers prefer to have melatonin in their sleep gummy formulas

About the CBD Gummies

Receptra naturals keeps their CBD gummy line hyper focused. They offer serious relief gummies that contain 33 mg of CBD per gummy and have a ginger peach flavor. These are formulated to help you recover after a grueling day or after you’ve challenged your body at the gym. The other gummy option they offer contains 25 mg of CBD per gummy and is formulated specifically for nighttime use. These have a mountain strawberry flavor and also contain CBN, which is known as the best cannabinoid for promoting sleep.

A Little About Receptra Naturals

Receptra Naturals takes a different approach to nighttime gummies and leaves melatonin out of their formula. They focus on creating vegan friendly gummies that anyone can enjoy, regardless of their dietary preferences and needs. They were founded in 2015 and have since created a legacy of reliable, effective CBD products that have already helped thousands of people. They grow their hemp organically in Colorado and they own their supply chain – that means they’re involved in the process from start to finish!

Learn more at ReceptraNaturals.com

10. Smile CBD – Mood Boosting

Pros:

Formula includes essential vitamins and minerals

Vegan gummies

Three delicious flavors

100% satisfaction guaranteed

Cons:

Shipping may take up to three days

About the CBD Gummies

Smile CBD offers vegan gummies that also serve as a daily multivitamin plus 5-HTP. They’re available in three flavors including fresh watermelon, açai blast, and passionfruit. They’re naturally flavored and contain several different vitamins to support your mood, provide you with sustained energy, and invite a sense of calmness into your day. You can incorporate these CBD gummies into your health regimen not only because they lift your mood, but also because they help you focus and help you recover after your regular exercise.

A Little About Smile CBD

Smile CBD focuses on more than just pure, organic CBD. They take their gummies one step further by blending their CBD isolate along with vitamin B12 for energy, ginseng for mental clarity, and 5-HTP for an improved mood. They’re gluten-free and vegan certified. The hemp they use is organically grown in the US and all of their gummies are completely THC-free.

Learn more at SmileCBD.com

11. Five CBD – Good Website

Pros:

Full-spectrum CBD

6X more minor cannabinoids

Sweet and sour flavors

Extra strength option available

Cons:

Not suitable for customers who prefer THC free gummies

About the CBD Gummies

Five CBD takes full-spectrum to a whole new level. They offer CBD plus THC multi-flavored gummies that contain 25 mg of CBD along with 2 mg of THC per gummy. These formulas also include up to 6X more minor cannabinoids of other brands so you can really feel the difference. Select from their original option or choose their sleep CBD gummies that include melatonin for extra help dozing off. If you like a little sour in your life, you’ll love their sour CBD gummies and if you are looking for a higher concentration of THC, you can try their daily buzz CBD gummies that contain 50 mg of CBD along with 5 mg of THC per gummy.

A Little About Five CBD

Five CBD focuses on a 5 to 1 ratio of CBD to THC and minor cannabinoids. They produce their gummies in a facility that has the highest rating for food manufacturing and their unique CBD plus THC extract is what sets them apart from their competitors. Their hemp is grown in the US, and they follow stringent standards and follow up with lab testing to make sure they’re always delivering a pure and effective product for your consumption.

Health Benefits of CBD Gummies

CBD gummies offer several different benefits, and the primary benefit is that you get to savor a delicious gummy that tastes like candy and that is also a supplement that offers health benefits for your body and mind. It’s an easy way to take CBD and it’s also helpful for people who don’t like swallowing capsules, don’t like topicals, and don’t like messing with CBD oil. Although CBD can also be smoked, some people stay away from smoking altogether and so, CBD gummies become a great go-to product to harness the benefits of CBD. Along with being delicious and chewy and easy to remember, CBD gummies are also known to have several different health benefits, including:

Help with focus and a clear mind

CBD interacts with your body’s dopamine receptors, which means that your behavior is positively affected. For example, you may notice that your memory is sharper, that you’re able to focus for longer periods of time, and that you’re overall more motivated and have more of your attention to give to a specific task. In a world with constant distractions and attention spans that keep getting shorter, this is a true gift.

Supporting your healthy inflammatory function

CBD’s ability to support your inflammatory function is one of the main reasons people choose CBD for their health regimens. Inflammation in your body can cause a host of other issues, and can certainly exacerbate any pain conditions he may be experiencing. As CBD works to support your inflammatory function, you’ll notice that symptoms associated with the inflammation in your body dissipate, including relief from pain.

Support for your sleep cycles

There are special formulations of CBD gummies that are designed specifically for supporting your sleep cycles. These are nighttime gummies or sleepy gummies, depending on their branding. They usually contain additional ingredients like melatonin or CBN to help you unwind and relax so you can get some good sleep.

Better overall mood

The distractions of today’s fast paced world can also trigger your stress response. You may notice that you are on high alert and have a pretty steady level of stress that’s more heightened than usual. To counteract that bodily response, you can use CBD to help promote a calm mood and keep you in a balanced state that allows you to make decisions based on facts and not the cortisol running through your system.

How Long Does It Take for CBD Gummies to Work?

CBD gummies are chewable CBD edibles and because of this, they take a little bit longer to take effect than, say, if you were to try CBD oil placed underneath your tongue. CBD gummies have to travel through your digestive system and through your liver before the CBD is actually able to enter your bloodstream. Depending on what’s already in your stomach, this process can take anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour and a half. Knowing this, make sure to plan your CBD doses well and you will always have the desired effects as you move throughout your day.

How Many CBD Gummies Should I Eat?

How many CBD gummies you take is dependent on several different factors. For example, your weight and your metabolism play a large role in how well standard CBD doses work for you. You’ll notice that on most products’ packaging labels, the recommended dose is somewhere between 1 to 2 CBD edibles. Always read the manufacturer’s instructions because every product is formulated differently. Be aware of the potency as well. A jar that contains 300 mg of CBD is significantly different from a jar of potent CBD gummies that contains 3000 mg of CBD. Similarly, if you choose a full-spectrum product that contains THC or if you choose a CBD isolate option, there will be some differences in the effects.

Always start with the recommended dose and then adjust as you go. Give yourself at least a week to try out the recommended dose and see how it impacts your condition or just your overall sense of well-being and if you feel good, stick to the recommended dose. If you’re not feeling any effects, this is likely because your dose is too low. If this is the case, gradually increase your dose until you reach the desired effects and then stick to that. Don’t be afraid to experiment a little bit because once you find your perfect dose, CBD will feel like a godsend.

Are There Side Effects from CBD Gummies?

Yes, CBD does have some side effects but they’re both mild and rare. However, you should know what to look out for, especially if you’re trying CBD for the first time. Keep in mind that the side effects in the list below are primarily due to doses that are much too high for your body to handle. If this is the case, and you experience one of the side effects, try lowering your dose the next time around. CBD edibles are tasty, and you’ll have to keep yourself from eating too many!

Additionally, you should know that CBD does interact with certain medications, so if you’re taking anything prescribed by your doctor, make sure to communicate to them that you’re interested in trying CBD and follow through with their suggestions. Some of the side effects to look out for include:

Diarrhea

Appetite changes

Drowsiness

Conclusion

There you have it – our curated list of the best CBD gummies you can find online today. CBD infused gummies should be in your medicine cabinet. They’re yummy, flavorful, and packed with beneficial ingredients that support your health and can get you over any hump (like Wednesdays, for example!) But seriously, if you haven’t tried CBD edibles, now is the time. Choose a sugar free option if you’re following a low sugar diet, choose CBD gummies made with organic cane sugar if you have a sweet tooth and want to keep an organic diet, or experiment with different varieties to find the one you love. As you know, CBD oil is fast-acting and ideal for situations when you need immediate relief but when you want to have a supplement that’s easy to remember and easy to take, CBD gummies are the best solution.