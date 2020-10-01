Best CBD Gummies of 2023: Delicious, Discreet & Effective Relief

CBD is everywhere lately, and customers are loving it as a natural remedy for chronic pain, anxiety, insomnia, and everyday stress. One of the most convenient and effective ways to use CBD is to take it orally. But of course, if you’re going to consume CBD, you want an edible product that tastes great. CBD gummies are the way to go. The best CBD gummies are so delicious you’ll hardly notice any hemp taste – just the calm relief you’ve come to expect from your CBD.

You can enjoy CBD gummies discretely and on the go. They’re perfect to ease daytime stress or take the edge off so you can sleep at night. Most popular CBD companies make their own versions of CBD gummies, and many of them are tasty and effective. But if you’re looking for the very best CBD gummies, we suggest opting for one of the following recommendations.

Our 5 Best CBD Gummies

Best CBD Gummies – Comprehensive, Detailed Reviews

Everyone responds to CBD a little differently. Some people need a higher dose, while others do better with a lower dose. Some people like full-spectrum CBD gummies, while others prefer CBD isolate products. For this reason, we decided to choose five to feature. The overall winner is an excellent product, but we’re also incredibly confident in each of the category winners described below.

1. Best Overall: CBDfx Mixed Berry Gummies

Formulated with broad-spectrum CBD from U.S.-grown hemp, CBDfx Mixed Berry Gummies are very deserving of the Best Overall award. These gummies provide an ample 50 mg of CBD per 2-gummy serving. Customers love the mixed berry flavor and the fact that they’re made with vegan, cruelty-free ingredients. All traces of THC have been removed from the CBD oil used to make these gummies.

CBDfx Mixed Berry Gummies are popular with arthritis patients who report feeling relief from joint pain and inflammation after just one dose. Customers also like using these broad-spectrum CBD gummies before bedtime to help them sleep through the night.

About CBDfx

Based in California, CBDfx is an innovative company that makes CBD oils, tinctures, gummies, and topicals. They send their products out to third-party labs for testing, and they offer a 60-day guarantee – one of the best in the industry.

Pros:

Very potent: 50 mg of CBD per 2-gummy serving

Organic, vegan, and certified Cruelty-Free

Delicious, mixed berry flavor

Only 1 gram of added sugar per serving

THC-free

Specs

CBDfx Mixed Berry Gummies come in a jar containing 60 gummies with a total of 1500 mg of CBD per container. Each gummy provides 25 mg CBD, and the recommended dose is 2 gummies. CBDfx suggests first-time users start with 1 gummy per dose.

Read more about these gummies at CBDfx.com

2. Best for Pain Relief: CBDistillery CBD Gummies

We chose CBDistillery CBD Gummies as the winner in our Best for Pain Relief category because of their full-spectrum formula. These full-spectrum CBD gummies contain not only CBD, but all of the other accessory cannabinoids and terpenes in hemp. These other hemp compounds have their own anti-inflammatory and pain relieving benefits, and they also enhance the effects of CBD via the entourage effect.

CBDistillery CBD Gummies may not be the strongest CBD gummies, but they do provide an ample 30 mg of CBD per tasty gummy. Customers enjoy using them to manage arthritis pain, headache pain, and even post-workout soreness. Reviewers report that the pain relief lasts for hours and can help them fall asleep more comfortably at night. The strawberry flavor pairs well with the natural hemp taste.

About CBDistillery

CBDistillery focuses on purity. They source their hemp from farms that use natural farming practices and are U.S. Hemp Authority Certified. Lab test results for all products can be found on their website. CBDistillery is also a member of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable and The National Hemp Association.

Pros:

Full-spectrum formula for maximum relief

Made with naturally farmed hemp

Lab tested for safety and potency

Flavored with 100% organic oils and extracts

Cons:

Noticeable hemp flavor and scent

Specs

CBDistillery’s high-quality CBD gummies come in a jar of 30 gummies. Each gummy provides 30 mg CBD. The instructions recommend taking 1 gummy at a time for relief and relaxation.

Read more about these gummies at TheCBDistillery.com

3. For New Users: Green Roads Relax Bears

We chose Green Roads Relax Bears as the winner in our Best for New Users category because of these gummies’ lower potency, CBD isolate formulation, and tasty flavor. Green Roads Relax Bears are formulated by pharmacists and come in 10 mg and 25 mg strengths, making it easy for new users to adjust their dose.

These gummies come in assorted, sweet-sour flavors including blue raspberry, lemon, cherry, orange, and apple. Five-count bags are available, so new users can sample these high-quality CBD gummies before committing to a larger quantity.

Customers love taking a Green Roads Relax Bear in the morning to keep their stress levels manageable throughout the day. Some people also take them at night for a little help unwinding. Because they are made with CBD isolate, they have very little hemp scent or flavor, which reviewers appreciate because it makes them more discrete.

About Green Roads

Green Roads is a CBD company that puts the formulas for their CBD products first. Their products are formulated by pharmacists and manufactured in a cGMP-registered facility. All of their CBD gummies are independently lab tested to ensure safety and potency.

Pros:

Two strengths: 10 mg and 25 mg of CBD

Made with CBD isolate

Formulated by pharmacists

Assorted, sweet-sour fruit flavors

Cons:

High in sugar; have a sugar coating

Specs

Green Roads Relax Bears come in two strengths: 10 mg and 25 mg of CBD. You can buy either strength in a 30-count jar or a 5-count bag. The instructions recommend taking 1 gummy per day.

Read more about these gummies at GreenRoads.com

4. For Daytime Stress: Sunday Scaries Gummies for Chillin’

If you struggle with daytime stress, you want a CBD product that takes the edge off without making you feel too sleepy. Sunday Scaries Gummies for Chillin’ are just that. These gummies contain a stress-reducing 10 mg broad-spectrum CBD each. Since any traces of THC have been removed from the broad-spectrum CBD, users are less likely to feel tired after taking it.

Sunday Scaries Gummies for Chillin’ also contain vitamins B12 and D3 for additional health benefits. These CBD edibles are shaped like bears and come in an assortment of fruit flavors.

Customers love taking two of these gummies before important meetings, intense competitions, or stressful family events. They say the gummies quiet their mind, allowing them to focus without thought spirals or racing thoughts.

About Sunday Scaries

This CBD company is accurately named. Sunday Scaries’ products are created to ease the anxiousness people often experience on Sunday as they anticipate going back to work on Monday. They take great care with their CBD products, utilizing a 3-step quality assurance program that includes lab testing. Their customer service team is also very responsive and helpful.

Pros:

Formulated with broad-spectrum CBD for less sleepiness

Contain vitamins B12 and D3

USDA Organic and Kosher Certified

Assorted fruit flavors

Cons:

Just 20 gummies per jar

Specs

Sunday Scaries Gummies for Chilin’ come in jars of 20. Each gummy provides 10 mg of broad-spectrum CBD. The instructions recommend taking 2 – 3 gummies to calm agitation or frustration.

Read more about these gummies at SundayScaries.com

Gummies can either be made with gelatin, which is derived from animal products, or with pectin, which is a vegan ingredient. Kanibi Organi Gummies are made with pectin, and they were our top pick in the Vegan-Friendly Gummy category.

Not only do these gummies contain only plant-based ingredients, but Kanibi uses exclusively organic ingredients, too. Kanibi Organi Gummies are made with 100% organic hemp grown in the USA.

Kanibi pays close attention to quality, lab-testing their gummies for safety and potency. These CBD gummies are flavored naturally with cane sugar, organic tapioca syrup, and fruit juice.

We read several reviews from customers who take these organic CBD gummies for arthritis pain. They go to work quickly, helping to reduce both pain and inflammation. Customers also like these gummies for a little evening relaxation before bed. Their discrete gumdrop shape and sugar-coating make them easy to enjoy on-the-go or in public.

About Kanibi

Kanibi considers themselves perfectionists when it comes to their manufacturing process. They formulate their gummies for peak bioavailability, and they keep sustainability in the forefront when choosing ingredients for their CBD products. Kanibi operates a FDA-inspected facility and offers a 100% money back guarantee.

Pros:

Only 10 calories per gummy

Made with 100% organic and vegan ingredients

THC-free

Made in an FDA-inspected facility

Cons:

Relatively low-dose: 10 mg CBD per gummy

Specs

Kanibi Organi Gummies come in a jar of 30. Each gummy provides 10 mg CBD. The instructions recommend taking 1 – 2 gummies per dose.

Read more about these gummies at TryKanibi.com

How We Decided On Our Best CBD Gummies

Creating a list of the best CBD gummies took some planning and a structured approach. Our first step was to create a “master list” of reputable CBD gummy brands. To be added to this master list, the company had to meet the following standards:

Source their hemp responsibly and share information about that sourcing on their website

Submit their CBD products for third-party lab testing

Share dose and strength information on the product label

We felt that companies who met these standards were most likely to offer CBD gummies that were pure, potent, and safe.

From this master list, we then started to look into individual products. We spent countless hours reading product descriptions and reviews to establish which gummies reviewers liked best.

We kept our eyes peeled for reviews that specified the level of relief customers were getting from the product, what ailments they were using it to manage, and what they thought about the taste and packaging. Before long, we were able to narrow our master list down considerably.

With only a few dozen CBD gummies making it to this final stage of testing, our decision became easier. We started testing the gummies ourselves and paying close attention to how we felt after taking each one. What level of stress were we feeling? Did we notice any drowsiness? Some of us struggle with chronic pain, and we were constantly asking those folks to tell us about their pain levels after taking various gummies.

After a few very long days of reading and testing, we identified five best CBD gummies, which you see featured above. The overall winner is an exceptional choice for most users, and the category winners are incredible front-runners in their own niches on the CBD market.

What Are CBD Gummies?

Put simply, CBD gummies are gummy candies that have been formulated or infused with CBD. Some brands look like gumdrops. Others are shaped like cubes or cylindrical discs.

People take CBD gummies in order to access the therapeutic benefits of CBD such as stress relief, pain relief, and reduced inflammation. Customers often see CBD gummies as a tastier alternative to CBD oils and tinctures, which can have a strong hemp flavor.

What Is CBD?

“CBD” is a common abbreviation for the term “cannabidiol” which refers to a natural chemical made by the hemp plant. Cannabidiol was first identified in 1940 and its chemical structure was reported in the 1960s. However, restrictions on hemp farming in the United States prevented CBD from becoming too popular early on. The Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018 removed a lot of restrictions on hemp farming, and CBD has become far more popular in the years since.

CBD, unlike some other hemp-derived compounds, is non-psychoactive and does not make users feel high. However, users do report that it relieves stress, combats feelings of anxiety and depression, and helps manage chronic pain from conditions like arthritis and fibromyalgia. As such, CBD has become a popular natural remedy.

It can be ingested, applied, topically, or even inhaled into the lungs. CBD gummies are one of the most popular options among those who prefer to take their CBD orally.

The Three “Types” of CBD

CBD gummies – and other CBD products – can be made with any of three “types” of CBD.

The first is known as full-spectrum CBD oil. This can also be called hemp extract as it is the total of all chemical substances extracted from the hemp. It is high in CBD, but it also contains other cannabinoids and terpenes. Some of these cannabinoids and terpenes have therapeutic benefits. For example, a terpene called linalool helps alleviate stress, and one called beta-pinene may work as an antidepressant. Full-spectrum CBD gummies and other CBD edibles are popular with those who want powerful relief from pain, intense anxiety, or insomnia.

The second type of CBD used in gummies is called broad-spectrum CBD. Like full-spectrum CBD gummies, broad-spectrum CBD gummies contain additional terpenes and cannabinoids. However, all traces of THC have been removed from broad-spectrum CBD. These gummies are popular with those who want enhanced relief from terpenes and other cannabinoids, but who want to avoid THC for health or work-related reasons.

The third type of CBD used in gummies is called CBD isolate. This is pure CBD with nothing else in it. CBD isolate gummies tend to work well for those who need to be alert and want to avoid the more relaxing, sleep-inducing effects that full and broad-spectrum gummies can have on some people. Those who are brand new to CBD often do best trying a CBD isolate product first, too.

CBD Gummy Buying Guide

The CBD gummy market is absolutely bursting with products. This is a good thing because it means you have lots of incredible products to choose from. However, you do want to take a targeted approach and know what you’re looking for as you shop. Here are some key things to consider as you browse the best CBD gummies from various brands.

Types of CBD: Pure CBD, Broad-Spectrum CBD or Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies

Are the gummies made with full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, or pure CBD? Customers often find that full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD are more potent and effective, especially for pain and insomnia.

If you’re using gummies in the daytime, or if you know you are sensitive to certain terpenes, a gummy made with pure CBD is probably a better choice. Pure CBD gummies also tend to have a milder flavor.

Dose

CBD dosage is very individualistic. Most people take between 10 mg and 40 mg, which is a fairly big range. If you’re using a different CBD product, such as CBD oil, you may already know your preferred dose. When buying CBD gummies, look for a product that supplies your preferred dose in a single CBD gummy candy. For instance, if you take 20 mg CBD, look for gummies that contain 20 mg CBD each.

If you’re new to CBD and don’t know how much you’ll want to take, look for low-dose gummies the first time around. There are some great brands that make 10 mg CBD gummies. This 10 mg is a good starter dose, and you can work up to two or three gummies at a time if you find you need more.

Flavor

Most CBD gummies come in fruit flavors. Some companies let you select a flavor, and others package gummies with an assortment of flavors together in one jar. If you’re picky about flavors, read some reviews to see what other customers think about the gummies’ taste.

Some brands are definitely more “hempy” than others. If you are really sensitive to hemp flavor, look for gummies made with CBD isolate, not full-spectrum CBD oil. Citrus flavors also tend to mask the hemp flavor well.

Sugar Content

CBD gummies are sweetened with sugar, or sometimes with a sugary ingredient like corn syrup. If you’re watching your sugar intake, you may want to look for a gummy brand that is lower in sugar. Just keep in mind that gummies with less sugar also tend to be less tasty. You’ll have to decide whether that’s a trade-off you’re willing to make.

Hemp Sourcing

The best CBD gummies come from companies that are careful in how they source their hemp. And those companies are generally more than happy to tell you all about their hemp sourcing on their websites since it’s a point of pride for them.

At a minimum, you want the hemp to have been grown in the U.S. as this assures some level of quality and also reduces pollution due to shipping. If you can find gummies made from organic hemp, that’s even better.

The U.S. Hemp Authority also certifies hemp growers who meet quality standards and adhere to best practices. If you see that a company uses U.S. Hemp Authority-certified hemp, that’s a very good sign.

Other Ingredients

Check the ingredients list to see what other ingredients the gummies contain. Do you need a CBD gummy that is vegan and gluten-free? Are they made with gelatin or pectin? Gelatin can make for a nice gummy, but if you eat a plant-based or vegan diet, you want gummies made with plant-based pectin.

Many of the best CBD gummies are made with organic ingredients. If you’re gluten-free, you should not have trouble finding gluten-free gummies.

Lab Test Results

You want to see lab test results before you buy any brand of gummies. CBD gummies should be lab tested to demonstrate that they do, in fact, contain the amount of CBD specified on the package. Lab reports should clearly show this is the case.

You also want to see lab reports showing that the gummies are free from pesticides and heavy metals, which are potential contaminants in hemp.

Certifications and Company Affiliations

Finally, check any certifications that the CBD gummy company has earned. Are they USDA Organic? Maybe they are Certified Cruelty-Free by PETA, or perhaps they run an FDA-inspected facility.

Look for a company whose affiliations reflect your own morals and ethics. Also keep in mind that when companies seek these certifications, it means they are serious about quality.

Benefits of CBD Gummies

CBD gummies are a tastier alternative to other oral CBD products such as CBD drops and CBD tinctures. Taking CBD gummies also makes it easier to control your dose of CBD. Plus, gummies can be enjoyed discreetly at work or in public. Most brands look like any other candy.

Here are some of the key health benefits people enjoy from their CBD gummies.

Stress Relief

Long-term stress can have all sorts of negative impacts on health. It can lead to headaches, upset stomach, tense muscles, and low energy levels. Therefore, it is a good idea to take steps to keep your daily stress under control. Taking CBD gummies can be one of those steps.

People report that the best CBD gummies help ease their daily stress and control their stress-related symptoms. You may find that you need to take CBD daily during more stressful periods of your life. Or, you may only need to use CBD during a particularly stress-inducing event, such as an interview or a loved one’s funeral.

Improved Mental Health

People take CBD gummies to help manage a wide range of mental health concerns, such as anxiety and depression. Studies have also found it to help manage PTSD symptoms.

If you are currently taking medications for PTSD, anxiety, or depression, do not stop taking them without first consulting your doctor. It’s worth having a conversation with your doctor about using CBD in place of these meds, or perhaps in addition to them.

Pain Relief

For many users, CBD gummies are a source of pain relief. Some take the best CBD gummies for pain related to a cancer diagnosis. Others use them to manage chronic pain conditions such as arthritis or fibromyalgia.

One of the awesome things about CBD is that in addition to reducing pain levels, it also helps combat the stress and anxiety people often experience as a consequence of their pain.

Reduced Inflammation

Researchers are still learning a lot about how CBD reduces inflammation. However, there have already been studies showing its effectiveness in inhibiting the inflammatory response. Patients with arthritis report that their joints are less inflamed after taking CBD gummies.

Some people also use CBD gummies to control the inflammation associated with athletic injuries, allergies, or even acne.

Sleep Assurance

Do you struggle with insomnia? Whether you struggle to fall asleep some nights or most nights, taking CBD gummies before bedtime can help. CBD helps calm your mind so you can drift off to sleep more peacefully.

If you’re using CBD gummies primarily for sleep, look for a brand made with full-spectrum CBD. People often find that the hemp terpenes in these products enhance the sleep-promoting effects of CBD.

Heart Health

Taking CBD gummies on a regular basis may also be good for your heart. As previously mentioned, CBD can help reduce inflammation. In doing so, it can reduce the inflammation in arteries that may contribute to atherosclerosis and heart attacks. CBD alone cannot guarantee a healthy heart, but it may be a good addition to your heart-healthy lifestyle.

How Many CBD Gummies Should You Eat?

This depends on the strength of the gummies and how much CBD you need to feel the desired effects.

A good place to start is to check the product label – CBD gummies should absolutely come with dosing instructions. For example, the label may recommend starting with 1 gummy, then upgrading to a 2-gummy dose if you need more relief.

Finding Your Dose

It’s often helpful to think of your CBD dose in milligrams. Most people need between 10 mg and 40 mg of CBD to get the effects they desire. You may need closer to 40 mg if you are heavier, have been using CBD for a long time, or if you struggle with severe pain, insomnia, or PTSD. You may need closer to 10 mg CBD if you’re managing milder stress or are new to CBD.

Check the CBD content of your gummies to see how many you need to take to reach your desired dose. For instance, if your perfect dose is 20 mg and you have 10 mg gummies, you’d need to take two gummies at a time.

If you’re using CBD for the first time, start with a 10 mg dose and see how your body responds. This is one 10 mg gummy, or half of a 20 mg gummy. (Most gummies are fairly easy to split in half, if needed.) If you don’t get your desired effects from a 10 mg dose, increase that dose 5 mg at a time until you find the perfect dose that works for you.

How Often Should You Take CBD Gummies?

Once CBD kicks in, it typically lasts about 6 to 8 hours.

Some people take CBD just once a day in the morning to keep their anxiety or stress under control in the daytime. Others take it only in the evening to reduce pain or help them sleep. Still others take CBD twice per day for continued relief.

You may have to do a little experimenting to see what frequency of dosing works best for you. The label on your gummies may have some recommendations, too.

Potential Side Effects of CBD

CBD is generally quite safe, assuming it is sourced responsibly. You do want to make sure you only use CBD products purchased from reputable companies that lab-test their products. Otherwise, there is a chance you could be exposing yourself to heavy metals or pesticide residues when taking CBD, and those contaminants come with a number of health risks.

Most people do not have any unpleasant side effects when taking quality CBD products. Sometimes, however, CBD can cause dry mouth, fatigue, or nausea. There are often ways to control these side effects without ceasing to use CBD entirely. You could try:

Taking a lower dose of CBD

Switching from a full or broad-spectrum product to one made with pure, isolated CBD

Only taking CBD at night

Chewing sugar-free gum to keep your mouth moist

Eating CBD gummies with a snack to prevent an upset stomach

CBD is not always compatible with other medications and supplements. So, check with your doctor before taking CBD gummies in combination with a medication such as a blood thinner, anti-depressant, or pain reliever.

FAQs

Are CBD gummies safe to consume when pregnant?

There has not been a lot of research done on the safety of CBD for pregnant women and their unborn babies. It might be safe, but it might not be. To err on the side of caution, the FDA recommends against the use of CBD in pregnant women.

Breastfeeding women should also avoid using CBD gummies and other CBD gummies – at least until more research has been done to establish its safety.

What are the benefits of buying organic CBD gummies?

Some CBD gummies are specifically marketed as organic. This means that the components used to make the gummies have been grown without pesticides, herbicides, and other chemical treatments.

There are two reasons why someone would want to buy organic gummies over a product that is not labeled organic. The first is to decrease their own exposure to pesticide residues and other harsh chemicals. The second is to reduce the planet’s exposure to these chemicals.

Organic farming is generally thought to be better for the environment. When you purchase CBD products from companies that use organic ingredients, you’re supporting farmers and manufacturers that make sustainability a priority.

How long does it take CBD gummies to work?

When you eat a CBD gummy or other consumable CBD products, it typically takes at least 45 minutes for the CBD to kick in. If you need faster relief, consider using a CBD oil or tincture, which you can place beneath your tongue. The CBD from these products can be absorbed into the blood vessels under your tongue, giving you relief in about 15 minutes.

What if you don’t feel anything from CBD gummies?

If you don’t feel anything after taking CBD gummies, try waiting a little longer. Sometimes, it takes up to 2 hours to feel the full effects of edible CBD products. You may also want to try taking the gummy with a fatty snack next time. Fat can help your body absorb CBD more effectively.

If that does not work, you might need a larger dose of CBD. For example, if you were taking one 10 mg gummy, try taking 1 1/2 gummies for a total of 15 mg of CBD next time. Everyone reacts to CBD differently, and you may simply need a larger dose than others.

Conclusion

If you are seeking a natural remedy for pain, inflammation, anxiety, or insomnia, CBD is a promising choice. CBD gummies provide a tasty, convenient way for customers to enjoy the effects of CBD.

There are certainly a lot of options out there, from full-spectrum CBD to CBD isolate formulas. You can find gummies in cherry flavors and others that taste like lemon. Regardless of your preferences, we’re confident you’ll find a CBD gummy to suit them. We highly recommend the best CBD gummies listed above for first-time users, arthritis sufferers, and everyone in between.

